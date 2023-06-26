The Best Birkenstock Sandals and Shoes to Buy Right Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s easy to ask around for recommendations on the best Birkenstock sandals and shoes, because depending on who you talk to, everyone has their own favorite style from the iconic brand. Birkenstock offers many different shoes with their cork contoured footbed, soft leather straps, and bold buckles, but the styles are not always one-fits-all in terms of selecting the most supportive shoe for your foot type. We’ve narrowed down the best Birkenstocks to fit your feet and your personal style, plus tips on how to break them in for a super soft stride.

Birkenstock is a cult-favorite shoe brand for its supreme construction and timeless heritage design. Since 1774, Birkenstock has been a leader in supportive footwear that looks great and feels even better, with long-time endorsements from foot health experts and podiatrists. The brand’s renowned for its signature arch support footbeds and commitment to natural material sourcing and sustainable production. Today, Birkenstocks reign supreme in the category of comfortable sandals. While the design of the shoes always prioritizes function over fashion, today’s Gorpcore trend celebrates the earthy-crunchy feel and practicality of a suede and cork sandal. They’re even regarded as a status symbol after being embraced by style stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber. Kendall Jenner is a big fan of the brand and prefers to slip into her Arizona Sandals as a recovery slide after a workout, alongside black leggings and a simple hoodie. On daytime outings, Jenner’s been seen on multiple occasions strolling in Birkenstock Boston Clogs, which she often pairs with jeans, a cropped white tee shirt, and a flannel button-up for a shopping trip or leisurely walk.

Birkenstock shoes have earned their own place in the fashion industry as well. The brand has seen wildly successful collaborations with top designers including Dior, Staud, Manolo Blahnik, and Jil Sander, with designs that honored Birkenstock’s unparalleled footbed style and natural material construction. Birkenstocks are also seeing a massive following on TikTok, where the brand search term has amassed over 607 million views and counting. The brand’s signature sandals — which are being searched by 10 million users and counting — are a staple summer accessory each year like clockwork, so much so that the Birkenstock name has come to represent its own distinctive, coveted silhouette in the footwear market. The most viral trending Birkenstock shoe on TikTok is easily the Birkenstock Boston clog style, which has 143 million eyeballs tuning into unboxing videos, styling inspiration, and customer reviews. The style is so beloved that it even boasted the title of “hottest shoe of the year” in Lyst’s 2022 Year in Fashion Report. Footwear News also crowned Birkenstock with the honor of Brand of the Year in both 2013 and 2017 for the shoes’ high performance, craftsmanship, universally timeless designs.

Keep reading to discover the best Birkenstock fit for your foot type across a variety of styles, silhouettes, and supportive features.

What reviewers say: “Love that these go with just about anything and they are so comfortable. Don’t hesitate to buy these! I’m typically an 8.5 and the size 39 fit me perfectly.” The Arizona sandals from Birkenstock are an essential style to add to your Birkenstock collection if you haven’t already tried them. They’re famous for their pronounced arch support, soft suede upper, and foot-molding footbed that carries you for miles on your feet. All foot types enjoy Arizona’s equally, but the style caters to those with wide feet because it has adjustable buckle straps and wide sizing options available to shop. Slip on these comfy sandals to walk the dog, go out to lunch, or trek a sunny hiking trail. Kaia Gerber loves to sport her Birkenstock Arizona sandals on a daily basis, but never without a mid-calf black crew sock to match the black suede upper of her go-to colorway. Gigi Hadid has also been seen embracing the socks-with-sandals ensemble with her Arizona’s, but instead opts for knee high socks for a comfy-cozy airport vibe.“Love that these go with just about anything and they are so comfortable. Don’t hesitate to buy these! I’m typically an 8.5 and the size 39 fit me perfectly.”

Courtesy of Zappos Most Comfortable Birkenstocks Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Shoes $158 Buy Women’s At Saks FiFth Avenue $158 Buy Unisex At Zappos $160 Buy Now At Net-A-Porter



What reviewers say: “I am a long-time Birkenstock fan. I have considered these clogs for a few years and finally sprung for them. The soft footbed was a new adventure but based on the reviews I gave them a try. Pure heaven! Soft, supportive, and totally dorky-cute! I actually had several people compliment them. My regular shoe size is 7 1/2 or 8 and I always get Birkenstocks in 38 Narrow. Plus, there is still room for winter socks. I love them!” Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed shoes are one of the brand’s most popular styles — and they’re worth all the hype. They’re a reinvention of the classic clog style, with a supportive footbed for day-long comfort. The shoe’s soft upper is available in a range of material options, including Amalfi leather and suede, and features an adjustable strap to create a custom fit. Birkenstock Boston shoes feature the brand’s signature cork footbed designed to support foot health; in this style, the footbed is made sustainably with renewable materials. Its suede lining and EVA foam padding add extra cushioning for that light-on-your-feet feel.“I am a long-time Birkenstock fan. I have considered these clogs for a few years and finally sprung for them. The soft footbed was a new adventure but based on the reviews I gave them a try. Pure heaven! Soft, supportive, and totally dorky-cute! I actually had several people compliment them. My regular shoe size is 7 1/2 or 8 and I always get Birkenstocks in 38 Narrow. Plus, there is still room for winter socks. I love them!”

Best Birkenstocks for Narrow Feet Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Shoes $80 Buy Now At Birkenstock $80 Buy Women’s At Zappos



What reviewers say: “I have a narrow foot and these are the best, long-lasting shoes that also come in very cute colors. I live in the Southwest so I wear them most every day. They are well worth it! You should definitely buy a pair!” The Birkenstock Madrid sandals are ideal for those with narrow feet because they have a slender footbed and are available in narrow sizing. They feature an adjustable bucket strap to create a custom fit, with a skin-soothing upper made of Birkenstock’s synthetic Birko-Flor material. They’re convenient to slip on when you’re running out the door, whether to run errands or to meet friends for brunch, and the big buckle detailing adds a touch of style to the support-focused sandal.“I have a narrow foot and these are the best, long-lasting shoes that also come in very cute colors. I live in the Southwest so I wear them most every day. They are well worth it! You should definitely buy a pair!”

Best Birkenstocks for Travel Birkenstock Arizona EVA Shoes $50 Buy Men’s At Nordstrom $50 Buy Unisex At Birkenstock



What reviewers say: “My feet are as wide as they come and flat too. These provide excellent support without sacrificing ease of wear.” The cult-favorite Birkenstock Arizona sandals get a comfy update in these travel-friendly shoes. Instead of cork and leather construction, the Birkenstock Arizona EVA sandals are made entirely of supple and supportive EVA cushioning. The material is shock-absorbing, waterproof, and soft on the feet while incorporating Birkenstock’s unique anatomically shaped footbed. They’re ideal for travel for their super lightweight feel and easy-to-pack flexibility. Plus, they’re easily cleanable with soap and water after outdoor adventures at the beach, in the garden, or on a hiking trail.“My feet are as wide as they come and flat too. These provide excellent support without sacrificing ease of wear.”

Best Birkenstocks for Walking Birkenstock Tokio Super Grip Shoes $155 Buy Now At Birkenstock $155 Buy Now At Zappos $155 Buy Men’s At Nordstrom



What reviewers say: “LOVE THESE SHOES! I am a registered nurse that works on my feet all day long and these shoes are excellent — no tired feet at the end of the day. I have a very high arch and these have excellent arch support. The grip at the toes is what makes them so comfortable. They take one day to get used to walking in (even less). My feet are very happy at the end of my shift.”



Related: Best Shoes for Nurses Birkenstock’s Tokio Super Grip shoes have an easy slip-on entry and an adjustable backstrap to secure the foot for long days of walking or standing. It’s one of the brand’s most versatile shoes for its supreme traction and durable rubber outsole – so no matter the terrain, you’ll be firmly connected the ground. The suede footbed is super soft and designed to mold into your foot shape over time with each step you take.“LOVE THESE SHOES! I am a registered nurse that works on my feet all day long and these shoes are excellent — no tired feet at the end of the day. I have a very high arch and these have excellent arch support. The grip at the toes is what makes them so comfortable. They take one day to get used to walking in (even less). My feet are very happy at the end of my shift.”

How to Break in Birkenstock Shoes

Since Birkenstock shoes have uniquely contoured footbeds, it may take a few wears until their comfort support kicks in. The cork and latex of the shoe will eventually mold to your foot shape but you’ll want to tread carefully on initial wear. Birkenstock recommends breaking in your new pair of shoes slowly by gradually increasing the amount of time you wear them by an hour or two. You may want to take them out for a spin around the block while walking your dog or wear them around the house to introduce your foot to the timeless shoe.

How We Chose the Best Birkenstocks

