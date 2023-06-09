Sneaker Releases: Reebok Delivers Its ‘Most Extra’ Collection That Celebrates Trailblazers in Style + More News

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

June 9, 2023: Available now via Reebok.com is the Reebok “Most Extra” collection, which features both footwear and apparel. The range, according to Reebok, celebrates the next generation of creatives in the fashion industry and was designed “to shine a light on those who unapologetically push boundaries in fashion and trendsetters who deserve recognition for their cutting-edge, bold innovations.” The footwear — which is executed in a blue, navy and gold color palette — includes the Club C Extra ($100) and LT Court Extra ($100), which also feature a gold lace lock. What’s more, Reebok worked with student-run organization Statement Modelz, which the brand said “showcases Black creativity in a positive light,” to create a campaign for the collection. Also, Reebok confirmed it has donated $15,000 to the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Social Justice Center, which is focused on increasing the number of BIPOC youth who choose careers in the fashion industry and related fields, in conjunction with the collection’s release.

May 26, 2023: Norda has revealed its latest trail running shoe, the 002, a look engineered for precision and speed on technical terrain. Norda also said its 002 shoe is for runners who want maximum response and ground feel. Like the 001, the 002 is made with seamless, bio-based Dyneema uppers, as well as custom Vibram SLE midsoles that are engineered with a slight pyramidal geometry for increased stability and Vibram Megagrip outsoles for all-condition traction. This look also features structured and padded heel collars that caresses below the ankle, insoles made with TPU for higher energy return and comfort, 100% recycled diamond-designed Norda laces made with Dyneema for strength. It will debut in June via Nordarun.com and select retailers globally in “Alpine White” and “Summit Black” colorways.





May 22, 2023: SNS and Adidas Originals have resurrected a shoe from the 1980s for their latest project, an iteration of the HRLM exclusive to the retailer. What’s more, SNS recruited Harlem, N.Y. rap star Jim Jones for the campaign, which was shot by photographer Gogy Esparza. SNS said in a statement that this version is as close to the original as possible, and is executed with premium leather uppers and nubuck overlays, different shades of blue on the Three Stripes branding and updated Adidas Centennial Lo midsoles. The SNS-exclusive Adidas Originals HRLM arrives exclusively at all SNS Locations, except SNS LA, on a first come, first served basis on May 27 and May 28. It is also releasing via sign-up on the SNS App, with sign-ups closing on May 29 and the shoe releasing on May 30. It can also be purchased via Sneakersnstuff.com on May 30.

May 12, 2023: Reebok is continuing to reimagine its classic sneakers by pairing them with its iconic Pump technology. The latest looks, which the brand has titled “Chapter 2” of its ongoing “Pump Universe” effort, gives Reebok’s iconic sport and fitness shoes of the 1980s and ’90s new looks. The two-shoe lineup includes the Classic Leather Pump ($110) and the Club C 85 Pump ($110). The Classic Leather Pump answers the question, “What if Reebok’s Classic Leather first dropped in the ‘90s?” As for the Club C 85 Pump, it answers the question, “What if Michael Chang’s Court Victory was instead a Club C?” The Classic Leather Pump is inspired by the Reebok Instapump Fury with an integrated tongue Pump ball and bladder, and the Club C 85 Pump is inspired by the Court Victory. The two shoes will arrive May 18 via Reebok.com, Foot Locker and other select retailers.





May 2, 2023: Reebok is set to release a colorway of Shaquille O’Neal’s signature shoe from 1992, the Shaq Attaq, in colors inspired by retro Miami Heat uniforms. O’Neal played for the Heat from 2004-2008, and helped the team win its first-ever NBA championship in 2006. The shoe is executed in black, pink and orange hues, a nod to the team’s alternate uniforms. The Miami Heat-inspired Reebok Shaq Attaq arrives May 12 via Reebok.com and at Foot Locker, and will retail for $180.

April 28, 2023: A new colorway of the Block Runner sneaker from 4Hunnid, the brand of rap star YG, has released. The latest colorway of the Block Runner — which debuted in March 2021 — features a pronounced green flame on the clean white upper, which sits atop a white sole unit with a red stripe at the heel. Additional details that serve as nods to YG and his brand include the 4Hunnid logo, which is featured on the outsoles. The shoe is available exclusively online via 4Hunnid.com and retails for $200.

April 28, 2023: Once again, Nobull has gone floral. The athletic brand has delivered its new floral collection with the spring here, featuring looks for men and women adorned with flowers. The silhouettes featured in the collection include the Trainer+ , the Ripstop Runner+, the Gore-Tex Ripstop Golf Shoe and more. Apparel is also included. Prices range from $14 to $219 and can be shopped via Nobullproject.com.

