Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 Shoe Deals

By Nikki Chwatt
nikki chwatt, writer, editor, fashion, beauty, footwear news, wwd

Nikki Chwatt

Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD

Nike sneaker, Adidas slides, Sam Edelman sandals
Courtesy of Nordstrom
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Table Of Contents

As footwear enthusiasts who love good deal, we plan our schedules around the Nordstrom Anniversary sale when it rolls around once a year. How could we not when there are very few shopping events that feature coveted Nike sneakers, cute summer sandals, ankle boots, and women’s slippers are sold at clearance-level discounts? 

Lucky for us, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 is almost back — and it’s posed to be bigger than ever! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 begins on July 13 for Nordstrom cardmembers and July 17 for the public (preview starts July 3), shoppers can expect to save big on fresh footwear finds.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale shoe deals provide the guilt-free excuse you need to freshen up your footwear rotation for summer — or get ahead of fall and winter shopping. We’re talking dress shoes for the office, athletic sneakers for working out, fun platform sandals for the weekend, white sneakers for the tennis court, slip-on sneakers for travel, and everything in between.

While it’s tempting to just add everything to your cart, it’s better to be strategic to find the best Nordstrom Anniversary shoe deals. After all, this sale is a marathon, not a sprint. That’s why we carefully sifted through all of the footwear markdowns to select the best picks, whatever your taste or need.

So keep scrolling to learn everything we know about the upcoming Nordstrom Anniversary 2023 sale shoe deals, as well as some great discounted footwear options to shop right now for yourself or to give as a gift to a sneakerhead. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll regularly update you here with our footwear favorites on sale throughout Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale 2023.

Top Early Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Shoe Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 - Top Early Shoes and Sneakers Deals
Nike Air Max 97 SE ‘Moving Company’ Sneakers
On Sale 50% off
$92.50 Buy Now at nordstrom
“Run, don’t walk” more than applies to a sale on Nike’s cult-favorite Air Max 97 SE sneakers. These ’90s-throwback shoes are unique in that the tan and brown color palette is inspired by packing materials and paraphernalia.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 - Top Early Shoes and Sneakers Deals
Sam Edelman Bay Cutout Slide Sandals
On Sale 40% off
$72 Buy Now at nordstrom
Sam Edelman makes some of the most supportive, stylish, and on-trend flats. Snag these fiery red slides and wear them every weekend until Labor Day.
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 - Top Early Shoes and Sneakers Deals
Adidas Adilette Comfort Sport Slides
On Sale 20% off
$28 Buy Now at nordstrom
Take it from us: When you’re rushing to walk the dog or run to the bodega, cushioned slides like Adidas’ signature Adilette Comfort Sport Slides are a lifesaver. They’re inspired by the original Adilette sandal that’s been around since 1970, so you can’t go wrong.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 - Top Early Shoes and Sneakers Deals
Asics Gel-Kayano 29 Running Shoes
On Sale 31% off
$109.95 Buy Now at nordstrom
Asics’ Gel-Kayano sneakers have soared to fashion’s forefront recently, spotted on the likes of Kaia Gerber and Jennifer Garner. Thanks to the A Litetruss stability feature on the midsole, the sporty silhouette is designed for overpronators. Plus, these are set upon a cushioned platform for elevated comfort. 

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 - Top Early Shoes and Sneakers Deals
APL TechLoom Breeze Knit Running Shoe
On Sale 43% off
$124.97 Buy Now at nordstrom
APL’s TechLoom Breeze Knit Running sneakers can be spotted everywhere these days, on dedicated runners and casual walkers alike. The internal speed lacing lends itself to a supportive and tight fit, while the lightweight rebound Techloom upper lets you move quickly and effortlessly.
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 - Top Early Shoes and Sneakers Deals
Dr. Martens Sinclair Booties
On Sale 35% off
$136 Buy Now at nordstrom
Dr. Martens’ Sinclair Booties are the ultimate good-for-everything boots. They can ground biker shorts and a hoodie or a flouncy midi skirt, depending on your mood.
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 - Top Early Shoes and Sneakers Deals
Yosi Samara Jessy Faux Shearling Scuff Slippers
On Sale 40% off
$29.99 Buy Now at nordstrom
Up your at-home shoe game with Yosi Samara’s Jessy Slippers. They’re made with faux shearling and feature a simple-yet-stylish design that’s oh-so-easy to love.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 - Top Early Shoes and Sneakers Deals
Vionic Angelica Slingback Sandals
On Sale 40% off
$59.96 Buy Now at nordstrom
We can’t stop scrolling through the puffy sandal trend taking over TikTok. With over 47 million views, it’s safe to say you need to get in on the look. Consider Vionic’s Angelica sandals, which have an arch-supporting footbed and a versatile design that can complement anything from waif-like summer dresses to menswear-inspired separates.
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 - Top Early Shoes and Sneakers Deals
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Ox Low Top Sneakers
On Sale 40% off
$36 Buy Now at nordstrom
You won’t want to turn down these Barbiecore pink Converse, even if you usually dress in head-to-toe black. They’re the best way to make a statement this summer, especially if you’re going for a retro look.

