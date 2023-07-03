The 21 Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Women, According to Podiatrists

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether it’s a big meeting, conference, interview, or a special event, a certain excitement comes with dressing up. Finding sophisticated yet comfortable dress shoes for women and a polished outfit to match makes you look good and feel good, so you can conquer the day on solid footing.

The truth is that dress shoes for women have earned a reputation for being uncomfortable. Last year, many women experienced foot problems brought on by a return to the office, in-person conferences, and other professional events that required formal footwear, per a recent Bloomberg report. Beyond the temporary soreness and abrasions, many women experienced side effects such as poor posture and lower back, neck, and shoulder pain. According to a report from the American Osteopathic Association, dress shoes with a heel place the foot at an angle and often throw the joints and muscles out of alignment, further emphasizing the need to choose comfortable women’s dress shoes that promote good health from head to toe.

Sure, the most comfortable sneakers will always be the number one choice, but thanks to innovations from podiatrist-backed brands like Dr. Scholl’s, Vionic, and Naturalizer, there are now women’s dress shoes that are more on-trend than what people associated with orthopedic shoes in the past. While the luxury shoe market still has a long way to go when it comes to creating comfortable dress shoes, some high-end brands, like Tamara Mellon with its signature Pillow Top technology, have taken steps to provide comfortable footwear that doesn’t sacrifice style.

High heels may have long been considered the natural partner with occasionwear, but when it comes to this year’s shoe trends, kitten heels, loafers, and ballet flats are very much on the agenda. We’ve seen these styles across the spring 2023 and fall 2023 runways (think Tod’s spring 2023 and Miu Miu fall 2023), suggesting that fashion and function can co-exist no matter the season.

Considering all this, we rounded up the most comfortable dress shoes for women that you’ll want to wear even while standing all day. Whether you have flat feet, wide feet, high arches, or a foot condition like plantar fasciitis, our list includes specific options to suit every need. Backed by hundreds of glowing customer reviews and our own testing, these styles come courtesy of top comfort brands and other popular labels that are getting it right in the support (and style) departments.

Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Walking Dr. Scholl’s Webster Loafers Size range: 6 to 11

Colorways: Black, Black Patent

Materials: Patent, microsuede, faux leather

Additional features: Comfort Insole Technology, 1-inch heel

Pros: Supportive

Cons: The insole is non-removable $44 Buy Now At Amazon $54.99 Buy Now at famous footwear



Best Walking Shoes for Women Platform loafers are not a new trend — we’ve seen them in the spotlight season after season — but now they’re bigger, bolder and more fun. Dr. Scholl’s experimental approach is expressed here through playful designs and proportion. For starters, the platform style is flexible and lightweight, which makes these dress shoes feel like comfortable sneakers . Plus, the easy slip-on fit and anatomical cushioning with shock absorption and arch support ward off foot fatigue throughout the day. And if all that wasn’t enough to sell you on these, the everyday loafers include a durable lug sole, a 1-inch platform quilted heel, and a softly pointed silhouette that won’t crush toes. If black isn’t your color of choice, opt for the navy or taupe. Order them in your usual size as they fit just right.“It’s very comfortable and stylish, I wore it for about 10 hours with no problems, no feet complaints at all. I received a lot of compliments.”

Lifestride Gigi Sling Pumps Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Black, Pino Noir, Almond

Materials: Faux Leather, Microsuede

Additional features: Slingback strap with an adjustable metallic buckle, 2.75-inch heel

Pros: Comfortable heel height

Cons: Not as supportive as other options $30-70 Buy Now At amazon $49.99 Buy Now at famous footwear



What reviewers say: “This shoe is just what I was looking for — comfortable but not frumpy. The heel is a good height, and it is supportive. Was able to stay in them 4 hours the first time I wore them without being in excoriating pain.” Our list of the most comfortable dress shoes for women wouldn’t be complete without a style from Lifestride. The Gigi Sling pumps check off all the podiatrist-recommended boxes while remaining a timeless silhouette for the modern city-dweller. They feature a three-part comfort system of breathable foam, extra arch and heel support for balance and stability, and a flexible outsole that mimics the responsive feel of a sneaker. There’s so much innovation packed into these heels your feet won’t know what hit them.“This shoe is just what I was looking for — comfortable but not frumpy. The heel is a good height, and it is supportive. Was able to stay in them 4 hours the first time I wore them without being in excoriating pain.”

Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Work Dolce Vita Reyes Mary Janes Size range: 5 to 13, including half sizes

Colorways: Black, Ivory

Materials: Leather

Additional features: 0.39-inch heel, Recycled Synthetic Outsole

Pros: Can be dressed up or down

Cons: Not waterproof $120 Buy Now at amazon $120 Buy Now at dolce vita



What reviewers say: “These are perfect — I wish I had in every color! I also love how comfortable they are right from the get go.” A hero style throughout runway shows and front rows in every fashion capital this season, Mary Janes are the silhouette driving the power flat trend forward. The prep-meets-Parisian style can polish up trousers and complement suit sets. Dolce Vita’s Reyes style has a simple design that’s fit for fans of elevated minimalism. If you’re opting for this style, it’s worth investing in the a pair of trusty dress socks that can slip in seamlessly.“These are perfect — I wish I had in every color! I also love how comfortable they are right from the get go.”

Most Comfortable Wedge Dress Shoes Naturalizer Vera Wedge Sandals Size range: 4 to 13, including half sizes

Colorways: Black, Pink, Café, and four other hues

Materials: Faux leather

Additional features: Contour+ Comfort technology

Pros: Breathable lining

Cons: Narrow

Best for: comfortable dress shoes for weddings On Sale 8% off $114.95 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “These are really cute, practical, and comfy. Sturdy heel even for a 200lb+ person like myself. I will say that if your foot runs wide or you have a higher instep, you may want to size up.” Wedges are making a comeback, providing a comfortable alternative to stilettos while still offering a considerable height boost. However, this season’s renditions are unique in that they’re chic, sophisticated, and don’t sacrifice on comfort. Naturalizer’s Vera model is a noteworthy example with its breathable lining and Contour+ technology that’s crafted to meet every contour and arch of your foot. Plus, the ankle strap, sturdy kitten heel, and non-slip outsole help create a smooth and balanced design suitable for any foot type. Make these your go-to comfortable dress shoes for weddings , no matter the time of year.“These are really cute, practical, and comfy. Sturdy heel even for a 200lb+ person like myself. I will say that if your foot runs wide or you have a higher instep, you may want to size up.”

Madewell The Corinne Loafers Size range: 5 to 9.5

Colorways: Dried Maple, True Black

Materials: ISA™ LITE (Low Impact To the Environment) leather

Additional features: One-inch heel, elasticized back

Pros: Versatile

Cons: Tight-fitting

Best for: Women who love 5 to 9.5Dried Maple, True BlackISA™ LITE (Low Impact To the Environment) leatherOne-inch heel, elasticized backVersatileTight-fitting: Women who love combat boots $158 Buy Now At Amazon $158 Buy Now at madewell



What reviewers say: “Since my purchase, they’ve been my go-to shoes as they practically match every occasion. If you have bony and thin-skin feet, though, it’ll take a few days to break in, but really worth it in the end.” The chunky lug-sole loafer is a must-have shoe for the fall and winter as it delivers class, comfort, and ease. “I think the lug-sole loafer really resonates with customers because it’s familiar, not too out-of-the-box, yet still very fashion-forward,” says celebrity stylist and costume fashion designer Tyler Minor . While these might look like your typical loafers, Madewell’s Corinne Loafers sure make these dress shoes feel like you’re wearing sneakers. You’ll find ISA™ LITE (Low Impact To the Environment) leather that’s good for the environment and durable. Plus, the rubber sole makes walking easy on the knees and offers traction — a plus when the weather is chilly or mercurial. Combined with a timeless look, this style definitely earns a spot in any woman’s wardrobe.“Since my purchase, they’ve been my go-to shoes as they practically match every occasion. If you have bony and thin-skin feet, though, it’ll take a few days to break in, but really worth it in the end.”

Tory Burch Perrine Heel Loafers Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Cream, black

Materials: Leather

Additional features: 2.17-inch heel, padded insole

Pros: Slip-on style, cushioned leather footbed

Cons: Not much traction on the sole $398 Buy Now At tory burch $278 Buy Now at mytheresa



What Reviewers Say: ” I bought the black ones. A little clunky or I’d give them 5 stars. Still like them. You get height with the stability of the block heel. I haven’t worn them for a long time yet for a true comfort rating. They feel ok out of the box. No pinching or rubbing. True to size. ” American powerhouse Tory Burch knows how to nail the classics and give them a notable twist. Case in point: the Perrine loafers . This square-toe pair is crafted from pure leather — upper, lining, and insole — and sits on a wearable 55mm stacked heel. Sleek and super-comfy, these modernized loafers are finished with an enamel Double T plate with braided brass rings on the vamp, so they’re perfect for more formal occasions. Wear with your favorite jumpsuit when it’s time to impress.” I bought the black ones. A little clunky or I’d give them 5 stars. Still like them. You get height with the stability of the block heel. I haven’t worn them for a long time yet for a true comfort rating. They feel ok out of the box. No pinching or rubbing. True to size. ”

Birdies Starling Loafers Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Navy, brown, black, tan, and more

Materials: Velvet, Suede, Calf Hair

Additional features: No-slip rubber sole, 10 mm heel

Pros: 7-layer comfort

Cons: Runs small $110 Buy Now At Birdies



What reviewers say: “I recently purchased my first pair of Birdies for pharmacy school since I needed a shoe that was appropriate for the workplace yet comfortable enough to stand in for multiple hours a day. This shoe has been perfect so far! The cushioned insole and arch support combined with the soft suede make me feel like I’m walking around in supportive slippers all day.” Not a fan of wearing heels? Birdies’ elegant flat loafers are a great alternative. Created with a luxurious suede upper, these combine the cushiony comfort of a women’s slipper with the elegant appeal of a smoking loafer. Seven-layer memory foam in the insole absorbs shock with each step and supports the arches. A textured outsole completes the style for slip-free wear on many surfaces. As an added bonus, these come in a range of finishes — including velvet, suede, basketweave, and calf hair — to suit many wardrobes and occasions.“I recently purchased my first pair of Birdies for pharmacy school since I needed a shoe that was appropriate for the workplace yet comfortable enough to stand in for multiple hours a day. This shoe has been perfect so far! The cushioned insole and arch support combined with the soft suede make me feel like I’m walking around in supportive slippers all day.”

Dr. Martens 1461 Classic Oxford Shoes Size range: 5 to 14

Colorways: White, Black

Materials: Patent leather

Additional features: Padded footbed, lace-up closure, 1.5-inch stacked heel

Pros: Durable and timeless

Cons: Narrow fit $140 Buy Now At Dr. Martens



Best Shoes for Standing All Day Whether you’re on the hunt for footwear for your return to the office or simply looking for a versatile option for the cooler weather, look no further than Dr. Martens’ 1461 Classic Oxfords . This style is on-trend for the season ahead and will help you transition to fall in style. They feature a black leather upper with a waxy matte finish and are built to take a beating. In addition, the sole features the label’s signature Air Cushioned, designed to make standing all day comfortable. These comfortable dress shoes may lean more casual than other options, but they will please almost everyone and are appropriate for women with flat feet. “In general, flat arches make feet more flexible, so women with fleet feet should opt for shoes that have more structure and support in the midfoot, along with the sole of the shoe,” Dr. Sutera says. “Women with flat feet should avoid shoes that are super flexible, thin, and soft.”“These look great with dressy pants or jeans. They’re modern with a bit of Dr Martens edge to them. Comfortable and really sturdy shoes that’ll last for years.”

Everlane The Day Heels Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Bone Stacked, Black

Materials: 100% Italian Leather

Additional features: Two-inch block heel, elasticized back

Pros: Durable and timeless

Cons: Narrow fit

Best for: Occasions where you need a low-heel comfortable dress shoe $175 Buy Now At Everlane



What reviewers say: “Shoe fits like a glove, it is crafted with exquisite soft leather. The heel is the perfect size and height. This is my second pair, and I highly recommend them.” There’s a reason Everlane’s Day Heel has earned a cult following. Available with a smooth leather upper, the design features a sturdy two-inch block heel for an appropriate lift with a ballet flat-inspired silhouette that sits comfortably on the foot. The elasticized heel stretches to fit every shape as a rounded toe follows the natural curves of the foot to reduce pinching at the toe, making these a great wide dress shoe for those in need. These white dress shoes are the perfect pair to wear with a dress.“Shoe fits like a glove, it is crafted with exquisite soft leather. The heel is the perfect size and height. This is my second pair, and I highly recommend them.”

Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Wide Feet Rothy’s Point Mary Jane Flats Size range: 5 to 13

Colorways: Black

Materials: Rothy’s sustainable signature thread, vegan leather

Additional features: Soft straps that can be tied into bows, pointed toe, flexible back

Pros: Machine washable

Cons: Not best for those who need arch support $159 Buy Now At Rothys



What reviewers say: “I love these shoes. Years ago, I had a pair of shoes with bows that always made me feel so chic! Now I have the best of both worlds, comfort, and style.” If you’re in the market for comfortable flats that are dressy and eco-friendly, this pair is for you. This Mary Jane-inspired flat from Rothy’s is made from recycled plastic water bottles and is soft, durable, and machine washable. The pointed-toe silhouette and bow across the vamp offer dressier appeal. And even better, the upper fabric is flexible, so you can customize the fit. This makes them great for those with wide feet since the “soft mesh on the upper will help reduce pinching,” says California-based podiatrist Dr. Najwa Javed. This black dress shoe is comfortable, minimalist friendly, and pairs equally well with a monochromatic pants suit or a statement-making dress.“I love these shoes. Years ago, I had a pair of shoes with bows that always made me feel so chic! Now I have the best of both worlds, comfort, and style.”

