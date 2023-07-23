The 8 Best adidas Basketball Shoes for On-Court Performance

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

From Kareem to Dame and Ewing to Harden, the Three Stripes have long been a perennial form of footwear donned by some of the league’s most world-renowned talents — and some of the best adidas basketball shoes have been released in 2023.

It doesn’t matter if you are a professional or just someone who enjoys the look and feel of a good sneaker; the German performance giant continues its tradition of churning out quality products that assure top-of-the-line results. That applies to adidas walking shoes, adidas running shoes, or, in this instance, playing basketball indoors or outdoors. While adidas still dominates the modern scene, that applies doubly for previous generations, as the brand has arguably been at the peak of its powers since the late ’60s.

Since then, adidas has put forth some of the best sneakers to hit the hardwood for MVPs, gold medalists, and world champions, including Derrick Rose, Dwight Howard, and, at an early point in his career, the late great Kobe Bryant — keep in mind, this is in addition to the household names mentioned earlier.

In other words, this rich history goes far beyond the adidas Samba shoes and Stan Smiths shoes, as its timeline wouldn’t be nearly as impressive if not for its retro basketball designs, with each serving as a game-changing silhouette: the Supergrip, Pro Model, and, last but not least, the almighty adidas Superstar.

Moreover, the sportswear brand has always aimed to provide comfort and protection in men’s and women’s basketball shoes, no matter how much you bring the rock up the floor or do your work in the post. Whether it’s classic designs like the trio mentioned above or modern signature styles, such as the Adidas Dame 8, you can trust that Adidas shoes are composed of the best materials and detailed craftsmanship.

To this day, they continue to innovate in the basketball department, implementing unique technology and modern design techniques that don’t only suit All-Stars all around the league but boost your game across the board. Above all else, there’s no denying how much sneaker culture has segued into the fashion world, making many adidas shoes perfect for spring outfits: Check back on adidas.com July 26 to shop the brand’s latest basketball performance and lifestyle gear.

To assist you in earning your stripes, take a look below and find the best adidas basketball shoes on the market.

adidas Dame 8 Shoes Size range: Men’s 4-15; women’s 5-16

Colorways: Grey and red

Weight: 6.8 ounces

Special features: Dual-density Bounce Pro provides maximum energy return and support On Sale 25% off $98 Buy Now at adidas

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s Dame time. Lillard lit up the court in his personalized Ladies and gentlemen, it’s Dame time. Lillard lit up the court in his personalized Dame 8s all season, showcasing their versatility and durability. While no one’s sure where the star guard will play next year, his latest set of signature kicks are available in classic white and a surfeit of other colors, including black, red, and navy, so you can try and predict where he ends up. Performance-wise, the adidas Bounce basketball shoes boast dual-density cushioning tech that works alongside a grippy outsole, providing support and traction. Whether you’re a pro or just trying to dominate your weekend pick-up game, these sneakers will have you feeling like a top 75 player of all time.

adidas Harden Volume 7 Shoes Size range: Men’s 4 to 15; women’s 5 to 16

Colorways: White and black, yellow and black, and more

Weight: 7.5 ounces

Special features: Hybrid midsole featuring Boost and Lightstrike tech $160 Buy Now at adidas

The Beard’s tenure with adidas is nothing new, and his latest kicks are a great addition to the lineup. Taking inspiration from Harden’s passion for fashion, the The Beard’s tenure with adidas is nothing new, and his latest kicks are a great addition to the lineup. Taking inspiration from Harden’s passion for fashion, the Volume 7s are a stylish addition to any on-court ensemble. The adidas Boost basketball shoes feature a unique upper that takes after the look of your favorite puffer jackets , paving the way for top-notch cushioning. At the same time, the hybrid midsole assures energy return when needed; plus, with their unique traction pattern, you can bank on wearing them indoors or outdoors.

adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 Shoes Size range: Men’s 4 to 15; women’s 5 to 16

Colorways: Red and white, navy and white, and more

Weight: 6.3 ounces

Special features: Lightstrike Strobel midsole for impact cushioning On Sale 20% off $96 Buy Now at adidas

Constructed with speed, agility, and a young star in mind, the Constructed with speed, agility, and a young star in mind, the D.O.N. Issue 4 is suitable for just about any type of guard you’ll find in the modern league — or, in your case, the local gym courts. Its grippy rubber compound paves the way for top-tier traction on hardwood and concrete courts. All the while, a Lightstrike midsole bolsters cushioning and provides the responsiveness needed for getting buckets. Whether you’re the primary point guard, a relentless slasher, or a deadeye shooter, any hooper can benefit from Mitchell’s fourth signature shoe.

adidas Forum Low Shoes Size range: Men’s 5 to 14, women’s 4.5 to 11

Colorways: Blue and black, green and pink, and more

Weight: 7.5 ounces $120 Buy men’s Now at adidas

Boasting a rich history that dates back to the 1980s, the



Boasting a rich history that dates back to the 1980s, the adidas Forum Lows were first introduced as high-performance basketball sneakers, and even though they may not live up to contemporary footwear tech, they maintain that ethos. However, with their distinctive strap design and durable construction, the kicks offer excellent ankle support and traction on the hardwood, deeming them ideal for big men crashing in the paint for boards. Best of all, if you're looking for something more stable, the taller Forum Low is as good as any of adidas' high top basketball shoes.

adidas Adizero Select Shoes Size range: Men’s 4 to 15; women’s 5 to 16

Colorways: Black and yellow, white and beige, and more

Weight: 8.6 ounces

Special features: Typical Lightstrike cushioning $110 Buy Now at adidas Standout young bigs like Evan Mobley and Walker Kessler have put it all on the floor wearing the adiZero Select Shoes — now you can too. Their design prioritizes speed, agility, and responsiveness to enhance the player’s game. With a lightweight construction, quick movements, and effortless transitions on the court, the sneakers are bolstered using premium cushioning technologies, promoting impact protection and comfort through any on-court battle. To top things off, they sit atop an engineered outsole with grippy, high-traction patterns fit for making sharp cuts, driving to the basket, or running the break.



adidas Trae Young 2 Shoes Size range: Men’s 4-15; women’s 5-16

Colorways: White and red, lilac and navy, and more

Weight: 7.75 ounces

Special features: SCK360 knit upper assures top-tier lockdown; BOOST midsole On Sale 40% off $84 Buy Now at adidas

Trae Young is one of the coldest guards in the game, so he needs shoes to match. The Trae Young is one of the coldest guards in the game, so he needs shoes to match. The All-Star’s latest silhouette is based around an innovative upper made of adidas’ SCK360 knit; this adaptive material works alongside your foot and movement on the court to aid you where you want to be — not restrict you. With its semi-laceless closure and Lightstrike midsole, the Trae Young 2.0 guarantees a proper fit and consistent comfort through every pick-and-roll or 35-foot pull-up jumper.

adidas Nizza Platform Shoes Size range: Men’s 4 to 10; women’s 5 to 11

Colorways: Black and white, white and blue, and more

Weight: 7.5 ounces

Special features: While they lack any genuine tech, the platform boosts your height a tad $75 Buy at adidas

Whether you want black, beige, or pink adidas basketball shoes, the adidas Nizza is about as classic as it gets, and its unique platform design is bound to lend a hand on the hardwood for shorter ballers. As far as its construction goes, the famous, Kareem-era pair is made of durable canvas and has a rubber sole that provides solid traction. While they still offer a nostalgic appeal that OG sneakerheads will never get enough of, they lack the brand's innovative sneaker engineering, so they may not be the best choice for more strenuous game situations. Style-wise, they still look great off the floor, rocked by the likes of Bella Hadid and garnering collaborations with Wales Bonner and Donald Glover. To cement its popularity, recent posts across TikTok have touted it as the season's hottest shoes.

What to Consider When Shopping for the Best adidas Basketball Shoes

High-top vs. low top: It’s common knowledge that countless looks and colors, whether chunky outsoles or pastel shoes, dominate the shoe game. Still, the most essential difference to consider is the age-old debate of high-top or low-top. Simply put, this hinges on what others expect of you on the court; if the coach (or whoever you play with) needs you to peruse the paint for rebounds, stick with high tops to protect your ankles. On the contrary, point guards and primary ball handlers could benefit from lightweight, low-cut silhouettes for agility’s sake.

Style of play: Are you a spot-up shooter or ball handler? If so, your best bet is to buy something lightweight with an excellent grip to zoom past screens and your opponent’s suffocating defense. On the other hand, a rim runner that can’t help but chase blocks and boards should find something with proper cushion, stability, and support. The last three factors matter for all play styles but prove more critical for some. Moreover, players that do it all on the floor, from guarding the other team’s best player to dribbling up the court, should buy something with premium cushioning to better the constant task of running from end to end.

Indoor vs outdoor courts: Since indoor courts are smoother than asphalt, many signature shoes suited for the hardwood feature a suction-like grip in strategic zones that prevent slippage. This notion is similar to outdoor courts, which require ultra-grippy kicks to prevent you from losing stability on rugged terrain. Of course, dependable cushioning is critical across the board, but that applies doubly for people shooting around at their local park or in their driveway. To close, you should always account for longevity; buy something made of sturdier materials like polyester or natural rubber if you play outdoors.

How We Selected the Best adidas Basketball Shoes

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To select the best adidas basketball shoes to rock on and off the court, we narrowed down all the vital properties to account for when buying any basketball shoe. Then, we scoured the brand’s limitless portfolio — one chock full of unwavering silhouettes and high-performance signatures. In doing so, we placed a solid amount of stock into the three stripes’ latest tech and variations that have been proven successful. Lastly, for the human element, we took our own product testing and several customer reviews into account. Learn more about us here.

