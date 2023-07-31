Time Is Running Out to Save Over 30% Off Ugg Discoquette Slippers During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale’s footwear deals are in full swing, and it’s continuing to offer-up can’t-miss shoes for you and for all of the loved ones on your shopping list this coming holiday season. The Anniversary Sale ends on August 6, so head to Nordstrom.com to score some new shoes on sale.

One of the top deals we’ve seen this year is a whopping 32 percent off Ugg’s Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slides. They’re sold out in a few colorways, but you can still get your hands on the chic cedar, light grey, pink, and lilac shades with plenty of sizes left. Not only do these slippers nail the platform shoe trend, they’re also incredibly comfortable and supportive slippers for women. The Discoquette Slides have many shopper-loved components, including the platform sole, genuine shearling lining, and soft suede upper that parallel the features you find in the best Ugg boots. TikTok searches for “Ugg Discoquette” have even amassed 650 million views, and you can expect that number to keep growing.

While this shoe is obviously great for wearing around the house, it’s also a great option to throw on after the gym or while running errands. They’re friendly for different foot types and concerns, including those who need slippers for plantar fasciitis.

Even if you think they’re a bit too warm for the end of the summer months, don’t hesitate to add them to your cart now — these Ugg slippers are prime for holiday gifting. They’re sure to sell out quickly, so act fast to snag your size and preferred color.

Courtesy of Nordstrom Ugg Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slides On Sale 32% off $75 Buy Now at Nordstrom

