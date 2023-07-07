The Best Machine-Washable Shoes for Every Occasion

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nothing says summer more than spending time outside, taking walks on the shore, hanging at the park, or hiking with your dog. But the great outdoors can come with a side of dirt. So, it’s smart to consider the best machine-washable shoes when you’re shopping for that perfect pair of warm-weather kicks — especially if you have a love affair with white sneakers for women or men.
In recent years, brands like Rothy’s, Allbirds, Cariuma, and others have increased machine-washable offerings. And the style of shoes available comes in a wide range. Sneakers aren’t the only shoes that can be thrown into the wash for a refresh: You can find flats, comfortable dress shoes, supportive shoes for standing all day, slip-on sneakers for running errands, and more.
Podiatrist Dr. Alissa Kuizinas believes it’s smart to buy machine-washable shoes for a number of reasons. “Buying machine-washable shoes is great because it is easy to keep them clean and free from bacteria and fungus,” Dr. Kuizinas explains. “Just be careful to wash them in cold water and do not use a dryer, otherwise they can shrink.”
It’s important to keep in mind that even though shoes might be washable, you should still replace them on a regular basis. “Worn-down soles force you to hit the ground at an angle that’s abnormal, which affects your skeleton,” explains podiatrist Dr. Jacqueline Sutera. “This can cause injury or pain.”
Dr. Sutera said the best way to tell if your shoes are worn down is to place them on a flat surface (like a table) and view the shoes at eye-level. If the heels and soles are not even, then it’s time to replace your pair. The bottoms of shoes also often show visible damage. There are ways to extend the life of your shoes, though. Cariuma, a brand that creates sustainable, machine-washable shoes, advises taking preventative measures like adding an anti-slip sole to prevent wear and using a shoehorn to put your shoes on.
It’s smart to incorporate different kinds of shoes, too — and it can’t hurt for maintenance reasons to purchase washable shoes for different purposes. “Having a shoe wardrobe is important,” Sutera said. “You need a pair of slippers, a boot, a few sneakers, a loafer – essentially a range of shoes you can wear depending on the day and activity, and also throughout the day if you need to. Our bodies love moderation and variety, so you should not wear the same shoes all day every day.”
Ahead, the best machine-washable shoes to shop right now, and tips on how to clean white sneakers and more.
When you’re searching for the best machine-washable shoes, there are a few key factors to look out for including material and purpose.
For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.
Footwear News editors selected the best machine-washable shoes via product testing, footwear market research and parsing through and comparing customer reviews on seller websites including brand websites or third-party sellers such as Amazon. The selection process also called for a comparison of shoe washing and care instructions shared by brands for the shoe style selections. Learn more about us here.
Dr. Alissa Kuizinas is a Massachusetts-based board-certified podiatrist. She received her degree from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and completed residency at Hoboken University Medical Center.
Dr. Jacqueline Sutera is an NYC-based surgically trained doctor of podiatric medicine specializing in the prevention and treatment of foot pathology. She graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Philosophy. She later attended the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, where she earned the degree of Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM). She is a proud member and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association and the New York State Podiatric Medical Society.
Morgan Hines is a writer who covers topics related to lifestyle, entertainment, travel, health, and food. Her work has been published in outlets like USA Today, Shape, and Forbes. To write this story on the best machine-washable shoes, Hines interviewed two board-certified podiatrists for their tips on selecting the best options and what to look for in washable shoes. Hines also researched the market and canvassed customer reviews to complete this guide.
