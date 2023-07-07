The 5 Best Jordan Golf Shoes for Unleashing Your Inner Winner

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Being like Mike is not limited to the time you spend on the court (or how much Gatorade you drink) but the amount of effort you put into mastering whatever you love to do. Based on “The Last Dance” and Michael Jordan’s exclusive Grove XXIII golf club, the man has a passion for playing golf. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s love for the game, Nike’s best Jordan golf shoes feature the same aesthetics and game-changing innovation that propelled the sub-brand to new heights and developed some of the Swoosh’s best shoes.
More often than not, golf shoes tend to play it safe — finding silhouettes that stand out is tough. Sure, brands like Lovejoy have mastered the art of making a proper pair, but anything from Jordan brings a sense of style to the game that’s hard to ignore. That goes double for Jordan’s high-top designs, which isn’t something you’ll typically find in most other golf shoes.
Functionality is a pivotal component here, too; Nike’s integrated traction tech helps make pairs like the ADG 2 and 12 Lows ready to go from the jump. That said, these two still come equipped with removable spikes for boosted traction. Outside of Jordan, the Beaverton brand has reimagined several of its most famous designs into Nike golf shoes, including several Nike Air Max shoes.
Like their hardwood-ready predecessors, Jordan’s golf lineup comes in several eye-catching patterns and timeless colorways that serve as a nod to his time spent at UNC Chapel Hill or dominating the league as a member of the Bulls. Ultimately, this secondary line adds to the legacy of his brand, ensuring that golfers can make a functional fashion statement at their local country club.
On that note, several superstar athletes have been spotted rocking their new-age Js on the golf course. Just a few weeks ago, Derek Jeter was seen wearing the Eastside Golf 4s — you can find these on StockX at an average resale price of $1,824. That said, if you’re eyeing something a bit more affordable, Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Phelps was playing by his side in the Air Jordan 1 Low G, available on Nike’s website for $140. The original iteration of these shoes came out two summers ago and has been coveted by sneakerheads ever since.
While Jeter and Phelps are a pair of icons in their own right, a more proper example is PGA Tour Champion Phil Mickelson, who recently wore the rare collab between Fragment, Travis Scott, and Air Jordan, except these were customized to be worn in a mid-June match. Keegan Bradley almost always wears Jordan golf shoes on the PGA Tour — he wore a custom pair during his recent win at the Travelers Championship in June.
Although it’s well-documented, there’s no understating the collectible value behind some of Jordan Brand’s most beloved OG and celebrity collaborations. With that in mind, if you love a particular pair out there and it’s available for retail, you should pick them up before they fly off shelves.
Unlike the illustrious story of Jordan basketball sneakers that earned their own Ben Affleck movie, Jordan’s line of golf shoes kicked off about 30 years later. It all started with two pairs that dropped in 2015: the limited-edition Flight Runner Golf and cleated Infrared 6s. The former was tough to find, but it’s safe to say the latter changed everything, as Jordan Brand segued into translating its most adorned designs to suit the course.
Eight years later, the Jumpman has reimagined the Air Jordan 1, 12, 3, 4, and 13 — a handful of significant kicks that dominated sneaker culture for almost half a century; now, they’re each prepared to better your swing. In 2019, the Nike Golf team assisted in furthering the lineup’s prowess by adding its first-ever pair of spikeless shoes into the mix: the Jordan ADG. The versatile ADG 2s followed these premium pairs in 2020, as the newly released ADG 4 proves it’s here to stay.
Like Nike running shoes, the public has adopted Jordans as a go-to, everyday sneaker, but the country club-ready lineup is slightly more specified. If these shoes are good enough for the greatest and his contemporaries, they’ll bode just fine for you, so we compiled a guide to narrow down the options. There aren’t any Scottie Pippens to help you in this sport, leaving you with nothing to rely on but your instincts, so make sure what’s on your feet is adequate to take on the green.
