The 29 Most Comfortable Women’s Flats for Every Occasion, Foot Type, and Price Point

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
As much as we’re obsessed with our open-toe heels in the summer and platform boots in the fall, it’s easy to appreciate the comfort of women’s flats no matter the season. There’s nothing like the support and stability your feet feel when they’re in their neutral position.
For many years, the best flats for women have had a reputation for not being easy on the feet; however, thanks to the growing trend of casual wear and the demand for cozy and convenient everyday women’s shoes, designers are creating comfortable women’s flats that don’t sacrifice on style. The global women’s flats market is projected to grow 8.8 percent annually through 2028, according to a Dataintello report.
It’s obviously important to find the best flats for your feet so you don’t get blisters and throbbing arches, but also because flats are great travel shoes, dress shoes, and everyday shoes. Some comfortable flats for women can even be just as pleasant as comfortable women’s sneakers.
So to help you find supportive and stylish flats for women, we’ve researched dozens of comfortable women’s flats to find the best ones to support your feet and coordinate with your wardrobe. Backed by hundreds of glowing customer reviews and our own testing, these styles come from top comfort brands and other designer labels that are getting it right in the support (and style) departments.
Keep scrolling to see our top picks for comfortable flats for women, along with expert tips from several foot specialists and women’s flat trends to know this season.
Related:
Best Flat Wedding Shoes
Best Work Shoes for Women
Best Shoes for Nurses
Comfortable Flats You Can Wear to Work
Best Shoes for Standing All Day
Comfortable Flats for Flat Feet: If you have common foot conditions like flat feet or high arches, California-based podiatrist Dr. Najwa Javed encourages you to “always buy a shoe with a stable sole to help support the arch of the foot.” Control and stability are important to help neutralize stresses and avoid overpronation, which can cause pain in the foot and leg. So instead of finding a comfortable flat with thick inner foam, search for a pair with a firm insole, so you have more control.
Comfortable Flats for Wide Feet: If you’ve got wide feet, opt for shoes that come in a wide size option or have a soft upper to reduce pinching for wide feet. Wiggle your toes when you try the shoes on to see if the flat is a good fit for your wide feet. If you can wiggle them, then that’s a sign they fit properly. If your toes feel confined, move on.
Comfortable Flats for Plantar Fasciitis: People who suffer from plantar fasciitis should look for flats with a flexible midsole and padding in the forefoot, as well as options that can accommodate an insole — for extra support.
Comfortable Flats for High Arches: If you have exceptionally high arches, you’ll want to find a flat with an elevated cushion where the force is greatest upon contact. With a high arch, the foot cannot adapt to the ground as easily, so people with this foot type should seek shoes that offer a better balance of cushion and control, Dr. Parker M Gennett advises.
Comfortable Flats for Knee Pain: Comfortable shoes for knee pain aren’t a long-term fix; however, they can help alleviate or avoid aggravating the pain by getting your foot into proper alignment and diffusing pressure away from the knee. So, to find the right shoe for your pain, you must first understand the source of your discomfort, which can vary, says Dr. Mark Mendeszoon, a podiatrist and owner of Achilles Running Shop in Pennsylvania. Overuse injuries are one of the most common. “Most overuse injuries are related to faulty biomechanics in which people may develop muscle imbalances, stress on tendons or bones secondary to the foot being either too flat (hyper-pronated) or too high of an arch (caved foot),” he says.
Comfortable Flats for Back Pain: When shopping for shoes for back pain, remember a few things. First is the type of back pain you’re experiencing. “I think people have to realize that with back pain, it depends on the problem that you have,” says Mark Mendeszoon, a podiatrist and owner of Achilles Running Shop in Pennsylvania. “For example, my back hurts right now because I had a hard workout this morning and then stood in surgery all day. But if you have severe arthritis and localized back pain, you’ll need a lot more than shoes to help you.”
Comfortable Flats for Heel Spurs: Heel spurs are the growth of bone on the bottom of your heel, and in order to prevent and alleviate pain, finding the best shoes for heel spurs should be your first step. “If you have a spur, you need a cushy heel,” Dr. Rushton says. Anatomical arch support is also helpful in promoting healthy foot alignment. Good alignment means the entire foot will absorb the impact of every step rather than just the heel.
Comfortable Flats for Neuropathy: Need comfortable shoes for neuropathy? According to Dr. Mike Rushton, co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion Orthotics in St. George, Utah, diabetics can experience odd sensations in their feet and poor circulation. He recommends wide-fitting flats with “plenty of depth” to avoid rubbing and chafing that can lead to greater sores and injuries. “There are diabetic shoes on the market that boast all these qualities, as well as special insoles that decrease friction on feet,” Rushton explains.
Comfortable Flats for Bunions: Dr. Genett says that anyone with bunions will generally need flats with wider toe boxes. The toe box is often overlooked when finding the right comfortable shoes for bunions; however, it should be kept top of mind because it can solve many foot issues. For example, if you’ve been dealing with blisters, bunions, or other foot pain, find a comfortable flat with a broad forefoot area so your toes can spread out and grip the ground for push-off.
In fashion, dressers usually fall into one of two categories: those who crave comfort and those who care more about appearance. However, the rise of women’s flats for 2023, spearheaded by high-end labels such as Miu Miu and Alaïa and podiatrist-backed brands like Vionic and Naturalizer, has bridged the gap between these shopping types.
Ballet flats: Blame it on “balletcore.” While this trend may consist of ballet flats, empire waist skirts, and silk tops, the simple shoe is the standout piece that makes a statement while delivering comfort. These modern flats are not like the ones you wore years ago. While they’ve previously been paired with skirts and tights, now designers (think Spring 2023 collections for Sunnei, Tod’s, and Simone Rocha) and our favorite style inspirations show them with everything from baggy jeans to leather pants and knit dresses. Plus, this shoe is no longer seen and worn in neutral leathers like black, white, and tan, but is now offered in colors such as Barbie pink and materials like mesh and raffia.
Red Flats: Come fall, red will be the new pink. Don’t just take our word for it, though. For fall 2023, the vivacious hue saturated the runways, with brands like Prabal Gurung, Tory Burch, Ganni, and Theory leading the charge. Even off the runway, celebrities like Rihanna, who donned a fiery red look for her Super Bowl halftime performance, have started leaning into the shade.
Pointed Flats: Sharpen up your style this season with pointed-toe flats. From Prada and Wales Bonner to Giorgio Armani and Tory Burch, the look was everywhere on the runways for the fall 2023 season. From ballet flats with leather accents to slingback loafers embossed with a crocodile print, designers suggested there are many different pointed-toe silhouettes that can help nail the look.
After logging dozens of hours of research and combing through hundreds of customer reviews across several retailers, we tapped several top doctors to help us determine the best comfortable flats for women. We also took into consideration the top-standing shoes within a variety of workplaces and types of flooring. We also kept in mind break-in periods and out-of-the-box comfort. Style, price point, and value were also considered while prioritizing podiatrist-recommended flats and tips.
As new shoes are released throughout 2023, we will continue to update this guide to the best comfortable flats for women to deliver the most up-to-date recommendations and tips to enable you to focus on whatever your day may bring — and not your achy feet.
For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis, and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.
Samantha Peters is the former Senior Style Commerce Editor at Fairchild Media Group (FMG). She previously oversaw Footwear News’ shopping vertical for three years, where she became an expert on the latest footwear trends and innovations by testing and reviewing shoes in a wide range of categories — from athletic to streetwear styles and cute summer sandals for women. Peters initially wrote this story that was then updated by the FootwearNews team.
Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Fairchild Media Group, where she writes and edits shopping stories for Footwear News and WWD. Prior to her current role, she wrote countless buyer’s guides, trend stories, and reviews on fashion and beauty products, including shoe-focused stories for women. You can find her in comfortable walking shoes when she’s running errands around New York City on the weekend or attending showroom appointments to check out the latest footwear trends during the work week. Chwatt updated this comfortable flats story twice in 2023 with new trend information and products. Learn more about us here.
Dr. Michael Fishkin is a certified pedorthist and currently treats patients at Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists.
Dr. Najwa Javed is a Board Certified Podiatrist and Founder of E’MAR Italy. Throughout her years of practice, she has focused on achieving an optimal state of health for her patients through mitigating foot and ankle injuries. With specialized training in foot and ankle surgery and clinical research, she integrates biomechanical stability with surgical innovation, biologic therapies, and modern science.
Dr. Michael Rushton is the Co-Founder of JM Orthotics and developer of semi-rigid heat molding material utilized for direct molding in podiatry. He has 13 years in private practice specializing in conservative care and orthotic therapy. Dr. Rushton is also a national tri-athlete competitor.
Dr. Gennett is board certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and the American Podiatric Medical Specialties Board. He is also a diplomate of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons and was a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association. Dr. Gennett has been in practice for about 25 years at the Foot & Ankle Care Center. Dr. Gennett has a well rounded practice with in office setting where he treats pediatric and adult sports injury as well as routine care of podiatric and orthopaedic foot and ankle conditions.
Dr. Jackie Suterais a New York-based podiatrist who specializes in women’s foot care, giving her patients the opportunity to talk through ailments and help them understand how podiatric issues relate to their overall health. She’s one of New York City’s most trusted experts in the industry, and has appeared in many national news outlets discussing and writing about foot care. Dr. Sutera approaches her practice with compassion, conscientiousness, and her unique wide-ranging base of knowledge and experience.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.