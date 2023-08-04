The 10 Best Canvas Shoes From Top Sneaker Brands, According to Experts

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
If there’s one footwear style that offers ease, comfort, and versatility in one, it’s the canvas shoe. In fact, the most popular canvas shoes have such enduring appeal that they’ve become
a mainstays in both men’s and women’s wardrobes.
Why canvas sneakers? To start, the best canvas shoes are breathable, as the material allows air to pass through to your feet. They’re even easy to clean, adding to their sustainability and longevity. Versatility is also a key selling point. Canvas sneakers toe the line nicely between classy and casual — they work with everything from linen suits and chinos to pretty midi slip dresses, jeans, and sweats.
Transformational wardrobe stylist Chellie Carlson says the trend has largely been set by sneakers such as Converse high-tops — originally starting life as basketball shoes in 1917 — which are still considered some of the most comfortable shoes for men and women.
“Superga, Vans, and Converse are the most iconic canvas shoes; the best part is they haven’t really changed their core aesthetic,” says Carlson. While these brands have been around for decades, she says, their bestsellers, such as the Converse high top, are still their most classic styles, sported by celebrities like Drake Rodgers and Anthony Davis. “They have added more colors and silhouettes to their assortment to grow the brands over time, but the canvas remains the core design feature.”
Likewise, the ever-popular Superga Cotu tennis shoe, seen on everyone from Emily Ratajkowski to Nicky Hilton and Ariana Grande, was first brought to market in Italy over 100 years ago. Yet it seems as fresh and contemporary as ever. “Boat shoes like Sperry’s, while preppier, are also a timeless shoe that never goes in or out,” celebrity stylist Samantha Brown adds.
But with so many on the market, it can take time to decide which pair is best for you. So, to help you find canvas shoes to see you through the seasons, we’ve considered all kinds of needs, such as the best shoes for wide feet, the best shoes for plantar fasciitis, and the best shoes for standing all day. We did this with the expertise of fashion experts and celebrity stylists Chellie Carlson and Samantha Brown, whose insights and product picks you’ll find throughout.
You don’t have to look far to see how the canvas shoe trend has infiltrated into modern lives and wardrobes. “Karlie Kloss, Kate Middleton, Dakota Fanning, Rihanna, and Kourtney Kardashian all wear canvas shoes well,” says Carlson. Brown adds that Sienna Miller is one of her canvas shoe inspirations, as well as Anna Wintour, who “even wore a Chanel pair with a dress.”
Converse’s Chuck Taylor High-Top sneakers are particular favorites of celebrities and sports stars. Take Minka Kelly, who sports hers with relaxed check shirts and skinny jeans cropped at the ankle, or Hillary Duff, who’s regularly spotted wearing high tops with leather and ripped denim. Likewise, NBA All-Star Anthony Davis uses his to pare down more polished looks, while Drake Rogers is known to pair his with a linen suit on the red carpet.
Then there’s effortlessly cool Vans sneakers. While Californian skateboarders may have originally favored them in the 1970s, they’re now worn by supermodel Christy Turlington Burns, Gwen Stefani, and Justin Bieber in myriad ways. Turlington, for instance, gives her classic checkerboard slip-ons a preppy feel by styling them with classic knitwear and smart tailoring. Bieber styles his Vans Old Skool Sneakers closer to the brand’s roots with baggy hoodies and trousers. Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted teaming hers with bare legs and body-skimming dresses.
Carlson says cleaning canvas shoes at home is fairly easy and inexpensive, making them a sustainable long-term purchase. “I always recommend using a stain remover for shoes, particularly one that comes along with shoe cleaning kits.” Likewise, “a toothbrush with detergent and warm water is ideal for spot cleaning, and some can be washed in a machine on a gentle cycle,” she adds. Always air-dry your shoes, as machine drying them may shrink the upper and cause a temporarily uncomfortable fit.
Chellie advises that the best way to stretch canvas is by starting with a slightly warm shoe as they have more ability to stretch. “In order to get the fibers warmer, I’ve placed shoes in the microwave to warm them up, and then put the shoe on while warm, and then the canvas forms to the foot more easily.” She warns, however, that this method is a little unique, so while this has worked for her and her clients, take caution when trying this yourself or seek professional assistance.
For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items. To select the 10 best canvas shoes we spent hours researching our favorite online stores and designers, as well as seeking the opinion of two celebrity stylists. We also considered hundreds of online reviews — good and bad — to gauge how our favorite styles fared in real life, not to mention how they worked for specific foot types and conditions such as plantar fasciitis. Learn more about us here.
Chellie Carlson is a transformational wardrobe stylist with 30 years of experience in the fashion industry. Her signature service, The Method, helps her clients to elevate the way they get dressed and show up for their life.
Samantha Brown is a world-renowned professional and celebrity stylist who works with her clients to refine and elevate their personal style. Her styling credits include Vogue, GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, Nylon, Fox, Real Simple, and The New York Post.
Cat Hufton is a London-based fashion and beauty journalist who has written for some of the world’s best luxury e-commerce companies and publications, including InStyle, Harper’s Bazaar, Byrdie, and WWD. Hufton is an avid online shopper and has tested hundreds of products during her career giving her a keen eye for what’s worth your hard-earned dollars and what’s not. Hufton wrote this story on the best travel shoes using her extensive knowledge in the space. Learn more about Footwear News here.
