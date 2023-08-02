The 9 Best New Balance Shoes for 2023

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The growth and resurgence of New Balance shoes have been nothing short of impressive and just a tad bit surprising — until you look at the rest of the footwear landscape, much of which is taking after the rise of the ‘dad shoe.‘ The dad shoe trend hinges on several silhouettes from New Balance and its competitors; think Asics, Saucony, and, of course, Nike’s Monarchs. Though once considered no more than walking shoes for men, the style became a movement.

In recent years, this surge took the fashion world by storm, and New Balance was at the forefront. Their unmistakable chunky sneakers for women intertwined with vintage performancewear vibes quickly garnered popularity and won the hearts of trendy enthusiasts around the globe. And, like with most things, what started as a niche fad soon became an overnight sensation, as the Boston-bred brand’s commitment to comfort, quality, and consistency helped them maintain their position as a leader in the shoe game.

Be it lifestyle sneakers that seamlessly blend form and function or high-performance offerings engineered for athletic endurance, New Balance has catered to everyone, from those looking for running shoes to those looking for walking shoes for plantar fasciitis or the best shoes for flat feet.

For example, New Balance has introduced exciting silhouettes like the 237s, which merge a more high-fashion look with a signature touch of heritage. As a nod to the distressed sneaker trend, New Balance showcased its ability to stay relevant while remaining true to its distinct aesthetic. On the other hand, New Balance has re-designed styles like the Made in USA 990v6s with nitrogen-infused FuelCell technology, which helps launch athletes into long-lasting strides with lightweight cushioning and optimized rebound.

Celebrities have undoubtedly played a crucial role in providing New Balance with its well-earned fifteen minutes. Household names such as Justin Bieber, Mila Kunis, Harry Styles, and even (live-action) Barbie herself have been spotted rocking their favorite New Balance kicks, proving they make some of the most comfortable sneakers for women. These stars have shown that the best New Balance shoes can seamlessly fit into any wardrobe and pair with workout clothes and a baseball cap or casual jeans and a bomber jacket.

Most importantly, New Balance’s dedication to craftsmanship and innovation did not go unnoticed, as evidenced by their recognition at the 2020 FNAA Awards, where they won the title of Best Athletic Brand. This honor is a testament to the brand’s commitment to excellence and the unwavering trust they have earned from their devoted fan base.

As they continue to embrace TikTok-approved trends and high-end joint efforts while staying true to their heritage, the brand has proven that they are more than just a company for fathers but rather a mainstay of the modern sneaker scene fit for anyone to wear. Find your balance and figure out the most comfortable New Balance shoes for you based on our comprehensive guide.

Best NEw Balance Shoes for Nurses New Balance Fresh Foam X More V4 Shoes Size range: Men: 7 to 16, Women: 5 to 12

Colorways: Summer aqua/hot marigold, aluminum grey/neon dragonfly

Materials: Mesh and synthetic

Special features: Fresh Foam midsole for ideal cushioning $149.99 Buy Women’s At New Balance $149.99 Buy Men’s At New Balance $149.99 Buy Now at zappos



What reviewers say: “Got this shoe a few days before a month-long overseas trip with lots of walking. I was desperate because I had gotten plantar fasciitis which meant my heel was very painful every step. This shoe saved me. The sole is so soft and cushy that I hardly felt anything, and it bounces each step like you were on springs. I’m convinced this shoe can prevent a lot of foot injuries. I have a wide foot, and New Balance is one of the few shoe companies that make a 4E width. Their standard sole is consistent from one shoe model to the next, so I can buy a new product in my usual size, and the new shoe will fit perfectly, just like the old ones.”



Crafted using high-quality materials, the Fresh Foam X More v4 offers a lightweight, responsible build, making them ideal shoes for standing all day . As its name suggests, the maximalist silhouette boasts the brand's proprietary Fresh Foam X midsole, which boasts exceptional cushioning and responsiveness, reducing the impact on joints during extended shifts. Moving forward in this list, you'll realize a trend in which shoes are best for your feet, most of which feature the same material.

