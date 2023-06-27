The 18 Best Slippers for Women, According to Experts

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The best slippers for women are essential closet staples for cozy days spent indoors on cold weather days or daily indoor footwear for completing chores around the house. Women’s house slippers are coming in hot on its heels for 2023 as a trending silhouette, no matter if you’re staying at home in sweats or walking on the city pavements with cropped tailored pants. Thanks to many designers, slippers have been upgraded for a new hybrid lifestyle, where reliable daily comfort meets high style.
An ideal pair of women’s slippers will always include plush cushioning that feels like walking on clouds that won’t collapse over time. Soft and warm materials that don’t rub or irritate the skin are also key in a quality slipper, along with proper breathability that aligns with the climate you live in, and grippy traction to keep you from slipping on various surfaces at home. “We should all avoid walking barefoot at home all the time,” explains New York-based podiatrist Jacqueline Sutera, DPM. “Doing so causes pain and inflammation over time due to lack of support and slow atrophy of the fat pads on the bottom of the feet.”
There’s an endless selection of different slippers to shop that appeal to different uses. Many slippers are well-suited for running errands or walking your dog around the block, because they feature proper foot support and indoor-outdoor friendly traction. Softer, fur-focused styles are best to be worn indoors for cozying up by the fire or packed in your carry-on bag to stay comfy on a long flight. Whether you have flat feet, narrow feet, or high arches, or are looking to treat conditions like bunions, plantar fasciitis, or diabetic symptoms, there are slippers that cater to common foot types and conditions as well.
Since there are endless options to choose from, we’ve done the hard work for you by compiling this comprehensive women’s slipper shopping guide from expert insight, editor-approved product testing, and thorough market research.
As you scroll below, you’ll discover several podiatrist-approved and highly-reviewed slipper options to shop with savvy insight. Plus, keep reading for expert tips on how to wash your slippers, when to replace them, and the most supportive styles for both indoor and outdoor use. All you’ll have to do is slip on and go, because you’ll never have to sacrifice comfort for style again — especially with a cushioned pep in your step.
Once you’ve found an amazing pair of cozy slippers, chances are you’ll be slipping them on every day for various tasks. It’s important to keep in mind that slippers have an expiration date after long periods of wear and tear, and structural damage may lead to potential slipping or tripping on surfaces both inside and outdoors. Look out for signs of age in the seaming of the upper, toe box tears, and outsole traction erosion. It’s likely that footbed cushioning may deflate over time as well, so make sure to replace your slippers when its foot and arch support has worn down.
If you wear slippers more than any other type of shoe, your slippers could use a cleaning — probably more often than you are currently cleaning them. Since not all slippers are created equal, cleaning and caring for them will look different. For example, cloth fabric, suede, and leather all require their own techniques. Whether you are washing cloth slippers in a washing machine using a warm cycle or spot cleaning, you’ll be eager to clean them more often once you learn the best methods.
Machine Wash: For slippers made of cotton, terry cloth, or polyester fabrics, machine wash them with a load of similar colors and fabrics. Wash in warm water with your regular detergent on a normal cycle.
Hand Wash: If you’re worried about your slippers getting ruined in the washing machine or don’t have access to one, you can also hand wash your shoes. Make sure to put them in the sink in warm water with about one teaspoon of heavy-duty detergent. Allow them to soak for at least 30 minutes, gently squeeze soapy water out, and rinse with fresh water.
Air Dry: Whether you choose to hand or machine wash, all slippers should be air dried. This is because the high heat from drying machines can cause the soles to become distorted and any glues used in construction to dissolve. To ensure your slippers hold their shape, stuff them with paper towels or tissue paper while they air dry.
House Slippers: If you suffer from foot fatigue, then house slippers are for you. Not only do they help you invest in comfort, but also the cleanliness of your home. It’s important to note that there’s an entire world of soft, supportive slippers tailored to your tastes. From designers such as Ugg and Birkenstock to Parachute, each provides lasting relief while looking fashionable.
Shearling Slippers: Crafted with extra-cozy genuine sheep’s fur, usually in the slipper lining. (Ugg undoubtedly makes one of the most popular styles.)
Open-Toe Slippers: Treat your toes to some extra wiggle room with an open-toe option. They’re cozy and warm without making your feet sweat, but if you need extra warmth, you can always pair them with tube socks. These easy on-off shoes are ideal for warmer climates, more fashionable than functional, and available in various materials such as plush faux fur and velvet. Look to minimalist-loved labels such as Apparis and The Row for a last-minute gift for the shoe lover on your list.
Orthopedic Slippers: Orthopedic shoe brands may have a bad fashion reputation; however, the selection of stylish orthopedic shoes, such as orthopedic sandals and slippers, has expanded. Orthopedic slippers include a cushioned insole that’s often contoured for extra arch support and helps equally disperse body weight.
