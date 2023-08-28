×
Read Next: Sarah Hyland Hosts ‘Love Island’ Finale in Red-Hot Style and Heels
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

The 10 Best Platform Sneakers to Elevate Your Shoe Game This Fall

best platform sneakers for women
Getty
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Table Of Contents
The Top Platform Sneakers for Women of 2023
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
Dr. Scholl’s Madison Next Platform Wedge Sneaker
Jump To details
Arrow Icon
Buy Now At Amazon $50
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
Converse Run Star Hike Platform High Top Sneakers
Jump To details
Arrow Icon
Buy Now At Luisaviaroma $77
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023

Comfortable sneakers for women are a mainstay in every footwear rotation, but there’s always room for a little lift. The best platform sneakers for women are a streetwear trend that’s stacking high above the rest, with tons of celebs sporting them out and about, and top shoe brands releasing elevated iterations of their most classic silhouettes. The best part is you don’t have to sacrifice comfort with this high-style shoe, because we curated the most comfortable platform sneakers on the market to add an edgy boost to any outfit.

While platform sneakers have become a major fashion trend in recent years, they’re far from new in the athleisure lexicon. Through the ‘90s and early aughts, style stars from the Spice Girls to Britney Spears and even Bratz dolls were constantly sporting the sneakers with everything from luxe velour tracksuits, flared jeans, and itty-bitty mini skirts. With the decades surrounding Y2K dominating today’s footwear trends, these chunky sneakers have only towered to new heights of design and comfort alike. 

Modern platform sneakers first stomped the runways at Stella McCartney’s fall 2014 show, then made waves in rainbow at Gucci’s Resort 2017 show. More recently, they were seen on spring 2022 runways, including white platform sneakers at Céline. Throughout summer 2023, celebs have been spotted embracing bold soles from the red carpets to street style. From platform Converse sneakers worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello, and Ciara, to tall white steppers seen on Heidi Klum, Vanessa Hudgens, and Katie Holmes, it’s safe to say the trend isn’t leaving anytime soon.

There’s a myriad of platform sneakers for women to shop right now from the range editor-loved brands including Adidas, Nike, HEYDUDE, New Balance, and Vans. In 2023, brand new styles are introducing innovative cushioning, supportive collar padding, and essential cushioned footbeds that add extra comfort to your stride. You can even buy them in your favorite sneaker styles, from New Balance 574s, Adidas Gazelles, slip-on Dr. Scholl’s, and Vans Old Skool’s.

Whether you’re prepping for back-to-school season, boosting your sneaker lineup for fall, or looking to dip your toe into the towering trend, keep reading, because we’ve rounded up the hottest platform sneakers for women to shop now.

Related:
Best Dad Shoes
Best White Sneakers to Wear with Dresses
Best Designer Sneakers

10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
Asics Japan S Pf Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 11
Colorways: White and navy, white and black, white and green, gray, and more
Materials: Faux leather, rubber
Platform height: 1.75″
Special features: At least 30% of the upper is made with recycled materials
Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
Asics Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.4/5 stars
Ssense Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
$59.95 Buy Now At Amazon
$64.95 Buy Now At Asics
$90 Buy Now At Ssense
The Japanese sneaker brand Asics is renowned for their cushioned running shoes, and this sleek pair of platform lifestyle sneakers offers the perfect fusion of function and style. Inspired by Asics’ 1981 heritage basketball style, the Japan S Pf Sneakers are reimagined with a platform midsole and on-trend color palate of low-profile neutrals. They feature a sustainably made grained leather upper that’s anchored with signature Asics Stripes along the sides, as well as perforated detailing along the rounded toes. The 1.75-inch platform midsole is made with bouncy, textured rubber, while the rubber outsole is treaded for optimal traction. The sneaker offers stability and rub-free comfort with a padded collar and a cooling mesh lining that’s ideal for walking or when you need shoes for standing all day.

