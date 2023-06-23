These New Nike Jordan Everyday Essentials Socks Take Your Sneaker Game to New Heights

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike just took ‘Js on my feet’ to a whole new level. Replete with Michael Jordan’s iconic 23 jersey number, the Jordan Sock is the newest member of Nike’s Everyday Essentials sock line. The double-digit emblem acts like a logo on the Jordan socks, and since 2023 is unofficially the year of the Jumpman, it’s prime time to flex these performance socks with your best Nike Air Max shoes or style them with trendy Jordan slide sandals for the summer. But act fast — this new style is already selling out in certain sizes.

Aside from 23 motif that patterns the stretchy socks, Nike also included a second pair of digits as a nostalgic detail that only true basketball buffs will appreciate. Under the toes of the sock, you’ll find the number 97, which references the year Jordan famously led the Bulls to victory in Game five of the NBA finals — while sick with the flu, no less.

You can rep the GOAT’s trademark on a whim with the Nike Jordan Everyday Essentials Crew Socks. They’ll take you from the court to the streets — whether you’re geared up in your favorite Nike workout shoes for a champion-level sweat sesh’ or sporting Nike gym socks with comfy Nike walking shoes in your easy-breezy summertime uniform. They’re designed with a super soft, stretchy fabrication and Nike’s Dri-FIT sweat-wicking technology to keep your feet feeling as cool as they look. These socks also feature a supportive band, similar to the other styles in the Jordan Everyday Essentials line, which wraps snuggly around the arch of the foot for added support and stability with every step, launch, and jump.

The new Jordan socks come in three versatile colorways, including crisp black and white colorway (shown below), Bulls-inspired red and black, and Carolina blue as a reference to Jordan’s alma mater. They range in both men’s and women’s sizing from small to extra large, with options already selling out after just a few days of release. Jump to Nike.com now or shop them below before your size is gone for the season.

