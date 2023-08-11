The 20 Best Loafers for Women That Are Stylish and Comfortable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As temperatures drop, we can finally put away our cute summer sandals and slide into fall shoes — like the best loafers for women — that will take us from one season to the next in style.

Simply put, a stylish loafer for women is a slip-on shoe that exposes the ankle and features a low-profile heel. But it comes in many variations, too. Some of the most common loafer silhouettes include moccasins (which harken back to Native American-made styles that inspired the first loafer of the 1930s) and smoking slippers (said original loafer style, which also took its look from silhouettes worn by British royals in the 1800s). Other top loafer models include penny loafers (made famous by Maine shoemaker G.H. Bass) and driving loafers (originally built for driving thanks to their nubbed rubber outsole, but now considered a casual shoe). Some loafers are also mule-hybrids and may feature tassel details or horsebit-style hardware on the vamp. (The latter is a nod to the design perfected in the 1950s by Aldo Gucci, son of the mastermind behind the luxury brand).

While any loafer silhouette is timeless, if you’re into keeping up with trends, you’ll want to try sleek classic penny loafers seen on celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, and Elsa Hosk or buckle-adorned patent leather loafers spotted in Max Mara’s fall 2023 collection.

When shopping for the best slip-on loafers for women, consider styles with elevated comfort features, like flexible uppers and ample cushioning underfoot — these will comfort your feet while you wear them throughout the day. If you need extra support, try options with molded footbeds and deep heel cups to help relieve pain stemming from flat feet or plantar fasciitis. (And if you suffer from bunions, seek out silhouettes with wide toe boxes and those with malleable uppers.) All of these features not only make certain loafers great for everyday wear but also some of the best styles for work, too.

Related:

Comfortable Flats for Women

Best Women’s Loafers for Work Sam Edelman Loraine Loafers Colors: Three dozen colors and finishes, including saddle, toasted coconut, and emerald

Sizes: 4 to 13, including half sizes and wide width options

Materials: 100% synthetic

Pros: Good for work

Cons: Run large $72.45 Buy Now at amazon $72.45 Buy Now at sam edelman



What reviewers say: “I have been searching for the perfect pair of shoes for my commute pre-Covid and honestly after 20+ pairs, I can say this is the best shoe I’ve bought.” Looking for a classic silhouette that will work from your 9-to-5 to the weekend? Sam Edelman’s Lorraine loafers certainly fit the bill. Perfect to wear with mom jeans and a tee or relaxed suit set, the menswear-inspired style features an almond toe construction, signature front hardware and short block heel (your feet will thank you later for the latter detail). Additional comfort comes in the form of a padded leather insole that should feel soft and pillowy underfoot.: “I have been searching for the perfect pair of shoes for my commute pre-Covid and honestly after 20+ pairs, I can say this is the best shoe I’ve bought.”

Best Embellished Loafers for Women Vionic Mizelle Loafers Colors: Black, dark brown, cream

Sizes: 5.5 to 10, including half sizes

Materials: Leather

Pros: Classy-looking

Cons: Stiff toebox $139.99 Buy Now at dsw $139.99 Buy Now at amazon



What reviewers say: “I can’t say enough good things about these loafers. The leather is beautiful and they are SO incredibly comfortable–I actually gasped when I put them on. Perfect for a day on your feet at work or running around town. I typically wear a 7.5 (sometimes a 7, sometimes an 8, depending on brand/style), but based on feedback I found on these shoes on another website, I sized down to a 7 and the fit is perfect.” For a less traditional yet equally versatile take on the loafer, opt for this chain-embellished style which can easily translate from the office to happy hour. It features a sleek silhouette, pointed toe, and synthetic footbed to offer all-day comfort. Try wearing these loafers with cute black skinny trousers, a plain white silk button-down, and a black blazer for work.“I can’t say enough good things about these loafers. The leather is beautiful and they are SO incredibly comfortable–I actually gasped when I put them on. Perfect for a day on your feet at work or running around town. I typically wear a 7.5 (sometimes a 7, sometimes an 8, depending on brand/style), but based on feedback I found on these shoes on another website, I sized down to a 7 and the fit is perfect.”

