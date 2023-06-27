The 18 Best Slippers for Women, According to Experts

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The best slippers for women are essential closet staples for cozy days spent indoors on cold weather days or daily indoor footwear for completing chores around the house. Women’s house slippers are coming in hot on its heels for 2023 as a trending silhouette, no matter if you’re staying at home in sweats or walking on the city pavements with cropped tailored pants. Thanks to many designers, slippers have been upgraded for a new hybrid lifestyle, where reliable daily comfort meets high style.

An ideal pair of women’s slippers will always include plush cushioning that feels like walking on clouds that won’t collapse over time. Soft and warm materials that don’t rub or irritate the skin are also key in a quality slipper, along with proper breathability that aligns with the climate you live in, and grippy traction to keep you from slipping on various surfaces at home. “We should all avoid walking barefoot at home all the time,” explains New York-based podiatrist Jacqueline Sutera, DPM. “Doing so causes pain and inflammation over time due to lack of support and slow atrophy of the fat pads on the bottom of the feet.”

There’s an endless selection of different slippers to shop that appeal to different uses. Many slippers are well-suited for running errands or walking your dog around the block, because they feature proper foot support and indoor-outdoor friendly traction. Softer, fur-focused styles are best to be worn indoors for cozying up by the fire or packed in your carry-on bag to stay comfy on a long flight. Whether you have flat feet, narrow feet, or high arches, or are looking to treat conditions like bunions, plantar fasciitis, or diabetic symptoms, there are slippers that cater to common foot types and conditions as well.

Since there are endless options to choose from, we’ve done the hard work for you by compiling this comprehensive women’s slipper shopping guide from expert insight, editor-approved product testing, and thorough market research.

As you scroll below, you’ll discover several podiatrist-approved and highly-reviewed slipper options to shop with savvy insight. Plus, keep reading for expert tips on how to wash your slippers, when to replace them, and the most supportive styles for both indoor and outdoor use. All you’ll have to do is slip on and go, because you’ll never have to sacrifice comfort for style again — especially with a cushioned pep in your step.

Saks Fifth Avenue Best Fluffy Slippers for Women Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Key lime, Samba, Natural Shell, Hazard Orange, Black, Charcoal

Materials: Sheepskin

Additional features: Elasticized slingback

Pros: Comfortable, slight lift from the wedge

Cons: Runs big



What reviewers say: “The quality of this indoor/outdoor shoe is fantastic. I took the advice of the fellow in the Nordstrom video that accompanied this product listing, and ordered a size smaller than what my daughter in law wears. That was a wise idea. It fit perfectly!”



Related: Best Recovery Slides After launching in 2018, Ugg’s Fluff Yeah Slide quickly became a celebrity favorite and the brand’s best-selling style of the following year. The eye-catching silhouette is made summer-ready with an open-toed, slingback silhouette and soft, moisture-wicking sheepskin. If you’re looking for a dreamy pair of slippers that keep your feet nice and cozy but make a major statement, look no further. They’re available in a huge range of fun colors like baby blue, hot pink, and leopard print and have a slight platform for extra support. Aside from the cute design, reviewers also love the slight lift from the wedge. “I love wearing these around the house, the perfect slipper for California so your feet can get some air! The sole is super thick so you get a good lift from them too!” said one reviewer.“The quality of this indoor/outdoor shoe is fantastic. I took the advice of the fellow in the Nordstrom video that accompanied this product listing, and ordered a size smaller than what my daughter in law wears. That was a wise idea. It fit perfectly!”

Best Women’s Slippers with Rubber Sole Apparis Diana Faux Fur Open-Toe Slippers Size range: 6 to 11

Colorways: Ivory, Camel, Noir, Verdant Green, Latte

Materials: Polyester, rubber

Additional features: Thin rubber sole

Pros: Breathable, soft upper

Cons: Water damage may occur $92 Buy Now At Saks Fifth Avenue $92 Buy Now At Nordstrom These fuzzy slide slippers from Apparis feature super cozy faux fur and an open-toe upper. They’re perfect for transitional months or for cold indoor climates because they keep your feet warm while allowing for breathability. Its firm but thin rubber sole provides ample support and traction for walking outdoors on comfy shopping trips or runs to the grocery store.

Best Memory Foam Slippers for Women Nike Burrow SE Slippers Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Taupe, black, black and white, orange

Materials: Foam, fleece-like lining

Pros: Functional

Cons: Runs small



What reviewers say: “Love, love, love the comfort, durability and how well these slippers hold up. I wear mine all day, every day. I work from home so I spend 90% of my time at home. The only downside is they don’t recommend washing in the washer.” Nike has many great walking and running shoes , but the brand’s slippers shouldn’t be overlooked. The Burrow SE shoe takes Nike’s offerings into a new cozy territory with its memory foam insole and fleece-like lining. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the Burrow is designed using inspiration taken from outdoor gear, which is clear given the material choice and outer zipper compartment.“Love, love, love the comfort, durability and how well these slippers hold up. I wear mine all day, every day. I work from home so I spend 90% of my time at home. The only downside is they don’t recommend washing in the washer.”

