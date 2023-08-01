These 8 Best Nike Skate Shoes Blend Style, Comfort, and Durability

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

An integral part of skateboarding, aside from the board, helmet, and knee pads, are your skate shoes. While many brands are synonymous with the best skate shoes, one brand is gaining popularity for its rad collection — and it’s Nike.

In fact, Nike skate shoes are so widespread that the search term has 29.2 million views on TikTok, with hundreds of thousands of people uploading similar videos of themselves reviewing everything from the SB Zoom Blazer Mids and SB Bruin Reacts to the SB Zoom Stefan Janoskis and the SB Low Dunks. This range of Nike skate shoes suggests that the brand offers styles for everyone, whether you’re practicing your kickflip, cruising around the neighborhood, or meeting friends for brunch.

Nike skateboarding shoes may be more under the radar than Nike running sneakers and Nike walking shoes, but the quality and performance of its skate shoes have made the SB line endure. Since 2002, Nike has been adding to its skateboarding-specific Nike SB division, working alongside professionals in the community. The line started with a revamped version of the Dunk, a former basketball sneaker that had been fine-tuned for skate performance with improved comfort and durability. Today, Nike continues to pull silhouettes from its beloved roster and add performance features such as Zoom Air units, vulcanized construction, and Herringbone traction patterns to make them suitable for professionals, beginners, or those who just like the look and feel of skate shoes.

While the Nike SB line changes yearly, the Swoosh brand continues to innovate within the skateboarding and streetwear community. It not only supports some of the sport’s biggest names, like Lance Mountain, Paul Rodriguez, Stefan Janoski, Nyjah Huston, and Shane O’Neill, but it also collaborates with brands like StrangeLove, Ben & Jerrys, Concepts, and Atlas, to make Nike a significant player in the world of skateboarding shoes.

So however and wherever you plan to wear your Nike shoes, keep scrolling because there’s a pair of Nike skate shoes for you.

Nike SB Chron 2 Canvas Shoes Size range: 5.5 to 15 women, 4 to 14 men

Colorways: White, black, green, navy, tan, and more

Materials: Canvas On Sale 9% off $58.97 Buy Now at nike



What reviewers say: “‘Back to basics’ seemed like somewhere I wanted to go, and these canvas shoes fit the bill. Comfort, color, and an ‘always’ style proved perfect for all-purpose scuffs like these. I need to get another pair.”



Best White Sneakers for Men The SB Chron 2 may have an understated design, but it’s one of the most versatile skate shoes on the market. It features a breathable canvas construction which makes it flexible and lightweight. Plus, it has an extended toe bumper to help withstand the rigors of a skate park and a foam cushion for protection and support. Whether you buy it for the skate park or the office, you can’t go wrong with this white Nike skate shoe.“‘Back to basics’ seemed like somewhere I wanted to go, and these canvas shoes fit the bill. Comfort, color, and an ‘always’ style proved perfect for all-purpose scuffs like these. I need to get another pair.”

Nike SB Nyjah 3 Shoes Size range: 4 to 14

Colorways: White, green, and more

Materials: Rubber, mesh $145 Buy Now at nike



What reviewers say: “These are my favorite Nyjah iteration yet! Loved the original Nyjah Free and the Nyjah 2s. Love that I do not have to tie and untie the shoes to put them on and off. These hug my feet perfectly. Wore them an entire week at Disney, and my feet were happy that I did. The kids stepped all over my shoes while in line and they still look brand new.” The Nyjah 3 is the third iteration of professional skateboarder Nyjah Husto’s Nike silhouette, which launched in 2018. This one is inspired by Nike running heritage and Husto’s performance needs with its full-bootie, sock-like construction that clings to your foot but offers impact cushioning and stability in a responsive fit. It includes a plastic heel clip and a slimmed-down forefoot that allows pinpoint control and ample protection. Plus, the Zoom Air unit helps absorb impact and then snap back for fast movement.“These are my favorite Nyjah iteration yet! Loved the original Nyjah Free and the Nyjah 2s. Love that I do not have to tie and untie the shoes to put them on and off. These hug my feet perfectly. Wore them an entire week at Disney, and my feet were happy that I did. The kids stepped all over my shoes while in line and they still look brand new.”

Nike SB Force 58 Premium Shoes Size range: 5.5 to 16.5 women, 4 to 14 men

Colorways: White and black; green and yellow

Materials: Leather $115 Buy Now at nike



What reviewers say: “Very nice clean shoes, comfortable and good color scheme. Could wear them anytime, and they are true to size.” The Nike SB Force 58 is a skate shoe modeled after the iconic Air Force 1. It’s made from soft, supple leather and finished with perforations. While underneath, the rubber sole adds comfort to every step. In addition to its innovative vulcanized cupsole design, the shoe stands out for its fair price and fun color-block options. Whether you go for the fun green and yellow colorway or the black and white design, each is striking yet versatile, slotting naturally into your wardrobe.“Very nice clean shoes, comfortable and good color scheme. Could wear them anytime, and they are true to size.”

