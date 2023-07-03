These New Christian Louboutin Barbiecore Platform Sandals Are Selling Out Fast

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Christian Louboutin’s new Amali pumps are a life-size version of the plastic shoes you slipped on your Barbie back in the day — but so much better that even the It-doll would be jealous. They’re the definition of Barbiecore shoes, from the dainty pink buckle straps to the super-stacked purple platform. Unsurprisingly, they’re already selling out across retailers as the unofficial Barbie shoe of the summer, but we found sizes still available at Saks Fifth Avenue that won’t stay in stock for long.

Christian Louboutin is no doubt the authority on princess-status pumps, and the new Amali 130 Patent Leather Platform Sandals in the Multi colorway nearly trick your eye into seeing the red bottoms turn pink. Their glossy patent leather is reminiscent of Barbie’s fantastic life in plastic, while the poppy pink and purple colorblocking sings nostalgic tunes of playful Y2K hues. The sandals tower on a 5-inch block heel with a soft leather sole in a pale rose lining. They also feature a chic square open toe that’s perfect for peeking summery pink pedicures.

The Barbie Louboutins instantly began circulating on Barbiecore TikTok, dubbed as “The Ultimate Barbiecore” shoes by fashion creator @redbottombestie. In just one day, his video racked up 25,000 views, with users sounding off in the comments: “Obsessed,” “NEED,” and even one user joking, “This is supposed to be on my boyfriend’s For You Page — not mine!” Whether you have your Ken at-the-ready to stock your Barbie dream closet or, like the doll, you can do it all and love to treat yourself, these purple-pink pumps are a must-have for Barbie lovers.

Rapper Yung Miami is one of the first to get her hands on the Louboutins, who posed on Instagram yesterday wearing them in a performance ensemble. More top dolls are bound to snag the pumps as the summer of Barbiecore crescendos with the release of the film this month. Strut these sandals to the theater in your best Barbie-themed outfit or add them to your personal dream closet by ordering your pair below. Shop now before the all other dolls in Barbie World sell them out.

Related: Nike Jordan Sophia Slides Deliver Mermaidcore with a Barbie Twist

Meet The Author

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content on the best-rated footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Olivia received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. In her free time, Olivia can be found scouring the internet for trending shoes on TikTok and nostalgic Y2K-inspired finds. Learn more about us here.