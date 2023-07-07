×
Read Next: Ice Spice Performs at Wireless Festival 2023 in Burberry Miniskirt & Balenciaga High-Top Sneakers
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

The Best Machine-Washable Shoes for Every Occasion

By Morgan Hines

Morgan Hines

navy shoes on rocky surface
Courtesy of Cariuma
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Table Of Contents

Nothing says summer more than spending time outside, taking walks on the shore, hanging at the park, or hiking with your dog. But the great outdoors can come with a side of dirt. So, it’s smart to consider the best machine-washable shoes when you’re shopping for that perfect pair of warm-weather kicks — especially if you have a love affair with white sneakers for women or men.

In recent years, brands like Rothy’s, Allbirds, Cariuma, and others have increased machine-washable offerings. And the style of shoes available comes in a wide range. Sneakers aren’t the only shoes that can be thrown into the wash for a refresh: You can find flats, comfortable dress shoes, supportive shoes for standing all day, slip-on sneakers for running errands, and more.

Podiatrist Dr. Alissa Kuizinas believes it’s smart to buy machine-washable shoes for a number of reasons. “Buying machine-washable shoes is great because it is easy to keep them clean and free from bacteria and fungus,” Dr. Kuizinas explains. “Just be careful to wash them in cold water and do not use a dryer, otherwise they can shrink.”

It’s important to keep in mind that even though shoes might be washable, you should still replace them on a regular basis. “Worn-down soles force you to hit the ground at an angle that’s abnormal, which affects your skeleton,” explains podiatrist Dr. Jacqueline Sutera. “This can cause injury or pain.”

Dr. Sutera said the best way to tell if your shoes are worn down is to place them on a flat surface (like a table) and view the shoes at eye-level. If the heels and soles are not even, then it’s time to replace your pair. The bottoms of shoes also often show visible damage. There are ways to extend the life of your shoes, though. Cariuma, a brand that creates sustainable, machine-washable shoes, advises taking preventative measures like adding an anti-slip sole to prevent wear and using a shoehorn to put your shoes on.

It’s smart to incorporate different kinds of shoes, too — and it can’t hurt for maintenance reasons to purchase washable shoes for different purposes. “Having a shoe wardrobe is important,” Sutera said. “You need a pair of slippers, a boot, a few sneakers, a loafer – essentially a range of shoes you can wear depending on the day and activity, and also throughout the day if you need to. Our bodies love moderation and variety, so you should not wear the same shoes all day every day.”

Ahead, the best machine-washable shoes to shop right now, and tips on how to clean white sneakers and more.

The Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Best Machine-Washable Shoes for Casual Wear
Cariuma IBI Low Sneakers
Jump To details
Arrow Icon
Buy Men’s At Cariuma $119
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Best Machine-Washable Shoes for Work
Sanuk Pair O Dice Shoes
Jump To details
Arrow Icon
Buy Women’s On Amazon $14
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Best Machine-Washable Shoes for the Beach
HeyDude Wally Palm Shoes
Jump To details
Arrow Icon
Buy Now At HeyDude $60
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Best Machine-Washable Running Shoes
Allbirds Men’s Tree Flyers
Jump To details
Arrow Icon
Buy Men’s At AllBirds $89
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Best Machine-Washable Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Vionic Oasis Sneaker
Jump To details
Arrow Icon
Buy Now at Amazon $100
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Wave Shoes
Jump To details
Arrow Icon
Buy Men’s At APL $245
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Best Washable Shoe for Running
Adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoes
Jump To details
Arrow Icon
Buy Men’s At Adidas  $190
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Best Machine-Washable Shoes for Working Out
Reebok Nano X2 Training Shoes
Jump To details
Arrow Icon
Buy Men’s At Reebok  $90
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Best Machine-Washable Shoes for Casual Wear
Cariuma IBI Low Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 13 men’s, 5 to 13 women’s
Colorways available: Cream, black, gray, blue, red, yellow, and more.
Materials: Bamboo knit, memory foam, cork, Mamona oil, EVA derived from sugarcane, recycled plastics.
Special features: Featherweight, environmentally friendly, vegan, slip on.
Buy Men’s At Cariuma $119
Buy Women’s At Cariuma $119
The Cariuma IBI Low sneaker is casual, fun, and easy to take care of given its machine-washable construction. Cariuma also shares special guidance for care to extend the life of the shoes it sells. The shoe, which comes in a wide array of colors, is best for casual street wear. It lives up to its self-description as a “cool-classic” shoe. The versatility of the style makes the Cariuma IBI Low a great option to own for daily wear that won’t go out of style. 

What reviewers say: Customers who have purchased the Cariuma IBI Low have voiced high levels of satisfaction with the show. One reviewer said on the Cariuma website that they “won’t wear any other sneaker,” adding that the shoes are well-made and are light and durable. Another added that the shoes are “incredibly comfortable and long lasting.”
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Best Machine-Washable Shoes for Work
Sanuk Pair O Dice Shoes
Size range: 5 to 11
Colorways available: Gray, navy, black, olive green, rose, and more
Materials: Canvas and rubber
Special features: Vegan and slip on
On Sale 68% off
$14 Buy Women’s On Amazon
The Sanuk Pair O Dice are slip-on shoes that are well-suited for casual wear, especially for a beachy setting. With over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say that shoppers are loving these. And their easy nature extends beyond wear to washing. The shoes are machine washable and are meant to have an extended life span. On their Amazon page, the brand advises removing the sock liner before washing in cold water and air drying.

What reviewers say: “I’ve owned many pairs of these over the years. I wear them both as daily shoes and office shoes and they are super durable and comfortable. I don’t have to wear them in, they are good to go after buying them. I wear them to the river and while in the dirt and they have good traction.” 
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Keds Chillax Slip-On Sneaker
Size range: 5 to 11 women’s
Colorways available: White, navy, light blue, lilac, and red
Materials: Canvas, leather, rubber
Special features: Slip-on style
On Sale 30% off
$35 Buy Now At Amazon
$40 Buy Now At Keds
The Keds Women’s Chillax Slip-On Sneaker is best for casual wear or best to wear to the office. The model is easy to care for, with Keds calling it the “most effortless sneaker ever” in its product description on Amazon. The shoes are meant to have a broken-in feel upon first wear. Keds recommends spot cleaning and allowing the shoes to air dry for upkeep. 

What Reviewers Say: “Wore them on a trip to Europe walking around cobble stone roads and miles and miles a day, and not once were my feet sore! They’re so cute and light but offer great comfort.”
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Best Machine-Washable Shoes for the Beach
HeyDude Wally Palm Shoes
Size range: 6 to 15 men’s
Materials: Cotton, canvas, leather, elastic
Special features: Slip-on style, flex and fold technology
$60 Buy Now At HeyDude
The HeyDude Wally Palm shoe is perfect for casual wear and all comfortable occasions including visits to the beach — it’s literally been dubbed “vacation mode, for your feet” by the brand. And the palm-focused pattern is perfect for warm days, no matter where you are. A shoe this comfortable and easy is essential to any summer wardrobe. It’s easy to wash with removable insoles and should be air-dried. 

What reviewers say: “Have worn these out several times and get compliments everywhere. They are stylish and of course, very comfortable!”

Related:
HeyDude Wally Shoe Review
HeyDude Sirocco Shoe Review
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Skechers Work Elite SR Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 11 women’s, also available in wide
Colorways available: Black
Materials: Mesh, synthetics, rubber, memory foam
Special features: Oil- and slip-resistant sole
$85 Buy Women’s At Amazon
$100 Buy Women’s At Skechers
The Skechers Work Elite SR sneaker is, well, an elite shoe for many work environments. It’s machine washable and suited for any work environment, with comfortable elements of construction like a mesh and synthetic leather upper with rubber and memory foam. Sometimes even more important than comfort — depending on your workplace — the shoe is slip resistant, even with oil underfoot. Plus it’s available in a ton of sizes, which is always a bonus.

What Reviewers Say: “I had these for 3 years and I work two jobs, these shoes have lasted me and they are non slip, the cushion is amazing, they help a lot so your feet don’t ache like other shoes.”

Related: The Most Comfortable Safety Shoes for Women
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Best Machine-Washable Running Shoes
Allbirds Men’s Tree Flyers
Size range: 8 to 14 men’s, 5 to 11 women’s
Colorways available: Black, white, teal, beige, tan, and pink
Materials: Eucalyptus fiber, SwiftFoam, natural rubber
Special features: Stabilizing insole
On Sale 44% off
$89 Buy Men’s At AllBirds
$89 Buy Women’s At allbirds
The Allbirds Tree Flyers are made for distance runners — the brand literally had more than 100 runners log “thousands of miles” on various terrains and in different climates during testing of the shoe. The shoe is meant to be springy and lightweight and is built to help stabilize stride. Tree Flyers are easy to care for as they’re machine washable. The brand does advise removing the laces and insoles and placing the shoes into a bag for delicates (or a pillowcase) ahead of washing on a gentle cycle with mild detergent in cold water. After washing, the shoes should be shaken to remove excess water and then air dried, per Allbirds.

