The 13 Best Slippers for Plantar Fasciitis, According to Podiatrists

If you suffer from foot pain such as plantar fasciitis, walking barefoot (even when you’re lounging at home) can be painful. Fortunately, you can get the support you need and still be comfortable with a pair of the best slippers for plantar fasciitis. There’s nothing like coming home after a long day of work and kicking off your shoes to relax and de-stress, and donning a soft, supportive pair of slippers or house shoes can help.
Plantar fasciitis is a common foot problem, that’s essentially “tiny microtears in the fascia causing inflammation,” says Neha Pathak, a New York City-based podiatrist and head of Universal Footcare. It is characterized by acute heel pain, or tenderness and stiffness along the arch of the foot. The pain may be more intense in the mornings or after being seated for a while. It’s often an overuse injury, so you may experience it after an uptick in exercise, for example. “Abnormal foot biomechanics, increased activity, weight gain, or incorrect shoe gear choices” are other factors that can lead to the common ailment, Pathak notes.
Walking barefoot can aggravate your symptoms, so podiatrists like Pathak advise patients to wear supportive footwear, like walking shoes for plantar fasciitis, as much as possible. This includes wearing slippers for plantar fasciitis when you’re at home. “Biomechanically, shoes and slippers can reduce the amount of your foot flattening out, reduce pronation, provide more shock absorption, and give more support, allowing your foot to work more efficiently”, says Mark Mendeszoon, a podiatrist and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association. There’s a wide range of house shoes and slippers for plantar fasciitis available, and you can even try insoles for plantar fasciitis in your favorite slippers for added support.
To narrow this list, we consulted with expert podiatrists and searched for well-known, top-rated brands. We evaluated the best slippers for plantar fasciitis based on their arch support, cushioning, and heel stability. We also looked for slippers in a variety of styles, including slippers for women and slippers for men, to suit your every need.
Below are the 13 best slippers for plantar fasciitis that are both supportive and comfy. We promise that wearing these slippers after a busy day will be the best part of your at-home evening routine.
What Is Plantar Fasciitis?
Proper footwear helps with plantar fasciitis treatment, and wearing good, supportive shoes for plantar fasciitis throughout the day is most important. Mendeszoon suggests wearing supportive slippers for short times in the mornings and evenings while relaxing or lounging at home instead of going barefoot. “Comfort and feeling support in your arch and heel are the most important factors when buying a slipper,” he says. Not all slippers are created equal, however. “If you can bend the shoe in half, it is likely unsupportive,” Pathak says. The best slippers for plantar fasciitis will share a lot of the same qualities as running shoes or walking shoes for plantar fasciitis, including:
For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.
To select the best slippers for plantar fasciitis, we consulted two podiatrists to properly understand the needs of someone suffering with plantar fasciitis as well as why supportive footwear, including slippers, is important for treatment. Our experts also advised us on what features to look for when shopping for slippers, such as good arch support and a stable heel counter. We researched products from top-rated brands and looked for slippers with positive reviews that include good arch support, cushioning, heel stability, and overall durability. Learn more about us here.
Dr. Neha Pathak is a New York City-based podiatrist and head of Universal Footcare wear she provides advanced conservative and surgical treatment for a variety of foot and ankle ailments. As an athlete herself, Dr. Pathak understands the need for effective, minimally invasive treatments and preventions for plantar fasciitis.
Dr. Mark Mendeszoon, DPM, is a podiatrist based in Ohio who has worked with athletes from high school to Olympians. Dr. Mendeszoon lectures nationally and internationally, and is a physician spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association. He specializes in sports medicine, diabetic foot and ankle conditions, and reconstructive and trauma surgery.
Jen Zeltwanger is a certified exercise physiologist through the American College of Sports Medicine, and a freelance writer and editor specializing in health and fitness topics and product reviews. As an avid runner, she knows the discomfort of plantar fasciitis first hand and how a good pair of slippers can make all the difference in recovery. Learn more about Footwear News here.
