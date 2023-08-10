Prince Harry Just Stepped Out in Travel-Friendly Vince Sneakers That Are on Sale for $115 Off Right Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Prince Harry just modeled travel-friendly sneakers that are tailor-made for stepping into autumnal tones and textures. On August 10th, he was seen at Tokyo’s Haneda airport wearing the Vince Pacific Corduroy Suede Sneakers in a warm tan colorway that happen to be 50 percent off today — and they’re already selling out.

The Duke of Sussex is constantly jet-setting around the globe and attending events that require shoes for standing all day, so when he travels in sophisticated-looking footwear, it’s best to take notes. His Vince sneakers come in a slip-on shoe style, which is a genius option for airport convenience because you don’t have to deal with pesky laces in the security line. Their soft-yet-durable leather construction makes them flexible, so they can easily fold into your luggage without taking up a lot of space or getting crushed by other bulky essentials. The sneaker’s low-profile look and neutral colorway can pair with any outfit or occasion, too, including loungewear, jeans, or trousers, so they’re a great versatile shoe to take along a trip when you have to limit your haul.

The Vince Pacific Corduroy Suede Sneakers are made with top-quality imported leather suede that’s textured into corduroy for a cozy feel. They feature a notched vamp with elastic goring on the sides that allows for easy-access and layering with men’s socks, as well as a comfy padded collar that sits just below the ankle. The smooth rubber outsole adds a clean and minimal feel to the silhouette of these comfortable men’s shoes, with understated stitching and a relaxed flat heel. Not only are these slip-on shoes an ideal everyday shoe for men as summer transitions to fall, they’re a royal idea to grab as a stylish gift for men in your life — whether you’re shopping ahead of the holidays or snagging the sale just-cause.

Prince Harry loves to wear men’s walking shoes that are stylish and functional, such as oxford styles, adidas Gazelle sneakers, loafers, low-cut boots, and understated men’s dress shoes. His Tokyo travel day ensemble mirrored his casual yet polished Vince footwear, as he wore a structured sweater, blue jeans, and a backpack slung over his shoulder as he stepped off his flight.

The Vince Pacific Corduroy Suede Sneakers are majorly marked down today at Vince.com in Prince Harry’s preferred “New Camel” colorway, but they’re already selling out. Grab them below before they’re gone for pre-fall shopping, or check out Zappos’ sale in the dark brown and olive colorways for a whopping 60 percent off, while your size is in stock.

