Nike Back-to-School Shoes: 10 Fresh Styles to Add Your Footwear Rotation This School Year

Ready or not, back-to-school season is here. It’s always a bummer to put your cute summer sandals on the back burner, but look on the bright side — it’s time to shop for the best back to school shoes to kickstart your fall lineup. Nike’s best shoes for school are comfy enough for standing all day while being stylish and versatile for everyday wear. Between the Swoosh’s famed cushioning, high-performance technology, and trendy aesthetics, you’ll look forward to going to school just to sport these sneakers.

Comfortable footwear that compliments your personal style is an essential piece of prep for a new semester ahead. It’s true that when you feel confident and comfortable in your outfit, you tend to approach the day with a better attitude — and nothing will put you in a bad mood faster than being trapped in a pair of uncomfortable shoes all day. But you can rest assured that Nike won’t leave you hanging.

Nike does back-to-school footwear best: You can get the best of both worlds with cool styles and unmatched comfort, thanks to its innovative sneaker features like bouncy Nike Zoom units, Nike Air cushioning, genius Huarache heel straps, and soft Nike React foam. Many of Nike’s offerings include super convenient slip-on access for whirlwind mornings when you’re scrambling to get out the door, while others act as two-in-one shoes that’ll cover you all the way through class to sports practice and other extracurriculars.

Nike introduced a wide range of school steppers for 2023, so we curated our top picks for you to shop as you embark on your back-to-school shopping spree. Also, don’t miss the Swoosh’s big Back-to-School Sale happening right now, which can get you up to 60 percent off top sneakers and an extra 20 percent off select styles with the code SCHOOL20 at checkout. Class is in session!

Nike Dunk Mid Shoes Size range: Men’s 3.5 to 15; women’s 5 to 16.5

Colorways: Off-black, light brown, orange, blue and green, purple and orange

Materials: Stone-washed canvas, leather, rubber

Special notes: Foam midsole, padded collar On Sale 15% off $97.97 Buy Now At Nike



Related: The Best Women’s Basketball Shoes Canvas sneakers are a great choice for back-to-school prep because they’re durable, flexible, breathable, and one of the easiest fabrics to clean. Dunk Mid shoes are one of the few Nike heritage basketball sneakers dressed in the fabric, and these have a stone-washed canvas finish that call back to their ’80s roots. They also feature added touches of leather Swooshes and heel tabs, along with a rubber outsole that features the classic hoops pivot circle for added durability. The shoe’s collar sits at a comfortable middle ground between high- and low-top silhouettes with added padding for ankle support, and, in proper basketball fashion, Dunk Mid’s will launch you through the day with lightweight and responsive foam midsole cushioning.

Nike Huarache Run Shoes Size range: Youth 3.5 to 7

Colorways: Black, white, red, pink and white, blue and orange

Materials: Leather, textile, rubber

Special notes: Huarache heel strap On Sale 14% off $76.97 Buy Big Kids’ At Nike The Nike Huarache Run shoes are a stylish and functional option for big kids going back to school this fall. Getting ready for class is always a hustle in the early mornings, but these sneaks have an easy slide-in foot entry with Nike’s signature Huarache heel strap. Originally inspired by neoprene waterski boots and functional South American sandals in the 1990’s, Huarache Run’s have a snug sock-like bootie fit and soft foam underfoot for pillowy-soft and secure steps.

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

We curated this sneaker shopping guide by analyzing Nike’s back-to-school sneaker and shoe selections. We paid special attention to Nike sneaker technology, fit, styles, materials, and special features in order to recommend our top picks to shop for the school year. We also compared customer reviews across Nike’s footwear to determine the most beloved Nike sneakers for fall and long days on your feet. Learn more about us here.

