The 14 Best Workout Shoes for Any Type of Fitness Exercise at the Gym or Outside

We all know exercise is important to our health, and there are hundreds of types of workouts you can choose. Making sure you have the best workout shoes for your exercise will help you be comfortable, perform better, avoid injury, and make progress towards your goals. “If you use the improper shoe or it’s not fitted properly, you’ll start getting blisters and infections and you can lose your toenails,” says Mark Mendeszoon, a podiatrist and foot and ankle surgeon based in Ohio.

The best gym shoes will depend on the type of workout you plan to do. Workout shoes for strength training will be different from shoes for running. And shoes for a cycling class may be different from shoes for a HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workout. “Different types of movements put different kinds of strain on your body,” Mendeszoon says. “Running sneakers, for example, don’t make for great weightlifting shoes.”

All good workout shoes should fit well, and not feel too tight anywhere or rub or create hot spots. Your shoes should be comfortable, breathable, and supportive in the right places. Gym shoes should provide stability, and cushioning for whatever type of activity you’re doing. With a vast number of workout shoes on the market, it’s important to know what you need when shopping (i.e., if you need a pair of the best workout shoes with arch support or the best shoes for track workouts).

We researched well-known footwear brands and product information, and got input from experts. We spoke with Dr. Mendeszoon, Michael Fishkin, certified pedorthist of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists, and Dr. Glenn Davison, owner of Advanced Podiatry in New York City and New Jersey and a fellow in the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

We selected styles and options for this list for both men and women to support a variety of workout types and foot types.

Best Workout Shoes for Women Ryka Influence Cross Training Shoes Size ranges: 5 to 12

Colorways: 18 color combinations

Materials: Mesh, faux leather, EVA midsole, rubber outsole

Additional features: Designed specifically for women with a narrower heel, Half sizes available On Sale 25% off $59.74 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: "This is the second pair I have gotten and I LOVE them for all my dance fitness classes. I dance 7 days a week in these and wear them out shopping. They are super light-weight, supportive, and I am able to move, turn, pivot, etc. easily with the special mobility tread pattern. My first pair lasted several years. This time I went a half size up as my pinky toe had worn a hole in the side of my first pair from all my dancing!"



Ryka is known for its shoes specifically designed for a woman's unique foot shape and needs. The Influence Cross Trainer is a good all-around training shoe that will support your feet in all your gym sessions. It has a narrower heel for a snug fit, and a mesh upper for breathability. There are also faux leather overlays on the upper to provide flexible support. There are even pivot point features designed right into the outsole to help you move smoothly in different directions.

Best Workout Shoes for Men Reebok Nano X2 Shoes Size ranges: 5.5 to 14

Colorways: 20 color combinations

Materials: Knit upper, foam insole, rubber outsole

Additional features: Unique lug pattern on outsole for multi-surface training $129.99 Buy Now At Amazon $89.97 Buy Now At Reebok



What reviewers say: "I use these for CrossFit, Run Club, Olympic lifting, and have been wearing them as my dailies as well. The heels are stiff enough for the Oly lifting, maybe not quite like lifting shoes but very good for a Jack-of-all-trades shoe. These black ones look decent enough for work too! They are a bit rough at first, BUT after a couple WODs or a run, they feel pretty good, though they are certainly no cloud-walker shoes. I put my custom orthotics in them and they accept them well after removing the stock insole."



If you're looking for workout shoes that can do it all from HIIT workouts to strength training to a short cardio session, these Nano X2s are a top choice. Reebok is a trusted brand of cross training shoe that provides the support and flexibility you need for a variety of workouts. The foam midsole is lightweight but provides responsive energy return so it gives a little spring in your step. The outsole has a specialized lug pattern that allows for multi-surface use so you can go from the gym floor to outdoors without missing a beat. And the upper has integrated support and the heel clip sits a little lower to provide better stability.

Best Running Workout Shoes On Cloudswift 3 Shoes Size ranges: 7 to 14 Men’s; 5 to 11 Women’s

Colorways: 7 color combinations

Materials: Knit upper, rubber outsole

Additional features: Seamless design $159.99 Buy Men’s At On Running $159.99 Buy Women’s At On Running These shoes from On Running are meant to have you gliding over roads and concrete. Designed for urban running, they have a firmer base and wide heel for extra support and cushioning on hard surfaces. The big lugs on the tread are grippy and help provide even more stability. The shoe has a seam-free design to reduce irritation and elasticized laces for a quick, tight fit. A rocker shape softens impact and then transfers energy into your take-off.

Courtesy of Nike Best Outdoor Workout Shoes Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE TEX Shoes Size ranges: 6 to 15 Men’s; 5 to 12 Women’s

Colorways: 10 different color combinations

Materials: GORE-TEX upper, rubber outsole

Additional features: Waterproof upper, Ankle wrap to keep rain and debris out On Sale 40% off $95.97 Buy Men’s At Nike $160 Buy Women’s At Nike



What reviewers say: "Bought these because I loved the color (white/light purple/orange/yellow) and because I wanted shoes that would handle the Seattle rain and puddles. Was not disappointed on either count, I wear these almost daily for just about every activity." To workout outdoors in different weather conditions and terrain, you need a durable shoe. The Pegasus Trail 4 has a waterproof upper to keep your feet dry in rain or mud. The outsole is cushioning and wraps around the front of the shoe for extra grip and protection. The ankle fabric is a little higher and extends around to the laces creating a barrier against mud and debris. For an added touch, Nike includes an inspirational message on the heel of the shoes.

Best Shoes for Boot Camp Workouts Altra Solstice XT 2 Shoes Size ranges: 7 to 15 Men’s; 5.5 to 12 Women’s

Colorways: Black, White

Materials: Mesh upper, EVA midsole, rubber outsole

Additional features: Toe reinforcement, 0mm heel-to-toe drop $129.95 Buy Men’s At Amazon $129.95 Buy Women’s At Amazon



What reviewers say: "Light, comfortable and pretty stable. Good for working out, light running and moderate lifting."



Altra's Innerflex technology makes these shoes very flexible for maneuverability during classes. But stability isn't sacrificed either. They have a wide base and a wide toe box that promotes and supports balance while you're moving around. There is a 0mm drop from heel to toe which means you can get good contact with the ground when doing jumping or plyometric drills. And the toe is reinforced for added protection.

Best High Top Workout Shoes No Bull High Top Trainer + Shoes Size ranges: 8 to 16 Men’s; 5 to 11 Women’s

Colorways: 6 colors

Materials: Superfabric upper, carbon rubber outsole

Additional features: Waterproof, Very durable upper $149 Buy Men’s At No Bull $149 Buy Women’s At No Bull



What reviewers say: "Very satisfied. Extremely durable, lightweight and…. stylish. No longer feel like I'm busting out of my shoes on the leg press! Would highly recommend, in fact I'm going to grab a couple more."



High top style shoes are great for lifting because they are usually flat-soled which provides maximum ground contact, and the high ankle gives extra stability for exercises like squats and lunges. No Bull is a brand known for quality gym shoes and their High Top Trainer has plenty of cushioning for high impact workouts, and a one-piece upper that minimizes irritation. The upper is made of a waterproof, durable material making these shoes practically indestructible so they'll last for years. A low drop and wider toe box on these shoes help create a solid stance for lifts.

Best Barefoot Workout Shoes Inov-8 Bare XF210 v3 Shoes Size ranges: 7 to 15 Men’s; 5.5 to 11 Women’s

Colorways: 7 colors

Materials: Mesh upper, rubber outsole

Additional features: Seamless upper construction, Sticky outsole $125 Buy Men’s At Amazon $120 Buy Women’s At Amazon



What reviewers say: "Absolutely love these shoes. Been running barefoot for years now and these are definitely the best ones I've had. Actually have three pairs and will probably get more just in case they aren't available in the future. Not a wide fit though for those wanting a big toe box but fit my feet perfectly."



Wearing barefoot workout shoes, or minimalist shoes , can improve posture and balance and decrease the risk of developing plantar fasciitis. For a barely there feel during your workout, try these Inov-8 Bare XF 210 shoes . This flat workout shoe is super lightweight and close to the ground so it lets your foot move naturally. The upper is seamless for less irritation, and breathable for a cool workout. A very sticky outsole delivers extra grip during workouts, while a heel cage adds stability.

Best Budget Workout Shoes Puma Fuse 2.0 Shoes Size ranges: 7 to 14 Men’s; 5.5 to 12 Women’s

Colorways: 9 colors

Materials: Textile upper, synthetic rubber sole

Additional features: Metatarsal grooves in the outsole $100 Buy Men’s AT Puma $90 Buy Women’s At Puma Just because you’re on a tight budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise on your workout shoes. The Fuse 2.0 shoes from Puma are some of the best affordable workout shoes, offering a seamless construction of the upper for durability and reducing irritation. They have metatarsal grooves in the outsole that help improve foot splay which improves stability. And the outsole is made of a durable rubber that provides good traction for any workout. These shoes are a great all-around, budget-friendly workout shoe.

Best Running Shoes for Speed Workouts Nike Pegasus 40 Shoes Size ranges: 6 to 18 Men’s; 5 to 12 Women’s

Colorways: 14 colors

Materials: Mesh upper, rubber outsole

Additional features: Zoom Air units for powerful energy return $130 Buy Men’s At Nike $130 Buy Women’s At Nike



What reviewers say: "Very consistent shoe, been running with the Pegasus series for over 10 years and it continues to improve while maintaining the same running feel." The Zoom Air technology that Nike uses in many of their shoes gives the Pegasus an explosive cushioning system that propels you forward for more speed and agility. These shoes have plenty of cushioning, especially in the tongue and collar area, and they're available in medium and wide widths. You'll experience improved grip and traction with the waffle design on the outsole. This helps create a more explosive takeoff for speed workouts.

Best High Intensity Workout Shoes Under Armour Hovr Rise 4 Shoes Size ranges: 7 to 15 Men’s; 5 to 12 Women’s

Colorways: 7 colors

Materials: Mesh upper, EVA midsole, rubber outsole

Additional features: Rigid section in the outsole for stability On Sale 23% off $84.97 Buy Men’s At Under Armour $56.56 Buy Women’s AT Amazon



What reviewers say: "Super comfortable and super light so I can train hard. As someone that trains functional, I do all kinds of movements and this shoe definitely takes care of it all. The grip is unreal and I even played some volleyball with it on. Love it, and the colours are fire." High intensity workouts require agility and quick response. The energy return you get from the responsive midsole in these shoes gives you a little extra "bounce." The shoes have a slightly beveled heel, rather than a completely flat shoe, so they are good for short runs. Tribase, the rigid triangle built into the outsole, helps make the shoe more rigid and stable towards the heel. This will keep you from slipping during quick moves and direction changes.

What to Look for in the Best Workout Shoes

When shopping for the best workout shoes, consider whether you have any concerns like high arches, wide feet, or if you need a pair of the best workout shoes for bad knees. The right shoe can help minimize pain from common ailments. The best way to find your fit, says Dr. Mendeszoon, is to go to a local shoe store. Not only can you get a second opinion on different levels of support or stability, but you can also try on the workout shoe and see how your foot feels in it first. If you’re not comfortable in your shoe, it’s not the shoe for you. Consider the following factors when shopping for workout shoes.

Support : Support might look different for different types of shoes but any good shoe needs to be supportive. You may need arch support and plenty of cushioning in a running shoe or more heel support for a Crossfit shoe. If you’re doing activities that require quick changes of direction, you may need high-top shoes with more ankle support.

: Support might look different for different types of shoes but any good shoe needs to be supportive. You may need arch support and plenty of cushioning in a running shoe or more heel support for a Crossfit shoe. If you’re doing activities that require quick changes of direction, you may need high-top shoes with more ankle support. Durability : Of course, you want your shoes to last a long time, and making sure they are well-made of quality materials will help keep them in good shape. Look for uppers made of ripstop fabric or mesh. If the shoe has a sock liner, make sure it’s removable so when it wears out you can replace just the liner, instead of the whole shoe.

: Of course, you want your shoes to last a long time, and making sure they are well-made of quality materials will help keep them in good shape. Look for uppers made of ripstop fabric or mesh. If the shoe has a sock liner, make sure it’s removable so when it wears out you can replace just the liner, instead of the whole shoe. Breathability : No matter what type of exercise you engage in, you’re going to sweat. You want a workout shoe that provides some airflow and sweat-wicking capability. Look for mesh or lightweight fabrics, or ventilation holes as part of the shoe design.

: No matter what type of exercise you engage in, you’re going to sweat. You want a workout shoe that provides some airflow and sweat-wicking capability. Look for mesh or lightweight fabrics, or ventilation holes as part of the shoe design. Outsole: The outsole is the part of the shoe that makes contact with the ground and will be different for different activities. Shoes for lifting usually have a flat, grippy outsole that will keep you from slipping on the gym floor. Trail running shoes have big, rubber lugs to provide traction on rugged trails. The outsole on any shoe should provide stability and balance for safety.

If you suffer from any common foot conditions or joint pain in your knees, hips, or back, it’s important to address it with a doctor and make sure you have properly fitted shoes. That being said, there are basic things to look for in workout shoes for foot conditions.

The Best Workout Shoes for Flat Feet : If you always need shoes for flat feet, go for a wider-lasted workout shoe, which will give your foot room to move instead of feeling pinched, says Fishkin.

: If you always need shoes for flat feet, go for a wider-lasted workout shoe, which will give your foot room to move instead of feeling pinched, says Fishkin. The Best Workout Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis: Shoes for plantar fasciitis should have strong arch support and well-cushioned soles. Look for shoes with snug heel support that will help keep your foot in a neutral position — this detail is key to look for in the best workout shoes for high arches, too.

Shoes for plantar fasciitis should have strong arch support and well-cushioned soles. Look for shoes with snug heel support that will help keep your foot in a neutral position — this detail is key to look for in the best workout shoes for high arches, too. The Best Workout Shoes for Knee Pain and Ankle Pain: Just like shoes for plantar fasciitis, wearing shoes with strong arch support will keep your feet in a neutral position. This lessens the chance of your ankles rolling and causing more pain. A higher topped shoe that wraps around the ankle will give added support.

Just like shoes for plantar fasciitis, wearing shoes with strong arch support will keep your feet in a neutral position. This lessens the chance of your ankles rolling and causing more pain. A higher topped shoe that wraps around the ankle will give added support. The Best Workout Shoes for Back Pain: Back pain can be caused by a number of things but a supportive pair of shoes for back pain can help. Shoes that have a wide outsole will provide a stable base of support. A rocker sole promotes ergonomic walking and absorbs shock. Shoes with a lower heel height can also relieve pressure on the low back.

Back pain can be caused by a number of things but a supportive pair of shoes for back pain can help. Shoes that have a wide outsole will provide a stable base of support. A rocker sole promotes ergonomic walking and absorbs shock. Shoes with a lower heel height can also relieve pressure on the low back. The Best Workout Shoes for Bunions: Bunions usually benefit from shoes with a wider toe box. Anyone who needs shoes for bunions should look for gym shoes that have arch support and plenty of stability, says Davison.

Bunions usually benefit from shoes with a wider toe box. Anyone who needs shoes for bunions should look for gym shoes that have arch support and plenty of stability, says Davison. The Best Workout Shoes for Heel Spurs: Heel spurs associated with plantar fasciitis don’t typically cause pain, says Mendeszoon, but heel spurs on the back of the heel can be painful. In this case, shoes with a lift at the heel and extra-soft material in the heel counter will take some of the stress off.

Heel spurs associated with plantar fasciitis don’t typically cause pain, says Mendeszoon, but heel spurs on the back of the heel can be painful. In this case, shoes with a lift at the heel and extra-soft material in the heel counter will take some of the stress off. The Best Workout Shoes for Wide Feet: This may be obvious, but if you have wide feet, you’ll want wide shoes so there’s no pinching or squeezing. Look for shoe brands specifically offered in wide widths like Brooks and New Balance.

How Often Should You Replace Your Workout Shoes?

Another must for reducing and preventing foot pain is replacing your workout shoes regularly. “Shoes are only good for about 500 miles,” says Mendeszoon. “I often recommend the taco test: Take your workout shoe and try to fold it. If it folds up like a taco, it’s dead.” A shoe that’s worn down won’t give your foot support and is a recipe for overuse injury. After months of use the midsole, the cushioning part of your shoes, starts to break down and doesn’t offer as much shock absorption which can lead to injuries. Another way to tell if your shoes need replacing is if the tread on the bottom has worn smooth. Your shoes may have felt great and relieved pain when you first started wearing them, but if your pain starts to return, that may be a good sign that it’s time for replacements.

Should You Use Running Shoes for the Gym?

As a general rule, running shoes should only be used for running to help them maintain their support and cushioning for as long as possible. Wearing your running shoes for other types of workouts will wear them out faster. “Running shoes should only be utilized for running and or walking. Running shoes can be utilized to run on an indoor track or a treadmill. They should not be utilized for sports such as tennis, squash, racquetball, basketball or any sports that require hard cutting”, says Mendeszoon. Running shoes won’t have the proper support or features you need for different workouts.

How We Chose the Best Workout Shoes

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To select the best workout shoes for this list, first, our writer relied on her background as a fitness professional and recreational runner and her personal use of dozens of pairs of workout shoes. She then researched top brands and their best selling shoes for different needs and categories. She reviewed product specs and user reviews for information. Lastly, the writer spoke with experts to get their input and recommendations on what to look for when shopping for shoes for different types of workouts and foot conditions. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Mark Mendeszoon, DPM, is a podiatrist and foot and ankle surgeon based in Ohio who has worked with Olympic athletes. He is also a footwear expert and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association.

Michael Fishkin is a certified pedorthist at Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists. He specializes in the design and fitting of orthopedic footwear and devices.

Glenn Davison, DPM, FACFAS, is the owner of Advanced Podiatry in New York City and New Jersey and a fellow in the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

Meet the Author

Jen Zeltwanger, ACSM-EP, is a freelance writer/editor specializing in health and fitness topics and product reviews. As a fitness professional and avid runner, Zeltwanger has tried out dozens of pairs of workout shoes and knows what to look for when shopping for quality workout shoes.