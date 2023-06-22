You Can Now Buy the Nike ACG Watercat+ Phantom Shoes — But Hurry!

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Comfortable sandals or comfortable sneakers? It’s that old debate most of us have during the hot summer season. It’s natural to crave the ease and support that sneakers offer, especially for outdoor activities. Still, summer sandals provide the ideal ventilation to keep feet cool as you hit the sand or pound the pavement.

So, what if we were to tell you that cool sneaker-sandal hybrid exists — a style that marries the best of both shoes into a single, easy-to-wear stomper? Well, it lives, and it’s the Nike ACG Watercat+ Phantom Shoe.

Since 2006, sneakerheads and Swoosh-lovers have helplessly fallen head over heels for the Nike ACG Watercat+. These idiosyncratic waterproof shoes feature a minimalist upper that allows that summer breeze to flow through your fresh footwear without too much toe exposure, quick-drying laces for comfort on water or land adventures, great traction for stability on any type of terrain, and toggle closures to make sure your feet stay locked into your good-for-everything ACG all stars.

The Nike ACG Watercat+ Phantom comes in a crisp and clean white colorway that maximizes the versatility of the eye-catching shoe. Just like your classic white sneakers for women and men, this style provides the perfect blank canvas for any of your go-to summer wardrobe staples. Whether worn barefoot with lightweight pants and a sweat-wicking T-shirt, or when paired with stylish Nike socks and technical performance shorts, the Nike ACG Watercat+ Phantom is a sure-bet select for all your summer ‘fits.

Inspired to shop some of Nike’s best shoes? The Nike ACG Watercat+ Phantom shoes are available now, but you better hurry — these bad boys are selling out fast.