What reviewers say: “These shoes are great! From the moment I put them on they’ve been a dream to wear. Comfortable, stylish, and the level of support I needed. I’ve got so many compliments on them and they are so comfy I don’t want to wear any other shoes!”

Related: The Best Long-Distance Running Shoes
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Best Machine-Washable Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Vionic Oasis Sneaker
Size range: 5 to 11 women’s
Colorways available: White, black, gray, and more
Materials: Canvas, orthotic insert, rubber
Special features: Orthotic insole
$100 Buy Now at Amazon
The Vionic Oasis Sneaker has a refreshingly classic silhouette. It comes in neutral shades that will work well with any outfit, whether you’re dressing down for a walk about town or heading into the office on a more casual day. This shoe, while understated, will never go out of style. Vionic recommends removing the insoles before washing in cold water. Once clean, the shoe should be air dried. The brand also recommends wearing your pair for just a few hours at a time at first to allow your feet to adjust to the orthotic insert that characterizes the Oasis.

What reviewers say: “I bought these for my trip to Italy. I knew I would be walking a lot so I wanted a light weight sneaker with support. These sneakers did not disappoint. 50K steps in 3 days. I highly recommend.”

Related:
What is Plantar Fasciitis?
The Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
The Best Walking Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
The Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
The Best Slippers for Plantar Fasciitis
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Greats The Royale Knit Shoes
Size range: 7 to 14 men’s, 6 to 10 women’s
Colorways available: Black, gray, navy, olive, blue, and more
Materials: Recycled plastic water bottles, antimicrobial footbed made with algae foam and extra cushion, waxed cotton laces, natural rubber
Special features: Constructed with sustainable materials
$119 Buy Men’s At Zappos
$119 Buy Women’s At Greats
The Royale Knit sneaker — a version of Greats’ best-selling Royale —  is great for casual wear for everyone. The shoe comes in a variety of colors and color combinations and is built for comfort. It’s eco-friendly and made from recycled plastic bottles. According to Greats, it’s the fastest selling shoe they’ve put out yet. The shoe is machine washable, but the Greats also has a guide for cleaning the Royale Knit that includes steps like spot cleaning, placing your shoes into a mesh bag before washing and drying. For big messes, Greats recommends running the shoes through two wash cycles.

What reviewers say: “This is my fourth pair of Greats. All very comfortable and seem to be long lasting as well.”
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Rothy’s The Point Mary Jane
Size range: 5 to 13 women’s
Colorways available: Black, white
Materials: Rothy’s signature thread (spun from plastic bottles)
Special features: Durable outsoles, flexible straps
$159 Buy Now At Rothy’s
The Rothy’s The Point Mary Jane is perfect for long days at the office and for casual afternoons spent with friends. The Mary Jane style provides a classic, timeless look that is elevated with its comfort-providing design including 3D knit and a strap — all of which is meant to feel flexible and lightweight. To wash, Rothy’s recommends removing the insole, and washing the shoes in cold water on the delicate cycle with mild detergent. The shoes should always be air dried.

What reviewers say: “I love these little Mary Janes. They are ultra comfortable and class up a casual outfit while keeping it casual. I do wish there was a bit more sole and foot support but overall they are great for walking around as a tourist without looking sloppy!”

Related: The Best Comfortable Flats for Women
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Wave Shoes
Size range: 7 to 14 men’s, 5 to 11 women’s 5 to 11
Colorways available: White, gray, blue, yellow, brown, cream, and more
Materials: Porpelium, lightweight propelium, elastic stretch rebound TechLoom
Special features: Strategically placed ventilation; laces can tuck in
$245 Buy Men’s At APL
$245 Buy Women’s At APL
Athletic Propulsion Labs’ Techloom Wave is a runner’s dream — in whatever color scheme you please, the brand has a nearly overwhelming number of options to choose from. Plus, all Athletic Propulsion Labs shoes are unisex: If you typically wear a women’s size, adjust the fit down by a size and a half to purchase a men’s pair, per the brand’s instructions. Athletic Propulsion Labs offers detailed advice on how to wash these shoes. It’s best to wash with a small towel but no other clothing and to drizzle detergent on your shoes before popping them into the washer — one to three pairs can be washed at the same time. The cycle selected should be as short as possible and in cold water. Extra water can be removed on a spin cycle for ten minutes or less but the shoes should be air dried.

