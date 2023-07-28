×
The 16 Best Travel Shoes of 2023, According to a Podiatrist and a Fashion Stylist

woman walking in sweatpants, a trench coat, and sneakers
Courtesy of Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Table Of Contents
The Best Travel Shoes of 2023
Allbirds Wool Runners
Best Summer Travel Shoes
Allbirds Wool Runners
Buy Men’s at Allbirds $110
Best Travel Sneakers
New Balance 574 Sneakers
Buy Women’s At new Balance $89.99
Best Slip-On Travel Shoes
Cariuma Canvas Slip-Ons
Buy Now At Cariuma $79
Best Shoes for Travel In Europe
Prada Monolith Fisherman Sandals
Buy Now At Nordstrom $850
Best White Walking Shoes for Travel
Tod’s Technical Sneakers
Buy Now At Tod’s $895
Best Travel Shoes for Wide Feet
Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandals
Buy Women’s At Nordstrom $140
Best Travel Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Naot Adonis Shoes
Buy Now At Zappos $159.95
Best Travel Sandals
Teva Universal Trail Sandals
Buy Men’s At REI $79.95
Best Waterproof TRavel Shoes
Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Running Shoes
Buy Men’s At Nike $97.97
Most Comfortable Travel Shoes
Sanuk Hi Bro Lite Hemp shoes
Buy Now At Amazon $47
Best Travel Tennis Shoes
Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers
Buy Men’s At Adidas $100
Best Travel Hiking Shoes
Skechers Selmen Boots
Buy Now At Zappos $59.99
Best Winter TRavel Shoes
UGG Neumel boots
Buy Men’s At Amazon $139.95
Best Travel Shoes with Arch Support
Vionic Zinah Platform Sneakers
Buy Now At Amazon $119.95
Best Stylish Walking Shoes for Travel
On Cloud 5 Running Shoes
Buy Men’s At Nordstrom $139.99
Best Foldable Travel Shoes
Ace Marks Wayne Travel Sneakers
Buy Now At Ace Marks $235

There’s a fine art to traveling lightly while still looking put-together. The secret? It’s all down to the versatility of the items you pack — think a capsule wardrobe of staples that can be worn in multiple ways, not forgetting a pair or two of travel shoes to keep your feet supported and comfortable.

You’ll need a slip-on sneaker to get you quickly through airport security and take up minimal space in your case, as well as a cute summer sandal or pair of comfortable dress shoes for evening. If you’re the adventurous type, a sturdy pair of hiking shoes may be your non-negotiable.

Of course, you’ll also need to think about your destination. “Consider the weather and terrain or walking demands of your destination and activities,” says award-winning fashion stylist Tara West. “Then, try to work comfort into your packing plans. If you pack thoughtfully, you won’t bring the wrong options or overpack shoes that won’t get worn.” West also suggests planning your looks for each day or activity, helping to streamline your list and keep things organized.

So, to help make things easier for you, we’ve narrowed down the search to 16 of the best travel shoes that cover a range of needs. We made this selection by speaking to West and board-certified podiatrist Dr. Najwa Javed, as well as conducting hours of research across the market, and considering hundreds of online reviews.

Read on to find our top picks of the best travel shoes – from the perennially popular Birkenstock Arizona, to the versatile Tevas sandals, and timeless New Balance sneakers.

Allbirds Wool Runners
Best Summer Travel Shoes
Allbirds Wool Runners
Size range: 8 to 14 men’s; 5 to 11 women’s
Colorways available: 8
Special features: Naturally thermoregulating material
$110 Buy Men’s at Allbirds
$110 Buy Women’s At Allbirds
These wool runners from Allbirds are popular summer travel shoes made from naturally thermoregulating ZQ Merino wool. Ideal for taking you from flight to a day of sightseeing in, they feature a bouncy Brazilian sugarcane midsole (made from the brand’s trademarked SweetFoam) and a moisture-wicking, odor-reducing insole. We guarantee you won’t need another pair of sneakers for your trip — they’re some of the best shoes for air travel.
 
What reviewers say: “Perfect fit and so comfortable to wear. They are my fourth pair and I love them all.’
New Balance
Best Travel Sneakers
New Balance 574 Sneakers
Size range: 4 to 18 (standard, wide and X wide) men’s; 5 to 12 (standard and wide) women’s
Colorways available: 6
Special features: Hybrid road/ trail design, cushioned ENCAP midsole
$89.99 Buy Women’s At new Balance
$84.99 Buy Men’s At Amazon
New Balance’s 574 sneakers are a closet staple thanks to their timeless hybrid road and trail design that is as comfortable as it is stylish. This super durable shoe has a cushioned ENCAP midsole and polyurethane rim to help support the feet all day long. Best of all, a style this iconic elevates practically every look so you can dress them up or down throughout your trip.
 
