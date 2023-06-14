×
The Best White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses for Summer 2023

Isabelle Hartmann seen wearing YSL black sunglasses, House of Dagmar white silk long dress, Vival Studio white cropped knit, silver earrings, Anine Bing grey blazer, Bottega Veneta mini Jodie black leather bag, Adidas Samba white sneaker, on March 23, 2023 in Berlin, Germany
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
Top White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses for 2023
Best White Nike Sneakers to Wear With Dresses
Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers
Best Slip-On White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses
Vionic Essence Zinah Sneakers
Most Comfortable White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses
Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers
Best White Adidas Sneakers to Wear With Dresses
Adidas Samba Sneakers
Best High-Top Sneakers to Wear With Dresses
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Shoes
Cute White Sneakers to Wear with Dresses
Reebok Club C 85 Shoes
Best White Platform Sneakers to Wear With Dresses
Chloé Nama Sneakers
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneakers
Best Sustainable White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses
Løci Nine Sneakers
Best Designer White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses
Gucci GG Embossed Sneakers
A sleek pair of loafers or cute wedge sandals aren’t the only ways to anchor a dress. While they may look stylish, women’s sneakers are the comfy and cute alternatives to balance out your feminine frocks. That’s why we’re looking for the best white sneakers for women to wear with dresses this season.

Teaming white sneakers with dresses offers something we crave year-round — ease. Plus, the sheer versatility of crisp, white sneakers allows them to add a casual, relaxed touch to a maxi dress, linen dress, mini dress, slip dress, and shirt dress. They don’t only work for everyday wear, either. Team them with your fun cocktail dress when it’s time to kick off those heels.

With so many white sneakers on the market, you may be wondering where to begin. Before investing, ensure the shoe is something you’ll love for years. For example, Nike’s Air Force 1s and Cortez sneakers are great capsule items that street-goers can’t get enough of. However, Nike isn’t the only brand that has mastered the art of creating a versatile white sneaker that can be worn with a dress. Adidas has many iterations, like the highly coveted white Samba sneaker, which is a great shoe for spring that’ll style well with any black and white patterned frock.

There are many things to consider when shopping for the best white sneakers to wear with dresses, so we created this guide with expert tips and product picks to find the best one for anyone’s needs. From white wedding sneakers and white travel sneakers to white chunky sneakers and white trail sneakers that play into the ‘Gorpcore’ trend, we cover it all.

Best White Nike Sneakers to Wear With Dresses
Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 12
Material: Rubber sole, leather upper
Celebrity fans of the brand: Emma Roberts, Blake Lively, Sofia Richie, Khloe Kardashian, Madison Beer, Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Lawrence, and more
Retailer availability: Nike
Buy Now at nike $110
Though Nike’s Air Force 1 sneakers are go-to Nike walking shoes for ‘It’ girls and style stars all over the world over, these sneakers were originally considered the shoe of inner-city teens, particularly popular in Harlem, New York. After being re-released in 1986, the beloved shoe was rebranded with a swoosh and the modern Nike logo. Thanks to rappers like Nelly (who has a song called “Air Force 1s”), the sneaker has since been the subject of numerous designer collaborations and now has a forever home in the closets of most. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie, and Madison Beer love building outfits around Air Force 1s because the cult-favorite shoe can team with anything, such as a denim dress layered over a button-down shirt.

What reviewers say: “I’ll admit that I bought these because they are a super popular style. What I didn’t expect was the comfort and the fit of these shoes. I wore them 2 to 3 times and I would say they were good to wear. I can wear these all day at work and come home and my feet aren’t in pain. I like the height boost they give me. The white pairs so well with my outfits and makes other pieces in my collection pop. I will buy more AF1s in the future.”

