The 10 Best Platform Sneakers to Elevate Your Shoe Game This Fall

Comfortable sneakers for women are a mainstay in every footwear rotation, but there’s always room for a little lift. The best platform sneakers for women are a streetwear trend that’s stacking high above the rest, with tons of celebs sporting them out and about, and top shoe brands releasing elevated iterations of their most classic silhouettes. The best part is you don’t have to sacrifice comfort with this high-style shoe, because we curated the most comfortable platform sneakers on the market to add an edgy boost to any outfit.

While platform sneakers have become a major fashion trend in recent years, they’re far from new in the athleisure lexicon. Through the ‘90s and early aughts, style stars from the Spice Girls to Britney Spears and even Bratz dolls were constantly sporting the sneakers with everything from luxe velour tracksuits, flared jeans, and itty-bitty mini skirts. With the decades surrounding Y2K dominating today’s footwear trends, these chunky sneakers have only towered to new heights of design and comfort alike.

Modern platform sneakers first stomped the runways at Stella McCartney’s fall 2014 show, then made waves in rainbow at Gucci’s Resort 2017 show. More recently, they were seen on spring 2022 runways, including white platform sneakers at Céline. Throughout summer 2023, celebs have been spotted embracing bold soles from the red carpets to street style. From platform Converse sneakers worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello, and Ciara, to tall white steppers seen on Heidi Klum, Vanessa Hudgens, and Katie Holmes, it’s safe to say the trend isn’t leaving anytime soon.

There’s a myriad of platform sneakers for women to shop right now from the range editor-loved brands including Adidas, Nike, HEYDUDE, New Balance, and Vans. In 2023, brand new styles are introducing innovative cushioning, supportive collar padding, and essential cushioned footbeds that add extra comfort to your stride. You can even buy them in your favorite sneaker styles, from New Balance 574s, Adidas Gazelles, slip-on Dr. Scholl’s, and Vans Old Skool’s.

Whether you’re prepping for back-to-school season, boosting your sneaker lineup for fall, or looking to dip your toe into the towering trend, keep reading, because we’ve rounded up the hottest platform sneakers for women to shop now.

Naked Wolfe Sporty Chunky Platform Sneakers Size range: 5 to 10

Colorways: White

Materials: Leather

Platform height: 2.75″

Saks Fifth Avenue Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4/5 stars

Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars $199.95 Buy Now At Saks Fifth Avenue $199.95 Buy Now At Nordstrom



What reviewers say: “Zero complaints — I’m buying more pairs. These feel like you’re walking on clouds. I’ve owned other platform sneakers before and these are by far the most comfortable. Also, these aren’t blindingly white. The laces are, but the leather itself is more eggshell — which is perfect to me!”



Price upon publish date of this article: $199.95 If you’re looking for a serious platform sneaker, look no further than chunky platform sneakers from Naked Wolfe. The Sporty Chunky Platform sneakers have a low-cut collar, all white leather upper, and a soaring 2.75-inch platform midsole. The exaggerated ’90s-inspired platform makes for a fashion-forward chunky shoe that would have easily been Sporty Spice-approved back in the day. Pair these with your favorite frocks or comfy jeans for an edgy twist on your everyday uniform.“Zero complaints — I’m buying more pairs. These feel like you’re walking on clouds. I’ve owned other platform sneakers before and these are by far the most comfortable. Also, these aren’t blindingly white. The laces are, but the leather itself is more eggshell — which is perfect to me!”$199.95

Adidas Gazelle Bold Sneakers Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Pink, green, orange, red, black, blue, and more

Materials: Suede

Platform height: 1.5″

Special features: Removable insole

Adidas Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.7/5 stars $120 Buy Now At Adidas



Price upon publish date of this article: $120



Nike Court Vision Alta Sneakers Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Pink, white, beige, white and aqua

Materials: Synthetic leather, mesh

Platform height:

Special features: Collapsable heel

Nike Top Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars $85 Buy Now At nike



What reviewers say: “Cute, comfy, and light. These sneakers are so pretty and fresh! They’re super comfortable and lightweight for such a thick sole. I’m size 9 and they fit perfectly. I can wear them without socks and they don’t hurt my skin.”



Price upon publish date of this article: $85



Puma Mayze LTH Platform Sneakers Size range: 6 to 11

Colorways: White and black, white and beige

Materials: Leather, textile, rubber

Heel height: 1.75″

Platform height: 1″

Special features: Sustainable production

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars $80 Buy Now At Amazon $89.95 Buy Now At Zappos



What reviewers say: “I love these shoes. I wore them on vacation and walked several miles a day in them. They are so comfortable. The platform is perfect! They give just the right amount of lift and they look great with everything from shorts to jeans to dresses.”



Price upon publish date of this article: $80 If you’re a fan of the chunky shoe trend, this stomper style combines the two streetwear favorites in one. Puma’s white-topped Mayze LTH platform sneaker offers a low-top cut with a rugged, flexible traction outsole. It has a slight 3/4 inch heel-toe drop that aids in arch support, paired with ample footbed cushioning and a lightweight, shock-absorbing midsole for effortless strides. Its low, padded collar is comfy without needing high socks, though their edgy design would be adorable juxtaposed with textured tights or frilly sock trims. They’re some of the best platform sneakers on Amazon you can find.“I love these shoes. I wore them on vacation and walked several miles a day in them. They are so comfortable. The platform is perfect! They give just the right amount of lift and they look great with everything from shorts to jeans to dresses.”$80

Dr. Scholl’s Madison Next Platform Wedge Sneaker Size range: 6 to 11

Colorways: Black snake, gray snake, white, off white microfiber

Materials: Faux leather, rubber

Heel height: 1.75″

Platform height: 1.5″

Special features: Slip-on style

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars $50 Buy Now At Amazon $50 Buy Now At Zappos



What reviewers say: “Comfortable and stylish. I am a hairstylist and I’m on my feet all day. These are my favorite shoes!”



Price upon publish date of this article: $50



Converse Run Star Hike Platform High Top Sneakers Size range: 4.5 to 13

Colorways: Black, white, pink

Materials: Leather, textile, tubber

Heel height: 2″

Platform height: 1.5″

Special features: OrthoLite Eco footbed

Luisaviaroma Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.2/5 stars

Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars

Ssense Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

On Sale 45% off $77 Buy Now At Luisaviaroma $85 Buy Now At SSense $115 Buy Now At Nordstrom



What reviewers say: “These are so cool. I was a little concerned that I would not like the platform shoe sole, but these are so comfortable! You get support and softness that you do not always get with a Chuck. Plus, I am not sure I have ever received as many compliments on a shoe before. LOVED THEM SO MUCH…bought the pink pair also!”



Price upon publish date of this article: $77



Best Canvas Shoes These spikey steppers are a modern twist on timeless Converse High Tops. We've seen tons of celebs sporting them lately, from Florence Pugh to Lucy Liu and Janet Jackson, to name a few. Just like the original basketball shoe, these high platform sneakers are topped with flexible canvas uppers, contrast stitching, and the signature Chuck Taylor logo. The Converse Run Star Hike Platform High Tops are updated with innovative features including a thicker foam rubber midsole, serrated sole, and treaded rubber outsole that'll trek you from city pavement to the hiking trail."These are so cool. I was a little concerned that I would not like the platform shoe sole, but these are so comfortable! You get support and softness that you do not always get with a Chuck. Plus, I am not sure I have ever received as many compliments on a shoe before. LOVED THEM SO MUCH…bought the pink pair also!"$77

What to Look for in Platform Sneakers

How to Wear Platform Sneakers: Platform Sneaker Trend Outfit Ideas

Platform sneakers style just the same as your go-to pair of white sneakers for women or walking shoes for women, while adding an extra high-style flair of personality to any ensemble and occasion. “At Stitch Fix, we’re calling 2023 the year of the ‘Intentional Wardrobe, as more shoppers prioritize quality, versatility, and trend-proof items that can be just as easily worn to work as they can for a weekend brunch, says Roe. ” Platform sneakers are already a bold and structured silhouette, so they make for a fun piece for playing with proportions. You can go all-out maximalist and pair them with your most baggy jeans or oversized jackets, or balance out their chunky vibe with daintier garments that have short hemlines and sleek fits.

Platform sneakers with dresses or skirts: Platform sneakers will only make you look taller and your legs look longer. When you’re showing some leg in a dress or a skirt, a pair of platform sneakers will give you a towering illusion that is far comfier than any pair of pumps. Plus, they add an edgy, too-cool-for-school streetwear twist to any feminine silhouette. Whether you opt for a mini skirt and a crop top, a silky slip dress, or a chic midi skirt, platform sandals style beautifully with trendy socks or buttery-smooth hosiery.

