The 16 Best Slip-On Sneakers for Women That Are Both Comfortable and Fashionable

Updated August 16, 2023: This guide on the best slip-on sneakers for women was updated with new in-stock product for the fall and winter 2023 season, along with additional information on the slip-on sneaker trend, and what to look for in the best pairs.
Once reserved solely for the sporty, sneakers have become a non-negotiable in most women’s wardrobes. Whether it’s a white pair of women’s sneakers to pare down pretty slip dresses or women’s walking shoes styled to add a casual feel to tailored pants, there aren’t many occasions where a sneaker isn’t suitable. The best slip-on sneakers are effortless and practical.
While offering all the ease and comfort of a traditional sneaker, the slip-on makes running out of the door even quicker. They’re also far comfier and more supportive than flip flops, not to mention they also stay looking cleaner for longer with no laces to get dirty or backs to get crushed down (if you’re in the habit of pulling your sneakers off without untying them, that is).
“Slip-ons are great for that woman on-the-go. My busy mom clients love them, as they don’t have time to tie laces when they’re running out the door with the kids,” says Chellie Carlson, a Transformational Wardrobe Stylist. “Also, for my busy working clients who want to walk to work in comfort, they wear a slip-on sneaker for their commute, then swap into a more elevated heel at work.”
“Slip-on sneakers, also known as slip-on shoes, have become increasingly popular in recent years for several reasons,” adds Dr. Najwa Javed, a board-certified podiatrist and founder of E’mar. “Firstly, slip-on trainers are incredibly convenient and easy to wear. They require no laces or buckles, making them quick and effortless to slip on and off, saving valuable time when getting ready in the morning or when changing shoes during the day.” Dr Javed adds that slip-on sneakers also offer a comfortable and flexible fit, making them an excellent choice for active lifestyles.
Footwear designers have also been quick to follow suit, with everyone from Golden Goose to Vince and Skechers adding slip-on styles to their collections. But with so many options out there, where do you start when searching for the best slip-on sneakers for women?
To help you find your perfect pair fast, we’ve spent hours researching our favorite designers and scouring online stores to find the very best new styles. We also asked industry experts for their tips on finding the best fit and style for your needs while considering a range of foot types and concerns. We’ve included slip-on options that cover everything from shoes for flat feet to shoes for high arches and shoes for plantar fasciitis.
Read on to discover 16 of the very best slip-on sneakers for women.
Slip-on sneakers are a staple for your shoe wardrobe, whether you’re looking for comfortable women’s dress shoes or the best shoes for nurses. Below are three key factors to look for when you’re shopping.
As far as footwear trends go, you can always count on slip-on women’s sneakers. They lend ease but also feel a tad more exciting and expressive than your everyday trainers.
Today’s slip-on sneaker trend found its footing when Hedi Slimane introduced the silhouette in the Celine Spring 2022 collection. The combination of the all-white palette paired with a bold platform felt incredibly fresh and wearable and caused it to become a celeb-loved style worn by Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. At this time, the versatile design helped inspire other footwear brands, like Vince and Common Projects, to design new iterations and shoppers to reach for the classics like Keds Double Decker Leather Slip-On Sneakers and Vans Classic Slip-Ons.
On Google Trends, searches for “slip-on sneakers for women” is on an upward trajectory with brands like HEYDUDE (+800% searches over the past 90 days) and Golden Goose (+80% searches over the past 90 days) coming out on top. Even countless celebrities like Sian Welby, Shailene Woodley, and Emily Ratajkowksi are leaning into the look, swapping their women’s loafers for comfortable walking shoes (think Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers and Converse Chuck Taylor Shoreline Slip-On Shoes) and pairing them with trousers or a long, flowy skirts.
We decided on the top 16 slip-on sneakers for women in this roundup after hours of researching our favorite designers and online stores. We considered the thousands of online reviews — good and bad —to find out more about how these styles work with different lifestyle needs and foot types, from slip-on sneakers for flat feet to supportive shoes with high arches or those that help to ease conditions such as plantar fasciitis. We also considered the best retailers to shop when selecting slip-on women’s sneakers, relying on customer reviews and cross-checking with Google’s new Top-Quality Store Badge (a rating that indicates retailers with quick shipping, clear return policies, and positive shopper reviews). Learn more about us here.
