Sofia Richie’s Go-To Nike React Infinity 3 Workout Sneakers Are On Sale Today

Sofia Richie’s style is influencing shoppers from head to toe — on TikTok, ‘Sofia Richie Style’ has over 1.4 billion views. If custom Chanel isn’t in the cards, start with Richie’s go-to Nike React Infinity 3 Sneakers, which are on sale for nearly 30 percent off today.

Richie relied on Nike’s React Infinity 3 sneakers in the months leading up to her April wedding, lacing up the black colorway for walks, workouts, and trips to the spa. She teamed the sneakers with dark green leggings, mid-calf socks, and a white crop top while doing an indoor strength-training workout last December. In January, Richie wore Nike React Infinity Sneakers on a walk with a friend in Beverly Hills, and in March, she paired them with a brown jacket on a rainy day spa visit. These top Nike running sneakers are still in her post-wedding rotation: Just last week, Richie stepped out in the sneakers with a black Gymshark workout set, a cream tote bag, and tortoise shell shades.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 05: Sofia Richie is seen at the Chateau Marmont on June 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) GC Images

Although Nike’s React Infinity 3 Sneakers are technically running shoes, Richie has demonstrated the practicality of these sneakers for errands and everyday wear. Even if you’re not clocking miles on a morning jog, the React Infinity 3 running shoes support and cushion your feet from the ground up. Their secret weapon lies in Nike React technology, which is an innovative type of foam cushioning that delivers comfort and major energy return for more efficient walks and runs. Many cushioned running shoes come with a caveat of added weight, but Nike React technology is lightweight — and delivers 13 percent more energy return than previous forms of Nike foam. To boil it down, you’ll feel springy bounce and seamless acceleration whether you’re walking or running in the React Infinity 3 shoes.

On top of midsole support, the Nike React Infinity 3 sneakers feature a breathable Flyknit upper that secures your feet without making them sweat on warm, humid days. (The upper also has some stretch to it, which is ideal for those who need bunion-friendly shoes that won’t rub or irritate your feet.) A padded collar is another plus — these shoes are blister-proof and require no breaking in.

These sneakers come in a variety of pastel and punchy colorways, but celebrities are loving the classic, goes-with-everything black and white option. Just this week, jeweler Jennifer Meyer stepped out in the same pair, and Olivia Culpo has also been seen wearing the supportive Nike kicks on multiple occasions.

Now’s the chance to snag the Richie-approved Nike React Infinity 3 sneakers for nearly 30 percent off — shop now to secure your pair.

