The Best adidas Skate Shoes to Ramp Up Your Style in 2023

Stealing outfit inspiration from sportswear is all the rage right now — we’ve seen Bella Hadid embrace tenniscore by stepping out in a windbreaker and visor and took notes as trend-watchers layered oversized jerseys on top of maxi skirts without so much as a wink to whosever last name was stitched on the back. But skateboarding culture may be a fashion trailblazer’s most prominent muse. Alongside baggy cargo pants and graphic tees, adidas skate shoes are a recurring theme in this trend to model styles after those worn by boarders.

In fact, adidas skate shoes are so popular that the keyword has 5.8 million views on TikTok, and, sure, their chunky platforms, unisex style, punchy colorways (hello, adidas pastel shoes), and lug soles parallel nicely with the resurgence of Y2K trends. However, from a purely technical standpoint, adidas actually makes some of the best kicks for shredding because the brand works alongside professionals in the community on a separate line of skateboarding shoes called adidas ADV.

Basically, these designs are the same silhouettes as the brand’s most popular ones, but with added features that bolster their status so that even professional skateboarders choose to lace them up before hopping on their deck. These styles include the adidas Gazelle shoe, adidas Stan Smith shoe, adidas Samba shoe, adidas Superstar shoe, and others that celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Zoë Kravitz, and Tom Holland can’t shy away from.

Whether on the board or off it, their versatility partially makes adidas skate shoes so ubiquitous for skaters and casual wearers alike. Pair one of the bright colorways with an ankle-length gym sock and biker shorts (à la Princess Diana) and they’ve elevated basic athletic wear, or slip them on under a flouncy midi dress and you’ve mastered a casual summer streetwear look.

At the end of the day, skate shoes don’t come handcuffed to knee pads and helmets, so however and wherever you plan to wear your adidas shoes, there’s a pair for you.

adidas Campus 00s Shoes Size range: Men’s 5 to 14; women’s 5 to 15

Colorways: Blue, yellow, grey, black, and more

Materials: Leather upper; rubber outsole

Special features: Updated proportions from the original style $110 Buy Now At adidas



But before Gen Z shoppers deemed the style their new obsession, the silhouette had a history of squeaking on the hardwood floors of basketball courts in the late ‘70s. Today, adidas updated its original model to better blend in with the concrete ground of skateboarding parks by designing the sneaker with a durable leather upper and thick rubber outsole designed to last against flip kicks and barely grinds. This 21st-century revamp also has eleven colorways (including a purple adidas skate shoe), a wider toe box, and extra cushioning, making them ideal for those with wide feet who need additional arch support.

adidas Gazelle ADV Shoes Size range: Men’s 3.5 to 14; women’s 4.5 to 15

Colorways: Black and white, black and blue

Materials: Suede upper; geoflex outsole

Special features: Adiprene sock line, higher foxing tape $110 Buy Now At adidas



adidas Tyshawn Shoes Size range: Men’s 4 to 14

Colorways: Black and gold, gold

Materials: Leather upper; rubber cupsole

Special features: Suede toe cap $90 Buy Now At adidas



adidas Daily 3.0 Shoes Size range: Men’s 6.5 to 14

Colorways: Grey and black, black and white, olive and white, and more

Materials: Canvas upper; rubber outsole

Special features: OrthoLite sockliner $65 Buy Now At adidas

adidas Samba ADV Shoes Size range: Men’s 4 to 14

Colorways: Black and white

Materials: Leather and suede upper; rubber cupsole

Special features: Upgraded T-toe design $100 Buy Now At adidas



adidas Seeley XT Shoes Size range: Men’s 3.5 to 14

Colorways: Grey and yellow, grey and black

Materials: Suede upper; rubber outsole

Special features: Rope laces $75 Buy Now At adidas



adidas Busenitz Shoes Size range: Men’s 4 to 14

Colorways: Black and white, white and blue, black and red, and more

Materials: Suede and leather upper, rubber cupsole

Special features: Geofit padded collar $85 Buy Now At adidas



adidas Shmoofoil Shoes Size range: Men’s 4 to 14; women’s 5 to 15

Colorways: Grey and white, black and white

Materials: Suede upper with canvas quarter; vulcanized rubber outsole

Special features: Molded sock liner $75 Buy Now At adidas



adidas Court TNS Premiere Shoes Size range: Men’s 4 to 14; women’s 5 to 15

Colorways: Brown and blue, green and white

Materials: Canvas upper, vulcanized rubber outsole

Special features: Made with recycled materials; hidden ollie patch $85 Buy Now At adidas For a more sustainable pick, look no further than the adidas Court TNS Premiere Shoes . Sold in two colorways, the brown and blue option is made with at least 50 percent recycled content, so you can feel good about your purchase. And though the preppy, two-toned design looks like it belongs next to some bouncing tennis balls, there are so many design elements that make them well-suited for nailing a crooked grind or heelflip. For example, the shoe has a hidden ollie patch, and the flexible vulcanized outsole and low cut give your feet plenty of room for movement. Additionally, the grippy bottom has several different-sized cups situated at the foot’s pressure points.

What to Look for in the Best Adidas Skate Shoes

When it comes to decision time, the construction of your adidas skate shoes is as important as the style. Whether you choose suede, canvas, or leather — or opt for a thicker sole over one with less cushioning — it all comes down to personal preference and the type of activity you’ll be performing most in them.

Upper construction: Suede has long been the standard for adidas skate shoes not only because it’s super durable and holds its own against scrapes and scuffs, but aesthetically speaking, the material has a look evocative of funky vintage styles. Leather is another common choice and though it’s a bit stiffer, the hard-wearing material touts the same benefits as suede, looks sleek, and can take a lot of abuse, meaning once you break the shoe in it’ll be in your life for a long time. Meanwhile, canvas is definitely less tough than the two. On the flipside, it still boasts breathability, a lightweight feel, and a nice casual appearance that pairs well with practically anything in your closet. Underneath the upper construction, many shoes have a layer of rubber that provides extra security; if the top material starts to wear down you have reinforcement to keep the shoe from falling apart. adidas coined this security blanket as AdiTuff, but every brand has a different name for it.

Outer sole: adidas skate shoes have two types of outer soles: vulcanized and cupsole. Designers construct the former by molding the sole to the upper part of the shoe through a chemically heated process and attaching it using a strip of thin rubber material known as foxing tape. This type of sole is more flexible and is great for low-impact, technical skating because it gives you a closer feel to the board and allows you to have better control over your movements. As a bonus, vulcanized outer soles often require a shorter break-in period. On the other hand, a cupsole is sewn to the upper part of the shoe and gives the wearer further distance from the board. It’s thicker than a vulcanized outer sole, thereby offering more impact protection. And, with added cushioning, shoes with a cupsole sometimes have more arch support and could last longer since their soles are less likely to separate from the upper part of the shoe.

Level of comfort: Whether you plan on anchor grinding in your adidas skate shoes or taking them for a stroll around town, they should be flexible, breathable, and have plenty of support. Look for perforations along the tongue or collar of the shoes that allow for increased airflow. Since they’re super lightweight, shoes with a canvas material are a nice choice here if you’re prone to excessively sweaty feet or you’ve noticed that your sneakers start to feel claustrophobic in warmer weather. You may also want something with a cushioned sole, like the comfort-plus memory foam lining found in many adidas skate shoes. Some pairs even have a special kind of cushioning unique to the brand called adiPRENE, which is a thick blue internal lining that features ridges and has ultimate cushioning. Finally, for those who need the most support, try choosing an adidas skate shoe with the cupsole outer sole, as these are made of a thicker material and have extra padding.

Fit: It’s important that your adidas skate shoes are snug everywhere, especially around the toe area since extra space here can impact your tricks, make them less precise, and could lead to more wipe-outs. Although, those with a wider foot can afford a little more room and may even benefit from a broader toe cap. Additionally, whereas shoes with a bootie-type fit, such as a mid or high-rise cut, have more ankle protection, low-top styles, like slides, might be optimal for narrow feet since this design is typically longer, slimmer, and less bulky and they offer the most mobility. If you have flat feet, look for shoes for flat feet designed with plenty of padding, such as the thick rubber outer soles of cupsole shoes that have more arch support, and ones with EVA foam insoles that will also help provide shock-absorption.

How to Clean Adidas Skate Shoes

For best results, clean your adidas skate shoes section by section, focusing on the outsole, the uppers, and the laces. While you can purchase a special adidas sneaker cleaning solution, dish soap and warm water also work just fine. Start by removing the laces, scrubbing them in a bowl of warm water and bleach, and letting them soak until you’ve finished cleaning the rest of your shoes. Then, squeeze any excess water out of them by pressing a towel on top of the laces before lacing them back through your shoes.

For the uppers, use a small bristle brush (it could even be an old toothbrush) to clean the dirt off. Then, with a hard bristle brush, scrub the outer sole, making sure to get into the grooves. Finish by wiping down the shoe with a microfiber cloth. Allow them to fully air dry away from direct sunlight before wearing them outside.

How We Selected the Best Adidas Skate Shoes

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To compile this list of the best adidas skate shoes we conducted hours of research. We first spent time scouring the footwear market, evaluating each sneaker’s comfort level, style, and durability. We also considered any extra factors like customer reviews, social media clout, number of colors, size range, and special features such as the use of sustainable materials. Finally, our editors personally tested several of the shoes and shared their results with the team to land on these top-rated picks. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Author

Irene Richardson is a Brooklyn-based writer who covers fashion and beauty for brands such as InStyle, Byrdie, Brides, and Travel + Leisure. She’s always seeking real-world inspiration for her stories whether that means stopping fellow joggers to ask how comfortable their shoes are or haunting the online Depop retailers to determine what early aughts trend will make its resurgence next. Learn more about Footwear News here.