Nordstrom Anniversary Deal: I Get So Many Compliments on These Birkenstock Big Buckle Arizona Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I’m simplistic in my shoe choices — my footwear wardrobe includes a tight edit of women’s white sneakers, cushioned running shoes, strappy heels, and comfortable walking sandals that I wear on repeat. This summer, I can’t stop wearing my Birkenstock Big Buckle Arizona sandals, and they’ve earned me more compliments than any other shoes I’ve owned. During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, you can save $40 off.

Once written off as granola, Birkenstock sandals have had a major glow up recently: Celebs like Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and Katie Holmes are often spotted wearing these supportive sandals, showing off their versatility with skorts, dresses, and athleisure ‘fits. I’d been eyeing the Arizona sandals for awhile, and the Big Buckle version immediately won me over. The oversized metallic buckles give the classic Arizona style major oomph, taking these sandals from crunchy to so cool. TikTok users are with me on this — “Birkenstock big buckle” has over 225 million views on the app.

The Birkenstock Big Buckle Arizona Sandals have been a godsend for my plantar fasciitis-prone feet. I have high arches and walk a ton, so simple flats and flip flops never do the trick. These sandals feature the same contoured cork footbed that the brand is known for, which support my high arches whether I’m walking to work or taking my dog around the block. (City slickers will appreciate that the sandals are extra durable and keep your feet an inch off the ground, keeping grime away.)

I’ve paired my Birkenstock Arizona sandals with baggy jeans and a white T-shirt, a ribbed cotton midi dress, and workout clothes. No matter what I team them with, compliments come my way, ranging from “are those actually Birkenstocks?” to “OMG, send me the link, please.”

During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, Birkenstock’s Big Buckle Arizona sandals and single strap Madrid sandals are discounted up to 27 percent off. My friends aren’t the only ones adding these shoes to their wishlists — nearly 8,000 shoppers combined are viewing these pairs of sandals ahead of the Anniversary Sale opening to the public on July 17. Add these walking sandals to your wishlist, stat, and keep scrolling to shop some secret shoe deals at Nordstrom now.

Birkenstock Big Buckle Arizona Sandals On Sale 24% off $129.99 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Sandals On Sale 27% off $109.99 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Related:

What Is Plantar Fasciitis?

The Best Walking Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis

The Best Sandals for Bunions

The Best Sandals for High Arches



Top 5 Early Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals to Shop Now

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift High Top Sneakers On Sale 40% off $45 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Nike Blazer Low Platform Sneakers On Sale 19% off $61 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide Sandals On Sale 28% off $131 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx Sandals On Sale 54% off $59 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She has over six years of experience as a writer and editor for national media outlets including Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She keeps her finger on the pulse of all things related to beauty and wellness, regularly digging into foot-related topics like top supportive sandals from Birkenstock. Learn more about us here.