Adidas Puffylette Shoes Size range: 8.5 to 15.5

Colorways: White, Black

Materials: Nylon, synethic

Pros: Versatile, water-proof

Cons: Not fur-lined



What reviewers say: “These are so awesome! Comfortable and look super cool. It’s nice to be able to wear essentially sandals for quick errands or whatever in cold weather without my feet freezing like they would be with traditional sandals. That’s my favorite thing about these!” Combining the best parts of snow boots comfortable sneakers , and slippers, the Adidas Puffylette is the ultimate footwear option that’ll have you covered any time of year. Like most of the brand’s offerings, the Puffylette is made in part with recycled materials like cutting scraps and post-consumer household waste to avoid the larger environmental impact of producing virgin content. The Puffylette also has PrimaLoft insulation for superior warmth, a combined EVA midsole and outsole for increased durability, and a water-repellent finish for functionality. Plus, it has plenty of grip, so you can safely take these shoes outside to walk your dog or run quick errands. For more info on this cozy shoe, read here “These are so awesome! Comfortable and look super cool. It’s nice to be able to wear essentially sandals for quick errands or whatever in cold weather without my feet freezing like they would be with traditional sandals. That’s my favorite thing about these!”

Best Indoor Slippers for Women Eberjey Faux Fur-Lined Knit Slipper Socks Size range: One size

Colorways: Gray Dawn

Materials: Acrylic

Additional features: Faux fur lining

Pros: Soft and warm

Cons: Lacks support $44 Buy Now At Saks Fifth Avenue Eberjey’s Slipper Socks are ideal for rainy or snowy days spent indoors by the fire for a blissful movie night. They feature an entire outer made of thick, knit material that’s reminiscent of your favorite throw blanket. They’re lined with super soft faux fur to keep every inch of your feet cozy-warm, while providing a cloud-like cushion in every step.

Courtesy of Nordstrom Best Slippers for Flat Feet Birkenstock Shearling Arizona Slippers Size range: 5 to 10.5

Colorways: Stone Coin Suede

Materials: Wool and shearling

Additional features: Contoured footbed with arch support

Pros: Supportive and adjustable with the straps and buckle closure

Cons: Stiff upon first wear



What reviewers say: “I absolutely love the nude/pink color, and they fit perfectly. If by any chance you want to wear them with a pair of socks, I would recommend sizing up!” Good news: This notable celebrity favorite style (the likes of Kaia Gerber and Jennifer Lawrence have been seen in them) is also on the list of top podiatrist picks. “Birkenstocks have the best flat foot slippers due to their intrinsic arch technology,” explainspodiatrist Dr. Najwa Javed. This season, you’ll find yourself reaching for these shearling-lined slides on the regular — and not just when you’re stepping outside to walk the dog or take out the trash. Adjustable buckles gives them a customizable and secure fit, while the fuzzy footbed keeps your feet warm and toasty in chilly weather (but thanks to their open toe design, they won’t overheat your feet during the summer). “Soft shearling lining feels like walking on a cloud. Fuzzy & cozy like your favorite blanket wrapped up on your feet!” wrote one Nordstrom reviewer. If you’re looking for a stylish outdoor style, you can’t go wrong with one of the best Birkenstock sandals “I absolutely love the nude/pink color, and they fit perfectly. If by any chance you want to wear them with a pair of socks, I would recommend sizing up!”

Best Lightweight Women’s Slippers Clarks Suede Leather Knitted Collar Clog Slippers Size range: 5 to 11, with wide options

Colorways: Over 25 colors

Materials: Synthetic, faux fur lining

Additional features: Gripped sole

Pros: Warm

Cons: Minimal breathability



What reviewers say: “These shoes are exactly what I was looking for! I searched high and low for some quality winter slip-ons for a good deal that I could wear to run errands in, to check the mail, to walk the dog, etc. I love everything about these shoes — they fit perfectly (I have wide and tall feet), they’re comfortable to wear with and without socks, they’re made well, the soles have good traction/grip, and though these are slip-ons, they don’t come off willy-nilly while I’m walking. The shoes aren’t clunky, but they also don’t have that abnormally lightweight feel that makes shoes seem like they’re junk. I don’t get chunks of the fuzzy liner coming off on my socks constantly, which has been a problem with other brands in the past. When I wear the shoes for hours, they’re still comfortable. I’ve worn these in rain, snow, and shine, and they’ve been great in all circumstances. Highly recommend!” Clarks’ slipper is a lightweight option that’s equal parts cozy and cute with the knit cuff. But, despite its good looks, it’s not just a pretty face — these stylish slippers are designed with pure leather for durability, a premium rubber sole for better traction cushioned footbed and a super soft lining for an extra plush feel.“These shoes are exactly what I was looking for! I searched high and low for some quality winter slip-ons for a good deal that I could wear to run errands in, to check the mail, to walk the dog, etc. I love everything about these shoes — they fit perfectly (I have wide and tall feet), they’re comfortable to wear with and without socks, they’re made well, the soles have good traction/grip, and though these are slip-ons, they don’t come off willy-nilly while I’m walking. The shoes aren’t clunky, but they also don’t have that abnormally lightweight feel that makes shoes seem like they’re junk. I don’t get chunks of the fuzzy liner coming off on my socks constantly, which has been a problem with other brands in the past. When I wear the shoes for hours, they’re still comfortable. I’ve worn these in rain, snow, and shine, and they’ve been great in all circumstances. Highly recommend!”

Best Podiatrist-Approved Slippers for Women Vionic Relax Slippers Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Amethyst, Black, Brownie, Tan, Grey, Leopard, Marshmallow, Natural, Navy, Pale Lime, Papya Tropical, Pink, Purple Chestnut, Cactus

Materials: 100% polyester terry cloth

Additional features: Ethylene vinyl acetate sole

Pros: Enhanced stability with a deep heel cup, superior forefoot cushioning, and ultimate arch support midsole

Cons: Velcro strap stretches



What reviewers say: “I can walk because of these slippers. They are the only shoes I can wear. Due to severe neuropathy, I can barely walk across a small room on bare feet due to the numbness of my feet. My feet mold to these slippers, and I can walk just fine. They put my body in the correct posture, and there is so much support for my feet.” “I personally wear and recommend Vionic ‘s Relax slippers,” says Dr. Sutera. “They have all the foot-loving qualities that I think are very important as a Podiatrist. They’re also adjustable, which is very important for anyone with bunions, hammertoes, or a wide forefoot,” she says. Plus, these house slippers are available in a wide array of fun colorways and prints, from versatile neutrals to statement-making leopard and tiger designs. Most importantly, all of Vionic’s slippers are engineered with the brand’s proprietary “three zone comfort technology,” which checks off all the boxes for any slipper-wearer: a deep-seated heel cup, arch support, and cushioned forefoot. Another huge bonus? They’re lined with anti-bacterial terrycloth that helps to keep odors and germs at bay. These are one of the best slippers for women with bunions and wide feet, too.“I can walk because of these slippers. They are the only shoes I can wear. Due to severe neuropathy, I can barely walk across a small room on bare feet due to the numbness of my feet. My feet mold to these slippers, and I can walk just fine. They put my body in the correct posture, and there is so much support for my feet.”

Courtesy of Allbirds Best Indoor-Outdoor Slippers for Women Allbirds Dweller Slippers Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Natural Grey, Natural White, Natural Black

Materials: Wool

Additional features: SweetFoam midsole made with sugarcane-based green EVA and castor bean oil-based insole foam

Pros: Carbon neutral

Cons: Wide for those with narrow feet



What reviewers say: “Life altering. Not only are they comfortable for walking, but they are also just comfy. And the perfect airplane travel shoes too.” Fluffy slippers that double as outdoor shoes? These brand new, limited-edition Allbirds slippers might just be your new favorite winter footwear choice. First off, the design is carbon neutral thanks to a combination of sustainable practices. The causal loungers are manufactured in South Korea and are available in three can’t-fail hues: black, gray and white. They feature soft and cozy ZQ Merino wool from heel to toe and a foam insole made with Brazilian sugarcane that helps wick away moisture and reduce odor.“Life altering. Not only are they comfortable for walking, but they are also just comfy. And the perfect airplane travel shoes too.”

Courtesy of Amazon Best Moccasin Women’s Slippers Land’s End Suede Moccasin Slippers Size range: 6 to 11

Colorways: Tan, Navy, Red Pink

Materials: Suede and faux fur

Additional features: Comfy foam cushioning and no-skid rubber soles

Pros: All-day support

Cons: Runs small



What reviewers say: “These did not disappoint! They are comfortable and are true to fit. I wear a size 10. They can be worn outside if you need to go outside for any reason, and they keep your feet nice and warm in the house or outside!” Personalized anything always adds a touch of sophistication, and custom slippers are no exception. Whether you’re snagging a pair for yourself or thoughtfully checking off your holiday gift list, these Land’s End slippers are worth a look. Made from 100% suede, you will live in these indoor-outdoor shoes all season long. Made with a warm faux-fur lining and a thick foam cushioning, they’re perfect for puttering around the house or working from home. Have your pick from pink, red, navy, or a classic English tan, and pair them with plaid sleepwear, sweatsuits, and more.“These did not disappoint! They are comfortable and are true to fit. I wear a size 10. They can be worn outside if you need to go outside for any reason, and they keep your feet nice and warm in the house or outside!”