What reviewers say: “I had a recent foot fracture so bought these for comfort and support when I was ready to start walking again. These are very comfortable and gave good support. I’ve now purchased several pair for daily walks and for upcoming travel. Highly recommend.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $59.95

Related: Best Shoes for Ankle Support
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
Naked Wolfe Sporty Chunky Platform Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 10
Colorways: White
Materials: Leather
Platform height: 2.75″
Saks Fifth Avenue Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4/5 stars
Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
$199.95 Buy Now At Saks Fifth Avenue
$199.95 Buy Now At Nordstrom
If you’re looking for a serious platform sneaker, look no further than chunky platform sneakers from Naked Wolfe. The Sporty Chunky Platform sneakers have a low-cut collar, all white leather upper, and a soaring 2.75-inch platform midsole. The exaggerated ’90s-inspired platform makes for a fashion-forward chunky shoe that would have easily been Sporty Spice-approved back in the day. Pair these with your favorite frocks or comfy jeans for an edgy twist on your everyday uniform.

What reviewers say: “Zero complaints — I’m buying more pairs. These feel like you’re walking on clouds. I’ve owned other platform sneakers before and these are by far the most comfortable. Also, these aren’t blindingly white. The laces are, but the leather itself is more eggshell — which is perfect to me!”

Price upon publish date of this article: $199.95
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
Sponsored
HEYDUDE Cody Sneakers
Size range: 4 to 12
Colorways: White, black, blue, leopard, aqua
Materials: Linen
Special features: EVA outsole, removable and washable insole
Heyde Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
$64.99 Buy Now At Heydude
HEYDUDE is always a reliable brand for cushioned shoes, which is especially important when shopping for everyday platforms. The Cody sneakers are one of the comfiest platform sneakers on the market, thanks to their super soft and breathable linen uppers and cushioned EVA outsoles. They come in a super convenient slip-on style, with easy-on lacing, and their flexible structure particularly makes them perfect shoes for travel. Grab them in an assortment of neutral, colorful, and printed colorways to pair with all kinds of casual ensembles.

Sale Alert: Get 25% off during the brand’s Back to School Sale with code BTS.

What reviewers say: “Cute, comfortable and light. I can work or walk in these all day. Love.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $64.99

Related: Best Machine-Washable Shoes
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
Adidas Gazelle Bold Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 11
Colorways: Pink, green, orange, red, black, blue, and more
Materials: Suede
Platform height: 1.5″
Special features: Removable insole
Adidas Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.7/5 stars
$120 Buy Now At Adidas
The cult-favorite Adidas Gazelle sneakers just got better with their triple-stacked iteration of the fashion-forward shoe. They feature the same iconic elements of the ’70s-inspired original, including a soft suede upper, serrated side paneling, and metallic-gold “Gazelle” stamp. The Gazelle Bold sneakers are equipped with a pillowy padded tongue and collar for added support, plus a cushioned footbed for extra comfort on your feet. Between its punchy colorways and shiny detailing, this sneaker is a statement piece on its own, and is begging to be styled with everything from casual athleisure to dressy ensembles for brunch.

Price upon publish date of this article: $120

Related:
Upgrade Your Shoe Game With Adidas’ Nizza Platform Sneaker
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
Nike Court Vision Alta Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 12
Colorways: Pink, white, beige, white and aqua
Materials: Synthetic leather, mesh
Platform height:
Special features: Collapsable heel
Nike Top Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
$85 Buy Now At nike
The Nike Court Vision Alta is a great go-to platform sneaker option for daily wear. Its silhouette fuses street fashion with classic basketball elements in a distinctly feminine design, with tumbled faux-leather texturing, embroidered Swoosh detailing, and a platform foam midsole. Side mesh paneling supports a breathable fit and feel, while an extra-padded tongue allows for comfortable mobility with ever step. Plus, it has a stretchy collapsible heel and contrast heel tab that makes slipping them on super quick when you’re running out the door.

What reviewers say: “Cute, comfy, and light. These sneakers are so pretty and fresh! They’re super comfortable and lightweight for such a thick sole. I’m size 9 and they fit perfectly. I can wear them without socks and they don’t hurt my skin.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $85

Related:
Nike Platform Sneakers
Best Pink Nike Shoes
Best Running Shoes
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
Puma Mayze LTH Platform Sneakers
Size range: 6 to 11
Colorways: White and black, white and beige
Materials: Leather, textile, rubber
Heel height: 1.75″
Platform height: 1″
Special features: Sustainable production
Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
$80 Buy Now At Amazon
$89.95 Buy Now At Zappos
If you’re a fan of the chunky shoe trend, this stomper style combines the two streetwear favorites in one. Puma’s white-topped Mayze LTH platform sneaker offers a low-top cut with a rugged, flexible traction outsole. It has a slight 3/4 inch heel-toe drop that aids in arch support, paired with ample footbed cushioning and a lightweight, shock-absorbing midsole for effortless strides. Its low, padded collar is comfy without needing high socks, though their edgy design would be adorable juxtaposed with textured tights or frilly sock trims. They’re some of the best platform sneakers on Amazon you can find.

What reviewers say: “I love these shoes. I wore them on vacation and walked several miles a day in them. They are so comfortable. The platform is perfect! They give just the right amount of lift and they look great with everything from shorts to jeans to dresses.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $80
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
Dr. Scholl’s Madison Next Platform Wedge Sneaker
Size range: 6 to 11
Colorways: Black snake, gray snake, white, off white microfiber
Materials: Faux leather, rubber
Heel height: 1.75″
Platform height: 1.5″
Special features: Slip-on style
Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
$50 Buy Now At Amazon
$50 Buy Now At Zappos
These height-boosting sneakers from Dr. Scholl’s give you all the benefits of fashion, comfort, and function in one. The platform walking shoes make mornings easy-peasy, as their faux leather upper is bound with elastic goring for a quick slip-on fit. Its rubber midsole features a hidden 1.75-inch wedge heel that dips to a 1.5 inch-platform and is finished with a traction outsole. The thick, bouncy rubber is especially lightweight and shock absorbing, while its insole is anatomically cushioned to flex and mold to your feet as you walk.

What reviewers say: “Comfortable and stylish. I am a hairstylist and I’m on my feet all day. These are my favorite shoes!”

Price upon publish date of this article: $50

Related:
Best Slip-On Sneakers for Women
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
Converse Run Star Hike Platform High Top Sneakers
Size range: 4.5 to 13
Colorways: Black, white, pink
Materials: Leather, textile, tubber
Heel height: 2″
Platform height: 1.5″
Special features: OrthoLite Eco footbed
Luisaviaroma Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.2/5 stars
Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
Ssense Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
On Sale 45% off
$77 Buy Now At Luisaviaroma
$85 Buy Now At SSense
$115 Buy Now At Nordstrom
These spikey steppers are a modern twist on timeless Converse High Tops. We’ve seen tons of celebs sporting them lately, from Florence Pugh to Lucy Liu and Janet Jackson, to name a few. Just like the original basketball shoe, these high platform sneakers are topped with flexible canvas uppers, contrast stitching, and the signature Chuck Taylor logo. The Converse Run Star Hike Platform High Tops are updated with innovative features including a thicker foam rubber midsole, serrated sole, and treaded rubber outsole that’ll trek you from city pavement to the hiking trail.

What reviewers say: “These are so cool. I was a little concerned that I would not like the platform shoe sole, but these are so comfortable! You get support and softness that you do not always get with a Chuck. Plus, I am not sure I have ever received as many compliments on a shoe before. LOVED THEM SO MUCH…bought the pink pair also!”

Price upon publish date of this article: $77

Related: Best Canvas Shoes
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
New Balance 574+ Platform Sneaker
Size range: 6 to 12
Colorways: Gray, light gray, black, beige, sage green, white
Materials: Mesh, suede, rubber
Platform height: 1.5″
Special features: EVA midsole
Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
Ssense Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
$99.95 Buy Now At ZAppos
$99.99 Buy Now At Nordstrom
$100 Buy Now At Ssense
The New Balance 574 sneakers, beloved by trendsetters from Hailey Bieber to Emily Ratajkowski, take a taller shape in this platform iteration. They boast their usual upper mix of flexible mesh and suede overlays that create a soft and roomy fit. The increased 1.5-inch EVA foam rubber midsole has a slight rocker heel, which allows this pair of platforms to seamlessly transition through cushy strides. Available in a variety of muted tones, from soft green, pale gray, beige, black, and more, the 574+ sneakers make for a stylish and comfortable shoe you can wear for running errands or a long day at the office.

