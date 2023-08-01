×
Read Next: Tory Burch’s Fall 2023 Collection: Loafers, Ballet Flats, Sneakers & More
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
Sponsored

Nike Back-to-School Shoes: 10 Fresh Styles to Add Your Footwear Rotation This School Year

By Olivia Cigliano
olivia cigliano, writer, editor, footwear news, wwd, fashion, shoes

Olivia Cigliano

Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD

Nike Dunk Mid Shoes
Courtesy of Nike
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Table Of Contents
Best Nike Back to School Shoes of 2023
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023

Ready or not, back-to-school season is here. It’s always a bummer to put your cute summer sandals on the back burner, but look on the bright side — it’s time to shop for the best back to school shoes to kickstart your fall lineup. Nike’s best shoes for school are comfy enough for standing all day while being stylish and versatile for everyday wear. Between the Swoosh’s famed cushioning, high-performance technology, and trendy aesthetics, you’ll look forward to going to school just to sport these sneakers. 

Comfortable footwear that compliments your personal style is an essential piece of prep for a new semester ahead. It’s true that when you feel confident and comfortable in your outfit, you tend to approach the day with a better attitude — and nothing will put you in a bad mood faster than being trapped in a pair of uncomfortable shoes all day. But you can rest assured that Nike won’t leave you hanging.

Nike does back-to-school footwear best: You can get the best of both worlds with cool styles and unmatched comfort, thanks to its innovative sneaker features like bouncy Nike Zoom units, Nike Air cushioning, genius Huarache heel straps, and soft Nike React foam. Many of Nike’s offerings include super convenient slip-on access for whirlwind mornings when you’re scrambling to get out the door, while others act as two-in-one shoes that’ll cover you all the way through class to sports practice and other extracurriculars.

Nike introduced a wide range of school steppers for 2023, so we curated our top picks for you to shop as you embark on your back-to-school shopping spree. Also, don’t miss the Swoosh’s big Back-to-School Sale happening right now, which can get you up to 60 percent off top sneakers and an extra 20 percent off select styles with the code SCHOOL20 at checkout. Class is in session!

Related:
Best Nike Walking Shoes
Best Nike Running Shoes
Nike Platform Sneakers
Nike Gifts for Women
Nike Gym Socks
Best Nike Golf Shoes
Best Jordan Golf Shoes

Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Nike Air Max Plus Shoes
Size range: Men’s 6 to 15; women’s 5 to 12; youth 3.5 to 7
Colorways: All white, all black, all gray, blue and white, brown
Materials: Synthetic leather, mesh, rubber
Special notes: Nike Air heel
$175 Buy men’s At Nike
$130.97 Buy Women’s At Nike
$145 Buy Big KidS’ At Nike
These ’90s-inspired steppers are one of the most durable performance-turned-lifestyle sneakers on the market. Nike’s Air Max Plus sneakers are both cool and comfortable, with breathable mesh uppers, a visible Air cushioning bubble in the heel, and stability features. And since they were originally designed as performance running sneakers, they’re naturally equipped to take you from the classroom to PE or sports practice in style. Not only are they on-trend as Kendall Jenner’s go-to workout shoe, Air Max Plus sneakers have also garnered over 68 million views on TikTok, with searches for “outfits with Nike air max plus” circulating with endless outfit inspiration.

Related:
Best Nike Workout Shoes
Best Nike Air Max Shoes
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Shoes
Size range: Men’s 6 to 15; youth 3.5 to 7
Colorways: All white, all pink, pink and white, navy and red, orange and purple, white and green
Materials: Real and synthetic leather, rubber
Special notes: Exposed Nike Air cushioning
$109.99 Buy Men’s At Nike
$100 Buy Big Kids’ At Nike
Nike’s performance running Air Max 90 LTR shoes add a flash of shine to every stride with exposed Air cushioning and metallic branding. Plucked straight out of the ’90s in the height of a cultural renaissance of fashion, music, and art, these chunky sneakers push you a step forward with innovation and timeless style expression. It’s a streetwear favorite and cultural landmark in its own right, with signature elements of a pique tongue and Nike’s waffle outsoles.

Related:
The Best Walking Shoes for Men
The Best Walking Shoes for Women
The Best Running Shoes
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Courtesy of Nike
Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Shoes
Size range: Men’s 3.5 to 15; women’s 5 to 12; youth 3.5 to 7
Colorways: White and black, black and white, all white, white and blue, white and red, white and pink, and more
Materials: Leather, rubber
Special notes: Exposed foam tongue
$105 Buy Men’s At Nike
$105 Buy Women’s At Nike
$85 Buy Big Kids’ At Nike
The high-top sneaker silhouette is a tried-and-true style for back to school, and is especially stylish with this year’s retro sneaker trend and skate shoe resurgence. Nike Blazer Mid ’77 sneakers have been a Swoosh street style staple in recent years, but got their start as a classic basketball shoe in 1972. Today, the Blazer boasts a luxe leather upper, streamlined and durable autoclave construction, a grippy herringbone outsole, and an exposed foam tongue for a vintage twist.