Courtesy of MyTheresa Best Designer Slippers for Women Jimmy Choo Ronnie Slippers Size range: 4 to 13

Colorways: Tan

Materials: Calf leather and shearling

Additional features: Chunky rubber sole

Pros: Durable and fashionable

Cons: Pricey

Courtesy of FitFlop Best Slippers for Bunions FitFlop Shuv Pom-Pom Shearling Clog Slippers Size Range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Ivory and Soft Pink

Materials: Shearling wool and faux-fur

Additional Features: Slip-resistant rubber

Pros: Triple-density midsoles, so you not only look like you’re walking on clouds, you feel like it too.

Cons: Thick sole that takes getting used to



What Reviewers Say: “These are crazy comfortable and warm. I would wear them all day.” Dr. Javed’s favorite brand for bunions? FitFlop. “You can never go wrong with this label,” she says. “It has the best forefoot support due to its built-in rocker technology that keeps the pressure off the metatarsals.” Lucky for you, the comfort company has a clog-shaped slipper . It features FitFlop’s signature footbed technology, and a full shearling lining, and is finished with two stylish pom accents. They come in ivory and soft pink, so snag a pair for you and another to gift to your friend.“These are crazy comfortable and warm. I would wear them all day.”

Best Women’s Slippers for Narrow Feet Minnetonka Women’s Cally Faux-Fur Slippers Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Navy, Black, Cinnamon, Cherry Stone, Pink, Grey, Mosaic, Tropical Wave, Black/White Check

Materials: Suede Leather and pile lining

Additional features: Thin rubber sole

Pros: Best-seller

Cons: Run big



What reviewers say: “So glad I purchased Cally slippers. I have so much trouble walking in slippers, but not anymore. Comfort, easy on, easy off, price. The best investment I have ever made.” These iconic leather moccasin slippers are a longtime best-seller for the heritage brand for a number of reasons. The 0.25 inch heels offer a bit of extra arch support, while the cushioned inner gives aching feet all-day relief. Perfect for colder weather, these authentic fur-lined flats keep your feet cozy and warm in chilly climates but not so insulated that they can’t be worn comfortably during transitional weather. The one thing to note about most Minnetonka slipper styles is that they often feel tight when you first try them on. However, the material will stretch with a few uses for a custom-like fit. Your patience will be rewarded!“So glad I purchased Cally slippers. I have so much trouble walking in slippers, but not anymore. Comfort, easy on, easy off, price. The best investment I have ever made.”

Best Vegan Slippers for Women Skechers Team Toasty Campfire Slippers Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Black, Charcoal, Chestnut, Dark Taupe, Navy, Blush

Materials: Microfiber

Additional features: Memory Foam cushioned comfort footbed

Pros: Well-made

Cons: Run large



What reviewers say: “So warm and cozy. I feel like they fit just a bit big, but I don’t wear socks with them, so maybe it’s more about leaving room for that. I love that they are sturdy enough to run outside if needed.” As the name of these slippers implies, these cozy slippers from Skechers are designed to keep your feet nice and warm courtesy of the vegan-friendly faux fur lining and close-toed design. Padded memory foam insoles provide extra cushioning and support, while the outsole prevents them from stretching out and losing shape with continuous wear. Many reviewers mentioned that they appreciated the slippers’ roominess, so this is a great option for those with wide feet or those who prefer to wear socks under their slippers.“So warm and cozy. I feel like they fit just a bit big, but I don’t wear socks with them, so maybe it’s more about leaving room for that. I love that they are sturdy enough to run outside if needed.”

Courtesy of L.L. Bean Best Christmas Slippers L.L. Bean Cozy Slipper Booties Size range: 6 to 11

Colorways: Navy, Plum, Green, Natural

Materials: 100% polyester sherpa fleece

Additional features: EVA padded sock liner and EVA wedge midsole

Pros: Water-resistant

Cons: Tight-fitting



What reviewers say: “Love these slippers! They are super warm, and because of their style, they stay on your feet. The hard sole gives an added secure feeling for going up and down stairs with the slippers on.” Lined with sumptuous pile fleece for extra warmth and a textured look, these bootie slippers feel like you’re wearing a warm knit blanket on your feet and ankles — but they’ve got more to offer than just extra warmth. These boot-slippers feature a padded EVA sock liner and wedge midsole for extra support, along with a high-quality waterproof suede upper and rubber sole for extra slip defense and better traction. While some reviewers remarked that they fit a little snug on the ankles, these cozy women’s slippers are designed with an elasticized instep for a more customized fit that doesn’t stretch out or lose shape over time. If you’ve had issues with traditional slip-on slippers coming off too easily, these booties are a great alternative to traditional slide styles.“Love these slippers! They are super warm, and because of their style, they stay on your feet. The hard sole gives an added secure feeling for going up and down stairs with the slippers on.”