Sarto by Franco Diva Pumps Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Whiskey, Fuschia, Black

Materials: Leather, Nubuck

Additional features: Metatarsal padding at the ball of the foot, 1 3/4″ heel

Pros: Well-made

Cons: Narrow fit

Best for: job interview outfits 5 to 11Whiskey, Fuschia, BlackLeather, NubuckMetatarsal padding at the ball of the foot, 1 3/4″ heelWell-madeNarrow fit $140 Buy Now At Nordstrom



What reviewers say: “These are very classic doable pumps that are very comfortable. I’m very happy with the style, comfort, and overall shoe.” These modern and sophisticated pumps come in a variety of colors to go with any outfit. They have a leather or nubuck upper finish, synthetic lining, a 1 3/4-inch kitten heel for additional height, along with a cushioned footbed that leaves ample room for your foot to move and grow naturally. The pointed toe is sleek while still being roomy enough so as not to pinch or cramp toes. In fact, the shoes’ near-perfect customer reviews prove how comfortable they really are. For a business look, style them with a long pencil skirt and a blazer.“These are very classic doable pumps that are very comfortable. I’m very happy with the style, comfort, and overall shoe.”

Stuart Weitzman Tieback Flats Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Adobe, Nice Blue, Black

Materials: 100% Leather

Additional features: 0.8-inch heel, round toe, roped bow

Pros: Durable and timeless

Cons: Narrow fit

Best for: Traveling

On Sale 25% off $262 Buy Now At Nordstrom



Best Travel Shoes Since 1986, Stuart Weitzman’s shoes have been engineered for elegance and precision. This pair of comfortable dress shoes, which leans into the ballet flat resurgence, has a tiny .8-inch heel that’s practical and dressy. They also feature an almond shape toe that will make your leg appear longer than a rounded style and a low vamp that looks pretty on the foot. Plus, the subtle bow detail on the heel adds a feminine finish to any look. Each pair is handmade with exceptional attention to detail and craftsmanship with the most supple leather. Once you break them in, these modern-casual dress shoes will feel custom-made to your foot.

Courtesy of Retailers Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Bunions Sarah Flint Perfect Emma Shoes Size range: 4 to 13

Colorways: Gold Saffiano, Gold Floral Jacquard, Black Suede, Navy Suede, Leopard Suede, Taupe Suede, Sand Calf, Espresso Suede, Olive Filigree Suede, Merlot Suede

Materials: Triple-dyed Italian suede, patent leather, rubber

Additional features: Inset block heel, 6mm of extra padding, anatomical arch support, 2-inch heel

Pros: Quality arch support, wide toe box

Cons: Runs small On Sale 40% off $330 Buy Now At Sarah Flint



What reviewers say: “I wore my Perfect Emma (chocolate leopard) for a daytime date and stroll with my beloved that involved traipsing through Central Park (west to east and back!). By the late afternoon, I had not a single cut, and I’d put them on straight out of the box. I couldn’t be more pleased. Who doesn’t love not having to “break in” your shoes before enjoying themRead more about review stating Elegance and comfort?” If you’re unsure of what type of shoes to wear with a dress, meet the Perfect Emma shoe . Beloved by stars like Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle, Sarah Flint’s designs are just as comfortable as they are chic. You’ll find an inset footbed, which means you get the support of a block heel without the typical weight, and thick padding in the arch area to relieve stress in the area with every step. They’re great for people with plantar fasciitis and can accommodate bunions , thanks to their expanded toe box. They make great travel shoes , so pack them with a wool duster coat and slacks for your next work trip.“I wore my Perfect Emma (chocolate leopard) for a daytime date and stroll with my beloved that involved traipsing through Central Park (west to east and back!). By the late afternoon, I had not a single cut, and I’d put them on straight out of the box. I couldn’t be more pleased. Who doesn’t love not having to “break in” your shoes before enjoying themRead more about review stating Elegance and comfort?”

