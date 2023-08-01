The 12 Best Arch Support Shoes for Women That Are Cute and Comfortable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Even if you aren’t dealing with foot, ankle, or knee issues, there are plenty of benefits to ditching your current pair for a shoe with good arch support. That’s because arch support shoes for women are key for injury prevention and avoiding foot issues as you age.

When we wear shoes that lack good arch support, our feet overpronate, which means the arches collapse or roll inward while walking — and this is especially true for people who need shoes for flat feet. Overpronating for long periods of time can contribute to an uneven distribution of pressure and weight across the foot, says Miguel Cunha, DPM, a podiatric surgery specialist and founder of Gotham Footcare in Manhattan. This imbalance puts a lot of stress on our feet and body, affecting how we walk and posture. Overpronation can lead to foot deformities (such as bunions and hammertoes), overuse injuries (such as neuromas, plantar fasciitis, shin splints, and Achilles Tendinitis), and problems with the knees, hips, and back, Dr. Cunha says.

“Flatter-arched feet need more motion control and stability and excess pronation reduced in order to make the foot function in a more neutral way,” explains Jackie Sutera, DPM, a New York-based podiatrist and Vionic Innovation Lab member.

People with higher arches will also benefit from arch-support shoes, but they “tend to need more cushion and accommodation,” Dr. Sutera says. That’s because people with high arches are more prone to common injuries, such as plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinitis, stress fractures, hammertoes, and IT band syndrome, says Emily Splichal, a New York-based podiatrist and CEO of Naboso. “People with plantar fasciitis or arch pain are often recommended to use arch support as a way to offload the inflamed tissue,” she says. “Ligament laxity or flexible feet may also need arch-supportive shoes to provide better control.”

So how can you tell if a shoe has good arch support? For starters, you can try the shoe twist test: Simply hold the shoe with both hands and twist it. If it’s hard to twist, it has good arch support. Or even simpler, check out our list of the best arch support shoes that add comfort to your daily life, whether you’re working, walking, running, or going out. To compile this list, we spoke to top foot health experts for their go-to recommendations and tips for shopping for a quality arch support shoe.

Courtesy of Backcountry Best Walking Shoes with Arch Support Hoka Arahi 6 Shoes Size range: 5 to 12, regular and wide widths

Colorways: Harbor Mist/Silver, Sunlit Ocean/Lilac Mist, and 6 more.

Materials: Polyester, rubber

Special features: Plush cushioning, arch support, removable insole that can be replaced with orthotics $139.95 Buy Now At Zappos $139.95 Buy Now At Dick’s Sporting Goods



The



What reviewers say: “Was looking for something with good arch support and this is certainly it! Great for high or collapsible arches!”



Courtesy of Nike Best Running shoes for Arch Support Nike Pegasus 40 Shoes Size range: 5 to 12, available in regular and wide widths

Colorways available: Sea Glass/White/Burgundy Crush, Black/Anthracite/Black, and 8 more colors

Materials: Fabric

Special features: Arch support, high responsiveness, improved midsole support $130 Buy Now At Nike



What reviewers say: “I have a couple of different pairs of Pegasus. But this one is different! There is so much arch support! They have so much cushion with each step! I love them! I recommend the pegasus to everyone I know!”



Related: The Best Nike Running Shoes Nike is known for its stylish designs and high-performance technologies, so whether you’re running errands or racking up miles, these sporty-chic kicks will give you all-day comfort. They’ve got Nike’s React foam cushioning that’s both lightweight and durable and gives you more bounce in each step. These running shoes also have a flexible and breathable mesh upper and wide toe box that doesn’t put pressure on your feet. This new Pegasus model offers extra midfoot support for your arches, and runners rave about this Nike best-seller for its lightweight yet supportive feel.“I have a couple of different pairs of Pegasus. But this one is different! There is so much arch support! They have so much cushion with each step! I love them! I recommend the pegasus to everyone I know!”

Best Dress Shoes with Arch Support Naturalizer True Colors Vera Ankle Strap Sandals Size range: 4 to 12, available in three widths

Colorways available: Espresso, Dark Gold, and 11 more colors.

Materials: Leather

Special features: Arch support, low block heel $109.95 Buy Now At Nordstrom



What reviewers say: “I absolutely love these sandals. I wore them to a special event, before breaking them in, and couldn’t believe how comfortable they were. There is some cushion and support for the arch, which is ideal. I highly recommend these sandals.”