Camping Slippers: Comfortable and reliable footwear is a must when taking on the great outdoors. Luckily, there are campaign slippers to provide support, insulation, and protection for whatever mother nature may throw at you. They’re commonly waterproof and lightweight; however, when buying camping slippers — and any type of camping shoe —you should consider where you’ll be camping most of the time. Look to brands like The North Face and Sorel for reliable options that keep your feet dry and warm no matter the condition and terrain.
Indoor-Outdoor Slippers: The versatile indoor-outdoor slipper is best for those always on the go-to. You can wear them around the house and when rushing out to meet your friend for coffee. They feature the supple material of all cozy slippers with a sturdy, treaded sole found on outdoor slippers.
Bootie Slippers: Days that call for a movie in front of the fireplace call for slipper boots. These are usually fully lined and cover the ankle, offering ultra heat and a nonslip sole. Some feature cable knit material and chenille or faux fur as the upper for style and warmth. The bootie slipper has been all over the streets, with our favorite street-goers supporting brands like Ugg, Mou, and Isabel Marant.
Designer Slippers: Indulge in a bit of self-care by investing in a luxurious pair of slippers. The designer takes on the silhouette are expertly crafted with top-tier materials like genuine leather, plush, and suede and adorned with meticulous details like logo jacquard. Whether you opt for ones from Prada, Balenciaga, or Olivia von Halle you’ll bask in timeless designs that never go out of style.
Slipper Socks: Slipper socks are a hybrid between socks and slippers. They’re for those who prefer more support than socks since they have non-slip grippers or non-skid soles, making walking around on hard floors easier. Most have a soft, thick interior to protect feet from the cold.
Just like your stylish loafers, most comfortable walking shoes, or your go-to winter boots, you expect your slippers to check off all the important boxes, too — and rightfully so. However, with endless options of slippers on the market today, you need to consider a few things to find your perfect match. “Slippers come in [a range of different] styles such as moccasins, slides, and thongs. Women should buy the style they prefer while choosing supportive slippers — not thin, flimsy ones,” Sutera says.
Regardless of your foot type or condition, the key to a supportive slipper is its cushy comfort. Silicon Valley-based podiatrist Najwa Javed, says that, in general, “slippers with soft uppers and solid soles are the best.” You’ll find maximum stability with slippers that have adjustable straps or snug uppers for a secure fit. It’s also important that it’s constructed with soft material to avoid painful rubbing as you walk.
“For those who have foot pain and who stand on hard floors for long periods of time, I would recommend a cushioned, thicker sole with arch support and a ‘heel to toe drop’ (the heel is thicker than the forefoot),” added Sutera. “A slipper with these features will cushion and absorb shock from body weight and gravity pushing down when standing.” If you’re in need of some extra arch support, on the other hand, don’t rely on insoles and padding alone. “Look for slippers that already have a built-in arch. Putting an arch, insole, or pad in a flat slipper doesn’t work as well.”
To find the best slippers for women on the market, the team at Footwear News assessed several different factors and design elements of every pair of women’s slippers on this list: fit, rise, style, materials used, personal testing, and market research. To narrow our selections of the best slippers for women, we looked to online consumer reviews and interviewed slipper experts in the fashion industry, including podiatrists and slipper brand founders. Additionally, we looked for slippers that were best for various foot types and conditions — from flat feet to wide feet to bunions and plantar fasciitis. You’ll find a price range that stems from affordable, budget-friendly finds from footwear brands like Vionic and Clarks to premium designer brands like Olivia von Halle and Ugg that have become tried-and-true favorites in the space. Learn more about us here.
Dr. Najwa Javed is a Board Certified Podiatrist and Founder of E’MAR Italy. Throughout her years of practice, she has focused on achieving an optimal state of health for her patients through mitigating foot and ankle injuries. With specialized training in foot and ankle surgery and clinical research, she integrates biomechanical stability with surgical innovation, biologic therapies, and modern science. With her brand, she is on a mission to shake up the luxury heel market with her line of supportive heels marrying high style with medical innovation, backed by her 15 years of expertise.
Dr. Jacquelyn Sutera is an NYC-based surgically trained doctor of podiatric medicine specializing in the prevention and treatment of foot pathology. She graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Philosophy. She later attended the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, where she earned the degree of Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM). She is a proud member and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association and the New York State Podiatric Medical Society.
Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Fairchild Media Group where she writes and edits shopping stories for Footwear News and WWD. Prior to her current role, she wrote countless buyer’s guides, trend stories, and reviews on fashion and beauty products, including shoe-focused stories for women. Chwatt wrote the original version of this story for women’s slippers.
Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content on the best-rated footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Cigliano received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. Cigliano wrote the most recent update to this guide to women’s slippers and house shoes with updated product picks, more expert insight, and additional information to help readers find the best slippers for their needs.
