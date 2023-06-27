The 15 Best adidas Sneakers of 2023

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Everywhere you look, you’ll inevitably see someone in a pair of Samba, Gazelle or Ultaboost shoes. This year, the three-stripes brand has left an indestructible mark on all warps of fashion with its tremendous footwear lineup that leans heavily on a forward-thinking design approach, an archive of beloved silhouettes, boundary-pushing technologies, and sustainably-minded fabrics. For TikTok to red carpets, adidas has dominated the sneaker game on a whole other level with the best adidas shoes of 2023.

Sneaker enthusiasts know the brand has been around since the 1950s, but adidas’ classic shoes remain a trending category for 2023. In past years, the classic Stan Smith tennis sneaker came back into the spotlight, but the Gazelles and uber-popular Samba shoes are taking over 2023. While neither is new, the top sneaker label has introduced modern elements to these classics that both stand the test of time and align with current trend cycles. For example, with Mermaidcore and Barbiecore aesthetics trending, adidas has leaned into the buzz, offering Gazelles and Sambas in Barbie pink and under-the-sea blue colorways. adidas has also taken note of the resurgence of skate shoes by re-introducing its now TikTok-famous Campus 00s, which feature a notably bulky design with oversized three-stripe branding in bold and edgy hues. We’ve also seen the German label add a bit of lift to its best-sellers like the Nizza and the Gazelles, which is on par with the platform trend taking over for nostalgic chunky sneakers. But that’s not all. The adidas has also taken inspiration from the varsity trend, seen through the collegiate color schemes, which have been added to tried-and-true silhouettes like the Cloudfoam Pure and the Superstar shoes.

But it’s not just the old stuff — adidas doesn’t over-rely on its past successes. The global icon has been making the rounds with new performance releases, ensuring that there’s something that sneakerheads and athletes can look forward to. When the Ultraboost Light debuted in February of 2023, the running shoes became an instant hit, advancing the sneaker game with a lighter BOOST midsole. This progression heightened the anticipation among sneaker enthusiasts for new adidas sneakers like the Avryn and X_PLRBOOSTS, which followed suit.

adidas’ advances in tech are also standing out this year. The brand has been playing with its 3D-printed midsole. The 3D lattice was designed and tested using athlete data for a fit and feel that works with a runner’s stride. This midsole is featured on some of the best workout sneakers of the year, like the 4DFWD 2s and the 4DFWD Pulse 2 workout shoes. adidas has even kept summer-season sports top of mind with its newest ZG23 Vent footwear. This new technology-focused line features a lightweight, breathable textile mesh upper to promote better airflow as golfers practice and play in hot weather. adidas also included a lightweight PU film on the lower half of the shoes to help protect them from water, dew, mud, and staining.

In 2023, adidas has continued its sustainably strides with its End Plastic Waste initiative, swapping out virgin materials for recycled ones, creating products that can be remade, and working more closely with nature for inspiration. adidas has included recycled plastics gathered from ocean waste in many of its knit uppers, seen in the 4DFWD 2s, TERREX Freehiker 2s, and more.

To find the best adidas sneaker releases — and to get access to releases before anyone else — sign up to be an adiClub member. You get the most access through the app, where you can level up through the four tiers as you accumulate points. The higher the tier, the better the perks. You can score early access to new releases, plus get in on private sales and exclusive sneaker colorways.

There’s no shortage of great adidas sneakers for 2023 to look at or to buy as a gift for the sneakerhead or man or woman on your gifting list. So, if you’ve been holding out on a new pair of adidas sneakers for yourself or someone else, you’d be hard-pressed to find an option better than one of these from adidas.

Below, explore the best adidas shoes to shop now.

Best adidas Gym Shoes

Best adidas Shoes for Spring Outfits

Best adidas Shoes for Runners adidas Ultraboost Light Sneakers Size range: M5-16; W5-11

Colorways: White; black; core black and bright yellow; silver dawn; solar red; acid orange; tan; olive; and more

Fabrics: PRIMEKNIT upper; Light BOOST midsole, Continental Better Rubber outsole

Best for: Runners, walkers, and everyone in between $190 Buy men’s at adidas $190 Buy women’s at adidas



The Ultraboost Light Sneaker, adidas' newest Ultraboost, launched in February of 2023, is not just one of adidas' best shoes of the year but one of the best they've ever made. The Ultraboost Light got a few tweaks and upgrades from past favorites like the Ultraboost 22 and the Ultraboost 21. The Ultraboost Light is the lightest of the bunch and benefits from 30 percent lighter Light BOOST material than the original Ultraboost 19, which allows it to offer immense energy and unrivaled comfort. It also has the Continental natural performance rubber, which provides optimum traction for a stable run, and a redesigned Linear Energy Point on the sole, which optimizes responsiveness. It has the popular sock-like fit, and it uses PRIMEKNIT+, which is built for ultimate breathability. The best part is that this new shoe benefits from a 10 percent lower carbon footprint than previous versions. If you didn't think the Ultraboost line could get any better, you've thought wrong.

Best Street Style adidas Shoes adidas Samba Sneakers Size range: M3.5 / W4.5 to M14 / W15

Colorways: White; black; orange; blue; green; brown; gray; off-white

Fabrics: Leather upper; rubber outsole

Best for: Street-style fiends $100 Buy Now at adidas



While this go-to sneaker became a street-style staple in 2022, its popularity has skyrocketed in 2023. You can’t scroll through TikTok or Instagram without seeing someone wearing or reviewing adidas Samba sneakers. Even stars like



Nearly 75 years ago, the Samba was one of adidas' early designs for football players. However, over the decades, the Samba has been redesigned and adopted by different kinds of athletes, including skateboarders. Now, the Samba adds another identity to its roster, as it has become a versatile fashion piece that works for sports, the streets, and even semi-formal events. While this go-to sneaker became a street-style staple in 2022, its popularity has skyrocketed in 2023. You can't scroll through TikTok or Instagram without seeing someone wearing or reviewing adidas Samba sneakers. Even stars like Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, Hailey Bieber, and Austin Butler have hopped on the trend this year, suggesting that Three Stripes and a gum sole are all you need to look put together. So if you're ready to dip your toes in the fad, opt for a classic colorway such as black or white leather; however, if you're looking for a fun way to spice up your look, reach for the recent Wales Bonner or Sporty & Rich collaborations since you'll find sambas in silver and bright blue styles.

adidas Campus 00s Sneakers Size range: M4 / W5 to M14 / W15

Colorways: Bright blue, aluminium, energy black, pantone, better scarlet, and more

Fabrics: Suede, rubber

Best for: Y2k fashion lovers $110 Buy Now at adidas



What makes the style’s demand interesting is that the Campus 00s are not new. This silhouette is part of the adidas Campus line that dates back to the ‘70s with the adidas Tournament shoe. The basketball shoe quickly transcended into a lifestyle staple with major popularity amongst skateboarders due to its flat midsole and supportive upper, becoming known as the Campus 80s. Decades later, Campus 00s, launched at the end of 2022, are now the ones to watch in 2023. So get your hands on the green, beige, black, tonal grey, or the light blue edition, all of which are nice nods to adidas’ ’80s color palette, before they sell out.



In case you missed it, skateboarding shoes from the aughts are back in a huge way. One style that's buzzing for its padded and puffy sartorial splendor? adidas' Campus 00s. In the past 90 days, Google searches for "adidas campus 00s" have increased by 1,250 percent, while the tag #adidascampus00s has already been viewed more than 177 million times on TikTok.

Best adidas Platform Sneakers adidas Gazelle Bold Sneakers Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Red; white and black; pink and blue; green and white; and more

Fabrics: Suede, rubber

Best for: Bold dressers $120 Buy Now at adidas



While it comes in beautiful neutral hues like black and grey, we suggest you opt for the red or mermaid-core-inspired aqua and pink colorway because if you’re going to go ‘bold,’ why not go all in? First designed for soccer in the ’70s, the Gazelle is gaining new fans thanks to the Gazelle Bold . The Gazelle Bold is on point with the platform sneaker trend reigning supreme. The shoes are stacked three layers high and balance comfort, style, and versatility. Tastemakers are taking notice of these kicks, with South Korean singer Taeyeon and digital creator Ellie Joslin sporting the style. The shoes also appeared in the second wave of the adidas x Gucci collaboration.While it comes in beautiful neutral hues like black and grey, we suggest you opt for the red or mermaid-core-inspired aqua and pink colorway because if you’re going to go ‘bold,’ why not go all in?

adidas Avryn Sneakers Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Lilac; white; black; and more

Fabrics: Mesh

Best for: Those on the go $140 Buy Now at adidas Introduced early in 2023, the adidas Avryn shoe is one of the latest athletic sneakers from the German sportswear brand. It’s part of the brand’s new label, Sportswear, which prioritizes sport, style, and comfort — and it has already seen great success. adidas used several signature technologies to achieve this, such as the Bounce foam and the BOOST technology in the sole. The sneaker also features a breathable engineered mesh upper, an Adiwear outsole, and energy-returning cushioning, so you can wear your pair to the gym or on a run and stay cool, comfortable, and balanced.

adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneakers Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Cloud white and shadow red; cloud white and chalk white; black; and more

Fabrics: Mesh

Best for: Easy exercising $75 Buy Now at adidas



The shoe includes the Cloudfoam midsole cushioning and an extended tongue and heel tab, ensuring each step feels effortless and supportive. However, the shoe doesn’t have to be reserved solely for workouts. Take the maroon, white, and tan colorway, which plays into the varsity trend, a natural progression of preppy fashion. This color palette and many others are just as appropriate for casual wear, so style them with everything from If you’re looking for a performance shoe that toes the line between comfy and cool, adidas’ Cloudfoam Pure is for you. The classic trainer is one of the most comfortable sneakers for women — even celebrities understand the value of the shoe. Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian sported the comfy workout shoe when snapping selfies in the gym.The shoe includes the Cloudfoam midsole cushioning and an extended tongue and heel tab, ensuring each step feels effortless and supportive. However, the shoe doesn’t have to be reserved solely for workouts. Take the maroon, white, and tan colorway, which plays into the varsity trend, a natural progression of preppy fashion. This color palette and many others are just as appropriate for casual wear, so style them with everything from baggy jeans to flowy frocks

adidas X_PLRBOOST Sneakers Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Off-white and linen green; core black and grey five; halo blue and blue dawn; and more

Fabrics: Mesh, rubber, and, neoprene

Best for: Everyday $160 Buy Now at adidas In April of 2023, adidas launched the X_PLRBOOST , a silhouette born from the brand’s leading Ultraboost 1.0. This fashion-forward silhouette prioritizes comfort and blends running technology with fresh lifestyle details. It features a soft neoprene Primeknit collar that ensures a glove-like fit, a BOOST midsole for a slipper-like feel, and a molded heel that keeps the foot locked in place. It comes in many muted tones with bright, colorful accents and will become a wardrobe staple for those looking to elevate their everyday casual athleisure look.

History of adidas Shoes

adidas has been doing footwear work and innovation for nearly 100 years, and it’s been making waves that whole time. In 1949, adidas launched its first three stripe style, a design so minimal and elegant that it’sx graced several sneakers over the years, from the Superstar to the Samba, and is still worn today.

The athletic footwear and apparel giant was created by the brothers Adolf “Adi” Dassler and Rudolf Dassler in 1924 under the name Dassler Brothers Shoe Factory. They eventually split, and Adi went on to create adidas, where he maintained an eye for studying and working with athletes. This attention to how athletes actually use sneakers — and what they need to perform their best — is still a vital pillar of the brand.

For decades, adidas’ most popular sneakers were tied to sports; the Samba was invented as a soccer shoe in the 1950s, the Stan Smith was inspired by tennis, and the Superstar became a beloved adidas basketball sneaker in the 1970s. In the 1980s, adidas found itself at the forefront of streetwear sneaker mania when hip-hop group Run D.M.C. released the track “My adidas.” This crossover between subsets of culture is adidas’ sweet spot. Today it collaborates with fashion designers, musicians, athletes, and artists to make sneakers for tastes of every kind.

