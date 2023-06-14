The Best White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses for Summer 2023

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A sleek pair of loafers or cute wedge sandals aren’t the only ways to anchor a dress. While they may look stylish, women’s sneakers are the comfy and cute alternatives to balance out your feminine frocks. That’s why we’re looking for the best white sneakers for women to wear with dresses this season.
Teaming white sneakers with dresses offers something we crave year-round — ease. Plus, the sheer versatility of crisp, white sneakers allows them to add a casual, relaxed touch to a maxi dress, linen dress, mini dress, slip dress, and shirt dress. They don’t only work for everyday wear, either. Team them with your fun cocktail dress when it’s time to kick off those heels.
With so many white sneakers on the market, you may be wondering where to begin. Before investing, ensure the shoe is something you’ll love for years. For example, Nike’s Air Force 1s and Cortez sneakers are great capsule items that street-goers can’t get enough of. However, Nike isn’t the only brand that has mastered the art of creating a versatile white sneaker that can be worn with a dress. Adidas has many iterations, like the highly coveted white Samba sneaker, which is a great shoe for spring that’ll style well with any black and white patterned frock.
There are many things to consider when shopping for the best white sneakers to wear with dresses, so we created this guide with expert tips and product picks to find the best one for anyone’s needs. From white wedding sneakers and white travel sneakers to white chunky sneakers and white trail sneakers that play into the ‘Gorpcore’ trend, we cover it all.
Low-Top Sneakers with Dresses
White low-top sneakers are versatile and luxurious styles everyone needs in their wardrobe. The freshness of these white low-top sneakers looks great against a statement dress, as they don’t take away from the main event or draw the eye immediately to the base of the outfit.
While white low-top sneakers traditionally come in leather and canvas versions, you can’t go wrong with either. White leather sneakers, which gained notability in the fashion space after Celine’s former creative director, Phoebe Philo, wore Adidas’ Stan Smith sneakers while closing out Celine’s spring 2011 show. The white leather sneaker has a slimline silhouette that works perfectly with sharp tailoring and casual looks and is ideal for those who prefer a more low-key look when it comes to footwear. On the other hand, white low-top canvas sneakers, like Keds, which were the first mass-marketed white canvas-top sneakers in 1916, are a minimalist pair with a textured flair. They’re a style you can’t go wrong with because they’re comfortable, lightweight, and affordable. Plus, they look just as good clean as worn-in.
White Chunky Sneakers With Dresses
White chunky sneakers, also known as dad sneakers or ‘ugly sneakers,’ have been a polarizing footwear trend that shows no sign of slowing down. They tend to offer a lot of arch support via their signature chunky soles and optimal breathability. Whether they’re from New Balance, Balenciaga, or Adidas, it’s no surprise that we still see these sneakers all over our Instagram pages; they are the epitome of laid-back, unapologetic style. When styling, pair your favorite long or short dress with these chunky white sneakers to create a playfully feminine contrast and make your look effortless and casual.
White Retro Sneakers With Dresses
Counteracting the ongoing white chunky sneaker trend is the classic white sneaker with a retro appeal. These silhouettes feature sleek and slim designs that work perfectly with sharp tailoring and casual looks and are ideal for those who prefer a more low-key look. Look to the New Balance 327s, Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars, and Adidas Sambas, all of which transformed from athletic sneakers to staples in every fashion insider’s wardrobe. Whether they accessorize body-hugging dresses or voluminous pieces, these styles make a statement without feeling trendy.
White Workout Sneakers With Dresses
White athletic sneakers don’t need to be resigned to workout sessions only. In fact, these ergonomic, comfortable styles are perfect for everyday wear. Look to the tried and tested sportswear giants like Nike, On, Salomon, and Adidas, who are unparalleled in producing the ideal athletic white sneakers. For example, the On Cloud 5 Sneakers blend performance and comfort with streetwear savvy thanks to the stretchy upper and CloudTec outsole. Salomon white XT-6 sneakers, a trail shoe that has now become a fashion shoe, help shoppers nail the Gorpcore aesthetic, while true sneakerheads may prefer to add Adidas’ Ultraboost Light trainers to their footwear rotation for a more futuristic feel.
White High-Top Sneakers With Dresses
White high-top sneakers have a real retro appeal, but that doesn’t mean you’ll struggle to pair them with a dress. First, decide what you’re looking for in a high-top sneaker. For example, a high-top leather sneaker makes a great investment since the fabric holds up longer and increases in comfort with time. Plus, leather gives a sleek, polished look and is easy to clean. For a more casual look, you can’t go wrong with high-top canvas white sneakers, which are usually more affordable. Whether you choose white leather high tops from Veja or white canvas high tops from Converse, this high-top silhouette pairs best with mini dresses to play with contrast and dress down the look.
