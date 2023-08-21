The 16 Best Slip-On Sneakers for Women That Are Both Comfortable and Fashionable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Once reserved solely for the sporty, sneakers have become a non-negotiable in most women’s wardrobes. Whether it’s a white pair of women’s sneakers to pare down pretty slip dresses or women’s walking shoes styled to add a casual feel to tailored pants, there aren’t many occasions where a sneaker isn’t suitable. The best slip-on sneakers are effortless and practical.

While offering all the ease and comfort of a traditional sneaker, the slip-on makes running out of the door even quicker. They’re also far comfier and more supportive than flip flops, not to mention they also stay looking cleaner for longer with no laces to get dirty or backs to get crushed down (if you’re in the habit of pulling your sneakers off without untying them, that is).

“Slip-ons are great for that woman on-the-go. My busy mom clients love them, as they don’t have time to tie laces when they’re running out the door with the kids,” says Chellie Carlson, a Transformational Wardrobe Stylist. “Also, for my busy working clients who want to walk to work in comfort, they wear a slip-on sneaker for their commute, then swap into a more elevated heel at work.”

“Slip-on sneakers, also known as slip-on shoes, have become increasingly popular in recent years for several reasons,” adds Dr. Najwa Javed, a board-certified podiatrist and founder of E’mar. “Firstly, slip-on trainers are incredibly convenient and easy to wear. They require no laces or buckles, making them quick and effortless to slip on and off, saving valuable time when getting ready in the morning or when changing shoes during the day.” Dr Javed adds that slip-on sneakers also offer a comfortable and flexible fit, making them an excellent choice for active lifestyles.

Footwear designers have also been quick to follow suit, with everyone from Golden Goose to Vince and Skechers adding slip-on styles to their collections. But with so many options out there, where do you start when searching for the best slip-on sneakers for women?

To help you find your perfect pair fast, we’ve spent hours researching our favorite designers and scouring online stores to find the very best new styles. We also asked industry experts for their tips on finding the best fit and style for your needs while considering a range of foot types and concerns. We’ve included slip-on options that cover everything from shoes for flat feet to shoes for high arches and shoes for plantar fasciitis.

Read on to discover 16 of the very best slip-on sneakers for women.

SPONSORED HEYDUDE Sunapee Sneakers Size range: 5 to 11

Material: Airy fabric, foam, and rubber

Colorways: Leopard, white, black, lilac, Navy Multi

HEYDUDE Top Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars $64.99



The real awe factor is the shoe’s featherweight design constructed of a low-maintenance fabric. The silhouette also includes slip-resistant, natural rubber outsoles with classic herringbone traction so the shoe moves with you and removable insoles that feel “like little pillows.”



What reviewers say: “My new favorites! Such a cute style and, of course, comfortable. I do recommend sizing up. I wear a 6.5 and normally wear a 6 in Dudes but had to size up to a 7 in the Sunapee.”



Price upon publish date of this article: $64.99



Price upon publish date of this article: $64.99



Launched in March of 2023, the Sunapee is one of the newest members of the HEYDUDE family. The shoes are engineered for durability, movement, and immense grip. Available in an array of classic hues, the style comes complete with the HEYDUDE logo patch on the sides of the shoes and on the heel counters. The real awe factor is the shoe's featherweight design constructed of a low-maintenance fabric. The silhouette also includes slip-resistant, natural rubber outsoles with classic herringbone traction so the shoe moves with you and removable insoles that feel "like little pillows." What reviewers say: "My new favorites! Such a cute style and, of course, comfortable. I do recommend sizing up. I wear a 6.5 and normally wear a 6 in Dudes but had to size up to a 7 in the Sunapee."

best canvas slip-on sneakers Cariuma Slip-On Sneakers Size range: 25 to 42 (IT)

Material: Leather and rubber

Colorways: Green, Rose, Leopard Print, and four others

Cariuma Top Quality Store Badge on Google $79



While the brand has an array of comfortable sneaker offerings, the



What reviewers say: “These slip-on canvas shoes are great, Yay no ties! Perfect for summer. They are so comfortable and have good arch support. I ordered grey, in women’s size 10. The color goes with everything, and sizing is a perfect fit for my medium-width feet.”



Price upon publish date of this article: $79



Allbirds Tree Dasher Relay Sneakers Size range: 5 to 11, including half sizes

Material: Leftover stock yarns

Colorways: Natural Black, Blizzard, Hazy Blizzard, Bloom Coral, Calm Teal

Allbirds Top Quality Store Badge on Google $135 Buy Now at allbirds



What reviewers say: “They fit like a glove and feel like I’m walking on a cloud.”



