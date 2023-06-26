×
The Best Birkenstock Sandals and Shoes to Buy Right Now

Woman wearing Birkenstock Arizona sandals; woman wearing Birkenstock Boston sandals
Getty Images
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s easy to ask around for recommendations on the best Birkenstock sandals and shoes, because depending on who you talk to, everyone has their own favorite style from the iconic brand. Birkenstock offers many different shoes with their cork contoured footbed, soft leather straps, and bold buckles, but the styles are not always one-fits-all in terms of selecting the most supportive shoe for your foot type. We’ve narrowed down the best Birkenstocks to fit your feet and your personal style, plus tips on how to break them in for a super soft stride.

Birkenstock is a cult-favorite shoe brand for its supreme construction and timeless heritage design. Since 1774, Birkenstock has been a leader in supportive footwear that looks great and feels even better, with long-time endorsements from foot health experts and podiatrists. The brand’s renowned for its signature arch support footbeds and commitment to natural material sourcing and sustainable production. Today, Birkenstocks reign supreme in the category of comfortable sandals. While the design of the shoes always prioritizes function over fashion, today’s Gorpcore trend celebrates the earthy-crunchy feel and practicality of a suede and cork sandal. They’re even regarded as a status symbol after being embraced by style stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber. Kendall Jenner is a big fan of the brand and prefers to slip into her Arizona Sandals as a recovery slide after a workout, alongside black leggings and a simple hoodie. On daytime outings, Jenner’s been seen on multiple occasions strolling in Birkenstock Boston Clogs, which she often pairs with jeans, a cropped white tee shirt, and a flannel button-up for a shopping trip or leisurely walk.

Birkenstock shoes have earned their own place in the fashion industry as well. The brand has seen wildly successful collaborations with top designers including Dior, Staud, Manolo Blahnik, and Jil Sander, with designs that honored Birkenstock’s unparalleled footbed style and natural material construction. Birkenstocks are also seeing a massive following on TikTok, where the brand search term has amassed over 607 million views and counting. The brand’s signature sandals — which are being searched by 10 million users and counting — are a staple summer accessory each year like clockwork, so much so that the Birkenstock name has come to represent its own distinctive, coveted silhouette in the footwear market. The most viral trending Birkenstock shoe on TikTok is easily the Birkenstock Boston clog style, which has 143 million eyeballs tuning into unboxing videos, styling inspiration, and customer reviews. The style is so beloved that it even boasted the title of “hottest shoe of the year” in Lyst’s 2022 Year in Fashion Report. Footwear News also crowned Birkenstock with the honor of Brand of the Year in both 2013 and 2017 for the shoes’ high performance, craftsmanship, universally timeless designs.

Keep reading to discover the best Birkenstock fit for your foot type across a variety of styles, silhouettes, and supportive features.

