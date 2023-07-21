The 29 Most Comfortable Women’s Flats for Every Occasion, Foot Type, and Price Point

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As much as we’re obsessed with our open-toe heels in the summer and platform boots in the fall, it’s easy to appreciate the comfort of women’s flats no matter the season. There’s nothing like the support and stability your feet feel when they’re in their neutral position.

For many years, the best flats for women have had a reputation for not being easy on the feet; however, thanks to the growing trend of casual wear and the demand for cozy and convenient everyday women’s shoes, designers are creating comfortable women’s flats that don’t sacrifice on style. The global women’s flats market is projected to grow 8.8 percent annually through 2028, according to a Dataintello report.

It’s obviously important to find the best flats for your feet so you don’t get blisters and throbbing arches, but also because flats are great travel shoes, dress shoes, and everyday shoes. Some comfortable flats for women can even be just as pleasant as comfortable women’s sneakers.

So to help you find supportive and stylish flats for women, we’ve researched dozens of comfortable women’s flats to find the best ones to support your feet and coordinate with your wardrobe. Backed by hundreds of glowing customer reviews and our own testing, these styles come from top comfort brands and other designer labels that are getting it right in the support (and style) departments.

Keep scrolling to see our top picks for comfortable flats for women, along with expert tips from several foot specialists and women’s flat trends to know this season.

The Drop Lila Flat Espadrilles Size range: 5 to 13

Colorways: Black Faux Leather, Stripe Denim, White

Material: 100% Polyester $49.90 Buy Now at amazon Espadrilles are having a resurgence this year, so it’s no surprise that The Drop’s Lila Espadrille is the number one new release in the “Women’s Flats” category on Amazon. The shoe features a closed-toe design that has an airy feel thanks to a fishnet overlay. Style yours with a billowy kaftan dress for an effortless summer look.

Courtesy of Amazon Best Comfortable Flats for Wide Feet Dr. Scholl’s Webster Loafers Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: 6 available

Material: Faux leather upper, rubber sole

Special features: Available in wide and regular widths $35-$108 Buy Now at amazon



What reviewers say: “Great shoes but runs large and wide. I have a narrow shoe size, normally 6.5 to a 7. The 7 is very wide for my foot. I had to buy an insole but I love how cute they look and feel!” Whether paired with mom jeans and a crop top or a tailored suit combo, this modern loafer from Dr. Scholl’s is easy to pull off for any occasion. In addition to featuring a cool, multi-textured upper, the style has a lugged sole that is trendy and functional. Moreover, it boasts an easy slip-on fit and anatomical cushioning with shock absorption and some arch support to ward off foot fatigue throughout the day.“Great shoes but runs large and wide. I have a narrow shoe size, normally 6.5 to a 7. The 7 is very wide for my foot. I had to buy an insole but I love how cute they look and feel!”

Courtesy of Amazon Most Comfortable Flats for Work Crocs Kadee Ballet Flats Size range: 4 to 11

Colorways: black, navy, leopard

Material: rubber

Special features: Crocs Lock outsole tread and Croslite foam footbeds $22.49 Buy Now at amazon $29.99 Buy Now at crocs



What reviewers say: “I can no longer complain that my feet hurt after doing a 12-hour shift in these. And they look great wherever I wear them!” If you love the feeling of Crocs’ clogs but prefer a slightly elevated style, the brand makes a handful of cute and wearable flats for women. Like the clogs these are perfect for healthcare professionals and those working in a kitchen thanks to their enhanced arch support, airy Croslite foam construction (super easy to clean), and reliable slip-resistant tread. On top of all that, they feature a slightly nubbed footbed to gently massage your feet as you walk. What’s different about these, though, is that they have a more minimal ballerina-inspired silhouette and flattering low vamp, meaning you can easily transition these for off-duty wear, too.“I can no longer complain that my feet hurt after doing a 12-hour shift in these. And they look great wherever I wear them!”

Most Comfortable Flats With Arch Support Vionic Jade Slingback Flats Size range: 5 to 10

Colorways: Neon Lemon, Pastel Lilac, Silver Boa, Periwinkle, Dusty Pink, White Leopard

Material: 100% leather $23-$89.99 Buy Now at amazon



What reviewers say: “I bought the periwinkle slingbacks in my usual size 10 for Vionic shoes, and they fit perfectly. The arch support means I can wear these all day. I sprayed them with suede protector to keep them looking as fresh and fabulous as they are. I’m considering another pair in a different color. Vionic is really upping their style game and I’m here for it!”