Best Sock Slippers for Women Bombas Gripper Slippers Size range: Small to large

Colorways: Lupine, Lake, Taupe, Navy, Deep Ocean, Jewel Purple Jacquard

Materials: Acrylic, nylon, and wool

Additional features: Silicone grippers

Pros: Cozy and travel-friendly

Cons: No support



What reviewers say: “They are pretty dang perfect for walking around a cooler house. Great for lounging on the couch and walking around equally. They kind of feel like a warm foot hug, if that’s a thing.” Fittingly described as “part slipper. part sock,” these knit sock slippers feature a slim profile, a cozy feel, and a chic patterned design. These warm house shoes are perfect for fall and winter with a brushed lining that helps to insulate heat and advanced grips on the outsole to prevent slips. “They are pretty dang perfect for walking around a cooler house. Great for lounging on the couch and walking around equally. [They] Kinda feel like a warm foot hug, if that’s a thing,” said one reviewer. Think of these low-profile slippers as a weighted blanket for your feet — it is cuffing season, after all. These sock-slippers are an excellent option for those who don’t require extra cushioning but appreciate extra anti-slip benefits.“They are pretty dang perfect for walking around a cooler house. Great for lounging on the couch and walking around equally. They kind of feel like a warm foot hug, if that’s a thing.”

Best Women’s Slippers for High Arches Isotoner Women’s Cozy Terry Hoodback Clog Slipper Size range: 6.5 to 10

Colorways: Ash, Black, Deep Periwinkle, Peony, Sandtrap, Taupe

Materials: Microterry upper, rubber sole

Pros: Hugs your feet to make them feel supported

Cons: Runs small



What reviewers say: “I slipped my feet into these puppies and I felt like they were hugging my feet like they loved me and wanted the best for me. I have slightly wide feet (skinny overall, but wide from side to side), and these slippers wrapped around my feet just right, without making them feel suffocated or stuffy.” Built with a multilayer EVA arch support, memory foam insole, and a durable rubber outsole with an anti-skid texture, the Isotoner Cozy Terry Clog Slipper is a very popular option. This spa-style slipper is covered completely in polyester terrycloth. A flexible EVA midsole eases the pressure on your feet as you’re walking and provides a smooth and easy walk with its arch support.“I slipped my feet into these puppies and I felt like they were hugging my feet like they loved me and wanted the best for me. I have slightly wide feet (skinny overall, but wide from side to side), and these slippers wrapped around my feet just right, without making them feel suffocated or stuffy.”

Best Women’s Slippers for Winter Parachute Shearling Wool Clogs Size range: Extra small to extra large

Colorways: Natural

Materials: Wool

Pros: Warm

Cons: Minimal arch support



What reviewers say: “LOVE, LOVE, LOVE these! Been eyeing these for a while. So glad that I finally got them. These are such a cozy treat for your feet. Especially in the cooler months.” When the weather is cold, the best wool slippers strike the perfect balance between warm and breathable to keep your feet cozy and comfy. Parachute’s Shearling Wool Clogs are just that with their low-profile design. They’re recommended for people who tend to heat up quickly since the open design and wool offer good temperature regulation. These slip-ons come with a foam outsole and lightly padded insole but have no added arch support.“LOVE, LOVE, LOVE these! Been eyeing these for a while. So glad that I finally got them. These are such a cozy treat for your feet. Especially in the cooler months.”

When to Replace Your Slippers

Once you’ve found an amazing pair of cozy slippers, chances are you’ll be slipping them on every day for various tasks. It’s important to keep in mind that slippers have an expiration date after long periods of wear and tear, and structural damage may lead to potential slipping or tripping on surfaces both inside and outdoors. Look out for signs of age in the seaming of the upper, toe box tears, and outsole traction erosion. It’s likely that footbed cushioning may deflate over time as well, so make sure to replace your slippers when its foot and arch support has worn down.

How to Clean and Care for Women’s Slippers

If you wear slippers more than any other type of shoe, your slippers could use a cleaning — probably more often than you are currently cleaning them. Since not all slippers are created equal, cleaning and caring for them will look different. For example, cloth fabric, suede, and leather all require their own techniques. Whether you are washing cloth slippers in a washing machine using a warm cycle or spot cleaning, you’ll be eager to clean them more often once you learn the best methods.

Machine Wash: For slippers made of cotton, terry cloth, or polyester fabrics, machine wash them with a load of similar colors and fabrics. Wash in warm water with your regular detergent on a normal cycle.

Hand Wash: If you’re worried about your slippers getting ruined in the washing machine or don’t have access to one, you can also hand wash your shoes. Make sure to put them in the sink in warm water with about one teaspoon of heavy-duty detergent. Allow them to soak for at least 30 minutes, gently squeeze soapy water out, and rinse with fresh water.

Air Dry: Whether you choose to hand or machine wash, all slippers should be air dried. This is because the high heat from drying machines can cause the soles to become distorted and any glues used in construction to dissolve. To ensure your slippers hold their shape, stuff them with paper towels or tissue paper while they air dry.

The Different Types of Women’s Slippers

House Slippers: If you suffer from foot fatigue, then house slippers are for you. Not only do they help you invest in comfort, but also the cleanliness of your home. It’s important to note that there’s an entire world of soft, supportive slippers tailored to your tastes. From designers such as Ugg and Birkenstock to Parachute, each provides lasting relief while looking fashionable.

Shearling Slippers: Crafted with extra-cozy genuine sheep’s fur, usually in the slipper lining. (Ugg undoubtedly makes one of the most popular styles.)

Open-Toe Slippers: Treat your toes to some extra wiggle room with an open-toe option. They’re cozy and warm without making your feet sweat, but if you need extra warmth, you can always pair them with tube socks. These easy on-off shoes are ideal for warmer climates, more fashionable than functional, and available in various materials such as plush faux fur and velvet. Look to minimalist-loved labels such as Apparis and The Row for a last-minute gift for the shoe lover on your list.

Orthopedic Slippers: Orthopedic shoe brands may have a bad fashion reputation; however, the selection of stylish orthopedic shoes, such as orthopedic sandals and slippers, has expanded. Orthopedic slippers include a cushioned insole that’s often contoured for extra arch support and helps equally disperse body weight.

Camping Slippers: Comfortable and reliable footwear is a must when taking on the great outdoors. Luckily, there are campaign slippers to provide support, insulation, and protection for whatever mother nature may throw at you. They’re commonly waterproof and lightweight; however, when buying camping slippers — and any type of camping shoe —you should consider where you’ll be camping most of the time. Look to brands like The North Face and Sorel for reliable options that keep your feet dry and warm no matter the condition and terrain.

Indoor-Outdoor Slippers: The versatile indoor-outdoor slipper is best for those always on the go-to. You can wear them around the house and when rushing out to meet your friend for coffee. They feature the supple material of all cozy slippers with a sturdy, treaded sole found on outdoor slippers.

Bootie Slippers: Days that call for a movie in front of the fireplace call for slipper boots. These are usually fully lined and cover the ankle, offering ultra heat and a nonslip sole. Some feature cable knit material and chenille or faux fur as the upper for style and warmth. The bootie slipper has been all over the streets, with our favorite street-goers supporting brands like Ugg, Mou, and Isabel Marant.

Designer Slippers: Indulge in a bit of self-care by investing in a luxurious pair of slippers. The designer takes on the silhouette are expertly crafted with top-tier materials like genuine leather, plush, and suede and adorned with meticulous details like logo jacquard. Whether you opt for ones from Prada, Balenciaga, or Olivia von Halle you’ll bask in timeless designs that never go out of style.

Slipper Socks: Slipper socks are a hybrid between socks and slippers. They’re for those who prefer more support than socks since they have non-slip grippers or non-skid soles, making walking around on hard floors easier. Most have a soft, thick interior to protect feet from the cold.

What to Look For in the Best Slippers for Women

Just like your stylish loafers, most comfortable walking shoes, or your go-to winter boots, you expect your slippers to check off all the important boxes, too — and rightfully so. However, with endless options of slippers on the market today, you need to consider a few things to find your perfect match. “Slippers come in [a range of different] styles such as moccasins, slides, and thongs. Women should buy the style they prefer while choosing supportive slippers — not thin, flimsy ones,” Sutera says.

Fabrics: The outsole material and lining are two essential pieces to consider when finding the right slipper for you. If you want to ensure your shoe has traction, look for an option that has a thermoplastic rubber outsole. If you suffer from tingling or numbness in your feet, opt for a firm sole such as classic rubber.

The outsole material and lining are two essential pieces to consider when finding the right slipper for you. If you want to ensure your shoe has traction, look for an option that has a thermoplastic rubber outsole. If you suffer from tingling or numbness in your feet, opt for a firm sole such as classic rubber. Features: Slippers come in different fabrics and styles but have different key features. There are memory foam slippers for support and even heated slippers with electric USBs to turn up the temperature and coddle cold toes.

Slippers come in different fabrics and styles but have different key features. There are memory foam slippers for support and even heated slippers with electric USBs to turn up the temperature and coddle cold toes. Lining: In order to pick a lining that is best for you, first consider when you will be wearing your slippers. Since you have multiple options for winter and summer sneakers, why broaden your collection of slippers for the different seasons? For example, in the winter, find slippers with a thick, fuzzy interior like sheepskin or shearling. In the summer, find shoes with a thinner layer of breathable material like cotton or terry.

In order to pick a lining that is best for you, first consider when you will be wearing your slippers. Since you have multiple options for winter and summer sneakers, why broaden your collection of slippers for the different seasons? For example, in the winter, find slippers with a thick, fuzzy interior like sheepskin or shearling. In the summer, find shoes with a thinner layer of breathable material like cotton or terry. Slippage Protection: Of course, finding slippers that are stylish and snug is a must, but it’s also imperative to look for slippers that keep our feet feeling supported and protected, especially as we age and lose balance. Fortunately, you can choose shoes that do both with a stylish pair of comfortable non-slip slippers. Non-slip slippers will reduce the risk of slipping and sliding and support arches and boost mobility.

Of course, finding slippers that are stylish and snug is a must, but it’s also imperative to look for slippers that keep our feet feeling supported and protected, especially as we age and lose balance. Fortunately, you can choose shoes that do both with a stylish pair of comfortable non-slip slippers. Non-slip slippers will reduce the risk of slipping and sliding and support arches and boost mobility. Durability: A good durable pair of slippers should last you for several years. That’s why it’s important to look for ones that are made with rubber, leather, or polyurethane soles. These materials will save you money in the long run since you won’t be constantly replacing your slippers. Thus, search for rubber soles that grip the earth no matter what kind of ground you’re walking on.

A good durable pair of slippers should last you for several years. That’s why it’s important to look for ones that are made with rubber, leather, or polyurethane soles. These materials will save you money in the long run since you won’t be constantly replacing your slippers. Thus, search for rubber soles that grip the earth no matter what kind of ground you’re walking on. Styles: Just like the myriad of boot styles, there are more slipper styles than you may think. They come in all different shapes and sizes to suit any mood, style, occasion, and season. Some of the most popular styles include classic slip-on, mule slippers, open-toe slippers, wide slippers, clog slippers, moccasin slippers, orthopedic slippers, sandal-style slippers, and slides.

Best Women’s Slippers for Arch Support: Slippers and shoes for high arches will include a soft cushioned insole that molds to the shape of your foot and built-in arch support. This allows for your weight to evenly distribute inside of the shoe and softens the impact with the ground as you step. Also look out for a wide toe box and a substantial heel-toe drop for added stability and comfort.

Slippers and shoes for high arches will include a soft cushioned insole that molds to the shape of your foot and built-in arch support. This allows for your weight to evenly distribute inside of the shoe and softens the impact with the ground as you step. Also look out for a wide toe box and a substantial heel-toe drop for added stability and comfort. Best Women’s Slippers for Narrow Feet: If your feet are narrow, select a slipper that has a streamlined silhouette, firm footbed, and supportive sides. You’ll find this in many moccasin and slip-on mule styles.

If your feet are narrow, select a slipper that has a streamlined silhouette, firm footbed, and supportive sides. You’ll find this in many moccasin and slip-on mule styles. Best Diabetic-Friendly Slippers for Women: Diabetic-friendly slippers will prevent symptoms like ulcers, calluses, and general foot strain from occurring as you move freely in your home or outdoors. The best slippers for diabetics will include very soft materials and minimal stitching in order to avoid rubbing and irritation. For this condition, avoid slippers that add any extra pressure or stress on the foot, such as tight strapping or hard edges.

Diabetic-friendly slippers will prevent symptoms like ulcers, calluses, and general foot strain from occurring as you move freely in your home or outdoors. The best slippers for diabetics will include very soft materials and minimal stitching in order to avoid rubbing and irritation. For this condition, avoid slippers that add any extra pressure or stress on the foot, such as tight strapping or hard edges. Women’s Slippers for Flat Feet : If you have flat feet, supportive slippers are essential for all-day comfort. Therefore, the most important feature to look for is arch support to help prevent foot pain caused by fallen arches. “Most slippers are extremely flat and have no side-to-side support, which causes the arch to be even more unstable,” Dr. Javed explains. “Buying slippers with a heel counter, arch support, and more robust upper support are the best options [for flat feet].”