Steve Madden Feather Loafers Colors: 15 finishes, including all-black leather and multi-colored faux snakeskin

Sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizes and select wide width options

Materials: Faux leather, suede sole

Pros: No heel

Cons: No side support $72.29 Buy Now at amazon $79.95 Buy Now at zappos



Over 1,500 customers gave these low-profile loafers from



What reviewers say: “A shoe under $100 that doesn’t need to be broken in or worn with Band-Aids for the first few weeks? Just fabulous! The material is so soft and flexible, and they’re perfectly true to size. I wear a size 10, and some shoes can make me look like I have clown feet. These don’t at all. I highly recommend snagging a pair of these!” Nothing screams fall quite like snakeskin loafers. Equipped with a pointed toe and and slim profile, Steve Madden’s Feather loafers are a must. Plus, they’re light as a feather — hence their name.Over 1,500 customers gave these low-profile loafers from Steve Madden five stars, calling them a wardrobe staple. Available in various bright to basic suede and leather finishes, the minimalist silhouette has a sleek pointed toe and will look great with everything from professional frocks to oversized jeans on the weekends. It’s also a great affordable option, though do keep in mind that if you need ample arch support, these aren’t your best bet.“A shoe under $100 that doesn’t need to be broken in or worn with Band-Aids for the first few weeks? Just fabulous! The material is so soft and flexible, and they’re perfectly true to size. I wear a size 10, and some shoes can make me look like I have clown feet. These don’t at all. I highly recommend snagging a pair of these!”

Best Women’s Loafers for Walking Dr. Scholl’s Webster Loafers Colors: Three dozen colors and finishes, including saddle leather and soft gingham

Sizes: 6 to 11, including half sizes and wide-width options

Materials: 100% synthetic

Pros: Podiatrist-approved

Cons: Runs large On Sale 47% off $45 Buy Now at amazon $54.99 Buy Now at famous footwear



Keeping in line with the brand’s ethos, the shoes don’t skimp on style, either. They feature a chic front strap and are done in both smooth suede and leather finishes.



What reviewers say: “My new job had me walking a minimum of eight to 10 miles a day. I went through three different types of tennis shoes and three different types of dress shoes and these are the only shoes that I was able to wear the entire day. After eight hours, I still felt like I was walking on air. My only regret is not finding these shoes first.” Sometimes, you need a loafer that will not only support you during your morning commute or quick trips to the coffee room, but also when you need shoes for standing all day . In that case, reach for Dr. Scholl’s Webster loafer. Created with ultimate comfort in mind (and backed by over 1,700 five-star reviews to prove they live up to their promise), the silhouette offers a shock-absorbing insole with anatomical cushioning to reduce foot fatigue. A rounded toe box provides plenty of room for toes to splay, while a flexible, durable outsole boosts traction without weighing your feet down. On top of all that, a rear pull tab allows you to easily slip these on and off without ruining the back of the shoe or enduring painful rubbing.Keeping in line with the brand’s ethos, the shoes don’t skimp on style, either. They feature a chic front strap and are done in both smooth suede and leather finishes.: “My new job had me walking a minimum of eight to 10 miles a day. I went through three different types of tennis shoes and three different types of dress shoes and these are the only shoes that I was able to wear the entire day. After eight hours, I still felt like I was walking on air. My only regret is not finding these shoes first.”

Best Affordable Heeled Loafers for Women Cushionaire Pierce Loafers Colors: Black, wheat

Sizes: 5 to 11, including wide-width options

Material: Vegan leather

Pros: Memory foam insole

Cons: Run narrow $39.99 Buy Now at amazon



What reviewers say: “These shoes are adorable and comfortable. I ordered a 7W and I am a true size with medium to wide feet. I would describe these as narrow. They have a little give so they’re still comfortable for me but certainly not wide. However, quality is great for the price and they are so cute!” Cushionaire’s heeled loafers are deceptively lightweight, considering their substantial sole and platform. If you want the lug sole without the actual lugging around, these could be your next loafer. They feature a penny loafer-style upper with a 2-inch heel and flexible, cushioned footbed to keep you feeling just as good as you look. In addition to black, the style is also offered in a timeless beige that can pair with any minimalist or maximalist ensemble. To add even more flare to your look, style them with mesh socks, a midi slip skirt, a tube top, and a leather jacket “These shoes are adorable and comfortable. I ordered a 7W and I am a true size with medium to wide feet. I would describe these as narrow. They have a little give so they’re still comfortable for me but certainly not wide. However, quality is great for the price and they are so cute!”

best women’s loafers for bunions Naturalizer Emiline Loafers Colors: Tumble leather, black snake, navy, beige, black leather, king fisher

Sizes: 4 to 12, including half sizes and narrow and wide options

Materials: Faux leather

Pros: Comfortable for everyday wear

Cons: Stretches easily $89.50 Buy Now at amazon $110 Buy Now at nordstrom



What reviewers say: “I have a very narrow foot so it’s hard for me to find flats and loafers that 1. come in a narrow width 2. are comfortable to walk and work in all day and 3. don’t rub giant blisters. Immediately out of the box these fit like a glove and are super comfy and stylish. I feel like Cinderella!!”



Related:

Best Flats With Arch Support If your feet have been damaged by the woes of summer footwear and you’re looking to start the fall season on a comfortable note, you’ve come to the right place. Comfort is an integral part of the Naturalizer brand, which specially designs its shoes to contour to the shape of a woman’s foot. So, it’s no wonder one of the label’s classic styles made our list of the best loafers for women. Perfect for anyone who wants a versatile, no-frills design, the minimal Emiline silhouette boasts a dual-density cushioned footbed to provide structure and a contoured insole for arch support. The textured, slip-resistant sole provides traction no matter the surface. Most importantly, the toe box isn’t narrow, so bunions have room.“I have a very narrow foot so it’s hard for me to find flats and loafers that 1. come in a narrow width 2. are comfortable to walk and work in all day and 3. don’t rub giant blisters. Immediately out of the box these fit like a glove and are super comfy and stylish. I feel like Cinderella!!”

Best Heeled Loafers for Women Dirty Laundry Heeled Loafers Colors: Black, white

Sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizes

Materials: Faux leather, synthetic sole

Pros: Quality patent leather

Cons: Half a size large $67 Buy Now at amazon



What reviewers say: “These are so fun. They seem like such a throwback to the ’90s and I love the height of the heel. It is pretty chunky but the shiny material gives it a more feminine quality.” As we mentioned before, chunky loafers are in, and ’90s girls are making a case for them in many forms. For a fun boost of height, try a chunky, tall-heeled loafer. This version from Dirty Laundry offers a fun mix of grunge and prep with its lugged outsole and stable block heel. Even better? The styling options are endless; you can pair it with everything from mom jeans and an oversized blazer to an elegant frock. And, it doesn’t hurt either that customers say these shoes are super comfortable and run true to size.“These are so fun. They seem like such a throwback to the ’90s and I love the height of the heel. It is pretty chunky but the shiny material gives it a more feminine quality.”

best driving loafers for women Tory Burch Ballet Loafers Colors: Bourbon, spring lavender

Sizes: 4 to 13, including half sizes

Materials: Leather upper, chrome-free napa leather lining

Pros: Cushioned leather footbed

Cons: No arch support $298 Buy Now at tory burch



In terms of aesthetics, this is a great pick for anyone who wants something slightly unconventional but not too flashy. Complete with a round toe and a Double T in brushed gold, the leather style comes in classic colors like tan and patent leather brown — but is also available in a delicate lavender finish.



What reviewers say: “This shoe is nothing short of amazing! I’m so glad I made this purchase! I’ve worn these shoes with casual dresses, skirts and dressy shorts. It’s perfect for the workplace and for a night on the town! The comfort factor is a 10 for sure and the color is also perfect for all year. I’ll be purchasing this shoe in another color. This product exceeded my expectations in every category. Highly recommend this loafer.” Tory Burch’s Ballet Loafers are a genius pair of comfortable dress shoes for women : They marry the malleable feel of a ballet flat with the smart look of a loafer. They feature subtle elastic goring, which helps minimize break-in time, and a less than one-inch stacked heel to make them wearable and walkable. Even Gigi Hadid is a fan.In terms of aesthetics, this is a great pick for anyone who wants something slightly unconventional but not too flashy. Complete with a round toe and a Double T in brushed gold, the leather style comes in classic colors like tan and patent leather brown — but is also available in a delicate lavender finish.This shoe is nothing short of amazing! I’m so glad I made this purchase! I’ve worn these shoes with casual dresses, skirts and dressy shorts. It’s perfect for the workplace and for a night on the town! The comfort factor is a 10 for sure and the color is also perfect for all year. I’ll be purchasing this shoe in another color. This product exceeded my expectations in every category. Highly recommend this loafer.”

Best Designer Loafer for Women Gucci Princetown Loafers Colors: Black, white, red

Sizes: 4 to 12, including half sizes

Materials: Leather

Pros: Timeless

Cons: Expensive $850 Buy Now at nordstrom $850 Buy Now at gucci



What reviewers say: “Initially, I didn’t want to spend hundreds of dollars for a pair of trendy slides, so I settled for a pair half the price. The leather wasn’t as nice, and there wasn’t enough padding. I returned them and finally decided to buck up and buy these. So glad I did because the comfort and quality are worth it.” It’s hard to think about the loafer category without recognizing Gucci loafers for women . You may remember that the luxury brand’s loafers skyrocketed to popularity during New York Fashion Week in 2014, but they’ve actually remained a wardrobe staple among celebrities and aspirational shoppers for over 60 years since their inception. Although the loafers have been updated in many iterations — including with raffia and velvet textures — the brand’s understated leather versions are undoubtedly its most timeless (it’s no wonder the design has remained largely unchanged over time). Whether in a full-length or backless silhouette, their minimal profile with gold horsebit hardware can refine any look — from leggings and a sweater a la Vanessa Hudgens or denim cutoffs and a tank top a la Taylor Hill. Nab the style in classic black to match anything, or choose a pair in a brighter hue, like bubblegum pink, to make a statement.“Initially, I didn’t want to spend hundreds of dollars for a pair of trendy slides, so I settled for a pair half the price. The leather wasn’t as nice, and there wasn’t enough padding. I returned them and finally decided to buck up and buy these. So glad I did because the comfort and quality are worth it.”

Best Classic Loafers for women G.H. Bass Whitney Bax Leather Loafers Colors: Black/black, black/white

Sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizes

Materials: Leather

Pros: Durable

Cons: Firm $175 Buy Now at bloomingdales $175 Buy Now at g.h. Bass



Its iconic



What reviewers say: “I’ve been buying Bass Weejuns for years and have them in various colors. They are the most comfortable and versatile shoes you can buy and the price is right. The pair I recently bought from Macy’s has not disappointed, and it’s great to see that Bass still maintains its high standards and quality. I highly recommend these shoes.” G.H. Bass is a famed loafer maker known for crafting timely and timeless classics since 1876. Its range of footwear focuses on being both premium and purposeful while transcending generations.Its iconic Whitney Bax silhouette is a great example of what the brand does best. The genuine leather style is inspired by classic menswear silhouettes and includes penny loafer detailing with a moc toe and low heel. Grab it in cognac or black for a perfect complement to trousers and structured midi skirts.“I’ve been buying Bass Weejuns for years and have them in various colors. They are the most comfortable and versatile shoes you can buy and the price is right. The pair I recently bought from Macy’s has not disappointed, and it’s great to see that Bass still maintains its high standards and quality. I highly recommend these shoes.”

Best Women’s Loafers for Narrow Feet Everlane The Modern Loafers Colors: Black, camel

Sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizes

Materials: 100% Leather Upper, Natural Rubber Outsole

Pros: Classic with a twist

Cons: Narrow $125 Buy Now at everlane



What reviewers say: “This is my second pair of The Modern Loafer, and I just love them. They are cute, comfortable, and you can wear them with or without socks with no issues at all. I usually buy a half size larger when I purchase Everlane shoes, unless it indicates that it runs true to size. Always happy with the quality of shoes and clothing.” Everlane’s ultra-popular moc loafer returned last year in a new and improved version, and has again earned so much fanfare it’s already sold out and garnered a waitlist in many sizes. Keeping in line with the brand’s commitment to comfortable, quality basics, the 2.0 take makes The Modern Loafer even better with a roomier toe box, grippier rubber outsole, and softer leather upper that’s designed to eliminate the need for any break-in time. Additionally, the style has a tiny braided detail at the rear, a slightly thicker stacked heel, and additional padding in the insole for extra comfort.“This is my second pair of The Modern Loafer, and I just love them. They are cute, comfortable, and you can wear them with or without socks with no issues at all. I usually buy a half size larger when I purchase Everlane shoes, unless it indicates that it runs true to size. Always happy with the quality of shoes and clothing.”

Best Penny Loafers for Women Margaux The Penny Loafers Colors: Six suede finishes, including oyster, caramel and garnet, and leopard haircalf

Sizes: 3 to 14 and narrow, medium and wide width options

Materials: Italian suede upper

Pros: Many colors to choose from

Cons: Runs small $278 Buy Now at margaux



What reviewers say: “Comfort, style and quality! I’m in retail and on my feet all day and these loafers pass the test.” Burgeoning label Margaux has become a cult favorite for its cute, comfortable, and size-inclusive offerings. Like the rest of the brand’s pairs, the best-selling penny loafer is handmade in Spain with great attention to detail and offered in sizes three to 14, as well as narrow and wide-width options to accommodate a vast range of feet. It’s finished in smooth Italian suede and features flexible, unlined constructions that move with you and prevent hot spots. Topped off with five millimeters of plush foam padding and available in pretty neutral and jewel-toned finishes, these are meant to be worn everywhere and with everything.“Comfort, style and quality! I’m in retail and on my feet all day and these loafers pass the test.”

Best Women’s Loafers for Wide Feet Sarah Flint Rosie Loafers Colors: Black suede, taupe suede, leopard hair calf

Sizes: 4 to 13, including half sizes and wide-width options

Materials: Leather, triple-dyed Italian suede sourced from LWG Gold-rated manufacturer

Pros: Cushions the foot

Cons: Narrow $495 Buy Now at sarah flint



What reviewers say: “I am always worried whether a shoe will fit because I have flat and wide feet, but the Rosie fit beautifully from the first moment I wore them. Very soft leather and comfortable yet elegant. I wear them at home all day while working from home to feel dressed up!” Although probably best known for its celebrity-approved stilettoed pumps, made-in-Italy label Sarah Flint has since expanded its offerings to include flats and block-heeled silhouettes that retain the brand’s attention to marrying high style and comfort. One of its bestsellers, the Rosie loafer includes signature details like three millimeters of extra padding on the footbed and a grippy rubber outsole. Plus, it has new additions of a roomy almond toe and an under-1.5-inch block heel, meaning the shoe is perfect for those who want a height boost without sacrificing a sweet feel underfoot. Nab it with three rich suede finishes or a cheetah-print calf hair option to add some eye-catching texture and pattern to your look.: “I am always worried whether a shoe will fit because I have flat and wide feet, but the Rosie fit beautifully from the first moment I wore them. Very soft leather and comfortable yet elegant. I wear them at home all day while working from home to feel dressed up!”

Best Sustainable Loafers for Women Rothy’s the Loafers Colors: Navy, olive camo, black solid, mocha spot, linen double stitch, ecru, dragon fruit

Sizes: 5 to 13, including half sizes

Materials: Knit from Rothy’s signature thread, which is spun from plastic bottles

Pros: Lightweight

Cons: Tight-fitting for people with bunions $169 Buy Now at rothys



What reviewers say: “I decided to give Rothy’s a try after my co-worker recommended the shoes Wow!! Just wowwww!! When I wear flats, I usually get foot cramps once in a while from walking, but with these it’s like walking in house slippers. They’re so comfortable and look professional enough for office wear.” After testing out Rothy’s buzzy knit flats, we couldn’t be more excited that the label has expanded into other footwear categories — including loafers. The one silhouette Rothy’s offers, a simple smoking-style loafer, takes on the company’s signature support features. These include a removable, cushioned insole and soft, breathable knit upper that molds to the shape of your foot. Not to mention, the pair is eco-friendly and machine washable. Keep in mind that the brand’s shoes don’t stretch out too much, so when ordering, make sure the fit is not overly snug.“I decided to give Rothy’s a try after my co-worker recommended the shoes Wow!! Just wowwww!! When I wear flats, I usually get foot cramps once in a while from walking, but with these it’s like walking in house slippers. They’re so comfortable and look professional enough for office wear.”

best women’s loafers for plantar fasciitis Birdies The Starling Loafers Colors: Taupe, ocean, heather gray sweater knit, black sweater knit, cider floral, and five other colors

Sizes: 5 to 12, including half sizes and wide-width options

Materials: Premium suede, calf hair

Pros: Molds to your foot

Cons: Size up $150 Buy Now at birdies



This editor also counts herself a fan of the silhouette, which is one of the most comfortable dress shoes you can buy. Offering the ultimate mix of high style and function, these smoking loafers offer a sturdy sole and the brand’s signature seven layers of cushioning hidden inside a silky, quilted insole. I own the version with a leopard print calf-hair upper — which I love, as it can easily add intrigue to a basic all-black outfit — but the style is also available in monochromatic leather, suede, or velvet, depending on the look you’re going for.



And even if you don’t have an A-list-sized budget, these are still accessible to most, priced at just $140.



