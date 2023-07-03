The 22 Most Comfortable Wedge Sandals, According to a Podiatrist

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In the summertime, you may find yourself stuck deciding between slipping on cute summer sandals or a tall stiletto heel as you attend weddings, backyard parties, or embark on exciting getaways. Comfortable wedge sandals are an essential silhouette to include in your summer shoe rotation because they thrive at the intersection of supportive footwear and a high-stacked style — so you don’t need to sacrifice on inches, fashion, or essential comfort.

“In a wedge, the heel is elevated, but the outsole is a continuous solid platform, which allows for increased ankle stability and even weight distribution,” explains Silicon Valley-based podiatrist Najwa Javed. “Most people prefer wedges for exhibitions, weddings, and vacations because you get that graceful elongated leg without the pain of traditional heels.” Plus, you won’t find yourself sinking into outdoor surfaces like grass, sand, or cobblestone while you’re enjoying your fun in the sun.

The timeless wedge trend has been having a major moment this year, as seen on the spring 2023 runways of prominent designers like Loewe, Max Mara, and Fendi. Style stars are also strutting in their towering yet comfortable walking sandals for daytime-chic street events. Natalie Portman recently styled a pair of black raffia wedges with a puff-sleeve sundress, while Nicky Hilton opted for nude-toned wedges with a tank midi summer dress and a sun hat. Of course, you can never go wrong styling your wedges with a denim shirt and shorts — one of Jennifer Aniston’s signature looks.

There are so many different kinds of comfortable wedge sandals to shop — from classic raffia-heeled sandals, cork-sole wedges, platform sandals, and thong heels. While wedge sandals are the most comfortable heel option, not all are made the same. Wedge styles vary in height, cushioning, and fit, which is why it’s important to select one that properly supports your foot type or existing foot conditions to ensure all-day comfort.

We created this comfortable wedge shoe guide to make your summer shopping easy-breezy, with expert tips and product picks that address a variety of support needs and styles for sunny occasions.

Best Wedges for Plantar Fasciitis Naturalizer Soul Goodtimes Wedge Sandals Size range: Women’s 5 to 12

Colorways: Porcelain, black, toffee, palmprint, yellow

Heel height: 3 inches

Platform height: 1.5 inches

Materials: Cotton, cork On Sale 33% off $60 Buy Now At Amazon $90 Buy Now At Zappos



What reviewers say: “Bought these for a girls’ weekend trip and loved them! I wore out to dinner and walked about half a mile without any issues/blisters. They’re really comfortable right out of the box and looked great on. Easy pair to pack and matches everything!” These elegant Naturalizer wedge sandals prove that you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for cute style. They’re cushioned with a complete comfort system of foam lining that runs from heel to toe and a memory foam footbed that cradles your feet. The Soul Goodtimes Wedge is a great walking shoe for plantar fasciitis because it’s equipped with built-in arch support and secure strapping (that closes with an easy back zipper) to aid in stability and prevent added strain.: “Bought these for a girls’ weekend trip and loved them! I wore out to dinner and walked about half a mile without any issues/blisters. They’re really comfortable right out of the box and looked great on. Easy pair to pack and matches everything!”

Comfortable Wedge Shoes for Work Vionic Paradise Kaytie Backstrap Wedge Sandals Size range: Women’s 5 to 11

Colorways: Black, Clay, Semolina, Blue Haze, Terra Cotta

Heel height: 2 inches

Materials: Suede, jute, rubber

Special features: Microfiber covered EVA footbed $80 Buy Now At Amazon $80 Buy Now At Zappos



What reviewers say: “I bought these in black and loved them so much that I had to have them in nude as well. These are classic and cute, and the nude color goes with everything!”



Related: Best Orthopedic Sandals Vionic’s Paradise Kaytie Backstrap Wedge Sandals are a great sandal option for wearing to work because they allow for cool breathability and give a slight boost of height without being too clunky. They feature a supportive EVA footbed lined with soft microfiber to ensure comfort for long commutes or days on your feet. They also have an adjustable backstrap for a snug custom fit.: “I bought these in black and loved them so much that I had to have them in nude as well. These are classic and cute, and the nude color goes with everything!”

Crocs Brooklyn Mid Wedge Sandals Size range: Women’s 4 to 11

Colorways: Black/Black, Black/Mushroom, Khaki/Bone

Materials: Thermoplastic Rubbers sole

Heel height: 2.42 inches $54.99 Buy Now at crocs $44.99 Buy Now at famous footwear



What reviewers say: “Super comfy and goes well for a casual activity or a daily wear. Love the color and the easy strap to buckle.” As comfortable as Crocs ‘ iconic clogs with an extra dose of cool style, the Brooklyn wedge features Crocs’ signature LiteRide foam technology for an ultra-lightweight feel and superior softness. The minimalist design in an all-black colorway makes them an easy choice for any occasion.“Super comfy and goes well for a casual activity or a daily wear. Love the color and the easy strap to buckle.”

retailer Lucky Brand Kenadee Wedge Sandals Size range: Women’s 6 to 11, available in wide and half sizes

Colorways: Black, Brindle, Sandshell, Peacoat, Topanga Tan, Canyon Rose, Beige, Sesame

Materials: 100% Leather, Foam sole

Platform height: 0.75 inches $50-$90 Buy Now at amazon



What reviewers say: “Super comfortable. I’m an 8.5 with wide feet and they fit very nicely. Going to a wedding with lots of walking and grass, so have to be practical.” When you want a little bit of height without the pain, look no further than these wedges from Lucky Brand . The strappy design provides the fashionable look you want, while memory foam cushioning gives you the support you need. Available in five colorways, they can be dressed up for beach weddings and dressed down with denim jeans.: “Super comfortable. I’m an 8.5 with wide feet and they fit very nicely. Going to a wedding with lots of walking and grass, so have to be practical.”

retailer Best Active Wedge Sandals Teva Flatform Universal Sandals Size range: Women’s 5 to 12

Colorways: Over seven colors

Materials: Nylon webbing upper, Durabrasion rubber™ sole

Platform height: 1½ inches

Wedge height: 1¾ inches $65 Buy Now at dsw $69.99 Buy Now at famous footwear



What reviewers say: “I love these sandals. The straps are adjustable so you can make sure they fit just right and aren’t too loose or too tight like some other sandals. And they’re probably the most comfortable platform/flatform shoes you’ll find. I want them in all the colors.”



Related: The Best Hiking Sandals Sporty and stylish, these flatform wedges from Teva will strap your feet in to support any adventure. They are so comfortable you’ll forget about the extra inch and a half that provides some height. The best part about these comfortable wedge sandals is that they have adjustable straps to fit any foot width. The Teva Flatform comes in a variety of prints and colors and can be worn with anything from workout wear to slip dresses, matching sets and shorts. The possibilities are endlessly comfortable with Teva.: “I love these sandals. The straps are adjustable so you can make sure they fit just right and aren’t too loose or too tight like some other sandals. And they’re probably the most comfortable platform/flatform shoes you’ll find. I want them in all the colors.”

Best Flatform Wedge Sandals Wild Fable Alanna Slide Wedge Heels Size range: Women’s 5 to 12, including half sizes

Colorways: White, Orange

Materials: Faux leather

Wedge height: 3.5 inches $40 Buy Now at target



What reviewers say: “I love these!! I wanted the orange ones but they didn’t restock in my size so I got them in black. These are a staple piece! They are so comfy and perfect for the summer. I can’t wait to wear them! Also, I noticed some other review complaining about the sizing, but I honestly had no issues. I’m a size 7.5 and the 7.5 fit me perfectly! It’s true to size.” Flatforms are one of the hottest sandal trends of summer 2023. This pair from Wilde Fable is the easiest slip-on slide that is still technically considered a wedge. It brings a world of new comfort, keeping your foot flat across the footbed and an easy slip-on/slip-off method of wear. Plus, it’s casual enough to wear with leggings , but also looks great with any type of denim or casual dress.“I love these!! I wanted the orange ones but they didn’t restock in my size so I got them in black. These are a staple piece! They are so comfy and perfect for the summer. I can’t wait to wear them! Also, I noticed some other review complaining about the sizing, but I honestly had no issues. I’m a size 7.5 and the 7.5 fit me perfectly! It’s true to size.”

Steve Madden Slinky Sandals Size range: Women’s 5 to 11

Colorways: Black, Green, Pink, Red

Materials: Knit fabric upper

Platform height: 1 inch

Wedge height: 1¾” molded wedge heel $90 Buy Now at dsw $90 Buy Now at steve madden



What reviewers say: “When I received this in the mail, I never opened a box up so quickly! It was extremely fast shipping, seamless ordering, and a beautiful product. I am reliving the 90s and looking forward to wearing these all summer long! A must buy, very comfortable and affordable!” These sandals from Steve Madden pay homage to the ’90s as a less exaggerated version of the iconic Slinky sandal. They’re actually more wearable, supportive, and comfortable while remaining right in line with the style trends. They feature a lightly padded footbed with a stretch thick strap so your foot is elevated, snug, and comfy for all your summer adventures.: “When I received this in the mail, I never opened a box up so quickly! It was extremely fast shipping, seamless ordering, and a beautiful product. I am reliving the 90s and looking forward to wearing these all summer long! A must buy, very comfortable and affordable!”

retailer Jessica Simpson Women’s Kennie Wedge Sandals Size range: Women’s 5 to 12, including half sizes

Colorways: Black, Bubble Pink, Gold

Materials: Rubber sole, Leather Upper

Heel height: 3 3/4 inches $30-$106 Buy Now at amazon



What reviewers say: “I wear a size 8.5 and the 8.5 fit perfectly! I broke my ankle a few years ago and I’m super afraid of wearing anything with a wedge or heel because I’m afraid of losing my balance. These have a nice grip on the sole and fit so well that they feel secure and amazing!! I am THRILLED with my purchase of the gold Jessica Simpson wedge flip flops. They’re so diva!” Jessica Simpson took your standard flip-flop and took it to stylish new heights. Choose from eight different colors in a platform-angled wedge heel that elongates your leg without bringing discomfort. Plus, the grippy tread helps keep you stable and secure.“I wear a size 8.5 and the 8.5 fit perfectly! I broke my ankle a few years ago and I’m super afraid of wearing anything with a wedge or heel because I’m afraid of losing my balance. These have a nice grip on the sole and fit so well that they feel secure and amazing!! I am THRILLED with my purchase of the gold Jessica Simpson wedge flip flops. They’re so diva!”

Courtesy of Amazon Comfortable Wedge Sandals for Standing All Day Dr. Scholl’s Scout High Sandals Size range: Women’s 6 to 11, including half sizes

Colorways: White, Gold Metallic, Palomino, Pink

Material: Leather sole

Heel height: 2.5 inches $4-$271 Buy Now at amazon



What reviewers say: “I get compliments every time I have these on; not to mention they’re more comfortable than These Dr. Scholl’s chunky wedges are the perfect cross between sporty and chic. Available in a handful of wear-with-everything hues, they feature thick leather straps, a sneaker-like rubber outsole, and chic embossing at the heel. And thanks to their cushy footbed and vulcanized midsole, they should be wearable for hours.“I get compliments every time I have these on; not to mention they’re more comfortable than tennis shoes.”

Courtesy of Amazon Toms Monica Slides Size range: Women’s 5 to 12, including half sizes

Colorways: Over 10 colorways

Materials: Suede, textile or combination uppers, Rubber outsole with high traction design

Heel height: 3 1/2 inches $49-$131 Buy Now at amazon



What reviewers say: “These shoes are so comfortable I get blisters for any shoe. They give you support they are not too high heels matches with any clothes. They have a cushion inside. I am very picky on shoes but these are beyond. Very well recommended!” Toms has developed a cult-like following for its supportive shoe styles, and the brand’s popular Monica mule doesn’t disappoint. It’s on the loftier side, standing at 3.5 inches tall, but its high traction outsole and added cushioning make it a wearable option for every occasion. Don’t sleep on these; there are dozens of five-star reviews that rave about how comfortable they are.“These shoes are so comfortable I get blisters for any shoe. They give you support they are not too high heels matches with any clothes. They have a cushion inside. I am very picky on shoes but these are beyond. Very well recommended!”

Most Comfortable Wedge Sandals for Arch Support Ugg Yarrow Sandals Size range: Women’s 5 to 12, including half sizes

Colorways: Black, Natural, and Red Pepper

Materials: Canvas, Suede upper

Heel height: 2.5 inches $59-$99 Buy Now at amazon $100 Buy Now at bloomingdales



What reviewers say: “These are so comfy I have no words to describe their greatness. It was like walking in your favorite pair of flats, but your legs look good. The design is so cute I received compliments throughout the wedding I attended. If you want to look fantastic and be comfortable, buy these, but buy them a full size down because they run big.” Ugg makes the ultimate cozy winter boots , so it only makes sense that its warm-weather shoes would be just as good. The brand’s Yarrow sandals are plenty stylish, but Dr. Javed also likes them for their ample arch support. One reviewer mentioned that she was looking for “low-heeled, comfy sandals for a wedding, and these were surprisingly very comfortable and really cute in person.” Tie the ankle straps in a bow at the front for a girly touch, or wrap them in the back for a more minimal look.“These are so comfy I have no words to describe their greatness. It was like walking in your favorite pair of flats, but your legs look good. The design is so cute I received compliments throughout the wedding I attended. If you want to look fantastic and be comfortable, buy these, but buy them a full size down because they run big.”

Courtesy of Nordstrom Most Comfortable Wedges for Wide Feet Birkenstock Papillio by Birkenstock Namica Wedge Slide Sandals Size range: Women’s 36 to 40

Materials: Suede upper, Leather lining

Heel height: 2¼” cork wedge heel $145 Buy Now at dsw



What reviewers say: “I bought these for a vacation to have something a little more than just sandals. They are so comfortable, so sturdy, no blisters and I walked A LOT.” -Birkenstock customer Birkenstock has long been a favorite comfy shoe brand. Notably, these slides feature the label’s iconic cork and latex footbed, plus a single piece of rich leather that wraps across the top of the foot. One reviewer wore these nonstop on their Caribbean vacation, saying, “I have wide feet, and these shoes fit the bill for something a little more dressy.”“I bought these for a vacation to have something a little more than just sandals. They are so comfortable, so sturdy, no blisters and I walked A LOT.” -Birkenstock customer

Courtesy of Amazon Journee Collection Women’s Aretha Wedges Size range: Women’s 5.5 to 12, including wide width options

Colorways: Rust, Black, Cognac, Taupe

Materials: Faux Leather, Synthetic sole

Platform height: 0.5 inches

Heel height: 2 3/4 inches

Shoe Width: Medium $115-$118 Buy Now at amazon $59.99 Buy Now at famous footwear



What reviewers say: “Loved these shoes from the second I put them on. They are so comfortable and stylish, the wedge on them is the perfect height to wear them all day!” These breezy sandals from Journee Collection feature perforated uppers for ultimate breathability and a traction sole that makes them safe for walking. They also have a zipper closure at the heel, which not only allows for easy on-off access but also dresses up the look, so you can wear these for a night out on the town, too. Grab them in four neutral shades to complete any outfit.“Loved these shoes from the second I put them on. They are so comfortable and stylish, the wedge on them is the perfect height to wear them all day!”

Journee Collection Shanni Wedges Size range: Women’s 6 to 12

Colorways: Denim, Beige, Black, Fuchsia, Grey

Materials: Synthetic sole, Canvas upper

Heel height: 3 inches

Footbed width: 4 mm $51 Buy Now at amazon $41.99 Buy Now at famous footwear



What reviewers say: “They are a great color and heel size. I find the fit very comfortable and they are true to size.” If you’re looking to add a girly punch of pink to your look, these fuchsia sandals from Journee Collection will do the trick. The crisscross straps feature frayed details for an effortlessly cool look. The espadrille design includes a padded footbed and standard three-inch heel, making it a good everyday shoe.“They are a great color and heel size. I find the fit very comfortable and they are true to size.”

Best Wedges for Vacation Impo Omena Sandals Size range: Women’s 6.5 to 10

Colorways: Blue Multicolor, Pink Multicolor, Sea Multicolor

Materials: Fabric upper, Synthetic lining, Memory foam footbed

Heel height: 3.5 inches On Sale 6% off $79.99 Buy Now at amazon



What reviewers say: “When I saw the sea motif print on these shoes, I knew I had to have them. They will be perfect for the summer season with shorts, jeans, and flowey dresses. I usually take a size 6 1/2 but ordered a 7 because I have a wider foot and they fit perfectly. Can summer come any sooner?” These fun tropical print wedge sandals from Impo are a vacation must-have. They feature an ankle wrap design that helps keep the foot stable with each step. The comfortable foam footbed and non-skid outsole make them easy to wear all day, from sightseeing to chilling by the hotel pool.“When I saw the sea motif print on these shoes, I knew I had to have them. They will be perfect for the summer season with shorts, jeans, and flowey dresses. I usually take a size 6 1/2 but ordered a 7 because I have a wider foot and they fit perfectly. Can summer come any sooner?”

Courtesy of Amazon FitFlop Eloise Back-Strap Sandals Size range: Women’s 5 to 11

Colorways: Black, Beige, Light Tan, Midnight Navy

Materials: Leather upper & lining

Heel height: 2.8 inches

Features: Microwobbleboard cushioning inside a firmer shell for stability $159-$169 Buy Now at amazon



What reviewers say: “These shoes are worth the price. If you want comfortability and quality, as well as modern style, these hit the mark. I have always been a big fan of FitFlops ever since I wore them all around Universal Studios and my feet NEVER felt tired. I am going on vacation through Europe and didn’t want to bring impractical shoes but still look cute. These are it.” Elevate your everyday look with these strappy leather FitFlop wedges . They’re made with the brand’s signature Microwobbleboard comfort technology, featuring three levels of targeted cushioning. The medium support at the toe helps you push off with ease, while a soft insole offers some plushness and firm cushioning at the heel reduces impact. These shoes do run a little large and wide, so make sure to size down.“These shoes are worth the price. If you want comfortability and quality, as well as modern style, these hit the mark. I have always been a big fan of FitFlops ever since I wore them all around Universal Studios and my feet NEVER felt tired. I am going on vacation through Europe and didn’t want to bring impractical shoes but still look cute. These are it.”

The Wedge Sandal Trend for 2023 Left to right: Loewe Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023Fendi Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023, Max Mara Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, Pietro D’Aprano/Getty Images Wedge sandals are nothing new, but we saw them in abundance on the spring/summer 2023 runways — hence why they’re everywhere now. Whether you hate or love them, the silhouette has proven versatile. Plenty of brands have hopped on the trend, incorporating unique design elements on the heels. Something about this season’s wedge feels chic, sophisticated, and lust-worthy. Fashion and utilitarianism have come together to form this new spin. Look to labels like Fendi, Dior, Masha Popova, and Loewe, who nailed the super-chunky sandals. The street style set further proves our point, styling a variety of wedges with slip dresses, white jeans, and even knee-high socks. For example, during the spring/summer 2023 shows, some fashion week attendees pulled out bold-colored slide-on wedges while others donned trendy PVC wedge sandals with midi dresses and flare pants. We even saw some style espadrille wedges and cork wedges of the early aughts. While the silhouette has been popping up more and more, it’s a timeless wardrobe staple that you should consider if you haven’t already.

Similar to when you’re looking for the most comfortable sneakers or comfortable flats, you should begin by assessing your foot type to find the most comfortable wedge sandals, Dr. Javed says. If you have any of the below foot conditions, shop accordingly. Sandals for Wide feet: “Look for soft upper materials, like canvas, that can stretch to accommodate the shape of the foot,” she says. “Most wedges are narrow, so make sure to buy a half size up.” Sandals for Flat Feet : “Those with flat feet or fallen arches should buy shoes with a heel that’s at least one-inch tall but no more than three inches tall for optimal midfoot support,” Dr. Javed advises. She also notes that you can specifically look for wedges with built-in arch support.

: “Those with flat feet or fallen arches should buy shoes with a heel that’s at least one-inch tall but no more than three inches tall for optimal midfoot support,” Dr. Javed advises. She also notes that you can specifically look for wedges with built-in arch support. Sandals for Bunions : “Go for wedges with no more than two inches of heel elevation,” she says, adding that styles with soft, stretchable leather uppers are best to prevent further aggravating the bony protrusions.

: “Go for wedges with no more than two inches of heel elevation,” she says, adding that styles with soft, stretchable leather uppers are best to prevent further aggravating the bony protrusions. Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis : For people with plantar fasciitis, the heel height rule is opposite. “Opt for at least two inches of heel elevation to help reduce the pull of the Achilles, which is connected to the plantar fascial band,” Dr. Javed explains.

: For people with plantar fasciitis, the heel height rule is opposite. “Opt for at least two inches of heel elevation to help reduce the pull of the Achilles, which is connected to the plantar fascial band,” Dr. Javed explains. Sandals for Neuromas: “If you have a pinched nerve, make sure to buy a platform wedge to help reduce pressure in the toe box,” she says. In addition to recommending silhouettes made with stretchy canvas and leather uppers, she also prefers options with outsoles made of cork, a material that’s naturally shock-resistant and cushiony. “Styles with canvas or soft leather uppers and jute outsoles are the most comfortable options,” she says. What to Look for In Comfortable Wedge Sandals To shop for your go-to wedge sandals for summer, there are a few factors to keep in mind that address function, comfort, and personal style. Material: Wedge sandals come in a variety of materials in textiles, from raffia, cotton, canvas, leather, mesh, and more. If you intend to wear wedges outdoors, look to washable materials such as canvas and cotton, or faux-leather that’s easy to wipe clean. Mesh will allow for breathability under the hot summer sun, while leather will retain heat on a cool day.

Wedge sandals come in a variety of materials in textiles, from raffia, cotton, canvas, leather, mesh, and more. If you intend to wear wedges outdoors, look to washable materials such as canvas and cotton, or faux-leather that’s easy to wipe clean. Mesh will allow for breathability under the hot summer sun, while leather will retain heat on a cool day. Arch support: Arch support is an essential element to any comfortable shoe, especially if you have high arches, flat feet, or plantar fasciitis. Luckily, wedge sandals are great shoes for high arches and ample arch support, which will vary across steep heel drops, platform or flatform styles, and footbed cushioning. Brands like Vionic and Naturalizer excel in this category, with a myriad of styles to choose from that incorporate soft EVA cushioning and built-in arch support.

Arch support is an essential element to any comfortable shoe, especially if you have high arches, flat feet, or plantar fasciitis. Luckily, wedge sandals are great shoes for high arches and ample arch support, which will vary across steep heel drops, platform or flatform styles, and footbed cushioning. Brands like Vionic and Naturalizer excel in this category, with a myriad of styles to choose from that incorporate soft EVA cushioning and built-in arch support. Silhouette: There are many different styles and silhouettes of wedge sandals. Similar to other heels and sandals, you’ll discover wedges with a variety of upper styles, like closed-toe, peep-toe, single straps, criss-cross strapping, thong straps, and gladiator straps. There are also several heel options to shop, from platform, flatform, slides, flip flops mules, and more.

Wedge Sandal Outfit Ideas

Wedges offer a world of height matched with comfort, no matter where you take your outfit.

For Everyday: When it comes to comfortable wedges for women, it’s not just about good looks; you also need a pair you can throw on, no matter where you’re heading or wearing. When you find the perfect everyday wedge sandal, you’ll see how it can be teamed with all outfit equations. For example, your trusty wedges, with a low heel height and platform height, can be styled with shorts and a blazer for brunch, jeans, and a graphic T-shirt for errands. Yes, they can even be paired with workout leggings — just look at Teva’s offering.

When it comes to comfortable wedges for women, it’s not just about good looks; you also need a pair you can throw on, no matter where you’re heading or wearing. When you find the perfect everyday wedge sandal, you’ll see how it can be teamed with all outfit equations. For example, your trusty wedges, with a low heel height and platform height, can be styled with shorts and a blazer for brunch, jeans, and a graphic T-shirt for errands. Yes, they can even be paired with workout leggings — just look at Teva’s offering. For the Office: Wedges, when worn appropriately, can be suitable for the office. Look for clean lines and pointed sleek, or rounded toes. Then style your wedges with a formal frock, such as a shirt dress or a modest full-length skirt. Finally, throw a light sweater or jacket in your work bag since the office will probably be chilly. Pro tip: If your toes will be exposed, make sure they’re freshly groomed and painted.

Wedges, when worn appropriately, can be suitable for the office. Look for clean lines and pointed sleek, or rounded toes. Then style your wedges with a formal frock, such as a shirt dress or a modest full-length skirt. Finally, throw a light sweater or jacket in your work bag since the office will probably be chilly. Pro tip: If your toes will be exposed, make sure they’re freshly groomed and painted. For Weddings: Getting ready to attend a wedding doesn’t just mean you have to find the perfect wedding guest dress — it also means you need to find the perfect pair of shoes to complete your outfit. Whether the wedding is indoors or outdoors, wedges are the most comfortable option since they usually have a platform that takes away from the heel height. Most importantly, make sure the color you choose is neutral so that you can wear it with any type of dress and re-wear them for other summer events.

Getting ready to attend a wedding doesn’t just mean you have to find the perfect wedding guest dress — it also means you need to find the perfect pair of shoes to complete your outfit. Whether the wedding is indoors or outdoors, wedges are the most comfortable option since they usually have a platform that takes away from the heel height. Most importantly, make sure the color you choose is neutral so that you can wear it with any type of dress and re-wear them for other summer events. For Traveling: If you have plans to explore a European city this summer, pull out your most comfortable wedge sandals. Cushioned wedge slides or flatforms are great options since they’re fashion-forward yet supportive. Pro tip: If you plan on walking a lot, make sure that you’ve tried your wedges on beforehand, so you can ensure that you don’t get any unwanted blisters.

How We Selected the Best Comfortable Wedge Sandals

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To find the best comfortable wedge sandals on the market, the team at Footwear News assessed several different factors and design elements of every pair of wedge sandals and heels on this list: fit, heel height, style, materials used, personal testing, and market research. To narrow our selections of the best wedges, we looked to online consumer reviews and interviewed an expert podiatrist for medical insight on proper foot support and comfort. Additionally, we looked for wedge sandals that were best for various foot types and conditions — from flat feet to wide feet to bunions and plantar fasciitis. You’ll find a price range that stems from affordable, budget-friendly finds from footwear brands like Vionic and Naturalizer to premium designer brands like Jeffrey Campbell and Veronica Beard that have become tried-and-true favorites in the space. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Expert Dr. Najwa Javed is a Board Certified Podiatrist and Founder of E’MAR Italy. Throughout her years of practice, she has focused on achieving an optimal state of health for her patients through mitigating foot and ankle injuries. With specialized training in foot and ankle surgery and clinical research, she integrates biomechanical stability with surgical innovation, biologic therapies, and modern science. With her brand, she is on a mission to shake up the luxury heel market with her line of supportive heels marrying high style with medical innovation, backed by her 15 years of expertise.

Meet the Authors

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Fairchild Media Group, where she writes and edits shopping stories for Footwear News and WWD. Prior to her current role, she wrote countless buyer’s guides, trend stories, and reviews on fashion and beauty products, including shoe-focused stories for women. You can find her in wedges when she’s running errands around New York City on the weekend or attending showroom appointments to check out the latest footwear trends during the work week. Chwatt wrote the updated version of this story featuring the best comfortable wedge sandals for women with 2023 trend information, new products, and additional expert information to help you find your perfect pair.

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content on the best-rated footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Cigliano received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. Cigliano updated this guide to comfortable wedge sandals with fresh product releases and trending platform wedge sandals for a variety of foot styles and occasions.