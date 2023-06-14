The Best White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses for Summer 2023

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A sleek pair of loafers or cute wedge sandals aren’t the only ways to anchor a dress. While they may look stylish, women’s sneakers are the comfy and cute alternatives to balance out your feminine frocks. That’s why we’re looking for the best white sneakers for women to wear with dresses this season.

Teaming white sneakers with dresses offers something we crave year-round — ease. Plus, the sheer versatility of crisp, white sneakers allows them to add a casual, relaxed touch to a maxi dress, linen dress, mini dress, slip dress, and shirt dress. They don’t only work for everyday wear, either. Team them with your fun cocktail dress when it’s time to kick off those heels.

With so many white sneakers on the market, you may be wondering where to begin. Before investing, ensure the shoe is something you’ll love for years. For example, Nike’s Air Force 1s and Cortez sneakers are great capsule items that street-goers can’t get enough of. However, Nike isn’t the only brand that has mastered the art of creating a versatile white sneaker that can be worn with a dress. Adidas has many iterations, like the highly coveted white Samba sneaker, which is a great shoe for spring that’ll style well with any black and white patterned frock.

There are many things to consider when shopping for the best white sneakers to wear with dresses, so we created this guide with expert tips and product picks to find the best one for anyone’s needs. From white wedding sneakers and white travel sneakers to white chunky sneakers and white trail sneakers that play into the ‘Gorpcore’ trend, we cover it all.

Best White Nike Sneakers to Wear With Dresses Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers Size range: 5 to 12

Material: Rubber sole, leather upper

Celebrity fans of the brand: Emma Roberts, Blake Lively, Sofia Richie, Khloe Kardashian, Madison Beer, Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Lawrence, and more

Retailer availability: Nike 5 to 12Rubber sole, leather upperEmma Roberts, Blake Lively, Sofia Richie, Khloe Kardashian, Madison Beer, Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Lawrence, and more Buy Now at nike $110



What reviewers say: “I’ll admit that I bought these because they are a super popular style. What I didn’t expect was the comfort and the fit of these shoes. I wore them 2 to 3 times and I would say they were good to wear. I can wear these all day at work and come home and my feet aren’t in pain. I like the height boost they give me. The white pairs so well with my outfits and makes other pieces in my collection pop. I will buy more AF1s in the future.”



Related:

Best Nike Shoes of All Time

Best Nike Walking Shoes Though Nike’s Air Force 1 sneakers are go-to Nike walking shoes for ‘It’ girls and style stars all over the world over, these sneakers were originally considered the shoe of inner-city teens, particularly popular in Harlem, New York. After being re-released in 1986, the beloved shoe was rebranded with a swoosh and the modern Nike logo. Thanks to rappers like Nelly (who has a song called “Air Force 1s”), the sneaker has since been the subject of numerous designer collaborations and now has a forever home in the closets of most. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie, and Madison Beer love building outfits around Air Force 1s because the cult-favorite shoe can team with anything, such as a denim dress layered over a button-down shirt.“I’ll admit that I bought these because they are a super popular style. What I didn’t expect was the comfort and the fit of these shoes. I wore them 2 to 3 times and I would say they were good to wear. I can wear these all day at work and come home and my feet aren’t in pain. I like the height boost they give me. The white pairs so well with my outfits and makes other pieces in my collection pop. I will buy more AF1s in the future.”

Nike Cortez SE Sneakers Size range: 5 to 10

Materials: Leather upper, rubber sole

Celebrity fans of the brand: Kristen Stewart, Millie Bobby Brown, Rachel McAdams, Emily Ratajkowski, Taylor Swift, and more

Special features: SensiFit construction, Advanced Chassis cushioning, EndoFit support

Retailer availability: Nike 5 to 10Leather upper, rubber soleKristen Stewart, Millie Bobby Brown, Rachel McAdams, Emily Ratajkowski, Taylor Swift, and moreSensiFit construction, Advanced Chassis cushioning, EndoFit support Buy Now at nike $100



The simplistic and timeless design of the Nike Cortez has allowed it to endure. Just as it did decades ago, today, it features a leather and synthetic upper, a foam midsole for cushioning, and a rubber outsole for durability and traction. The shoe is lightweight and comfortable, making it perfect for everyday wear or light exercise. If you’re wondering how the white shoe pairs with dresses, look back to



What reviewers say: “The Nike Cortez sneakers are the best shoe for moms-on-the-go! I have been searching for comfy sneakers that are cute with any outfit. These are them! They are sleek and can be dressed up or down. I have worn them with dresses and workout gear and get compliments every time! The fit is really nice, not too snug but still snug enough that they aren’t flying off my feet.”



Related:

Best Nike Workout Shoes

Best Nike Running Shoes The Nike Cortez SE is a classic sneaker that has been a staple in the fashion world since 1972. It has also been a staple in pop culture – it was the shoe of choice for Forrest Gump when he ran across the country and Whitney Houston when she sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl in 1991.The simplistic and timeless design of the Nike Cortez has allowed it to endure. Just as it did decades ago, today, it features a leather and synthetic upper, a foam midsole for cushioning, and a rubber outsole for durability and traction. The shoe is lightweight and comfortable, making it perfect for everyday wear or light exercise. If you’re wondering how the white shoe pairs with dresses, look back to A.L.C.’s pre-fall ’16 collection . Whether shown with a long brown ribbed tank dress or with a white crochet frock, the white Nike Cortez, especially with pops of lilac, has proved to be the best Nike summer shoe for all warm-weather looks.“The Nike Cortez sneakers are the best shoe for moms-on-the-go! I have been searching for comfy sneakers that are cute with any outfit. These are them! They are sleek and can be dressed up or down. I have worn them with dresses and workout gear and get compliments every time! The fit is really nice, not too snug but still snug enough that they aren’t flying off my feet.”

Cariuma Salvas Sneakers Size range: 5 to 13

Material: Leather upper, recycled mesh lining, natural rubber sole

Celebrity fans of the brand:

Special features: Leather is sourced from LWG-certified Gold Rated tanneries

Retailer availability: Cariuma 5 to 13Leather upper, recycled mesh lining, natural rubber sole Bella Ramsey , Naomi Watts, Whitney Port, and moreLeather is sourced from LWG-certified Gold Rated tanneries Buy Now at cariuma $129



What reviewers say: “The design aesthetic is simple and clean… it is also a very comfy shoe. They compliment whatever I’m wearing while not competing for attention. I am partial to the look of Converse and Cariuma matches it, plus adds some much-welcome support. This is now my go-to shoe.” If you’re keeping tabs on the footwear industry or have a keen eye on celebrity style, you’ve probably heard of Cariuma. The casual skate-inspired footwear brand has been seen on the likes of Whitney Port, Bella Ramsey, Naomi Watts, and more. But that’s not the only reason for their recent surge in popularity. Cariuma sneakers are eco-conscious and great for traveling and walking long distances. The Cariuma Salvas sneakers are the perfect example of what the label does best with their exceptionally comfortable, versatile year-round design. The white sneakers come in several accent colorways, are unisex, and are conveniently machine-washable . Style these with a maxi floral dress and a shoulder bag for a day of shopping with friends.“The design aesthetic is simple and clean… it is also a very comfy shoe. They compliment whatever I’m wearing while not competing for attention. I am partial to the look of Converse and Cariuma matches it, plus adds some much-welcome support. This is now my go-to shoe.”

Best White Adidas Sneakers to Wear With Dresses Adidas Samba Sneakers Size range: 5 to 15

Material: Full grain leather upper with gritty suede and gold foil details, rubber sole

Celebrity fans of the brand: Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, Gal Gadot, Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Wilde, Emma Roberts, and more

Retailer availability: Adidas, Zappos, Farfetch 5 to 15Full grain leather upper with gritty suede and gold foil details, rubber soleJennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, Gal Gadot, Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Wilde, Emma Roberts, and more Buy Now at adidas $100 Buy Now at zappos $74.95 Buy Now at farfetch $95



What reviewers say: “Very comfortable shoes, easy to style with tons of outfits! If in between sizes, I recommend to size up.” Adidas Sambas were introduced in the 1950s as soccer shoes but have since made their way off the field and onto the streets. From coveted collaborations with Wales Bonner and Kith to heavy usage from the likes of Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, Adidas Samba sneakers, specifically in white, are everywhere and only growing in popularity. With their rubber gum sole, contrasting three stripes, and low profile, they look and feel as sporty as they truly are. However, as it turns out, white Adidas Sambas and a dress are a prime combo. Pair these shoes back with a maxi silk slip dress and a long-tailored coat for a laidback look that doesn’t look like you’ve tried too hard.“Very comfortable shoes, easy to style with tons of outfits! If in between sizes, I recommend to size up.”

Related: Best Converse Sneakers

Related: Best Shoes for Flat Feet

Related:

Best adidas Gazelle Shoes

Best adidas Walking Shoes

Best adidas White Sneakers

Cute White Sneakers to Wear with Dresses Reebok Club C 85 Shoes Size range: 3.5 to 13 men’s

Material: Leather upper, rubber sole

Celebrity fans of the brand: Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Margot Robbie, Camila Morrone, Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, and more

Special features: Comfortable molded sockliner

Retailer availability: Reebok, Dick’s Sporting Goods 3.5 to 13 men’sLeather upper, rubber soleEmily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Margot Robbie, Camila Morrone, Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, and moreComfortable molded sockliner Buy Now at reebok $75 Buy Now at dick’s sporting goods $75



What reviewers say: “Nice fit, comfortable, and definitely head turners.” If the appeal of a white sneaker is that it can be worn with anything, then Reebok’s Club C 85 shoes prove it. These white sneakers came onto the scene in 1985 and have design that aligns with the ’80s. The upper is a durable leather, and the inner lining features a terry towel material for a cooling effect. This athletic shoe now appeals to the fashion scene and is continuously styled by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Margot Robbie, and more. Whether hitting the tennis courts in an Alo Yoga exercise dress or the town in a denim frock, these shoes can do no wrong.“Nice fit, comfortable, and definitely head turners.”

Salomon XT-6 Sneakers Size range: 4 to 13 men’s

Materials: Synthetic and mesh upper, rubber sole

Celebrity fans of the brand: Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and more

Special features: SensiFit construction, Advanced Chassis cushioning, EndoFit support

Retailer availability: Salomon, Matchesfashion, Ssense

Testing notes: “I’m obsessed with my Salomon XT-6 sneakers. They look cool with everything from mini dresses and maxi dresses, and they keep my feet comfortable. The shoes are incredibly stable, boasting a downhill chassis that cradles my feet with each step. The traction is great, and I love how I can feel the ground beneath me in a responsive yet cushioned way. Plus, the Quicklace system allows me to pull them on in seconds.” — Nikki Chwatt, Style Commerce Editor 4 to 13 men’sSynthetic and mesh upper, rubber soleEmily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and moreSensiFit construction, Advanced Chassis cushioning, EndoFit support“I’m obsessed with my Salomon XT-6 sneakers. They look cool with everything from mini dresses and maxi dresses, and they keep my feet comfortable. The shoes are incredibly stable, boasting a downhill chassis that cradles my feet with each step. The traction is great, and I love how I can feel the ground beneath me in a responsive yet cushioned way. Plus, the Quicklace system allows me to pull them on in seconds.” — Nikki Chwatt, Style Commerce Editor Buy Now at salomon $200 Buy Now at matchesfashion $185 Buy Now at ssense $285



What reviewers say: “I had my doubt about how comfortable these would be because I thought everyone was just wearing them for the trend. But as soon as I put it on, I was surprised by how comfortable they felt on my feet. Been walking the dogs and going on small hikes in these shoes, felt great! very stylish too.” Launched in 2012 under Salomon’s S/Lab series, the XT-6 was initially designed for mountain marathon runs. However, over the last few years, the Salomon XT-6 has gone from a performance-forward shoe to a fashion style that embraces the Gorpcore trend. It’s lightweight and stands out with its sleek EndoFit-designed profile, which keeps the mesh upper close to the foot, and Mud Contagrip lugged outsole for grip. Ratajkowski is one of the many celebrities who has paired the shoe with a dress for an unexpected but stylish twist. While she teamed it with a risky sheer number, we suggest using the shoe to accessorize a utility-inspired cargo dress in order to lean into the aforementioned camping-chic aesthetic.“I had my doubt about how comfortable these would be because I thought everyone was just wearing them for the trend. But as soon as I put it on, I was surprised by how comfortable they felt on my feet. Been walking the dogs and going on small hikes in these shoes, felt great! very stylish too.”

Related: Best Salomon Shoes

Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneakers Size range: 5 to 11

Materials: Knit upper, textile lining,

Celebrity fans of the brand: Olivia Wilde, Rita Ora, Kristen Stewart, Kylie Jenner, Lindsay Lohan, Jennifer Lawrence, and more

Special features: Yarn in the upper contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% recycled polyester, 10% less emissions per pair when compared to a previous version

Retailer availability: Adidas 5 to 11Knit upper, textile lining,Olivia Wilde, Rita Ora, Kristen Stewart, Kylie Jenner, Lindsay Lohan, Jennifer Lawrence, and moreYarn in the upper contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% recycled polyester, 10% less emissions per pair when compared to a previous version Buy Now at adidas $190



What reviewers say: “It’s amazing wearing this pair, super comfortable with perfect cushioning inside.” Adidas’ new Ultraboost Light Shoe is one of the best Adidas running shoes. It’s the brand’s first lighter-weight take on the classic Ultraboost style. This Boost technology is 30 percent lighter than traditional Boost, but it delivers the same energy return. The sneaker features a 360-degree rubber outsole that’s fit for all weather conditions and a sizable drop to help propel you forward. Despite having a chunky and athletic appearance, they have a cool ’90s feel that can easily make a plain dress really come together.“It’s amazing wearing this pair, super comfortable with perfect cushioning inside.”

Related: Adidas Ultraboost Light Shoe Review

Veja Esplar White Sneakers Size range: 35 to 47

Materials: Amazonian rubber, rice waste, recycled polyester, and recycled rubber

Celebrity fans of the brand: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and more

Special features: The suede is made from the underside of bovine leather previously brushed to make it softer and more flexible. It comes from farms in the south of Brazil (Rio Grande do Sul). It is tanned in Brazil, respecting the Reach norms. Special attention is paid to water usage during the tanning process. The suede is also coated with water-repellent oils without PFCs (chemical compounds) to protect the sneakers from light rain.

Retailer availability: Nordstrom, Shopbop, Neiman Marcus, Ssense

Testing notes: “Whenever I’m unsure of what shoe to wear with a dress in the summer, I fall back to Veja’s Esplar sneakers. They’re simple yet comfortable and lend a model-off-duty feel to my look. Plus, I love the fact that the sneakers are made of organic cotton, wild rubber from the Amazon, ecological leather, and recycled plastic bottles.” — Chwatt 35 to 47Amazonian rubber, rice waste, recycled polyester, and recycled rubberKate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and moreThe suede is made from the underside of bovine leather previously brushed to make it softer and more flexible. It comes from farms in the south of Brazil (Rio Grande do Sul). It is tanned in Brazil, respecting the Reach norms. Special attention is paid to water usage during the tanning process. The suede is also coated with water-repellent oils without PFCs (chemical compounds) to protect the sneakers from light rain.“Whenever I’m unsure of what shoe to wear with a dress in the summer, I fall back to Veja’s Esplar sneakers. They’re simple yet comfortable and lend a model-off-duty feel to my look. Plus, I love the fact that the sneakers are made of organic cotton, wild rubber from the Amazon, ecological leather, and recycled plastic bottles.” — Chwatt Buy Now at nordstrom $150 Buy Now at shopbop $150 Buy Now at neiman marcus $150 Buy Now at ssense $150



What reviewers say: “I’ve been looking for the perfect white sneaker for a while and this Veja sneaker nails it. Great with jeans, great with a t-shirt dress. Several compliments with jean shorts and a T-shirt. Fit is true to size, and I’ve work with and without socks. Highly recommend!” Beloved for their transparent and sustainable design, Veja’s white Esplar sneakers have become the wise choice for mindful shoppers — and one that doesn’t compromise style. With their perforated logo and sleek gray accents, these shoes meet the minimalist where they are and add a relaxed touch to their wardrobe. Plus, these exact effortless shoes have been seen on fashion tastemakers like Holmes and royals like Kate Middleton. For a clean-slate outfit, style them with a white linen dress and a tan leather top handle bag.“I’ve been looking for the perfect white sneaker for a while and this Veja sneaker nails it. Great with jeans, great with a t-shirt dress. Several compliments with jean shorts and a T-shirt. Fit is true to size, and I’ve work with and without socks. Highly recommend!”

Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneakers Size range: 5.5 to 11.5

Materials: Reconstituted leather upper containing 50% recycled leather and 50% non-leather substances

Celebrity fans of the brand: Lily James, Olivia Wilde, Selena Gomez, Nicole Richie, Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid, and more

Special features: ReLeather — an innovative, long-lasting material that’s comprised of recycled leather scraps and requires no new tanning or dyeing, with minimal water use and waste.

Retailer availability: Everlane 5.5 to 11.5Reconstituted leather upper containing 50% recycled leather and 50% non-leather substancesLily James, Olivia Wilde, Selena Gomez, Nicole Richie, Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid, and moreReLeather — an innovative, long-lasting material that’s comprised of recycled leather scraps and requires no new tanning or dyeing, with minimal water use and waste. Buy Now at everlane $110



What reviewers say: “This is my second pair of court sneakers, and I love the second pair just as much as the first. Comfortable, casual, and easy to wear with almost anything. They fit TTS and are remarkably sturdy. 100% recommend!” Everlane is known for its environmentally conscious approach to design, and that’s something that it has maintained in its latest collections. Everlane’s ReLeather Court sneakers are made from sustainably sourced materials such as partially recycled leather and natural rubber outsole. They have a unique design that brings the best of high-top and low-top sneakers together to create a unique minimalist trainer that pays homage to vintage designs of the past. Not only can you justify making a purchase because they’re good for the environment, but also because they can be worn with a bodycon dress or a long prairie dress.“This is my second pair of court sneakers, and I love the second pair just as much as the first. Comfortable, casual, and easy to wear with almost anything. They fit TTS and are remarkably sturdy. 100% recommend!”

Best Sustainable White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses Løci Nine Sneakers Size range: 6 to 10

Materials: 95% recycled plastic and 5% microfibre, waxed cotton shoe laces

Celebrity fans of the brand: Mila Kunis, Lily James, and more

Special features: Handmade in Portugal, 100% vegan

Retailer availability: Loci 6 to 1095% recycled plastic and 5% microfibre, waxed cotton shoe lacesMila Kunis, Lily James, and moreHandmade in Portugal, 100% vegan Buy Now at loci $185 A go-to brand for the sustainably conscious, Løci has been making waves in the sneaker world for its signature “ø” sign. The Nine style has uppers crafted from recycled plastic and microfiber with ethically sourced rubber soles and waxed laces. Offering a water-resistant upper, non-slip rubber sole, and trendy silhouette, this shoe meets all of your standout footwear needs. The simple, understated design makes them the epitome of a classic white sneaker that pairs well with any dress. But here’s the thing: the Løci Nine is nearly impossible to snag due to its impressive celebrity roster that consists of Mila Kunis, Nikki Reed, Olivia Wilde, and Lucy Hale. So make sure you buy a pair to go with your tried-and-true formal work dress while you can.

On Cloud 5 Sneakers Size range: 5 to 11

Materials: Rubber outsole, cotton upper, cotton lining

Celebrity fans of the brand: Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Lucy Hale, Karlie Kloss, Ana de Armas, and more

Retailer availability: Zappos, On, Shopbop 5 to 11Rubber outsole, cotton upper, cotton liningEmily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Lucy Hale, Karlie Kloss, Ana de Armas, and more Buy Now at zappos $139.95 Buy Now at on $139.95 Buy Now at shopbop $139.95



What reviewers say: “This is my 1st time trying ‘On Running’ shoes. I’m typically a 9 to 9.5 in Asics & Adidas women’s. There wasn’t enough room in the toe box – my big toe slightly touching the tip when I stepped forward. I tried the men’s On Running in size 8 and they were a perfect fit. Just enough wiggle room for my toes, the rest of my foot is fully supported. Comfort beyond belief! The 9.5 women’s fit my teen daughter (who’s never worn running shoes), she wears size 9 in Vans, Converse.” While these white sneakers were developed as On’s best running shoe, the Cloud 5 has since become a favorite running shoe that is good for walking . The style’s molded heel provides stability that is complimented by a memory foam insole that delivers comfort and support. But the truly captivating design element is the slip-on style and superior outer cushioning. Those features have made these sneakers a staple of sidewalks worldwide — and have reviewers buying multiple pairs. Team these with a white floral mini dress and a straw bag when heading to the farmer’s market and with a tennis dress and a headband when heading to the hard courts.“This is my 1st time trying ‘On Running’ shoes. I’m typically a 9 to 9.5 in Asics & Adidas women’s. There wasn’t enough room in the toe box – my big toe slightly touching the tip when I stepped forward. I tried the men’s On Running in size 8 and they were a perfect fit. Just enough wiggle room for my toes, the rest of my foot is fully supported. Comfort beyond belief! The 9.5 women’s fit my teen daughter (who’s never worn running shoes), she wears size 9 in Vans, Converse.”

New Balance 327 Sneakers Size range: 5 to 10

Materials: Suede, canvas

Celebrity fans of the brand: Katie Holmes, Blake Lively, Kaia Gerber, Adele, Hailey Bieber, and more

Retailer availability: Footlocker 5 to 10Suede, canvasKatie Holmes, Blake Lively, Kaia Gerber, Adele, Hailey Bieber, and more Buy Now at footlocker $100



What reviewers say: “I was looking for a new pair of New Balance and these were the only woman style they had in the store. Fell in love with the colors, the height of the heel was perfect to balance out a ortho boot due to a sprained ankle. Helped even out my balance and now it’s just a great shoe to wear. I get many compliments on them because they are just fun!” These 327 sneakers are some of New Balance’s best shoes . The concept of the 327 comes from three different sneakers. They adopt the dramatic, oversized N logo of the modern 320 silhouette, the lightweight upper of Super Comp running shoes, and the studded outsole from the 355 that originally launched in 1977. The lugged outsole is made even more dramatic by extending past the tip of the toe and over the heel, offering both style and traction. Overall, these shoes feel retro and contemporary. They easily belong in any summer wardrobe and pair well with a patterned midi silk dress and calf-high socks.“I was looking for a new pair of New Balance and these were the only woman style they had in the store. Fell in love with the colors, the height of the heel was perfect to balance out a ortho boot due to a sprained ankle. Helped even out my balance and now it’s just a great shoe to wear. I get many compliments on them because they are just fun!”

