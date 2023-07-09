Nike Ultimate Sale 2023: Don’t Miss the Best Deals of the Year on Running Shoes, Air Max Sneakers and More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s a big week if you’re looking to buy a new pair of Nike shoes. While Amazon’s Prime Day and Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale may be upon us, we’re the most excited to shop nike.com this week. The brand just announced the week-long Nike Ultimate Sale, a chance for shoppers to grab Nike footwear and accessories at discounts soaring up to 60% off, which includes an extra 20% off select styles for Nike members when signed into their account using code ‘Ultimate‘.

While you don’t have to be a Nike member to access discounted shoes, it’s worth signing up to become a Nike member to save even more on top-selling sneaker styles, apparel, and accessories. All you have to do is create an account on nike.com, sign into it, and you’ll be able to access Nike membership benefits in just a few clicks (just don’t forget to apply the promo code!). Plus, once you’re a Nike member, you’ll get free shipping on orders of $50+ and be able to shop member-exclusive styles.

Nike lovers wait all year for the Ultimate Sale — and with good reason. As one of Nike’s biggest sales of the year, you’ll find next-level deals on top Nike performance running shoes and refreshed retro styles to sumptuously soft socks and sporty sling bags to round out your workout ensembles. Almost any Nike shoe or accessory you could possibly want is up for grabs, but you have to hurry as some sizes of style are already sold out.

Searching for a new pair of summer sandals? The TikTok-famous Oneonta sandals may be exactly what you need when going to the pool or the beach, and you can grab them for just $40. Looking for the hottest Nike accessories to wear both in and out of the gym? There’s a plethora of Nike gym socks that are practical and chic for pairing with running shoes or loafers. Swoosh fans can even score popular Nike summer sneakers, like the Air Force 1 shoes in limited-edition colorways.

Check out the Nike Ultimate Sale now that runs until July 15th. Act quickly, though, as limited-time savings on the best Nike sneakers are bound to sell out in a flash.

Nike Pegasus 40 Shoes On Sale 20% off $104 Buy Now at nike

Whether you’re looking for a running shoe with a stable ride or a pair of shoes that gives your feet optimal comfort and support, look no more! Nike’s bestselling Pegasus 40s feature Nike React Technology for lightweight and responsive strides and two Zoom Air units (1 in the forefoot and the heel) to deliver a bouncy, energized feel.

Nike Everyday Plus Socks On Sale 20% off $19.2 Buy Now at nike If you’re looking to overhaul your sock drawer with the most versatile and stylish pairs, these are the ones to stock up on first. The design hits that retro charm while leaning into modern prep style. Plus, they feature zonal cushioning for comfort and a band around the arch to keep your feet snug and supportive.

Nike Sportswear Essentials Tote Bag On Sale 45% off $36.87 Buy Now at nike



Store your gym gear or daily essentials in this sporty-chic tote . It’s super functional with its interior pockets and laptop sleeve, yet polished with copper embellishments. Plus, it’s made with recycled materials, so anyone can carry it confidently, knowing it was made mindfully.