Related:
Best Nike Shoes of All Time
Best Nike Walking Shoes
Best Slip-On White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses
Vionic Essence Zinah Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 11
Material: Rubber sole, leather upper
Celebrity fans of the brand: Kristin Cavallari, Sofia Vergara, and more
Special features: Elastic gore panels make it super easy to slide into
Retailer availability: Amazon, DSW
Buy Now at amazon $119.95
Buy Now at DSW $119.95
If you’re looking for slip-on shoes for plantar fasciitis, you can’t go wrong with these Vionic Zinah Slip-On Sneakers. This style not only has an easy slip-on design, but it also has a stable heel arch support and cushioning to prevent the pain that plantar fasciitis creates across the base of the foot. While they are also one of the best orthopedic shoes on the market, they don’t compromise on style. You’ll be happy to wear these with everything from a belted midi dress for the office to a mini sweater dress for weekend brunch.

What reviewers say: “Beautiful, stylish, comfortable Vionic Zinah Sneakers. Vionic shoes have wonderful arch support and go with any outfit. The important thing is to know your size. Great value for a well-crafted leather slip-on fashion sneaker. Shoes arrived quickly and were packaged neatly.”
Nike Cortez SE Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 10
Materials: Leather upper, rubber sole
Celebrity fans of the brand: Kristen Stewart, Millie Bobby Brown, Rachel McAdams, Emily Ratajkowski, Taylor Swift, and more
Special features: SensiFit construction, Advanced Chassis cushioning, EndoFit support
Retailer availability: Nike
Buy Now at nike $100
The Nike Cortez SE is a classic sneaker that has been a staple in the fashion world since 1972. It has also been a staple in pop culture – it was the shoe of choice for Forrest Gump when he ran across the country and Whitney Houston when she sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl in 1991.

The simplistic and timeless design of the Nike Cortez has allowed it to endure. Just as it did decades ago, today, it features a leather and synthetic upper, a foam midsole for cushioning, and a rubber outsole for durability and traction. The shoe is lightweight and comfortable, making it perfect for everyday wear or light exercise. If you’re wondering how the white shoe pairs with dresses, look back to A.L.C.’s pre-fall ’16 collection. Whether shown with a long brown ribbed tank dress or with a white crochet frock, the white Nike Cortez, especially with pops of lilac, has proved to be the best Nike summer shoe for all warm-weather looks.

What reviewers say: “The Nike Cortez sneakers are the best shoe for moms-on-the-go! I have been searching for comfy sneakers that are cute with any outfit. These are them! They are sleek and can be dressed up or down. I have worn them with dresses and workout gear and get compliments every time! The fit is really nice, not too snug but still snug enough that they aren’t flying off my feet.”

Related:
Best Nike Workout Shoes
Best Nike Running Shoes
Most Comfortable White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses
Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers
Size range: 4 to 12
Material: Rubber sole, mesh upper
Celebrity fans of the brand: Kristen Bell, Kylie Jenner, Kerry Washington, Mila Kunis, Cameron Diaz, Kris Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, and more
Retailer availability: Amazon, Hoka, Farfetch
Buy Now at amazon $204
White running shoes have become a popular footwear choice to wear with dresses — just check out the tag “running shoes to wear with dresses” on TikTok, which has 6.7M views. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or simply enjoying a picnic in the park, Hoka’s Bondi 8 white sneakers are your best option. Not only are they fashionable and adaptable, but they are also ultra-light, breathable, and highly cushioned. They’re designed to provide best-in-class comfort and response and give you the bounce you need, especially if you’re looking for walking shoes for high arches or shoes for standing all day. Give a flowy white mini dress a sporty makeover with a pair of these Hokas. Then, add a dainty gold necklace and classic black sunglasses to finish the look.

What reviewers say: “Was having pain in my ankles related to plantar fasciitis. Thanks to amazon and this shoe, I was able to use compression wraps and upgrade my sneakers to hoka and now I’m running in comfort! Thank YOU!!!!”
Cariuma Salvas Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 13
Material: Leather upper, recycled mesh lining, natural rubber sole
Celebrity fans of the brand: Bella Ramsey, Naomi Watts, Whitney Port, and more
Special features: Leather is sourced from LWG-certified Gold Rated tanneries
Retailer availability: Cariuma
Buy Now at cariuma $129
If you’re keeping tabs on the footwear industry or have a keen eye on celebrity style, you’ve probably heard of Cariuma. The casual skate-inspired footwear brand has been seen on the likes of Whitney Port, Bella Ramsey, Naomi Watts, and more. But that’s not the only reason for their recent surge in popularity. Cariuma sneakers are eco-conscious and great for traveling and walking long distances. The Cariuma Salvas sneakers are the perfect example of what the label does best with their exceptionally comfortable, versatile year-round design. The white sneakers come in several accent colorways, are unisex, and are conveniently machine-washable. Style these with a maxi floral dress and a shoulder bag for a day of shopping with friends.

What reviewers say: “The design aesthetic is simple and clean… it is also a very comfy shoe. They compliment whatever I’m wearing while not competing for attention. I am partial to the look of Converse and Cariuma matches it, plus adds some much-welcome support. This is now my go-to shoe.”
Best White Adidas Sneakers to Wear With Dresses
Adidas Samba Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 15
Material: Full grain leather upper with gritty suede and gold foil details, rubber sole
Celebrity fans of the brand: Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, Gal Gadot, Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Wilde, Emma Roberts, and more
Retailer availability: Adidas, Zappos, Farfetch
Buy Now at adidas $100
Buy Now at zappos $74.95
Buy Now at farfetch $95
Adidas Sambas were introduced in the 1950s as soccer shoes but have since made their way off the field and onto the streets. From coveted collaborations with Wales Bonner and Kith to heavy usage from the likes of Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, Adidas Samba sneakers, specifically in white, are everywhere and only growing in popularity. With their rubber gum sole, contrasting three stripes, and low profile, they look and feel as sporty as they truly are. However, as it turns out, white Adidas Sambas and a dress are a prime combo. Pair these shoes back with a maxi silk slip dress and a long-tailored coat for a laidback look that doesn’t look like you’ve tried too hard.

What reviewers say: “Very comfortable shoes, easy to style with tons of outfits! If in between sizes, I recommend to size up.”
Best High-Top Sneakers to Wear With Dresses
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Shoes
Size range: 5 to 18
Material: Canvas
Celebrity fans of the brand: Gigi Hadid, Dakota Fanning, Kristen Stewart, Vanessa Hudgens, Beyonce, Lucy Hale, Emma Roberts, Lady Gaga, Minka Kelly, Ashley Roberts, and more
Special features: Medial eyelets enhance airflow
Retailer availability: Converse, Revolve, Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now at converse $65
Buy Now at revolve $65
Buy Now at saks fifth avenue $65
Converse’s Chuck Taylor High-Tops, which take inspiration from Converse’s 1917 basketball shoe, include the Converse logo on the side, red and blue stripes on the sole as well as the lightweight and durable canvas construction, which nods to its sporting origins. This high-top design makes a great option for mini dresses, whether that’s a mini shirt dress, mini slip dress, mini LBD, or mini sweater dress. Teaming these two silhouettes together helps to balance out the proportions and creates a masculine-feminine juxtaposition that’s sophisticated, slightly retro, and ideal for stepping out in style. Take note from stars like Ashley Roberts and pair your white high-top Converse with a cut-out mini dress and sunglasses for your next outdoor concert.

What reviewers say: “They fit very well. Cute and goes with everything. Super comfortable as well.”

Related: Best Converse Sneakers

Related: Best Shoes for Flat Feet

Related:
Best adidas Gazelle Shoes
Best adidas Walking Shoes
Best adidas White Sneakers

Cute White Sneakers to Wear with Dresses
Reebok Club C 85 Shoes
Size range: 3.5 to 13 men’s
Material: Leather upper, rubber sole
Celebrity fans of the brand: Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Margot Robbie, Camila Morrone, Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, and more
Special features: Comfortable molded sockliner
Retailer availability: Reebok, Dick’s Sporting Goods
Buy Now at reebok $75
Buy Now at dick’s sporting goods $75
If the appeal of a white sneaker is that it can be worn with anything, then Reebok’s Club C 85 shoes prove it. These white sneakers came onto the scene in 1985 and have design that aligns with the ’80s. The upper is a durable leather, and the inner lining features a terry towel material for a cooling effect. This athletic shoe now appeals to the fashion scene and is continuously styled by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Margot Robbie, and more. Whether hitting the tennis courts in an Alo Yoga exercise dress or the town in a denim frock, these shoes can do no wrong.

What reviewers say: “Nice fit, comfortable, and definitely head turners.”
Salomon XT-6 Sneakers
Size range: 4 to 13 men’s
Materials: Synthetic and mesh upper, rubber sole
Celebrity fans of the brand: Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and more
Special features: SensiFit construction, Advanced Chassis cushioning, EndoFit support
Retailer availability: Salomon, Matchesfashion, Ssense
Testing notes: “I’m obsessed with my Salomon XT-6 sneakers. They look cool with everything from mini dresses and maxi dresses, and they keep my feet comfortable. The shoes are incredibly stable, boasting a downhill chassis that cradles my feet with each step. The traction is great, and I love how I can feel the ground beneath me in a responsive yet cushioned way. Plus, the Quicklace system allows me to pull them on in seconds.” — Nikki Chwatt, Style Commerce Editor
Buy Now at salomon $200
Buy Now at matchesfashion $185
Buy Now at ssense $285
Launched in 2012 under Salomon’s S/Lab series, the XT-6 was initially designed for mountain marathon runs. However, over the last few years, the Salomon XT-6 has gone from a performance-forward shoe to a fashion style that embraces the Gorpcore trend. It’s lightweight and stands out with its sleek EndoFit-designed profile, which keeps the mesh upper close to the foot, and Mud Contagrip lugged outsole for grip. Ratajkowski is one of the many celebrities who has paired the shoe with a dress for an unexpected but stylish twist. While she teamed it with a risky sheer number, we suggest using the shoe to accessorize a utility-inspired cargo dress in order to lean into the aforementioned camping-chic aesthetic.

What reviewers say: “I had my doubt about how comfortable these would be because I thought everyone was just wearing them for the trend. But as soon as I put it on, I was surprised by how comfortable they felt on my feet. Been walking the dogs and going on small hikes in these shoes, felt great! very stylish too.”

Related: Best Salomon Shoes

Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 11
Materials: Knit upper, textile lining,
Celebrity fans of the brand: Olivia Wilde, Rita Ora, Kristen Stewart, Kylie Jenner, Lindsay Lohan, Jennifer Lawrence, and more
Special features: Yarn in the upper contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% recycled polyester, 10% less emissions per pair when compared to a previous version
Retailer availability: Adidas
Buy Now at adidas $190
Adidas’ new Ultraboost Light Shoe is one of the best Adidas running shoes. It’s the brand’s first lighter-weight take on the classic Ultraboost style. This Boost technology is 30 percent lighter than traditional Boost, but it delivers the same energy return. The sneaker features a 360-degree rubber outsole that’s fit for all weather conditions and a sizable drop to help propel you forward. Despite having a chunky and athletic appearance, they have a cool ’90s feel that can easily make a plain dress really come together.

What reviewers say: “It’s amazing wearing this pair, super comfortable with perfect cushioning inside.”

Related: Adidas Ultraboost Light Shoe Review 

Best White Platform Sneakers to Wear With Dresses
Chloé Nama Sneakers
Size range: 4 to 12
Materials: Polyester, nylon, and cotton with leather and topstitch trim, rubber outsole
Celebrity fans of the brand: Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde, Camila Cabello, Meghan Markle, Lucy Boynton, and more
Special features: All webbing is 100% recycled nylon, 100% recycled polyester, and 100% recycled cotton
Retailer availability: Saks Fifth Avenue, 24S, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom
Buy Now at saks fifth avenue $795
Buy Now at nordstrom $795
Buy Now at 24S $795
The Chloé Nama sneakers speak to Chloé and creative director Gabriela Hearst’s larger vision of embracing sustainability in its collections. They’re crafted with recycled nylon, recycled polyester, and recycled cotton, as well as microsuede, and feature an alternative water-based glue that relies on less harmful chemicals than traditional solvents. But that’s not all; they’ve also become Katie Holmes’ favorite walking shoe; she owns at least two colorways and wears them with jeans, sweatpants, and biker shorts. They’re durable, comfortable, and versatile when it comes to styling. Plus, these chunky sneakers are a great shoe for wide feet. Take a note from Holmes and pair these white sneakers with a crochet dress and a matching cardigan when strolling the streets of New York City.

What reviewers say: “Love it. Good support, super comfortable.”
Veja Esplar White Sneakers
Size range: 35 to 47
Materials: Amazonian rubber, rice waste, recycled polyester, and recycled rubber
Celebrity fans of the brand: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and more
Special features: The suede is made from the underside of bovine leather previously brushed to make it softer and more flexible. It comes from farms in the south of Brazil (Rio Grande do Sul). It is tanned in Brazil, respecting the Reach norms. Special attention is paid to water usage during the tanning process. The suede is also coated with water-repellent oils without PFCs (chemical compounds) to protect the sneakers from light rain.
Retailer availability: Nordstrom, Shopbop, Neiman Marcus, Ssense
Testing notes: “Whenever I’m unsure of what shoe to wear with a dress in the summer, I fall back to Veja’s Esplar sneakers. They’re simple yet comfortable and lend a model-off-duty feel to my look. Plus, I love the fact that the sneakers are made of organic cotton, wild rubber from the Amazon, ecological leather, and recycled plastic bottles.” — Chwatt
Buy Now at nordstrom $150
Buy Now at shopbop $150
Buy Now at neiman marcus $150
Buy Now at ssense $150
Beloved for their transparent and sustainable design, Veja’s white Esplar sneakers have become the wise choice for mindful shoppers — and one that doesn’t compromise style. With their perforated logo and sleek gray accents, these shoes meet the minimalist where they are and add a relaxed touch to their wardrobe. Plus, these exact effortless shoes have been seen on fashion tastemakers like Holmes and royals like Kate Middleton. For a clean-slate outfit, style them with a white linen dress and a tan leather top handle bag.

What reviewers say: “I’ve been looking for the perfect white sneaker for a while and this Veja sneaker nails it. Great with jeans, great with a t-shirt dress. Several compliments with jean shorts and a T-shirt. Fit is true to size, and I’ve work with and without socks. Highly recommend!”
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneakers
Size range: 5.5 to 11.5
Materials: Reconstituted leather upper containing 50% recycled leather and 50% non-leather substances
Celebrity fans of the brand: Lily James, Olivia Wilde, Selena Gomez, Nicole Richie, Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid, and more
Special features: ReLeather — an innovative, long-lasting material that’s comprised of recycled leather scraps and requires no new tanning or dyeing, with minimal water use and waste. 
Retailer availability: Everlane
Buy Now at everlane $110
Everlane is known for its environmentally conscious approach to design, and that’s something that it has maintained in its latest collections. Everlane’s ReLeather Court sneakers are made from sustainably sourced materials such as partially recycled leather and natural rubber outsole. They have a unique design that brings the best of high-top and low-top sneakers together to create a unique minimalist trainer that pays homage to vintage designs of the past. Not only can you justify making a purchase because they’re good for the environment, but also because they can be worn with a bodycon dress or a long prairie dress.

What reviewers say: “This is my second pair of court sneakers, and I love the second pair just as much as the first. Comfortable, casual, and easy to wear with almost anything. They fit TTS and are remarkably sturdy. 100% recommend!”
Best Sustainable White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses
Løci Nine Sneakers
Size range: 6 to 10
Materials: 95% recycled plastic and 5% microfibre, waxed cotton shoe laces
Celebrity fans of the brand: Mila Kunis, Lily James, and more
Special features: Handmade in Portugal, 100% vegan
Retailer availability: Loci
Buy Now at loci $185
A go-to brand for the sustainably conscious, Løci has been making waves in the sneaker world for its signature “ø” sign. The Nine style has uppers crafted from recycled plastic and microfiber with ethically sourced rubber soles and waxed laces. Offering a water-resistant upper, non-slip rubber sole, and trendy silhouette, this shoe meets all of your standout footwear needs. The simple, understated design makes them the epitome of a classic white sneaker that pairs well with any dress. But here’s the thing: the Løci Nine is nearly impossible to snag due to its impressive celebrity roster that consists of Mila Kunis, Nikki Reed, Olivia Wilde, and Lucy Hale. So make sure you buy a pair to go with your tried-and-true formal work dress while you can.
Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 11
Materials: Rubber outsole, cotton upper, cotton lining
Celebrity fans of the brand: Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Kate Middleton, Karlie Kloss, Ana de Armas, and more
Retailer availability: Superga, Nordstrom, DSW, Amazon, Shopbop, Zappos
Buy Now at superga $69
Buy Now at nordstrom $69
Buy Now at DSW $69
Buy Now at amazon $69
Back in January 1997, Princess Diana was photographed wearing a pair of Superga sneakers. Since then, Kate Middleton has continued the royal tradition, most recently wearing white Cotu Sneakers while traveling. Ratajkowski and Bieber have also worn the same style in New York City while running errands.

The Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers are made from breathable cotton to prevent your feet from overheating, and they have textured rubber outsoles to keep you from slipping. The best part is that the sneakers are completely machine washable, so when you inevitably get the white ones dirty, you can just throw them in the washing machine. While Ratajkowski and Bieber have often been spotted wearing these Supergas with jeans and casual tops, we imagine the low-profile, grippy style would pair just as well with breezy dresses and baseball caps.

What reviewers say: “They fit pretty good. Plenty of room since I’m a 10. They fit comfortably. The only thing I don’t like is they get dirty very easy but it’s comes off quickly with dish soap and a toothbrush.”
On Cloud 5 Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 11
Materials: Rubber outsole, cotton upper, cotton lining
Celebrity fans of the brand: Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Lucy Hale, Karlie Kloss, Ana de Armas, and more
Retailer availability: Zappos, On, Shopbop
Buy Now at zappos $139.95
Buy Now at on $139.95
Buy Now at shopbop $139.95
While these white sneakers were developed as On’s best running shoe, the Cloud 5 has since become a favorite running shoe that is good for walking. The style’s molded heel provides stability that is complimented by a memory foam insole that delivers comfort and support. But the truly captivating design element is the slip-on style and superior outer cushioning. Those features have made these sneakers a staple of sidewalks worldwide — and have reviewers buying multiple pairs. Team these with a white floral mini dress and a straw bag when heading to the farmer’s market and with a tennis dress and a headband when heading to the hard courts.

What reviewers say: “This is my 1st time trying ‘On Running’ shoes. I’m typically a 9 to 9.5 in Asics & Adidas women’s. There wasn’t enough room in the toe box – my big toe slightly touching the tip when I stepped forward. I tried the men’s On Running in size 8 and they were a perfect fit. Just enough wiggle room for my toes, the rest of my foot is fully supported. Comfort beyond belief! The 9.5 women’s fit my teen daughter (who’s never worn running shoes), she wears size 9 in Vans, Converse.”
New Balance 327 Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 10
Materials: Suede, canvas
Celebrity fans of the brand: Katie Holmes, Blake Lively, Kaia Gerber, Adele, Hailey Bieber, and more
Retailer availability: Footlocker
Buy Now at footlocker $100
These 327 sneakers are some of New Balance’s best shoes. The concept of the 327 comes from three different sneakers. They adopt the dramatic, oversized N logo of the modern 320 silhouette, the lightweight upper of Super Comp running shoes, and the studded outsole from the 355 that originally launched in 1977. The lugged outsole is made even more dramatic by extending past the tip of the toe and over the heel, offering both style and traction. Overall, these shoes feel retro and contemporary. They easily belong in any summer wardrobe and pair well with a patterned midi silk dress and calf-high socks.

What reviewers say: “I was looking for a new pair of New Balance and these were the only woman style they had in the store. Fell in love with the colors, the height of the heel was perfect to balance out a ortho boot due to a sprained ankle. Helped even out my balance and now it’s just a great shoe to wear. I get many compliments on them because they are just fun!”
Thousand Fell Lace-Up Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 10
Materials: Recycled leather, recycled rubber
Special features: Aloe vera coated soft touch mesh liner, structural details made from coconut, sugarcane, and palm
Retailer availability: Thousand Fell, Zappos
Buy Now at thousand fell $145
Buy Now at zappos $145
Thousand Fell products put sustainability first. The brand creates footwear made up entirely of recycled or natural materials, including but not limited to recycled rubber, castor beans, recycled water bottles, sugar cane, and aloe vera. Even better, Thousand Fell’s Super Circle Footwear program encourages wearers to return their old sneakers to the brand for free, so they can be reincarnated into another life.

The brand’s Lace-Up Sneakers are one of three styles offered. Apart from being sustainable, they have a simple but sleek design that’s waterproof and stain resistant, meaning the shoes always stay fresh and clean. Plus, they feature breathable anti-odor aloe vera liners that wick away heat to keep your feet comfortable and cool. These sneakers would be great for anyone who’s looking for everyday logo-less sneakers or those who are interested in shopping for leather alternatives that still have the look of leather. Lean into minimalism by styling these trainers with a white shirt dress and a tan trench coat.

What reviewers say: “I absolutely love my white lace ups! Bought them for a trip to Colombia, anticipated a lot of walking. They went with everything, I wore them without breaking in and felt no pain walking around all day. Now back in reality they are my go to, make me look pulled together!”
Best Designer White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses
Gucci GG Embossed Sneakers
Size range: 4 to 12
Materials: Leather upper, rubber sole
Celebrity fans of the brand: Katie Holmes, Blake Lively, Kaia Gerber, Adele, Hailey Bieber, and more
Retailer availability: Gucci, Mytheresa, Net-A-Porter
Buy Now at gucci $920
Buy Now at mytheresa $920
Buy Now at net-a-porter $920
Gucci’s take on the classic white leather sneaker is covered with extra details to ensure it stands out. The most noticeable features are the GG embossed branding on the upper, the gold foiled emblem on the heel, and the chunky 2.2-inch white sole with “Gucci” writing. These details help the sneakers do the impossible: stand out from the crowd without compromising on versatility. We love these as a companion to a bride’s after-party dress or for days when you want to elevate your tried-and-true LBD.
Kuru Roam Sneakers
Size range: 6 to 11
Materials: Eco-friendly leather upper, rubber sole
Special features: The KuruCloud midsole uses an advanced blend of EVA foams found in high-end running shoes
Retailer availability: Kuru
Buy Now at kuru footwear $135
Combining the clean and timeless aesthetic found in Scandinavian design with technology that eliminates foot pain, Kuru is a direct-to-consumer footwear label pioneering its way through the industry. The Kuru Roam Sneakers are great walking shoes for plantar fasciitis because the custom Kurusole and Kurufoam are designed to redistribute impact, which can minimize foot pain. And if you’re looking for arch support shoes, this style works for that too because of the contoured, dual-density foam insole, which cushions the foot. Wear them with a collared knit mini dress during the day or with a puff-sleeve cotton dress at night.

What reviewers say: “I had such a hard time finding shoes to help with the foot pain caused by my high arches. I spent a lot of money on so many shoes before I came across Kuru. The shoes are incredible and my foot pain is almost entirely gone after only wearing them for 2 months. There is a breaking in period that initially made my feet hurt more but once the shoes conformed to my feet, the pain disappeared. The reliable support has also helped with soreness in my other tendons and joints; even my lower back stopped hurting. They’re expensive but worth every penny. The shoes are very high quality, but when they do eventually wear out, I will definitely be buying them again!”

The Different Types of White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses

Left to right: Lily James is seen filming “Relay” in the West Village on April 12, 2023 in New York City (Photo by Gotham/GC Images); Katie Holmes attends the Vacheron Constantin Flagship Grand Opening on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images); Emily Ratajkowski is seen on July 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); Jennifer Garner is seen on August 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images); Ashley Roberts attends Flackstock Festival 2022 on July 25, 2022 in Reading, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Low-Top Sneakers with Dresses

White low-top sneakers are versatile and luxurious styles everyone needs in their wardrobe. The freshness of these white low-top sneakers looks great against a statement dress, as they don’t take away from the main event or draw the eye immediately to the base of the outfit.

While white low-top sneakers traditionally come in leather and canvas versions, you can’t go wrong with either. White leather sneakers, which gained notability in the fashion space after Celine’s former creative director, Phoebe Philo, wore Adidas’ Stan Smith sneakers while closing out Celine’s spring 2011 show. The white leather sneaker has a slimline silhouette that works perfectly with sharp tailoring and casual looks and is ideal for those who prefer a more low-key look when it comes to footwear. On the other hand, white low-top canvas sneakers, like Keds, which were the first mass-marketed white canvas-top sneakers in 1916, are a minimalist pair with a textured flair. They’re a style you can’t go wrong with because they’re comfortable, lightweight, and affordable. Plus, they look just as good clean as worn-in.

White Chunky Sneakers With Dresses

White chunky sneakers, also known as dad sneakers or ‘ugly sneakers,’ have been a polarizing footwear trend that shows no sign of slowing down. They tend to offer a lot of arch support via their signature chunky soles and optimal breathability. Whether they’re from New Balance, Balenciaga, or Adidas, it’s no surprise that we still see these sneakers all over our Instagram pages; they are the epitome of laid-back, unapologetic style. When styling, pair your favorite long or short dress with these chunky white sneakers to create a playfully feminine contrast and make your look effortless and casual.

White Retro Sneakers With Dresses

Counteracting the ongoing white chunky sneaker trend is the classic white sneaker with a retro appeal. These silhouettes feature sleek and slim designs that work perfectly with sharp tailoring and casual looks and are ideal for those who prefer a more low-key look. Look to the New Balance 327s, Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars, and Adidas Sambas, all of which transformed from athletic sneakers to staples in every fashion insider’s wardrobe. Whether they accessorize body-hugging dresses or voluminous pieces, these styles make a statement without feeling trendy.

White Workout Sneakers With Dresses

White athletic sneakers don’t need to be resigned to workout sessions only. In fact, these ergonomic, comfortable styles are perfect for everyday wear. Look to the tried and tested sportswear giants like Nike, On, Salomon, and Adidas, who are unparalleled in producing the ideal athletic white sneakers. For example, the On Cloud 5 Sneakers blend performance and comfort with streetwear savvy thanks to the stretchy upper and CloudTec outsole. Salomon white XT-6 sneakers, a trail shoe that has now become a fashion shoe, help shoppers nail the Gorpcore aesthetic, while true sneakerheads may prefer to add Adidas’ Ultraboost Light trainers to their footwear rotation for a more futuristic feel.

White High-Top Sneakers With Dresses

White high-top sneakers have a real retro appeal, but that doesn’t mean you’ll struggle to pair them with a dress. First, decide what you’re looking for in a high-top sneaker. For example, a high-top leather sneaker makes a great investment since the fabric holds up longer and increases in comfort with time. Plus, leather gives a sleek, polished look and is easy to clean. For a more casual look, you can’t go wrong with high-top canvas white sneakers, which are usually more affordable. Whether you choose white leather high tops from Veja or white canvas high tops from Converse, this high-top silhouette pairs best with mini dresses to play with contrast and dress down the look.

To learn how to clean white sneakers, read more here.

How We Selected the Best White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items. The top 21 white sneakers for dresses in this roundup were decided on after our own product test and after hours of researching our favorite designers and online stores. We also considered the thousands of online reviews–good and bad–to find out more about how these styles work with different dress silhouettes, occasions, and foot types from white sneakers for flat feet, to supportive white sneakers with high arches, or those that help to ease conditions such as plantar fasciitis. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Fairchild Media Group, where she writes and edits shopping stories for Footwear News and WWD. Prior to her current role, she wrote countless buyer’s guides, trend stories, and reviews on fashion and beauty products, including shoe-focused stories for women. You can find her in comfortable sneakers, especially her white sneakers, whether she’s heading to a workout class in an activewear dress or to brunch in a slip dress.

