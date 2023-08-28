The 10 Best Platform Sneakers to Elevate Your Shoe Game This Fall

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Comfortable sneakers for women are a mainstay in every footwear rotation, but there’s always room for a little lift. The best platform sneakers for women are a streetwear trend that’s stacking high above the rest, with tons of celebs sporting them out and about, and top shoe brands releasing elevated iterations of their most classic silhouettes. The best part is you don’t have to sacrifice comfort with this high-style shoe, because we curated the most comfortable platform sneakers on the market to add an edgy boost to any outfit.
While platform sneakers have become a major fashion trend in recent years, they’re far from new in the athleisure lexicon. Through the ‘90s and early aughts, style stars from the Spice Girls to Britney Spears and even Bratz dolls were constantly sporting the sneakers with everything from luxe velour tracksuits, flared jeans, and itty-bitty mini skirts. With the decades surrounding Y2K dominating today’s footwear trends, these chunky sneakers have only towered to new heights of design and comfort alike.
Modern platform sneakers first stomped the runways at Stella McCartney’s fall 2014 show, then made waves in rainbow at Gucci’s Resort 2017 show. More recently, they were seen on spring 2022 runways, including white platform sneakers at Céline. Throughout summer 2023, celebs have been spotted embracing bold soles from the red carpets to street style. From platform Converse sneakers worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello, and Ciara, to tall white steppers seen on Heidi Klum, Vanessa Hudgens, and Katie Holmes, it’s safe to say the trend isn’t leaving anytime soon.
There’s a myriad of platform sneakers for women to shop right now from the range editor-loved brands including Adidas, Nike, HEYDUDE, New Balance, and Vans. In 2023, brand new styles are introducing innovative cushioning, supportive collar padding, and essential cushioned footbeds that add extra comfort to your stride. You can even buy them in your favorite sneaker styles, from New Balance 574s, Adidas Gazelles, slip-on Dr. Scholl’s, and Vans Old Skool’s.
Whether you’re prepping for back-to-school season, boosting your sneaker lineup for fall, or looking to dip your toe into the towering trend, keep reading, because we’ve rounded up the hottest platform sneakers for women to shop now.
Platform sneakers style just the same as your go-to pair of white sneakers for women or walking shoes for women, while adding an extra high-style flair of personality to any ensemble and occasion. “At Stitch Fix, we’re calling 2023 the year of the ‘Intentional Wardrobe, as more shoppers prioritize quality, versatility, and trend-proof items that can be just as easily worn to work as they can for a weekend brunch, says Roe. ” Platform sneakers are already a bold and structured silhouette, so they make for a fun piece for playing with proportions. You can go all-out maximalist and pair them with your most baggy jeans or oversized jackets, or balance out their chunky vibe with daintier garments that have short hemlines and sleek fits.
For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.
In order to select the best platform sneakers for women, we conducted extensive research into brand new products currently on the market, as well as sifted through reviews to make sure we only included the most elevated and bestselling platform shoes. We included insight from Stitch Fix stylist Molly Roe, who provided platform sneaker styling expertise, and two certified podiatrist that weighed in on foot health-friendly shoe selections that don’t compromise on style. Learn more about us here.
Molly Roe is a stylist at Stitch Fix, an online personal styling service that picks clothing for you based on your needs and preferences. Roe is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and works as styling team lead for Stitch Fix, where she keeps a keen eye on trends in order to best advise customers.
Dr. Parker M Gennett is Binghamton, NY- based podiatrist certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and the American Podiatric Medical Specialties Board. With degrees from the University of Arizona, the Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, and DVAMC Palo Alto/Stanford University Medical Center, he also serves as a diplomate of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons. He has over 25 years of well-rounded practice at the Foot & Ankle Care Center with full staff privileges at Lourdes Hospital and United Health Services.
Dr. Jacquelyn Sutera is an NYC-based surgically trained doctor of podiatric medicine specializing in the prevention and treatment of foot pathology. She graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Philosophy. She later attended the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, where she earned the degree of Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM). She is a proud member and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association and the New York State Podiatric Medical Society.
Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content on the best-rated footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Cigliano received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. In her free time, Cigliano can be found searching for her next holy grail pair of chunky platform sneakers.
