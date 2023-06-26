×
Kate Middleton Shows Off Tennis Skills in Athletic Sneakers at Wimbledon With Roger Federer
Yes, You Do Need Adidas Pastel Shoes for Summer — Here Are Our Top Sneaker Picks.

Maria Barteczko seen wearing a khaki green oversized trenchcoat by NA-KD, an ARKET wool sweater over the shoulders, a grey oversized ARKET sweater, a black silk wide ARKET leg pants, a Celine beige logo baseball cap, Adidas pink Gazelle sneaker, H&M silver necklace, H&M silver hoop earrings, Hermès black leather mini Kelly bag and Ray-Ban gold round retro glasses on September 25, 2022 in Cologne, Germany.
Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
Let’s be honest: we’ve all been guilty of resorting to our favorite white sneakers when creating summer outfits. While they may be versatile, a more colorful shoe option can liven up your summer wardrobe basics. Perhaps that’s why the sneakers that achieve TikTok fame today tend to be those in watercolor-inspired hues.

From social media to city streets, fashion tastemakers and TikTokers can’t seem to get enough of adidas’ pastel sneakers. Searches for “adidas pastel shoes” have racked up over 74.5 million views, with digital creators sharing the best adidas pastel shoe styles and ways to style them for summer and beyond. 

For instance, adidas lifestyle sneakers like Gazelles, Sambas, Campus 00s, and Nizza Platform sneakers have been buzzing because of the Mermaidcore aesthetic and Barbiecore pink colorways that are found in thoughtful details and more spirited splashes on the shoes’ uppers. Even adidas running shoes and trail sneakers like NMD_R1s, Ultraboosts, and TERREX Freehikers are buzzing on #runtok for their eye-catching pastel combinations that make you want to get up and clock some miles.

Away from the internet, street style stars have been stepping into their adidas pastel sneakers. From Olivia Wilde and Melissa Aouragh to Franklin Leonard and David Baiot, these trendsetters have suggested that adidas pastel sneakers can be worn with anything, perfectly punctuating activewear, elevating true-blue denim, chilling-out trousers, or playing off the patterns in a floral summer dress.  

adidas’ recent pastel sneaker surge comes as no surprise to sneakerheads, as the spring and fall 2023 runways were full of the soft colors. However, this year’s pastel hues are a refreshing departure from the ones we defaulted to in the past. In all their muted and understated glory, these tones can function as neutrals, allowing them to hold depth while feeling timeless, versatile, and capable of breathing life into any capsule wardrobe. For example, in spring 2023 collections such as Jason Wu’s and Marni’s, pops of digital lavender (WGSN’s “It” color for 2023) were present, while at Hermès and Bevza, timeless powder blue was seen on models. This powder blue, often dubbed ‘icy blue,’ even trickled into the fall 2023 shows, joining a smart spin on ivory called ‘butter yellow’ (think Saint Laurent, Chloé, and Stella McCartney). But that’s not all. Mint green, summery peach, and millennial pink, seen at 2023 shows like Collina Strada and Rochas, are also trending and translate to the best adidas shoes

So if you’re ready to dip your toes in some color, keep scrolling to shop the best adidas pastel shoes that’ll make you put your trusty white pairs to the side.

10 Best Adidas Pastel Shoes of 2023
adidas Gazelle Bold Shoes
$120 Buy Now at adidas
Chances are you’ve seen your favorite influencers wearing the adidas Gazelle Bold shoes in turquoise and pink, and for good reason — they combine three big trends from this year: pastel, platform shoes, and mermaidcore. The three-stack design adds a bit of height and style without sacrificing comfort. Plus, it comes in multiple other pastel shades like a creamsicle orange and a blue-grey, in case the turquoise and pink colorway doesn’t suit your wardrobe.
10 Best Adidas Pastel Shoes of 2023
adidas Alphaboost V1 Shoes
$120 Buy Now at adidas
The adidas Alphaboot V1 shoe is different from any other adidas shoe because it combines four of adidas’ most iconic developments: BOOST, BOUNCE, adiPRENE, and ADIWEAR. BOOST is the brand’s bread-and-butter technology for unparalleled energy return, while BOUNCE foam provides flexible support. AdiPRENE EVA also enters the mix to reduce impact when running or jumping. Lastly, ADIWEAR is applied to the outsole for trustworthy durability even on damp, rocky terrain. 
10 Best Adidas Pastel Shoes of 2023
adidas Campus 00s Shoes
$110 Buy Now at adidas
Skate shoes are the latest Y2K trend revived by TikTokers. Their skate shoe style of choice? adidas Campus 00s. With 185.4 million views on the platform, these shoes are beloved for their padded and puffy design; however, they still suit a chill, laid-back look with their simple pops of pastel on the Three Stripes design and the heel tab. Whether styled with trousers and a bomber jacket or other casual favorites, these sneakers offer the opportunity to both stand out or let other statement pieces in your fit shine.
10 Best Adidas Pastel Shoes of 2023
adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
$190 Buy Now at adidas
The Barbiecore pink craze is still going strong, and one of the most popular ways to wear it is on your feet. These adidas Ultraboost 1.0 sneakers are the perfect option since they give off the Barbiecore aesthetic but in a softened way, allowing for maximum versatility. You can style them with bike shorts and a cropped sweatshirt for brunch or with workout leggings and a supportive top for the gym.

