These 8 Best Nike Skate Shoes Blend Style, Comfort, and Durability

An integral part of skateboarding, aside from the board, helmet, and knee pads, are your skate shoes. While many brands are synonymous with the best skate shoes, one brand is gaining popularity for its rad collection — and it’s Nike.
In fact, Nike skate shoes are so widespread that the search term has 29.2 million views on TikTok, with hundreds of thousands of people uploading similar videos of themselves reviewing everything from the SB Zoom Blazer Mids and SB Bruin Reacts to the SB Zoom Stefan Janoskis and the SB Low Dunks. This range of Nike skate shoes suggests that the brand offers styles for everyone, whether you’re practicing your kickflip, cruising around the neighborhood, or meeting friends for brunch.
Nike skateboarding shoes may be more under the radar than Nike running sneakers and Nike walking shoes, but the quality and performance of its skate shoes have made the SB line endure. Since 2002, Nike has been adding to its skateboarding-specific Nike SB division, working alongside professionals in the community. The line started with a revamped version of the Dunk, a former basketball sneaker that had been fine-tuned for skate performance with improved comfort and durability. Today, Nike continues to pull silhouettes from its beloved roster and add performance features such as Zoom Air units, vulcanized construction, and Herringbone traction patterns to make them suitable for professionals, beginners, or those who just like the look and feel of skate shoes.
While the Nike SB line changes yearly, the Swoosh brand continues to innovate within the skateboarding and streetwear community. It not only supports some of the sport’s biggest names, like Lance Mountain, Paul Rodriguez, Stefan Janoski, Nyjah Huston, and Shane O’Neill, but it also collaborates with brands like StrangeLove, Ben & Jerrys, Concepts, and Atlas, to make Nike a significant player in the world of skateboarding shoes.
So however and wherever you plan to wear your Nike shoes, keep scrolling because there’s a pair of Nike skate shoes for you.