Related: History of the Nike Blazer Sneaker
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Nike Dunk Mid Shoes
Size range: Men’s 3.5 to 15; women’s 5 to 16.5
Colorways: Off-black, light brown, orange, blue and green, purple and orange
Materials: Stone-washed canvas, leather, rubber
Special notes: Foam midsole, padded collar
On Sale 15% off
$97.97 Buy Now At Nike
Canvas sneakers are a great choice for back-to-school prep because they’re durable, flexible, breathable, and one of the easiest fabrics to clean. Dunk Mid shoes are one of the few Nike heritage basketball sneakers dressed in the fabric, and these have a stone-washed canvas finish that call back to their ’80s roots. They also feature added touches of leather Swooshes and heel tabs, along with a rubber outsole that features the classic hoops pivot circle for added durability. The shoe’s collar sits at a comfortable middle ground between high- and low-top silhouettes with added padding for ankle support, and, in proper basketball fashion, Dunk Mid’s will launch you through the day with lightweight and responsive foam midsole cushioning.

Related: The Best Women’s Basketball Shoes
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Nike Air Jordan Low SE Shoes
Size range: Men’s 3.5 to 18; women’s 5 to 19.5; youth 3.5 to 7
Colorways: Brown multi, blue multi, blue and red, off white, gray, black and pink, and more
Materials: Leather, suede, rubber
Special notes: Nike Air-Sole unit
$120 Buy Men’s At Nike
$120 Buy Women’s AT Nike
$95 Buy Big Kids’ At Nike
You can never go wrong with classic Nike Air Jordan Low SE sneakers. Inspired by the basketball star, these shoes will give you the flight of the Jumpman with a bouncy Nike Air unit and foam soles and strong rubber outsoles. A unique mix of leather, canvas, and suede dress the upper for a structured yet comfortable feel, with hints of MJ signatures on the heel and the tongue.

Related: Best Shoes for Ankle Support
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Nike Air Force 1 Shoes
Size range: Men’s 5 to 18; women’s 5 to 19.5; youth 3.5 to 7
Colorways: All white, all black, white and black, black and white
Materials: Real and synthetic leather, rubber
Special notes: Nike Air cushioning 
$110 Buy Men’s At Nike
$110 Buy Women’s At Nike
$90 Buy Big Kids’ At Nike
Nike Air Force 1 shoes go with everyday outfits like peanut butter and jelly. This iconic basketball sneaker is one of Nike’s most versatile and popular white sneakers for women and men because they pair well with jeans, sweatpants, and dresses alike, and keep your feet happy all day long. A plush foam midsole and padded collar allows for stability support in every zone of the foot, while springy Air cushioning creates soft strides from the hallways to the quad. Between AF1’s crisp, streamlined silhouette and slip-on convenience, they’ll swiftly take the top spot it your school shoe lineup.

Related:
How To Lace Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers
Best White Sneakers for Men
Best Sneakers to Wear With Dresses
The Best Slip-On Shoes for Women
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Courtesy of Nike
Nike Air Max 97 Shoes
Size range: Men’s 3.5 to 15; women’s 5 to 12; youth 3.5 to 7
Colorways: Black, white, green and black, pink and black, blue, cow print, and more
Materials: Mesh, rubber
Special notes: Full-length Max Air unit
$175 Buy Men’s At Nike
$175 Buy Women’s At Nike
$105.07 Buy Big Kids’ At Nike
Nike Air Max 97 shoes are a timeless fan-favorite from Nike, and they’ve been trending recently with 84 million views on TikTok. These shoes are also commonly spotted on street style stars like Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber. You’re bound to live life in the fast lane with these kicks, because they seamlessly blend Nike performance technology with an elevated 1997 wave design inspired by Japanese bullet trains. Not only is the Air Max 97 the first of its kind to include a full-length Max Air unit beneath the foot, but Nike also took the shoe a step further with a comfortable foam-cushioned midsole and durable rubber outsole.