Related: The Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Women Dr. Splichal recommends heels with a low, stable heel for arch support, and these strappy sandals fit the bill. Known for being a pioneer in stylish and comfortable women’s shoes, Naturalizer offers inclusive sizing, with options for both large feet and extra wide calves, as well as a variety of heel heights. These cute shoes with arch support not only come with a low block heel and contoured insole, but they also offer slip resistance (after all, you don’t want to be falling on the dance floor). From Espresso to Dark Gold, these 2.5-inch heels come in a variety of lovely neutral shades that work well from the office to the after-hours cocktail party.“I absolutely love these sandals. I wore them to a special event, before breaking them in, and couldn’t believe how comfortable they were. There is some cushion and support for the arch, which is ideal. I highly recommend these sandals.”

Best Slippers With Arch Support FitFlop Shuv Two-Bar Shearling Slides Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways available: ivory, soft pink

Materials: Shearling wool (upper), faux-fur footbed

Special features: Arch support, midfoot support, open toe $140 Buy Now At FitFlop



These cozy slippers have soft cushioning in the middle to support your arches and firm cushioning by the heel to reduce impact with every stride. The footbed is engineered to absorb shock and disperse underfoot pressure, and the slip-resistant rubber outsole helps with stability.



What Reviewers Say: “I love my new house slippers. I like to go barefooted but have started having problems with my legs and feet hurting. The doctor suggested that I wear shoes all the time. These shoes offer the support and cushioning I need without the feeling of closed-in shoes. They are perfect! I did size down when I read the reviews that they ran large. I usually wear a 7.5W or 8W. The 7 fit perfectly.”



Best Cute Arch Support Shoes Naot Eliana Sandals Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways available: Soft White Leather/Khaki Beige Leather/Foggy Gray Leather, and 3 other colors.

Materials: Leather and cork

Special features: Arch support, adjustable straps $159.95 Buy Now At Naot $159.95 Buy Now At Nordstrom



What Reviewers Say: “I love these shoes! They are so cute and unusual. I’ve worn them three times, and gotten compliments each time. The chain on the side gives them so much extra style.”



Best Arch Support Shoes for Flat Feet Vionic Brandie Sandals Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways available: Marmalade, Rose, and 7 other colors

Materials: Leather and rubber

Special features: Arch support, adjustable straps $80 Buy Now At Amazon



What Reviewers Say: “Cute shoes and comfortable for arch support. I can no longer wear heels, but these shoes fit the requirements for a dressier shoe! I can wear them and not be afraid of my ankle turning. I have the white in the same style. I will say that I usually wear a 9 and these are size 8. Adjustable velcro straps allow for my narrow feet! I get compliments all the time!” The wavy sole and gold buckle detailing make these a stylish option to wear day into night. Dr. Cunha recommends these sandals because they’re podiatrist-designed and approved, and feature a shock-absorbing midsole and microfiber-covered footbed that cushions your arch. The double-closure straps are soft, so they won’t cause blisters, and they’re adjustable to help you achieve a good fit. The one-inch platform heel helps with stability and reduces pressure on the arches, not to mention, makes these a little dressier than your average sandal.“Cute shoes and comfortable for arch support. I can no longer wear heels, but these shoes fit the requirements for a dressier shoe! I can wear them and not be afraid of my ankle turning. I have the white in the same style. I will say that I usually wear a 9 and these are size 8. Adjustable velcro straps allow for my narrow feet! I get compliments all the time!”

Merrell Moab Hiking Boots Size range: 5 to 12, available in two widths

Colorways available: Smoke, Aluminum, and 2 more colors.

Materials: Fabric, rubber

Special features: Arch support, On Sale 25% off $82.50 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “Normally my wife has to wear special inserts in the footbed for flat feet. These don’t require her to use those inserts. For hiking, they have been on walking trails all the way up to basically climbing over boulders that are called a trail. Work great, nice traction, great comfort, great support, great fit. Can’t say how they will hold up overall since they’ve only been down 3 or so trails so far for a total of maybe 10 miles…but as of right now they still look and feel new.”



Related: The Best Hiking Socks These best-selling hiking boots are a favorite for their superior traction and comfort, and they provide lots of support without feeling too heavy or stiff. Equipped with a removable cushioned insole and a contoured footbed with arch and heel support, the waterproof Merrell Moab will allow you to hike on for miles through rocky terrain, rain or shine. In fact, many wearers with fallen arches note that their arches feel supported and stable in these hiking boots and that these shoes don’t require any break-in time. They also have a 1.5-inch rubber heel to help provide stability and shock-absorbing support.“Normally my wife has to wear special inserts in the footbed for flat feet. These don’t require her to use those inserts. For hiking, they have been on walking trails all the way up to basically climbing over boulders that are called a trail. Work great, nice traction, great comfort, great support, great fit. Can’t say how they will hold up overall since they’ve only been down 3 or so trails so far for a total of maybe 10 miles…but as of right now they still look and feel new.”

Courtesy of Amazon Best Winter Boot Sorel Caribou Boots Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways available: Gray, Buff, and 2 more colors.