Best Arch Support Shoes for Women Podiatrist-founded label Vionic delivers this classic slingback that’s supportive and will actually stay put. It’s designed to hug the arches and encourage natural alignment as you move, with a smooth, adjustable slingback strap for a dig-free fit. This one is perfect for the office, naturally, but it would look stunning with casual jeans and blouse pairings as well.“I bought the periwinkle slingbacks in my usual size 10 for Vionic shoes, and they fit perfectly. The arch support means I can wear these all day. I sprayed them with suede protector to keep them looking as fresh and fabulous as they are. I’m considering another pair in a different color. Vionic is really upping their style game and I’m here for it!”

Courtesy of Amazon Best Flats for Bunions Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flats Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Black, light grey, natural, taupe, charcoal, navy

Material: 100% flat knit

Special features: Available in narrow and wide widths $29-$109 Buy Now at amazon $43.76 Buy Now at zappos



What reviewers say: “Love these shoes. I have issues with bunions and these shoes are incredibly comfortable. I have 3 pairs in different colors. They are great for dress or casual wear.” Over 5,600 Amazon customers give this simple vegan flat a five-star rating, with plenty saying they’re the ultimate style for people with wide feet or bunions. That’s because these shoes are made with a soft, stretchy knit upper that expertly conforms to your foot without causing uncomfortable pressure. (Bonus: the upper is machine washable for easy maintenance and has a stylish scallop trim to boot). Inside, an air-cooled memory foam insole keeps feet cool and cushioned.“Love these shoes. I have issues with bunions and these shoes are incredibly comfortable. I have 3 pairs in different colors. They are great for dress or casual wear.”

Naturalizer Gen N Flow Loafer Flats Size range: 4 to 12, comes in wide and narrow widths

Colorways: Lodge Brown

Material: Faux leather $109.95 Buy Now at amazon



What reviewers say: “One of the most comfortable shoes that you can wear for a whole day.” Naturalizer is a purveyor of sleek comfort. While you can’t go wrong with any of its silhouettes, we’re partial to this season’s Gen N Flow Loafer Flats . They have an almond toe design to provide ample room for toes, anatomically sculpted cushioning, breathable linings, and a flexible, non-slip outsole for stable and easy strides.“One of the most comfortable shoes that you can wear for a whole day.”

Courtesy of Aerosoles Aerosoles Candice Flats Size range: 6.5 to 11

Colorways: 8 different hues

Material: rubber sole, faux suede upper $35-$213 Buy Now at amazon



What reviewers say: “These shoes are so adorable! They match perfectly with a sweater I have, so I was excited to find these. They are quite comfortable and live up to the Aerosoles reputation. I can walk comfortably in these all day at work. Very happy with these.” Courtesy of the support shoe experts at Aerosoles, these flats with a little extra bling won’t cause achy arches. The key: A plush quilted footbed and supportive diamond pattern outsole. Keep in mind these may run a bit narrow in the toe box, so may not be the best fit for those with wide feet.“These shoes are so adorable! They match perfectly with a sweater I have, so I was excited to find these. They are quite comfortable and live up to the Aerosoles reputation. I can walk comfortably in these all day at work. Very happy with these.”

Tory Burch Ballet Loafers Size range: 4 to 13

Colorways: Bourbon, Spring Lavender

Material: Leather

Special features: Cushioned leather footbed, buffed leather, and rubber sole $298 Buy Now at tory burch

Gigi Hadid’s favorite Gigi Hadid’s favorite Tory Burch Ballet Loafers marry the malleable feel of a ballet flat with the smart look of a loafer. Unlike most women’s loafers , these have a stretchy elastic collar that makes them easy to slip on and off. Also, they feature a miniature version of the Tory Burch double ‘T’ logo on the upper that contributes to the polished, discreet look of the shoes. As for the material, the comfortable flats feature a leather upper that gets better with age.

Madewell The Adelia Mules Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Black

Material: Leather

Special features: Man-made sole (35% of which is recycled) $128 Buy Now at madewell $128 Buy Now at nordstrom



What reviewers say: “These slides worked well for me for dressing up and with ankle jeans. All leather. Classy.” Madewell’s knack for minimalist essentials certainly extends to the brand’s footwear assortment, where you’ll find these incredibly timeless ballet flats. Its Adelia Mules offer a simple look with a supple leather composition that needs zero break-in time. Plus, they feature the brand’s signature MWL Cloudlift Lite cushioning for around-the-clock bliss.“These slides worked well for me for dressing up and with ankle jeans. All leather. Classy.”

