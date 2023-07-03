The 21 Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Women, According to Podiatrists

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Whether it’s a big meeting, conference, interview, or a special event, a certain excitement comes with dressing up. Finding sophisticated yet comfortable dress shoes for women and a polished outfit to match makes you look good and feel good, so you can conquer the day on solid footing.
The truth is that dress shoes for women have earned a reputation for being uncomfortable. Last year, many women experienced foot problems brought on by a return to the office, in-person conferences, and other professional events that required formal footwear, per a recent Bloomberg report. Beyond the temporary soreness and abrasions, many women experienced side effects such as poor posture and lower back, neck, and shoulder pain. According to a report from the American Osteopathic Association, dress shoes with a heel place the foot at an angle and often throw the joints and muscles out of alignment, further emphasizing the need to choose comfortable women’s dress shoes that promote good health from head to toe.
Sure, the most comfortable sneakers will always be the number one choice, but thanks to innovations from podiatrist-backed brands like Dr. Scholl’s, Vionic, and Naturalizer, there are now women’s dress shoes that are more on-trend than what people associated with orthopedic shoes in the past. While the luxury shoe market still has a long way to go when it comes to creating comfortable dress shoes, some high-end brands, like Tamara Mellon with its signature Pillow Top technology, have taken steps to provide comfortable footwear that doesn’t sacrifice style.
High heels may have long been considered the natural partner with occasionwear, but when it comes to this year’s shoe trends, kitten heels, loafers, and ballet flats are very much on the agenda. We’ve seen these styles across the spring 2023 and fall 2023 runways (think Tod’s spring 2023 and Miu Miu fall 2023), suggesting that fashion and function can co-exist no matter the season.
Considering all this, we rounded up the most comfortable dress shoes for women that you’ll want to wear even while standing all day. Whether you have flat feet, wide feet, high arches, or a foot condition like plantar fasciitis, our list includes specific options to suit every need. Backed by hundreds of glowing customer reviews and our own testing, these styles come courtesy of top comfort brands and other popular labels that are getting it right in the support (and style) departments.
With so many brands in the game, there’s a comfortable and stylish dress shoe for any occasion. But with sartorial norms falling, it’s important to think closely about where you’re headed because not all dress shoes are created equal, and you want to make sure your pick is best for the specific road you’re planning to travel.
Style: Should you have a wedding, cocktail party, or important meeting on the horizon, there are many comfortable dress shoes for women that will get you there in style. You can choose between loafers, ballet flats, boots, pumps, mules, and more. If you want your toes to remain blister and fatigue-free but want height, “find a shoe with no more than a three-inch block heel and wide or flexible toe box,” says Dr. Najwa Javed, an associate at Silicon Valley Podiatry Group and founder of E’Mar Italy. A solid block heel provides posture support and ample balance, while a wider toe area leaves room for feet to expand as they may swell throughout the day.
Construction: Finding a pair of dress shoes that suits your foot type is also essential. “Choose a pair of shoes that match the shape of your foot,” says Dr. Sutera. “For example, if you have a square, wide foot or have bunions or hammertoes, avoid narrow, pointy toe boxes. Instead, opt for a rounder or square toe box.” And for women who experience the painful condition of plantar fasciitis, Dr. Sutera suggests shoes with a cushion, arch support, and a deep-seated heel cup. “Patients with plantar fasciitis usually find relief and reduction in symptoms when wearing shoes with a heel drop (where the heel is higher than the front of the shoe),” she says. “For this reason, they should avoid flat or platform styles.”
Certified pedoritht Michael Fishkin, a colleague of Dr. McEneaney at Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists, stresses the importance of midfoot and arch support. He explains that when body weight is distributed evenly, your foot is less apt to fatigue quicker. Therefore, selecting a breathable shoe constructed from moisture-wicking material will prevent sweaty feet. No matter your foot type, though, variety is key. “Don’t choose the same style in a few different colors, but instead have a few different options [to keep feet happy],” adds Dr. Sutera.
Size: “You wouldn’t believe how many people buy shoes that are the wrong size,” says explains Dr. Brad Schaeffer, DPM, board-certified foot surgeon at Sole Podiatry NYC and star of TLC’s “My Feet Are Killing Me,” adding that many foot problems are caused by shoes that don’t fit well, whether they’re too long, too short or too tight. “Some patients need custom-molded shoes with extra-heel depth or arch supports, which your doctor can prescribe,” he explains.
A range of on-trend, affordable labels like Everlane and Birdies and luxury brands like Sarah Flint and Gucci offer chic styles you can wear for hours without hobbling around in pain. From classic pumps to kitten heels and work-ready ankle booties, they include features like plush cushioning, chafe-reducing linings, and expanded toe boxes.
Dress Shoes for Flat Feet
If you have flat feet, look for wide shoes, “meaning they shouldn’t have an hourglass shape on the bottom,” says Dr. Fishkin. “Instead, they should have a straight-across design underfoot.” These types of shoes offer more space around the forefoot and the ball of the foot. Additionally, since people with flat feet tend to overpronate (meaning their feet roll inward as they walk), he suggests looking for shoes that provide enhanced stability and motion control.
Dress Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar fasciitis, a common inflammatory foot condition resulting in stabbing pain in the bottom of one or both feet, can result from wearing the wrong shoes. Those with tight, stiff feet will benefit from shoes with excellent structure and cushioning. For those with flexible feet, great stability is especially important. “However, no matter what, look for a shoe with arch support to increase the arch for those with flat feet and encourage high arches to drop to a more neutral position,” says Mike Rushton, DPM, co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion Orthotics in St. George, Utah.
Dress Shoes for High Arches
Those with high arches or who need extra arch support should look for shoes with built-in, well-padded, shock-absorbing insoles. “High-arched feet are best treated with supportive, softer, and more flexible, lightweight types of soles to accommodate the high arch,” says Dr. Sutera. “Avoid rigid, stiff, and thin flat shoes. The purpose of insoles and orthotics for those with high-arched feet is to accommodate, absorb shock, and cushion.”
Dress Shoes for Back Pain
If you get sore after standing on your feet all day, a dress shoe with shock absorption and strategic cushioning — labeled as orthopedic — is going to help relieve direct pressure on your pain points. Look for a shoe that doesn’t have a significant heel drop and fits well both in length and width to achieve correct foot alignment. Remember that one heel drop may feel good for one person but not the other, so it’s important to try on the shoe before committing to it.
Dress Shoes for Bunions
Heeled dress shoes may not be best for those with bunions, however, if you want to experiment with the silhouette, look for corrective shoes that stabilize the foot. That means digging around for shoes that have arch support and proper cushioning. Also, avoiding straight or narrow toe beds is important so that your toes have ample room to move around without rubbing uncomfortably against the lining.
Dress Shoes for Heel Spurs
Heel spurs, “a growth of bone on the bottom of your heel,” per Dr. Rushton, grow in the contour of your feet. “If your foot doesn’t have adequate padding beneath it, as you roll forward, you’re more likely to pinch between the bottom of the foot and the ground,” Dr. Rushton says. A cushioned heel and anatomical arch support will help promote healthy foot alignment so that the entire foot will absorb the impact of every step, rather than just the heel.
Dress Shoes for Wide Feet
If you feel pressure on the sides of your feet while wearing shoes, you likely have wide feet. “People with wide feet should avoid pairs with narrow, pointy, or a stiff toe box,” Dr. Sutera says. The forefoot of a pair should have ample room for toes, so wiggle your toes. If your feet feel constricted, the shoes are too tight.
Whether you typically opt for ballet flats, mules, or sky-high dress shoes, this season’s all about comfortability. Designers like Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Miu Miu have brought innovation to the forefront by delivering refined, polished, and relaxed silhouettes. Ahead, we breakdown the top comfortable women’s dress shoe trends for 2023:
Picture this: You buy new dress shoes, and at first, you’re excited, removing the little scuff marks as they appear, but over time, they start to add up. You end up not tending to them, and your “new” dress shoes are destroyed, forcing you to purchase another pair much sooner than needed. It’s a vicious cycle. However, when you treat your dress shoes like an investment, you’ll protect your purchase for years. Here’s what you need to know to keep your dress shoe in tip-top shape:
