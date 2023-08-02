The 9 Best New Balance Shoes for 2023

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The growth and resurgence of New Balance shoes have been nothing short of impressive and just a tad bit surprising — until you look at the rest of the footwear landscape, much of which is taking after the rise of the ‘dad shoe.‘ The dad shoe trend hinges on several silhouettes from New Balance and its competitors; think Asics, Saucony, and, of course, Nike’s Monarchs. Though once considered no more than walking shoes for men, the style became a movement.
In recent years, this surge took the fashion world by storm, and New Balance was at the forefront. Their unmistakable chunky sneakers for women intertwined with vintage performancewear vibes quickly garnered popularity and won the hearts of trendy enthusiasts around the globe. And, like with most things, what started as a niche fad soon became an overnight sensation, as the Boston-bred brand’s commitment to comfort, quality, and consistency helped them maintain their position as a leader in the shoe game.
Be it lifestyle sneakers that seamlessly blend form and function or high-performance offerings engineered for athletic endurance, New Balance has catered to everyone, from those looking for running shoes to those looking for walking shoes for plantar fasciitis or the best shoes for flat feet.
For example, New Balance has introduced exciting silhouettes like the 237s, which merge a more high-fashion look with a signature touch of heritage. As a nod to the distressed sneaker trend, New Balance showcased its ability to stay relevant while remaining true to its distinct aesthetic. On the other hand, New Balance has re-designed styles like the Made in USA 990v6s with nitrogen-infused FuelCell technology, which helps launch athletes into long-lasting strides with lightweight cushioning and optimized rebound.
Celebrities have undoubtedly played a crucial role in providing New Balance with its well-earned fifteen minutes. Household names such as Justin Bieber, Mila Kunis, Harry Styles, and even (live-action) Barbie herself have been spotted rocking their favorite New Balance kicks, proving they make some of the most comfortable sneakers for women. These stars have shown that the best New Balance shoes can seamlessly fit into any wardrobe and pair with workout clothes and a baseball cap or casual jeans and a bomber jacket.
Most importantly, New Balance’s dedication to craftsmanship and innovation did not go unnoticed, as evidenced by their recognition at the 2020 FNAA Awards, where they won the title of Best Athletic Brand. This honor is a testament to the brand’s commitment to excellence and the unwavering trust they have earned from their devoted fan base.
As they continue to embrace TikTok-approved trends and high-end joint efforts while staying true to their heritage, the brand has proven that they are more than just a company for fathers but rather a mainstay of the modern sneaker scene fit for anyone to wear. Find your balance and figure out the most comfortable New Balance shoes for you based on our comprehensive guide.
As synonymous as the brand is with timeless style and sporty craftsmanship, New Balance’s history stretches further back than some may expect. It all kicked off in 1906 when founder William J. Riley, a British immigrant, set up shop in the heart of Boston. Riley sought to manufacture footwear that prioritized arch support and on-foot solace, and that emphasis remains the cornerstone of New Balance to this day.
Early on, New Balance catered mainly to athletes and labor workers, providing shoes that helped boost their performance and cradled their feet when standing up for far too long.
Moving forward to the 1980s, a pivotal moment in New Balance’s history when the brand experienced a surge in popularity within the tech world; of course, the most notable example in this department is legendary Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. The pioneer’s affinity for the brand — namely the 992 and 993 — is well-documented, once stating his appreciation for each silhouette’s subtleties and comfort, as he famously incorporated each into his signature get-up.
While New Balance already cemented its status among pro athletes and Silicon Valley citizens, the brand’s boundless line of collabs propelled it to the forefront of fashion, forging partnerships that brought new life to its classic silhouettes while introducing limited-edition collabs. Through releases with some of the hottest brands and fashion houses — including Italian trendsetters like Miu Miu and Casablanca, Japanese stalwarts such as BEAMS and Comme des Garçons, and American names along the lines of Levi’s and Aime Leon Dore — New Balance honed an ability to blend heritage appeal with voguish motifs and aesthetics.
Showcasing an ability to adapt alongside the ever-revolving fashion landscape while staying true to its core is a lot of work in the modern market. Still, thanks to their unwavering stance, the brand seamlessly segued from the track to the runway, earning the adoration of sports stars, fashion icons, and virtually anyone who falls within and outside these lines.
For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis, and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.
To narrow down the most comfortable New Balance shoes across the board, we scoured the brand’s vast collection of options, ranging from chic lifestyle sneakers to minimalist running shoes to provide an ultimate boost. Additionally, we accounted for several customer reviews, our own product testing, and, to keep things modern, what’s hot across the footwear scene nowadays. Learn more about us here.
Yoni Yardeni is a Los Angeles-based fashion, footwear, and culture journalist whose previous work has appeared in HiConsumption and HotNewHipHop. Often interested in how such unexpected trends take shape, Yardeni studied several moments that led to New Balance’s resurgence and the shoes that got them there.
