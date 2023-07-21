The 15 Best adidas Walking Shoes for 2023

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
If there’s anything that adidas walking shoes are made to do, it’s to take hold of wardrobes as some of the best sneakers of all time. That’s because much of the brand’s energy and resources go into innovation for fabrics and structures designed to disperse running impact — which makes them overqualified (in the best way) for your standard walking journey.
Since 1949, the best adidas walking shoes have pioneered the footwear market. The brand has made some of the best walking shoes for women and the best walking shoes for men, including the popular Ultraboost Light sneakers, Stan Smith shoes, and Cloudfoam sneakers. adidas’ shoes like the Adizero Bostons and Solarglides are some of the best running shoes that are good for walking. Plus, you can find far more stylish elements in these shoes than in many other performance shoes.
This combination of style and innovation in adidas’ walking shoes is what keeps the brand’s hold on the sneaker industry alive. Take their iconic Ultraboosts, with the brand’s signature Boost midsole. Before the Boost launched in 2013, most brands designed their shoes with EVA foam midsoles, which didn’t provide as much energy return and, in the end, wore down over time. The little TicTac-looking pellets that make Ultraboosts’ midsole so ubiquitous changed how people and brands conceptualized sneakers. Today, the best adidas walking shoes reflect the brands constant reinvention of sneakers, exemplified in stretchy Primeknit uppers, seen in models such as Solarglide and Cloudfoam sneakers, and future-forward 3D printed midsoles introduced in the 4DFWD 2 running shoes. Additionally, there’s an impressive incorporation of sustainably-sourced materials across the entire range of adidas walking shoes.
adidas’ shoe technology offers ideal features for walking shoes, such as Boost, AdiPrene, and AdiFit, because they provide optimal and targeted cushioning to reduce foot strain and provide built-in arch support. Adidas walking shoes also support several common foot types and conditions such as wide feet, plantar fasciitis, bunions, and heel spurs, thanks to roomy toe boxes, additional lacing, and comfortable sizing options.
Below, we’ve curated the best adidas walking shoes of 2023, from updated popular models, timeless silhouettes, and performance footwear for all levels of activity.
Related:
Best adidas Pastel Shoes
Best adidas Shoes for Spring
For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis, and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.
To compile this comprehensive guide of the best adidas walking shoes, we delved into adidas’ walking shoe technology, pinpointing the most momentous developments and unique features from the brand. We enlisted insight from expert sources and compared key customer testimonials in order to curate the most satisfying shoes for a large range of needs. Footwear News editors made sure to include options to suit different terrains, foot conditions, climates, and distances, as well as trendy colorways and stylish silhouettes. We noted any downsides, too, be it blisters, durability, or sizing issues. Shoes are a highly personal choice — every foot is different — but the innovative options on our list passed with flying colors. Learn more about us here.
Dr. Dan Geller is a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon and advisor for Kane Footwear.
Dr. Jacquelyn Sutera is an NYC-based surgically trained doctor of podiatric medicine specializing in the prevention and treatment of foot pathology. She graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Philosophy. She later attended the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, where she earned the degree of Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM). She is a proud member and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association and the New York State Podiatric Medical Society.
Christine Flammia is a writer and editor based in NYC, focusing on fashion and lifestyle. She is currently working on her PhD at Columbia University while staying at the forefront of all consumer trends with a keen eye for the latest, greatest, and classics of what people wear, buy and love. As a huge fan of adidas and a big city walker, Flammia is always searching for the best new adidas walking shoes.
Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content on the best-rated footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Olivia received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. She updated this guide for the best adidas walking shoes in 2023 with the most on-trend styles and upgraded models available from the “Three Stripes.” Learn more about us here.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.