The 10 Best Canvas Shoes From Top Sneaker Brands, According to Experts

If there’s one footwear style that offers ease, comfort, and versatility in one, it’s the canvas shoe. In fact, the most popular canvas shoes have such enduring appeal that they’ve become a mainstays in both men’s and women’s wardrobes.

Why canvas sneakers? To start, the best canvas shoes are breathable, as the material allows air to pass through to your feet. They’re even easy to clean, adding to their sustainability and longevity. Versatility is also a key selling point. Canvas sneakers toe the line nicely between classy and casual — they work with everything from linen suits and chinos to pretty midi slip dresses, jeans, and sweats.

Transformational wardrobe stylist Chellie Carlson says the trend has largely been set by sneakers such as Converse high-tops — originally starting life as basketball shoes in 1917 — which are still considered some of the most comfortable shoes for men and women.

“Superga, Vans, and Converse are the most iconic canvas shoes; the best part is they haven’t really changed their core aesthetic,” says Carlson. While these brands have been around for decades, she says, their bestsellers, such as the Converse high top, are still their most classic styles, sported by celebrities like Drake Rodgers and Anthony Davis. “They have added more colors and silhouettes to their assortment to grow the brands over time, but the canvas remains the core design feature.”

Likewise, the ever-popular Superga Cotu tennis shoe, seen on everyone from Emily Ratajkowski to Nicky Hilton and Ariana Grande, was first brought to market in Italy over 100 years ago. Yet it seems as fresh and contemporary as ever. “Boat shoes like Sperry’s, while preppier, are also a timeless shoe that never goes in or out,” celebrity stylist Samantha Brown adds.

But with so many on the market, it can take time to decide which pair is best for you. So, to help you find canvas shoes to see you through the seasons, we’ve considered all kinds of needs, such as the best shoes for wide feet, the best shoes for plantar fasciitis, and the best shoes for standing all day. We did this with the expertise of fashion experts and celebrity stylists Chellie Carlson and Samantha Brown, whose insights and product picks you’ll find throughout.

Best Vans Canvas Shoes Vans Checkerboard Classic Slip-On Sneakers Size range: 5 to 14.5 (women’s); 6.5 to 13 (men’s)

Colorways: 16

Materials: Canvas and rubber

Special features: Signature rubber waffle outsoles, low profile canvas uppers, slip on

Retailer availability: Amazon, Vans 5 to 14.5 (women’s); 6.5 to 13 (men’s)16Canvas and rubberSignature rubber waffle outsoles, low profile canvas uppers, slip on $62 Buy Now At amazon $65 Buy Now At Vans



What the reviewers say: “I have always bought Vans with laces and these are my first slip-ons. I bought these as a slip-on option for my last month of pregnancy, and they have been GREAT. I love the flexibility of the canvas for my feet since I have shifted up a size in width due to some swelling. I may just buy slip-ons from now on cause they are super easy and still have all the classic cool of any other pair of Vans.”



Related: Christy Turlington’s Vans Checkerboard Slip-Ons Checkerboard Vans may have originally been a skater-boy essential, but they’re now so ingrained in modern culture that they’re considered an icon of the shoe world. They’ve been worn by some of the world’s most glamorous, too — from Christy Turlington Burns to Gwen Stefani and Olivia Wilde. Make them your own by choosing from a regular or wide fit and a huge range of color options.“I have always bought Vans with laces and these are my first slip-ons. I bought these as a slip-on option for my last month of pregnancy, and they have been GREAT. I love the flexibility of the canvas for my feet since I have shifted up a size in width due to some swelling. I may just buy slip-ons from now on cause they are super easy and still have all the classic cool of any other pair of Vans.”

Best Pink Canvas Shoes Cariuma Oca Low Sneakers Size range: 2.5 to 10.5 (women’s)

Colorways: 15

Materials: Robust canvas and vegan organic mamona oil and cork

Special features: Vegan, sustainable, fully-stitched lightweight outsole

Retailer availability: Cariuma 2.5 to 10.5 (women’s)15Robust canvas and vegan organic mamona oil and corkVegan, sustainable, fully-stitched lightweight outsole $79 Buy Now At Cariuma in a pair of canvas shoes in hot pink.



What reviewers say: “I absolutely love these shoes. Super comfy from day one. The only problem is now I want ALL the colors!”



There's no denying Barbie's influence on the fashion world of late, so we couldn't resist adding a pair of canvas shoes in hot pink. Cariuma's Oca Low sneakers are always a good idea, and in bright pink, they feel fresher than ever. Aside from the hue, there's lots to love, including their fully sustainable, vegan sole featuring organic mamona oil and cork. A fully stitched outsole also makes them super long-lasting. "I absolutely love these shoes. Super comfy from day one. The only problem is now I want ALL the colors!"

Best Nike Canvas Shoes Nike Chron 2 Canvas Sneakers Size range: 5.5 to 15.5 (women’s); 4 to 14 (men’s)

Colorways: 7

Materials: Canvas, foam, vulcanized rubber

Special features: Extended top bumper, Vulcanized construction fuses the sole for extra flexibility

Retailer availability: Nike 5.5 to 15.5 (women’s); 4 to 14 (men’s)Canvas, foam, vulcanized rubberExtended top bumper, Vulcanized construction fuses the sole for extra flexibility On Sale 9% off $58.97 Buy Now At Nike



What reviewers say: “Back to basics” seemed like somewhere I wanted to go, and these canvas shoes fit the bill. Comfort, color and an ‘always’ style proved perfect for all purpose scuffs like these. I need to get another pair.”



Related: The Best Nike Shoes Nike’s Chron 2 canvas sneaker offers performance and comfort with an extra cushioned back heel and collar and a sleek, minimalist design. In essence, they’re a smarter take on a classic sports shoe — one that you can rotate in your wardrobe with chinos and suits as well as sweats and denim. Reviewers rave about their comfort, and there’s apparently no break-in period, either.“Back to basics” seemed like somewhere I wanted to go, and these canvas shoes fit the bill. Comfort, color and an ‘always’ style proved perfect for all purpose scuffs like these. I need to get another pair.”

Courtesy of Vans Best White Canvas Sneakers Vans Authentic Shoes Size range: 5 to 14.5 (women’s); 5.5 to 17.5 (men’s)

Colorways: 19

Materials: Sturdy canvas, rubber waffle outsoles

Special features: Heritage low top, eyelets, wide, and regular fit

Retailer availability: Nordstrom, Vans 5 to 14.5 (women’s); 5.5 to 17.5 (men’s)19Sturdy canvas, rubber waffle outsolesHeritage low top, eyelets, wide, and regular fit $60 Buy Now At Nordstrom $60 Buy Now At Vans



What reviewers say: “A classic shoe!! They go great with just about any outfit”. The Vans Authentic Shoe may be available in nearly 20 colors, but we think a pair in fresh white is a core closet staple. They feature sturdy canvas uppers, rubber waffle outsoles, and lace-up fronts, giving them that lean yet instantly recognizable Vans silhouette. Emily Ratajkowski wears hers with body-skimming dresses, but they work just as well with denim and sweats as they do with smarter looks.“A classic shoe!! They go great with just about any outfit”.

Most Comfortable Canvas Sneakers Keds Unisex Royal Lo Sneakers Size range: 3 to 14 (unisex – size down by two sizes for true women’s size)

Colorways: 5

Materials: Canvas uppers, gum outsole

Special features: Unisex design, Remastered last for improved fit

Retailer availability: Zappos, Keds

3 to 14 (unisex – size down by two sizes for true women’s size)Canvas uppers, gum outsoleUnisex design, Remastered last for improved fit $60 Buy Now At Zappos $65 Buy Now At Keds



What the reviewers say: “I love my Keds! Classic styling mixed with all-day comfort! Simply the best shoe. I have wide feet and they fit perfect. High quality, made with thick canvas and bouncing soles.” Keds’ Royal Lo sneaker earned a place on our shortlist thanks to its enduring design that’s been loved by sportsmen, hip-hop stars, and streetwear fans since 1949. It has a canvas upper, a remastered last for added comfort, and a classic gum outsole for extra bounce. Take note of the fit information before buying — since they’re a unisex style, the brand recommends sizing down by two for a true women’s size.“I love my Keds! Classic styling mixed with all-day comfort! Simply the best shoe. I have wide feet and they fit perfect. High quality, made with thick canvas and bouncing soles.”

Best Canvas Shoes for Wide Feet Vionic Beach Malibu Slip-on Sneakers Size range: 5 to 12 (women’s); Medium and wide

Colorways: 3

Materials: Vegan eco-conscious and eco-certified cotton canvas

Special features: Removable Twill Covered EVA footbed

Retailer availability: Vionic, Amazon 5 to 12 (women’s); Medium and wideVegan eco-conscious and eco-certified cotton canvasRemovable Twill Covered EVA footbed $64.95 Buy Now At Vionic $64.95 Buy Now At Amazon



What the reviewers say: “So comfy & cute! I have a bad foot & finding shoes that are not cute but comfortable is rare! I could wear these all day. These are going on my next trip to Disney with me!” Every wardrobe should have a pair of slip-on sneakers, and Vionic creates some of the best. The brand’s Beach Malibu shoes have a super relaxed feel in vegan, eco-conscious, and eco-certified cotton canvas that’s even received the APMA Seal of Acceptance. Versatility is also a major plus — the distressed detailing gives them a lived-in feel, while the chunky rubber sole makes them work for vacation or the city.“So comfy & cute! I have a bad foot & finding shoes that are not cute but comfortable is rare! I could wear these all day. These are going on my next trip to Disney with me!”

