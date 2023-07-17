Kate Middleton’s Summery Castañer Espadrille Sandals Are 30% Off Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Middleton reigns supreme for her chic daytime ensembles and perennial style inspiration, which is often grounded in her elegant footwear. In late May, Middleton glowed at the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show in an effortless pink shirt dress, styled with a pair of strappy Castañer espadrille wedge heels. Right now, you can get Middleton’s classic summer shoes for 30 percent off.

The Princess of Wales knows a thing or two about busy days on her feet, and comfortable wedge sandals are an ideal shoe for summertime activities that require jaunts through soft grass or on cobblestone streets. Not only do the wedges guarantee stability on uneven terrain, they also offer far more footbed cushioning than a typical stiletto. Espadrilles often come in natural materials like raffia, cotton, and cork, pulling in a relaxed, beachy vibe. But Middleton’s now-affordable Castañer 90mm Carina Suede Espadrille Wedge Sandals are a particularly special style, with design roots that date back to the early 1970s. They were created by Lorenzo Castañer, his wife Isabel, and legendary designer Yves Saint Laurent as the original wedge heel espadrille sandals. Not only did this shoe introduce a new category of footwear, they’ve remained an essential summer shoe for over 50 years.

Middleton’s Spanish-made sandals are handcrafted with a luxe suede upper, recycled cotton canvas, and natural jute roping that encompasses the wedge heel. Its soft backstrap allows for a secure fit, while its rubber sole and leather insole provide soft stride support. As an additional feminine touch to the staple silhouette, the Carina shoes feature laces that cross around the ankle and dangle a sweet floral charm.

Middleton is one of many style stars who’ve been tapping into the wedge sandal trend this year, including Natalie Portman, Nicky Hilton, and Jennifer Aniston. The summery shoe was seen all over the runways at Loewe, Max Mara, and Fendi, and will no-doubt remain a go-to shoe for the rest of summer 2023.

Castañer’s 90mm Carina Suede Espadrille Wedge Sandals are available in three understated colorways of Black, Camel, and Light Green, in women’s sizing 5 to 10. Give yourself the royal treatment and shop the deal below, before your size is gone by summer’s end.

Olivia Cigliano