Materials: Waterproof full-grain and suede, rubber sole

Special features: Arch support, deep heel cup, $199.95 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “These are the best boots I’ve ever owned. I like to go out picture taking in cold weather (Maine winters) and my feet used to freeze to the point where my toes were in pain. These boots provide the right amount of warmth, they’re waterproof, and I highly recommend them. I would say the sizing is on point, but size up if you like to wear really thick socks with your boots (though I don’t imagine you’ll need them).” When you’re trudging through nor’easter-like weather, these women’s winter boots will quickly become your go-to. It features a low, stable platform that helps take the pressure off your arches. And this waterproof Sorel boo t features seam sealing, which prevents water from seeping through, as well as a removable ThermoPlus inner felt for extra warmth on frigid, wet days. It’s built with a comfortable midsole, a high-traction rubber outsole to provide grip on slippery surfaces, and a deep heel cup for stability. We also like that they come up to your shins in case you’re hit with heavy snowfall.“These are the best boots I’ve ever owned. I like to go out picture taking in cold weather (Maine winters) and my feet used to freeze to the point where my toes were in pain. These boots provide the right amount of warmth, they’re waterproof, and I highly recommend them. I would say the sizing is on point, but size up if you like to wear really thick socks with your boots (though I don’t imagine you’ll need them).”

Best House Shoes With Arch Support Oofos Ooahh Slide Sandals Size range: 5 to 16

Colorways available: Black, Navy, Mauve, and 5 more colors

Materials: Foam

Special features: Arch support, wide footbed, shock absorption $59.95 Buy Now at Amazon $59.95 Buy Now At Oofos



What reviewers say: “This is my second pair of Oofos and I love them! My feet feel so happy when I get in then after a long day of standing on my feet all day. I even took them on vacation and got lots of compliments, but again, it really helped my feet. They are true to size. I will be buying more. I have plantar fasciitis and they really help with that.”



The Best Recovery Slides for Men These super-comfy slides from Oofos come recommended by Dr. Cunha thanks to their anatomical arch that cradles your feet. These slip-on shoes with arch support have way more shock absorption than your traditional sandal, plus a wider footbed that promotes the natural motion of the forefoot and doesn’t add stress on your bunions, Dr. Cunha says. The cushioned footbed helps minimize stress on knees and ankles, making these great for anyone who’s on their feet all day. Big bonus: These are machine-washable, so just throw them in your laundry when they start getting a little stenchy from wearing them all summer.“This is my second pair of Oofos and I love them! My feet feel so happy when I get in then after a long day of standing on my feet all day. I even took them on vacation and got lots of compliments, but again, it really helped my feet. They are true to size. I will be buying more. I have plantar fasciitis and they really help with that.”

What to Look for in the Best Shoes for Arch Support

Whether you have flat feet, high arches, or flexible feet, supportive footwear can help reduce your risk of these foot issues and make walking more comfortable in general. Here’s what to look for in a shoe with good arch support:

Support : Look for a shoe that is supportive and durable enough to protect your feet from injury. “It is important to pick a shoe that offers as much durability and protection as possible without sacrificing comfort or flexibility,” Dr. Cunha says. He recommends looking for a shoe with leather uppers (which are durable, flexible, and comfortable) and shoes with specifically engineered footbeds and molded EVA designed to help mitigate foot, heel, and arch support.

: Look for a shoe that is supportive and durable enough to protect your feet from injury. “It is important to pick a shoe that offers as much durability and protection as possible without sacrificing comfort or flexibility,” Dr. Cunha says. He recommends looking for a shoe with leather uppers (which are durable, flexible, and comfortable) and shoes with specifically engineered footbeds and molded EVA designed to help mitigate foot, heel, and arch support. Shock absorption: Shock absorption is important to reduce and disperse the force of impact to the foot as it strikes the ground — and this helps prevent discomfort, and lowers your risk of injury. “Look for a shoe made of highly flexible and durable rubber soles with maximum shock-absorbing properties and cushioning to maximize motion control, minimize arch fatigue, and ultimately allow for a smoother and more natural motion when walking,” Dr. Cunha says.

Shock absorption is important to reduce and disperse the force of impact to the foot as it strikes the ground — and this helps prevent discomfort, and lowers your risk of injury. “Look for a shoe made of highly flexible and durable rubber soles with maximum shock-absorbing properties and cushioning to maximize motion control, minimize arch fatigue, and ultimately allow for a smoother and more natural motion when walking,” Dr. Cunha says. Flexibility: You should avoid shoes that are floppy, flexible, and can twist easily, Dr. Cunha says. “A good supportive shoe should only be able to bend from the toe box.” If it bends at the arch, that’s a good indication the shoe doesn’t have enough arch support.

