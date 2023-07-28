The 13 Best Slippers for Plantar Fasciitis, According to Podiatrists

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you suffer from foot pain such as plantar fasciitis, walking barefoot (even when you’re lounging at home) can be painful. Fortunately, you can get the support you need and still be comfortable with a pair of the best slippers for plantar fasciitis. There’s nothing like coming home after a long day of work and kicking off your shoes to relax and de-stress, and donning a soft, supportive pair of slippers or house shoes can help.

Plantar fasciitis is a common foot problem, that’s essentially “tiny microtears in the fascia causing inflammation,” says Neha Pathak, a New York City-based podiatrist and head of Universal Footcare. It is characterized by acute heel pain, or tenderness and stiffness along the arch of the foot. The pain may be more intense in the mornings or after being seated for a while. It’s often an overuse injury, so you may experience it after an uptick in exercise, for example. “Abnormal foot biomechanics, increased activity, weight gain, or incorrect shoe gear choices” are other factors that can lead to the common ailment, Pathak notes.

Walking barefoot can aggravate your symptoms, so podiatrists like Pathak advise patients to wear supportive footwear, like walking shoes for plantar fasciitis, as much as possible. This includes wearing slippers for plantar fasciitis when you’re at home. “Biomechanically, shoes and slippers can reduce the amount of your foot flattening out, reduce pronation, provide more shock absorption, and give more support, allowing your foot to work more efficiently”, says Mark Mendeszoon, a podiatrist and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association. There’s a wide range of house shoes and slippers for plantar fasciitis available, and you can even try insoles for plantar fasciitis in your favorite slippers for added support.

To narrow this list, we consulted with expert podiatrists and searched for well-known, top-rated brands. We evaluated the best slippers for plantar fasciitis based on their arch support, cushioning, and heel stability. We also looked for slippers in a variety of styles, including slippers for women and slippers for men, to suit your every need.

Below are the 13 best slippers for plantar fasciitis that are both supportive and comfy. We promise that wearing these slippers after a busy day will be the best part of your at-home evening routine.

Best Slippers for foot pain Ugg Tasman Slippers Size range: 8 to 14 men’s; 5 to 12 women’s

Materials: Suede, rubber

Special features: Durable outsole, deep heel cup $109 Buy Men’s at Amazon $109 Buy Women’s at Amazon



Related: The Best Slip-On Sneakers for Women Though it’s a slip-on style, Ugg’s Tasman slippers check the arch support box. It promotes proper foot alignment thanks to its deep heel cup and has a round toe box that provides lots of space for toes to splay. The foam footbed will keep you comfortable and supported, while a tough outsole means these should last for years to come. Since you can slip in and out of these slippers easily, you can wear them on the go and they are snug enough that they won’t slide around or fall off your feet.

Tempur-Pedic Men’s Flinn Slippers Size range: 8 to 15 men’s

Materials: Wool, rubber

Special features: Memory foam, lightweight $50 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “I have been wearing these slippers for years. This is my third or fourth pair. They are extremely comfortable and well made. A little on the expensive side but well worth the money as they last a long time.” The Tempur-Pedic Flinn slipper harnesses the same memory foam technology found in a Tempur-Pedic mattress to deliver unbeatable comfort. They are lightweight yet durable and easy to slip on and off. Unlike other memory foam slippers, these don’t squish down and lose their support — expect a semi-firm feel that contours to the bottom of your feet. These have a rubber sole for grip but do run small, so order one size up.“I have been wearing these slippers for years. This is my third or fourth pair. They are extremely comfortable and well made. A little on the expensive side but well worth the money as they last a long time.”

Best Slippers for heel pain Kuru Draft Slippers Size range: 6 to 12 women’s; 7 to 13 men’s

Materials: Nylon, fleece, rubber

Special features: Deep, rounded heel cup $135 Buy Men’s At Kuru $135 Buy Women’s at Kuru



What reviewers say: “These slippers are so great! I have really bad heel pain and as soon as I put my foot in one I knew these were for me! The support is like no other!” These Kuru Draft slippers feature the brand’s signature comfort features, including superior heel cushioning that keeps the foot’s fat pad in place and offers total shock absorption. The insoles are designed to mold to your feet to provide ergonomic cushioning and the outsole flexes to maintain heel support. These are as supportive as a good running sneaker and can be worn outside and come in four colors.“These slippers are so great! I have really bad heel pain and as soon as I put my foot in one I knew these were for me! The support is like no other!”

Best House Slippers for Foot Pain Ergofoot Orthotic Slippers Size range: 7 to 15 women’s; 5 to 13 men’s

Materials: Polyester, velvet, rubber

Special features: Non-skid outsole $43 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “I am really impressed by the feel and comfort of these slippers. Perfect arch support and super soft inner liner that does not make my feet overheat or sweat. Truly comfortable and feels high quality.”



Related: Best Shoes for Wide Feet Ergofoot’s orthotic slippers are a unisex style available in wide widths that are excellent for battling plantar fasciitis. They have an orthopedic footbed for proper support, making walking and standing at home much more comfortable than going barefoot. These slippers also feature a deep heel cup for extra stability around your heel but still allows for a slip-on style so they’re easy to get on and off. The lightweight, flexible EVA midsole absorbs shock and reduces stress on the rest of the body. They also have an anti-skid outsole that makes these perfect for mailbox runs.“I am really impressed by the feel and comfort of these slippers. Perfect arch support and super soft inner liner that does not make my feet overheat or sweat. Truly comfortable and feels high quality.”

Vionic Gemma Mule Slippers Size range: 5 to 12 women’s

Materials: Terrycloth, Rubber

Special features: Orthotic footbed, adjustable upper, anti-bacterial, odor-resistant $69 Buy Now At Amazon $69 Buy Now At Vionic



What reviewers say: “I’ve been wearing these slippers for several years. Soft and warm, great arch support for my flat feet, and no more pain from the plantar facsciitis that I had several years back. Cannot live without them, wear all the time at home as we have hardwood floors. And, they run wide.” These Gemma slippers from Vionic have a built-in orthotic footbed that provides arch support and reduces pronation to promote stability. The upper has a hook and loop closure on the outside so the slippers can be adjusted for the perfect fit and the fabric is treated to be antibacterial and odor-resistant. These slip-ons are plush and warm, come in multiple colors, and reviewers say they have great arch support to reduce strain and foot pain.“I’ve been wearing these slippers for several years. Soft and warm, great arch support for my flat feet, and no more pain from the plantar facsciitis that I had several years back. Cannot live without them, wear all the time at home as we have hardwood floors. And, they run wide.”

Best Indoor Slippers for Plantar Fasciitis Miles Kimball Adjustable Memory Foam Slippers Size range: 7 to 11 women’s; 6 to 10 men’s

Materials: Suede, fleece, rubber

Special features: Top and heel adjustability, memory foam footbed $21.99 Buy Now At Amazon $17.99 Buy Now At Miles Kimball



What reviewers say: “These slippers are a perfect fit for my disabled husband because of the Velcro and he loves how comfortable they are.”



Orthofeet Women’s Charlotte Slippers Size range: 5 to 12 women’s

Materials: Faux fur, rubber

Special features: Adjustable top strap, orthotic insole $104 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “I needed a new pair of slippers. So I did my research and found these orthofeet slippers. I am very happy with them. They have a good supportive arch, they are very comfortable, and nice sole to walk outside. They are not waterproof, so I wouldn’t recommend if you’re looking for slippers that you can use outside in wet weather.” Available in regular, wide and extra-wide widths, Orthofeet’s Charlotte slipper ensures almost anyone can find their perfect fit. (Check our guide to the best shoes for wide feet to find more footwear that comes in multiple widths.) This style has premium orthotic insoles with anatomical arch support, which are exactly what you need if you suffer from plantar fasciitis. The faux fur interior keeps feet warm and comfy, while the wide toe box makes these suitable shoes for bunions and hammertoes. There’s also tons of support in the heel. Try these to see why Orthofeet is a cult-favorite brand for those who deal with any common foot ailments.“I needed a new pair of slippers. So I did my research and found these orthofeet slippers. I am very happy with them. They have a good supportive arch, they are very comfortable, and nice sole to walk outside. They are not waterproof, so I wouldn’t recommend if you’re looking for slippers that you can use outside in wet weather.”

Isotoner Women’s Memory Foam Clogs Size range: 6.5 to 10 women’s

Materials: Terrycloth, rubber

Special features: Anti-slip rubber sole, machine washable $26 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “Every time I push my feet into these slippers, I get a little pop of pleasure. They feel so cozy. I also like the soles because whether inside of the house or out, even in wet grass, my feet remain comfortable and dry.” The Isotoner memory foam clog is an excellent budget option for slippers that help with plantar fasciitis, courtesy of a multilayer EVA arch support insole with memory foam. The plush terry construction is soft and breathable and the rubber outsole makes these slippers non-slip and durable. These slippers are also machine-washable, making them easy to care for. Reviewers suggest ordering the next size up for the best fit.“Every time I push my feet into these slippers, I get a little pop of pleasure. They feel so cozy. I also like the soles because whether inside of the house or out, even in wet grass, my feet remain comfortable and dry.”

Sollbeam Women’s Fuzzy House Slippers Size range: 6 to 10 women’s

Materials: Faux fur, rubber

Special features: Adjustable upper, machine washable $39 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “I purchased these in my third trimester of pregnancy due to foot pain. The increase in relaxin resulted in flatter arches which was making walking, especially by the end of the day, very painful. These definitely gave my arch some support making it more comfortable to walk around the house. I found they were also okay for walking around the patio or to the mailbox because the bottom is a tougher If you’re in need of a year-round slipper that’s comfortable even in warm weather, try an open-toe style like the Sollbeam fuzzy house slippers . The soft faux fur comes in multiple colors and is comfortable on the feet, but the adjustable strap on the upper will keep you from overheating. A deep heel cup keeps your foot stabilized and arch support makes these excellent shoes for standing all day or wearing around the house. They have a rubber outsole that will keep you from slipping, plus they’re machine washable shoes “I purchased these in my third trimester of pregnancy due to foot pain. The increase in relaxin resulted in flatter arches which was making walking, especially by the end of the day, very painful. These definitely gave my arch some support making it more comfortable to walk around the house. I found they were also okay for walking around the patio or to the mailbox because the bottom is a tougher

Walk Hero Men’s Slippers Size range: 8 to 14 men’s

Materials: Canvas, rubber

Special features: Two different insole options, non-skid outsole $49 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “I suffer from fallen arches as well as plantar fasciitis. I also have pins in my foot and these slippers feel great and stopped my foot pain. I would recommend them to anyone suffering from foot pain.” More than 18,600 five-star reviews on Amazon are a good indication that the Walk Hero men’s slippers are a comfortable choice. The orthotic style has a biomechanically accurate footbed with a deep heel cup to control motion and reduce foot pain associated with plantar fasciitis. The casual upper fabric projects the perfect relaxed-at-home vibe, but the rubber outsole ensures no one at your local coffee shop will guess these are actually house shoes if you decide to venture outside. You can choose between options with a warm fuzzy or moisture-wicking velvet lining.“I suffer from fallen arches as well as plantar fasciitis. I also have pins in my foot and these slippers feel great and stopped my foot pain. I would recommend them to anyone suffering from foot pain.”

Vionic Men’s Alfons Mule Slippers Size range: 7 to 13 men’s

Materials: Suede, faux fur, rubber

Special features: Deep heel cup for stability, footbed helps correct pronation $110 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “Excellent support and comfort. Relieves foot pain and plantar fasciitis. Have had them for about a year now – winter is coming back in the Southern hemisphere so I have brought them out again – very happy with these. Still almost like new after a lot of wear.” The Alfons mule slipper from Vionic is ideal for the guy who likes to slip on his house slippers at a second’s notice. And for convenience, they also have durable soles equipped for outdoor use. The EVA footbed provides arch support and shock absorption that helps correct pronation and supports proper alignment. The faux shearling lining makes these super soft to wear. They have a deep heel cup to provide stability when walking and they’re available in multiple colors.“Excellent support and comfort. Relieves foot pain and plantar fasciitis. Have had them for about a year now – winter is coming back in the Southern hemisphere so I have brought them out again – very happy with these. Still almost like new after a lot of wear.”

What to Look For in the Best Slippers for Plantar Fasciitis

Proper footwear helps with plantar fasciitis treatment, and wearing good, supportive shoes for plantar fasciitis throughout the day is most important. Mendeszoon suggests wearing supportive slippers for short times in the mornings and evenings while relaxing or lounging at home instead of going barefoot. “Comfort and feeling support in your arch and heel are the most important factors when buying a slipper,” he says. Not all slippers are created equal, however. “If you can bend the shoe in half, it is likely unsupportive,” Pathak says. The best slippers for plantar fasciitis will share a lot of the same qualities as running shoes or walking shoes for plantar fasciitis, including:

Arch support : Arguably the most important element of proper shoes for plantar fasciitis is neutral arch support to help balance weight evenly across the entire foot. This will combat issues associated with high arches and flat feet, two biomechanical problems that lead to exerting too much pressure in the wrong places, such as the plantar fascia.

: Arguably the most important element of proper shoes for plantar fasciitis is neutral arch support to help balance weight evenly across the entire foot. This will combat issues associated with high arches and flat feet, two biomechanical problems that lead to exerting too much pressure in the wrong places, such as the plantar fascia. A heel counter : A heel counter is an insert in the heel that reinforces it, providing extra stability. “Look for a more rigid heel counter, so that if you are a pronator, the shoe can control your pronation and keep your heel in a neutral position,” Pathak explains. A deep heel cup has a similar effect, keeping the heel in place so your feet get the full benefit of a shoe’s support.

: A heel counter is an insert in the heel that reinforces it, providing extra stability. “Look for a more rigid heel counter, so that if you are a pronator, the shoe can control your pronation and keep your heel in a neutral position,” Pathak explains. A deep heel cup has a similar effect, keeping the heel in place so your feet get the full benefit of a shoe’s support. Ergonomic cushioning : The best judge of your foot comfort is you. Plenty of cushioning means your feet are supported and aren’t feeling the impact of the ground. Comfortable feet without pain are an indication of healthy feet.

: The best judge of your foot comfort is you. Plenty of cushioning means your feet are supported and aren’t feeling the impact of the ground. Comfortable feet without pain are an indication of healthy feet. Durable outsole: To protect the integrity of your slippers and make them last longer, look for an outsole that has traction and can hold up to basic daily wear and tear. Rubber is a commonly used option in the best slippers for plantar fasciitis.

How We Chose the Best Slippers for Plantar Fasciitis

To select the best slippers for plantar fasciitis, we consulted two podiatrists to properly understand the needs of someone suffering with plantar fasciitis as well as why supportive footwear, including slippers, is important for treatment. Our experts also advised us on what features to look for when shopping for slippers, such as good arch support and a stable heel counter. We researched products from top-rated brands and looked for slippers with positive reviews that include good arch support, cushioning, heel stability, and overall durability. Learn more about us here.

