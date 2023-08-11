The 12 Best Work Shoes for Women to Wear Right Now, According to a Podiatrist

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
No matter what your job entails — whether your commute involves subway stairs, you’re running to fill orders, or you’re standing at the head of a classroom — odds are that you’re on your feet for at least some of it. And, truthfully, even if you’re mostly sitting, the best work shoes for women can make a huge difference in how your day pans out.
A well-fitting, supportive pair of comfortable women’s sneakers or dress shoes will not only prevent blisters, sore soles, ingrown nails, and calluses, but the best shoes for conditions like plantar fasciitis and other foot pain can help your overall health, including back pain.
And though we love sharing tips, before you take a recommendation from a friend (or even us!) who works in a totally different space than you do, it’s important to consider your personal role. For example, the best shoes for nurses will be supportive enough for standing and running alongside gurneys, but might not be appropriate for a construction site.
You also have to think about how you get to work, such as if your shoes have enough traction to hold onto bike pedals, or plenty of padding to handle several blocks of walking — factors that are equally important when choosing shoes for standing all day. Then, there are bureaucratic factors to consider, like whether your job requires protective footwear with steel-toe boots, slip-resistant bottoms, or water-resistant material.
What’s more, the the best work shoes for women should be able to withstand long hours of wear, because love it or hate it, our jobs are typically where we spend most of our day. We need our feet to feel comfortable from the moment we step out the door to the second we’re back on our couches. Podiatrist Dr. Mike Rushton shares more tips for shopping for work shoes and his top picks.
To compile this list of the best women’s work shoes we conducted hours of research. We first consulted podiatrist Dr. Mike Rushton, co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion for his expert recommendations and insights into what to look for in the best women’s work shoes. Then, we spent time scouring the footwear market, evaluating each shoe’s comfort level, style, and durability. We also considered any extra factors like customer reviews, social media clout, number of colors, size range, and special features such as the use of sustainable materials. We also considered the best retailers to shop when selecting pairs of work shoes for women, relying on customer reviews and cross-checking with Google’s new top-quality store badge (a rating that indicates retailers with quick shipping, clear return policies, and positive shopper reviews). Finally, our editors personally tested several of the shoes and shared their results with the team to land on these top-rated picks. Learn more about us here.
Dr. Mike Rushton is a podiatrist and the co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion headquartered in St. George, Utah. He’s spent more than a decade in his private practice which specializes in conservative care and orthotic therapy.
Irene Richardson is a Brooklyn-based writer who covers fashion and beauty for brands such as InStyle, Byrdie, Brides, and Travel + Leisure. She’s always seeking real-world inspiration for her stories whether that means stopping fellow joggers to ask how comfortable their shoes are or haunting Depop to determine what early aughts trend will make a resurgence next. Richardson used Dr. Rushton’s input, customer reviews, and research into materials and shoe construction to write this story on the best work shoes for women.
