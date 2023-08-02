The 14 Best Workout Shoes for Any Type of Fitness Exercise at the Gym or Outside

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
We all know exercise is important to our health, and there are hundreds of types of workouts you can choose. Making sure you have the best workout shoes for your exercise will help you be comfortable, perform better, avoid injury, and make progress towards your goals. “If you use the improper shoe or it’s not fitted properly, you’ll start getting blisters and infections and you can lose your toenails,” says Mark Mendeszoon, a podiatrist and foot and ankle surgeon based in Ohio.
The best gym shoes will depend on the type of workout you plan to do. Workout shoes for strength training will be different from shoes for running. And shoes for a cycling class may be different from shoes for a HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workout. “Different types of movements put different kinds of strain on your body,” Mendeszoon says. “Running sneakers, for example, don’t make for great weightlifting shoes.”
All good workout shoes should fit well, and not feel too tight anywhere or rub or create hot spots. Your shoes should be comfortable, breathable, and supportive in the right places. Gym shoes should provide stability, and cushioning for whatever type of activity you’re doing. With a vast number of workout shoes on the market, it’s important to know what you need when shopping (i.e., if you need a pair of the best workout shoes with arch support or the best shoes for track workouts).
We researched well-known footwear brands and product information, and got input from experts. We spoke with Dr. Mendeszoon, Michael Fishkin, certified pedorthist of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists, and Dr. Glenn Davison, owner of Advanced Podiatry in New York City and New Jersey and a fellow in the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.
We selected styles and options for this list for both men and women to support a variety of workout types and foot types.
Related:
Best Boxing Shoes
Best Squat Shoes
When shopping for the best workout shoes, consider whether you have any concerns like high arches, wide feet, or if you need a pair of the best workout shoes for bad knees. The right shoe can help minimize pain from common ailments. The best way to find your fit, says Dr. Mendeszoon, is to go to a local shoe store. Not only can you get a second opinion on different levels of support or stability, but you can also try on the workout shoe and see how your foot feels in it first. If you’re not comfortable in your shoe, it’s not the shoe for you. Consider the following factors when shopping for workout shoes.
If you suffer from any common foot conditions or joint pain in your knees, hips, or back, it’s important to address it with a doctor and make sure you have properly fitted shoes. That being said, there are basic things to look for in workout shoes for foot conditions.
Related:
What Is Plantar Fasciitis?
The Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
The Best Walking Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
The Best Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis
The Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women
The Best Shoes for Knee Pain
Another must for reducing and preventing foot pain is replacing your workout shoes regularly. “Shoes are only good for about 500 miles,” says Mendeszoon. “I often recommend the taco test: Take your workout shoe and try to fold it. If it folds up like a taco, it’s dead.” A shoe that’s worn down won’t give your foot support and is a recipe for overuse injury. After months of use the midsole, the cushioning part of your shoes, starts to break down and doesn’t offer as much shock absorption which can lead to injuries. Another way to tell if your shoes need replacing is if the tread on the bottom has worn smooth. Your shoes may have felt great and relieved pain when you first started wearing them, but if your pain starts to return, that may be a good sign that it’s time for replacements.
As a general rule, running shoes should only be used for running to help them maintain their support and cushioning for as long as possible. Wearing your running shoes for other types of workouts will wear them out faster. “Running shoes should only be utilized for running and or walking. Running shoes can be utilized to run on an indoor track or a treadmill. They should not be utilized for sports such as tennis, squash, racquetball, basketball or any sports that require hard cutting”, says Mendeszoon. Running shoes won’t have the proper support or features you need for different workouts.
For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.
To select the best workout shoes for this list, first, our writer relied on her background as a fitness professional and recreational runner and her personal use of dozens of pairs of workout shoes. She then researched top brands and their best selling shoes for different needs and categories. She reviewed product specs and user reviews for information. Lastly, the writer spoke with experts to get their input and recommendations on what to look for when shopping for shoes for different types of workouts and foot conditions. Learn more about us here.
Mark Mendeszoon, DPM, is a podiatrist and foot and ankle surgeon based in Ohio who has worked with Olympic athletes. He is also a footwear expert and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association.
Michael Fishkin is a certified pedorthist at Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists. He specializes in the design and fitting of orthopedic footwear and devices.
Glenn Davison, DPM, FACFAS, is the owner of Advanced Podiatry in New York City and New Jersey and a fellow in the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.
Jen Zeltwanger, ACSM-EP, is a freelance writer/editor specializing in health and fitness topics and product reviews. As a fitness professional and avid runner, Zeltwanger has tried out dozens of pairs of workout shoes and knows what to look for when shopping for quality workout shoes.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.