What reviewers say: “I’m a big dude, 6’2 and I’m active every day, and of course I have wider feet. My feet don’t feel like they’re going to die at the end of the day which is great.’

Best Slip-On Travel Shoes
Cariuma Canvas Slip-Ons
Size range: 2.5 to 10.5 women’s; 4 to 12 men’s
Colorways available: 6
Special features: Easy clean cotton canvas, vulcanized rubber sole
$79 Buy Now At Cariuma
We should all be trying to make more responsible fashion purchases, and Cariuma makes it easy with these canvas skate shoes. They have a 100 percent vegan design featuring a cork insert, mamona oil-based foam, and vulcanized rubber sole. They also get extra points for the cotton canvas uppers that are easy to clean and pack. In short, they’re a total no-brainer for your next trip.
 
What reviewers say: “These are super comfortable! I love everything about these shoes; the quality of the material, design, and fit. I especially love the mission of sustainability.”

Best Shoes for Travel In Europe
Prada Monolith Fisherman Sandals
Size range: 6 to 11 (women’s)
Colorways available: 3
Special features: Lightweight and versatile
$850 Buy Now At Nordstrom
“My favorite travel shoes right now are these luxe Fisherman sandals from Prada,” says West. “I recently wore these to Europe for vacation and found them versatile and comfortable — and I love an effortlessly chic look.” The super chunky lugged sole adds a statement design detail that will bring something extra special to a girls’ weekend away or a city break.
 
What reviewers say: “The show of the season! Surprisingly so comfortable and super versatile. Absolutely obsessed!”

Best White Walking Shoes for Travel
Tod’s Technical Sneakers
Size range: 4 to 13 men’s
Colorways available: 2
Special features: Tread is composed of different sized rubber pebbles
$895 Buy Now At Tod’s
If you’re in need of a comfortable but slightly dressier shoe for your travels, West recommends this pair from Tod’s. “For men, I love a good-looking pair of sneakers, and this season it’s this leather and technical fabric style from Tod’s,” says West. “I would style them with any look during the day and elevate them at night with a linen shirt and jeans — or khakis with a golf shirt in a more casual setting.” The rubber tread makes these a practical pair of the best travel dress shoes.

Courtesy of DSW
Best Travel Shoes for Wide Feet
Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandals
Size range: 4.5 to 11.5 women’s; 4.5 to 14.5 men’s
Colorways available: Multiple
Special features: Contoured cork footbed conforms to the shape of your foot, pronounced arch support, a deep heel cup, and roomy toe box.
$140 Buy Women’s At Nordstrom
$110 Buy Men’s At Zappos
As anyone who has seen the new Barbie movie will know, Birkenstock sandals are having a moment. The beauty of the Arizona style is their contemporary yet timeless appeal that seems to work with very nearly everything – from shorts, to summer dresses, chinos and even a suit when styled in the right way. The brand’s D width works well for wider feet while the contoured cork and latex footbed mimics the shape of a healthy foot while helping to absorb shock.
 
What the reviewers say: “These are the most amazing shoes I’ve ever put on my feet! I was a bit wary about buying the Arizona because I felt they were a bit manly (I’m used to the grandad, and styles like that) but boy am I glad I got them. They are so versatile, very stylish (the suede is gorgeous), and the most comfortable shoe ever. Be prepared, they do take a few days to break in, but once you do that, you will never want to take them off.”

Best Travel Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Naot Adonis Shoes
Size range: 4 to 11 women’s
Colorways available: 3
Special features: Rubber and foam outsole, fixed laces
$159.95 Buy Now At Zappos
Plantar fasciitis can leave the soles of your feet tender and sore, especially after a day of exploring a new city. These Adonis shoes from Naot will provide you with ample support thanks to their rubber outsole, cushioned foam midsole, and supportive fixed laces that fit snugly around the arch of the foot. There’s also a ribbed trim at the ankle for added comfort.

Best Travel Sandals
Teva Universal Trail Sandals
Size range: 5 to 12 women’s; 8 to 14 men’s
Colorways available: 4
Special features: Fast-drying REPREVE® recycled polyester, EVA midsoles
$79.95 Buy Men’s At REI
$99.95 Buy Women’s At REI
If you’re the adventurous type and need a warm-weather sandal that can also tackle a light hike, Teva’s Universal Trail sandals are it. These hiking sandals have more arch support than the original and a Universal Strapping System that fixes the feet to footbeds through four anchored points of connectivity. Another major plus point is their fast-drying polyester fabric (that’s made from recycled bottles) and EVA midsoles that support the arches.
 
What reviewers say: “I usually prefer hiking sandals with a covered toe, but was interested in trying something that would breathe more. These sandals feel like walking on clouds and were remarkably comfortable when I first put them on.”