Canvas Shoes Trend for 2023

You don’t have to look far to see how the canvas shoe trend has infiltrated into modern lives and wardrobes. “Karlie Kloss, Kate Middleton, Dakota Fanning, Rihanna, and Kourtney Kardashian all wear canvas shoes well,” says Carlson. Brown adds that Sienna Miller is one of her canvas shoe inspirations, as well as Anna Wintour, who “even wore a Chanel pair with a dress.”

Converse’s Chuck Taylor High-Top sneakers are particular favorites of celebrities and sports stars. Take Minka Kelly, who sports hers with relaxed check shirts and skinny jeans cropped at the ankle, or Hillary Duff, who’s regularly spotted wearing high tops with leather and ripped denim. Likewise, NBA All-Star Anthony Davis uses his to pare down more polished looks, while Drake Rogers is known to pair his with a linen suit on the red carpet.

Then there’s effortlessly cool Vans sneakers. While Californian skateboarders may have originally favored them in the 1970s, they’re now worn by supermodel Christy Turlington Burns, Gwen Stefani, and Justin Bieber in myriad ways. Turlington, for instance, gives her classic checkerboard slip-ons a preppy feel by styling them with classic knitwear and smart tailoring. Bieber styles his Vans Old Skool Sneakers closer to the brand’s roots with baggy hoodies and trousers. Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted teaming hers with bare legs and body-skimming dresses.

What to Look for In the Best Canvas Shoes

Silhouette: Canvas shoes come in a range of different silhouettes, from the iconic skater shape that Vans created to the round-toe and high top of the classic Converse. There are also more minimalist options such as tennis shoes from Superga or low-key espadrilles from Toms.

Fastenings: If you need extra support from a canvas shoe, celebrity stylist Samantha Brown advises choosing a style with elastic or laces like a Converse high-top, rather than a slip-on from Vans. A slip-on, however, is a great option if you have limited mobility in your hands or are struggling to reach your toes while pregnant. This style also makes getting out of the door super speedy.

Sole: Brown suggests making sure your canvas shoe of choice has a supportive, comfortable sole. “Rubber is ideal since canvas can absorb moisture,” she says. An espadrille sole, however, is a great option for warmer climates and more relaxed days.

The Best Way to Clean Canvas Shoes

Carlson says cleaning canvas shoes at home is fairly easy and inexpensive, making them a sustainable long-term purchase. “I always recommend using a stain remover for shoes, particularly one that comes along with shoe cleaning kits.” Likewise, “a toothbrush with detergent and warm water is ideal for spot cleaning, and some can be washed in a machine on a gentle cycle,” she adds. Always air-dry your shoes, as machine drying them may shrink the upper and cause a temporarily uncomfortable fit.

The Best Way to Stretch Canvas Shoes

Chellie advises that the best way to stretch canvas is by starting with a slightly warm shoe as they have more ability to stretch. “In order to get the fibers warmer, I’ve placed shoes in the microwave to warm them up, and then put the shoe on while warm, and then the canvas forms to the foot more easily.” She warns, however, that this method is a little unique, so while this has worked for her and her clients, take caution when trying this yourself or seek professional assistance.

How We Selected the Best Canvas Shoes

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items. To select the 10 best canvas shoes we spent hours researching our favorite online stores and designers, as well as seeking the opinion of two celebrity stylists. We also considered hundreds of online reviews — good and bad — to gauge how our favorite styles fared in real life, not to mention how they worked for specific foot types and conditions such as plantar fasciitis. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Chellie Carlson is a transformational wardrobe stylist with 30 years of experience in the fashion industry. Her signature service, The Method, helps her clients to elevate the way they get dressed and show up for their life.

Samantha Brown is a world-renowned professional and celebrity stylist who works with her clients to refine and elevate their personal style. Her styling credits include Vogue, GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, Nylon, Fox, Real Simple, and The New York Post.

Meet the Author

Cat Hufton is a London-based fashion and beauty journalist who has written for some of the world’s best luxury e-commerce companies and publications, including InStyle, Harper’s Bazaar, Byrdie, and WWD. Hufton is an avid online shopper and has tested hundreds of products during her career giving her a keen eye for what’s worth your hard-earned dollars and what’s not. Hufton wrote this story on the best travel shoes using her extensive knowledge in the space. Learn more about Footwear News here.