What reviewers say: “I purchased these so I could walk all day on my European vacation without packing a huge pair of sneakers. SO comfortable. I can walk miles with no blisters or hot spots. The latte color goes with everything; I wore them with jeans and dresses.” Birdies may only have been around since 2015, but in just a few short years, it’s gained a massive following. This is arguably thanks to Meghan Markle, who put the brand on the map after wearing its debut style, The Starling, for multiple royal engagements. Today, the style remains the brand’s most popular, with over 3,000 five-star ratings.This editor also counts herself a fan of the silhouette, which is one of the most comfortable dress shoes you can buy. Offering the ultimate mix of high style and function, these smoking loafers offer a sturdy sole and the brand’s signature seven layers of cushioning hidden inside a silky, quilted insole. I own the version with a leopard print calf-hair upper — which I love, as it can easily add intrigue to a basic all-black outfit — but the style is also available in monochromatic leather, suede, or velvet, depending on the look you’re going for.And even if you don’t have an A-list-sized budget, these are still accessible to most, priced at just $140.“I purchased these so I could walk all day on my European vacation without packing a huge pair of sneakers. SO comfortable. I can walk miles with no blisters or hot spots. The latte color goes with everything; I wore them with jeans and dresses.”

Best Casual Loafers for Women Dr. Martens Adrian Loafers Sizes: 5 to 12

Materials: Leather

Pros: Classic style

Cons: Runs large $140 Buy Now at dr. martens $140 Buy Now at nordstrom



What reviewers say: “I have been wanting these beautiful shoes for two years and finally them for myself as a college graduation gift! They are very comfortable and soo stylish. I am going to have these for a very long time. Every time I wear them I think of the hard work and dedication it took to get my degree!” Dr. Martens has many iconic shoe styles that add an edge to any outfit, and Adrian Loafers are one of them. These shoes feature the premium quality and smooth leather Dr. Martens fans know and love with the infamous slip-on design. They also have an air-cushioned sole and Goodyear-welted lines that are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with the signature welt stitch. To top it all off, the shoes are weather-resistant, so they won’t get ruined when exposed to light rain. And priced at under $150, they’re a luxe mid-price point option perfect for those who aren’t ready to splurge on a designer silhouette.: “I have been wanting these beautiful shoes for two years and finally them for myself as a college graduation gift! They are very comfortable and soo stylish. I am going to have these for a very long time. Every time I wear them I think of the hard work and dedication it took to get my degree!”

Marc Fisher Tarla Loafers Colors: Dark red, chic cream, black

Sizes: 5 to 10, including half sizes

Materials: Faux leather

Pros: Untraditional but stylish

Cons: Not cushioned $150 Buy Now at marc fisher $150 Buy Now at neiman marcus This season, classic preppy designs are getting contemporary updates. Take Marc Fisher’s Tarla style, for example. This shoe is great for those who want to step into fall on a high note. It features a slip-resistant lug-sole that delivers height to your look. Plus, it has a front buckle design that makes a subtly chic statement. Since the Tarla has a chunky design, style it with a pleated mini skirt and ankle socks.

Koio Brera Loafers Colors: Nero, dew, biscotto, nero patent, tiramisu

Sizes: 5 to 11

Materials: LWG Silver-certified patent Italian leather

Special features: Handmade in Tuscany

Pros: Comfortable

Cons: Runs large $325 Buy Now at Koio



At first glance, the loafers seem straightforward and traditional; however, once you look closer, you’ll notice the LWG Gold-certified Italian leather and OrthoLite Hybrid, which provides cushioning and uncompromised performance with less impact on the planet. Whether heading to the office or dinner with friends, complete your look with these.



What reviewers say: “I got a number of compliments on them, and they are so comfy. I ended up wearing them for the first time on a day where I had to do a lot of walking, and these shoes were so great — no pain/pinches/blisters. They can be dressed up or dressed down, based on what you wear.” Koio’s Brera loafers became an instant classic after they debuted last spring and have continued to sell out consistently ever since (the black colorway has been restocked 10+ times). However, it’s no surprise that the style is the brand’s bestselling loafer and a top-selling style for the brand as a whole.At first glance, the loafers seem straightforward and traditional; however, once you look closer, you’ll notice the LWG Gold-certified Italian leather and OrthoLite Hybrid, which provides cushioning and uncompromised performance with less impact on the planet. Whether heading to the office or dinner with friends, complete your look with these.“I got a number of compliments on them, and they are so comfy. I ended up wearing them for the first time on a day where I had to do a lot of walking, and these shoes were so great — no pain/pinches/blisters. They can be dressed up or dressed down, based on what you wear.”

Melissa Royal Loafers Colors: Beige, pink, black, glitter

Sizes: 5 to 10

Materials: Pure PVC

Special features: Bubblegum scent

Pros: Vegan and recyclable

Cons: Limited size range $119 Buy Now at melissa Melissa, the Brazilian footwear brand, is the known creator of the original jelly sandal, specifically the fisherman-inspired style that ruled the ’90s. Now for fall, the brand has released an elevated, lug-sole loafer made out of the brand’s Melflex material (a PVC material that is flexible, recyclable, and durable) that shoppers know and love. The Royal is elevated on a comfy-cool lug sole platform. It features a cushioned sole to keep feet comfy on every step. Choose from one of the four colors and dress them up with a maxi skirt or mini dress.

The Different Types of Loafers for Women

This season there are many fresh iterations of women’s loafers, from designer styles to nostalgic versions channeling the ’90s and ’00s. Think chunky silhouettes with lug soles and eye-catching embellishments like oversize buckles to sleek metal adornments and daring colors.

Penny loafers: Penny loafers, defined by their horizontal strap called “saddle” across the instep, have a long history that dates back to moccasins worn by Native Americans, hunters, and gatherers. However, today they purchased to create an elegant style moment with their ever-so-slight heel. They’re a great option for first-time loafer wearers because they’re versatile, and there are endless options, from Vagabond Shoemakers’ classic black silhouette to the G.H. Bass & Co. Whitney Bax Leather Loafers.

Classic designer loafers: A designer loafer is a failsafe investment because they combine the enduring quality of luxury materials with the timelessness of a loafer silhouette. Many designers have their chic styles; however, Gucci and Tods’ are the most notable for their classic appeal and ability to be worn casually or in more refined settings. Their loafers are also available in many styles and colors, making it easy to freshen up a wardrobe.

Lug-sole loafers/chunky loafers: Sturdy lug-sole loafers are this season’s most coveted take on the classic shoe. While they may have a robust and rebellious sole, they’re surprisingly easy to style and a simple way to update your new-season look. The best part? These shoes tend to have excellent traction. So, if you’re ready to get on board, look to labels like Dr. Martens, Prada, or Melissa.

Driving loafers: The driving loafer has a soft, slip-on silhouette similar to a comfortable ballet flat. While it was designed to provide drivers with an alternative pair of shoes to avoid wearing out the soles on their formal loafers, the shoe today is more worn for style. Iterations by Tod’s and Salvatore Ferragamo are iconic wardrobe staples, while Tory Burch also offers a freshened-up take on the comfortable classic.

Heeled loafers: Heeled loafers are great for those who prefer added height in a feminine-forward way. This style exudes the preppy sophistication that heel devotees crave, whether paired with sharp tailoring or fluid silhouettes. Gucci and Prada’s minimalist designs are a stylish finish to tailored separates, while Dirty Laundry and Cushionaire’s platform designs know how to make a statement with chic dresses.

Backless loafers: If you want to test the loafer look, try backless loafers, also known as mules. Since they have no backing, they’re easy to slip in and out of and great for those who are always on the go. While they have slipper-like comfort, they’re still smart enough to pair with your 9-to-5 uniform. Additionally, this style is a style solution for tricky in-between ankle-length pants.

What to Look For When Shopping for Women’s Loafers

Materials: Like comfortable walking shoes, the best loafers for women should be built with high-quality materials that guarantee comfort and a worthy investment. For the upper, consider finding loafers that feature soft leather since it is breathable, which is important if you wear your loafers without socks. When it comes to the sole, look for a more structured sole for flexibility, durability, and traction. Rubber is an excellent material since it’s better for those on their feet all day.

Support: Get your hands on loafers with arch support if you deal with common foot problems. New York-based podiatrist Dr. Parker M Gennett says your shoes should have “a stiff heel counter, firm, protective sole and torsion stability,” adding that “if you can twist the shoe like a pretzel, it’s probably not a good option.” If you have flat feet, look for loafers with stiffer elements, such as insoles and orthotics. If you have high arches, choose more flexible and cushioned shoes to help absorb shock.

Silhouette and use: While one of the best things about loafers is that there are many different styles to choose from, it can also make shopping overwhelming. Since there are penny loafers, heeled loafers, driving loafers, loafer mules, slipper loafers, and more, consider when and for what occasion you will be wearing these shoes. For example, penny loafers may be the most suitable if you want a semi-formal option for the office; however, if you want to swap out your strappy stilettos for something more prim and proper, then a heeled loafer may be for you.

Designs and embellishments: When shopping for women’s loafers, consider whether you want a pair with embellishments. From crystals and buckles to chains and logo-embossed hardware, loafers with embellishments are as coveted and timeless as traditional penny loafers. Don’t believe us? Just look at Zaya Wade’s and Gigi Hadid’s off-duty styles, and you’ll notice both fashion tastemakers frequently opt for embellished loafers.