Sam Edelman Felicia Flats Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Over 20 different hues

Material: Leather, Vegan Patent, Brahma Hair, Suede, Jacquard, Lace, or Sequin $71-$120 Buy Now at nordstrom $120 Buy Now at sam edelman



What reviewers say: “I bought the navy leather pair for my wedding and wore them the entire time. They’re so comfortable, wear easily, and go with just about anything. My husband ended up buying me a replacement pair for our first anniversary. I would buy these again and again!” You’ll be eager to reach for these dainty bow-embellished flats every day of the week, not only because they’re versatile but will also feel effortless on your feet, featuring a moldable leather upper and soft synthetic lining and sole.“I bought the navy leather pair for my wedding and wore them the entire time. They’re so comfortable, wear easily, and go with just about anything. My husband ended up buying me a replacement pair for our first anniversary. I would buy these again and again!”

Courtesy of Allbirds Most Comfortable Flats for Walking Allbirds Tree Breezers Flats Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: 12 different hues

Material: eucalyptus tree fiber

Special features: has a carbon footprint of 3.84 kg CO2e. $110 Buy Now at allbirds $110 Buy Now at nordstrom



What reviewers say: “These little ballerina slippers don’t look like much in the box but on your feet they’re quite cute and SO COMFORTABLE….like wearing bedroom slippers!” Like Allbirds’ ultra-popular sneakers, these breezy flats from the brand are all about comfort and sustainability (not to mention they’re machine-washable!). They have a soft, breathable tree fiber upper with a cozy ribbed collar to keep feet cool and locked in place. What’s more, they include bouncy, contoured outsoles made from Brazilian surgarcane and a cushioned insole composed of eco-friendly castor bean oil. (One customer even noted she walked two miles through an airport in these and didn’t feel any pain.) Lined with merino wool, the insoles do double duty to wick away moisture and ensure freshness.“These little ballerina slippers don’t look like much in the box but on your feet they’re quite cute and SO COMFORTABLE….like wearing bedroom slippers!”

Most Comfortable Flats With Arch Support Dansko Lexi Leather Mules Size range: 36 to 42

Colorways: Black, Black Patent, Taupe Milled, Taupe Metallic

Material: Leather

Special features: Arch support, antimicrobial fabric $129.95 Buy Now at nordstrom

Mules don’t need to boast a high heel to be stylish. Case in point:



What reviewers say: “I can either fit a 7.5 or 8 in shoes but normally go for 38, but sizing/fit is the same as other Dansko shoes. Overall a very comfortable slip-on shoe that goes with everything. The insole has a lot of cushions.” Mules don’t need to boast a high heel to be stylish. Case in point: Dansko’s Lexi Mules . These women’s flats feature arch support and cushy memory foam, which promise everyday comfort. Plus, they’re made with antimicrobial fabric engineered to inhibit the growth of odor-causing germs. This is the ideal shoe for the on-trend dresser looking for a practical shoe. Don’t believe us? Try it for yourself.“I can either fit a 7.5 or 8 in shoes but normally go for 38, but sizing/fit is the same as other Dansko shoes. Overall a very comfortable slip-on shoe that goes with everything. The insole has a lot of cushions.”

Free People Diana Double Strap Flats Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Bone, Black, Paradise Ibis

Material: Leather

Special features: Double vamp strap $128 Buy Now at free people



What reviewers say: “I’m obsessed with these. They’re so cute, and I feel like a princess wearing them. They’re Very comfortable as well; however, my only complaint is they have this protective sticker on the bottom of the soles, and i took them off since they were sticking to the carpet and stuff” Staying true to Free People’s bohemian design codes, these Diana shoes are perfect for the pared-back boho dresser who still wants to make a style statement. Beyond the flat’s aesthetic appeal, the beauty of the design lies in both its versatility and its comfort — crafted in supple leather, it fits like a glove and will go with everything, from denim skirts to summer dresses.“I’m obsessed with these. They’re so cute, and I feel like a princess wearing them. They’re Very comfortable as well; however, my only complaint is they have this protective sticker on the bottom of the soles, and i took them off since they were sticking to the carpet and stuff”

Vivaia Square-Toe V-Cut Flats (Margot 2.0) Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: over 30 hues and patterns

Material: knit upper

Special features: Knit upper made from plastic bottles, natural Artemisia Argyi herbal insole, carbon-free rubber outsole On Sale 19% off $79 Buy Now at vivaia



What reviewers say: “I was really skeptical about buying shoes online since I wasn’t sure about the fittings although there is a clear instruction on how to get the exact sizing just need to do the proper measurement. What’s good about it as well is that they allow returns in case it does not fit. Overall good experience and I will definitely purchase it again in the future.” If the classic leather flat is a little too delicate for your taste, meet The Margot 2.0 , a knit loafer with a square toe and contrast piping. This style comes in many colorways, but we can’t help but eye the black-and-white combination. They’re cozy, preppy, and comfortable enough to take on all your favorite cities.“I was really skeptical about buying shoes online since I wasn’t sure about the fittings although there is a clear instruction on how to get the exact sizing just need to do the proper measurement. What’s good about it as well is that they allow returns in case it does not fit. Overall good experience and I will definitely purchase it again in the future.”

Margaux The Mesh Pointe Flats Size range: 33 to 44.5

Colorways: Black

Material: Suede $245 Buy Now at margaux

In case you missed it, mesh flats are the most coveted shoes of the season. They’ve been worn by fashion girls like Jennifer Lawrence and Sofia Richie for lunch meetings, errands, and walks around the neighborhood.



For a pair that blends comfort and style, look to



What reviewers say: “Beautiful shoes that fit perfectly! I wear them with jeans and long dresses. I had such trouble fitting my narrow feet with fashionable shoes until found Margaux!” In case you missed it, mesh flats are the most coveted shoes of the season. They’ve been worn by fashion girls like Jennifer Lawrence and Sofia Richie for lunch meetings, errands, and walks around the neighborhood. TikTok is obsessed with them, too.For a pair that blends comfort and style, look to Margaux’s iteration . The shoes feature a mesh upper with Italian suede trim, leather lining, and 5 mm plush foam padding. Whether you wear them with leg warmers and a mini skirt or jeans and a T-shirt, you can’t go wrong.“Beautiful shoes that fit perfectly! I wear them with jeans and long dresses. I had such trouble fitting my narrow feet with fashionable shoes until found Margaux!”

Best Comfortable Flats with Support Kuru Glide Flats Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: black, walnut brown, taupe-metallic

Material: top-grain leather, pigskin lining, sheepskin-wrapped footbed, metal buckle $135 Buy Now at kuru



What reviewers say: “I received my order very quickly and the sandals are super comfortable and allow me to walk better without pain. They are really cute and well made. Would recommend to anyone.” The elevated sole on Kuru’s Glide Flats makes it a perfect pick for evenings out. The adjustable hook-and-loop straps ensure the perfect fit, even for wide feet. The sheepskin-wrapped footbed offers unbelievable comfort that lasts all day and minimizes impact from every step. The insole is cushioned with arch support, so you can worry about sight-seeing and not foot pain. These come in a variety of colors.“I received my order very quickly and the sandals are super comfortable and allow me to walk better without pain. They are really cute and well made. Would recommend to anyone.”

Cole Haan Tully Driver Shoes Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: 7 different hues

Material: suede $110 Buy Now at nordstrom $150 Buy Now at cole hann



What reviewers say: “I am a solid 9.5 A in dress shoes, I have not been successful in finding a ballet type flat . These shoes fit PERFECTLY ! Instantly comfortable with a little slip in the heel when walking .. trendy and comfortable , definitely a must try !” Look no further than these tan driving loafers from Cole Haan for a traditional option that transcends runways. With a subtle square toe and tonal detailing throughout, this smooth suede loafer has a slip-on finish and is completed with a cushioned footbed.“I am a solid 9.5 A in dress shoes, I have not been successful in finding a ballet type flat . These shoes fit PERFECTLY ! Instantly comfortable with a little slip in the heel when walking .. trendy and comfortable , definitely a must try !”

Most Comfortable Flats for Teachers Dansko Larisa Flats Size range: 36 to 42

Colorways: black, saddle, tan

Material: leather $125 Buy Now at dansko $125 Buy Now at zappos



What reviewers say: “I am on my feet alot at work. This shoe is so comfortable and fits really well! No gaping at the sides. It looks great!! I am almost tempted to order in each color. I would highly recommend!!” Dansko takes a traditional black flat and adds advanced design elements to it. The Larisa flat features a combination of leather and textile with Aegis Microbe Shield odor control, a removable EVA footbed for all-day support, and the brand’s Natural Arch technology for arch support.“I am on my feet alot at work. This shoe is so comfortable and fits really well! No gaping at the sides. It looks great!! I am almost tempted to order in each color. I would highly recommend!!”

Best Comfortable Flats for the Fashionista Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballerina Flats Size range: 36 to 41

Colorways: 6 different hues

Material: Italian Lambskin $285 Buy Now at mansur gavriel



What reviewers say: “Elegant, timeless and great fit. I plan on ordering more in different colors!” Mansur Gavriel is known for its timeless and quality leather goods, and its Ballerina Flats are just that. This pair leans into the ballet flat resurgence with a square-shaped toe and a low vamp that looks pretty on the foot. Plus, the subtle bow detail on the heel adds a feminine finish to any look. Each pair is handmade with exceptional attention to detail and craftsmanship with the most supple leather.“Elegant, timeless and great fit. I plan on ordering more in different colors!”

LifeStride Margot Loafers Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Black, brown

Material: Faux crocodile leather $25-$74 Buy Now at amazon



What reviewers say: “I can’t wear heels anymore due to joint issues, so these looked perfect,” noted one Amazon reviewer. “They allow me to even wear my specialized orthotics with no problems. Great shoe for a great price.” Comfort brand Lifestride does what it does best with this sleek croc-embossed loafer , adding on a proprietary Soft System package for all-day support, flex, and cushioning. Available in a deep brown or metallic finish, the shoe also includes a traction outsole for ultimate stability.“I can’t wear heels anymore due to joint issues, so these looked perfect,” noted one Amazon reviewer. “They allow me to even wear my specialized orthotics with no problems. Great shoe for a great price.”

Courtesy of Amazon Hush Puppies Chaste Ballet Flats Size range: 6 to 9

Colorways: 30+ different hues

Material: leather $49-$159 Buy Now at amazon $79.95 Buy Now at hush puppies



What reviewers say: “Cute and comfortable for lots of walking. Versatile to dress up or dress down an outfit.” From another leader in comfort comes this staple ballet flat offered in over two dozen colors and finishes to suit any taste. A genuine suede lining with a perforated arch design creates a breathable, soft feel once you step inside, while a special triangular-shaped cushioned footbed conforms to the way you walk to provide great air circulation, flexibility, and support. And, you shouldn’t have to worry about slipping on slick surfaces in these either, as they have a molded rubber footbed designed for excellent durability and traction.“Cute and comfortable for lots of walking. Versatile to dress up or dress down an outfit.”

Most Comfortable Flats for Summer Birdies The Phoebe Flats Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: 4 different hues

Material: Faux leather $145 Buy Now at birdies



What reviewers say: “I love these! Gorgeous, elegant, and so comfortable. Perfect for wearing during the holidays!” Birdies flats are some of our editors’ favorite shoes, as they’re remarkably chic and feel amazing on. One of the newer additions to the brand’s lineup, The Phoebe offers the ultimate blend of high style and comfort, complete with a woven faux leather upper, soft quilted lining, and the brand’s signature seven layers of cushioning. If you have too many tan shoes, these come in four other colors, such as Ecru and Sorbet.“I love these! Gorgeous, elegant, and so comfortable. Perfect for wearing during the holidays!”

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Glove Flats Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: 7 different hues

Material: 100% Italian Leather $94 Buy Now at everlane



What reviewers say: “This is the third pair I’ve ordered; however, I am unsure about the fit. This pair seems to be a bit looser than my other pairs, so not sure if I will need to return. I will wear around on the carpet and decide. Overall, it is a beautiful shoe that is well-constructed. I wear my other two pairs constantly. I have had major injuries, and shoes are difficult to fit my feet, and I value the ones I am able to wear.” Everlane makes some of the finest yet most affordable styles in the business when it comes to basics like jeans and tees. So it is no surprise that its flats are similarly winners in this department. With an average 4.5-star rating and over 6,000 customer reviews, the made-in-Italy Day Glove flat is crafted with buttery soft Italian leather to feel like a second skin. Also complete with cushioned insoles, breathable side vents, and a pull tab at the back for easy on-and-off access, these are bound to be heavy in your rotation.“This is the third pair I’ve ordered; however, I am unsure about the fit. This pair seems to be a bit looser than my other pairs, so not sure if I will need to return. I will wear around on the carpet and decide. Overall, it is a beautiful shoe that is well-constructed. I wear my other two pairs constantly. I have had major injuries, and shoes are difficult to fit my feet, and I value the ones I am able to wear.”

Best Flats for Standing All Day Rothy’s The Point Flats Size range: 5 to 13

Colorways: 26 different hues

Material: Rothy’s signature thread

Special features: It took about 11 plastic bottles to knit this pair of shoes $149 Buy Now at rothys



What reviewers say: “This is my 3rd pair of Rothy’s points and they just keep getting better. I’ve tried a couple other of their style’s but keep coming back to the points. I have bunions and high arches and these flats are the most comfortable for me. IMO they are the best for dressing both up and down. Love the leopard print with red, I couldn’t be happier.” Largely credited as the pioneer of knitted flats, Rothy’s is another one of our editors’ go-to brands. A sleek pointed-toe option from the label, The Point has a proprietary breathable knit upper made with recycled plastic water bottles (as part of its eco-conscious mission, Rothy’s crafts its shoes using a 3D-knitting process that uses the exact amount of material needed and aims to achieve full circular production by 2023). As if these flats couldn’t get any better, they’re machine washable and available in over a dozen striking finishes to choose from.“This is my 3rd pair of Rothy’s points and they just keep getting better. I’ve tried a couple other of their style’s but keep coming back to the points. I have bunions and high arches and these flats are the most comfortable for me. IMO they are the best for dressing both up and down. Love the leopard print with red, I couldn’t be happier.”

J.Crew Zoe Flats Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Festival Pink, Dune, Black, Metallic Gold Snake

Material: Viscose/silk upper $148 Buy Now at j.crew Are you looking to experiment with the celebrity-approved Barbiecore aesthetic that’s taking over dream closets everywhere? Start by investing in pink footwear like J.Crew’s Zoe Flats . These hyper-feminine shoes have a rounded toe and an elasticized vamp strap that molds to each wearer’s foot for a customized fit. Lean into the casual nature of this style by pairing them with baggy summer jeans and a tank top.

Best Comfortable Flats for Travel Suavs the Barton Flats Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Jet Black, Jet Black Gum, Slate White, Slate Gym

Material: polyfoam insole, microterry fiber, post-consumer recycled threads

Special features: Made Sustainably with 100% Post-Consumer Recycled Threads $85 Buy Now at suav $85 Buy Now at zappos



What reviewers say: “If possible, I would give more than 5 stars. You can dress up or down with these shoes. When I am wearing it, people usually give me so many compliments and will say it looks very comfy slip-ons…..Best for travel.” Also editor-approved, these slip-ons go the distance for quick coffee runs or hours of urban exploring. They’re equipped with no-stitch knit uppers to prevent hot spots, flexible outsoles, and moisture-wicking, cushioned insoles. What’s more, these shoes pack flat, making them perfect to bring on vacation or keep in your bag at the office for your commute.“If possible, I would give more than 5 stars. You can dress up or down with these shoes. When I am wearing it, people usually give me so many compliments and will say it looks very comfy slip-ons…..Best for travel.”

Comfortable Flats for Flat Feet: If you have common foot conditions like flat feet or high arches, California-based podiatrist Dr. Najwa Javed encourages you to “always buy a shoe with a stable sole to help support the arch of the foot.” Control and stability are important to help neutralize stresses and avoid overpronation, which can cause pain in the foot and leg. So instead of finding a comfortable flat with thick inner foam, search for a pair with a firm insole, so you have more control.

Comfortable Flats for Wide Feet: If you’ve got wide feet, opt for shoes that come in a wide size option or have a soft upper to reduce pinching for wide feet. Wiggle your toes when you try the shoes on to see if the flat is a good fit for your wide feet. If you can wiggle them, then that’s a sign they fit properly. If your toes feel confined, move on.

Comfortable Flats for Plantar Fasciitis: People who suffer from plantar fasciitis should look for flats with a flexible midsole and padding in the forefoot, as well as options that can accommodate an insole — for extra support.

Comfortable Flats for High Arches: If you have exceptionally high arches, you’ll want to find a flat with an elevated cushion where the force is greatest upon contact. With a high arch, the foot cannot adapt to the ground as easily, so people with this foot type should seek shoes that offer a better balance of cushion and control, Dr. Parker M Gennett advises.

Comfortable Flats for Knee Pain: Comfortable shoes for knee pain aren’t a long-term fix; however, they can help alleviate or avoid aggravating the pain by getting your foot into proper alignment and diffusing pressure away from the knee. So, to find the right shoe for your pain, you must first understand the source of your discomfort, which can vary, says Dr. Mark Mendeszoon, a podiatrist and owner of Achilles Running Shop in Pennsylvania. Overuse injuries are one of the most common. “Most overuse injuries are related to faulty biomechanics in which people may develop muscle imbalances, stress on tendons or bones secondary to the foot being either too flat (hyper-pronated) or too high of an arch (caved foot),” he says.

Comfortable Flats for Back Pain: When shopping for shoes for back pain, remember a few things. First is the type of back pain you’re experiencing. “I think people have to realize that with back pain, it depends on the problem that you have,” says Mark Mendeszoon, a podiatrist and owner of Achilles Running Shop in Pennsylvania. “For example, my back hurts right now because I had a hard workout this morning and then stood in surgery all day. But if you have severe arthritis and localized back pain, you’ll need a lot more than shoes to help you.”

Comfortable Flats for Heel Spurs: Heel spurs are the growth of bone on the bottom of your heel, and in order to prevent and alleviate pain, finding the best shoes for heel spurs should be your first step. “If you have a spur, you need a cushy heel,” Dr. Rushton says. Anatomical arch support is also helpful in promoting healthy foot alignment. Good alignment means the entire foot will absorb the impact of every step rather than just the heel.

Comfortable Flats for Neuropathy: Need comfortable shoes for neuropathy? According to Dr. Mike Rushton, co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion Orthotics in St. George, Utah, diabetics can experience odd sensations in their feet and poor circulation. He recommends wide-fitting flats with “plenty of depth” to avoid rubbing and chafing that can lead to greater sores and injuries. “There are diabetic shoes on the market that boast all these qualities, as well as special insoles that decrease friction on feet,” Rushton explains.

Comfortable Flats for Bunions: Dr. Genett says that anyone with bunions will generally need flats with wider toe boxes. The toe box is often overlooked when finding the right comfortable shoes for bunions; however, it should be kept top of mind because it can solve many foot issues. For example, if you’ve been dealing with blisters, bunions, or other foot pain, find a comfortable flat with a broad forefoot area so your toes can spread out and grip the ground for push-off.

What to Look for in the Most Comfortable Flats for Women

Material: Like women’s walking sneakers, the best walking flats should be built with high-quality materials to guarantee long-lasting performance. A shoe’s sole should consist of materials like rubber, leather, and polyurethane, all of which provide flexibility, durability, and traction. New York-based podiatrist Dr. Parker M Gennett says walking shoes should also have “a stiff heel counter, firm, protective sole and torsion stability,” adding that “if you can twist the shoe like a pretzel, it’s probably not a good option.” If you have flat feet, look for shoes with stiffer elements, such as insoles and orthotics. Those with high arches should choose more flexible and cushioned shoes to help absorb shock.

Size/Fit: Size and fit are of utmost importance because you won’t be comfortable if your flats don’t fit properly. So we recommend searching for a pair that cradles your foot but isn’t too tight or restricting. This will ensure your weight is redistributed evenly across the foot. If you want to prevent tightness and chafing, buy flats in a half size larger than your typical size.

Toe Box: This can make a huge difference in terms of comfort, especially for those with particular foot conditions. “If you have a square, wide foot, bunions or hammertoes, avoid narrow, pointy toe boxes,” warns New York-based podiatrist Dr. Jackie Sutera. “Instead, opt for a rounder or square-toe box.

Style: Choosing the style of comfortable flats for women depends on where you plan on wearing your flats. For example, if you’re looking for comfortable flats for weddings, think soft knit flats done in elegant patterns, sleek croc-embossed loafers, and cool color-blocked mules. If you’re heading back to the office and are looking for comfortable shoes for work, search for closed-toe flats such as mules or slingback sandals that cradle your foot comfortably. This is important whether your job requires you to stand all day or not.

Women’s Flats Trends for 2023

In fashion, dressers usually fall into one of two categories: those who crave comfort and those who care more about appearance. However, the rise of women’s flats for 2023, spearheaded by high-end labels such as Miu Miu and Alaïa and podiatrist-backed brands like Vionic and Naturalizer, has bridged the gap between these shopping types.

Ballet flats: Blame it on “balletcore.” While this trend may consist of ballet flats, empire waist skirts, and silk tops, the simple shoe is the standout piece that makes a statement while delivering comfort. These modern flats are not like the ones you wore years ago. While they’ve previously been paired with skirts and tights, now designers (think Spring 2023 collections for Sunnei, Tod’s, and Simone Rocha) and our favorite style inspirations show them with everything from baggy jeans to leather pants and knit dresses. Plus, this shoe is no longer seen and worn in neutral leathers like black, white, and tan, but is now offered in colors such as Barbie pink and materials like mesh and raffia.

Red Flats: Come fall, red will be the new pink. Don’t just take our word for it, though. For fall 2023, the vivacious hue saturated the runways, with brands like Prabal Gurung, Tory Burch, Ganni, and Theory leading the charge. Even off the runway, celebrities like Rihanna, who donned a fiery red look for her Super Bowl halftime performance, have started leaning into the shade.

Pointed Flats: Sharpen up your style this season with pointed-toe flats. From Prada and Wales Bonner to Giorgio Armani and Tory Burch, the look was everywhere on the runways for the fall 2023 season. From ballet flats with leather accents to slingback loafers embossed with a crocodile print, designers suggested there are many different pointed-toe silhouettes that can help nail the look.

How We Tested and Reviewed the Best Comfortable Flats for Women

After logging dozens of hours of research and combing through hundreds of customer reviews across several retailers, we tapped several top doctors to help us determine the best comfortable flats for women. We also took into consideration the top-standing shoes within a variety of workplaces and types of flooring. We also kept in mind break-in periods and out-of-the-box comfort. Style, price point, and value were also considered while prioritizing podiatrist-recommended flats and tips.

As new shoes are released throughout 2023, we will continue to update this guide to the best comfortable flats for women to deliver the most up-to-date recommendations and tips to enable you to focus on whatever your day may bring — and not your achy feet.

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis, and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

Meet the Authors

Samantha Peters is the former Senior Style Commerce Editor at Fairchild Media Group (FMG). She previously oversaw Footwear News’ shopping vertical for three years, where she became an expert on the latest footwear trends and innovations by testing and reviewing shoes in a wide range of categories — from athletic to streetwear styles and cute summer sandals for women. Peters initially wrote this story that was then updated by the FootwearNews team.

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Fairchild Media Group, where she writes and edits shopping stories for Footwear News and WWD. Prior to her current role, she wrote countless buyer’s guides, trend stories, and reviews on fashion and beauty products, including shoe-focused stories for women. You can find her in comfortable walking shoes when she’s running errands around New York City on the weekend or attending showroom appointments to check out the latest footwear trends during the work week. Chwatt updated this comfortable flats story twice in 2023 with new trend information and products. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Michael Fishkin is a certified pedorthist and currently treats patients at Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists.

Dr. Najwa Javed is a Board Certified Podiatrist and Founder of E’MAR Italy. Throughout her years of practice, she has focused on achieving an optimal state of health for her patients through mitigating foot and ankle injuries. With specialized training in foot and ankle surgery and clinical research, she integrates biomechanical stability with surgical innovation, biologic therapies, and modern science.

Dr. Michael Rushton is the Co-Founder of JM Orthotics and developer of semi-rigid heat molding material utilized for direct molding in podiatry. He has 13 years in private practice specializing in conservative care and orthotic therapy. Dr. Rushton is also a national tri-athlete competitor.

Dr. Gennett is board certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and the American Podiatric Medical Specialties Board. He is also a diplomate of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons and was a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association. Dr. Gennett has been in practice for about 25 years at the Foot & Ankle Care Center. Dr. Gennett has a well rounded practice with in office setting where he treats pediatric and adult sports injury as well as routine care of podiatric and orthopaedic foot and ankle conditions.

Dr. Jackie Suterais a New York-based podiatrist who specializes in women’s foot care, giving her patients the opportunity to talk through ailments and help them understand how podiatric issues relate to their overall health. She’s one of New York City’s most trusted experts in the industry, and has appeared in many national news outlets discussing and writing about foot care. Dr. Sutera approaches her practice with compassion, conscientiousness, and her unique wide-ranging base of knowledge and experience.