The 5 Best Jordan Golf Shoes for Unleashing Your Inner Winner

Being like Mike is not limited to the time you spend on the court (or how much Gatorade you drink) but the amount of effort you put into mastering whatever you love to do. Based on “The Last Dance” and Michael Jordan’s exclusive Grove XXIII golf club, the man has a passion for playing golf. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s love for the game, Nike’s best Jordan golf shoes feature the same aesthetics and game-changing innovation that propelled the sub-brand to new heights and developed some of the Swoosh’s best shoes.

More often than not, golf shoes tend to play it safe — finding silhouettes that stand out is tough. Sure, brands like Lovejoy have mastered the art of making a proper pair, but anything from Jordan brings a sense of style to the game that’s hard to ignore. That goes double for Jordan’s high-top designs, which isn’t something you’ll typically find in most other golf shoes.

Functionality is a pivotal component here, too; Nike’s integrated traction tech helps make pairs like the ADG 2 and 12 Lows ready to go from the jump. That said, these two still come equipped with removable spikes for boosted traction. Outside of Jordan, the Beaverton brand has reimagined several of its most famous designs into Nike golf shoes, including several Nike Air Max shoes.

Like their hardwood-ready predecessors, Jordan’s golf lineup comes in several eye-catching patterns and timeless colorways that serve as a nod to his time spent at UNC Chapel Hill or dominating the league as a member of the Bulls. Ultimately, this secondary line adds to the legacy of his brand, ensuring that golfers can make a functional fashion statement at their local country club.

On that note, several superstar athletes have been spotted rocking their new-age Js on the golf course. Just a few weeks ago, Derek Jeter was seen wearing the Eastside Golf 4s — you can find these on StockX at an average resale price of $1,824. That said, if you’re eyeing something a bit more affordable, Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Phelps was playing by his side in the Air Jordan 1 Low G, available on Nike’s website for $140. The original iteration of these shoes came out two summers ago and has been coveted by sneakerheads ever since.

While Jeter and Phelps are a pair of icons in their own right, a more proper example is PGA Tour Champion Phil Mickelson, who recently wore the rare collab between Fragment, Travis Scott, and Air Jordan, except these were customized to be worn in a mid-June match. Keegan Bradley almost always wears Jordan golf shoes on the PGA Tour — he wore a custom pair during his recent win at the Travelers Championship in June.

Although it’s well-documented, there’s no understating the collectible value behind some of Jordan Brand’s most beloved OG and celebrity collaborations. With that in mind, if you love a particular pair out there and it’s available for retail, you should pick them up before they fly off shelves.

Air Jordan I High G Golf Shoes Size range: 3.5 to 16

Colorways available: White/Midnight Navy, White/Pine Green, White/Black

Pros: Arguably the most popular Jordans made for golf

Cons: Not too many colorways, runs on the larger side $180 Buy Now At Nike Clad with an array of attributes fit for the course, the Air Jordan 1 High G golf shoes strategically translate the sneaker that started it all into a stylish and functional statement on the green. This iteration is as practical as the classic pair with a diamond-stitched leather upper, waterproof sealant for maximum protection, and trusty rubber-integrated traction. All things considered, this release showcases an amalgamation of style, quality, and efficiency that has made Jordan brand synonymous with basketball for years — now it’s just switching the venue.

Jordan ADG 4 Golf Shoes Size range: 3.5 to 16

Colorways available: Cool Grey, Black Cement, White Cement

Pros: Envy-inducing cushioning, timeless colorways reimagined for a whole new design

Cons: Tongue may not stay in place $185 Buy Now At Nike Looking beyond its sleek, ageless design, the Air Jordan ADG 4 shoes are a marriage of performance innovation and all-day comfort. By including a pair of responsive Zoom Air units in the forefoot and plush foam in the heel, the brand offers next-level comfort and responsiveness in every swing. Additionally, the outsole’s integrated traction guarantees a secure grip on the green, while a water-resistant upper keeps your feet dry with unpredictable forecasts afoot. Best of all, the ADG 4 comes in various stylish colors, including a pair of popular palettes in Cool Grey and Black Cement. Honestly, it’s not just one of the most wearable golf shoes around, but maybe even one of the most comfortable shoes for men , period.

Jordan Retro 6 Golf Shoes Size range: 3.5 to 16

Colorways available: White/Infrared 23

Pros: Features spikes for those who prefer the traditional grip

Cons: Some reviews suggest sizing down as they run large $220 Buy Now At Nike



What reviewers say: “Walked rounds on Pinehurst no. 2 and 4 on back-to-back days in these, and they were super comfortable and got tons of compliments. I don’t find them to be as big as some other reviews, maybe about a half size.” Exuding a unique blend of street style and course-approved efficiency, the Air Jordan 6 G turns the silhouette from Jordan’s first NBA championship season into a PGA Tour-ready pair. While it’s only available in the iconic Infrared colorway, it’s hard to go wrong with such a perennial look. By incorporating inimitable details like the original heel pull tab and icy outsole and bolstering its course-readiness by adding spikes for the perfect grip, Jordan effortlessly ties the brand’s basketball heritage with his affinity for golf.“Walked rounds on Pinehurst no. 2 and 4 on back-to-back days in these, and they were super comfortable and got tons of compliments. I don’t find them to be as big as some other reviews, maybe about a half size.”

Jordan Retro 6 G NRG Golf Shoes Size range: 3.5 to 16

Colorways available: White/Bordeaux

Pros: Enhanced weather resistance compared to the standard 6s; lightweight foam midsole

Cons: At the same price as the non-NRG pair, there’s no room for error On Sale 15% off $188 Buy Now At Nike Now, imagine all there is to love about the standard 6s – but make them ready to endure whatever Mother Nature throws their way. Boasting all the traditional elements that compose Nike’s initial championship-winning pair, this reimagined set of kicks was re-designed with wet terrain in mind, as it features a sturdier upper enhanced water resistance and is backed by a 2-year waterproof warranty, to boot. Additionally, it sits atop a spiked outsole for top-tier grip, stability, and dependability.

Air Jordan 1 Low G Golf Shoes Size range: 3.5 to 16

Colorways available: Black/Iron Grey, White/Noble Green, White/Midnight Navy

Pros: Water-resistant upper protects the shoes and your feet

Cons: Outsole isn’t as grippy as other options $140 Buy Now At Nike



What reviewers say: “These are fantastic! Not only the classic look and excellent leather but I feel like it’s overlooked that they double as an excellent everyday sneaker. While the sole does have some grip on the course, they are also flat enough to wear on concrete, tile, carpet etc without notice. Hope Nike follows suit with more Jordan styles that can be worn any and everywhere!” Keeping things slightly traditional here, the Air Jordan 1 Low has always been a summertime favorite, and the golf iteration is no different — as long as you’re playing, of course. Fitted with Nike’s integrated traction tech, this pair paves the way for excellent grip, promoting stable swings and precise movements on the golf course. Plus, thanks to their water-resistant upper, the 1 Lows don’t get the yips in unpredictable weather — much like Jordan himself. As far as style points go, you can find it in a handful of colors, including a sleek black-on-black pair and a classic, Celtics-inspired palette.: “These are fantastic! Not only the classic look and excellent leather but I feel like it’s overlooked that they double as an excellent everyday sneaker. While the sole does have some grip on the course, they are also flat enough to wear on concrete, tile, carpet etc without notice. Hope Nike follows suit with more Jordan styles that can be worn any and everywhere!”

The History of Jordan Golf Shoes Unlike the illustrious story of Jordan basketball sneakers that earned their own Ben Affleck movie, Jordan’s line of golf shoes kicked off about 30 years later. It all started with two pairs that dropped in 2015: the limited-edition Flight Runner Golf and cleated Infrared 6s. The former was tough to find, but it’s safe to say the latter changed everything, as Jordan Brand segued into translating its most adorned designs to suit the course. Eight years later, the Jumpman has reimagined the Air Jordan 1, 12, 3, 4, and 13 — a handful of significant kicks that dominated sneaker culture for almost half a century; now, they’re each prepared to better your swing. In 2019, the Nike Golf team assisted in furthering the lineup’s prowess by adding its first-ever pair of spikeless shoes into the mix: the Jordan ADG. The versatile ADG 2s followed these premium pairs in 2020, as the newly released ADG 4 proves it’s here to stay. Like Nike running shoes, the public has adopted Jordans as a go-to, everyday sneaker, but the country club-ready lineup is slightly more specified. If these shoes are good enough for the greatest and his contemporaries, they’ll bode just fine for you, so we compiled a guide to narrow down the options. There aren’t any Scottie Pippens to help you in this sport, leaving you with nothing to rely on but your instincts, so make sure what’s on your feet is adequate to take on the green.

What to Consider When Shopping for Jordan Golf Shoes

Materials: You’ll probably be on your feet a lot on your next trip to the course, so you’ll want good shoes for standing all day. But no matter which golf shoes you’re buying, the material plays a significant role — after all, you can only trust the forecast sometimes. Occasionally, you’ll need shoes that can withstand the elements and offer stability on wet grass. For the most part, full-grain leather is ideal in this department, and most Jordan golf shoes are even backed by a lengthy waterproof warranty. But even when the sun is shining, materials can still make a big difference in your swing, as breathability is just as essential to consider around this time of year.

Spiked vs. spikeless: Long before metal-laden spikes were added to typical footwear designs, many people had no choice but to wear plain old walking shoes on the golf course. Nowadays, of course, we have so many options to choose from in this department, and Nike's Integrated Traction technology is one of many innovations when it comes to golf shoes. Each outsole construction has its beneficial elements depending on the individual wearing them: Spiked shoes may offer more traction and stability for those with a more aggressive swing, while spikeless shoes are more comfortable and versatile for those who prefer a casual round, but still provide proper grip. After all, this all comes down to personal preference and what works best for you on the course given the match at hand.

High-top vs. low-top: Keeping your ankles safe is essential whether you're buying Nike workout shoes or any other shoes, and it's long been the case that high-top silhouettes offer far more support in this department. That extra layer of protection is pivotal in preventing any injuries. On the other hand, low tops are more lightweight and will ultimately provide you with more agility out on the green. No matter which you prefer, you'll be hard-pressed to find one that looks better than a pair of Js.

How We Chose the Best Jordan Golf Shoes

​​For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To compile this comprehensive guide of Nike’s best Jordan golf shoes, we researched the limited but highly-capable catalog offered by the famed sub-brand. By paying attention to the elements that compile a proper golf shoe for varying conditions, accounting for the timeless designs that put Jordan Brand on the map, and taking a solid amount of customer reviews into consideration (by way of Nike regulars and golf enthusiasts), we narrowed down the best of the best; or, as some would put it, the greatest pairs of all time. Learn more about us here.

