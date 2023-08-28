The REI Labor Day Sale Kicked Off With Some of the Best Shoe Deals We’ve Seen All Year

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ready, set, shop — the REI Labor Day Sale has officially begun with up to 40 percent off editor-loved brands including Nikes, Adidas, Hoka, Solomon, On Running, and so much more. The annual end-of-summer REI sale and REI member sale is the best time to shop for fall footwear, from Nike running sneakers and Adidas and Solomon trail-running shoes to women’s hiking sandals and pickleball shoes. You don’t want to miss out on these REI clearance discounts, because the gear retailer often skips out on Black Friday shoe deals — meaning that Labor Day 2023 may be your last chance to cash in on 50 percent off Adidas Ultraboost Light sneakers, price cuts on Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 3 Sneakers, and celebrity-loved On Cloud 5 sneakers.

While you’re enjoying some sweet R&R, the shoe sales at REI.com are rolling out now through the long weekend. You can start shopping the deals right now through September 4th, but it’s a good idea to hit the ground running ASAP, before coveted Nike walking shoes on sale or Hoka sales on women’s walking shoes and men’s walking shoes sell out. It’s prime time to snag discounts on your next go-to pair of everyday shoes, top-rated performance footwear, or hiking boots for men to set you up for all your fall adventures as summer comes to an end. And if you suffer from common foot problems, you’re in luck — this sale also includes markdowns on walking shoes for plantar fasciitis, stability running shoes, shoes for knee pain, and shoes for back pain.

If you want to take extra advantage of REI’s shoe sales, REI Co-op members will have access to the most savings this weekend. They’ll get an extra 20 percent off of Re/Supply footwear and winter sports gear, including Vans snowboard boots and Salomon ski boots for women and men. Anyone can sign up for an annual membership with a one-time fee of $30 — this not only grants bonus savings this weekend, but also includes benefits like a yearly Co-op Member Reward of 10 percent back on eligible purchases and 10 percent off adventure trips and expert classes hosted by REI.

REI is offering tons of amazing Labor Day shoe deals, so we’ve set up your shoe shopping spree by scrolling and scouting the best discounts for you to grab before the sale ends on Tuesday — or worse, before your sizes sell out.

Best Nike Deals at REI’s Labor Day Sale

REI’s Nike Labor Day sale is offering some of the best markdowns we’ve seen from the Swoosh. This weekend only, you’ll be able to snag all kinds of women’s and men’s Nike shoes on sale, including top-quality Nike workout shoes, Nike walking shoes, and even Nike trail-running shoes for up to 40 percent off. Whether you’re gearing up to hit the books with Nike back-to-school shoes, revamping your fitness routine for fall, or hopping on the Nike pink shoes trend, it’s a once-a-year opportunity to grab those Nike sneakers that have been waiting patiently on your wishlist. Like Nike says, “Just do it.”

Best Salomon Deals at REI’s Labor Day Sale

Salomon shoes are majorly marked down in REI’s Labor Day sale, from trendy trail-running and road-running Salomon sneakers for women and men, to adventure-ready Salomon hiking boots with GORE-TEX technology. Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few celebs who’ve taken these performance shoes in a fashionable direction with the Gorpcore trend; give it a go with ones of these discounted pairs.

Best On Running Deals at REI’s Labor Day Sale

REI’s On Running sale offers discounts on some of the most celeb-loved footwear of 2023. The brand’s supreme and stylish sneakers are ideal for all kinds of activity, including running, walking, hiking, and intense workouts. On Running shoes come in a variety of cushioned running shoe models, like the On Cloud 5 sneakers that celebrities like Lucy Hale, Bob Odenkirk, Brooke Shields, and Robert Pattinson wear.

On Cloudsurfer Road-Running Shoes On Sale 30% off $111.93 Buy Women’s At REI Price upon publish date of this article: $111.93

On Cloudgo Road-Running Shoes On Sale 30% off $104.93 Buy Men’s At REI Price upon publish date of this article: $104.93

Best Hoka Deals at REI’s Labor Day Sale

For Labor Day, REI is spoiling Hoka fans with rare discounts on the best Hoka sneakers and Hoka running shoes. The brand is known for its comfortable sneakers for women and men, including pairs that make amazing shoes for plantar fasciitis, shoes for wide feet, and shoes for flat feet. Hop on the Hoka Labor Day sale to fuel your jogs, trail runs, and hikes this fall — but hurry, sizes are selling out fast.

Hoka Stinson ATR 6 Trail-Running Shoes On Sale 30% off $118.93 Buy Men’s At REI Price upon publish date of this article: $118.93

Best Adidas Deals at REI’s Labor Day Sale

Seize the Labor Day deals and snag fresh steppers, sneakers, and women’s hiking boots from REI’s Adidas sale. If you’re in the market for discounts on the Best Adidas sneakers, like Adidas running shoes, and Adidas walking shoes, the Adidas Labor Day Sale is your one-stop shop. You’ll find an astounding 50 percent off markdown on editor-approved Adidas Ultraboost Light sneakers and 30 percent off other popular sneaker styles, including the Adidas Adizero SL.

Adidas Ultraboost Light X Parley Road-Running Shoes On Sale 50% off $109.93 Buy Women’s At REI Price upon publish date of this article: $109.93

How We Selected The Best REI Labor Day Shoe Deals

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

With so many Labor Day Sales on footwear to sift through and the most popular styles selling out quickly, it can be hard to snag the best REI shoe markdowns before they sell out. In order to select the best REI Labor Day deals on shoes, we researched the best-selling sneakers, sandals, boots, and outdoor gear offered by REI, by noting customer reviews and sifting through the site to narrow down the rarest and highest discounts. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Author

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content on the best-rated footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Olivia received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. In her free time, Olivia can be found scouring the internet for the best shoe, sneakers, and sandals deals, especially during prime time shopping events like Labor Day weekend.