Women Loafers Trends for 2023

With the popular aesthetic, ‘quiet luxury,’ taking over the fashion zeitgeist for 2023, one thing is clear: this year it’s all about pared-down, well-made, and expensive-looking (even when they don’t come with a high price tag) loafers. From designer loafers with minimal or absent logos (think Aeyde’s Julie Loafers and Khaite’s Marfa Loafers) to sleek and affordable contemporary loafers (think Everlane’s The Modern Loafer and Koio’s Brera Loafers), there’s a style for every mood, budget, and occasion. Not only are brands proving that comfortable, smart loafers are relevant, but celebrities are too. Blake Lively, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Zaya Wade, and Taylor Swift are a few who are trading their stiff stilettos for loafers. They’re styling these shoes with little black dresses, blazers, and midi skirts when running to and from meetings or getting together with friends after work.

Socks With Loafers Trend: The Best Socks to Wear With Loafers

So you’ve found a pair of comfortable women’s loafers for walking, but now the question is, how do you wear the shoe in a fresh and modern way? The answer: Style your loafers with socks.

There was a time when this combination would’ve been unthinkable, but now the appealing pair is becoming the look du jour. From Hailey Bieber to Emma Roberts, all the It-girls are rocking the look. Socks and loafers are a great duo because socks add a touch of originality to any outfit while ensuring a certain level of comfort.

The best part is that the look is relatively easy to adopt. No matter what type of loafers you own, consider these factors for the best styling results:

Type of socks: In our opinion, if you’re going to wear socks with loafers, white socks (think a ribbed sporty sock with Nike’s iconic swoosh or a thin bobby sock) are the best option because they are clean and don’t add any unnecessary bulk. Once you’ve gotten comfortable with the simple white socks and loafers outfit equation, you can upgrade your socks to something more colorful such as red ankle socks (fall 2023’s hottest color) or Miu Miu’s grey knee-length socks. But that’s not all — you can step out of the box further and experiment with sheer socks, a great way to add a touch of style and personality to your trendy look.

The rest of the outfit: If you’re ready to try this offbeat but cool look this season, also consider the rest of your outfit. For example, if you’re a denim girlie, pair your loafers and socks with cropped straight-leg jeans, an oversized blazer, and a silk button-down. If you gravitate toward one-and-done pieces, dress up your white-socks–and-loafers vibe with a pretty statement dress. If you love a classic New York City look, use your loafer and socks to punch up an all-black sweater and trouser getup. Whatever outfit formula you choose, the socks and loafers combination will add an effortlessly chic touch to any of your looks.

How We Selected the Best Loafers for Women

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

Several writers and editors at Footwear News spent many hours researching and combing through hundreds of customer reviews and tapped a top foot expert to help determine the best loafers for women. This writer and the team at FN also went straight to the sources, requesting shoe brands to submit multiple shoe styles for consideration while cross-comparing them with various foot types to narrow down our top picks for women’s loafers. They also considered the top-standing and walking loafers within various workplaces and types of flooring. As new shoes are released throughout 2023, we will continue to update this guide to the best loafers for women to deliver the most up-to-date recommendations and tips to enable you to focus on the day ahead — and not your achy or blistered feet.

Meet the Expert

Dr. Parker M Gennett is a Binghamton, NY- based podiatrist certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and the American Podiatric Medical Specialties Board. With degrees from the University of Arizona, the Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, and DVAMC Palo Alto/Stanford University Medical Center, he also serves as a diplomate of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons. He has over 25 years of well-rounded practice at the Foot & Ankle Care Center with full staff privileges at Lourdes Hospital and United Health Services.

Meet the Authors

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Fairchild Media Group where she writes and edits shopping stories for Footwear News and WWD. Prior to her current role, she wrote countless buyer’s guides, trend stories, and reviews on fashion and beauty products, including shoe-focused stories for women. You can find her in stylish loafers when she’s running errands around New York City on the weekend or attending showroom appointments to check out the latest footwear trends during the work week. Chwatt wrote the updated version of this story featuring the best loafers for women with trend information, new products, and additional information to help you find your perfect loafer. Chwatt has updated this guide to the best loafers for women on August 11, 2023 to provide the best options for the upcoming fall 2023 season, as well as share more expert insights on how to find the best women’s loafers for your needs and style. Learn more about us here.