The 8 Best adidas Basketball Shoes for On-Court Performance

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
From Kareem to Dame and Ewing to Harden, the Three Stripes have long been a perennial form of footwear donned by some of the league’s most world-renowned talents — and some of the best adidas basketball shoes have been released in 2023.
It doesn’t matter if you are a professional or just someone who enjoys the look and feel of a good sneaker; the German performance giant continues its tradition of churning out quality products that assure top-of-the-line results. That applies to adidas walking shoes, adidas running shoes, or, in this instance, playing basketball indoors or outdoors. While adidas still dominates the modern scene, that applies doubly for previous generations, as the brand has arguably been at the peak of its powers since the late ’60s.
Since then, adidas has put forth some of the best sneakers to hit the hardwood for MVPs, gold medalists, and world champions, including Derrick Rose, Dwight Howard, and, at an early point in his career, the late great Kobe Bryant — keep in mind, this is in addition to the household names mentioned earlier.
In other words, this rich history goes far beyond the adidas Samba shoes and Stan Smiths shoes, as its timeline wouldn’t be nearly as impressive if not for its retro basketball designs, with each serving as a game-changing silhouette: the Supergrip, Pro Model, and, last but not least, the almighty adidas Superstar.
Moreover, the sportswear brand has always aimed to provide comfort and protection in men’s and women’s basketball shoes, no matter how much you bring the rock up the floor or do your work in the post. Whether it’s classic designs like the trio mentioned above or modern signature styles, such as the Adidas Dame 8, you can trust that Adidas shoes are composed of the best materials and detailed craftsmanship.
To this day, they continue to innovate in the basketball department, implementing unique technology and modern design techniques that don’t only suit All-Stars all around the league but boost your game across the board. Above all else, there’s no denying how much sneaker culture has segued into the fashion world, making many adidas shoes perfect for spring outfits: Check back on adidas.com July 26 to shop the brand’s latest basketball performance and lifestyle gear.
To assist you in earning your stripes, take a look below and find the best adidas basketball shoes on the market.
For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.
To select the best adidas basketball shoes to rock on and off the court, we narrowed down all the vital properties to account for when buying any basketball shoe. Then, we scoured the brand’s limitless portfolio — one chock full of unwavering silhouettes and high-performance signatures. In doing so, we placed a solid amount of stock into the three stripes’ latest tech and variations that have been proven successful. Lastly, for the human element, we took our own product testing and several customer reviews into account. Learn more about us here.
Yoni Yardeni is a Los Angeles-based fashion, footwear and culture journalist whose previous work has appeared in HiConsumption and HotNewHipHop. At the former, the long-time basketball fan composed several hands-on reviews on some of adidas’ best hiking boots and shoes. Learn more about Footwear News here.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.