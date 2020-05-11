Sofia Vergara Celebrates Mother’s Day in a $27 Dress From Walmart & the Coziest Slippers

Sofia Vergara kept things cozy for Mother’s Day, choosing slippers to complete her at-home look.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to show off her comfy-chic ensemble. She wore a sleeveless blue midi dress with a ruffle hem, which came from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara label, sold at Walmart. The dress is available to purchase for just $27 on Walmart.com.

Sofia Vergara’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sofia Vergara/Instagram

For footwear, the “Modern Family” alum selected fluffy gray slippers that showed off her pedicure.

Vergara celebrated Mother’s Day at home alongside son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello. The “Killer Women” executive producer shared a series of images from her Mother’s Day celebration to Instagram, showing off floral arrangements, a beautifully set table and a cake that was made to resemble a wrapped gift.

She captioned her Instagram post: “Celebrando en familia encerrados!!💝💝 gracias @manologonzalezvergara 🥗🍖🍾.” Within 14 hours, the photo set had racked up over 230,000 likes.

When it comes to her typical fashion, Vergara tends to be found in soaring heels, often complete with a platform for additional stability. The “Three Stooges” actress is a fan of height-boosting footwear from designer labels such as Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin. In addition to her Sofia Jeans line, Vergara has an accessibly priced furniture collection, called Rooms to Go. Further, she has long been a fan of Dolce & Gabbana’s designs and appears in the brand’s latest ad campaign.

Click through the gallery to see how Sofia Vergara’s street style has evolved over the years.