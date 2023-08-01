Run, Don’t Walk: The Editor-Approved Nike Calm Slides Are Back in Stock

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Between the MMW 005 slip-ons, the Jordan Sophia shoes, and the new Calm sandals, Nike has been captivating the fashion scene with its sleek and stylish foam slides lately. This buzz around Nike’s newly released sandals — especially on TikTok — has caused many styles, like the Calm silhouette, to sell out quickly; however, today is your lucky day because Nike just re-stocked its Calm Slides.

Nike Calm Slides are by far the brand’s most coveted summer sandals. In the past 90 days search for “Nike calm slide” on Google has been up 400 percent — and it’s no surprise. Fitting in seamlessly with our appreciation of all things comfort, these easy-going slides blend laidback style and practical ease with no effort required.

Compared to the rest of the brand’s comfortable sandals, the Calm slides turn things up a notch in the comfort department. Utilizing a premium contoured foam construction, this shoe seamlessly cradles your feet to help keep them supported and in place. “Examining the footbed, I was surprised to see the design provides arch support, which was a much-needed bonus for my high arches,” says Adam Mansuroglu, Director of Commerce of Fairchild Media Group. “There’s also a ribbed texture on the footbed that provides the ideal traction for wet feet after a dip in the pool.” Mansuroglu also notes that these slides are incredibly lightweight, so they’re perfect to pack for weekend getaways or week-long beach vacations.

The Nike Calm slides come in three monochrome colors — black, sail, and sesame. Each hue radiates a calm vibe (hence the name) and has a $50 price tag, which is “reasonably priced for a versatile sandal with quality Swoosh-approved construction,” Mansuroglu notes.

The question is, which colorway is right for you and your style? If you’re all about a little edge, go for the black pair. If you love an understated design with elevated fluidity, snag the most popular sail or sesame options. When it comes to styling, these shoes offer a great level of flexibility — both aesthetically and functionally. In the summer, you can team them with athletic shorts or a denim dress, but you can also take them into fall when styled with ankle socks and trousers.

When it comes to sizing, Mansurgolu recommends sizing up. “My slightly wider right foot doesn’t sit as comfortably in these slides as my left foot does when wearing thick Nike socks,” Mansuroglu says. “Since the upper provides a snug fit, it makes sense that the Nike Calm slides would run smaller to ensure the fit is snug and secure for hours of wear and walking.”

Keep scrolling to get a pair of these aesthetically pleasing slides before they sell out again.

Nike Calm Slides Size range: 5 to 12 women, 4 to 11 men $50 Buy Now at nike

Meet the Tester

Adam Mansuroglu is the Director of Commerce for Footwear News and WWD, overseeing strategy for shopping content on both brands, along with writing and editing shopping guides, product reviews, and shopping trend stories across fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle product categories for men and women. Prior to his current role, Mansuroglu was a fashion editor and stylist at Cosmopolitan Magazine, Style Editor at BestProducts.com, and Senior Style and Gear Editor at Men’s Health Magazine where he edited the annual Men’s Health Sneaker Awards. Mansuroglu has been tapped as a shopping expert for editorial websites such as Wirecutter, and his writing has also appeared in Out Magazine, Esquire and other publications. Mansuroglu tested the Nike Calm Slides over a month-long period, giving his 100+ pairs of shoes and sneakers in his closet a break. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits shopping stories on celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, and new shoe releases. Before joining Footwear News, Chwatt wrote for publications, including Editorialist. In her spare time, she enjoys scrolling through her favorite retailers and social platforms to stay up to date on the latest, greatest, and classics of what people wear, buy and love. As a New York City native, Chwatt is always searching for the best designer sneakers to get around comfortably. As a result, she has an overstuffed shoe closet that needs to be cleaned out. Learn more about us here.