Related:
Best Nike Air Max Shoes
Best Cushioned Running Shoes
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Nike Huarache Run Shoes
Size range: Youth 3.5 to 7
Colorways: Black, white, red, pink and white, blue and orange
Materials: Leather, textile, rubber
Special notes: Huarache heel strap
On Sale 14% off
$76.97 Buy Big Kids’ At Nike
The Nike Huarache Run shoes are a stylish and functional option for big kids going back to school this fall. Getting ready for class is always a hustle in the early mornings, but these sneaks have an easy slide-in foot entry with Nike’s signature Huarache heel strap. Originally inspired by neoprene waterski boots and functional South American sandals in the 1990’s, Huarache Run’s have a snug sock-like bootie fit and soft foam underfoot for pillowy-soft and secure steps.
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Nike Court Legacy Shoes
Size range: Men’s 6 to 15; women’s 5 to 12; youth 3.5 to 7
Colorways: White, black, white and black, white and pink, white and blue, white and yellow
Materials: Leather, canvas, rubber
Special notes: Made with at least 20 percent recycled materials
On Sale 9% off
$63.97 Buy Men’s At Nike
$63.97 Buy Women’s AT Nike
$55 Buy Big Kids’ At Nike


The Nike Court Legacy Lift sneakers serve a vintage-inspired stride of the Nike’s tennis heritage. Its retro Swoosh, pebbled upper with suede overlays, and herringbone traction outsole add a low-profile sporty flair to any ensemble, while also keeping you cushioned with a plush insole. Court Legacy’s are one of TikTok’s favorite Nike shoes with 19 million views of videos featuring users unboxing their favorite colorways and styling them with everyday fall outfits.

Related:
Nike Summer Shoes for Women
How to Clean White Sneakers
Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Courtesy of Nike
Nike Pegasus 40 Shoes
Size range: Men’s 6 to 18; women’s 5 to 12; youth 1 to 7
Colorways: Black, white, off white, blue, gray, green, pink, yellow, and more
Materials: Mesh, suede, rubber
Special notes: Nike React technology, 2 Zoom Air units
$130 Buy Men’s At Nike
$130 Buy Women’s At Nike
$105 Buy Big Kids’ At Nike
Nike’s best-selling Pegasus 39 gets a fresh upgrade for back to school season in the Nike Pegasus 40. It has the same comfortable fit and feel as the original model, with a full-length Nike React Midsole and two Zoom Air units for maximum cushioning and impact-absorbing support. The Pegasus 40 features additional padding along the collar and heel counter for soft stability, and a wider forefoot that allows for a spacious toe splay, making it ideal for hours of walking or standing. Whether you’re dashing to catch the bus or walking across campus, the Nike Pegasus 40’s will keep you light on your feet.

Related:
Most Comfortable Sneakers for Women
Most Comfortable Shoes for Men

What to Look for in the Best Back to School Shoes

  • Durability: Durability is key for sneakers you plan to wear on repeat. Leather uppers will only get better with age and resist water damage, while mesh uppers won’t show signs of creasing and are the most flexible. Canvas is sturdy yet supple, and is the easiest material to clean. While all Nike shoes are constructed with supreme durability, shoes like Nike Air Force 1’s and Nike Blazer Mid ’77’s that feature high-quality construction and tight stitching will reliably stand the test of time.
  • Comfort: Comfort is arguably the most important factor to consider when you’re shopping for back-to-school shoes. Considering you’ll be wearing them for over seven hours at a time, foam insole cushioning and padded collars are a must. Sneaker designed for high-intensity activity like the Nike Pegasus 40, Nike Air Max 97, and Nike’s Air Max Plus sneakers offer unparalleled cushioning and meshy breathability.
  • Outsole: It’s important that walking shoes are versatile in function and have durable traction. A solid footbed paired with a supportive midsole and rugged traction, as seen in the Nike’s Air Max 90 LTR shoes, will allow for stable strides across a variety of surfaces, including a freshly-mopped cafeteria floor.
  • Fit: If you’ll be on your feet for an extended period of time, a secure fit is essential for comfort, stability, and preventing irritation. A sock-like fit from the Nike Huarache Run shoes or a padded collar seen in Nike Dunk Mid shoes and Nike Air Force 1 shoes will provide soft stability for hours on end.

How We Selected the Best Nike Back-to-School Shoes

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

We curated this sneaker shopping guide by analyzing Nike’s back-to-school sneaker and shoe selections. We paid special attention to Nike sneaker technology, fit, styles, materials, and special features in order to recommend our top picks to shop for the school year. We also compared customer reviews across Nike’s footwear to determine the most beloved Nike sneakers for fall and long days on your feet. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Author

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content on the best-rated footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Olivia received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. In her free time, Olivia can be found scouring the internet for deals on cool combat boots and dad sneakers from Nike to add to her ever-growing collection.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nike Back-to-School Shoes - Top 10 Styles for Fall 2023
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad