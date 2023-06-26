The Best Birkenstock Sandals and Shoes to Buy Right Now

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
It’s easy to ask around for recommendations on the best Birkenstock sandals and shoes, because depending on who you talk to, everyone has their own favorite style from the iconic brand. Birkenstock offers many different shoes with their cork contoured footbed, soft leather straps, and bold buckles, but the styles are not always one-fits-all in terms of selecting the most supportive shoe for your foot type. We’ve narrowed down the best Birkenstocks to fit your feet and your personal style, plus tips on how to break them in for a super soft stride.
Birkenstock is a cult-favorite shoe brand for its supreme construction and timeless heritage design. Since 1774, Birkenstock has been a leader in supportive footwear that looks great and feels even better, with long-time endorsements from foot health experts and podiatrists. The brand’s renowned for its signature arch support footbeds and commitment to natural material sourcing and sustainable production. Today, Birkenstocks reign supreme in the category of comfortable sandals. While the design of the shoes always prioritizes function over fashion, today’s Gorpcore trend celebrates the earthy-crunchy feel and practicality of a suede and cork sandal. They’re even regarded as a status symbol after being embraced by style stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber. Kendall Jenner is a big fan of the brand and prefers to slip into her Arizona Sandals as a recovery slide after a workout, alongside black leggings and a simple hoodie. On daytime outings, Jenner’s been seen on multiple occasions strolling in Birkenstock Boston Clogs, which she often pairs with jeans, a cropped white tee shirt, and a flannel button-up for a shopping trip or leisurely walk.
Birkenstock shoes have earned their own place in the fashion industry as well. The brand has seen wildly successful collaborations with top designers including Dior, Staud, Manolo Blahnik, and Jil Sander, with designs that honored Birkenstock’s unparalleled footbed style and natural material construction. Birkenstocks are also seeing a massive following on TikTok, where the brand search term has amassed over 607 million views and counting. The brand’s signature sandals — which are being searched by 10 million users and counting — are a staple summer accessory each year like clockwork, so much so that the Birkenstock name has come to represent its own distinctive, coveted silhouette in the footwear market. The most viral trending Birkenstock shoe on TikTok is easily the Birkenstock Boston clog style, which has 143 million eyeballs tuning into unboxing videos, styling inspiration, and customer reviews. The style is so beloved that it even boasted the title of “hottest shoe of the year” in Lyst’s 2022 Year in Fashion Report. Footwear News also crowned Birkenstock with the honor of Brand of the Year in both 2013 and 2017 for the shoes’ high performance, craftsmanship, universally timeless designs.
Keep reading to discover the best Birkenstock fit for your foot type across a variety of styles, silhouettes, and supportive features.
Since Birkenstock shoes have uniquely contoured footbeds, it may take a few wears until their comfort support kicks in. The cork and latex of the shoe will eventually mold to your foot shape but you’ll want to tread carefully on initial wear. Birkenstock recommends breaking in your new pair of shoes slowly by gradually increasing the amount of time you wear them by an hour or two. You may want to take them out for a spin around the block while walking your dog or wear them around the house to introduce your foot to the timeless shoe.