Best New Balance Shoes for Overpronation New Balance Fresh Foam X Vongo V5 Size range: Men’s 7 to 17, Women’s 5 to 13

Colorways: White/bleach blue, washed pink/grapefruit

Materials: Synthetic and mesh

Special features: Fresh Foam X midsole, medial post helps stability On Sale 32% off $101.99 Buy Men’s At New Balance $149.99 Buy WOmen’s At New Balance



Best Stability Running Shoes From the second you slip your feet into the Vongo V5 , you’ll feel an immediate sense of cushioning that cradles your feet with each step, and much of that (if not all) is in part from that Fresh Foam X midsole — you notice a common theme with their shoes? The innovative combination of this technology and the added plushness in the outsole makes for an unparalleled ride, serving as a significant help for people who suffer from overpronation when running or walking. Additionally, it’s no surprise these shoes are equally suitable for long-distance runners or everyday errands.

Best New Balance Shoes for Trail Running New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v7 Shoes Size range: Men’s 7 to 17, Women’s 5 to 12

Colorways: Black/reflection, silver moss/olive green

Materials: Synthetic and mesh

Special features: Vibram Megagrip outsole, Fresh Foam X cushioning $139.99 Buy Men’s At New Balance $95.19 Buy Women’s At New Balance $82.59 Buy Now at zappos



What reviewers say: “These shoes are the first shoes that made me say “whoa” out loud; they’re really that comfortable. Went on a week-long hiking trip in the mountains, they were perfect, and I was really grateful for the grip. My only issue has been brought up in other reviews for this shoe. They do in fact start to fray early on. So they will look more beat up and used than they actually are. Under normal use, I started to notice the fraying about 5 days into my trip. I wasn’t rubbing them against sharp rocks or anything, but it looks like this just happens to most of them. To solve this, I just put a lighter to them and they shrunk into the main shell of the shoe. Either way, though, they really are super comfortable, and I really do recommend them.”



Like most new generations from New Balance, the Fresh Foam X Hierro v7 brings all the best features from its predecessors together and bolsters them to an unprecedented level. The trademarked cushioning produces an unmatched fusion of dependable comfort and responsive energy return, making every stride feel like a cloud; don't let that deceive you, though, because these Vibram-equipped trainers are fit for anything. With a rugged yet sleek design, these trailblazers offer top-tier traction on even the most treacherous terrains, allowing you to conquer any trail with nothing short of confidence.

Best New Balance Shoes for Hiking New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro Mid GTX Shoes Size range: Men’s 7 to 17, Women’s 5 to 12

Colorways: Wren/bungee, indigo/eclipse

Materials: Leather, Fresh Foam material

Special features: Vibram Megagrip outsole and GORE-TEX fabric On Sale 20% off $143.99 Buy Men's At New Balance $143.99 Buy Women's At new Balance

The weather-ready Fresh Foam X Hierro Mid GTX 's hallmark feature lies in its GORE-TEX membrane and proprietary cushioning, a blend of protection and energy return that transforms each step into an experience. These trailblazers boast Vibram technology, delivering unparalleled traction, ensuring an unyielding grip on the most unpredictable terrains and promoting a sense of assurance with every stride. Impeccably crafted with top-tier materials, the Fresh Foam X Hierro Mid GTX is poised to become your ultimate companion on the trails.

Best New Balance Shoe For Tennis New Balance FuelCell 996v4 Shoes Size range: Men’s 7 to 15, Women’s 5 to 12

Colorways: Sea salt/timber wolf, brick red/astro dust

Materials: Synthetic and mesh

Special features: NDurance rubber outsole and lightweight Fuel Cell midsole $134.99 Buy Men’s AT New Balance $134.99 Buy Women’s At New Balance



What Reviewers Say: “These shoes fit perfectly. No break in required. Toebox is roomy but not loose. The heel is secure. Great cushioning from heel to toe. These are great for Pickleball, as well as Tennis play for four hours, and no hotspots. I normally take a size 7 in women’s, and these are perfect. Lightweight, but a solid, supportive, athletic shoe. I ordered them in green, and the color is awesome with the contrasting purple heel. These will be my new go to Pickleball shoes! I highly recommend them.”



At its core, New Balance's FuelCell line boasts the revolutionary tech of the same name, guaranteeing a cloud-like blend of cushioning and energy return; ergo, the FuelCell996v5 offers all that and then some. This is complemented by a full-length NDurance outsole that delivers premier court traction. This element is finished with a herringbone pattern for combatting wear and tear. Pick from a variety of colors and take on your next opponent in winning fashion with these lightweight tennis shoes.

New Balance Shoes History

As synonymous as the brand is with timeless style and sporty craftsmanship, New Balance’s history stretches further back than some may expect. It all kicked off in 1906 when founder William J. Riley, a British immigrant, set up shop in the heart of Boston. Riley sought to manufacture footwear that prioritized arch support and on-foot solace, and that emphasis remains the cornerstone of New Balance to this day.

Early on, New Balance catered mainly to athletes and labor workers, providing shoes that helped boost their performance and cradled their feet when standing up for far too long.

Moving forward to the 1980s, a pivotal moment in New Balance’s history when the brand experienced a surge in popularity within the tech world; of course, the most notable example in this department is legendary Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. The pioneer’s affinity for the brand — namely the 992 and 993 — is well-documented, once stating his appreciation for each silhouette’s subtleties and comfort, as he famously incorporated each into his signature get-up.

While New Balance already cemented its status among pro athletes and Silicon Valley citizens, the brand’s boundless line of collabs propelled it to the forefront of fashion, forging partnerships that brought new life to its classic silhouettes while introducing limited-edition collabs. Through releases with some of the hottest brands and fashion houses — including Italian trendsetters like Miu Miu and Casablanca, Japanese stalwarts such as BEAMS and Comme des Garçons, and American names along the lines of Levi’s and Aime Leon Dore — New Balance honed an ability to blend heritage appeal with voguish motifs and aesthetics.

Showcasing an ability to adapt alongside the ever-revolving fashion landscape while staying true to its core is a lot of work in the modern market. Still, thanks to their unwavering stance, the brand seamlessly segued from the track to the runway, earning the adoration of sports stars, fashion icons, and virtually anyone who falls within and outside these lines.

What to Consider When Shopping for the Best New Balance Shoes

Activity: Obviously, New Balance offers a wide range of options tailored to different activities, from running and hiking to basketball and tennis. So, before adding to your cart on a whim, figure out what you need in your next pair and where you plan on wearing them, whether it’s the gym, trails, or city streets.That said, if you’re in the market for something that looks good, pick up some 550s and call it a day.

Material: For intense workouts or outdoor activities, seek shoes with breathable mesh uppers and sturdy overlays for added support. On the other hand, lifestyle sneakers may feature premium leather or suede materials, providing a fashionable and comfortable option for everyday wear. Lastly, exterior factors such as breathability, support, and weather resistance come to mind through the winter, so opt for something with elemental protection in tough forecasts.

Foot Type: Understanding your foot type is crucial to finding the right fit and support. When finding the most comfortable New Balance shoes, consider what you should look for in a shoe that suits your foot. For example, something supportive and firm with a touch of cushion is best to consider for flat-footed fellows; in other words, try and find the perfect balance. On the other hand, walking shoes for high arches feature a specifically-engineered footbed and lightweight EVA midsole to support the plantar fascia.

How We Selected the Best New Balance Shoes

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis, and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To narrow down the most comfortable New Balance shoes across the board, we scoured the brand’s vast collection of options, ranging from chic lifestyle sneakers to minimalist running shoes to provide an ultimate boost. Additionally, we accounted for several customer reviews, our own product testing, and, to keep things modern, what’s hot across the footwear scene nowadays. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Author

Yoni Yardeni is a Los Angeles-based fashion, footwear, and culture journalist whose previous work has appeared in HiConsumption and HotNewHipHop. Often interested in how such unexpected trends take shape, Yardeni studied several moments that led to New Balance’s resurgence and the shoes that got them there.