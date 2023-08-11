The 12 Best Work Shoes for Women to Wear Right Now, According to a Podiatrist

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

No matter what your job entails — whether your commute involves subway stairs, you’re running to fill orders, or you’re standing at the head of a classroom — odds are that you’re on your feet for at least some of it. And, truthfully, even if you’re mostly sitting, the best work shoes for women can make a huge difference in how your day pans out.

A well-fitting, supportive pair of comfortable women’s sneakers or dress shoes will not only prevent blisters, sore soles, ingrown nails, and calluses, but the best shoes for conditions like plantar fasciitis and other foot pain can help your overall health, including back pain.



And though we love sharing tips, before you take a recommendation from a friend (or even us!) who works in a totally different space than you do, it’s important to consider your personal role. For example, the best shoes for nurses will be supportive enough for standing and running alongside gurneys, but might not be appropriate for a construction site.

You also have to think about how you get to work, such as if your shoes have enough traction to hold onto bike pedals, or plenty of padding to handle several blocks of walking — factors that are equally important when choosing shoes for standing all day. Then, there are bureaucratic factors to consider, like whether your job requires protective footwear with steel-toe boots, slip-resistant bottoms, or water-resistant material.

What’s more, the the best work shoes for women should be able to withstand long hours of wear, because love it or hate it, our jobs are typically where we spend most of our day. We need our feet to feel comfortable from the moment we step out the door to the second we’re back on our couches. Podiatrist Dr. Mike Rushton shares more tips for shopping for work shoes and his top picks.

Best Black Work Shoes for Women LifeStride Sevyn Heels Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Black, navy, dark brown

Materials: Faux leather upper; rubber outsole

Special features: Soft textile lining

Amazon top-quality store badge on Google: 4.5 stars

Zappos top-quality store badge on Google: 4.8 stars On Sale 36% off $45 Buy Now At Amazon $50 Buy Now At Zappos



These



What reviewers say: “I seriously love these shoes! I have a wide forefoot and narrow heel and have a terrible time finding pumps that fit me in the front yet don’t fall off my foot in the back…I was hesitant to try the Sevyn because of the pointed toe (usually a bad move for wide feet) but the cut was generous and the shoe comfortable.” Fact: Everyone needs a pair of classic black pumps, and this universal truth is even more relevant for anyone who works in an office with a business-casual dress code. Between the pointy toe, modest heel height, and luxe-looking faux leather, the Sevyn heels are the best accessory to wear with a tailored suit, and they can just as easily dress up any type of business-casual attire.These comfortable dress shoes for women feature a SoftSystem footbed for plush underfoot cushioning, plus a flexible rubber outsole to help you avoid tripping, but if you do find yourself needing some relief, the slip-on style is easy to remove with discretion under your desk. Try these for your next formal occasion when you’d rather be dancing the night away than sitting on the sidelines watching.“I seriously love these shoes! I have a wide forefoot and narrow heel and have a terrible time finding pumps that fit me in the front yet don’t fall off my foot in the back…I was hesitant to try the Sevyn because of the pointed toe (usually a bad move for wide feet) but the cut was generous and the shoe comfortable.”

Best Slip-Resistant Work Shoes for Women Sticky Comfortable Work Shoes Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: White, Pink Electro, Royal Blue, and more

Materials: Thermoplastic Rubber; rubber sole

Special features: Moisture wicking insole, padded footbed

Amazon top-quality store badge on Google: 4.5 stars $50 Buy Now At Amazon



Sticky Comfortable designed the shoes with thermoplastic rubber, a synthetic rubber polymer material designed to withstand messes. They have a powerful non-slip outsole and the upper and outsole are waterproof so you can wipe them clean. The footbed of these non-slip work shoes for women is also made with an absorbent material to keep feet dry. Support comes courtesy of shock absorption and an anti-torsion system.



What reviewers say: “I have flat feet and need arch support which these sticky shoes have. They also have this interesting infrastructure on the bottom that helps prevent you from slipping on tile floors. These are easily taken apart and thrown in the wash or sink with some bleach.” Available in a bunch of bright and neutral colors, these slip-resistant work shoes for women will put a pep in your step and are easy to take on and off, making them perfect for those always on the go like chefs, doctors, and nurses.Sticky Comfortable designed the shoes with thermoplastic rubber, a synthetic rubber polymer material designed to withstand messes. They have a powerful non-slip outsole and the upper and outsole are waterproof so you can wipe them clean. The footbed of these non-slip work shoes for women is also made with an absorbent material to keep feet dry. Support comes courtesy of shock absorption and an anti-torsion system.“I have flat feet and need arch support which these sticky shoes have. They also have this interesting infrastructure on the bottom that helps prevent you from slipping on tile floors. These are easily taken apart and thrown in the wash or sink with some bleach.”

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats Size range: 5 to 10.5

Colorways: Black, Raspberry Mauve, Soft Silver, Prosecco, and more

Materials: Leather or synthetic upper;

Special features: Padded leather insole

Amazon top-quality store badge on Google: 4.5 stars

Zappos top-quality store badge on Google: 4.8 stars $130 Buy Now At Amazon $130 Buy Now at zappos



What reviewers say: “The heel height is perfect for me, and the shoe bed is supportive, well cushioned, and surprisingly light. Looking down, this shoe made my 9-1/2 M foot look ladylike. I quickly looked at my feet in the mirror. Yes, lovely! This will be my go-to shoe for spring whenever I know I must wear it for eight hours or more.” Feeling particularly restricted by your day-to-day office attire? These patent leather Mary Janes add interest to any pantsuit or skirt — or opt for a crushed velvet finish when fall fashion turns its head around the corner. While the classic silhouette harkens back to the first day of school, we’re most taken with how supportive elements make these comfortable flats suitable for contemporary wear (did you see the stunning red patent leather shade?). The strap fastens with a decorative gold buckle to hold your foot in place, as the sleek square toe gives toes enough room to move without being so wide that you’re tripping over your feet.“The heel height is perfect for me, and the shoe bed is supportive, well cushioned, and surprisingly light. Looking down, this shoe made my 9-1/2 M foot look ladylike. I quickly looked at my feet in the mirror. Yes, lovely! This will be my go-to shoe for spring whenever I know I must wear it for eight hours or more.”

Best Fashionable Women’s Safety Shoes Timberland Newbury Alloy Toe Work Shoes Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Black, Brown Full-Grain Leather

Materials: Premium full-grain leather, rubber outsole

Special features: Alloy Safety Toe, Anti-Fatigue Technology, Polyurethane Outsole

Amazon top-quality store badge on Google: 4.5 stars

Timberland top-quality store badge on Google: 4.8 stars On Sale 31% off $85.95 Buy Now at amazon $130 Buy Now At Timberland



The workwear brand really took every factor into consideration in crafting these leather working shoes for women by designing them with a lightweight alloy safety toe, scuff and scratch-resistant full-grain leather, and antimicrobial treatment in the lining so when you slip ‘em off at the end of the day your feet still feel fresh. Timberland added a couple of other thoughtful features like a polyurethane footbed, for shock absorption and a wide toe box to avoid pinched toes.



What reviewers say: “This week I navigated ice, puddles, wet concrete, and rocky pathways (smaller sized rocks and stones) and these shoes take me everywhere that I want to go. I have not slipped once on these soles.” If you’re traversing all kinds of terrain throughout your workday, the most important features you should consider are safety, which you’ll find in a pair of steel-toe work shoes for women. But it doesn’t hurt if your work shoes look good, too. The brand’s boots are even stylish enough for Rihanna and Emily Ratajkowski . However, for workwear purposes, we’re most drawn to these slip-on mules that have a slight heft in the heel so they look good with longer pants, like khakis and jeans, and come in two neutral shades that’ll pair with whatever you have in your closet.The workwear brand really took every factor into consideration in crafting these leather working shoes for women by designing them with a lightweight alloy safety toe, scuff and scratch-resistant full-grain leather, and antimicrobial treatment in the lining so when you slip ‘em off at the end of the day your feet still feel fresh. Timberland added a couple of other thoughtful features like a polyurethane footbed, for shock absorption and a wide toe box to avoid pinched toes.“This week I navigated ice, puddles, wet concrete, and rocky pathways (smaller sized rocks and stones) and these shoes take me everywhere that I want to go. I have not slipped once on these soles.”

Best Women’s Work loafers Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafers Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Black suede, Canvas, Black

Materials: Italian leather

Special features: Cushioned insole, sustainable materials

Everlane top-quality store badge on Google: 4.4 stars $145 Buy Now At Everlane



What reviewers say: “I work in the teaching field and am on the go all day. These shoes are elegant and comfortable and allow me to look polished yet quick. The fit is perfect.”



New Balance New Balance 574 Core Sneakers Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Nimbus cloud with white, Burgundy with white, Navy with white, and more

Materials: Suede and mesh upper; rubber outsole

Special features: Recycled materials, ENCAP midsole cushioning

New Balance top-quality store badge on Google: 4.5 stars

Zappos top-quality store badge on Google: 4.8 stars $90 Buy Now At New Balance $90 Buy Now at zappos



Aesthetics aside, this is a shoe built for every foot and anything you put it through. The ENCAP midsole cushioning will support arches that stand all day, a rubber outsole and suede materials prevent them from falling apart during grueling commutes, and the mesh upper will keep feet cool until your final shift.



What reviewers say: “I bought these shoes about a month ago, and it is one of the best purchases I’ve made on sneakers. They are super comfortable and versatile; they go with everything.”



Best Office Wear Shoes for Ladies Cole Haan Women’s York Soft Ballet Flats Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Black, Nude, Bloodstone

Materials: Leather, rubber outsole

Special features: Back pull tab

Zappos top-quality store badge on Google: 4.8 stars

Cole Haan top-quality store badge on Google: 4.3 stars On Sale 35% off $98 Buy Now At ZAppos $109 Buy Now At Cole Haan



What reviewers say: “I love the shape of this shoe, as well as the coverage on my foot. I wore these a few times at work (walking a lot) and my feet were very comfortable all day. I have wide feet but it works because the leather is soft. It also has enough structure so that it doesn’t feel cheap and thin.” If you could only wear one pair of shoes to the office for the rest of your career, make them a pair of ballet flats. Dua Lipa Katie Holmes , and plenty more are taking advantage of the recent resurgence of the 2010’s trend. While embellishments and funky silhouettes are intriguing, we like this more understated, versatile style from Cole Haan for everyday office wear. It features a back tab to pull them on and off with, plus a gorgeous lightweight leather that’ll fit a variety of foot shapes and add elegance to numerous looks.“I love the shape of this shoe, as well as the coverage on my foot. I wore these a few times at work (walking a lot) and my feet were very comfortable all day. I have wide feet but it works because the leather is soft. It also has enough structure so that it doesn’t feel cheap and thin.”

Madewell The Cari Fisherman Sandals Size range: 6 to 11

Colorways: True Black, Sand

Materials: Leather upper; leather lining

Special features: Lightweight EVA sole

Madewell top-quality store badge on Google: 4.6 stars $128 Buy Now At Madewell



What reviewers say: “I love these! I work in the outdoor industry which is fun and all, but wearing Birkenstocks or sandals to the office sometimes gets old and I just want to look cute…They fit me perfectly (and I had a wide foot), the footbed is super soft, and I feel like they are truly versatile (season and occasion)!” Fisherman sandals skyrocketed in fame as the shoe of the summer with celebrities like Mindy Kaling sporting the shoe, but we know their popularity will last longer than 15 minutes. This eye-catching caged sandal from Madewell sits atop a modest heel that’s manageable to walk in but still has enough life to spice up any office wardrobe, and comes complete with Madewell’s signature cushioned padding. What’s more, these cute summer sandals are crafted with soft leather that won’t dig into your skin, even if your commute requires a couple of blocks of strolling. The sole is ultra-lightweight to prevent anything from weighing you down.“I love these! I work in the outdoor industry which is fun and all, but wearing Birkenstocks or sandals to the office sometimes gets old and I just want to look cute…They fit me perfectly (and I had a wide foot), the footbed is super soft, and I feel like they are truly versatile (season and occasion)!”

The best women’s work shoes for plantar fasciitis: Midsole arch support is key for anyone with plantar fasciitis or those who need shoes for heel spurs. Additionally, look for a shoe with a firm insole to stabilize the foot and remove any unnecessary pressure from it.

The best women’s work shoes for wide feet: Though you’ll definitely need a shoe with a wide-toe box to avoid any pinching, materials are also super important. Shoes for wide feet will also need adjustable features like straps, and materials like canvas and leather with a little bit of stretch will keep feet from feeling claustrophobic.

The best women’s work shoes for bunions: Similar to what you want in a shoe if you have wide feet, shoes for bunions need a roomy toe box, and stretchy materials. Avoid anything with a narrow fit that can aggravate the condition, like high heels, which will force feet into an unnatural position and put all the pressure into one area of the foot instead of distributing it evenly.

The best women’s work shoes for high arches: Shoes with plenty of cushioning, a thick heel, and extra supportive midsoles are necessary features for anyone who has high arches. Additionally, a more significant heel-toe drop (the amount of height between the back of the shoe and the front) will slightly tip the foot forward and further protect arches.

The best women’s work shoes for diabetic neuropathy: Especially if your job requires standing all day, avoiding the painful side effects of neuropathy requires a shoe with semi-rigid soles and supportive features like ankle straps. Removable insoles are another good idea, as you can swap them out for more cushioned ones or even orthopedics if you find your foot needs more comfort.

The best women’s work shoes for back pain: Any footwear that can lessen the impact on your feet, like those with arch cushioning, a stable midsole, and a stiff insole are good shoes for back pain. You can also take preventive measures, such as finding a shoe with durable traction to prevent slipping and worsening the condition.

What to Look For in the Best Work Shoes for Women

A comfortable fit: As it turns out, “cushioning isn’t the most important factor in selecting the best work shoe,” Dr. Rushton explains. “The most important thing is that your foot is supported equally across its entirety with accommodative support.” To further prevent tightness and chafing, Dr. Rushton advises buying work shoes a half size larger than your typical size.

Mild cushioning: Shoe cushioning lessens the impact on your foot and prevents fatigue, which leads to knee pain, stress fractures, and discomfort. Equally as important as cushioning, however, is the insole. The best work shoes for women will have an accommodative insole, which “cradles your foot so your weight is redistributed equally across the foot,” Dr. Rushton says. An accommodative insole isn’t so much about changing your foot positioning as it is about giving your feet enough room to breathe comfortably. This is key for the most comfortable work shoes for women since standing on your feet for long stretches causes them to swell, according to Dr. Rushton.

Materials: Whatever your occupation, your shoe material needs to be breathable, durable, and flexible to accommodate swelling. However, aesthetics are also important — leather and suede, for example, will look chic with trousers and skirts in an office environment. Meanwhile, lightweight materials that increase airflow to your feet, such as mesh, are ideal for those who walk to their job or work outside.

Dress codes: Where open-toed sandals and even the right pair of sneakers may work in a business casual environment, loafers, ballet slippers, and low heels are most appropriate for dressier workplaces. Conversely, those who are skirting around slippery kitchens, climbing stairs in warehouses, or traversing the different environments of a construction site, should invest in shoes with safety features like steel toes, increased traction on the sole, and durable materials (think: suede over canvas).

Work Shoe Trends for Women 2023

Loafers: Loafers are typically a common choice for cooler weather fashion — we certainly have our eyes on the rounded toe iterations from Loewe and logo-fied gilded horsebit Gucci loafers featured in the fall and winter lookbooks. However, they come in a variety of silhouettes appropriate for all seasons, from the preppy heeled loafers Sydney Sweeney wore in the Tory Burch Spring ‘23 collection to lightweight, slip-on style, driving loafers featured by Loro Piana.

Ballet flats: There was a time when every commuter had an understated pair of ballet flats tucked away in their tote, but recent runway collections have spun contemporary ideas into their designs, elevating the now fashion must-have. Simone Rocha filled its fall collection with embellished pearl details and ribbon-inspired straps, whereas Miu Miu and Tod’s spring and summer runways added extra straps, pronounced detailing, and signature branding for a fresh take on the timeless footwear.

Caged sandals: Yes, you can wear open-toed shoes to work, especially if they take the form of the sophisticated sandals we saw from Bottega Veneta, Erdem, Gabriela Hearst, and more this spring. The designers’ warmer weather collections showcased everything from minimalist styles to flashy metallic finishes and chunky silhouettes, giving you plenty of options for incorporating the shoe into your workplace attire.

Pointed-toe slingbacks: If the spring and summer 2023 collections are any indication of the enduring staying power of pointed-toe slingbacks, we think it’s safe to say the footwear will never fall out of fashion. Still, designers have upgraded the shoe from its basic ‘40s style, proving this is anything but a dated-trend. Miu Miu, for instance, debuted it in bold colorways like sky blue, and Prada similarly has daring shades such as bright orange and even added padded 3D detailing for additional interest. Of course, a season doesn’t limit this style, and we’ve also seen labels like Ferragamo square off the toe and add feminine accessories, like a bow in its fall and winter collections. Translation: Invest in this shoe.

Mary Janes: Sure, Mary Janes have always touted a uniquely charming, preppy aesthetic we’re eager to layer with frilly socks and plaid skirts, but the spring and summer runways from Raf Simons, Prada, and Dior edged up the beloved style by adding chunky platforms and thick straps to their silhouettes. Sandy Liang and Emilia Wickstead also showcased the shoe at their spring 2023 shows in head-turning floral prints and satin finishes. And, we can only imagine that the Mary Jane will continue to be reimagined for years to come as heeled versions from Simone Rocha and Tod’s showed up in the fall and winter 2023 shows. But whichever take on the Mary Jane calls your name, there’s room to incorporate it into everyday workwear as the shoe can be worn with everything from socks and mini dresses, in more lax work environments, to slacks, long dresses, and midi skirts if your outfit follows a more business professional dress code.

How We Chose the Best Women’s Work Shoes

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To compile this list of the best women’s work shoes we conducted hours of research. We first consulted podiatrist Dr. Mike Rushton, co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion for his expert recommendations and insights into what to look for in the best women’s work shoes. Then, we spent time scouring the footwear market, evaluating each shoe’s comfort level, style, and durability. We also considered any extra factors like customer reviews, social media clout, number of colors, size range, and special features such as the use of sustainable materials. We also considered the best retailers to shop when selecting pairs of work shoes for women, relying on customer reviews and cross-checking with Google’s new top-quality store badge (a rating that indicates retailers with quick shipping, clear return policies, and positive shopper reviews). Finally, our editors personally tested several of the shoes and shared their results with the team to land on these top-rated picks. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Expert

Dr. Mike Rushton is a podiatrist and the co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion headquartered in St. George, Utah. He’s spent more than a decade in his private practice which specializes in conservative care and orthotic therapy.

Meet the Author

Irene Richardson is a Brooklyn-based writer who covers fashion and beauty for brands such as InStyle, Byrdie, Brides, and Travel + Leisure. She’s always seeking real-world inspiration for her stories whether that means stopping fellow joggers to ask how comfortable their shoes are or haunting Depop to determine what early aughts trend will make a resurgence next. Richardson used Dr. Rushton’s input, customer reviews, and research into materials and shoe construction to write this story on the best work shoes for women.