The 12 Best Arch Support Shoes for Women That Are Cute and Comfortable

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Even if you aren’t dealing with foot, ankle, or knee issues, there are plenty of benefits to ditching your current pair for a shoe with good arch support. That’s because arch support shoes for women are key for injury prevention and avoiding foot issues as you age.
When we wear shoes that lack good arch support, our feet overpronate, which means the arches collapse or roll inward while walking — and this is especially true for people who need shoes for flat feet. Overpronating for long periods of time can contribute to an uneven distribution of pressure and weight across the foot, says Miguel Cunha, DPM, a podiatric surgery specialist and founder of Gotham Footcare in Manhattan. This imbalance puts a lot of stress on our feet and body, affecting how we walk and posture. Overpronation can lead to foot deformities (such as bunions and hammertoes), overuse injuries (such as neuromas, plantar fasciitis, shin splints, and Achilles Tendinitis), and problems with the knees, hips, and back, Dr. Cunha says.
“Flatter-arched feet need more motion control and stability and excess pronation reduced in order to make the foot function in a more neutral way,” explains Jackie Sutera, DPM, a New York-based podiatrist and Vionic Innovation Lab member.
People with higher arches will also benefit from arch-support shoes, but they “tend to need more cushion and accommodation,” Dr. Sutera says. That’s because people with high arches are more prone to common injuries, such as plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinitis, stress fractures, hammertoes, and IT band syndrome, says Emily Splichal, a New York-based podiatrist and CEO of Naboso. “People with plantar fasciitis or arch pain are often recommended to use arch support as a way to offload the inflamed tissue,” she says. “Ligament laxity or flexible feet may also need arch-supportive shoes to provide better control.”
So how can you tell if a shoe has good arch support? For starters, you can try the shoe twist test: Simply hold the shoe with both hands and twist it. If it’s hard to twist, it has good arch support. Or even simpler, check out our list of the best arch support shoes that add comfort to your daily life, whether you’re working, walking, running, or going out. To compile this list, we spoke to top foot health experts for their go-to recommendations and tips for shopping for a quality arch support shoe.
Related:
The Best Shoes for Knee Pain
The Best Shoes for Back Pain
The Best Shoes for Bunions
The Best White Sneakers for Women
Whether you have flat feet, high arches, or flexible feet, supportive footwear can help reduce your risk of these foot issues and make walking more comfortable in general. Here’s what to look for in a shoe with good arch support:
In addition to arch support, you’ll want to look for specific features that can help alleviate pain. If you live with certain foot conditions, here’s what to look for:
For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.
To find the best arch support shoes for women, we researched countless shoes from popular brands, taking into account hundreds of customer reviews. We only considered shoes with high arch support, as well as added features that benefit different types of foot conditions and work well for a variety of occasions and budgets. We also spoke to podiatrists for their top tips on what to look for in a quality shoe, as well as asked for their go-to picks for shoes they would recommend to their patients. Learn more about us here.
Miguel Cunha, DPM, a Podiatric Surgery Specialist and founder of Gotham Footcare in Manhattan. Cunha has years of experience as a foot and ankle surgeon, treating issues ranging from minor ailments to full-on reconstructive procedures.
Jackie Sutera, DPM, a New York-based, board-certified podiatrist and Vionic Innovation Lab member. Dr. Sutera specializes in and prioritizes a holistic approach to women’s foot care.
Emily Splichal, DPM, a New York-based podiatrist and CEO of Naboso. Dr. Splichal specializes in functional and regenerative medicine relating to foot health.
ot Care in New York State. He treats foot and ankle trauma, diabetic foot injuries and infections, foot dermatology, and more.
For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis, and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items. Learn more about Footwear News here.
April Benshosan is a health journalist and editor who’s interviewed countless doctors and other medical professionals throughout her career. She’s dedicated to arming people with the information they need to make informed decisions about their health. Her work has been published in both print and digital outlets, including Women’s Health, SHAPE, VeryWell Fit, Health.com, LIVESTRONG.com, and more.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.