The 15 Best adidas Sneakers of 2023

Everywhere you look, you’ll inevitably see someone in a pair of Samba, Gazelle or Ultaboost shoes. This year, the three-stripes brand has left an indestructible mark on all warps of fashion with its tremendous footwear lineup that leans heavily on a forward-thinking design approach, an archive of beloved silhouettes, boundary-pushing technologies, and sustainably-minded fabrics. For TikTok to red carpets, adidas has dominated the sneaker game on a whole other level with the best adidas shoes of 2023.
Sneaker enthusiasts know the brand has been around since the 1950s, but adidas’ classic shoes remain a trending category for 2023. In past years, the classic Stan Smith tennis sneaker came back into the spotlight, but the Gazelles and uber-popular Samba shoes are taking over 2023. While neither is new, the top sneaker label has introduced modern elements to these classics that both stand the test of time and align with current trend cycles. For example, with Mermaidcore and Barbiecore aesthetics trending, adidas has leaned into the buzz, offering Gazelles and Sambas in Barbie pink and under-the-sea blue colorways. adidas has also taken note of the resurgence of skate shoes by re-introducing its now TikTok-famous Campus 00s, which feature a notably bulky design with oversized three-stripe branding in bold and edgy hues. We’ve also seen the German label add a bit of lift to its best-sellers like the Nizza and the Gazelles, which is on par with the platform trend taking over for nostalgic chunky sneakers. But that’s not all. The adidas has also taken inspiration from the varsity trend, seen through the collegiate color schemes, which have been added to tried-and-true silhouettes like the Cloudfoam Pure and the Superstar shoes.
But it’s not just the old stuff — adidas doesn’t over-rely on its past successes. The global icon has been making the rounds with new performance releases, ensuring that there’s something that sneakerheads and athletes can look forward to. When the Ultraboost Light debuted in February of 2023, the running shoes became an instant hit, advancing the sneaker game with a lighter BOOST midsole. This progression heightened the anticipation among sneaker enthusiasts for new adidas sneakers like the Avryn and X_PLRBOOSTS, which followed suit.
adidas’ advances in tech are also standing out this year. The brand has been playing with its 3D-printed midsole. The 3D lattice was designed and tested using athlete data for a fit and feel that works with a runner’s stride. This midsole is featured on some of the best workout sneakers of the year, like the 4DFWD 2s and the 4DFWD Pulse 2 workout shoes. adidas has even kept summer-season sports top of mind with its newest ZG23 Vent footwear. This new technology-focused line features a lightweight, breathable textile mesh upper to promote better airflow as golfers practice and play in hot weather. adidas also included a lightweight PU film on the lower half of the shoes to help protect them from water, dew, mud, and staining.
In 2023, adidas has continued its sustainably strides with its End Plastic Waste initiative, swapping out virgin materials for recycled ones, creating products that can be remade, and working more closely with nature for inspiration. adidas has included recycled plastics gathered from ocean waste in many of its knit uppers, seen in the 4DFWD 2s, TERREX Freehiker 2s, and more.
To find the best adidas sneaker releases — and to get access to releases before anyone else — sign up to be an adiClub member. You get the most access through the app, where you can level up through the four tiers as you accumulate points. The higher the tier, the better the perks. You can score early access to new releases, plus get in on private sales and exclusive sneaker colorways.
There’s no shortage of great adidas sneakers for 2023 to look at or to buy as a gift for the sneakerhead or man or woman on your gifting list. So, if you’ve been holding out on a new pair of adidas sneakers for yourself or someone else, you’d be hard-pressed to find an option better than one of these from adidas.
Below, explore the best adidas shoes to shop now.
adidas has been doing footwear work and innovation for nearly 100 years, and it’s been making waves that whole time. In 1949, adidas launched its first three stripe style, a design so minimal and elegant that it’sx graced several sneakers over the years, from the Superstar to the Samba, and is still worn today.
The athletic footwear and apparel giant was created by the brothers Adolf “Adi” Dassler and Rudolf Dassler in 1924 under the name Dassler Brothers Shoe Factory. They eventually split, and Adi went on to create adidas, where he maintained an eye for studying and working with athletes. This attention to how athletes actually use sneakers — and what they need to perform their best — is still a vital pillar of the brand.
For decades, adidas’ most popular sneakers were tied to sports; the Samba was invented as a soccer shoe in the 1950s, the Stan Smith was inspired by tennis, and the Superstar became a beloved adidas basketball sneaker in the 1970s. In the 1980s, adidas found itself at the forefront of streetwear sneaker mania when hip-hop group Run D.M.C. released the track “My adidas.” This crossover between subsets of culture is adidas’ sweet spot. Today it collaborates with fashion designers, musicians, athletes, and artists to make sneakers for tastes of every kind.
