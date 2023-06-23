Amazon Prime Day 2023 Shoe Deals: Get a Leg Up on the Big Savings Event and Shop These Early Discounts Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

What do you think of when you picture summer? For us, it’s pool parties, sand-dipped toes, cookouts, and of course, Amazon’s Prime Day. Lucky for us, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is just around the corner, so now’s a great time to prep yourself to save big on some fresh footwear finds.

Amazon Prime Day — an online shopping extravaganza that comes sparingly but oh-so enticingly every summer — is happening on July 11 and 12. Each year, Prime Day brings a fleet of next-level deals across all product categories, but Amazon Prime Day shoe deals provide the guilt-free excuse you need to freshen up your footwear rotation ahead of the fall season.

Before we get into the details of what shoe deals you can expect for Amazon Prime Day 2023, you might want to take a look at the great selection of discounted footwear that you can add to your cart today. Right now, you can find Amazon shoe deals on top lifestyle and athletic sneakers, including some of the best Nike shoes, the best Adidas shoes, New Balance sneakers, and even celeb-loved skate shoes from Vans. But that’s not all, folks! Take advantage of all the major deals on summer sandals, loafers, and comfortable flats that’ll keep you moving in style to the beach and beyond. So whether you love to throw on white sneakers with your favorite shorts, need perfectly cushioned running shoes for your riverside runs, or are looking for a gift for your favorite sneakerhead, you’re guaranteed to find a pair of shoes at Amazon that checks all of your boxes and is on sale.

Ahead, we’ve gathered the best early Prime Day deals on shoes worth shopping. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll regularly update you here with our footwear favorites on sale throughout Amazon Prime Day 2023.

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Shoe Deals

adidas Men’s Samba Classic Soccer Shoes On Sale 18% off $69.46 Buy Now at amazon Adidas Samba shoes are in-demand, so when they go on sale, we recommend shoppers act fast. In the last year alone, we’ve seen the shoes on the soles of trendsetters like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Rihanna, Kaia Gerber, Frank Ocean, Robert Pattinson, Jonah Hill, and more. Whether styled with jeans or activewear, the Sambas are versatile and timeless kicks that are suitable for all occasions.

New Balance Men’s 237 V1 Classic Sneakers On Sale 9% off $73.02 Buy Now at amazon New Balance’s 237 V1 is a perfect everyday sneaker. Wear it to work, wear it on the weekends, and wear it to the airport. The semi-platform sole, dramatic tread, and oversized ‘N’ add retro touches that make it highly covetable.

Dr. Scholl’s Men’s Sync Oxford



On Sale 24% off $65 Buy Now at amazon



Best Oxford Shoes for Men If you’re looking for a dress shoe that’s equal parts contemporary, practical, and polished, Dr. Scholl’s oxfords are for you. They feature a BE FREE Energy Technology insole with 3 distinct zones, high-recovery foam at the ball of the foot, and dense foam cradling the heel insoles to keep your feet comfortable. Plus, they’re crafted from sharp brown faux leather, making you feel guilt-free every time you put them on.

Dr. Scholl’s Women’s Happiness Sneakers On Sale 44% off $49.99 Buy Now at amazon This no-nonsense pair by Dr. Scholl’s is everlasting, with its creamy monochrome colorway and platform sole. Amazon reviewers say they own multiple pairs because they’re perfectly suited for running errands, meeting friends, or exploring a new city.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 has officially been announced, and it lands at 3 AM EDT on July 11 and runs for 48 hours through July 12. The big savings event offers members deals on top products from popular national brands and small businesses. New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event, with deep discounts on top products from the hottest brands.

Do I Need to Be a Prime Member to Shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes, to reap the benefits of Amazon Prime Day, you must be a Prime member. However, it’s not too late to join. Simply sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership. Once the 30-day free trial ends, you will just have to pay $14.99/month (plus tax). You can cancel anytime, but we guarantee you won’t want to, as the Prime benefits continue even after Prime Day.

Once you are a member, you can enjoy same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery on thousands of items, get exclusive Prime member discounts and free shipping on orders of $150 at Amazon Fresh stores, save on prescriptions at 60,000 pharmacies, including Walgreens, CVS, and Amazon Pharmacy, try on fashion items before you buy, and only pay for what you keep, play free games, and much more. Plus, we can’t forget to mention that this year, Prime members can request an invitation to access exclusive Prime Day deals that are expected to sell out and shop additional deals using Buy with Prime.

Is Amazon’s Prime Day Sale the Best Time to Buy Shoes?

Yes, Amazon lovers wait all year to land the best shoe deals during Amazon Prime Day, among other hot ticket items, at clearance-like prices. So whether you’re shopping for the summer or getting ahead for fall and winter, this is the best time to shop for shoes. You’ll find designer sneakers for running, walking, cross-training, and more. Deals aren’t limited to sneakers; shoppers can also find the best dress shoes, hiking boots for men and women, or rain boots for men and women.

What Type of Shoes Should We Expect to See on Sale During Amazon’s Prime Day?

A wide variety of shoes are already on sale for Prime Day 2023; however, based on last year’s Prime Day, we know we can expect a myriad of workout sneakers for weightlifting, indoor cycling, and crossfit, from brands like Brooks, Nike, Adidas, and Asics. For everyday shoes like walking sneakers, wedge sandals, or ankle boots, we anticipate plenty of great styles courtesy of Dr. Martens, Dr. Scholl’s, The Drop, Steve Madden, Cushionaire, and more. And if you’re looking for specific shoes for your foot type, you’ll be able to browse some of the best slippers for plantar fasciitis, shoes for flat feet, and orthopedic sandals for a fraction of the original price.