Nike Back-to-School Shoes: 10 Fresh Styles to Add Your Footwear Rotation This School Year

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Ready or not, back-to-school season is here. It’s always a bummer to put your cute summer sandals on the back burner, but look on the bright side — it’s time to shop for the best back to school shoes to kickstart your fall lineup. Nike’s best shoes for school are comfy enough for standing all day while being stylish and versatile for everyday wear. Between the Swoosh’s famed cushioning, high-performance technology, and trendy aesthetics, you’ll look forward to going to school just to sport these sneakers.
Comfortable footwear that compliments your personal style is an essential piece of prep for a new semester ahead. It’s true that when you feel confident and comfortable in your outfit, you tend to approach the day with a better attitude — and nothing will put you in a bad mood faster than being trapped in a pair of uncomfortable shoes all day. But you can rest assured that Nike won’t leave you hanging.
Nike does back-to-school footwear best: You can get the best of both worlds with cool styles and unmatched comfort, thanks to its innovative sneaker features like bouncy Nike Zoom units, Nike Air cushioning, genius Huarache heel straps, and soft Nike React foam. Many of Nike’s offerings include super convenient slip-on access for whirlwind mornings when you’re scrambling to get out the door, while others act as two-in-one shoes that’ll cover you all the way through class to sports practice and other extracurriculars.
Nike introduced a wide range of school steppers for 2023, so we curated our top picks for you to shop as you embark on your back-to-school shopping spree. Also, don’t miss the Swoosh’s big Back-to-School Sale happening right now, which can get you up to 60 percent off top sneakers and an extra 20 percent off select styles with the code SCHOOL20 at checkout. Class is in session!
Related:
Best Nike Walking Shoes
Best Nike Running Shoes
Nike Platform Sneakers
Nike Gifts for Women
Nike Gym Socks
Best Nike Golf Shoes
Best Jordan Golf Shoes
For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.
We curated this sneaker shopping guide by analyzing Nike’s back-to-school sneaker and shoe selections. We paid special attention to Nike sneaker technology, fit, styles, materials, and special features in order to recommend our top picks to shop for the school year. We also compared customer reviews across Nike’s footwear to determine the most beloved Nike sneakers for fall and long days on your feet. Learn more about us here.
Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content on the best-rated footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Olivia received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. In her free time, Olivia can be found scouring the internet for deals on cool combat boots and dad sneakers from Nike to add to her ever-growing collection.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.