Price upon publish date of this article: $135 Laceless sneakers are game-changers for runners because not only do you not have to worry about tripping over their shoelaces, but also because they have a sock-like fit, support in high-impact areas, and stability for the entire foot length. So if you’ve been meaning to get your hands on a pair for comfort and ease, make them the Allbirds Tree Dasher Relay shoes . These slip-ons are made from leftover yarn and feature the signature ZQ Merino wool along the heel counter for cushioning, natural rubber traction pads for increased pronation control, removable castor bean sockliner for support, and a midsole made of SweetFoam, a bouncy material made from Brazilian sugarcane. Plus, they’re backed by thousands of positive reviews, from people who use them as travel shoes to fans who love how lightweight they are for everyday walking.“They fit like a glove and feel like I’m walking on a cloud.”$135

Best Leather Slip On Sneakers for Women Golden Goose Superstar Sabot Slip-On Sneakers Size range: 25 to 42 (IT)

Material: Leather and rubber

Colorways: White

Bergdorf Goodman Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.7/5 stars $595 Buy Now at bergdorf goodma



What reviewers say: “I love that these are shoes you can wear year-round, no matter how hot or cold it is, and no matter where you live. I have worn these shoes in both summer and winter now and love them for BOTH. If you’re going to spend $500 on a pair of sneakers, you better be able to wear them year round and you definitely can with Golden Goose!”



Price upon publish date of this article: $595 “My favorite slip-on sneakers are Golden Goose — they are my go-to,” says Carlson. “If you tie the laces on the sides to fit your foot, you can easily slip in and out without having to tie and untie the laces. They also have built-in orthotics for comfort.” The Superstar Sabot style is an update on the brand’s most iconic style, made from leather with a hand-distressed finish that gives them that lived-in look. They do have decorative laces across the front, but the back is open, so you can just slip them right on. The ultimate fashion sneaker, there’s no look that these shoes won’t make better.“I love that these are shoes you can wear year-round, no matter how hot or cold it is, and no matter where you live. I have worn these shoes in both summer and winter now and love them for BOTH. If you’re going to spend $500 on a pair of sneakers, you better be able to wear them year round and you definitely can with Golden Goose!”$595

Best Slip-On Sneakers for Moms Rothy’s The Original Slip-on Sneakers Size range: 5 to 13

Material: Signature thread knit made from recycled bottles

Colorways: 12

Rothy’s Top Quality Store Badge on Google $119 Buy Now at rothys



What the reviewers say: “Super comfortable, stylish and goes with any outfit!! These shoes never disappoint!”



Price upon publish date of this article: $119 Available in 12 different colorways, Rothy’s The Original sneakers have a style for everyone. Their size range also runs from a 5 to a 13, which is one of the widest offerings we came across when researching our top slip-on sneakers. Our favorite thing about these shoes? They’re made from a soft and flexible fabric that’s knitted from recycled plastic bottles (which means there’s no breaking in period) and they can be thrown in the washing machine.“Super comfortable, stylish and goes with any outfit!! These shoes never disappoint!”$119

Most Comfortable Slip-on Sneakers Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 Slip-In Sneakers Size range: 6.5 to 12

Material: Air-cooled memory foam, mesh and vegan materials

Colorways: Black

Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars On Sale 29% off $65.47 Buy Now at zappos



What reviewers say: “These shoes are a game changer! I recently had both my knees replaced thus, my range of motion isn’t great enough to bend my leg to put my shoes on! The slip-in function has made my life much more enjoyable, and I will buy no other shoe.”



Price upon publish date of this article: $65.47



Best Slip-On Sneakers for Wide Feet Kizik Athens Slip-On Sneakers Size range: 6 to 13

Material: Mesh fabric and Rabbit Foam

Colorways: 17

Kizik Top Quality Store Badge on Google $129 Buy Now at kizik



What reviewers say: “Currently pregnant and it’s been getting uncomfortable putting on my normal tennis shoes. These were definitely worth it! Right out of the box, I tried them on, and my foot went in so smoothly. The shoe tongue didn’t flip, no creasing on the heel, it popped into place once my foot was in. I’d definitely recommend these shoes if you have trouble putting on shoes or want something quick and simple!”



