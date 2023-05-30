Steve Aoki Wears MSCHF’s Big Red Boots With Louis Vuitton Track Pants at Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Basketball Game

The stars stepped out in style for Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Steve Aoki was among the many A-listers to make an appearance at TD Garden as the Heat beat the Celtics 104-83.

Aoki stood out amongst the crowd as he sat courtside in MSCHF’s Big Red Boots. The DJ and record producer styled the viral boots with a blue tie-dye T-shirt that featured a colorful graphic print at the center. He complemented the short-sleeve top with dark brown Louis Vuitton pants.

Inspired by the classic Japanese television series and video game character “Astro Boy,” MSCHF’s Big Red Boots quickly gained notoriety due to their odd shape and cartoonishly large appearance. Launching with a $350 price tag via the MSCHF sneakers app, the Big Red Boots sold out in minutes and were eventually seen on the feet of several celebrities like Ciara, Lil Wayne, Deebo Samuel, Coi Leray, Diplo, Iggy Azalea and so many more.

The Big Red Boots are made of TPU, which is what many phone cases are made of, rubber, and an EVA foam outsole and a midsole. EVA is the same material that Crocs are made of. The knee-high silhouette features a simple design, with a mid-cut one-piece upper donning a tonal red color scheme. The look is completed with a ribbed outsole featuring MSCHF branding at the center.

In a statement made by MSCHF, they acknowledged that the boots “are REALLY not shaped like feet, but they are extremely shaped like boots.”

When it comes to fashion, Aoki is known for having an edgy sartorial sense. The Grammy-nominated musician tends to gravitate towards streetwear pieces with colorful accents. His footwear choices are just as trendy ranging from various Adidas silhouettes to slip-on Vans, Asics and New Balance sneakers.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

PHOTOS: Discover Steve Aoki’s FN cover shoot in the gallery.