Best Waterproof TRavel Shoes
Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Running Shoes
Size range: 3 to 8.5 women’s; 5.5 to 14 men’s
Colorways available: 3
Special features: Waterproof GORE-TEX fabric, high ankle gaiter
On Sale 30% off
$97.97 Buy Men’s At Nike
$140 Buy Women’s At Nike
If you’re planning a very active break where the weather is unpredictable, you’ll need a pair of reliable and waterproof shoes to keep your feet dry. Nike’s Pegasus’s Trail running shoes are made from waterproof GORE-TEX so they’ll withstand even the most challenging of conditions. They also have a higher ankle gaiter, so the rain doesn’t slip down the back.
 
What reviewers say: “These shoes are truly amazing! They keep your feet dry and comfortable after a long day. Plus, they are so light and look great.”

Most Comfortable Travel Shoes
Sanuk Hi Bro Lite Hemp shoes
Size range: 7 to 14 unisex
Colorways available: 2
Special features: Lightweight hemp fabric, EVA cushioned sole
$47 Buy Now At Amazon
These lightweight hemp shoes are so comfy and versatile, you’ll wear them throughout your entire trip. Their easy, understated design is also smart enough to wear to a bar while having enough durability to throw in your beach bag or carry-on. An EVA cushioned sole makes for a comfortable tread, too. Reviewers note that they’re especially great for wide feet, so bear this in mind for sizing.
 
What reviewers say: “They’re perfect for people with wide feet. I normally wear 10.5 wides, but the 10s fit me perfectly. They feel good with and without socks and hold up well too (sole doesn’t pull up even if sweaty feet). They’re a little stuff and snug at first but still comfy and get more comfy the further they break in.”

Best Travel Tennis Shoes
Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 14 men’s; 5 to 11 women’s
Colorways available: 18
Special features: Rubber outsole, easy-clean white leather
$100 Buy Men’s At Adidas
$100 Buy Women’s At Adidas
Adidas’s Stan Smith sneakers are one of the brand’s most enduring styles, starting life as a tennis shoe and evolving into a much-loved streetwear staple. They’re also a travel editor essential thanks to the versatility and comfort they offer, not to mention instant kudos they add to an outfit. Pack them and wear them with everything.
 
What reviewers say: “I love these shoes and will 100% buy another pair. I get so many compliments on them. They are comfortable & fit me perfectly.”

Best Travel Hiking Shoes
Skechers Selmen Boots
Size range: 6-10 (men’s)
Colorways available: 1
Special features: Waterproof, air-cooled memory foam, shock-absorbing articulated midsole
On Sale 43% off
$59.99 Buy Now At Zappos
Outdoorsy trips will need something a little warmer and durable, and Skechers’ Selmen boots are made for withstanding all weather conditions. They’re ideal for hikes and adventures with waterproof leather and mesh, air-cooled memory foam. A flexible high traction lug outsole and shock-absorbing articulated midsole also add plenty of support.
 
What reviewers say: “These are an excellent lightweight hiker, good grip, good rocker, and softer sole. The 4E fit was full width, same fit as my other same sized Skechers in a different design.”

Best Winter TRavel Shoes
UGG Neumel boots
Size range: 8 to 13 men’s; 3 to 12 women’s
Colorways available: 16
Special features: Suede outers and wool shearling lining
$139.95 Buy Men’s At Amazon
$139.95 Buy Women’s AT Amazon
Ugg’s Neumel boots are super popular thanks to their cozy design that blurs the line between slipper and winter shoe. This means that you can wear them out and about during the day, and double up as a slipper when you return to your hotel room or rental. Just be sure to protect them with a waterproof spray before use so they’ll keep your feet snug come rain or shine.

What the reviewers say: “I absolutely LOVE these shoes! They’re really comfortable and they keep my feet warm. They have fur inside and fit true to size. I sprayed both with Scotchguard to keep them water resistant and to keep them from getting dirty.”
Courtesy of Amazon
Best Travel Shoes with Arch Support
Vionic Zinah Platform Sneakers
Size range: 3 to 9 women’s
Colorways available: 5
Special features: Easy-clean leather uppers and orthotic insole arch 
$119.95 Buy Now At Amazon
If you have flat feet and high arches, Dr. Javed advises choosing a shoe with a stable sole and arch-supporting features, which you’ll get in these slip-on sneakers from Vionic. The brand is also founded by a podiatrist, so every aspect of the shoe’s design is made to provide optimum comfort with built-in orthotics. Wear these to keep your feet comfortable on a long day of travel, where you need shoes for standing all day.
 
