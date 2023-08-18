×
The 16 Best Shoes for Back Pain, According to an Expert

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Top Shoes for Back Pain of 2023
16 Best Shoes for Back Pain
Best Sneakers for Back Pain
Hoka Bondi 8 Shoes
Best Running Shoes for Back Pain
Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneakers
Best Shoes for Back and Hip Pain
Brooks Glycerin GTS 20 Shoes
Best Women’s Walking Shoes for Lower Back Pain
 Skechers Go Walk Arch Fit Crystal Waves Shoes
Best Work Shoes for Back Pain
Crocs On-The-Clock Clogs
Best Sandals for Back Pain for Women
Vionic Rest Kirra Sandals
Vionic Men's Tide
Best Sandals for Back Pain for men
Vionic Tide Sandals
Best Women’s Dress Shoes for Lower Back Pain
Vionic Women’s Willa Slip-On Flats
Best Men’s Dress Shoes for Back Pain
Orthofeet Gramercy Men’s Dress Shoes
Best walking shoes for back pain
New Balance Fresh Foam X 880 v13 Sneakers
Best Hiking Shoes for Back Pain
Merrell Moab 3 Shoes
Clarks Women’s Breeze Step II Shoes
Oofos Oomg Low Shoe
Best orthopedic shoes for back pain 
Oofos Oomg Sport Low Shoes
Best Shoe Inserts for Lower Back Pain
FitMyFoot Insoles
Almost 40 percent of adults in America suffer from some form of chronic back pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Preventing and managing back pain starts from the ground up: Finding the best shoes for back pain will support your feet and joints, keep you aligned, and relieve pressure and pain.

Common causes of back pain can range from injuries and muscle strains to arthritis and osteoporosis, or even chronic overuse or repetitive movements like sitting in one position all the time. Back pain can also be related to certain foot types and conditions. Common foot problems like flat feet or plantar fasciitis impact your gait, which has a trickle-up effect on your posture and alignment.

Good footwear may not solve all your back problems, but choosing comfortable shoes for men and women can help you maintain good posture and balance, and relieve muscular strain and fatigue. When looking for shoes for back pain, you should avoid shoes with a high heel and shoes with no heel: Both high heels and flats put strain on the back and negatively affect the way you walk. That being said, you can find good supportive footwear for all types of occasions from casual to work to exercise.

We consulted podiatrist Dr. Mark Mendeszoon for expert input and researched the causes of back pain and what to look for when shopping for shoes for back pain. These selections will deliver sweet relief.

Courtesy of Hoka
Best Sneakers for Back Pain
Hoka Bondi 8 Shoes
Size range: 7 to 16 men’s; 5 to 12 women’s 
Materials: Polyester mesh upper, foam midsole, rubber outsole
Special features: Extended heel for support
Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars 
Hoka shoes are known for their plush cushioning and shock absorption, both of which are good for back pain. These sneakers for lower back pain have the seal of acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association for promoting foot health. With an extended heel design and a rear crash pad for shock absorption, the Bondi 8s are some of the best cushioned running shoes you can find. The shoe also has a memory foam collar around the ankle for added comfort — even if you’re not a jogger, the Bondi 8s are a very stable shoe for maximum back support and comfort when you’re running errands or need shoes for standing all day. (Yes, running shoes are good for walking.) This writer personally wore Hokas for three years as a school teacher on her feet all day and had no back issues to report.

Price upon publish date of this article: $165
Best Running Shoes for Back Pain
Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneakers
Size range: 4 to 18 men’s; 5 to 12 women’s 
Materials: Plastic yarn upper, Sustainable rubber outsole
Special features: Foam capsules for energy return
Adidas Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.7/5 stars
If you’re a regular runner looking for cushioned shoes to alleviate back pain that still deliver plenty of performance, the Ultraboost Light sneakers are a top choice. The midsole is made of a lighter take on Adidas’ signature Boost midsole, providing energy return to give you more power on your runs without slowing you down. The back support shoes’ upper has a snug, sock-like fit that forms to and moves with your foot. And it’s partially made from recycled ocean plastic yarn. Ultraboost Lights support your back and feet and they’re ideal for daily training runs.

Price upon publish date of this article: $190

HeyDude Wally Sport Mesh Loafers
Size Range: 6 to 15 men’s
Materials: Mesh upper, flexible rubber outsole
Special Features: Removable memory foam insole
HeyDude Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
These slip-on style shoes have an upper that conforms to your foot, and they’re super lightweight for all day wear. Elastic laces make them easy to put on and take off, plus the removable memory foam insole conforms to your foot and provides maximum cushioning. The shoes have a thick, flexible rubber outsole for absorbing shock and adding even more cushion. Choose from seven different colors.

Price upon publish date of this article: $59.99

Best Shoes for Back and Hip Pain
Brooks Glycerin GTS 20 Shoes
Size range: 5 to 12 women’s; 7 to 15 men’s
Materials: Synthetic mesh upper, rubber outsole
Special features: GuideRails technology for extra stability
Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
Brooks Top-Quality Store Badge on Google
The GTS in the Brooks Glycerin stands for Go-To Support: These shoes are designed to help your ankles and knees stay aligned so no extra strain is put on your hips and back. These stability running shoes minimize excess movement, thanks to their GuideRails support technology. Designed to maintain a neutral stride that doesn’t strain your joints, these tennis shoes for back pain also have super soft, balanced cushioning through the entire foot providing softness for the heel and forefoot. The mesh upper is breathable but snug to keep your foot in place.

Price upon publish date of this article: $160
16 Best Shoes for Back Pain
Best Women’s Walking Shoes for Lower Back Pain
 Skechers Go Walk Arch Fit Crystal Waves Shoes
Size range: 5.5 to 11 women’s
Materials: Knit upper, rubber outsole
Special features: Slip-on style, Comfort Pillar technology for stability
Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
Skechers Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
The Go Walk line of Skechers shoes are known for their lightweight, durable construction that provides plenty of cushion for long walks. The Crystal Waves model is a slip-on design with stretch laces that makes them a snap to get on and off, and their removable insole provides solid arch support and shock absorption. If walking is your go-to exercise, a stable shoe like these will protect and support your back. As an added plus, these machine-washable shoes are easy to care for when they get dirty or sweaty.

Price upon publish date of this article: $62.99

Best Work Shoes for Back Pain
Crocs On-The-Clock Clogs
Size range: 4 to 13 unisex
Materials: Thermoplastic
Special features: Slip-on style, solid one-piece molded construction
Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
Crocs Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.1/5 stars
For medical personnel or restaurant workers are on their feet all day, comfortable, supportive shoes can make all the difference when it comes to back pain. These slip-on style shoes are fully molded for one-piece construction and have an enclosed heel and toe to hold your foot in place. They’re lightweight, flexible, easy to clean, and have a slip-resistant outsole for safety. The molded footbeds in these slip-on shoes for women and men are deeply cushioned for all-day comfort and provide good arch support. These comfortable clogs have a relaxed fit meaning there’s a little wiggle room but they still fit securely and your feet won’t slide around — making them ideal shoes for nurses.

Price upon publish date of this article: $38
16 Best Shoes for Back Pain
Best Sandals for Back Pain for Women
Vionic Rest Kirra Sandals
Size range: 6 to 11 women’s
Materials: Leather upper, EVA midsole, rubber outsole
Special features: APMA Seal of Approval
Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
Fully flat sandals and shoes are not good for your feet, especially if you have back pain. This pair of arch support sandals from Vionic feature a contoured footbed and a deep heel cup, making them an ideal pair of sandals for plantar fasciitis, too. The strappy, leather upper comes in five different colors and the rubber tread provides plenty of traction. These sandals are a good choice for all-day, casual-wear comfort. And they come in half sizes.

Price upon publish date of this article: $89.95

Vionic Men's Tide
Best Sandals for Back Pain for men
Vionic Tide Sandals
Size range: 7 to 14 men’s
Materials: Leather upper, EVA midsole, rubber outsole
Special features: APMA Seal of Approval, Motion control footbed
Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
Vionic Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
The Vionic brand is known for cushioned and supportive shoes. These sandals are offered in nine colors and feature a stabilizing footbed that minimizes excess motion — this keeps your foot stable and properly aligned for maximum support and pain relief. The strap is lined with foam for added comfort, and the leather detailing adds a bit of style. The sandals have a thick, rubber outsole for plenty of traction on wet or uneven surfaces. 

Price upon publish date of this article: $74.55

Best Women’s Dress Shoes for Lower Back Pain
Vionic Women’s Willa Slip-On Flats
Size range: 5 to 11
Materials: Leather or suede upper, EVA midsole, rubber outsole
Special features: 32 different colors available
Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
Vionic Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
For a sleek, classic look, try these slip-on shoes that look great for any occasion, but really shine when you need a pair of comfortable dress shoes for women. Over 30 different color or pattern options means you can find exactly what you need for your wardrobe, and they also come in wide widths. The insole hugs your arch and heel to keep your foot snug and prevent it from flopping in and out of the shoe. And these comfortable flats feature a podiatrist-designed midsole that supports your heel and cushions your forefoot so it’s easy to wear these shoes all day.  

Price upon publish date of this article: $129.95
Best Men’s Dress Shoes for Back Pain
Orthofeet Gramercy Men’s Dress Shoes
Size range: 7 to 14 men’s
Materials: Leather upper, rubber outsole
Special features: Wide size range
Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
Orthofeet Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.7/5 stars
You don’t need to sacrifice style in order to be comfortable. Orthofeet’s Gramercy Dress Shoes include an orthotic insole and arch booster to hold your foot in a neutral, aligned position. The shoes come in black or brown and are offered in four widths so you can get the perfect fit. The lace-up upper is leather but is very stretchable and features a wide toe box for comfort. Plus, the insoles have additional cushioning in the heel for shock absorption, and they are odor- and sweat-resistant.

Price upon publish date of this article: $116.95

Best walking shoes for back pain
New Balance Fresh Foam X 880 v13 Sneakers
Size range: 7 to 16 men’s; 5 to 13 women’s 
Materials: Mesh upper, foam midsole, rubber outsole
Special features: Wide and Extra wide widths
Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars 
New Balance Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
Made partially with renewable resources, these New Balance shoes are offered in four width options. The toe box is wide and rounded to provide plenty of cushioning and comfort in the forefoot. New Balance’s Fresh Foam x 880 v 13 feature a midsole that’s thickly cushioned for shock absorption, and your foot stays snug and stable with the molded heel counter. You’ll get plenty of long-lasting use out of these shoes with the thick rubber outsole made specifically to be more durable in the usual wear spots.

Price upon publish date of this article: $139.95

Best Hiking Shoes for Back Pain
Merrell Moab 3 Shoes
Size range: 7 to 16 men’s; 5 to 12 women’s
Materials: Leather and mesh upper, synthetic outsole
Special features: Bellows tongue to keep debris out, Molded arch shanks for rigidity
Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
Designed with recycled materials, the Merrell Moab 3 makes long hikes on rough terrain feel like a stroll in the park. The footbed contours to the shape of your foot with an integrated cushion pod that reduces fatigue and absorbs impact. Molded arch shanks keep your foot rigid and reduce torsion of your ankles so you have more stability on uneven surfaces. The breathable mesh upper has a tongue that is attached to the sides so it keeps debris and water out, while still allowing room for your hiking socks. You have a choice of eight colors and two different widths. 

Price upon publish date of this article: $120

Best Shoes for lower back Pain
On Cloud 5 Sneakers
Size range: 7 to 14 men’s; 5 to 11 women’s 
Materials: Mesh upper, rubber outsole
Special features: Speed lacing system
Dicks Sporting Goods Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
On Running’s CloudTec technology provides foam cushioning for soft landings and powerful take-offs, and is proven to reduce muscle fatigue and protect against impact. The speed lacing system pulls the shoe tight and locks your foot in place, but classic laces are included if you prefer a more traditional setup. These shoes can support and protect your back during casual everyday wear or long training runs or workouts. They also come in a waterproof option.

Price upon publish date of this article: $139.99
Clarks Women’s Breeze Step II Shoes
Size range: 5 to 12
Materials: Fabric upper, EVA midsole, rubber outsole
Special features: Foam footbed, elastic straps for comfort and security
The Clarks Breeze Step II is another casual shoe option for everyday wear. It has a super soft foam footbed that provides plenty of cushion and back support. The fabric upper is breathable and elastic straps at the heel keep the shoe in place and add a little support around your ankle. They slip on and off with ease and are available in three widths so you can find the perfect fit. The outsole is lightweight and flexible with built-in arch support that keeps your foot aligned. 

Price upon publish date of this article: $49.99
Oofos Oomg Low Shoe
Courtesy of Amazon
Best orthopedic shoes for back pain 
Oofos Oomg Sport Low Shoes
Size range: 8 to 14 men’s; 5 to 11 women’s
Materials: Fabric upper, closed-cell foam
Special features: OOfoam technology absorbs more impact than typical shoes
Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars 
Oofos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.7/5 stars 
If you are active and workout hard, a recovery shoe might be just what you need after intense training sessions. A four-way stretch upper and slip-in style make these shoes easy to put on after a tough workout. These orthopedic shoes for women and men have a footbed that’s designed to absorb more impact than typical shoes so your body doesn’t have to, reducing stress on joints. The molded arch support allows your foot to move naturally and the shoe is lightweight and flexible so it feels like you’re hardly wearing anything. 

Price upon publish date of this article: $139.99
Best Shoe Inserts for Lower Back Pain
FitMyFoot Insoles
Size range: Custom sizes
Materials: Mesh, nylon, polyurethane foam
Special features: Customizable colors and patterns, Custom fit specific to your foot
Custom made orthotics can be pricey, but these 3D printed insoles from FitMyFoot give you custom support at a fraction of the price. The FitMyFoot Insole app asks you some questions and walks you through the process of submitting photos so the insoles can be custom made for your feet. You can select custom colors and patterns and the insoles are thin to fit all types of shoes. They have a deep heel cup for support and shock absorption, and the insoles are water- and sweat-proof. FitMyFoot also offers a 30-day happiness guarantee. If you aren’t satisfied, you can return your insoles within 30 days for a full refund.

Price upon publish date of this article: $99.95

What Causes Back Pain?

There can be many causes of back pain, so it’s important to check with your doctor first so you know what you’re dealing with. Every step a person takes puts four times their body weight in pressure on their feet, according to Dr. Mendeszoon. This pressure can compound already existing problems. Everything in your body is connected so problems with your feet can affect your back. It’s important to find the right pair of shoes for plantar fasciitis, shoes for flat feet, or shoes for ankle support to correct the issue.

Conditions like bunions and plantar fasciitis that cause pain in your feet can change the way you walk and the way you distribute your weight (the right shoes for bunions or plantar fasciitis insoles can help). This can lead to muscle imbalances and misalignment that will throw your hips and back out of whack. Flat feet can cause pain in your back because a flat foot doesn’t absorb shock as well. Flat feet can also lead to overpronation, or the inward rolling of your foot and ankle, which puts extra pressure on your knees and hips. 

Other, more general factors that could affect how much back pain you experience are things like poor overall fitness, arthritis in the feet and ankles, overuse injuries, and not allowing enough recovery between workouts.

What to Look for in the Best Shoes for Back Pain

If you get sore after tough workouts or stand on your feet all day (we’re looking at you, nurses), a shoe with shock absorption and strategic cushioning is going to help relieve direct pressure on your pain points. “Someone with back pain is going to want a shoe that has enough support but with proper cushioning, too,” Dr. Mendeszoon says. “You want a shoe that doesn’t have a significant heel drop and fits well both in length and width, since achieving proper foot alignment helps prevent all kinds of aches and pains, including in your back.” The following are some important things to look for when shopping for shoes for back pain.

  • Shock absorption and cushioning: Midsole cushioning and an outsole that absorb the impact of walking and running will reduce the pressure on your back. Thick memory foam footbeds and deep heel cups can help you feel like you’re walking on clouds which will relieve back pain. Many running shoes incorporate shock-absorbing and energy return technology to help reduce muscle fatigue also.
  • Arch support: A supportive arch in the shoe will help keep your feet in proper alignment. Flat shoes, like flip flops, put undue pressure on your joints and can lead to overpronation which stresses the hips and back. Look for shoes with molded footbeds or removable insoles.
  • Heel-to-toe drop: The heel drop on a shoe refers to how much higher the heel is than the toe of the shoe. There’s a happy medium here. Flat shoes aren’t supportive, but high heels stress your feet and back in other ways. Shoes that have 0 to 4 millimeter drops are the most beneficial, says Dr. Mendeszoon.
  • Overall fit: Tight shoes will put pressure on your feet, causing pain or an altered gait. Look for shoes with uppers that stretch and conform to your foot and have a wide toe box for plenty of wiggle room, seeking out shoes for wide feet if necessary.

How We Selected the Best Shoes for Back Pain

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To make selections for the best shoes for back pain, I first relied on my background as a fitness professional, recreational runner, and personal experience with a back injury. I then researched products that fit different needs, such as, dress shoes for back pain or running shoes for back pain. Within each category, I reviewed top-selling brands and customer feedback to make the best choices. I also spoke with an expert to get their input and recommendations on what foot ailments can cause back pain and what features to look for when shopping for different types of shoes for back pain. We also considered the best retailers to shop when selecting the best shoes for back pain sufferers, cross-checking with Google’s new Top-Quality Store Badge (a rating that indicates retailers with quick shipping, clear return policies, and positive shopper reviews). Learn more about us here.

Meet the Expert

Dr. Mark Mendeszoon, DPM, is a podiatrist and foot and ankle surgeon based in Ohio who has worked with Olympic athletes. He is also a footwear expert and  spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association.

Meet the Author

Jen Zeltwanger, ACSM-EP, is a freelance writer/editor specializing in health and fitness topics and product reviews. As a fitness professional and someone who has dealt with chronic back pain, Zeltwanger knows how all types of shoes can affect your back and knows what to look for when shopping for quality shoes for back pain.

