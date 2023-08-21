Sha’Carri Richardson Just Became the Fastest Woman in the World — And Nike’s Air Zoom Victory Spikes Carried Her Across the Finish Line

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sha’Carri Richardson just became the fastest woman in the world, winning the 100-meter final during the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary. Nike’s Air Zoom Victory track and field distance spikes propelled her through the finish line in a record 10.65 seconds.

Despite the 100-meter distance, Richardson opted for Nike’s Air Zoom Victory spikes, which are designed for 800- to 5,000-meter races. Take notes from the world’s fastest woman: These Nike spikes have record-setting energy return that also caters to short-distance sprints, thanks to the snappy ZoomX foam in the heel of these Nike running shoes, which absorbs impact and springs you forward. A carbon fiber plate ups the energy return, too, reducing the output required to rebound into the next stride.

Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates winning the Women’s 100m Final at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023, wearing Nike Air Zoom Victory track spikes. Getty Images for World Athletics

The Air Zoom Victory shoes feature AtomKnit, the latest iteration of Nike’s famed FlyKnit material. This tech-forward upper has sock-like weight while cutting a contoured fit. Nike designed the outsole of the spikes carefully, placing the removable spikes in key areas of contact with the track for stability and traction.

Richardson is regularly seen sporting the Swoosh. Nike has sponsored Richardson since 2019, supporting the track star since she rose to fame as a freshman at Louisiana State University, and notably sticking with the athlete after a failed drug test in 2021.

Richardson crosses the finish line to win the Women’s 100m Final wearing Nike’s Air Zoom Victory track spikes. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Richardson isn’t the only sprinter to wear the Air Zoom Victory spikes during the World Athletics Championship 100-meter final; three other competitors wore the exact same pair of running shoes. Other athletes opted for spikes by Puma and Adidas.

World records aren’t required to take Richardson’s top Nike shoes for a spin. Shop the pair that Richardson wore while making history, plus more top Nike track and field shoes in the track star’s preferred colorway for your next personal best.

Shop Sha’Carri Richardson’s Record-Breaking Track Spikes

Nike Air Zoom Victory Track and Field Distance Spikes $180 Buy Now at Nike

More Nike Running Shoes to Shop Now

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She has over six years of experience as a writer and editor for national media outlets including Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She keeps her finger on the pulse of all things related to footwear, including the shoes of choice for top athletes like Sha’Carri Richardson. Learn more about us here.