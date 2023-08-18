The 16 Best Shoes for Back Pain, According to an Expert

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Almost 40 percent of adults in America suffer from some form of chronic back pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Preventing and managing back pain starts from the ground up: Finding the best shoes for back pain will support your feet and joints, keep you aligned, and relieve pressure and pain.

Common causes of back pain can range from injuries and muscle strains to arthritis and osteoporosis, or even chronic overuse or repetitive movements like sitting in one position all the time. Back pain can also be related to certain foot types and conditions. Common foot problems like flat feet or plantar fasciitis impact your gait, which has a trickle-up effect on your posture and alignment.

Good footwear may not solve all your back problems, but choosing comfortable shoes for men and women can help you maintain good posture and balance, and relieve muscular strain and fatigue. When looking for shoes for back pain, you should avoid shoes with a high heel and shoes with no heel: Both high heels and flats put strain on the back and negatively affect the way you walk. That being said, you can find good supportive footwear for all types of occasions from casual to work to exercise.

We consulted podiatrist Dr. Mark Mendeszoon for expert input and researched the causes of back pain and what to look for when shopping for shoes for back pain. These selections will deliver sweet relief.

HeyDude Wally Sport Mesh Loafers Size Range: 6 to 15 men’s

Materials: Mesh upper, flexible rubber outsole

Special Features: Removable memory foam insole

HeyDude Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars



Price upon publish date of this article: $59.99



These slip-on style shoes have an upper that conforms to your foot, and they're super lightweight for all day wear. Elastic laces make them easy to put on and take off, plus the removable memory foam insole conforms to your foot and provides maximum cushioning. The shoes have a thick, flexible rubber outsole for absorbing shock and adding even more cushion. Choose from seven different colors.

Courtesy of Amazon Best Sandals for Back Pain for men Vionic Tide Sandals Size range: 7 to 14 men’s

Materials: Leather upper, EVA midsole, rubber outsole

Special features: APMA Seal of Approval, Motion control footbed

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

Vionic Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars



Price upon publish date of this article: $74.55



The Vionic brand is known for cushioned and supportive shoes. These sandals are offered in nine colors and feature a stabilizing footbed that minimizes excess motion — this keeps your foot stable and properly aligned for maximum support and pain relief. The strap is lined with foam for added comfort, and the leather detailing adds a bit of style. The sandals have a thick, rubber outsole for plenty of traction on wet or uneven surfaces.

Clarks Women’s Breeze Step II Shoes Size range: 5 to 12

Materials: Fabric upper, EVA midsole, rubber outsole

Special features: Foam footbed, elastic straps for comfort and security



Price upon publish date of this article: $49.99 The Clarks Breeze Step II is another casual shoe option for everyday wear. It has a super soft foam footbed that provides plenty of cushion and back support. The fabric upper is breathable and elastic straps at the heel keep the shoe in place and add a little support around your ankle. They slip on and off with ease and are available in three widths so you can find the perfect fit. The outsole is lightweight and flexible with built-in arch support that keeps your foot aligned.

Best Shoe Inserts for Lower Back Pain FitMyFoot Insoles Size range: Custom sizes

Materials: Mesh, nylon, polyurethane foam

Special features: Customizable colors and patterns, Custom fit specific to your foot



Price upon publish date of this article: $99.95 Custom made orthotics can be pricey, but these 3D printed insoles from FitMyFoot give you custom support at a fraction of the price. The FitMyFoot Insole app asks you some questions and walks you through the process of submitting photos so the insoles can be custom made for your feet. You can select custom colors and patterns and the insoles are thin to fit all types of shoes. They have a deep heel cup for support and shock absorption, and the insoles are water- and sweat-proof. FitMyFoot also offers a 30-day happiness guarantee. If you aren't satisfied, you can return your insoles within 30 days for a full refund.

What Causes Back Pain?

There can be many causes of back pain, so it’s important to check with your doctor first so you know what you’re dealing with. Every step a person takes puts four times their body weight in pressure on their feet, according to Dr. Mendeszoon. This pressure can compound already existing problems. Everything in your body is connected so problems with your feet can affect your back. It’s important to find the right pair of shoes for plantar fasciitis, shoes for flat feet, or shoes for ankle support to correct the issue.

Conditions like bunions and plantar fasciitis that cause pain in your feet can change the way you walk and the way you distribute your weight (the right shoes for bunions or plantar fasciitis insoles can help). This can lead to muscle imbalances and misalignment that will throw your hips and back out of whack. Flat feet can cause pain in your back because a flat foot doesn’t absorb shock as well. Flat feet can also lead to overpronation, or the inward rolling of your foot and ankle, which puts extra pressure on your knees and hips.

Other, more general factors that could affect how much back pain you experience are things like poor overall fitness, arthritis in the feet and ankles, overuse injuries, and not allowing enough recovery between workouts.

What to Look for in the Best Shoes for Back Pain

If you get sore after tough workouts or stand on your feet all day (we’re looking at you, nurses), a shoe with shock absorption and strategic cushioning is going to help relieve direct pressure on your pain points. “Someone with back pain is going to want a shoe that has enough support but with proper cushioning, too,” Dr. Mendeszoon says. “You want a shoe that doesn’t have a significant heel drop and fits well both in length and width, since achieving proper foot alignment helps prevent all kinds of aches and pains, including in your back.” The following are some important things to look for when shopping for shoes for back pain.

Shock absorption and cushioning: Midsole cushioning and an outsole that absorb the impact of walking and running will reduce the pressure on your back. Thick memory foam footbeds and deep heel cups can help you feel like you’re walking on clouds which will relieve back pain. Many running shoes incorporate shock-absorbing and energy return technology to help reduce muscle fatigue also.

Midsole cushioning and an outsole that absorb the impact of walking and running will reduce the pressure on your back. Thick memory foam footbeds and deep heel cups can help you feel like you’re walking on clouds which will relieve back pain. Many running shoes incorporate shock-absorbing and energy return technology to help reduce muscle fatigue also. Arch support: A supportive arch in the shoe will help keep your feet in proper alignment. Flat shoes, like flip flops, put undue pressure on your joints and can lead to overpronation which stresses the hips and back. Look for shoes with molded footbeds or removable insoles.

A supportive arch in the shoe will help keep your feet in proper alignment. Flat shoes, like flip flops, put undue pressure on your joints and can lead to overpronation which stresses the hips and back. Look for shoes with molded footbeds or removable insoles. Heel-to-toe drop: The heel drop on a shoe refers to how much higher the heel is than the toe of the shoe. There’s a happy medium here. Flat shoes aren’t supportive, but high heels stress your feet and back in other ways. Shoes that have 0 to 4 millimeter drops are the most beneficial, says Dr. Mendeszoon.

The heel drop on a shoe refers to how much higher the heel is than the toe of the shoe. There’s a happy medium here. Flat shoes aren’t supportive, but high heels stress your feet and back in other ways. Shoes that have 0 to 4 millimeter drops are the most beneficial, says Dr. Mendeszoon. Overall fit: Tight shoes will put pressure on your feet, causing pain or an altered gait. Look for shoes with uppers that stretch and conform to your foot and have a wide toe box for plenty of wiggle room, seeking out shoes for wide feet if necessary.

How We Selected the Best Shoes for Back Pain

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To make selections for the best shoes for back pain, I first relied on my background as a fitness professional, recreational runner, and personal experience with a back injury. I then researched products that fit different needs, such as, dress shoes for back pain or running shoes for back pain. Within each category, I reviewed top-selling brands and customer feedback to make the best choices. I also spoke with an expert to get their input and recommendations on what foot ailments can cause back pain and what features to look for when shopping for different types of shoes for back pain. We also considered the best retailers to shop when selecting the best shoes for back pain sufferers, cross-checking with Google’s new Top-Quality Store Badge (a rating that indicates retailers with quick shipping, clear return policies, and positive shopper reviews). Learn more about us here.

Meet the Expert

Dr. Mark Mendeszoon, DPM, is a podiatrist and foot and ankle surgeon based in Ohio who has worked with Olympic athletes. He is also a footwear expert and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association.

Meet the Author

Jen Zeltwanger, ACSM-EP, is a freelance writer/editor specializing in health and fitness topics and product reviews. As a fitness professional and someone who has dealt with chronic back pain, Zeltwanger knows how all types of shoes can affect your back and knows what to look for when shopping for quality shoes for back pain.