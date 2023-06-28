Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 Shoe Deals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As footwear enthusiasts who love good deal, we plan our schedules around the Nordstrom Anniversary sale when it rolls around once a year. How could we not when there are very few shopping events that feature coveted Nike sneakers, cute summer sandals, ankle boots, and women’s slippers are sold at clearance-level discounts?

Lucky for us, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 is almost back — and it’s posed to be bigger than ever! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 begins on July 13 for Nordstrom cardmembers and July 17 for the public (preview starts July 3), shoppers can expect to save big on fresh footwear finds.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale shoe deals provide the guilt-free excuse you need to freshen up your footwear rotation for summer — or get ahead of fall and winter shopping. We’re talking dress shoes for the office, athletic sneakers for working out, fun platform sandals for the weekend, white sneakers for the tennis court, slip-on sneakers for travel, and everything in between.

While it’s tempting to just add everything to your cart, it’s better to be strategic to find the best Nordstrom Anniversary shoe deals. After all, this sale is a marathon, not a sprint. That’s why we carefully sifted through all of the footwear markdowns to select the best picks, whatever your taste or need.

So keep scrolling to learn everything we know about the upcoming Nordstrom Anniversary 2023 sale shoe deals, as well as some great discounted footwear options to shop right now for yourself or to give as a gift to a sneakerhead. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll regularly update you here with our footwear favorites on sale throughout Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale 2023.

When is Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale?

This year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially starts on July 17, but Nordstrom cardmembers get to shop early! Follow the status levels below to determine the first day you’re eligible to shop.

July 11: Icon cardmembers, those who purchase $15,000+ of merchandise a year using a Nordstrom credit card.

July 12: Ambassador cardmembers, those who spend $5,000+ annually using a Nordstrom credit card.

July 13: Influencer cardmembers, those who spend $500+ a year using a Nordstrom credit card.

July 17: Nordy Club members, individuals part of Nordstrom’s free rewards program, and the general public.

Through August 6, everyone can snag designer finds and closet staples at a fraction of the price with savings of up to 60 percent. That said, keep in mind that these Nordstrom Anniversary deals tend to go fast, so it’s smart to quickly swoop up anything you love before it sells out.

Do I Need to be a Nordstrom Member to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

You don’t need to be a Nordstrom cardmember to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023. However, early access to Anniversary Sale is only available to cardmembers who have Nordstrom Visa or Nordstrom retail cards.

Wondering how you can get Early Access? There’s only one thing to know: the Nordstrom card is the key.

If you don’t have a Nordstrom card, it’s not too late to apply! All you have to do is sign-up on Nordstrom.com and wait for approval. If you qualify, you’ll be considered for a Visa Signature or Visa Platinum card based on your credit. If you don’t qualify for a Visa credit card, your application will be considered for a Nordstrom retail credit card which can be used to save at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023!

Once you become a Nordstrom cardmember, you will earn benefits based on how much you spend. For example, ‘Influencers’ will get free basic alterations, be the first to shop select brands, free two-day shipping, and three personal double points days. ‘Ambassadors’ will get the same benefits plus four personal double points days, the opportunity to attend invite-only events, and personalized, expert styling services. Those part of the top-tier level, ‘Icon,’ will earn five personal double points and get unlimited free alterations, same-day delivery, invitations to icon-only events, and a free meal or spa experience. Plus, they’ll be reimbursed for Nordstrom credit card fees.

What Type of Shoe and Sneaker Deals Should We Expect During the 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

“Whether customers are looking to build a capsule wardrobe or shop the latest trends, the Anniversary Sale has something for everyone,” says Nordstrom Stylist Kathy Brown in a press release. Shoppers can expect a great selection of discounted footwear, and they don’t have to wait until it begins to start adding them to their cart.

For those who have their eyes set on picking up summer footwear, we suggest looking at both brand-new arrivals and tried-and-true silhouettes. For example, since cute summer sandals like wedge sandals and flatforms were spotted throughout the spring 2023 collections, we suggest adding the slew of options from Sam Edelman, Schutz, Larroudé, and the Open Edit to your cart. Also, don’t forget the check out the various low-heeled mules from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Marc Fisher, and Dolce Vita since they’ll take you straight from the office to summer Fridays.

If you’re looking for an easy way to make your wardrobe feel fresh again, no matter the time of year, navigate through the best workout sneakers from top brands like Nike, Adidas, Asics, and New Balance. There are deals on women’s and men’s cross-training shoes, women’s and men’s walking shoes, and trail running shoes. Plus, you can save on some of the best running shoes, which you can wear for just about any activity.