The 15 Best adidas Walking Shoes for 2023

If there’s anything that adidas walking shoes are made to do, it’s to take hold of wardrobes as some of the best sneakers of all time. That’s because much of the brand’s energy and resources go into innovation for fabrics and structures designed to disperse running impact — which makes them overqualified (in the best way) for your standard walking journey.

Since 1949, the best adidas walking shoes have pioneered the footwear market. The brand has made some of the best walking shoes for women and the best walking shoes for men, including the popular Ultraboost Light sneakers, Stan Smith shoes, and Cloudfoam sneakers. adidas’ shoes like the Adizero Bostons and ​​Solarglides are some of the best running shoes that are good for walking. Plus, you can find far more stylish elements in these shoes than in many other performance shoes.

This combination of style and innovation in adidas’ walking shoes is what keeps the brand’s hold on the sneaker industry alive. Take their iconic Ultraboosts, with the brand’s signature Boost midsole. Before the Boost launched in 2013, most brands designed their shoes with EVA foam midsoles, which didn’t provide as much energy return and, in the end, wore down over time. The little TicTac-looking pellets that make Ultraboosts’ midsole so ubiquitous changed how people and brands conceptualized sneakers. Today, the best adidas walking shoes reflect the brands constant reinvention of sneakers, exemplified in stretchy Primeknit uppers, seen in models such as Solarglide and Cloudfoam sneakers, and future-forward 3D printed midsoles introduced in the 4DFWD 2 running shoes. Additionally, there’s an impressive incorporation of sustainably-sourced materials across the entire range of adidas walking shoes.

adidas’ shoe technology offers ideal features for walking shoes, such as Boost, AdiPrene, and AdiFit, because they provide optimal and targeted cushioning to reduce foot strain and provide built-in arch support. Adidas walking shoes also support several common foot types and conditions such as wide feet, plantar fasciitis, bunions, and heel spurs, thanks to roomy toe boxes, additional lacing, and comfortable sizing options.

Below, we’ve curated the best adidas walking shoes of 2023, from updated popular models, timeless silhouettes, and performance footwear for all levels of activity.

Best adidas Walking Shoes for Hiking adidas Terrex Freehiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes Size range: Women’s 5 to 11; men’s 6 to 15

Colorways: Taupe, black, magenta, orange, silver, and more

Materials: GORE-TEX, Continental rubber, mesh

Additional features: High ankle fit

Pros: Tough traction

Cons: Pricey $200 Buy women’s At Adidas $200 Buy men’s At Adidas



What reviewers say: “Love the boost cushioning in a hiking boot. So far they are as waterproof as advertised. This is my 2nd pair, I’ve used them in both snow and water. So far so great.”



If hiking boots are too chunky for your liking, opt for adidas' Terrex Freehiker 2.0 shoe . It's a solid choice to properly protect your feet while hiking or trail walking, plus, they're nice and roomy, so you can wear a thick sock that will keep your feet warm on cold mornings. This style also features a Continental rubber outsole that that lets you hike with reliable traction while the top cap protects your toes from rocks and uneven surfaces.

Best adidas Walking Shoes for Travel adidas Gazelle shoes Size range: Womens 5 to 15; men’s 4 to 14

Colorways: Gray, burgundy, black, navy, dark green, and more

Materials: Leather, rubber

Additional features: T-toe design, molded tongue, OrthoLite sockliner

Pros: Versatile color options

Cons: May squeak as you break them in $100 Buy Now At adidas



What reviewers say: “I love wearing these trainers, they are stylish, comfortable and look great.”



The '90s-inspired adidas Gazelle shoes are one of the brand's most popular lifestyle sneakers. Their low-profile silhouette, chic nubuck upper, and array of color options make them exciting to work into your everyday style. They also feature a comfy OrthoLite sockliner for added cushioning as you walk, plus a durable rubber sole.

adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes Size range: Women’s 5 to 11

Colorways: White, black, gray, dark gray, and more

Materials: Memory foam, Cloudfoam

Pros: Great cushioning

Cons: Not as durable as some of the other picks On Sale 33% off $50 Buy Women’s at adidas



What reviewers say: “These shoes are great! I wanted something simple and a bit casual. I am using these for the gym and for casual use around town and whatnot. They fit nicely, and they don’t break the bank.”



Dr. Geller likes adidas women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 shoes for their cushioning and overall feel. "The adidas Cloudfoam shoes are an excellent choice with a sock-like upper for a secure snug fit," he says. "They have great cloud memory foam cushioning for walking as well." These were made for women's feet with a knit upper and midsole cushioning for everyday wear and walking.

Best Overall 2023 Release adidas Solarglide 6 Running Shoes Size range: Women’s 5 to 12; men’s 6.5 to 15

Colorways: Red, mint, white, pink, and more

Materials: Knit, rubber

Additional features: Boost, LEP 2.0

Pros: Upper made of at least 50% recycled content On Sale 45% off $72 Buy Men’s At Adidas $98 Buy Women’s At Adidas



What reviewers say: “I bought these right before a trip where I walked around 26,500 steps a day over all kinds of terrain, including asphalt, rocks, light mud, dust and even volcanic sharp rocks. I was constantly flying, driving, swimming, and walking, and these shoes supported it all. If you’re asking yourself, is this the right choice? Definitely!”



Add a pep in your step with adidas Solarglide 6 Running Shoes. You'll fly through your strides with responsive Boost cushioning and adidas LEP 2.0 technology, with ankle support in a circular knit upper. The Continental Rubber outsole aids in traction and durability in both wet and dry terrain, while the recycled knit upper allows for optimal breathability.

adidas NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes Size range: Women’s 5 to 15; men’s 4 to 14

Colorways: White, black, brown, red, green, and more

Materials: Boost, knit, rubber

Additional features: Yarn upper made with recycled plastic and polyester

Pros: Great for all types of walking, 22 colorways

Cons: Lacks substantial arch support for flat feet, wide feet should select a half size up $150 Buy Now At adidas



The adidas NMD_R1 Primeblue shoes are a new addition to the brands top-selling updated '80s runner archive. It has a sock-like knit upper and Boost midsoles with classic NMD plugs for a cool, everyday style. It's also made partly with Parley Ocean Plastic, so you can feel good about wearing them seven days a week.

What reviewers say: "I really like the comfort AND the look of the shoe. Most shoes have one or the other but the NMD's have both."

adidas Supernova 2 Shoes Size range: Women’s 5.5 to 11; men’s 6 to 14

Colorways: White, black, white and black, neon green, gray, pink, white and blue

Materials: Boost, TPU

Additional features: Padded tongue and heel; made with a lower carbon footprint than 2020 Supernova

Pros: Grippy outsole for running on rough terrain

Cons: Size runs small $100 Buy women’s supernova 2s at adidas $100 Buy men’s supernova 2s at adidas



What reviewers say: “I absolutely love these shoes, as they fit so good, both padded tongue and heel patch are comfortable. I use them for easy, long runs. First run in them, I did 25km and they were so comfortable, easy on foot and I definitely recommend them! Only one thing to take attention is size, they are too small and bigger size is must.”



After 30 years of research, testing and reviewing, adidas dubbed this sneaker the Supernova because it was built for long-distance comfort. Today, adidas' Supernova 2s are the epitome of cushiony running sneakers that are good for walking, too. The midsole is made with both Bounce and Boost materials, making it responsive but hyper comfy, while the outsole is grippy on slippery or uneven ground.

adidas Sambas OG Shoes Size range: Women’s 5 to 15; men’s 4 to 14

Colorways: White and black, white, white and green, white and red, off-white, green

Materials: Synthetic leather, suede, EVA, rubber

Pros: Grippy outsole

Cons: Some report issues with inconsistent arch support $100 Buy Now at adidas



What reviewers say: “Excellent shoes for those who need versatility from their shoes. I love the treads on the sambas. They provide excellent grip when outdoors but are also flat, which suits my needs for the style of kung fu that I practice. The black color matches with everything, and the rubber sole is dark, blending in easily.”



adidas Sambas are having a huge resurgence right now, thanks to their sporty and stylish appeal. Plus, this unisex style has recently been shown on celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski , Bella Hadid, and Harry Styles. They're actually soccer sneakers, but you don't need to put your feet anywhere near a ball to pull them off.

Best White adidas Walking Shoes adidas Superstars Shoes Size range: Women’s 5 to 12; men’s 4 to 19

Colorways: All white, white and black, all black, green and white, and more

Materials: Leather, textile, rubber

Additional features: Rubber shell toe

Pros: Made in part with recycled content generated from production waste

Cons: Shell toe not as flexible for extensive walking $100 Buy Now at adidas



What Reviewers Say: “adidas always makes great shoes. I’ve owned many adidas over the years, and these SuperStar shoes are the softest shoes I’ve had. There is more flexibility in the sole, and the top materials seem more pliable than before. I’m very appreciative that adidas has improved the quality of the materials they use in their shoes.”



adidas Superstars are a longtime classic when it comes to style and comfort. Superstars were originally designed for basketball in the 1970s, but they have come to be a streetwear staple. They wear similarly in look and feel to a Stan Smith, but with a little more of a sporty vibe to them.

What reviewers say: "adidas always makes great shoes. I've owned many adidas over the years, and these SuperStar shoes are the softest shoes I've had. There is more flexibility in the sole, and the top materials seem more pliable than before. I'm very appreciative that adidas has improved the quality of the materials they use in their shoes."

adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoes Size range: Women’s 5 to 12

Colorways: Black, black and orange, pink, maroon

Materials: Textile, elastic, Cloudfoam

Additional features: Laceless

Pros: Good shock absorption

Cons: Not adjustable, can be hard to get on $70 Buy Now at adidas



The adidas Puremotion Adapt is an excellent option for keeping near the door as a quick stop before heading out for errands or to walk the dog. The laceless design is a fun way to change up your daily sneaker and provides less hassle since you can slip right into it. Some reviewers report the upper may feel tight on your first wear, but not to worry since it will loosen up once broken in.

What reviewers say: "Shoe is really good for people who has small and very thin feet but it's not a fit model for people who has a wide or medium wider feet."

Best Designer adidas Walking Shoes adidas by Stella McCartney Solarglide Shoes Size range: Women’s 5 to 10.5

Colorways: White, black, purple, and yellow; gum, purple and yellow; black and blue; white and orange; black

Materials: Primeknit, bio-based EVA, Boost

Pros: Vegan alternative; at least 25 percent recycled content

Cons: Runs large $220 Buy Now At Adidas



If you love the effortless cool factor of designer sneakers and want the same feel in your walking sneakers, then this shoe is for you. The adidas by Stella McCartney Solarglide is McCartney's latest take on the sneakers brand. She took the running shoe and did it up with vegan materials and a bio-based EVA. That EVA makes up the standout detail of these shoes, which is that speed cage. It's a fashion-forward take on a favorite performance shoe.

What reviewers say: "The ASMC Solarglide sneaker has a nice orange-red combination. The shoe is comfortable for everyday athletic wear and walking. I love the comfort of the wide-toe bed. I usually wear size 10 but could size down to 9.5 and create a more snug fit with the inner sock feature."

adidas 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes Size range: Women’s 5 to 12; men’s 4 to 18

Colorways: Mauve, white, orange, coral, black and white, and more

Materials: Primeknit textile, rubber

Additional features: 3D-printed 4D midsole, upper made from at least 50% recycled content

Pros: Snug sock-like fit, stylish colorway options

Cons: Not durable for intensive activity On Sale 20% off $160 Buy Women’s At adidas $80 Buy Men’s at adidas



What reviewers say: “I have broke both my feet and struggle to find anything that I can comfortably wear all day long. I am on my feet at least 14 hours a day and these shoes have made a difference!”



The adidas 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes is an innovative style in the brand's acclaimed lineup, and features a stunning 3D-printed outsole that's sure to turn heads as you strut. The bouncy outsole and impact-absorbing structure allows for light transitions in every step, while the shoe's highly-durable traction outsole grips to whichever terrain you venture toward. The Primeknit textile upper is soft and comfy, with a snug, supportive, sock-like fit, and an added lacing eyelet to lock your foot in place.

What reviewers say: "I have broke both my feet and struggle to find anything that I can comfortably wear all day long. I am on my feet at least 14 hours a day and these shoes have made a difference!"

adidas Kantana Shoes Size range: Women’s 4.5 to 11; men’s 4 to 14

Colorways: White and green, white and gray, white and pink, beige, gold, and more

Materials: Leather, textile, rubber

Additional features: Padded collar

Pros: Trendy design, versatile color options, durable leather construction

Cons: Toe box may creaseThe color-way was neutral enough that we have several different outfits for this. $90 Buy Women’s At adidas $90 Buy Men’s at adidas



What reviewers say: “I love that these colorways are neutral — I have several different outfits to wear these shoes with.”



If you're looking for a pair of everyday adidas walking shoes that not everyone has already, check out the adidas Kantana shoes . They feature the similar low-profile design, leather upper, and stylish logo pops as the popular adidas Superstar or Gazelle shoes, but introduce a vintage-inspired sporty twist. Pop these on with a pair of jeans, maxi dress, or trousers for an effortless sportswear vibe.

What reviewers say: "I love that these colorways are neutral — I have several different outfits to wear these shoes with."

adidas Adizero Boston 12 Running Shoes Size range: Women’s 5 to 12; men’s 4 to 15

Colorways: White and silver, black and white, yellow, blue, and more

Materials: Mesh, rubber

Additional features: Lightstrike Pro and Lightstrike2.0 EVA cushioning, Energyrods, Upper made with at least 50% recycled content

Pros: Rocker heel aids in effortless strides and prevents foot strain, roomy toe box for wide feet

Cons: May take time to slip on due to the stiff upper $160 Buy Women’s At adidas $160 Buy Men’s At adidas



Related: adidas Adizero Boston 11 Shoe Review The adidas Boston shoe has been beloved by marathon runners since its 1982 launch, and the Adizero Boston 12 is an upgraded iteration with unparalleled supportive cushioning and light-as-a-feather materials. Its equipped with glass fiber Energyrods, which work to provide comfortable stiffness that’s often found in high-end racing shoes and launch impressive take-offs, whether you’re stepping from the treadmill to the hard pavement. The model is a cult-favorite across generations of runners, and they’ll no-doubt keep your feet cushy for short or long distance jaunts.

What to Look for in the Best adidas Walking Shoes

How We Chose the Best Adidas Walking Shoes

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis, and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To compile this comprehensive guide of the best adidas walking shoes, we delved into adidas’ walking shoe technology, pinpointing the most momentous developments and unique features from the brand. We enlisted insight from expert sources and compared key customer testimonials in order to curate the most satisfying shoes for a large range of needs. Footwear News editors made sure to include options to suit different terrains, foot conditions, climates, and distances, as well as trendy colorways and stylish silhouettes. We noted any downsides, too, be it blisters, durability, or sizing issues. Shoes are a highly personal choice — every foot is different — but the innovative options on our list passed with flying colors. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Dan Geller is a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon and advisor for Kane Footwear.

Dr. Jacquelyn Sutera is an NYC-based surgically trained doctor of podiatric medicine specializing in the prevention and treatment of foot pathology. She graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Philosophy. She later attended the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, where she earned the degree of Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM). She is a proud member and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association and the New York State Podiatric Medical Society.

Meet the Authors