Nike SB Ishod Premium Shoes Size range: 4 to 13

Colorways: Black and red

Materials: Mesh, rubber, and leather $145 Buy Now at nike



What reviewers say: “Love the colorway. There is something mystical about the way the red accents are structured on these. For comfort, I would say 4/5. If the sole was just slightly softer, it would be great.” An all-black Nike skate sneaker is ideal for skateboards because it’s less likely to get scuffed, stained, and scratched. So get your hands on the SB Ishod Premium Shoes , which feature red stitching on the tongue and swoosh for added dimension. While reviewers note the shoe needs to be broken in, it balances stability and support with a great board feel.“Love the colorway. There is something mystical about the way the red accents are structured on these. For comfort, I would say 4/5. If the sole was just slightly softer, it would be great.”

Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT Shoes Size range: 5.5 to 16.5 women, 4 to 15 men

Colorways: Green and yellow; also available in design-your-own colorways

Materials: Suede $85 Buy Now at nike



What reviewers say: “These shoes are amazing. The fit is perfect and will have your feet feeling good all day. The compliments on them are pretty nice too!”



Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Shoes Size range: 4 to 15

Colorways: Black and white

Materials: Leather $120 Buy Now at nike



What reviewers say: “Comfy right out of the box, great shoe for chilling and skating!” The Nike Blazer was one of the Swoosh’s earliest basketball silhouettes, first hitting the courts in 1973. However, once skaters started wearing them, Nike made a version specifically designed for skateboards. At first glance, the SB iteration seems almost identical to the lifestyle kick, but if you look closer or try on the shoe, you’ll catch the Zoom Air unit, which delivers responsive cushioning, a vulcanized construction for a broken-in feel, and a rubber sole with a herringbone pattern for promised traction.“Comfy right out of the box, great shoe for chilling and skating!”

Nike BRSB Shoes Size range: 5.5 to 8 women, 4 to 14 men

Colorways: Cream and red

Materials: Synthetic leather and canvas $120 Buy Now at nike



What reviewers say: “I’m in love with these shoes! Stylish, comfortable, and look and feel unique at a very affordable price. If you have flat feet, I would go up a half size from your regular size (mine is 9 but I purchased a 9.5). The navy suede is clean, and I just ordered a pair in black. I’ll be on the lookout for other colorways in the future!” Another skate shoe inspired by the basketball court is the BRSB shoe , a tweaked version of the iconic Cortez that boasts plenty of comfort to distinguish it from the OG. While the true appeal is the vintage-looking color-blocked upper, we must mention the rubber material that sits on the sole, heel, toe, and sides for durability and the foam midsole for a cloud-like feel.“I’m in love with these shoes! Stylish, comfortable, and look and feel unique at a very affordable price. If you have flat feet, I would go up a half size from your regular size (mine is 9 but I purchased a 9.5). The navy suede is clean, and I just ordered a pair in black. I’ll be on the lookout for other colorways in the future!”

What to Look for in the Best Nike Skate Shoes

Comfort and support: The first thing to be considered for any pair of Nike skate shoes is how they fit and how comfortable and supportive they are. Because not all Nike skate shoes are created equal, the size, fit, comfort, and support can vary among styles. For example, the Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT shoes are a well-fitting style that requires no break-in time; however, they have minimal padding, so there’s not much in the way of support or protection. On the other hand, the Nike SB Force 58 Premium is extremely supportive and comfortable with its stretchy internal gusset, which hugs your foot; however, reviewers note it runs narrow, so you’ll want to look elsewhere for the best shoes for wide feet or shoes for bunions.

Durability: Since skaters constantly jump on and off their boards, durability is another important aspect of any Nike skate shoe. Despite having similarities in looks or design, the level of durability differs greatly between models, depending on the materials. The best materials to look for are leather or suede, as they hold up better and last longer than shoes made of canvas or synthetic materials. Leather is a standard option because once you break it in, it’s good for the long run, while suede is synonymous with skate shoes since it’s super durable, holds its own against scrapes and scuffs, and is aesthetically pleasing.

Breathability: Whether you plan to show off your skateboarding skills in your Nike skate shoes or take them for a stroll around town, they should be flexible and breathable. Many of Nike’s skate shoes feature perforations along the tongue or collar to ensure increased airflow. For example, the Nike SB Nyjah 3 shoes are great options for those with sweaty feet because they feature a visible perforated upper with cut-outs, keeping your feet cool and comfortable. When looking for a shoe with breathability, also consider Nike skate shoes made from canvas, such as the Nike SB Chron 2 Canvas Shoes. Canvas is almost as breathable as mesh, so the lightweight and soft woven fabric will make your feet feel airy.

Traction: Another important factor for skate shoes is traction, as it helps with maintaining balance. The tape on top of a skateboard provides a lot of traction for the rider, but it’s important to have shoes with a tread that grips easily to maximize control. Some Nike skate shoes, like the Nike SB Force 58 Premium, have tri-star shapes on the sole, which expand and contract for a better hold and board feel. In contrast, others, like the Nike SB Ishod Premium, have skate-specific herringbone patterns on the bottom to grasp the board, whether you’re grinding and sliding or doing a dolphin flip.

How We Selected the Best Nike Skate Shoe

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To compile this list of the best Nike skate shoes, we conducted hours of research. We first spent time scouring the footwear market, evaluating each sneaker’s comfort level, style, and durability. We also considered any extra factors like customer reviews, social media clout, number of colors, size range, and special features such as the use of sustainable materials. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits shopping stories on celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, and new shoe releases. Before joining Footwear News, Chwatt wrote for publications, including Editorialist. In her spare time, Chwatt can be found scouring the internet for the best sandals and Nike sneakers to add to her ever-growing collection. Learn more about us here.