Platform sneakers will only make you look taller and your legs look longer. When you’re showing some leg in a dress or a skirt, a pair of platform sneakers will give you a towering illusion that is far comfier than any pair of pumps. Plus, they add an edgy, too-cool-for-school streetwear twist to any feminine silhouette. Whether you opt for a mini skirt and a crop top, a silky slip dress, or a chic midi skirt, platform sandals style beautifully with trendy socks or buttery-smooth hosiery. Platform sneakers with jeans: You don’t have to swap out your favorite pieces to style your new pair of platform sneakers. Timeless denim styles, from straight-leg jeans, wide-leg jeans, high-waisted jeans, and cropped jeans are easy pairings with platforms — and they’ll allow the stacked sole to peak out as you step.

You don’t have to swap out your favorite pieces to style your new pair of platform sneakers. Timeless denim styles, from straight-leg jeans, wide-leg jeans, high-waisted jeans, and cropped jeans are easy pairings with platforms — and they’ll allow the stacked sole to peak out as you step. Platform sneakers with trousers: Comfortable sneaker trends have strutted their way into office-appropriate dressing in recent years, and while platform styles add a fashion-forward boost regardless of the ensemble, pairing them with trousers add an extra layer of polish. Platform sneakers are especially savvy if you have a pair of professional pants that are in need of a hem, because they’ll drape beautifully over the shoe’s upper as if it were an intentional style choice — in line with low-hanging baggy pants trends. Whether you opt for pin-stripes or linen, balance out the wide leg and platform shapes with a form-fitting bodysuit and a blazer, or top the look with a sweet sweater vest and a button-down during the chilly months.

Comfortable sneaker trends have strutted their way into office-appropriate dressing in recent years, and while platform styles add a fashion-forward boost regardless of the ensemble, pairing them with trousers add an extra layer of polish. Platform sneakers are especially savvy if you have a pair of professional pants that are in need of a hem, because they’ll drape beautifully over the shoe’s upper as if it were an intentional style choice — in line with low-hanging baggy pants trends. Whether you opt for pin-stripes or linen, balance out the wide leg and platform shapes with a form-fitting bodysuit and a blazer, or top the look with a sweet sweater vest and a button-down during the chilly months. Platform sneakers with athleisure: Lean into the sporty athleisure vibe of platform sneakers by wearing them with your comfiest lounge or activewear. They style seamlessly with your go-to “joggers and a sweatshirt” suggests Roe, who adds that “athleisure continues to be a dominant trend” in 2023, Roe notes. Elongate your legs with smooth biker shorts, à la Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, or slip into platform sneakers to dress up a pair of your coziest sweats.

How We Selected the Best Platform Sneakers for Women

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

In order to select the best platform sneakers for women, we conducted extensive research into brand new products currently on the market, as well as sifted through reviews to make sure we only included the most elevated and bestselling platform shoes. We included insight from Stitch Fix stylist Molly Roe, who provided platform sneaker styling expertise, and two certified podiatrist that weighed in on foot health-friendly shoe selections that don’t compromise on style. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Molly Roe is a stylist at Stitch Fix, an online personal styling service that picks clothing for you based on your needs and preferences. Roe is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and works as styling team lead for Stitch Fix, where she keeps a keen eye on trends in order to best advise customers.

Dr. Parker M Gennett is Binghamton, NY- based podiatrist certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and the American Podiatric Medical Specialties Board. With degrees from the University of Arizona, the Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, and DVAMC Palo Alto/Stanford University Medical Center, he also serves as a diplomate of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons. He has over 25 years of well-rounded practice at the Foot & Ankle Care Center with full staff privileges at Lourdes Hospital and United Health Services.

Dr. Jacquelyn Sutera is an NYC-based surgically trained doctor of podiatric medicine specializing in the prevention and treatment of foot pathology. She graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Philosophy. She later attended the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, where she earned the degree of Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM). She is a proud member and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association and the New York State Podiatric Medical Society.

Meet the Author

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content on the best-rated footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Cigliano received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. In her free time, Cigliano can be found searching for her next holy grail pair of chunky platform sneakers.