Yes, You Do Need Adidas Pastel Shoes for Summer — Here Are Our Top Sneaker Picks.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Let’s be honest: we’ve all been guilty of resorting to our favorite white sneakers when creating summer outfits. While they may be versatile, a more colorful shoe option can liven up your summer wardrobe basics. Perhaps that’s why the sneakers that achieve TikTok fame today tend to be those in watercolor-inspired hues.

From social media to city streets, fashion tastemakers and TikTokers can’t seem to get enough of adidas’ pastel sneakers. Searches for “adidas pastel shoes” have racked up over 74.5 million views, with digital creators sharing the best adidas pastel shoe styles and ways to style them for summer and beyond.

For instance, adidas lifestyle sneakers like Gazelles, Sambas, Campus 00s, and Nizza Platform sneakers have been buzzing because of the Mermaidcore aesthetic and Barbiecore pink colorways that are found in thoughtful details and more spirited splashes on the shoes’ uppers. Even adidas running shoes and trail sneakers like NMD_R1s, Ultraboosts, and TERREX Freehikers are buzzing on #runtok for their eye-catching pastel combinations that make you want to get up and clock some miles.

Away from the internet, street style stars have been stepping into their adidas pastel sneakers. From Olivia Wilde and Melissa Aouragh to Franklin Leonard and David Baiot, these trendsetters have suggested that adidas pastel sneakers can be worn with anything, perfectly punctuating activewear, elevating true-blue denim, chilling-out trousers, or playing off the patterns in a floral summer dress.

adidas’ recent pastel sneaker surge comes as no surprise to sneakerheads, as the spring and fall 2023 runways were full of the soft colors. However, this year’s pastel hues are a refreshing departure from the ones we defaulted to in the past. In all their muted and understated glory, these tones can function as neutrals, allowing them to hold depth while feeling timeless, versatile, and capable of breathing life into any capsule wardrobe. For example, in spring 2023 collections such as Jason Wu’s and Marni’s, pops of digital lavender (WGSN’s “It” color for 2023) were present, while at Hermès and Bevza, timeless powder blue was seen on models. This powder blue, often dubbed ‘icy blue,’ even trickled into the fall 2023 shows, joining a smart spin on ivory called ‘butter yellow’ (think Saint Laurent, Chloé, and Stella McCartney). But that’s not all. Mint green, summery peach, and millennial pink, seen at 2023 shows like Collina Strada and Rochas, are also trending and translate to the best adidas shoes.

So if you’re ready to dip your toes in some color, keep scrolling to shop the best adidas pastel shoes that’ll make you put your trusty white pairs to the side.

Related:

Best adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

adidas Gazelle Bold Shoes $120 Buy Now at adidas Chances are you’ve seen your favorite influencers wearing the adidas Gazelle Bold shoes in turquoise and pink, and for good reason — they combine three big trends from this year: pastel, platform shoes , and mermaidcore. The three-stack design adds a bit of height and style without sacrificing comfort. Plus, it comes in multiple other pastel shades like a creamsicle orange and a blue-grey, in case the turquoise and pink colorway doesn’t suit your wardrobe.

adidas Alphaboost V1 Shoes $120 Buy Now at adidas The adidas Alphaboot V1 shoe is different from any other adidas shoe because it combines four of adidas’ most iconic developments: BOOST, BOUNCE, adiPRENE, and ADIWEAR. BOOST is the brand’s bread-and-butter technology for unparalleled energy return, while BOUNCE foam provides flexible support. AdiPRENE EVA also enters the mix to reduce impact when running or jumping. Lastly, ADIWEAR is applied to the outsole for trustworthy durability even on damp, rocky terrain.

adidas Campus 00s Shoes $110 Buy Now at adidas Skate shoes are the latest Y2K trend revived by TikTokers. Their skate shoe style of choice? adidas Campus 00s . With 185.4 million views on the platform, these shoes are beloved for their padded and puffy design; however, they still suit a chill, laid-back look with their simple pops of pastel on the Three Stripes design and the heel tab. Whether styled with trousers and a bomber jacket or other casual favorites, these sneakers offer the opportunity to both stand out or let other statement pieces in your fit shine.

adidas Adizero SL Shoes On Sale 30% off $84 Buy Now at adidas



Related:

Best adidas Shoes for Spring Outfits Nothing will motivate you to wake up and log some steps better than brand-new pastel green shoes —this color represents renewal and freshness. Get your hands on the Adizero SL shoe , adidas’ multi-use trainer with world-record-breaking technology such as Lightstrike Pro foam and a lightweight Lightstrike EVA midsole. The pastel green tone is subtle and versatile, ideal for those who are a little apprehensive about wearing a sneaker that’s not white or black.

adidas TERREX Freehiker 2 Shoes On Sale 50% off $100 Buy Now at adidas



Related: Hiking Boots for Women Whether you’re looking to experiment with the Gorpcore trend or enjoy every mile on the trail, the TERREX Freehiker 2 shoes are for you. This enduring off-duty shoe mixes the comfort and agility of a sneaker with the stability and protection of a boot. Plus, it has a welcomed lively touch with the pink and orange tones that are sure to suit your mood and chic hiking ensemble.

adidas Avryn Shoes $140 Buy Now at adidas In case you missed it, “Digital Lavender” is the year’s hottest color. It was seen on the spring 2023 runways (think Tibi, Veronica Beard, and Brandon Maxwell) and even made its way into the fall 2023 collection. So since the hue won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, upgrade your shoe collection with a lavender pair of sneakers like these Avyrn shoes . This comfy shoe consists of several pastel shades of purple, making it a must-have if you want to ride the trend wave. For a sleek and put-together look, try going monochrome. You can do this by wearing all lavender from head to toe or mixing lavender with deep purple shades.

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Fairchild Media Group, where she writes and edits shopping stories for Footwear News and WWD. Prior to her current role, she wrote countless buyer’s guides, trend stories, and reviews on fashion and beauty products, including shoe-focused stories for women. You can find her in stylish workout clothes, such as pieces from adidas, when she’s running errands around New York City or going to her favorite workout class. Learn more about us here.