: If you have flat feet, supportive slippers are essential for all-day comfort. Therefore, the most important feature to look for is arch support to help prevent foot pain caused by fallen arches. “Most slippers are extremely flat and have no side-to-side support, which causes the arch to be even more unstable,” Dr. Javed explains. “Buying slippers with a heel counter, arch support, and more robust upper support are the best options [for flat feet].” Women’s Slippers for Wide Feet: Slippers and shoes for wide feet that balance, support, comfort, and style may be hard to come by, but if you know exactly what to look for, you’ll realize there are a ton of options on the market. “Wide feet do best with extremely soft upper materials such as suede or cloth, but avoid leathers,” Dr. Javed adds. It’s also important to look for slippers that are made with memory foam, which ensures there is enough room for your feet to move around.

Slippers and shoes for wide feet that balance, support, comfort, and style may be hard to come by, but if you know exactly what to look for, you’ll realize there are a ton of options on the market. “Wide feet do best with extremely soft upper materials such as suede or cloth, but avoid leathers,” Dr. Javed adds. It’s also important to look for slippers that are made with memory foam, which ensures there is enough room for your feet to move around. Women’s Slippers for Bunions : “Bunions need slippers with forefoot support,” Dr. Javed continues. In order to reduce compression within the big toe joint and pressure on the bunion itself, “any shoe with a forefoot lift or rocker is best.” You can also look for a shoe for bunions that has arch support that conforms close to the arch of the foot, is as wide or wider as the foot, and includes a deep heel cup to help stop the heel from rolling in.

: “Bunions need slippers with forefoot support,” Dr. Javed continues. In order to reduce compression within the big toe joint and pressure on the bunion itself, “any shoe with a forefoot lift or rocker is best.” You can also look for a shoe for bunions that has arch support that conforms close to the arch of the foot, is as wide or wider as the foot, and includes a deep heel cup to help stop the heel from rolling in. Women’s Slippers for Plantar Fasciitis: “People with this concern should avoid flat slippers at all costs,” she warns. “The flatter the slipper, the worse the pain.” Shoes for plantar fasciitis will have cushioning to cradle your foot properly and plenty of room for your toes to move freely. You should avoid shoes that put a lot of pressure on your feet, such as a stiff sole or slight heel-lift.

What Are the Best Slippers for Support?

Regardless of your foot type or condition, the key to a supportive slipper is its cushy comfort. Silicon Valley-based podiatrist Najwa Javed, says that, in general, “slippers with soft uppers and solid soles are the best.” You’ll find maximum stability with slippers that have adjustable straps or snug uppers for a secure fit. It’s also important that it’s constructed with soft material to avoid painful rubbing as you walk.

“For those who have foot pain and who stand on hard floors for long periods of time, I would recommend a cushioned, thicker sole with arch support and a ‘heel to toe drop’ (the heel is thicker than the forefoot),” added Sutera. “A slipper with these features will cushion and absorb shock from body weight and gravity pushing down when standing.” If you’re in need of some extra arch support, on the other hand, don’t rely on insoles and padding alone. “Look for slippers that already have a built-in arch. Putting an arch, insole, or pad in a flat slipper doesn’t work as well.”

How We Selected the Best Slippers for Women

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To find the best slippers for women on the market, the team at Footwear News assessed several different factors and design elements of every pair of women’s slippers on this list: fit, rise, style, materials used, personal testing, and market research. To narrow our selections of the best slippers for women, we looked to online consumer reviews and interviewed slipper experts in the fashion industry, including podiatrists and slipper brand founders. Additionally, we looked for slippers that were best for various foot types and conditions — from flat feet to wide feet to bunions and plantar fasciitis. You’ll find a price range that stems from affordable, budget-friendly finds from footwear brands like Vionic and Clarks to premium designer brands like Olivia von Halle and Ugg that have become tried-and-true favorites in the space. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Najwa Javed is a Board Certified Podiatrist and Founder of E’MAR Italy. Throughout her years of practice, she has focused on achieving an optimal state of health for her patients through mitigating foot and ankle injuries. With specialized training in foot and ankle surgery and clinical research, she integrates biomechanical stability with surgical innovation, biologic therapies, and modern science. With her brand, she is on a mission to shake up the luxury heel market with her line of supportive heels marrying high style with medical innovation, backed by her 15 years of expertise.

Dr. Jacquelyn Sutera is an NYC-based surgically trained doctor of podiatric medicine specializing in the prevention and treatment of foot pathology. She graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Philosophy. She later attended the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, where she earned the degree of Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM). She is a proud member and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association and the New York State Podiatric Medical Society.

Meet the Authors

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Fairchild Media Group where she writes and edits shopping stories for Footwear News and WWD. Prior to her current role, she wrote countless buyer’s guides, trend stories, and reviews on fashion and beauty products, including shoe-focused stories for women. Chwatt wrote the original version of this story for women’s slippers.

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content on the best-rated footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Cigliano received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. Cigliano wrote the most recent update to this guide to women’s slippers and house shoes with updated product picks, more expert insight, and additional information to help readers find the best slippers for their needs.