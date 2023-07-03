Emily Ratajkowski’s Everyday Vans Asher Sneakers Are on Sale Right Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When it comes to timeless sneaker brands, Vans tops the list. It’s not only our opinion, either. Just ask Emily Ratajkowski, who was most recently spotted in the Vans Asher sneakers, a silhouette that plays into the skate shoe resurgence. Lucky for you, Vans Asher sneakers are on sale right now.

When heading to a meeting in New York City on June 28, Ratajkowski stepped out in these classic slip-on sneakers to make a style statement. She proved she knows how to mix casual and luxe elements (teaming her Vans with a Miu Miu Arcadie bag and Scanlan Theodore Tech Cargo pants) and that these kicks are not just for skaters but also for streetwear style aficionados like herself.

The Vans checkered slip-on is not a style that comes and goes — it’s a staple. Since the ’70s, the easy-to-wear, classic slip-on sneaker has been a go-to comfortable, all-day wear shoe. Truthfully, this walking shoe was designed for long-lasting wear. The durable canvas upper, which is easy to clean, has a padded collar to prevent painful rubbing and blisters. A cotton drill lining also provides excellent breathability, making those warm-weather days a little more bearable. Plus, the shoes’ rubber waffle outsole provides great traction for gripping any type of pavement.

Sure, the shoe’s features are great and all, but the slip-on design is what drives shoppers to return to it. The silhouette makes it extra convenient to throw on when commuting to the office, running errands, or enjoying casual fun in the sun on the weekends.

Since these are classic and comfortable, it’s a no-brainer why so many celebrities love this shoe. Whether it’s Emily Ratajkowski, Christy Turlington, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, or Hailey Bieber, it’s well-proven that this sneaker has firmed up its place as a wardrobe essential. Whether heading to brunch, a meeting, or running errands, the popular black and white checkerboard slip-on lends a cool finishing touch to athleisure, summer frocks, baggy jeans, cargo pants, and more.

So ​​if you’re looking for a tried-and-true shoe that can take you to and from many occasions, shop these discounted, supermodel-approved women’s slip-on sneakers for summer now on Revolve.com or DSW.com.

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits shopping stories on celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, and new shoe releases. Before joining Footwear News, Chwatt wrote for publications, including Editorialist. In her spare time, she enjoys scrolling through her favorite retailers and social platforms to stay up to date on the latest, greatest, and classics of what people wear, buy and love. She has an overstuffed shoe closet full of sneakers, which includes many from Vans. Learn more about us here.