What the reviewers say: “Contains the foot and provides terrific support and in particular the ankle. Wore them in Egypt for 3 weeks. And they look good too.”
Courtesy of Shopbop
Best Stylish Walking Shoes for Travel
On Cloud 5 Running Shoes
Size range: 7 to 12 men’s; 5 to 11 women’s
Colorways available: 11
Special features: Slip on design, molded heel and memory foam insole
$139.99 Buy Men’s At Nordstrom
$139.99 Buy Women’s At Nordstrom
While this may officially be the brand’s flagship running shoe, On Cloud’s 5 sneaker features a molded heel and memory foam insole that works well for walking, too. Yep, a walking shoe that looks stylish without all of the bulk of a traditional hiking boot. Their slip-on design is also ideal for going through airport security and wearing on the plane. 

What the reviewers say: “These runners went on a 3.5-mile hike and lived up to their name. They’re comfortable and did not give me any pain at all. Highly recommend and now I own three pairs.”

Best Foldable Travel Shoes
Ace Marks Wayne Travel Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 15 men’s
Colorways available: 2
Special features: Collapsible by approximately two inches, doesn’t crease, shock absorbing insole
$235 Buy Now At Ace Marks
These clever travel sneakers from Ace Marks are not only super smart and lightweight, but they can also be collapsed by approximately two inches. They’ve been designed in such a way that this doesn’t crease or damage their soft buffalo leather uppers or shock absorbing insoles, so you can easily squeeze them in a suitcase, overnight bag, or backpack. See them as a non-negotiable on your next trip.

What reviewers say: “Comfortable, light, and portable. Excellent quality! Everything I was looking for in these shoes.”

The Best Travel Shoes for Different Foot Types and Foot Conditions

  • Best travel shoes for plantar fasciitis: For those who need shoes for plantar fasciitis, Dr. Javed recommends a cushioned sole. Think a firm, but flexible midsole and padding in the forefoot to help relieve some stress. You can also add a plantar fasciitis insole to your shoes for extra support.
  • Best travel shoes for wide feet: If you’ve got wide feet, opt for shoes that specifically come in a wide size option or ones that “have soft mesh on the upper that will help reduce pinching for wide feet,” Dr. Javed notes.
  • Best travel shoes for flat feet and high arches: “Travel shoes should be easily removable and soft to allow for swelling during long trips,” says Dr. Javed “If you’re someone that has common foot conditions like flat feet or a high arch, Dr. Javed encourages you to “always buy a shoe with a stable sole to help support the arch of the foot.”
  • Best travel shoes for bunions: As a bunion is a bone deformity, it can cause a lot of pain and discomfort if you wear the wrong footwear. Dr. Javed notes that comfortable walking shoes with big toe boxes are an essential if you have bunions. You should look for orthopedic shoes that have flexible uppers, good arch support and a heel no bigger than two inches. Anything higher or with a pointed toe can exacerbate a bunion and cause more pain.

How to Pack Your Shoes for Travel

Most shoes need a bit of cramming to fit in your suitcase, but taking extra care to pack them carefully is essential for maintaining their integrity. “Pack each pair of shoes in protective travel bags or a dustbag to prevent damage and arrange them on the bottom of your suitcase,” West explains. You can also enclose them in packing cubes to keep them safe and sound — and easy to find upon arrival. “Place your clothes on top, or if you have room, cushion them between the bagged shoes so they don’t move around. Again, I’d recommend packing them within the zippered compartment side of your luggage to keep them contained as much as you can.”

How We Chose the Best Shoes for Travel

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To select out top 16 best shoes for travel we spent hours researching our favorite online stores and designers, as well as seeking the opinion of style experts and podiatrists. We also considered hundreds of online reviews – good and bad – to gauge how our favorite styles fared in real life, not to mention how they worked for specific foot types and conditions such as plantar fasciitis. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Najwa Javed is a Board Certified Podiatrist and Founder of E’MAR Italy. Throughout her years of practice, she has focused on achieving an optimal state of health for her patients through mitigating foot and ankle injuries. With specialized training in foot and ankle surgery and clinical research, she integrates biomechanical stability with surgical innovation, biologic therapies, and modern science.

Tara West is an award-winning fashion stylist, lifestyle blogger, podcast co-host, and on-air style expert who serves clients all over the country, from Boston to NYC to Los Angeles.

Meet the Author

Cat Hufton is a London-based fashion and beauty journalist who has written for some of the world’s best luxury e-commerce companies and publications including InStyle, Harper’s Bazaar, Byrdie, and Cosmopolitan Magazine. She is an avid online shopper and has tested hundreds of products during her career giving her a keen eye for what’s worth your hard-earned dollars and what’s not. Hufton wrote this story on the best travel shoes using her extensive knowledge in the space. Learn more about Footwear News here.