Price upon publish date of this article: $129



Best Luxury Slip-On Sneakers Common Projects Slip-On Sneakers Size range: 35 to 42 (IT)

Material: Goat suede

Colorways: Brown

Net-a-Porter Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.9/5 stars $482 Buy Now at net-a-porter



Price upon publish date of this article: $482 If you’re looking for more of a high-fashion shoe rather than a sports sneaker, then Common Project’s low-top sneakers are the ultimate investment. This sleek brown style is flawlessly crafted with luxe Goat silk uppers and a rubber tread sole that makes them a comfortable all-day option. Yes, they’re expensive, but with a shoe this comfortable, high-quality, and versatile, the cost per wear will work out well.$482

Best Budget slip-on sneakers Keds Double Decker Leather Slip-On Sneakers Size range: 5.5 to 11

Material: Leather upper, rubber outsole

Colorways: White

Special features: Offered in medium and wide widths

Keds Top Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.9/5 stars

DSW Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.9/5 stars $64.95 Buy Now at keds $64.99 Buy Now at dsw



What reviewers say: “Very nice and comfy shoes. I love the slip-on and go, plus they are the go-to shoe. I have them in black as well.”



Price upon publish date of this article: $64.95 Shopping for the best slip-on sneakers for women doesn’t mean you have to spend top dollar. Meet Ked’s Double Decker Leather Sneakers . At just $64.95, these sneakers let you experience the ease of a slip-on design while providing comfort and style. The shoe is extremely versatile with its signature all-white, low-profile design — a reason the brand has solidified its place in customers’ hearts since 1916. Plus, they feature a soft insole for all-day-everyday wear, a smooth twill lining that’s lightweight and breathable, and a flexible rubber outsole that provides the feet with stability and balance.“Very nice and comfy shoes. I love the slip-on and go, plus they are the go-to shoe. I have them in black as well.”$64.95

Best Slip-on Sneakers for Flat Feet Kuru Atom Slip-On Sneakers Size range: 6 to 11

Material: Novaknit uppers, KuruCloud EVA midsole, non-marking rubber outsole

Colorways: JetBlack, StoneGray-BerryPink, Navy-SkyBlue

Kuru Top Quality Store Badge on Google $145 Buy Now at kuru



Price upon publish date of this article: $145 “Women with flat feet should look for slip-on trainers that have either an arch support built-in or one that can accept an arch support,” advises Dr. Javed. If this is one of your main concerns when buying sneakers, these lightweight slip-ons from Kuru have built-in arch support that custom molds to the shape of your feet. They’re also made from a breathable and flexible mesh fabric that keeps airflow moving through the shoe.$145

What to Look for in the Best Slip-On Shoes for Women

Slip-on sneakers are a staple for your shoe wardrobe, whether you’re looking for comfortable women’s dress shoes or the best shoes for nurses. Below are three key factors to look for when you’re shopping.

A comfortable fit: Dr. Javed explains that slip-ons should feel supportive, stable, and roomy in the toe box. They should also be snug in the ankle and flexible in the toes. “Many slip-on sneakers feature stretchy uppers or elasticated side panels that can adapt to the shape of the foot, providing a snug and secure fit without feeling restrictive,” says Dr. Javed.

The appropriate size: Make sure you choose the appropriate size of slip-on sneakers because if the shoe is too big, your heel will lift, which could cause blisters. Also, if it’s too small, your foot will feel uncomfortably snug and rub against the edges of the shoes, causing blisters. So to prevent bruises, measure your shoe size at home and then compare those measurements to the size chart on the brand’s or retailer’s site. It also can be beneficial to read the reviews, as shoppers may note how the shoe runs.

Activity-appropriate materials: The material you choose is determined by what you plan to wear them for. Breathable mesh and fabric, like those in sports shoes, are ideal warm-weather alternatives for the best hiking boots and the best running shoes. Lightweight canvas and leather are often used on fashion sneakers making great alternatives to your cute summer sandals.

Supportive soles: “The sole should be supportive with minimal flexion,” advises Dr. Javed. “If the sole is too flexible, it can cause the foot to destabilize and create abnormal pressure and a strain in the arch of the foot, known as plantar fasciitis or heel pain.” Slip-on sneakers with arch support are good options for those seeking shoes for heel spurs or shoes for plantar fasciitis.

The style: Slip-on sneakers for women come in many styles, such as slip-on platform sneakers, slip-on mule sneakers, slip-on sneaker-like slippers, slip-on running sneakers, and classic slip-on low-top sneakers, so consider what silhouette suits your needs and taste in order to narrow down your options. Additionally, you’ll also have to decide between slip-on sneakers in bright shades and patterns or single-tone designs; however, we suggest opting for a simple solid color pair since they will team with everything, and you can get more bang for your buck.

Slip-on shoes for flat feet: Dr. Javed explains that women with flat feet should look for a slip-on sneaker with built-in arch support, such as those in Vionics or one that can accept an arch support insole. You should also look for other features, such as stiff material along the inside of the slip-on, as this can help add stability to the inside of the foot and keep it from collapsing on softer materials.

Slip-on shoes for wide feet: If you have a wide foot, look for a slip-on sneaker with a soft, stretchy upper. “Many people with wide feet suffer from bunions and hammertoes and usually have bony prominences,” says Dr. Javed. As such, soft, stretchy, elastic materials are best as these will prevent friction blisters, calluses, and corns. She goes on to say that wide feet also require a style with a low drop, which means that the difference between the heel and the forefoot is minimal. This prevents forward pressure in the toes (a helpful detail for those who need shoes for bunions).

Slip-on sneakers for arch support: According to Dr. Javed, the popularity of slip-on trainers can be attributed to their convenience, comfort, and versatility — but most lack support and stability. Therefore, if you need extra arch support, she advises choosing a design with built-in arch support or one that it can be added to. According to Dr. Javed, the popularity of slip-on shoes has led brands to integrate arch support as part of the shoe. These types are good walking shoes for high arches.

Slip-on sneakers for plantar fasciitis: “People suffering from heel pain should buy slip-on trainers with at least one inch of change in the toe drop,” advise Dr. Javed. “A higher toe drop provides more cushioning and support for the heel and helps people suffering from plantar fasciitis and Achilles tendonitis.” Dr. Javed explains that this, along with a stiff sole, helps protect the plantar fascial band from straining while walking and running. Put them in your rotation of walking shoes for plantar fasciitis.

The Slip-On Sneaker Trend

As far as footwear trends go, you can always count on slip-on women’s sneakers. They lend ease but also feel a tad more exciting and expressive than your everyday trainers.

Today’s slip-on sneaker trend found its footing when Hedi Slimane introduced the silhouette in the Celine Spring 2022 collection. The combination of the all-white palette paired with a bold platform felt incredibly fresh and wearable and caused it to become a celeb-loved style worn by Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. At this time, the versatile design helped inspire other footwear brands, like Vince and Common Projects, to design new iterations and shoppers to reach for the classics like Keds Double Decker Leather Slip-On Sneakers and Vans Classic Slip-Ons.

On Google Trends, searches for “slip-on sneakers for women” is on an upward trajectory with brands like HEYDUDE (+800% searches over the past 90 days) and Golden Goose (+80% searches over the past 90 days) coming out on top. Even countless celebrities like Sian Welby, Shailene Woodley, and Emily Ratajkowksi are leaning into the look, swapping their women’s loafers for comfortable walking shoes (think Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers and ​​Converse Chuck Taylor Shoreline Slip-On Shoes) and pairing them with trousers or a long, flowy skirts.

How We Chose the Best Slip-On Sneakers for Women

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis, and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

We decided on the top 16 slip-on sneakers for women in this roundup after hours of researching our favorite designers and online stores. We considered the thousands of online reviews — good and bad —to find out more about how these styles work with different lifestyle needs and foot types, from slip-on sneakers for flat feet to supportive shoes with high arches or those that help to ease conditions such as plantar fasciitis. We also considered the best retailers to shop when selecting slip-on women’s sneakers, relying on customer reviews and cross-checking with Google’s new Top-Quality Store Badge (a rating that indicates retailers with quick shipping, clear return policies, and positive shopper reviews). Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Najwa Javed is a Board-Certified Podiatrist and Founder of E’MAR, a footwear label founded in Silicon Valley.

Chellie Carlson is a transformational wardrobe stylist with 30 years of experience in the fashion industry. Her signature service, The Method, helps her clients to elevate the way they get dressed and show up for their life.

Meet the Author

Cat Hufton is a London-based fashion and beauty journalist who has written for some of the world’s best luxury e-commerce companies and publications, including InStyle, Harper’s Bazaar, Byrdie, and Cosmopolitan Magazine. She is an avid online shopper and has tested hundreds of products during her career, giving her a keen eye for what’s worth your hard-earned dollars and what’s not. Hufton wrote the original version of the best slip-on sneakers for women in Apri of 2023.

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Fairchild Media Group, where she writes and edits shopping stories for Footwear News and WWD. Prior to her current role, she wrote countless buyer’s guides, trend stories, and reviews on fashion and beauty products, including shoe-focused stories for women. You can find her in stylish loafers when she’s running errands around New York City on the weekend or attending showroom appointments to check out the latest footwear trends during the work week. Chwatt wrote the updated version of this story featuring the best slip-on sneakers for women with trend information, new products, and additional information to help you find your perfect sneaker. Chwatt has updated this guide to the best slip-on sneakers for women on August 16, 2023, to provide the best options for the upcoming fall 2023 season, as well as share more expert insights on how to find the best women’s slip-on sneakers for your needs and style.