Marc Fisher Zala Block Heel Pumps Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Black, yellow, pink, tan, silver, dark green, and more

Materials: Leather, suede

Additional features: 2 1/2″ heel, pointed toe

Pros: Classic and chic

Cons: Runs narrow On Sale 66% off $55 Buy Now At Nordstrom $119.99 Buy Now at marc fisher



What reviewers say: “I’ve been looking for a pair of block-heel pumps that had the right height and was chic at the same time. The Zala Pump from Marc Fisher was perfect! I didn’t even have to break them in. It fit true to size. I love that it is pointy – it looks sleek and feminine. I’m 7/12M and have flat feet. I’ve worn this pair 4 times and it hasn’t hurt my feet, nor has it given me blisters.” Marc Fisher’s Zala block heel pumps are a top-seller season after season. Not only is the style classic, but women simply seem to love how comfortable they are (at Nordstorm alone, almost 500 people rated them with four stars or more). The streamlined silhouette adds elegance to any outfit, while the sturdy block heel will keep you steady for hours. Due to their slim toe box and lack of cushioning, though, keep in mind that these are best suited for women with narrow toes and neutral arches.“I’ve been looking for a pair of block-heel pumps that had the right height and was chic at the same time. The Zala Pump from Marc Fisher was perfect! I didn’t even have to break them in. It fit true to size. I love that it is pointy – it looks sleek and feminine. I’m 7/12M and have flat feet. I’ve worn this pair 4 times and it hasn’t hurt my feet, nor has it given me blisters.”

Tod’s Heeled Loafers Size range: 4 to 12

Colorways: Black and red

Materials: Leather and rubber

Additional features: 2.2-inch leather block heel, handmade stitching

Pros: Durable and timeless

Cons: Requires breaking in On Sale 40% off $495 Buy Now At Tods There’s nothing quite like the soft Italian leather of a classic Tod’s shoe . The iconic brand is known for perfecting the driving loafer, including this block heel take on the classic style. These comfortable designer dress shoes feature a 2.2-inch block heel, sturdy rubber sole, and square toe, which add a contemporary element to the timeless design. Like a fine wine, these loafers get better with age as the leather molds to your foot. Thus, they make a worthy investment your feet will love and are best for fall weekdays spent in the office.

Margaux The Heel Size range: 3 to 14

Colorways: Black Suede, Rose Nappa, Burgundy Suede, Chocolate Suede, Chestnut Suede, Midnight Suede

Materials: Italian suede or leather

Additional features: 2.5-inch heel, supportive insole for all-day comfort

Pros: Easy to walk in

Cons: Runs small $295 Buy Now at margaux



What reviewers say: “I own two pairs of these heels and they are my go to heels for work or conferences. I’m a doctor so I only really wear normal shoes in clinic or at conferences. But I like to look out together when I can and these have been perfect.” Looking to smarten up your footwear, but not quite ready to brave towering heels? Enter Margaux’s bestselling The Heel . Like a crisp white shirt or a tailored blazer, this is a style that can add instant polish to any outfit without compromising on comfort. It features a plush foam padding for a cloud-like feel, a supportive insole for all-day relief, and walkable 2.5-inch heel that helps you get to your destination easily and fashionably.“I own two pairs of these heels and they are my go to heels for work or conferences. I’m a doctor so I only really wear normal shoes in clinic or at conferences. But I like to look out together when I can and these have been perfect.”

Vince Camuto Hamden Pumps Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Black, Cognac, Brown/Black Snake Print

Materials: Embossed leather

Additional features: 2½-inch covered block heel, synthetic sole, synthetic lining

Pros: Elegant and comfortable

Cons: Not for wide feet $99 Buy Now At Dsw $99 Buy Now at vince camuto



What reviewers say: “This shoe looks exactly like the picture. The height and width of the heel provide a sense of security which I appreciate. It looks nice on my foot even though it was a little snug. I expect it will stretch.” Vince Camuto is an Italian-American designer who has dominated the realm of footwear. The brand’s styles have been worn by A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, and Olivia Culpo. Its Hamden Pump is a cult favorite thanks to heel height that balances comfort and style. The quality design has a slingback feature that stays put and a genuine leather composition that makes them a staple. With its pointed-toe silhouette, the style adds a sophisticated touch to any outfit and a subtle lift. It’s available in a mix of colorways ranging from black to a brown snake print, so you’re sure to find one to suit your mood. The best part? They will pair with everything in your closet — from high-waisted jeans to all dresses.“This shoe looks exactly like the picture. The height and width of the heel provide a sense of security which I appreciate. It looks nice on my foot even though it was a little snug. I expect it will stretch.”

Most Comfortable Silver Dress Shoes for Wedding Reformation Emily Mingon Sandals Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Silver, Gold, Almond

Materials: Glove leather

Additional features: 50mm heel, adjustable ankle strap for ankle security

Pros: Can be dressed up or down

Cons: Not waterproof $278 Buy Now At reformation If you want the elegance of heels without discomfort, block designs are the way to go. Reformation’s mid-height style has a slim square toe and adjustable ankle straps, ensuring you get the perfect fit. Plus, the metallic color options mean no matter which you choose, you’ll look and feel on-trend. Style yours with a pencil skirt, cigarette pants, or a flowy Reformation frock.

Most Comfortable Low Heel Dress Shoes Tamara Mellon Absolute 40 Shoes Size range: 5 to 12, including half sizes

Colorways: Gold

Materials: Nappa leather

Additional features: 1.57-inch heel, Pillow top insole of 8mm high-density memory foam

Pros: Statement-making

Cons: Runs small $695 Buy Now at tamara mellon



Comfortable Walking Sandals When it comes to investing in women’s dress shoes, find a pair you’ll wear often. Tamara Mellon’s Absolute 40 sandals are just that. Plus, they make dressing up much more enjoyable. They feature the designer’s signature Pillow Top dual-layer cushioning which is made from high-density memory foam that molds to the foot and absorbs impact. Plus, they come in a lustrous metallic gold that’s striking yet shockingly wearable.

What to Look for in Comfortable Dress Shoes

With so many brands in the game, there’s a comfortable and stylish dress shoe for any occasion. But with sartorial norms falling, it’s important to think closely about where you’re headed because not all dress shoes are created equal, and you want to make sure your pick is best for the specific road you’re planning to travel.

Style: Should you have a wedding, cocktail party, or important meeting on the horizon, there are many comfortable dress shoes for women that will get you there in style. You can choose between loafers, ballet flats, boots, pumps, mules, and more. If you want your toes to remain blister and fatigue-free but want height, “find a shoe with no more than a three-inch block heel and wide or flexible toe box,” says Dr. Najwa Javed, an associate at Silicon Valley Podiatry Group and founder of E’Mar Italy. A solid block heel provides posture support and ample balance, while a wider toe area leaves room for feet to expand as they may swell throughout the day.

Construction: Finding a pair of dress shoes that suits your foot type is also essential. “Choose a pair of shoes that match the shape of your foot,” says Dr. Sutera. “For example, if you have a square, wide foot or have bunions or hammertoes, avoid narrow, pointy toe boxes. Instead, opt for a rounder or square toe box.” And for women who experience the painful condition of plantar fasciitis, Dr. Sutera suggests shoes with a cushion, arch support, and a deep-seated heel cup. “Patients with plantar fasciitis usually find relief and reduction in symptoms when wearing shoes with a heel drop (where the heel is higher than the front of the shoe),” she says. “For this reason, they should avoid flat or platform styles.”

Certified pedoritht Michael Fishkin, a colleague of Dr. McEneaney at Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists, stresses the importance of midfoot and arch support. He explains that when body weight is distributed evenly, your foot is less apt to fatigue quicker. Therefore, selecting a breathable shoe constructed from moisture-wicking material will prevent sweaty feet. No matter your foot type, though, variety is key. “Don’t choose the same style in a few different colors, but instead have a few different options [to keep feet happy],” adds Dr. Sutera.

Size: “You wouldn’t believe how many people buy shoes that are the wrong size,” says explains Dr. Brad Schaeffer, DPM, board-certified foot surgeon at Sole Podiatry NYC and star of TLC’s “My Feet Are Killing Me,” adding that many foot problems are caused by shoes that don’t fit well, whether they’re too long, too short or too tight. “Some patients need custom-molded shoes with extra-heel depth or arch supports, which your doctor can prescribe,” he explains.

A range of on-trend, affordable labels like Everlane and Birdies and luxury brands like Sarah Flint and Gucci offer chic styles you can wear for hours without hobbling around in pain. From classic pumps to kitten heels and work-ready ankle booties, they include features like plush cushioning, chafe-reducing linings, and expanded toe boxes.

Dress Shoes for Flat Feet

If you have flat feet, look for wide shoes, “meaning they shouldn’t have an hourglass shape on the bottom,” says Dr. Fishkin. “Instead, they should have a straight-across design underfoot.” These types of shoes offer more space around the forefoot and the ball of the foot. Additionally, since people with flat feet tend to overpronate (meaning their feet roll inward as they walk), he suggests looking for shoes that provide enhanced stability and motion control.

Dress Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis

Plantar fasciitis, a common inflammatory foot condition resulting in stabbing pain in the bottom of one or both feet, can result from wearing the wrong shoes. Those with tight, stiff feet will benefit from shoes with excellent structure and cushioning. For those with flexible feet, great stability is especially important. “However, no matter what, look for a shoe with arch support to increase the arch for those with flat feet and encourage high arches to drop to a more neutral position,” says Mike Rushton, DPM, co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion Orthotics in St. George, Utah.

Dress Shoes for High Arches

Those with high arches or who need extra arch support should look for shoes with built-in, well-padded, shock-absorbing insoles. “High-arched feet are best treated with supportive, softer, and more flexible, lightweight types of soles to accommodate the high arch,” says Dr. Sutera. “Avoid rigid, stiff, and thin flat shoes. The purpose of insoles and orthotics for those with high-arched feet is to accommodate, absorb shock, and cushion.”

Dress Shoes for Back Pain

If you get sore after standing on your feet all day, a dress shoe with shock absorption and strategic cushioning — labeled as orthopedic — is going to help relieve direct pressure on your pain points. Look for a shoe that doesn’t have a significant heel drop and fits well both in length and width to achieve correct foot alignment. Remember that one heel drop may feel good for one person but not the other, so it’s important to try on the shoe before committing to it.

Dress Shoes for Bunions

Heeled dress shoes may not be best for those with bunions, however, if you want to experiment with the silhouette, look for corrective shoes that stabilize the foot. That means digging around for shoes that have arch support and proper cushioning. Also, avoiding straight or narrow toe beds is important so that your toes have ample room to move around without rubbing uncomfortably against the lining.

Dress Shoes for Heel Spurs

Heel spurs, “a growth of bone on the bottom of your heel,” per Dr. Rushton, grow in the contour of your feet. “If your foot doesn’t have adequate padding beneath it, as you roll forward, you’re more likely to pinch between the bottom of the foot and the ground,” Dr. Rushton says. A cushioned heel and anatomical arch support will help promote healthy foot alignment so that the entire foot will absorb the impact of every step, rather than just the heel.

Dress Shoes for Wide Feet

If you feel pressure on the sides of your feet while wearing shoes, you likely have wide feet. “People with wide feet should avoid pairs with narrow, pointy, or a stiff toe box,” Dr. Sutera says. The forefoot of a pair should have ample room for toes, so wiggle your toes. If your feet feel constricted, the shoes are too tight.

Comfortable Women’s Dress Shoe Trends for 2023

Whether you typically opt for ballet flats, mules, or sky-high dress shoes, this season’s all about comfortability. Designers like Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Miu Miu have brought innovation to the forefront by delivering refined, polished, and relaxed silhouettes. Ahead, we breakdown the top comfortable women’s dress shoe trends for 2023:

Sleek loafers: One thing is clear, and it’s that 2023 is reverting to sleek, chic, and understated loafers. From the iconic Gucci Princetown Loafer, an option for stylish mavens on the go, to Madewell’s Corrine Loafer, an easy alternative to an everyday white sneaker that won’t look out of place in smarter settings, there’s a style for every mood and occasion. Not only are designers proving that comfortable, sleek loafers are relevant, but celebrities are too. Blake Lively, Hailey Bieber, and Taylor Swift are a few who are trading their stiff stilettos for loafers. They’re styling these shoes with little black dresses, blazers, and midi skirts when running to and from meetings.

Heeled loafers: While traditional penny loafers are synonymous with comfortability, heeled loafers are keen to subvert the stereotype. These reliable, hard-working pieces have a small stacked heel but are still sleek and super-comfy. Just ask Bella Hadid and Taylor Swift, both devotees of the heeled loafer. What to style these with? Just about everything. From casual denim and midi skirts to smart two-piece suits, heeled loafers transcend casual and formal occasions beautifully.

Ballet flats: Feeding into Balletcore aesthetics, ballet flats have made a comeback — and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. While ballet flats used to take on simple, delicate designs, this season, we’re seeing an influx of edgy ones too. For instance, on the streets, celebrities like Melanie Hamrick, Melania Trump, Aliona Adrianova, and Katie Maloney have leaned into minimalist designs while others like Tracee Ellis Ross and Jennifer Lawrence have opted for ballet flats rendered in mesh or studs from the likes of Alaïa and The Row. Simply put, comfortable ballet flats are timeless; they defy age, height, and season, making them some of the most versatile styles to invest in. Find styles with sheen, straps, and unexpected adornments like Stuart Weitzman’s new Goldie Ballet Flat to add a bit of whimsy to your ensembles.

Kitten heels: If you want an option that adds height, don’t fret. Low-heel, comfortable, closed-toe kitten heels have become the cat’s meow. While they’re not a new silhouette, we’ve seen them on the spring 2023 runways courtesy of Carolina Herrera, Bottega Veneta, and Saint Laurent. Their small-but-perfectly-formed heel provides just enough lift while their pointed toe adds polish and practicality, allowing any wearer bring them into fall. Take style inspiration from celebrities like Katy Perry and Julia Garner and fashion tastemakers such as Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Katya Tolstova and team them with everything from ‘90s-inspired handkerchief dresses to flouncy ball skirts to give the classic workwear shoe a fashionable update.

How to Clean and Care for Dress Shoes

Picture this: You buy new dress shoes, and at first, you’re excited, removing the little scuff marks as they appear, but over time, they start to add up. You end up not tending to them, and your “new” dress shoes are destroyed, forcing you to purchase another pair much sooner than needed. It’s a vicious cycle. However, when you treat your dress shoes like an investment, you’ll protect your purchase for years. Here’s what you need to know to keep your dress shoe in tip-top shape:

How to clean and care for suede shoes : To protect suede dress shoes from stains, start with a suede protector. They should also be sprayed monthly with waterproofing solutions. Suede stains extremely easily, so any suede shoes should be cleaned immediately. If your suede dress shoes have marks that have already set in, create a solution of two parts water and one part vinegar and apply it directly to the stain.

To protect suede dress shoes from stains, start with a suede protector. They should also be sprayed monthly with waterproofing solutions. Suede stains extremely easily, so any suede shoes should be cleaned immediately. If your suede dress shoes have marks that have already set in, create a solution of two parts water and one part vinegar and apply it directly to the stain. How to clean and care for velvet shoes: Velvet is a luxurious fabric, but it’s also fine and requires special handling. If your velvet dress shoes have dirt on them, use a toothbrush or soft brush to remove excess dirt or dust. Make sure to brush in the direction of the nap to restore its sheen. If dirty from a spill or marking, lightly dab at the wet stain to soak up excess moisture. Then, mix water and dish soap in a small bowl and apply the solution with a soft cloth.

Velvet is a luxurious fabric, but it’s also fine and requires special handling. If your velvet dress shoes have dirt on them, use a toothbrush or soft brush to remove excess dirt or dust. Make sure to brush in the direction of the nap to restore its sheen. If dirty from a spill or marking, lightly dab at the wet stain to soak up excess moisture. Then, mix water and dish soap in a small bowl and apply the solution with a soft cloth. How to clean and care for leather shoes: Leather shoes can last a lifetime if properly taken care of. Since shoes are subject to so much wear and tear daily, it is important to use a horsehair brush regularly to remove dust. Start by wiping your shoes with a warm sponge to make the leather more porous. Next, apply the waterproofing compound of your choice. About once a month, be sure to condition your shoes to help soften and moisten the leather to prevent any cracks. When you’re on the go, and your leather dress shoes suffer an unprecedented stain and a deep clean isn’t always possible, ensure you have shoe wipes handy.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Najwa Javed is a Board Certified Podiatrist and Founder of E’MAR Italy. Throughout her years of practice, she has focused on achieving an optimal state of health for her patients through mitigating foot and ankle injuries. With specialized training in foot and ankle surgery and clinical research, she integrates biomechanical stability with surgical innovation, biologic therapies, and modern science. With her brand, she is on a mission to shake up the luxury heel market with her line of supportive heels marrying high style with medical innovation, backed by her 15 years of expertise.

Dr. Jacquelyn Sutera is an NYC-based surgically trained doctor of podiatric medicine specializing in the prevention and treatment of foot pathology. She graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Philosophy. She later attended the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, where she earned the degree of Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM). She is a proud member and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association and the New York State Podiatric Medical Society.

Michael Fishkin is a certified pedorthist at Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists. He caters to those who have foot, back or knee problems to ensure they have the quality of life that they deserve.

Mike Rushton, DPM, is a co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion Orthotics in St. George, Utah. For over 25 years, he has been focusing on Sports Medicine and Biomechanics. He also travels extensively to promote JM Orthotics, a brand he co-founded, as one of the most forward-thinking Orthotic labs in the country.

Tyler Minor is a fashion stylist who found a penchant for fashion at a young age. Inspired by designers such as Heatherette and Zaldy Goco, Tyler decided to attend fashion school, where he graduated with a degree in fashion design and merchandising. Soon after, Tyler found himself working under and with some of the most influential stylists and photographers throughout the United States. Tyler’s keen eye for detail landed his name and work in many renowned publications. Those publications include Vogue, Inside Weddings Magazine, The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, Elegant Magazine, iMute Magazine, Country Weekly Magazine, People Magazine, and many others.

Dr. Brad Schaeffer, DPM, is a board-certified foot surgeon at Sole Podiatry NYC and star of TLC’s “My Feet Are Killing Me. He trained at a Comprehensive Foot & Ankle Reconstructive Surgical Residency Program at Hoboken University Medical Center. His podiatry focuses include sports medicine, wound care, and foot and ankle reconstructive surgery.

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits shopping stories on celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, and new shoe releases. Before joining Footwear News, Chwatt wrote for publications, including Editorialist. In her spare time, she enjoys scrolling through her favorite retailers and social platforms to stay up to date on the latest, greatest, and classics of what people wear, buy and love. As a New York City native, Chwatt is always searching for the best dress shoes to get to work or special events comfortably. Learn more about us here.