April 28, 2023: Reebok will soon deliver the Question Mid in an aged iteration of the original “Red Toe” colorway, which debuted in 1996. This version of the signature basketball sneaker of NBA icon Allen Iverson features vintage red toe boxes that are executed in suede, which is paired with chalk leather uppers, exposed foam tongues and yellow ice outsoles. The Reebok Question Mid “Vintage Red Toe” arrives May 5 exclusively at Foot Locker, with a wider release to follow this spring via Reebok.com. Retail price is $170.

April 24, 2023: Deckers X Lab today has added a new style to its X-Scape collection, the X-Scape RDSTR, a look it described as “the perfect balance between functionality and sustainability.” The X-Scape RDSTR is made with Sorona bio-based microfiber low-cut uppers, and also features bio-circular EcoTan leather on the tongue and heel. Also, the X-Scape is designed with ergonomic and removable Contoura insoles that includes a cork topsole for an added layer of support. Underfoot are sugarcane EVA midsoles with a refined swallowtail rear, which Deckers X Lan said offer “a dynamic walking experience,” and natural gum rubber outsoles with 30% recycled content. What’s more, Deckers X Lab said the X-Scape RDSTR was made with the help of HERproject, a collaborative initiative that creates partnerships with brands like Deckers to empower and educate women in the workplace. Retail price is $110.

April 5, 2023: Ralph Lauren has launched the Polo Mirum sneaker. According to the company, this is the brand’s first luxury sneaker to use Mirum by Natural Fiber Welding (NFW), a 100% plastic-free material made from plants and minerals. Created without relying on petrochemical or synthetic inputs, the unique material for this sneaker uses a mixture of natural rubber, cotton, cork, plant oil, and plant wax. The lace-up shoe also features an EVA midsole with a treaded rubber outsole and twill-lined molded foam insole. Plus, the “Polo 67” logo appears at the outer side, the Signature Pony at the tongue, Mirum logo at the heel and “Polo” at the toe. Polo Ralph Lauren’s new Polo Mirum sneaker, which retails for $268, is now available at Ralphlauren.com.

April 2, 2023: Ferragamo has launched a new running sneaker in a range of neutral and bright colors. The made in Italy technical knit sneakers feature a soft, second-skin-effect upper and a three bold tubular Gancini motifs forming the sole. The knit of the upper is made using 100% recycled post-consumer polyester yarn, while the lining and back lining are made from leather tested and verified to have been produced using a chrome-free tanning process. The urban active style is then finished with suede and nubuck details as well graphic laces and the Ferragamo logo. Ferragamo’s new Running sneaker, which retails for $995, is now available at Ferragamo.com.

March 29, 2023: Santoni has launched a new sneaker style. Called the “Sneak-Air,” the Italian luxury brand’s latest style features a “kaleidoscope of colors” and was “born from the fusion of urban culture and the allure of the ‘70s,” Santoni said in a statement. This new sneaker model represents a masterful celebration of color through the use of air-spray technique, akin to the art of murals, that allows for the creation of multiple graphic shades with a striking visual impact by combining delicate nuances, desaturated tones, and fluorescent hues. The same air-spray technique was also used in a range of accessories. Santoni’s new Sneak-Air sneakers, which retail between $790 and $990, are now available for both men and women at Santoni boutiques and on Santonishoes.com.

March 28, 2023: Stephen Curry and Curry Brand are bringing back one of the most talked about colorways in the NBA player’s sneaker history — the “Chef Curry.” In 2016, Under Armour released the Curry 2 Low in the all-white “Chef Curry” colorway, and the response from sneaker culture was brutal, with fans mocking the shoe for its dad-like silhouette. The baller leaned into the criticism from the sneaker community, calling the shoes “straight fire,” and created his own custom pair with flame emojis. Seven years later, this new take on the Curry 2 takes aim at the naysayers. Called the “Chef Curry” Curry 2 FloTro, the model features an upper that is designed to look like a marshmallow getting roasted over a campfire before it’s served up on a s’more. The “Chef Curry” Curry 2 FloTro will be available April 1 on Currybrand.com and in select UA Brand Houses.

March 10, 2023: Snipes has teamed up with Adidas Originals to release releasing the Forum Low “Detroit,” which is dropping on March 13 — also known as 313 Day, a nod to the city’s area code. The sneaker, which serves as an homage to the Motor City, is executed in a white, navy and gold colorway, with the words “I Am Detroit” included on the strap. The sneaker, according to Snipes, also features a tear-away option and wearers can tear off the white upper, revealing a secondary layer featuring the Detroit skyline. What’s more, to celebrate the release, Snipes is hosting a full-day dance competition at 3434 Russell St. The event — which includes a 2v2 Jit & Breakin’ Competition with $2,000 in prize money — will be hosted by Kay Bae and feature judging by Man of God, Stringz, Queen Gabby and Yaks. There will also be a Detroit Jit vs Chicago Footwork Exhibition Battle, and DJ Shane Treez and DJ Vader will be spinning during the competition and the 313 Day After Party, respectively. Doors open at 4 p.m. ET, prelim registrations close at 4:30 p.m. ET and the event will start at 5 p.m. ET.





March 8, 2023: UK streetwear label Represent will launch its bestselling Viper silhouette in an all new “Cream” today. The Viper, Represent’s first-ever fashion-focused running shoe, features nylon uppers with embroidered fang details across the textile lateral mid-panels. The rest of the silhouette is made up of leather paneling around the heel and toe cap. Rounding off the design, a translucent sole has been used which features Represent’s initial branding across the heel. The new colorway will release today at 3pm EST for $345.

Feb. 17, 2023: Norda has released three new colorways of its popular 001 trail runner: “Lemon,” “Azure Blue” and “Retro Forest.” The looks are available now via Nordarun.com. The “Lemon” and “Retro Forest” retail for $282 and “Azure Blue” comes with a $292 price tag. The shoes feature bio-based Dyneema uppers, Norda x Vibram SLE midsole cushioning and Norda x Vibram Formation outsoles with Litebase technology and Megagrip rubber.

Feb. 17, 2023: Saucony has released its Peregrine 13 collection, the latest looks from the brand’s favorite trail running franchise. The range features the Peregrine 13 ($140) for those looking for speed, the Peregrine 13 ST ($150) for runners who run on soft and muddy terrain, and the Peregrine 13 GTX ($160) for those looking for a waterproof running solution. The Saucony Peregrine 13 collection is available now via Saucony.com and at select retailers globally.

Feb. 13, 2023: With Inov-8 now 20 years old, the brand is set to deliver a trail running shoe built with racing in mind. The Trailfly G 270 V2, which is the successor to its award-winning Trailfly G 270, was created to offer better fit, greater comfort and longer-lasting durability. With its release, Inov-8 said it hopes to “gain admirers and forge new relationships with trail runners wanting fast-feel footwear for longer distances.” To create the shoe, Inov-8 said it repositioned materials to allow for more stretch and breathability in the toe box, introduced a more comfortably padded slimline tongue and used a new mesh material for the upper that is 25% more durable than prior mesh it has used. The Inov-8 Trailfly G 270 V2 arrives Feb. 16 in six colorways via Inov-8.com.

Feb. 9, 2023: On the 32nd anniversary of Dee Brown’s iconic no-look dunk in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest — which helped introduce Reebok Pump technology to the masses — the brand revealed its debut “Pump Universe” footwear collection. The first three shoes in the collection, according to Reebok, is a “revisionist footwear collection” that reimagines its most iconic archival sneakers. Chapter one features the Question Pump ($180), the Shaq Victory Pump ($180) and the Legacy Lifter 3 Pump ($220). The Question Pump, according to Reebok, answers the question, “What if Allen Iverson was a dunk contest champ?” To provide the answer, the brand reimagined Iverson’s first signature shoe with uppers reminiscent of the Pump Omni Zone 2 that Brown wore during the dunk contest and a hybrid “Q” x Dee Brown no-look dunk logo. As for the Shaq Victory Pump, Reebok answered the question, “What if Shaq battled Michael Chang at Wimbledon?” This look blends Shaquille O’Neal’s first signature shoe with nods to the Court Victory upper, midsole and outsole, and features new “RBK” branding and a revised Shaq tennis logo. The Reebok “Pump Universe” Legacy Lifter 3 Pump is available now via Reebok.com, and the Question Pump and the Shaq Victory Pump will release Feb. 17 on Reebok.com and with the Foot Locker family of brands.

Feb. 9, 2023: UK streetwear label Represent has launched a new retro skate-inspired sneaker. Dubbed “The Bully,” the new sneaker comes in two colorways, “Mustang” and “Buttercream,” and retails for $365. According to the brand, The Bully features a ballistic nylon mesh upper, with luxury leather and suede overlays. It exhibits Represent’s initial logo in an all over fashion on a TPU exoskeleton, with complex stitching and a final initial logo worked into the heel of the shoe. A padded collar and chunky lacing reinforce the aesthetic, while the two-tone skate inspired outsole unit fortifies comfort.

Feb. 3, 2023: The latest silhouette from Hoka is made for everyday exploring. The Hoka Transport — which is available now in men’s and women’s sizing for $140 via Hoka.com — was designed with the city-dweller in mind. Hoka has described the look as “a commuter-friendly style geared for walking, biking or hiking.” What’s more, the shoe is replete with sustainable elements, such as compression molded EVA midsoles with 30% sugarcane EVA, molded PU sockliners made with 50% soybean oil formula, Cordura abrasion-resistant fabric on the uppers made with 100% rPET fibers and Vibram N-Oil rubber on the outsoles made with more than 90% natural ingredients.

Jan. 28, 2023: Rap star Dave East has teamed up with Diadora and Foot Locker Inc. to release a sneaker collab. The Dave East x Diadora N9002, which is available now, is executed in a primarily cream colorway, which the retailer said signifies “themes of being grounded in calmness and a sense of finding yourself.” Also, the look includes hits deep blue to represent “loyalty, honesty and trust” and light orange for “optimism and energy.” Other highlights include his FTD logo emblem inside, which stands for “From The Dirt,” and a reference to his late friend and fellow rapper, Kiing Shooter, on the insole. The Dave East x Diadora N9002 retails for $120 and can be purchased via Footlocker.com.

Jan. 26, 2023: Saucony is gearing up to release the Endorphin Elite, a performance running style that the brand is calling its lightest, fastest and most energy efficient shoe to date. Underfoot, Saucony paired Pwrrun HG, its highest rebound foam, with a new articulated, fork-shaped carbon plate. As for the uppers, Saucony combined knitted and mesh materials to create a next-to-skin, weightless feel. Also, a midfoot webbing system was added to ensure a secure, race-ready fit. The Saucony Endorphin Elite arrives via Saucony.com and at select retailers globally on Feb. 21 in men’s and women’s sizing, and will retail for $275.

Jan. 26, 2023: The latest Made in Italy running shoe to come from Diadora is the Atomo V7000, a responsive and lightweight look with ample cushioning underfoot. The shoe features several proprietary technologies, such as DD Anima midsoles and its Duratech 5000 wear-resistant compound on the heel. The shoe is available now via Diadora.com in men’s and women’s sizing and retails for $240.

Jan. 24, 2023: The latest colorway of the Curry Flow 10, dubbed “Curryfornia,” is available now via Underarmour.com. This iteration of NBA star Stephen Curry’s new signature shoe, according to Under Armour, is a nod to the baller’s NBA roots in the state of California. Also, Under Armour said the look “celebrates his triumphs over the years since he first arrived as a rookie in the Golden State in 2009.” The shoe is executed in the blue and gold colors that are synonymous with his Golden State Warriors. Retail price is $160.

Jan. 20, 2023: Extra Butter has teamed up with Diadora to give the S8000 sneaker a new look. The Extra Butter x Diadora S8000 “Giallo 2.0” — which will release alongside a private label collection from the retailer — is a tribute to Giallo, a niche film genre of Italian horror from the 1970s. The made in Italy sneaker is executed with a multicolor palette on its premium pig suede and leather uppers. What’s more, the tongue and footbed of the sneakers feature ornate geometric embellishments that Extra Butter said should be easily recognizable from hardcore horror fans as deep cut Giallo film references. The Extra Butter x Diadora S8000 “Giallo 2.0” will launch exclusively in-store at Extra Butter on Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. ET and online via Extrabutterny.com on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. ET. Retail price is $240.

Jan. 20, 2023: Reebok has added a new shoe to its acclaimed Nano training shoe franchise. The Reebok Nano X3 is built with the brand’s Lift and Run Chassis System in the midsole, which it said aims to provide versatile support across all training demands. Also, the shoe includes a dome TPU piece in the heel that Reebok said hardens when lifting heavy for added stability and then softens when not under load to provide responsive cushioning for running and jumping. A limited-edition release Reebok Hype Pack iteration is available now in two unisex colorways for $150. A broader release is scheduled for Feb. 10 for $140 on Reebok.com/NanoX3.

Jan. 20, 2023: Puma has added the new RS-Trck to its popular RS franchise. Puma said the silhouette is executed with an outdoor terrain approach. It features protective elements throughout the upper, a grippy traction outsole and was designed with a trail aesthetic. The first drop is the RS-Trck Color, which is available now in men’s, junior, preschool and infant sizes. The men’s Puma RS-Trck Color retails for $120 and is available via Puma.com.