Yes, You Do Need Adidas Pastel Shoes for Summer — Here Are Our Top Sneaker Picks.

Let’s be honest: we’ve all been guilty of resorting to our favorite white sneakers when creating summer outfits. While they may be versatile, a more colorful shoe option can liven up your summer wardrobe basics. Perhaps that’s why the sneakers that achieve TikTok fame today tend to be those in watercolor-inspired hues.
From social media to city streets, fashion tastemakers and TikTokers can’t seem to get enough of adidas’ pastel sneakers. Searches for “adidas pastel shoes” have racked up over 74.5 million views, with digital creators sharing the best adidas pastel shoe styles and ways to style them for summer and beyond.
For instance, adidas lifestyle sneakers like Gazelles, Sambas, Campus 00s, and Nizza Platform sneakers have been buzzing because of the Mermaidcore aesthetic and Barbiecore pink colorways that are found in thoughtful details and more spirited splashes on the shoes’ uppers. Even adidas running shoes and trail sneakers like NMD_R1s, Ultraboosts, and TERREX Freehikers are buzzing on #runtok for their eye-catching pastel combinations that make you want to get up and clock some miles.
Away from the internet, street style stars have been stepping into their adidas pastel sneakers. From Olivia Wilde and Melissa Aouragh to Franklin Leonard and David Baiot, these trendsetters have suggested that adidas pastel sneakers can be worn with anything, perfectly punctuating activewear, elevating true-blue denim, chilling-out trousers, or playing off the patterns in a floral summer dress.
adidas’ recent pastel sneaker surge comes as no surprise to sneakerheads, as the spring and fall 2023 runways were full of the soft colors. However, this year’s pastel hues are a refreshing departure from the ones we defaulted to in the past. In all their muted and understated glory, these tones can function as neutrals, allowing them to hold depth while feeling timeless, versatile, and capable of breathing life into any capsule wardrobe. For example, in spring 2023 collections such as Jason Wu’s and Marni’s, pops of digital lavender (WGSN’s “It” color for 2023) were present, while at Hermès and Bevza, timeless powder blue was seen on models. This powder blue, often dubbed ‘icy blue,’ even trickled into the fall 2023 shows, joining a smart spin on ivory called ‘butter yellow’ (think Saint Laurent, Chloé, and Stella McCartney). But that’s not all. Mint green, summery peach, and millennial pink, seen at 2023 shows like Collina Strada and Rochas, are also trending and translate to the best adidas shoes.
So if you’re ready to dip your toes in some color, keep scrolling to shop the best adidas pastel shoes that’ll make you put your trusty white pairs to the side.
