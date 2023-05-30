×
Read Next: EBay Launches Authenticity Guarantee for Streetwear
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Ugg Releases Rainbow Camouflage-Print Slippers and Colorful Apparel for Pride 2023

katie holmes, celebrity style
Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster at the film set of the 'Younger' TV Series. 20 Jan 2021 Pictured: Hilary Duff. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA728005_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Selena Gomez bundles up for the cold weather while carrying a book on the set of “Only Murders in the Building” in Manhattan’s Upper West Side. 19 Jan 2021 Pictured: Selena Gomez. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA727253_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Addison Rae rocks a red pair of fluffy UGG slippers to Pilates In Los Angeles. 21 Jan 2021 Pictured: Addison Rae rocks a red pair of fluffy UGG slippers to Pilates. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA728123_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez bundles up in warm coach coat for night out with twins Max and Emme and fiance Alex Rodriguez in New York City. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Alex Rodriguez,Maximilian David Mu√±iz,Emme Maribel Mu√±iz Ref: SPL5199762 241120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
View Gallery
27 Images
Share

Ugg is celebrating 2023 Pride with an all-new colorful collection of apparel, accessories and footwear.

The brand released a limited edition assortment of its products in a funky rainbow camouflage colorway to celebrate the season.

Arguably one of the stars of the capsule collection is Ugg’s classic “Tazz” slipper featuring unisex maximalist rainbow Jacquard-printed uppers, printed textile, rear pull tab, Ugg’s Tasman braid along with a mix of 60% upcycled wool and 40% lyocell vamp lining that gives the footwear a plush and supported feel with every step.

Ugg 2023 Pride Collection.
Ugg 2023 Pride Collection.Ugg

A heat-embossed Ugg logo brandishes the footwear and a Sugar Sole EVA outsole finishes the set, giving the set a cushy vibe. The footwear retails for $140 and comes in a wide range of sizes.

Sugar Sole is a responsible compound made using sugarcane foam that allows the brand to reduce dependency on fossil fuels by replacing petroleum-based ethylene, or a Treadlite by UGG™ outsole.

Other than footwear, the collection also has gender-neutral apparel including their faux-fur “Olympia” hoodie, crossbody “Janey” bag, and matching bralette and biker short set. Each piece features its camo print all throughout along with Ugg’s logo. Many if not all pieces in the collection are crafted with sustainable materials.

Ugg 2023 Pride Collection.
Ugg 2023 Pride Collection.Ugg

In celebration of Pride Month, Ugg will be donating to the nonprofit It Gets Better Project. It Gets Better Project aims to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ youth by utilizing compelling storytelling, educational activities, and community-building efforts. Ugg is donating $125,000 to provide year-round support.

Ugg 2023 Pride Collection.
Ugg 2023 Pride Collection.Ugg

Ugg is just one of the many brands getting in on the 2023 Pride Month action. Top names like American Eagle, Reebok, Converse, Puma, Nordstrom, Khols, Disney, Hunter Boots, Target and Under Armour, have created collections inspired by the joyful season and the colors associated with it.

Ugg’s 2023 Pride collection is available for purchase now on their website.

PHOTOS: See how celebrities style their Ugg shoes.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ugg Drops Rainbow Camo-Print Slippers & Colorful Apparel for Pride
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

MLB Wins Ruling in Diamond RSN Bankruptcy Fight
MLB Wins Ruling in Diamond RSN Bankruptcy Fight
Bucherer Reopening Its Gargantuan Las Vegas Watch Store After Being Closed for a Remodel
wwd
Bucherer Reopening Its Gargantuan Las Vegas Watch Store After Being Closed for a Remodel
'Barbie: The Movie' Dolls Are Now on Sale — & We Are Obsessed with the Iconic Outfits
'Barbie: The Movie' Dolls Are Now on Sale — & We Are Obsessed with the Iconic Outfits
Imagine Real-Time Sustainability Data Printed on Garments Just Like Nutritional Facts
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Imagine Real-Time Sustainability Data Printed on Garments Just Like Nutritional Facts
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad