Vomero Alert: Nike V2K Run Shoes Are Back in Stock Right Now

Step back to the aughts with one of the newest addition to the Swoosh’s retro runner collection. The Nike V2K Run sneakers recently dropped as women’s exclusive in the brand’s fall 2023 collection, and it’s a flashy throwback to quintessential Y2K-inspired tech-core. Interested in buying a pair? So are the 2,741 customers who have viewed the shoe’s landing page in the past seven days, according to the retailer’s site. Just now, Nike.com restocked the popular V2K Run, and it’s sure to be sell out in a flash.

The women’s Nike V2K Run shoes align with today’s nostalgic sneaker trends, featuring key streetwear elements of thick rubber midsoles, breathable mesh uppers, and high-shine metallic panels. The V2K Run features similar style cues as Nike’s Zoom Vomero 5 — one of the hottest summer shoes of 2023 — with translucent plastic caging, stacked heels, and a bold 3D Swoosh that pops off the upper. It’s a style statement that equally serves as a comfortable walking sneaker, thanks to shock-absorbing dual-density foam in the midsole that supports serious struts and strides. The outsoles are equipped with durable rubber traction for all kinds of terrain, while the airy mesh upper keeps you cool under the hot summer sun. V2K Run sneakers made their debut in a white and silver colorway, but you can expect to see more options landing on Nike.com this fall and winter.

Within the first days of its launch, the new model’s already made waves on sneaker-Tok, with TikTok creators excitedly posting unboxing videos, reviews, and style inspiration. One TikTok user tapped into the Balletcore shoe trend by tying the silver laces in a sweet bow across the toe, while another sneaker-lover took the V2K Run sneakers out for a day of errands, posting a video wearing a sleek, all-black athleisure ensemble complete with designer crossbody bag. It won’t be long until we see chunky Nike sneaker fanatics like Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, or Kendall Jenner sporting the retro runner, likely with a pair of Nike gyms socks, bike shorts, and a dad cap to match.

