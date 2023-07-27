adidas Released the Ultimate Barbie Ultraboost Light Running Shoes — And They’re Still in Stock Right Now!

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Barbie may be a heels gal, but if she wore sneakers, they’d obviously be adidas’ Ultraboost Light shoes in the new Lucid Pink colorway.

Sure, the running-meets-lifestyle shoe, which comes highly recommended by podiatrists and professional runners, isn’t as sophisticated as Barbie’s iconic stilettos; however, adidas’ undeniably high-energy Ultraboost Light cushioned running shoes would be a savior for Barbie, who ends up becoming flat-footed in Greta Gerwig’s latest film. Plus, the pink hue would match all of her pink dresses.

The sneakers, which released this past March, are already one of the best adidas running shoes you can find for everyday jogs and long-distance runs. It features a lightweight version of adidas’ famous BOOST technology (30 percent lighter than traditional BOOST midsoles) to maximize the plush feeling without weighing you down. The design also includes Linear Energy Push on the sole, which has been reworked to optimize responsiveness.

The acclaimed sneaker is constructed of Primeknit yarn made of at least 50 percent of Parley Ocean Plastic, while the other half is crafted from recycled polyester. Primeknit+Forged textile appears on the upper, and adidas’ signature Continental Better Rubber is designed on the outsole. Completing the look is an exaggerated platform, which we’re interpreting as a nod to Barbie’s love of heels.

This new colorway is not made with Mattel or the film, but it gives the Ultraboost Light sneaker a Barbie-inspired look — including loads of pink, her signature hue. From the pink plastic heel cup to the pink adidas logo on the tongue, this adidas gym sneaker makes you feel like you’re stepping into Barbie’s shoes. But that’s not all — the shoe also has a Lucid Pink, Lucid Yellow, and blue leopard print outsole, which is reminiscent of Margot Robbie’s and Ryan Gosling’s ‘80s-inspired workout attire in the “Barbie” film.

Despite the bold design and silhouette, these adidas sneakers are incredibly versatile — they let you embody any version of Barbie. Have you dreamed of being the ‘80s workout Barbie? Take style cues from Robbie and team your kicks with neon bike shorts, legwarmers, and a bodysuit. Does Doctor Barbie remind you of your childhood? Pair your sneakers with scrubs and a light jacket. You can even embrace Track and Field Barbie with running shorts and a tank top.

So no matter which Barbie you’ve always wanted to be, these new Barbiecore shoes give you the confidence to go for it — or at least clock some miles in comfort. Snag your pair below.

