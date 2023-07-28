The 16 Best Travel Shoes of 2023, According to a Podiatrist and a Fashion Stylist

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
There’s a fine art to traveling lightly while still looking put-together. The secret? It’s all down to the versatility of the items you pack — think a capsule wardrobe of staples that can be worn in multiple ways, not forgetting a pair or two of travel shoes to keep your feet supported and comfortable.
You’ll need a slip-on sneaker to get you quickly through airport security and take up minimal space in your case, as well as a cute summer sandal or pair of comfortable dress shoes for evening. If you’re the adventurous type, a sturdy pair of hiking shoes may be your non-negotiable.
Of course, you’ll also need to think about your destination. “Consider the weather and terrain or walking demands of your destination and activities,” says award-winning fashion stylist Tara West. “Then, try to work comfort into your packing plans. If you pack thoughtfully, you won’t bring the wrong options or overpack shoes that won’t get worn.” West also suggests planning your looks for each day or activity, helping to streamline your list and keep things organized.
So, to help make things easier for you, we’ve narrowed down the search to 16 of the best travel shoes that cover a range of needs. We made this selection by speaking to West and board-certified podiatrist Dr. Najwa Javed, as well as conducting hours of research across the market, and considering hundreds of online reviews.
Read on to find our top picks of the best travel shoes – from the perennially popular Birkenstock Arizona, to the versatile Tevas sandals, and timeless New Balance sneakers.
Most shoes need a bit of cramming to fit in your suitcase, but taking extra care to pack them carefully is essential for maintaining their integrity. “Pack each pair of shoes in protective travel bags or a dustbag to prevent damage and arrange them on the bottom of your suitcase,” West explains. You can also enclose them in packing cubes to keep them safe and sound — and easy to find upon arrival. “Place your clothes on top, or if you have room, cushion them between the bagged shoes so they don’t move around. Again, I’d recommend packing them within the zippered compartment side of your luggage to keep them contained as much as you can.”
To select out top 16 best shoes for travel we spent hours researching our favorite online stores and designers, as well as seeking the opinion of style experts and podiatrists. We also considered hundreds of online reviews – good and bad – to gauge how our favorite styles fared in real life, not to mention how they worked for specific foot types and conditions such as plantar fasciitis. Learn more about us here.
Dr. Najwa Javed is a Board Certified Podiatrist and Founder of E’MAR Italy. Throughout her years of practice, she has focused on achieving an optimal state of health for her patients through mitigating foot and ankle injuries. With specialized training in foot and ankle surgery and clinical research, she integrates biomechanical stability with surgical innovation, biologic therapies, and modern science.
Tara West is an award-winning fashion stylist, lifestyle blogger, podcast co-host, and on-air style expert who serves clients all over the country, from Boston to NYC to Los Angeles.
Cat Hufton is a London-based fashion and beauty journalist who has written for some of the world’s best luxury e-commerce companies and publications including InStyle, Harper’s Bazaar, Byrdie, and Cosmopolitan Magazine. She is an avid online shopper and has tested hundreds of products during her career giving her a keen eye for what’s worth your hard-earned dollars and what’s not. Hufton wrote this story on the best travel shoes using her extensive knowledge in the space. Learn more about Footwear News here.