Thousand Fell Lace-Up Sneakers Size range: 5 to 10

Materials: Recycled leather, recycled rubber

Special features: Aloe vera coated soft touch mesh liner, structural details made from coconut, sugarcane, and palm

Retailer availability: Thousand Fell, Zappos 5 to 10Recycled leather, recycled rubberAloe vera coated soft touch mesh liner, structural details made from coconut, sugarcane, and palm Buy Now at thousand fell $145 Buy Now at zappos $145



The brand’s



What reviewers say: “I absolutely love my white lace ups! Bought them for a trip to Colombia, anticipated a lot of walking. They went with everything, I wore them without breaking in and felt no pain walking around all day. Now back in reality they are my go to, make me look pulled together!” Thousand Fell products put sustainability first. The brand creates footwear made up entirely of recycled or natural materials, including but not limited to recycled rubber, castor beans, recycled water bottles, sugar cane, and aloe vera. Even better, Thousand Fell’s Super Circle Footwear program encourages wearers to return their old sneakers to the brand for free, so they can be reincarnated into another life.The brand’s Lace-Up Sneakers are one of three styles offered. Apart from being sustainable, they have a simple but sleek design that’s waterproof and stain resistant, meaning the shoes always stay fresh and clean. Plus, they feature breathable anti-odor aloe vera liners that wick away heat to keep your feet comfortable and cool. These sneakers would be great for anyone who’s looking for everyday logo-less sneakers or those who are interested in shopping for leather alternatives that still have the look of leather. Lean into minimalism by styling these trainers with a white shirt dress and a tan trench coat.“I absolutely love my white lace ups! Bought them for a trip to Colombia, anticipated a lot of walking. They went with everything, I wore them without breaking in and felt no pain walking around all day. Now back in reality they are my go to, make me look pulled together!”

Kuru Roam Sneakers Size range: 6 to 11

Materials: Eco-friendly leather upper, rubber sole

Special features: The KuruCloud midsole uses an advanced blend of EVA foams found in high-end running shoes

Retailer availability: Kuru 6 to 11Eco-friendly leather upper, rubber soleThe KuruCloud midsole uses an advanced blend of EVA foams found in high-end running shoes Buy Now at kuru footwear $135



What reviewers say: “I had such a hard time finding shoes to help with the foot pain caused by my high arches. I spent a lot of money on so many shoes before I came across Kuru. The shoes are incredible and my foot pain is almost entirely gone after only wearing them for 2 months. There is a breaking in period that initially made my feet hurt more but once the shoes conformed to my feet, the pain disappeared. The reliable support has also helped with soreness in my other tendons and joints; even my lower back stopped hurting. They’re expensive but worth every penny. The shoes are very high quality, but when they do eventually wear out, I will definitely be buying them again!” Combining the clean and timeless aesthetic found in Scandinavian design with technology that eliminates foot pain, Kuru is a direct-to-consumer footwear label pioneering its way through the industry. The Kuru Roam Sneakers are great walking shoes for plantar fasciitis because the custom Kurusole and Kurufoam are designed to redistribute impact, which can minimize foot pain. And if you’re looking for arch support shoes , this style works for that too because of the contoured, dual-density foam insole, which cushions the foot. Wear them with a collared knit mini dress during the day or with a puff-sleeve cotton dress at night.“I had such a hard time finding shoes to help with the foot pain caused by my high arches. I spent a lot of money on so many shoes before I came across Kuru. The shoes are incredible and my foot pain is almost entirely gone after only wearing them for 2 months. There is a breaking in period that initially made my feet hurt more but once the shoes conformed to my feet, the pain disappeared. The reliable support has also helped with soreness in my other tendons and joints; even my lower back stopped hurting. They’re expensive but worth every penny. The shoes are very high quality, but when they do eventually wear out, I will definitely be buying them again!”

The Different Types of White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses

Left to right: Lily James is seen filming “Relay” in the West Village on April 12, 2023 in New York City (Photo by Gotham/GC Images); Katie Holmes attends the Vacheron Constantin Flagship Grand Opening on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images); Emily Ratajkowski is seen on July 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); Jennifer Garner is seen on August 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images); Ashley Roberts attends Flackstock Festival 2022 on July 25, 2022 in Reading, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Low-Top Sneakers with Dresses

White low-top sneakers are versatile and luxurious styles everyone needs in their wardrobe. The freshness of these white low-top sneakers looks great against a statement dress, as they don’t take away from the main event or draw the eye immediately to the base of the outfit.