When is Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale?

This year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially starts on July 17, but Nordstrom cardmembers get to shop early! Follow the status levels below to determine the first day you’re eligible to shop.

  • July 11: Icon cardmembers, those who purchase $15,000+ of merchandise a year using a Nordstrom credit card.
  • July 12: Ambassador cardmembers, those who spend $5,000+ annually using a Nordstrom credit card.
  • July 13: Influencer cardmembers, those who spend $500+ a year using a Nordstrom credit card.
  • July 17: Nordy Club members, individuals part of Nordstrom’s free rewards program, and the general public. 

Through August 6, everyone can snag designer finds and closet staples at a fraction of the price with savings of up to 60 percent. That said, keep in mind that these Nordstrom Anniversary deals tend to go fast, so it’s smart to quickly swoop up anything you love before it sells out.

Do I Need to be a Nordstrom Member to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

You don’t need to be a Nordstrom cardmember to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023. However, early access to Anniversary Sale is only available to cardmembers who have Nordstrom Visa or Nordstrom retail cards.

Wondering how you can get Early Access? There’s only one thing to know: the Nordstrom card is the key.

If you don’t have a Nordstrom card, it’s not too late to apply! All you have to do is sign-up on Nordstrom.com and wait for approval. If you qualify, you’ll be considered for a Visa Signature or Visa Platinum card based on your credit. If you don’t qualify for a Visa credit card, your application will be considered for a Nordstrom retail credit card which can be used to save at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023!

Once you become a Nordstrom cardmember, you will earn benefits based on how much you spend. For example, ‘Influencers’ will get free basic alterations, be the first to shop select brands, free two-day shipping, and three personal double points days. ‘Ambassadors’ will get the same benefits plus four personal double points days, the opportunity to attend invite-only events, and personalized, expert styling services. Those part of the top-tier level, ‘Icon,’ will earn five personal double points and get unlimited free alterations, same-day delivery, invitations to icon-only events, and a free meal or spa experience. Plus, they’ll be reimbursed for Nordstrom credit card fees.

What Type of Shoe and Sneaker Deals Should We Expect During the 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

“Whether customers are looking to build a capsule wardrobe or shop the latest trends, the Anniversary Sale has something for everyone,” says Nordstrom Stylist Kathy Brown in a press release. Shoppers can expect a great selection of discounted footwear, and they don’t have to wait until it begins to start adding them to their cart.

For those who have their eyes set on picking up summer footwear, we suggest looking at both brand-new arrivals and tried-and-true silhouettes. For example, since cute summer sandals like wedge sandals and flatforms were spotted throughout the spring 2023 collections, we suggest adding the slew of options from Sam Edelman, Schutz, Larroudé, and the Open Edit to your cart. Also, don’t forget the check out the various low-heeled mules from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Marc Fisher, and Dolce Vita since they’ll take you straight from the office to summer Fridays. 

If you’re looking for an easy way to make your wardrobe feel fresh again, no matter the time of year, navigate through the best workout sneakers from top brands like Nike, Adidas, Asics, and New Balance. There are deals on women’s and men’s cross-training shoes, women’s and men’s walking shoes, and trail running shoes. Plus, you can save on some of the best running shoes, which you can wear for just about any activity.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 - Top Early Shoes and Sneakers Deals