10 Best Adidas Pastel Shoes of 2023
adidas Nizza Platform Shoes
$80 Buy Now at adidas
When it comes to craftsmanship, you know you are getting some of the best with adidas, and these Nizza sneakers are no different. Created with a minimum of 50 percent natural and renewable materials, the shoes make you feel good and look good. They feature a gorgeous gradient of candy colors that call to mind summer sunsets. Plus, they perfectly complement white denim, such as jean shorts or a denim dress. It doesn’t get much sweeter than that.

10 Best Adidas Pastel Shoes of 2023
adidas Mehana Sandals
$90 Buy Now at adidas
Whether you wear them on a hot girl walk to the supermarket or for a stroll on the beach, these platform Mehana sandals guarantee compliments. They’re made from flexible materials that deliver an ultra-lightweight feel with a Polyurethane foam footbed. Even better, the thick, molded EVA upper with the adjustable buckle closure gives you a custom fit and adds extra support for those who want to walk a little faster.

10 Best Adidas Pastel Shoes of 2023
adidas Ultraboost Light Shoes
On Sale 30% off
$133 Buy Now at adidas
The Ultraboost Light shoes are the best adidas running shoes if you’re looking for style and substance in equal measure. They stay true to the original feeling of Ultraboosts but have a lighter composition and are more of a cushioned running shoe that caters to a mid-to-heel foot strike. However, you don’t have to relegate them to your runs. These shoes come in a bevy of pastel colorways (with pops of periwinkle, coral, and seafoam green) so you can coordinate them with everything from jeans to skirts.

10 Best Adidas Pastel Shoes of 2023
adidas Adizero SL Shoes
On Sale 30% off
$84 Buy Now at adidas
Nothing will motivate you to wake up and log some steps better than brand-new pastel green shoes —this color represents renewal and freshness. Get your hands on the Adizero SL shoe, adidas’ multi-use trainer with world-record-breaking technology such as Lightstrike Pro foam and a lightweight Lightstrike EVA midsole. The pastel green tone is subtle and versatile, ideal for those who are a little apprehensive about wearing a sneaker that’s not white or black.

10 Best Adidas Pastel Shoes of 2023
adidas TERREX Freehiker 2 Shoes
On Sale 50% off
$100 Buy Now at adidas
Whether you’re looking to experiment with the Gorpcore trend or enjoy every mile on the trail, the TERREX Freehiker 2 shoes are for you. This enduring off-duty shoe mixes the comfort and agility of a sneaker with the stability and protection of a boot. Plus, it has a welcomed lively touch with the pink and orange tones that are sure to suit your mood and chic hiking ensemble.

10 Best Adidas Pastel Shoes of 2023
adidas Avryn Shoes
$140 Buy Now at adidas
In case you missed it, “Digital Lavender” is the year’s hottest color. It was seen on the spring 2023 runways (think Tibi, Veronica Beard, and Brandon Maxwell) and even made its way into the fall 2023 collection. So since the hue won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, upgrade your shoe collection with a lavender pair of sneakers like these Avyrn shoes. This comfy shoe consists of several pastel shades of purple, making it a must-have if you want to ride the trend wave. For a sleek and put-together look, try going monochrome. You can do this by wearing all lavender from head to toe or mixing lavender with deep purple shades.