What reviewers say: “I love these shoes so much! They are incredibly light, great for running and I’ve always been an Asics fan, but I’ve evolved to APLs! My body doesn’t hurt after my runs and I love working out in them as well.”
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Best Washable Shoe for Running
Adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoes
Size range: 4 to 18 men’s, 5 to 12 women’s
Colorways available: White, black, red, navy, and many more
Materials: Primeknit, textile, Continental Better Rubber, Parley Ocean Plastic, recycled polyester
Special features: Lightweight build compared to other Ultraboost sneakers
$190 Buy Men’s At Adidas
$190 Buy WoMen’s At Adidas
The Adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoes are built for running — and they’re available in more than a dozen color combinations to suit your fancy. These shoes are easy to clean: Adidas provides a step-by-step guide that starts with dirt removal and moves onto cleaning with a washcloth and then using the washing machine on a delicate cycle in cold water with laundry detergent. Adidas also advises washing insoles to remove odors. The brand also provides insights on how best to clean canvas and suede shoes.

What reviewers say: “Incredibly comfortable. I have had five pairs of Ultraboosts over the last few years and love them. These are the absolute most comfortable gym shoes I’ve worn.”

Related:
Adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoes Review
The Best Adidas Walking Shoes
The Best Adidas Running Shoes
12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Best Machine-Washable Shoes for Working Out
Reebok Nano X2 Training Shoes
Size range: 7-14 (men’s), 5-11 (women’s).
Colorways available: Black, white, pink, blue, yellow, gray, mint green, and more
Materials: Flexweave woven textile upper, Floatride Energy Foam, rubber
Special features: Responsive cushioning, breathable upper
On Sale 33% off
$90 Buy Men’s At Reebok
$80 Buy Men’s At Amazon
$90 Buy Women’s At Reebok
$70 Buy Women’s At Amazon
Rebook’s Nano X2 Training shoes meet trends with colors ranging from pink (ever popular with the rising Barbiecore trend) to classics like black and white. Reebok offers instructions as to how to clean your trainers whether or not you have a washing machine. The brand advises beginning with spot cleaning and using a toothbrush or dry-brush to remove dirt and debris. Insoles should be removed from the shoe before being placed into a mesh laundry bag to wash in the washing machine on cold with a medium spin speed. A pro tip from Reebok: For shoes that are “extra-stinky,” add in a cup of vinegar to help reduce the odor.

What reviewers say: “This shoe is very comfortable and incredibly durable, it is the only shoe I have been wearing for over 8 months.”

Related:
The Best Cross-Training Shoes for Women
The Best Cross-Training Shoes for Men
The Best Weightlifting Shoes

What to Look for In the Best Washable Shoes

When you’re searching for the best machine-washable shoes, there are a few key factors to look out for including material and purpose.

  • Materials: “Most often mesh, nylon, or canvas shoes are machine washable,” says Dr. Kuizinas. “Many materials like leather or suede cannot be machine washed.” The added benefit of these washable materials is that they’re ideal for summertime wear, as they tend to be more breathable.
  • Weight: “I would look for shoes that are relatively flexible and can bend easily, are lightweight, and are made of materials that are lightweight and amenable to washing,” Dr. Kuizinas explains. “Heavier, stiffer shoes will be less likely to tolerate the washing machine as well.”
  • Cost: As for cost, Dr. Kuizinas said the price point on washable shoes can vary. “Any price point can be appropriate for machine-washable shoes, but generally the range from $30-150 makes sense.”

How We Selected the Best Machine-Washable Shoes

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

Footwear News editors selected the best machine-washable shoes via product testing, footwear market research and parsing through and comparing customer reviews on seller websites including brand websites or third-party sellers such as Amazon. The selection process also called for a comparison of shoe washing and care instructions shared by brands for the shoe style selections. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Alissa Kuizinas is a Massachusetts-based board-certified podiatrist. She received her degree from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and completed residency at Hoboken University Medical Center. 

Dr. Jacqueline Sutera is an NYC-based surgically trained doctor of podiatric medicine specializing in the prevention and treatment of foot pathology. She graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Philosophy. She later attended the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, where she earned the degree of Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM). She is a proud member and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association and the New York State Podiatric Medical Society.

Meet the Author

Morgan Hines is a writer who covers topics related to lifestyle, entertainment, travel, health, and food. Her work has been published in outlets like USA Today, Shape, and Forbes. To write this story on the best machine-washable shoes, Hines interviewed two board-certified podiatrists for their tips on selecting the best options and what to look for in washable shoes. Hines also researched the market and canvassed customer reviews to complete this guide.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

12 Best Machine-Washable Shoes of 2023
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad