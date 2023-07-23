The Best adidas Skate Shoes to Ramp Up Your Style in 2023

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stealing outfit inspiration from sportswear is all the rage right now — we’ve seen Bella Hadid embrace tenniscore by stepping out in a windbreaker and visor and took notes as trend-watchers layered oversized jerseys on top of maxi skirts without so much as a wink to whosever last name was stitched on the back. But skateboarding culture may be a fashion trailblazer’s most prominent muse. Alongside baggy cargo pants and graphic tees, adidas skate shoes are a recurring theme in this trend to model styles after those worn by boarders.
In fact, adidas skate shoes are so popular that the keyword has 5.8 million views on TikTok, and, sure, their chunky platforms, unisex style, punchy colorways (hello, adidas pastel shoes), and lug soles parallel nicely with the resurgence of Y2K trends. However, from a purely technical standpoint, adidas actually makes some of the best kicks for shredding because the brand works alongside professionals in the community on a separate line of skateboarding shoes called adidas ADV.
Basically, these designs are the same silhouettes as the brand’s most popular ones, but with added features that bolster their status so that even professional skateboarders choose to lace them up before hopping on their deck. These styles include the adidas Gazelle shoe, adidas Stan Smith shoe, adidas Samba shoe, adidas Superstar shoe, and others that celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Zoë Kravitz, and Tom Holland can’t shy away from.
Whether on the board or off it, their versatility partially makes adidas skate shoes so ubiquitous for skaters and casual wearers alike. Pair one of the bright colorways with an ankle-length gym sock and biker shorts (à la Princess Diana) and they’ve elevated basic athletic wear, or slip them on under a flouncy midi dress and you’ve mastered a casual summer streetwear look.
At the end of the day, skate shoes don’t come handcuffed to knee pads and helmets, so however and wherever you plan to wear your adidas shoes, there’s a pair for you.
When it comes to decision time, the construction of your adidas skate shoes is as important as the style. Whether you choose suede, canvas, or leather — or opt for a thicker sole over one with less cushioning — it all comes down to personal preference and the type of activity you’ll be performing most in them.
For best results, clean your adidas skate shoes section by section, focusing on the outsole, the uppers, and the laces. While you can purchase a special adidas sneaker cleaning solution, dish soap and warm water also work just fine. Start by removing the laces, scrubbing them in a bowl of warm water and bleach, and letting them soak until you’ve finished cleaning the rest of your shoes. Then, squeeze any excess water out of them by pressing a towel on top of the laces before lacing them back through your shoes.
For the uppers, use a small bristle brush (it could even be an old toothbrush) to clean the dirt off. Then, with a hard bristle brush, scrub the outer sole, making sure to get into the grooves. Finish by wiping down the shoe with a microfiber cloth. Allow them to fully air dry away from direct sunlight before wearing them outside.
