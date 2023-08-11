The 20 Best Loafers for Women That Are Stylish and Comfortable

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
As temperatures drop, we can finally put away our cute summer sandals and slide into fall shoes — like the best loafers for women — that will take us from one season to the next in style.
Simply put, a stylish loafer for women is a slip-on shoe that exposes the ankle and features a low-profile heel. But it comes in many variations, too. Some of the most common loafer silhouettes include moccasins (which harken back to Native American-made styles that inspired the first loafer of the 1930s) and smoking slippers (said original loafer style, which also took its look from silhouettes worn by British royals in the 1800s). Other top loafer models include penny loafers (made famous by Maine shoemaker G.H. Bass) and driving loafers (originally built for driving thanks to their nubbed rubber outsole, but now considered a casual shoe). Some loafers are also mule-hybrids and may feature tassel details or horsebit-style hardware on the vamp. (The latter is a nod to the design perfected in the 1950s by Aldo Gucci, son of the mastermind behind the luxury brand).
While any loafer silhouette is timeless, if you’re into keeping up with trends, you’ll want to try sleek classic penny loafers seen on celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, and Elsa Hosk or buckle-adorned patent leather loafers spotted in Max Mara’s fall 2023 collection.
When shopping for the best slip-on loafers for women, consider styles with elevated comfort features, like flexible uppers and ample cushioning underfoot — these will comfort your feet while you wear them throughout the day. If you need extra support, try options with molded footbeds and deep heel cups to help relieve pain stemming from flat feet or plantar fasciitis. (And if you suffer from bunions, seek out silhouettes with wide toe boxes and those with malleable uppers.) All of these features not only make certain loafers great for everyday wear but also some of the best styles for work, too.
Related:
Comfortable Flats for Women
This season there are many fresh iterations of women’s loafers, from designer styles to nostalgic versions channeling the ’90s and ’00s. Think chunky silhouettes with lug soles and eye-catching embellishments like oversize buckles to sleek metal adornments and daring colors.
With the popular aesthetic, ‘quiet luxury,’ taking over the fashion zeitgeist for 2023, one thing is clear: this year it’s all about pared-down, well-made, and expensive-looking (even when they don’t come with a high price tag) loafers. From designer loafers with minimal or absent logos (think Aeyde’s Julie Loafers and Khaite’s Marfa Loafers) to sleek and affordable contemporary loafers (think Everlane’s The Modern Loafer and Koio’s Brera Loafers), there’s a style for every mood, budget, and occasion. Not only are brands proving that comfortable, smart loafers are relevant, but celebrities are too. Blake Lively, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Zaya Wade, and Taylor Swift are a few who are trading their stiff stilettos for loafers. They’re styling these shoes with little black dresses, blazers, and midi skirts when running to and from meetings or getting together with friends after work.
So you’ve found a pair of comfortable women’s loafers for walking, but now the question is, how do you wear the shoe in a fresh and modern way? The answer: Style your loafers with socks.
There was a time when this combination would’ve been unthinkable, but now the appealing pair is becoming the look du jour. From Hailey Bieber to Emma Roberts, all the It-girls are rocking the look. Socks and loafers are a great duo because socks add a touch of originality to any outfit while ensuring a certain level of comfort.
The best part is that the look is relatively easy to adopt. No matter what type of loafers you own, consider these factors for the best styling results:
For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.
Several writers and editors at Footwear News spent many hours researching and combing through hundreds of customer reviews and tapped a top foot expert to help determine the best loafers for women. This writer and the team at FN also went straight to the sources, requesting shoe brands to submit multiple shoe styles for consideration while cross-comparing them with various foot types to narrow down our top picks for women’s loafers. They also considered the top-standing and walking loafers within various workplaces and types of flooring. As new shoes are released throughout 2023, we will continue to update this guide to the best loafers for women to deliver the most up-to-date recommendations and tips to enable you to focus on the day ahead — and not your achy or blistered feet.
Dr. Parker M Gennett is a Binghamton, NY- based podiatrist certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and the American Podiatric Medical Specialties Board. With degrees from the University of Arizona, the Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, and DVAMC Palo Alto/Stanford University Medical Center, he also serves as a diplomate of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons. He has over 25 years of well-rounded practice at the Foot & Ankle Care Center with full staff privileges at Lourdes Hospital and United Health Services.
Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Fairchild Media Group where she writes and edits shopping stories for Footwear News and WWD. Prior to her current role, she wrote countless buyer’s guides, trend stories, and reviews on fashion and beauty products, including shoe-focused stories for women. You can find her in stylish loafers when she’s running errands around New York City on the weekend or attending showroom appointments to check out the latest footwear trends during the work week. Chwatt wrote the updated version of this story featuring the best loafers for women with trend information, new products, and additional information to help you find your perfect loafer. Chwatt has updated this guide to the best loafers for women on August 11, 2023 to provide the best options for the upcoming fall 2023 season, as well as share more expert insights on how to find the best women’s loafers for your needs and style. Learn more about us here.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.