While white low-top sneakers traditionally come in leather and canvas versions, you can’t go wrong with either. White leather sneakers, which gained notability in the fashion space after Celine’s former creative director, Phoebe Philo, wore Adidas’ Stan Smith sneakers while closing out Celine’s spring 2011 show. The white leather sneaker has a slimline silhouette that works perfectly with sharp tailoring and casual looks and is ideal for those who prefer a more low-key look when it comes to footwear. On the other hand, white low-top canvas sneakers, like Keds, which were the first mass-marketed white canvas-top sneakers in 1916, are a minimalist pair with a textured flair. They’re a style you can’t go wrong with because they’re comfortable, lightweight, and affordable. Plus, they look just as good clean as worn-in.

White Chunky Sneakers With Dresses

White chunky sneakers, also known as dad sneakers or ‘ugly sneakers,’ have been a polarizing footwear trend that shows no sign of slowing down. They tend to offer a lot of arch support via their signature chunky soles and optimal breathability. Whether they’re from New Balance, Balenciaga, or Adidas, it’s no surprise that we still see these sneakers all over our Instagram pages; they are the epitome of laid-back, unapologetic style. When styling, pair your favorite long or short dress with these chunky white sneakers to create a playfully feminine contrast and make your look effortless and casual.

White Retro Sneakers With Dresses

Counteracting the ongoing white chunky sneaker trend is the classic white sneaker with a retro appeal. These silhouettes feature sleek and slim designs that work perfectly with sharp tailoring and casual looks and are ideal for those who prefer a more low-key look. Look to the New Balance 327s, Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars, and Adidas Sambas, all of which transformed from athletic sneakers to staples in every fashion insider’s wardrobe. Whether they accessorize body-hugging dresses or voluminous pieces, these styles make a statement without feeling trendy.

White Workout Sneakers With Dresses

White athletic sneakers don’t need to be resigned to workout sessions only. In fact, these ergonomic, comfortable styles are perfect for everyday wear. Look to the tried and tested sportswear giants like Nike, On, Salomon, and Adidas, who are unparalleled in producing the ideal athletic white sneakers. For example, the On Cloud 5 Sneakers blend performance and comfort with streetwear savvy thanks to the stretchy upper and CloudTec outsole. Salomon white XT-6 sneakers, a trail shoe that has now become a fashion shoe, help shoppers nail the Gorpcore aesthetic, while true sneakerheads may prefer to add Adidas’ Ultraboost Light trainers to their footwear rotation for a more futuristic feel.

White High-Top Sneakers With Dresses

White high-top sneakers have a real retro appeal, but that doesn’t mean you’ll struggle to pair them with a dress. First, decide what you’re looking for in a high-top sneaker. For example, a high-top leather sneaker makes a great investment since the fabric holds up longer and increases in comfort with time. Plus, leather gives a sleek, polished look and is easy to clean. For a more casual look, you can’t go wrong with high-top canvas white sneakers, which are usually more affordable. Whether you choose white leather high tops from Veja or white canvas high tops from Converse, this high-top silhouette pairs best with mini dresses to play with contrast and dress down the look.

To learn how to clean white sneakers, read more here.

How We Selected the Best White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items. The top 21 white sneakers for dresses in this roundup were decided on after our own product test and after hours of researching our favorite designers and online stores. We also considered the thousands of online reviews–good and bad–to find out more about how these styles work with different dress silhouettes, occasions, and foot types from white sneakers for flat feet, to supportive white sneakers with high arches, or those that help to ease conditions such as plantar fasciitis. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Fairchild Media Group, where she writes and edits shopping stories for Footwear News and WWD. Prior to her current role, she wrote countless buyer’s guides, trend stories, and reviews on fashion and beauty products, including shoe-focused stories for women. You can find her in comfortable sneakers, especially her white sneakers, whether she’s heading to a workout class in an activewear dress or to brunch in a slip dress.