What reviewers say: “These shoes are so cute! They fit perfectly in my normal New Balance size. Despite their thick sole, they’re so lightweight.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $99.95

Related:
Best New Balance Walking Shoes for Women
Best New Balance Shoes
10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
Vans Old Skool Stackform Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 14.5
Colorways: Black, white, checkerboard, blue, pink, purple, pastel multi
Materials: Leather suede, canvas, rubber
Platform height: 1.4″
Special features: Padded collar
Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
Vans Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
On Sale 41% off
$44 Buy Now At Zappos
$74.95 Buy Now At Nordstrom
$80 Buy Now At Vans
The Vans skate shoe trend is seeing a major resurgence in 2023 — whether sported by supermodels like Christy Turlington, off-duty models such as Emily Ratajkowski, or playful dressers like Harry Styles. The Vans Old Skool sneaker remains a classic for its streamlined design, and its thick rubber platform update only adds extra cushioning and foot support in the extra-edgy Stackform style. The structured yet supple sneaker features double the sidewall height for maximum coverage, with an extra padded collar for flexible ankle comfort. Its combination canvas and suede upper is super durable and cleanable, and Old Skool sneakers wouldn’t be complete without their signature rubber waffle outsole.

What reviewers say: “I love these shoes! They’re probably one of my favorites! The platform is comfy and not heavy. I got so many compliments as they look amazing. The fit is perfect. I ordered my usually size and they were great.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $44

Related:
Best Adidas Skate Shoes
Best Nike Skate Shoes

What to Look for in Platform Sneakers

  • Materials: There’s a wide variety of upper material construction across platform sneaker offerings. You can choose from easy-to-clean canvas, supple suede, luxe pebbled leather, stiff faux-leather, durable rubber, or airy mesh. Stitch Fix stylist Molly Roe says, “Rubber uppers not only offer durability, traction, and spring, but style-wise, they can come in various colors. In colder months, clients often prefer a sneaker made of leather or suede; however, as we transition to warmer weather, I recommend opting for a mesh or canvas fabric sneaker.” For those with common foot problems (i.e., those who need shoes for bunions, shoes for plantar fasciitis, or shoes for wide feet), opt for more flexible materials like mesh and canvas, as they’ll be easiest to break in.
  • Midsole: The midsole of a platform sneaker is arguably the most significant element to pay attention to depending on your foot type. Platforms are not all equal, as some stack totally flat and others are made with a heel-to-toe drop. Keep in mind that the thicker the midsole, the less control you have when walking. If you need shoes for flat feet or are prone to overpronation, look for platform sneakers with stiffer elements such as insoles and orthotics for greater control. New York-based podiatrist Dr. Parker M Gennett says, “the goal is not to create an arch” as you select a proper midsole, “it’s to support the foot, as to neutralize abnormal stresses and forces.” As for shoes for high arches, Dr. Jackie Sutera, fellow New York-based podiatrist and Vionic Innovation Lab member, says it’s best to avoid rigid, stiff, and flat sneakers. She adds, “high-arches are best treated with lightweight, softer, and more flexible midsoles.”
  • Cushioning: Cushioning is essential to comfort, especially in tippy top platforms. Dr. Gennett explains that “the key to comfort is finding a pair with the balance between the right cushion and amount of control.” Platform shoes from Vans and Nike support stability with padded collars and tongues, while styles from HEYDUDE and New Balance offer plush EVA cushioning to soften steps. While all feet will be happy with lots of cushioning, Dr. Gennett advises that those with high arches should especially look for a platform sneaker with elevated cushioning to absorb impact. This also applies to those who need walking shoes for plantar fasciitis or running shoes for plantar fasciitis.

How to Wear Platform Sneakers: Platform Sneaker Trend Outfit Ideas

Platform sneakers style just the same as your go-to pair of white sneakers for women or walking shoes for women, while adding an extra high-style flair of personality to any ensemble and occasion. “At Stitch Fix, we’re calling 2023 the year of the ‘Intentional Wardrobe, as more shoppers prioritize quality, versatility, and trend-proof items that can be just as easily worn to work as they can for a weekend brunch, says Roe. ” Platform sneakers are already a bold and structured silhouette, so they make for a fun piece for playing with proportions. You can go all-out maximalist and pair them with your most baggy jeans or oversized jackets, or balance out their chunky vibe with daintier garments that have short hemlines and sleek fits.

  • Platform sneakers with dresses or skirts: Platform sneakers will only make you look taller and your legs look longer. When you’re showing some leg in a dress or a skirt, a pair of platform sneakers will give you a towering illusion that is far comfier than any pair of pumps. Plus, they add an edgy, too-cool-for-school streetwear twist to any feminine silhouette. Whether you opt for a mini skirt and a crop top, a silky slip dress, or a chic midi skirt, platform sandals style beautifully with trendy socks or buttery-smooth hosiery.
  • Platform sneakers with jeans: You don’t have to swap out your favorite pieces to style your new pair of platform sneakers. Timeless denim styles, from straight-leg jeans, wide-leg jeans, high-waisted jeans, and cropped jeans are easy pairings with platforms — and they’ll allow the stacked sole to peak out as you step.
  • Platform sneakers with trousers: Comfortable sneaker trends have strutted their way into office-appropriate dressing in recent years, and while platform styles add a fashion-forward boost regardless of the ensemble, pairing them with trousers add an extra layer of polish. Platform sneakers are especially savvy if you have a pair of professional pants that are in need of a hem, because they’ll drape beautifully over the shoe’s upper as if it were an intentional style choice — in line with low-hanging baggy pants trends. Whether you opt for pin-stripes or linen, balance out the wide leg and platform shapes with a form-fitting bodysuit and a blazer, or top the look with a sweet sweater vest and a button-down during the chilly months.
  • Platform sneakers with athleisure: Lean into the sporty athleisure vibe of platform sneakers by wearing them with your comfiest lounge or activewear. They style seamlessly with your go-to “joggers and a sweatshirt” suggests Roe, who adds that “athleisure continues to be a dominant trend” in 2023, Roe notes. Elongate your legs with smooth biker shorts, à la Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, or slip into platform sneakers to dress up a pair of your coziest sweats.

How We Selected the Best Platform Sneakers for Women

 For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

In order to select the best platform sneakers for women, we conducted extensive research into brand new products currently on the market, as well as sifted through reviews to make sure we only included the most elevated and bestselling platform shoes. We included insight from Stitch Fix stylist Molly Roe, who provided platform sneaker styling expertise, and two certified podiatrist that weighed in on foot health-friendly shoe selections that don’t compromise on style. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Molly Roe is a stylist at Stitch Fix, an online personal styling service that picks clothing for you based on your needs and preferences. Roe is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and works as styling team lead for Stitch Fix, where she keeps a keen eye on trends in order to best advise customers.

Dr. Parker M Gennett is Binghamton, NY- based podiatrist certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and the American Podiatric Medical Specialties Board. With degrees from the University of Arizona, the Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, and DVAMC Palo Alto/Stanford University Medical Center, he also serves as a diplomate of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons. He has over 25 years of well-rounded practice at the Foot & Ankle Care Center with full staff privileges at Lourdes Hospital and United Health Services.

Dr. Jacquelyn Sutera is an NYC-based surgically trained doctor of podiatric medicine specializing in the prevention and treatment of foot pathology. She graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Philosophy. She later attended the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, where she earned the degree of Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM). She is a proud member and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association and the New York State Podiatric Medical Society.

Meet the Author

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content on the best-rated footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Cigliano received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. In her free time, Cigliano can be found searching for her next holy grail pair of chunky platform sneakers.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

10 Best Platform Sneakers 2023
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad