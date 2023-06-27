×
The 15 Best adidas Sneakers of 2023

Influencer Maria Barteczko, shoes detail, wearing a blue striped cargo jeans by Lioness and green Campus sneakers by Adidas, during a streetstyle shooting at on May 17, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Photo by Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Best adidas Shoes for Runners
adidas Ultraboost Light Sneakers
Buy men’s at adidas $190
Most Classic adidas Sneakers
adidas Stan Smith Sneakers
Buy men’s at adidas $100
Best Street Style adidas Shoes 
adidas Samba Sneakers
Buy Now at adidas $100
Best adidas Sneakers for the Gym
adidas 4DFWD 2 Sneakers
Buy men’s at adidas $200
Most Versatile adidas Sneakers
adidas Superstar Sneakers
Buy women’s at adidas $100
Best Retro adidas Sneakers
adidas Gazelles Sneakers
Buy Now at adidas $100
Best adidas Sneakers for Beginning Runners
adidas Supernova 2 Running Sneakers
Buy men’s at adidas $55
Best adidas Platform Sneakers
adidas Gazelle Bold Sneakers
Buy Now at adidas $120
Everywhere you look, you’ll inevitably see someone in a pair of Samba, Gazelle or Ultaboost shoes. This year, the three-stripes brand has left an indestructible mark on all warps of fashion with its tremendous footwear lineup that leans heavily on a forward-thinking design approach, an archive of beloved silhouettes, boundary-pushing technologies, and sustainably-minded fabrics. For TikTok to red carpets, adidas has dominated the sneaker game on a whole other level with the best adidas shoes of 2023.

Sneaker enthusiasts know the brand has been around since the 1950s, but adidas’ classic shoes remain a trending category for 2023. In past years, the classic Stan Smith tennis sneaker came back into the spotlight, but the Gazelles and uber-popular Samba shoes are taking over 2023. While neither is new, the top sneaker label has introduced modern elements to these classics that both stand the test of time and align with current trend cycles. For example, with Mermaidcore and Barbiecore aesthetics trending, adidas has leaned into the buzz, offering Gazelles and Sambas in Barbie pink and under-the-sea blue colorways. adidas has also taken note of the resurgence of skate shoes by re-introducing its now TikTok-famous Campus 00s, which feature a notably bulky design with oversized three-stripe branding in bold and edgy hues. We’ve also seen the German label add a bit of lift to its best-sellers like the Nizza and the Gazelles, which is on par with the platform trend taking over for nostalgic chunky sneakers. But that’s not all. The adidas has also taken inspiration from the varsity trend, seen through the collegiate color schemes, which have been added to tried-and-true silhouettes like the Cloudfoam Pure and the Superstar shoes.

But it’s not just the old stuff — adidas doesn’t over-rely on its past successes. The global icon has been making the rounds with new performance releases, ensuring that there’s something that sneakerheads and athletes can look forward to. When the Ultraboost Light debuted in February of 2023, the running shoes became an instant hit, advancing the sneaker game with a lighter BOOST midsole. This progression heightened the anticipation among sneaker enthusiasts for new adidas sneakers like the Avryn and X_PLRBOOSTS, which followed suit. 

adidas’ advances in tech are also standing out this year. The brand has been playing with its 3D-printed midsole. The 3D lattice was designed and tested using athlete data for a fit and feel that works with a runner’s stride. This midsole is featured on some of the best workout sneakers of the year, like the 4DFWD 2s and the 4DFWD Pulse 2 workout shoes. adidas has even kept summer-season sports top of mind with its newest ZG23 Vent footwear. This new technology-focused line features a lightweight, breathable textile mesh upper to promote better airflow as golfers practice and play in hot weather. adidas also included a lightweight PU film on the lower half of the shoes to help protect them from water, dew, mud, and staining.

In 2023, adidas has continued its sustainably strides with its End Plastic Waste initiative, swapping out virgin materials for recycled ones, creating products that can be remade, and working more closely with nature for inspiration. adidas has included recycled plastics gathered from ocean waste in many of its knit uppers, seen in the 4DFWD 2s, TERREX Freehiker 2s, and more.

To find the best adidas sneaker releases — and to get access to releases before anyone else — sign up to be an adiClub member. You get the most access through the app, where you can level up through the four tiers as you accumulate points. The higher the tier, the better the perks. You can score early access to new releases, plus get in on private sales and exclusive sneaker colorways.

There’s no shortage of great adidas sneakers for 2023 to look at or to buy as a gift for the sneakerhead or man or woman on your gifting list. So, if you’ve been holding out on a new pair of adidas sneakers for yourself or someone else, you’d be hard-pressed to find an option better than one of these from adidas.

Below, explore the best adidas shoes to shop now. 

Best adidas Shoes for Runners
adidas Ultraboost Light Sneakers
Size range: M5-16; W5-11
Colorways: White; black; core black and bright yellow; silver dawn; solar red; acid orange; tan; olive; and more
Fabrics: PRIMEKNIT upper; Light BOOST midsole, Continental Better Rubber outsole
Best for: Runners, walkers, and everyone in between
$190 Buy men’s at adidas
$190 Buy women’s at adidas
If you didn’t think the Ultraboost line could get any better, you’ve thought wrong. The Ultraboost Light Sneaker, adidas’ newest Ultraboost, launched in February of 2023, is not just one of adidas’ best shoes of the year but one of the best they’ve ever made. The Ultraboost Light got a few tweaks and upgrades from past favorites like the Ultraboost 22 and the Ultraboost 21.

The Ultraboost Light is the lightest of the bunch and benefits from 30 percent lighter Light BOOST material than the original Ultraboost 19, which allows it to offer immense energy and unrivaled comfort. It also has the Continental natural performance rubber, which provides optimum traction for a stable run, and a redesigned Linear Energy Point on the sole, which optimizes responsiveness. It has the popular sock-like fit, and it uses PRIMEKNIT+, which is built for ultimate breathability. The best part is that this new shoe benefits from a 10 percent lower carbon footprint than previous versions.
Most Classic adidas Sneakers
adidas Stan Smith Sneakers
Size range: M4-14; W5-11
Colorways: White; white and green; white and orange; black; blue; gray; tan; and more
Fabrics: Synthetic upper; rubber outsole
Best for: Everyday
$100 Buy men’s at adidas
$110 Buy women’s at adidas
The adidas Stan Smith might have been born as a tennis sneaker, but it’s a full-on cultural icon now. Tennis professional Stan Smith made the sneaker famous in the ’70s, and then it became a staple style shoe throughout the 2010s.

This year, adidas re-launched the classic sneaker, and these are the kicks everyone wants. While they may not look different at first glance, it’s because the forever trainer is much more sustainable than the original design. As part of the brand’s initiative to End Plastic Waste, the shoe features Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials, on the upper and rubber waste on the outsole. Like the initial kicks, these are also available in a bevy of colors, from white and green to a failproof all-white. No matter which you choose, you’re in good hands. 

Best Street Style adidas Shoes 
adidas Samba Sneakers
Size range: M3.5 / W4.5 to M14 / W15
Colorways: White; black; orange; blue; green; brown; gray; off-white
Fabrics: Leather upper; rubber outsole
Best for: Street-style fiends
$100 Buy Now at adidas
Nearly 75 years ago, the Samba was one of adidas’ early designs for football players. However, over the decades, the Samba has been redesigned and adopted by different kinds of athletes, including skateboarders. Now, the Samba adds another identity to its roster, as it has become a versatile fashion piece that works for sports, the streets, and even semi-formal events. 

While this go-to sneaker became a street-style staple in 2022, its popularity has skyrocketed in 2023. You can’t scroll through TikTok or Instagram without seeing someone wearing or reviewing adidas Samba sneakers. Even stars like Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence, Hailey Bieber, and Austin Butler have hopped on the trend this year, suggesting that Three Stripes and a gum sole are all you need to look put together.

So if you’re ready to dip your toes in the fad, opt for a classic colorway such as black or white leather; however, if you’re looking for a fun way to spice up your look, reach for the recent Wales Bonner or Sporty & Rich collaborations since you’ll find sambas in silver and bright blue styles.
Best adidas Sneakers for the Gym
adidas 4DFWD 2 Sneakers
Size range: M 4-15 to W 5-12
Colorways: Black; white; mauve; white and gray; white and blue; black and olive
Fabrics: PRIMEKNIT+ and engineered mesh made from 50% recycled content; 3D-printed 4DFWD midsole
Best for: Hitting the gym
$200 Buy men’s at adidas
$200 Buy women’s at adidas
The 3D-printed midsole on the 4DFWD2 is one of the most notable innovations from adidas this year. The shoe was designed for running, and our reviewer says it works well for that as long as you don’t have any outstanding foot ailments, like plantar fasciitis. But for neutral runners who want something lightweight, these are a great option. The response in the midsole is also great for lateral movements in stuff like HIIT classes or any sort of jumping.
Most Versatile adidas Sneakers
adidas Superstar Sneakers
Size range: M4 / W5 to M19 / W20
Colorways: White; black; white on black; black on white; black and gold; black and orange; off-white and navy; and more
Fabrics: Leather upper; rubber outsole
Best for: The classic dresser
$100 Buy women’s at adidas
$100 Buy Men’s at adidas
The adidas Superstar sneaker may have been first introduced — and beloved — in 1970 as a basketball shoe, but it has long since become a staple in street style and is now a go-to classic sneaker. In 2021, the Superstar was the single most Instagrammed shoe of the year, and its universal popularity remains just as high in 2023. On TikTok alone, searches for “Superstar adidas shoes” have amassed over 13.5M views, which is no surprise. The design is a comforting blend of nostalgic and contemporary design codes, with its low-profile silhouette and shell-toe detail. The streetwear staple is just as good in its foundational all-white and black-and-white iterations, but it continues to retain a loyal following because the brand is constantly dropping new colorways and collaborations to keep things interesting.
Best Retro adidas Sneakers
adidas Gazelles Sneakers
Size range: M 4 to 14
Colorways: Burgundy; black; white; navy; blue; green; gray; pink; brown
Fabrics: Suede upper; rubber outsole
Best for: A hit of color
$100 Buy Now at adidas
The adidas Gazelle shoe is one of the hottest shoes of the moment. With the release of the Lyst Index Q1 2023 report earlier this year, it’s clear that the retro performance shoe is swiftly dominating the sneaker market for 2023 with no sign of a slowdown. It was labeled as the tenth hottest product and second hottest shoe for the first quarter of 2023 among style mavens, aligning with the sleek and timeless footwear trend, which pairs perfectly with the quiet luxury aesthetic.

In the same way as the Samba, the Gazelle has become a must-have shoe with only limited quantities, thanks to TikTok, where “adidas Gazelle” has garnered almost 106 million views. However, the smooth, suede lace-up’s popularity can also be attributed to street style. In the first four months of 2023, A-listers like Joe Jonas, Robert Pattinson, Olivia Wilde, Emma Watson, and Harry Styles have donned these sneakers with everything from cargo pants and a sweater to workout leggings and a sports bra.

Adidas Nizza Platform Shoes
Courtesy of Adidas
Best Platform Sneakers
adidas Nizza Platform Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 11
Colorways: White; black; pink; green; orange; multicolor; and more
Fabrics: Textile upper; Vulcanized rubber platform outsole
Best for: An everyday upgrade
$75 Buy Now at adidas
You might not know it, but the Nizza originally debuted as a basketball shoe in the 1970s. It maintains the same simple design, but the platform sole has thrust the shoe into the lifestyle category. It was one of the best summer shoes for 2022, and we know it’ll remain a favorite throughout 2023. It’s easy to wear, thanks to its simple and timeless design, but the chunky, vulcanized platform outsole makes it a little more dramatic and stylish.

Best adidas Sneakers for Walking 
adidas Astir Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 11
Colorways: Purple; black; black and white; ecru; yellow; white and gold; pink
Fabrics: Mesh & suede upper; rubber outsole
Best for: Walking and traveling
On Sale 50% off
$50 Buy Now at adidas
The Astir sneaker is a 2023 take on comfy dad shoes, and we’ll be wearing these all year round. They are not quite as chunky as some of the dad shoes from past years, making them a little more palatable for the risk-averse. They’re perfect for shoes for standing all day and traveling because they’re cushioned and supportive.
adidas Forum Low Sneakers
Size range: M4 / W5 to M19 / W20
Colorways: White; white and black; white and blue; off-white; burgundy; and more
Fabrics: Leather upper
Best for: Dressing up
$100 Buy men’s at adidas
$110 Buy women’s at adidas
Retro ’80s and ’90s basketball sneakers’ popularity is reaching an all-time high in 2023. And the adidas Forum Low shoes are having a moment — just check out the 69.2 million views on TikTok. These kicks feature a low-profile yet an athletic feel. The sleek velcro across the tongue adds a little detail without going overboard. While one needs to look no further than the triple-white or two-toned colorways of the Forum Low for an easy-to-style, minimalist sneaker, the bolder color options shouldn’t be overlooked, either. These maximalist styles, such as the white and blue and acid orange and beam orange options, team just as effortlessly with a suit, trousers, or dress.

Best adidas Sneakers for Beginning Runners
adidas Supernova 2 Running Sneakers
Size range: M6 / W5 to M14 / W12
Colorways: Black; white and black; green and white; orange and white; and more
Fabrics: Mesh, rubber
Best for: Beginner runners
On Sale 45% off
$55 Buy men’s at adidas
$55 Buy women’s at adidas
There are many adidas running shoes, but the Supernova 2 is the best for building confidence and endurance. While the shoe was released in 2022, we anticipate it to take off even more in 2023 than it did last year because it’s one of the brand’s best running shoes for those who run a few times a week or for those who have just started. However, it’s also great for heel strikers and those looking for long-distance comfort. The shoe has a BOOST foam heel, bounce front section, super stable and well-cushioned foundation, and a smooth and secure upper with long laces for double and triple knotting.

adidas Campus 00s Sneakers
Size range: M4 / W5 to M14 / W15
Colorways: Bright blue, aluminium, energy black, pantone, better scarlet, and more
Fabrics: Suede, rubber
Best for: Y2k fashion lovers
$110 Buy Now at adidas
In case you missed it, skateboarding shoes from the aughts are back in a huge way. One style that’s buzzing for its padded and puffy sartorial splendor? adidas’ Campus 00s. In the past 90 days, Google searches for “adidas campus 00s” have increased by 1,250 percent, while the tag #adidascampus00s has already been viewed more than 177 million times on TikTok.

What makes the style’s demand interesting is that the Campus 00s are not new. This silhouette is part of the adidas Campus line that dates back to the ‘70s with the adidas Tournament shoe. The basketball shoe quickly transcended into a lifestyle staple with major popularity amongst skateboarders due to its flat midsole and supportive upper, becoming known as the Campus 80s. Decades later, Campus 00s, launched at the end of 2022, are now the ones to watch in 2023. So get your hands on the green, beige, black, tonal grey, or the light blue edition, all of which are nice nods to adidas’ ’80s color palette, before they sell out. 

Best adidas Platform Sneakers
adidas Gazelle Bold Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 11
Colorways: Red; white and black; pink and blue; green and white; and more
Fabrics: Suede, rubber
Best for: Bold dressers
$120 Buy Now at adidas
First designed for soccer in the ’70s, the Gazelle is gaining new fans thanks to the Gazelle Bold. The Gazelle Bold is on point with the platform sneaker trend reigning supreme. The shoes are stacked three layers high and balance comfort, style, and versatility. Tastemakers are taking notice of these kicks, with South Korean singer Taeyeon and digital creator Ellie Joslin sporting the style. The shoes also appeared in the second wave of the adidas x Gucci collaboration.

While it comes in beautiful neutral hues like black and grey, we suggest you opt for the red or mermaid-core-inspired aqua and pink colorway because if you’re going to go ‘bold,’ why not go all in?
adidas Avryn Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 11
Colorways: Lilac; white; black; and more
Fabrics: Mesh
Best for: Those on the go
$140 Buy Now at adidas
Introduced early in 2023, the adidas Avryn shoe is one of the latest athletic sneakers from the German sportswear brand. It’s part of the brand’s new label, Sportswear, which prioritizes sport, style, and comfort — and it has already seen great success. adidas used several signature technologies to achieve this, such as the Bounce foam and the BOOST technology in the sole. The sneaker also features a breathable engineered mesh upper, an Adiwear outsole, and energy-returning cushioning, so you can wear your pair to the gym or on a run and stay cool, comfortable, and balanced.
adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 11
Colorways: Cloud white and shadow red; cloud white and chalk white; black; and more
Fabrics: Mesh
Best for: Easy exercising
$75 Buy Now at adidas
If you’re looking for a performance shoe that toes the line between comfy and cool, adidas’ Cloudfoam Pure is for you. The classic trainer is one of the most comfortable sneakers for women — even celebrities understand the value of the shoe. Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian sported the comfy workout shoe when snapping selfies in the gym.

The shoe includes the Cloudfoam midsole cushioning and an extended tongue and heel tab, ensuring each step feels effortless and supportive. However, the shoe doesn’t have to be reserved solely for workouts. Take the maroon, white, and tan colorway, which plays into the varsity trend, a natural progression of preppy fashion. This color palette and many others are just as appropriate for casual wear, so style them with everything from baggy jeans to flowy frocks.
adidas X_PLRBOOST Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 11
Colorways: Off-white and linen green; core black and grey five; halo blue and blue dawn; and more
Fabrics: Mesh, rubber, and, neoprene
Best for: Everyday
$160 Buy Now at adidas
In April of 2023, adidas launched the X_PLRBOOST, a silhouette born from the brand’s leading Ultraboost 1.0. This fashion-forward silhouette prioritizes comfort and blends running technology with fresh lifestyle details. It features a soft neoprene Primeknit collar that ensures a glove-like fit, a BOOST midsole for a slipper-like feel, and a molded heel that keeps the foot locked in place. It comes in many muted tones with bright, colorful accents and will become a wardrobe staple for those looking to elevate their everyday casual athleisure look.

History of adidas Shoes

adidas has been doing footwear work and innovation for nearly 100 years, and it’s been making waves that whole time. In 1949, adidas launched its first three stripe style, a design so minimal and elegant that it’sx graced several sneakers over the years, from the Superstar to the Samba, and is still worn today.

The athletic footwear and apparel giant was created by the brothers Adolf “Adi” Dassler and Rudolf Dassler in 1924 under the name Dassler Brothers Shoe Factory. They eventually split, and Adi went on to create adidas, where he maintained an eye for studying and working with athletes. This attention to how athletes actually use sneakers — and what they need to perform their best — is still a vital pillar of the brand.

For decades, adidas’ most popular sneakers were tied to sports; the Samba was invented as a soccer shoe in the 1950s, the Stan Smith was inspired by tennis, and the Superstar became a beloved adidas basketball sneaker in the 1970s. In the 1980s, adidas found itself at the forefront of streetwear sneaker mania when hip-hop group Run D.M.C. released the track “My adidas.” This crossover between subsets of culture is adidas’ sweet spot. Today it collaborates with fashion designers, musicians, athletes, and artists to make sneakers for tastes of every kind.

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits shopping stories on celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, and new shoe releases. Before joining Footwear News, Chwatt wrote for publications, including Editorialist. In her spare time, Chwatt can be found scouring the internet for the best sandals and adidas sneakers to add to her ever-growing collection.  Learn more about us here.

