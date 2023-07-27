All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

From her monochromatic moments to perfectly accessorized tracksuits, Lucy Hale bestows a sartorial elegance onto athleisure we’re frequently trying to emulate, starting from the ground up with her On Cloud sneakers. On nearly a dozen occasions since January, we’ve spotted “The Hating Game” star wearing the On Cloud 5 Push sneakers and the On Cloudswift 2 while taking her maltipoos Ethel and Elvis for a walk, stepping out for an iced coffee, and grabbing lunch.

In fact, Hale doesn’t just own at least two styles of the cushioned running shoes, but she has each of them in multiple colorways, which should speak to her fondness of the brand’s best-selling sneakers. She opts for the versatile, neutral black and white colorway of the On Cloud 5 Push and the sleek all-white and punchy, sunset-esque Fiji Rose shades for the Cloudswift 2.

However, no matter what season Hale’s wearing On’s walking shoes for women, we’re always impressed with how she elevates an already good-looking pair of shoes. She frequently adds interest to her looks with underrated accessories like a mid-calf sock and dainty gold accessories, balances tight leggings with an oversized patchwork jacket, and dresses up sweatpants with the addition of her Louis Vuitton loop hobo shoulder bag and round metal Ray-Bans.

Lucy Hale is seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) GC Images

Sure, these shoes look good, but most importantly both styles tout On’s signature CloudTec, an ultra-soft cushioning that affirmed the brand as having some of the most comfortable shoes on the market. This midsole cushioning is a little like setting your strides on cruise control as it compresses your feet horizontally and vertically, springboarding you forward with every step and absorbing the impact to protect your feet.

The super-cushioned design, wider toe box, and stretchable fabric make them a solid pair of stability running shoes and ensures you’re not adding extra stress to your feet, all while providing relief for painful foot problems like plantar fasciitis and bunions.

The laces are another draw; they’re made of a stretchy, bungee-style material so that once you lace them up you can easily take them on and off like slip-on sneakers, and they hold your foot firmly in-place without being too tight.

Separately, each shoe has admirable features unique to the style. The Cloudswift 2, for example, boasts On’s Helion foam, which strikes the balance between being firm enough to hold feet securely in place without feeling too stiff. It gives feet the flexibility to move freely; there’s no fear of slipping out of the shoe on even your most intense jogs. Plus, the cushioning safeguards feet and joints from harsh impact, like if you’re taking your trail running shoes out for a spin, but is also equally suitable for any surface such as rubber gym floors. If you find yourself needing further support, check out the newly-launched Cloudswift 3 which doubles-up cushioning by adding CloudTec® and dual-density Helion super foam to the midsole, and a sock-like zonal knit material to the upper so your foot slips into it with ease.

Meanwhile, as one of the brand’s first launches, the Cloud 5 Push incorporates everything a runner will need to reach the finish line quickly, starting with the Speedboard, a springy plate in its midsole. This tech functions like a rubber band in the way it flexes as you run while simultaneously springing back to push you forward, mimicking the natural rolling motion of your gait and increasing your speed. They’re a top pair of long-distance running shoes.

But you don’t need an upcoming marathon scheduled on your calendar to appreciate the Cloud 5 Push’s other admirable features — its ultra-lightweight feel (the lightest model yet, per the brand) and low profile that increases your range of motion in the ankle make them a comfortable option for everyday wear. Additionally, the brand designs it with 44 percent recycled materials, so what’s good for your joints is also good for the planet.

No matter what style you decide to go with, the season-defying sneakers will be with you through summer, fall, winter, and spring. Plus, the sneakers are totally season-defying since they have lightweight, breathable material that’ll keep you cool in the summer and some models are even waterproof. Not to mention, impressive traction on the outsole will keep you from slipping during sunrise hikes or wet pavement. Basically, On has the potential to replace every other shoe — pick up a pair of the most versatile sneakers below.

Irene Richardson is an NYC-based writer who covers fashion and beauty for brands such as InStyle, Byrdie, Brides, and Travel + Leisure. Her favorite mornings involve running at Domino Park in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, and she’s always seeking real-world inspiration for how to make it her best one yet, whether that means stopping fellow joggers to ask how comfortable their shoes are or scouring reviews online. Learn more about Footwear News here.