The Best Birkenstock Shoes of 2023
Best Birkenstocks for Wide Feet
Birkenstock Arizona Suede Shoes
Buy Now At Revolve $140
Birkenstock Boston Clogs
Most Comfortable Birkenstocks
Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Shoes
Buy Women’s At Saks FiFth Avenue $158
Best Birkenstocks for Plantar Fasciitis 
Birkenstock Milano Shoes
Buy Women’s At FRWD $170
Best Birkenstocks for Flat Feet
Birkenstock Gizeh Shoes
Buy Men’s At Birkenstock $130
Best Birkenstocks for Narrow Feet
Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Shoes
Buy Now At Birkenstock $80
Best Birkenstocks for Bunions
Birkenstock Kyoto Shoes
Buy Unisex At Birkenstock $150
Best Birkenstocks for Travel
Birkenstock Arizona EVA Shoes
Buy Men’s At Nordstrom $50
Best Birkenstocks for Winter
Boston Shearling Clogs
Buy Now At Birkenstock $170
Best Birkenstocks for Walking
Birkenstock Tokio Super Grip Shoes
Buy Now At Birkenstock $155
Best Birkenstocks for Back Pain
Birkenstock Boston Chunky Shoes
Buy Women’s At Birkenstock $150
Best Birkenstocks for Wide Feet
Birkenstock Arizona Suede Shoes
$140 Buy Now At Revolve
$130 Buy Now At Birkenstock
$140 Buy Now At Net-A-Porter
The Arizona sandals from Birkenstock are an essential style to add to your Birkenstock collection if you haven’t already tried them. They’re famous for their pronounced arch support, soft suede upper, and foot-molding footbed that carries you for miles on your feet. All foot types enjoy Arizona’s equally, but the style caters to those with wide feet because it has adjustable buckle straps and wide sizing options available to shop. Slip on these comfy sandals to walk the dog, go out to lunch, or trek a sunny hiking trail. Kaia Gerber loves to sport her Birkenstock Arizona sandals on a daily basis, but never without a mid-calf black crew sock to match the black suede upper of her go-to colorway. Gigi Hadid has also been seen embracing the socks-with-sandals ensemble with her Arizona’s, but instead opts for knee high socks for a comfy-cozy airport vibe.

What reviewers say: “Love that these go with just about anything and they are so comfortable. Don’t hesitate to buy these! I’m typically an 8.5 and the size 39 fit me perfectly.”
Birkenstock Boston Clogs
Most Comfortable Birkenstocks
Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Shoes
$158 Buy Women’s At Saks FiFth Avenue
$158 Buy Unisex At Zappos
$160 Buy Now At Net-A-Porter
Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed shoes are one of the brand’s most popular styles — and they’re worth all the hype. They’re a reinvention of the classic clog style, with a supportive footbed for day-long comfort. The shoe’s soft upper is available in a range of material options, including Amalfi leather and suede, and features an adjustable strap to create a custom fit. Birkenstock Boston shoes feature the brand’s signature cork footbed designed to support foot health; in this style, the footbed is made sustainably with renewable materials. Its suede lining and EVA foam padding add extra cushioning for that light-on-your-feet feel.

What reviewers say: “I am a long-time Birkenstock fan. I have considered these clogs for a few years and finally sprung for them. The soft footbed was a new adventure but based on the reviews I gave them a try. Pure heaven! Soft, supportive, and totally dorky-cute! I actually had several people compliment them. My regular shoe size is 7 1/2 or 8 and I always get Birkenstocks in 38 Narrow. Plus, there is still room for winter socks. I love them!”
Best Birkenstocks for Plantar Fasciitis 
Birkenstock Milano Shoes
$170 Buy Women’s At FRWD
$130 Buy Unisex At Zappos
Birkenstock Milano sandals offer the same breathable two-buckle upper as the brand’s beloved Arizona style with an additional backstrap for added security. This style is especially helpful for those with plantar fasciitis because its raised toe bar works to encourage your foot’s natural grip with every movement, while also aiding in overall circulation. Its deep heel cup in the leather-lined footbed helps to balance your distribution of weight and provides streamlined stability in your stride. Milano’s EVA midsole adds impressive cushioning to absorb shock on every surface and dual-layer jute material helps to wick away moisture to keep your feet cool.

What reviewers say: “The Milano is a great sandal for walking because the heel strap prevents the sandal from sliding off your foot when you are walking fast. The heel strap requires a more exact fit than open styles such as the Arizona.”

Related:
What Is Plantar Fasciitis?
The Best Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis
The Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Best Birkenstocks for Flat Feet
Birkenstock Gizeh Shoes
$130 Buy Men’s At Birkenstock
$150 Buy Women’s At ShopBop
$130 Buy Women’s At Zappos
Birkenstock’s Gizeh Big Buckle women’s shoes give a supportive and stylish twist to the classic thong sandal. They feature a chic buckle that’s functional for a snug and flexible fit and a one inch platform for a subtle boost of height. The classic cork footbed is contoured with a neutral heel cup and padding to distribute weight evenly, along with a raised toe bar that allows for a natural foot grip and stability. These sandals are ideal for all-day wear, with plenty of built-in arch support and cushioning for lasting comfort.

What reviewers say: “Birkenstocks are really good shows for anyone at any age. I’ve been wearing them for almost 20 years. Your feet are worth it – they’re especially good for people with back problems and sciatic nerve issues. You can wear these shoes all day.”

Related:
The Best Arch Support Shoes
The Best Shoes for Flat Feet
Best Birkenstocks for Narrow Feet
Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Shoes
$80 Buy Now At Birkenstock
$80 Buy Women’s At Zappos
The Birkenstock Madrid sandals are ideal for those with narrow feet because they have a slender footbed and are available in narrow sizing. They feature an adjustable bucket strap to create a custom fit, with a skin-soothing upper made of Birkenstock’s synthetic Birko-Flor material. They’re convenient to slip on when you’re running out the door, whether to run errands or to meet friends for brunch, and the big buckle detailing adds a touch of style to the support-focused sandal.

What reviewers say: “I have a narrow foot and these are the best, long-lasting shoes that also come in very cute colors. I live in the Southwest so I wear them most every day. They are well worth it! You should definitely buy a pair!”
Best Birkenstocks for Bunions
Birkenstock Kyoto Shoes
$150 Buy Unisex At Birkenstock
$150 Buy Women’s At Nordstrom
$150 Buy Women’s At Bloomingdale’s
The suede-strapped Kyoto sandals from Birkenstock take a modern and Japanese-inspired twist on easy slip-on slides. They’re soft to the step, due to their suede-lined footbed and supportive EVA soles. The adjustable upper fits snugly with a hook and loop closure and features soft suede that prevents uncomfortable rubbing or irritation, making them well-suited sandals for bunions.

What reviewers say: “This is a very cute and modern take on the classic Birkenstock. Kyoto is just comfortable as the original!”
Best Birkenstocks for Travel
Birkenstock Arizona EVA Shoes
$50 Buy Men’s At Nordstrom
$50 Buy Unisex At Birkenstock
The cult-favorite Birkenstock Arizona sandals get a comfy update in these travel-friendly shoes. Instead of cork and leather construction, the Birkenstock Arizona EVA sandals are made entirely of supple and supportive EVA cushioning. The material is shock-absorbing, waterproof, and soft on the feet while incorporating Birkenstock’s unique anatomically shaped footbed. They’re ideal for travel for their super lightweight feel and easy-to-pack flexibility. Plus, they’re easily cleanable with soap and water after outdoor adventures at the beach, in the garden, or on a hiking trail.

What reviewers say: “My feet are as wide as they come and flat too. These provide excellent support without sacrificing ease of wear.”
Best Birkenstocks for Winter
Boston Shearling Clogs
$170 Buy Now At Birkenstock
$170 Buy Women’s At Nordsrom
These shearling lined Boston Clogs will keep your feet cozy and warm. This iteration of Birkenstock’s iconic slip-on clogs include all the perks of the original model, like a cork-latex footbed, suede upper, lightweight EVA soul, and an adjustable metal pin buckle for a secure fit. These clogs, however, feel more like acceptable daytime slippers, thanks to the shearling footbed lining that insulates your feet and provides cloud-like cushioning in every stride.

What reviewers say: “I’m a runner and have been fighting a stubborn case of plantar fasciitis. I’ve found that Birkenstocks are the only shoes I can wear without pain. I wear these mostly around the house and they are so comfortable that I’ve been venturing outside in them.”

Related:
The Best Slippers for Plantar Fasciitis
Best Birkenstocks for Walking
Birkenstock Tokio Super Grip Shoes
$155 Buy Now At Birkenstock
$155 Buy Now At Zappos
$155 Buy Men’s At Nordstrom
Birkenstock’s Tokio Super Grip shoes have an easy slip-on entry and an adjustable backstrap to secure the foot for long days of walking or standing. It’s one of the brand’s most versatile shoes for its supreme traction and durable rubber outsole – so no matter the terrain, you’ll be firmly connected the ground. The suede footbed is super soft and designed to mold into your foot shape over time with each step you take.

What reviewers say: “LOVE THESE SHOES! I am a registered nurse that works on my feet all day long and these shoes are excellent — no tired feet at the end of the day. I have a very high arch and these have excellent arch support. The grip at the toes is what makes them so comfortable. They take one day to get used to walking in (even less). My feet are very happy at the end of my shift.”

Related: Best Shoes for Nurses
Best Birkenstocks for Back Pain
Birkenstock Boston Chunky Shoes
$150 Buy Women’s At Birkenstock
This stacked version of Birkenstock’s Boston clogs adds extra cushioning and stride support for those looking to relieve back pain. The rocker-style platform boost allows for smooth transitions as you place one foot in front of the other and absorbs impact to alleviate strain. Like the original style, the Boston Chunky shoes feature a suede upper, adjustable pin buckle strap, and cork-latex footbed that adjusts to your foot shape. They’re a fashionable statement in-line with the chunky shoes trend of recent years and can be styled with anything from trouser pants, midi skirts, or straight-leg jeans for casual-cute ensembles.

Related: Best Shoes for Back Pain

The Best Birkenstocks for Different Foot Types

  • Best Birkenstocks for plantar fasciitis: If you’re seeking Birkenstock shoes for plantar fasciitis, look for styles that feature substantial arch support and plush cushioning such as the Milano, Boston, and Arizona EVA styles.
  • Best Birkenstocks for wide feet: Those with wide feet should avoid heavy strapping that may rub and irritate the foot while walking. Birkenstock options that incorporate a wide toe box, flexible upper, and minimal strapping, like the Arizona and Gizeh Birkenstock shoes, are are optimal shoes for wide feet.
  • Best Birkenstocks for narrow feet: When shopping for narrow foot shapes, look out for supportive Birkenstock styles that come in narrow sizing. The Madrid, Tokio, and Arizona styles each have adjustable straps to create a custom and secure fit to your foot.
  • Best Birkenstocks for flat feet: Those searching for Birkenstock shoes for flat feet should consider styles in wide sizing with adjustable straps to accommodate a fuller sole. Try out Birkenstock’s wide-fitting Gizeh and Arizona sandals that have built-in arch support and a contoured footbed for a neutral stance.
  • Best Birkenstocks for bunions: The best Birkenstock shoes for bunions will include minimal strapping, as not to irritate the aggravated zones of the foot. Birkenstock’s Kyoto and Gizeh sandals will relieve pain and grant long-lasting comfort on your feet.

How to Break in Birkenstock Shoes

Since Birkenstock shoes have uniquely contoured footbeds, it may take a few wears until their comfort support kicks in. The cork and latex of the shoe will eventually mold to your foot shape but you’ll want to tread carefully on initial wear. Birkenstock recommends breaking in your new pair of shoes slowly by gradually increasing the amount of time you wear them by an hour or two. You may want to take them out for a spin around the block while walking your dog or wear them around the house to introduce your foot to the timeless shoe.

How We Chose the Best Birkenstocks

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

In order to curate the Best Birkenstock shoes in this shopping guide, we conducted wide and comprehensive research on the iconic brand’s top-performing styles. We paid attention to shoe construction, diverse strapping, specialized fit, and support features unique to each style. To gain awareness of customer insight, we compared and analyzed Birkenstock customer reviews to select the most-loved shoes that cater to various foot types and conditions. We also employed research on TikTok to determine the most viral shoes of the moment and view authentic product reviews in action. Learn more about us here.

Meet The Author

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content on the best-rated footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Olivia received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. In her free time, Olivia can be found strolling in Central Park or hitting the beach in her favorite Birkenstock Arizona EVA sandals.