You should avoid shoes that are floppy, flexible, and can twist easily, Dr. Cunha says. “A good supportive shoe should only be able to bend from the toe box.” If it bends at the arch, that’s a good indication the shoe doesn’t have enough arch support. Deep heel cup: The area around the heel should be contoured or molded to support the heel bone. A deep heel cup helps maintain proper foot realignment and maintain pressure relief of the plantar fascia with heel strike. “This will help maintain proper sagittal motion and minimize frontal plane motion, which can lead to excessive pronation, collapse of the arch, and ultimately plantar fasciitis,” Dr. Cunha says.

The area around the heel should be contoured or molded to support the heel bone. A deep heel cup helps maintain proper foot realignment and maintain pressure relief of the plantar fascia with heel strike. “This will help maintain proper sagittal motion and minimize frontal plane motion, which can lead to excessive pronation, collapse of the arch, and ultimately plantar fasciitis,” Dr. Cunha says. Spacious toe box: Having more room in the toe box allows your toes to move freely with no restrictions, and therefore helps avoid pressure on the plantar fascia, Dr. Cunha says. If your shoe feels like it’s squishing your toes, you’re better off replacing it.

In addition to arch support, you’ll want to look for specific features that can help alleviate pain. If you live with certain foot conditions, here’s what to look for:

Flat feet: Dr. Cunha recommends choosing a shoe with a slight heel lift to reduce the stress and pain affecting the posterior tibial and Achilles tendons, which is commonly associated with arch pain. Folks with flat feet will also benefit from an anatomically contoured, cushioned, and comfortable footbed.

Dr. Cunha recommends choosing a shoe with a slight heel lift to reduce the stress and pain affecting the posterior tibial and Achilles tendons, which is commonly associated with arch pain. Folks with flat feet will also benefit from an anatomically contoured, cushioned, and comfortable footbed. Wide feet: People with wide feet need shoes with a wide toe box to accommodate the natural shape and width of their toes. A wide toe box provides extra room for the toes to spread out and move comfortably, preventing compression and pressure on the toes, and helping to reduce the risk of developing issues like bunions, corns, and calluses.

People with wide feet need shoes with a wide toe box to accommodate the natural shape and width of their toes. A wide toe box provides extra room for the toes to spread out and move comfortably, preventing compression and pressure on the toes, and helping to reduce the risk of developing issues like bunions, corns, and calluses. Bunions: Dr. Cunha recommends opting for shoes with a roomy toe box so that it doesn’t put pressure on your bunions and exacerbate the condition. In fact, people who overpronate are more susceptible to bunions, Dr. Cunha says, so choosing a wide toe box is that much more important. Fortunately, many orthopedic arch support shoes come in multiple widths, so you can achieve the perfect fit.

Dr. Cunha recommends opting for shoes with a roomy toe box so that it doesn’t put pressure on your bunions and exacerbate the condition. In fact, people who overpronate are more susceptible to bunions, Dr. Cunha says, so choosing a wide toe box is that much more important. Fortunately, many orthopedic arch support shoes come in multiple widths, so you can achieve the perfect fit. Heel spurs: If you have plantar fasciitis or Achilles tendinitis, you have a greater chance of getting heel spurs. Here’s how they happen: “The strain on the areas where these soft tissues connect to the heel causes the body to deposit calcium, causing a spur to form,” Dr. Cunha says. Heel spurs occur in people who overpronate, so people with this condition will benefit from shoes with a molded midsole, well-cushioned footbed, and wider toe box, he says.

How We Chose the Best Arch Support Shoes for Women

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To find the best arch support shoes for women, we researched countless shoes from popular brands, taking into account hundreds of customer reviews. We only considered shoes with high arch support, as well as added features that benefit different types of foot conditions and work well for a variety of occasions and budgets. We also spoke to podiatrists for their top tips on what to look for in a quality shoe, as well as asked for their go-to picks for shoes they would recommend to their patients. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Miguel Cunha, DPM, a Podiatric Surgery Specialist and founder of Gotham Footcare in Manhattan. Cunha has years of experience as a foot and ankle surgeon, treating issues ranging from minor ailments to full-on reconstructive procedures.

Jackie Sutera, DPM, a New York-based, board-certified podiatrist and Vionic Innovation Lab member. Dr. Sutera specializes in and prioritizes a holistic approach to women’s foot care.

Emily Splichal, DPM, a New York-based podiatrist and CEO of Naboso. Dr. Splichal specializes in functional and regenerative medicine relating to foot health.

Meet the Author

April Benshosan is a health journalist and editor who’s interviewed countless doctors and other medical professionals throughout her career. She’s dedicated to arming people with the information they need to make informed decisions about their health. Her work has been published in both print and digital outlets, including Women’s Health, SHAPE, VeryWell Fit, Health.com, LIVESTRONG.com, and more.