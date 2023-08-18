The 16 Best Shoes for Back Pain, According to an Expert

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Almost 40 percent of adults in America suffer from some form of chronic back pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Preventing and managing back pain starts from the ground up: Finding the best shoes for back pain will support your feet and joints, keep you aligned, and relieve pressure and pain.
Common causes of back pain can range from injuries and muscle strains to arthritis and osteoporosis, or even chronic overuse or repetitive movements like sitting in one position all the time. Back pain can also be related to certain foot types and conditions. Common foot problems like flat feet or plantar fasciitis impact your gait, which has a trickle-up effect on your posture and alignment.
Good footwear may not solve all your back problems, but choosing comfortable shoes for men and women can help you maintain good posture and balance, and relieve muscular strain and fatigue. When looking for shoes for back pain, you should avoid shoes with a high heel and shoes with no heel: Both high heels and flats put strain on the back and negatively affect the way you walk. That being said, you can find good supportive footwear for all types of occasions from casual to work to exercise.
We consulted podiatrist Dr. Mark Mendeszoon for expert input and researched the causes of back pain and what to look for when shopping for shoes for back pain. These selections will deliver sweet relief.
There can be many causes of back pain, so it’s important to check with your doctor first so you know what you’re dealing with. Every step a person takes puts four times their body weight in pressure on their feet, according to Dr. Mendeszoon. This pressure can compound already existing problems. Everything in your body is connected so problems with your feet can affect your back. It’s important to find the right pair of shoes for plantar fasciitis, shoes for flat feet, or shoes for ankle support to correct the issue.
Conditions like bunions and plantar fasciitis that cause pain in your feet can change the way you walk and the way you distribute your weight (the right shoes for bunions or plantar fasciitis insoles can help). This can lead to muscle imbalances and misalignment that will throw your hips and back out of whack. Flat feet can cause pain in your back because a flat foot doesn’t absorb shock as well. Flat feet can also lead to overpronation, or the inward rolling of your foot and ankle, which puts extra pressure on your knees and hips.
Other, more general factors that could affect how much back pain you experience are things like poor overall fitness, arthritis in the feet and ankles, overuse injuries, and not allowing enough recovery between workouts.
If you get sore after tough workouts or stand on your feet all day (we’re looking at you, nurses), a shoe with shock absorption and strategic cushioning is going to help relieve direct pressure on your pain points. “Someone with back pain is going to want a shoe that has enough support but with proper cushioning, too,” Dr. Mendeszoon says. “You want a shoe that doesn’t have a significant heel drop and fits well both in length and width, since achieving proper foot alignment helps prevent all kinds of aches and pains, including in your back.” The following are some important things to look for when shopping for shoes for back pain.
To make selections for the best shoes for back pain, I first relied on my background as a fitness professional, recreational runner, and personal experience with a back injury. I then researched products that fit different needs, such as, dress shoes for back pain or running shoes for back pain. Within each category, I reviewed top-selling brands and customer feedback to make the best choices. I also spoke with an expert to get their input and recommendations on what foot ailments can cause back pain and what features to look for when shopping for different types of shoes for back pain. We also considered the best retailers to shop when selecting the best shoes for back pain sufferers, cross-checking with Google’s new Top-Quality Store Badge (a rating that indicates retailers with quick shipping, clear return policies, and positive shopper reviews). Learn more about us here.
Dr. Mark Mendeszoon, DPM, is a podiatrist and foot and ankle surgeon based in Ohio who has worked with Olympic athletes. He is also a footwear expert and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association.
Jen Zeltwanger, ACSM-EP, is a freelance writer/editor specializing in health and fitness topics and product reviews. As a fitness professional and someone who has dealt with chronic back pain, Zeltwanger knows how all types of shoes can affect your back and knows what to look for when shopping for quality shoes for back pain.
