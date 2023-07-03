The 22 Most Comfortable Wedge Sandals, According to a Podiatrist

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
In the summertime, you may find yourself stuck deciding between slipping on cute summer sandals or a tall stiletto heel as you attend weddings, backyard parties, or embark on exciting getaways. Comfortable wedge sandals are an essential silhouette to include in your summer shoe rotation because they thrive at the intersection of supportive footwear and a high-stacked style — so you don’t need to sacrifice on inches, fashion, or essential comfort.
“In a wedge, the heel is elevated, but the outsole is a continuous solid platform, which allows for increased ankle stability and even weight distribution,” explains Silicon Valley-based podiatrist Najwa Javed. “Most people prefer wedges for exhibitions, weddings, and vacations because you get that graceful elongated leg without the pain of traditional heels.” Plus, you won’t find yourself sinking into outdoor surfaces like grass, sand, or cobblestone while you’re enjoying your fun in the sun.
The timeless wedge trend has been having a major moment this year, as seen on the spring 2023 runways of prominent designers like Loewe, Max Mara, and Fendi. Style stars are also strutting in their towering yet comfortable walking sandals for daytime-chic street events. Natalie Portman recently styled a pair of black raffia wedges with a puff-sleeve sundress, while Nicky Hilton opted for nude-toned wedges with a tank midi summer dress and a sun hat. Of course, you can never go wrong styling your wedges with a denim shirt and shorts — one of Jennifer Aniston’s signature looks.
There are so many different kinds of comfortable wedge sandals to shop — from classic raffia-heeled sandals, cork-sole wedges, platform sandals, and thong heels. While wedge sandals are the most comfortable heel option, not all are made the same. Wedge styles vary in height, cushioning, and fit, which is why it’s important to select one that properly supports your foot type or existing foot conditions to ensure all-day comfort.
We created this comfortable wedge shoe guide to make your summer shopping easy-breezy, with expert tips and product picks that address a variety of support needs and styles for sunny occasions.
Wedge sandals are nothing new, but we saw them in abundance on the spring/summer 2023 runways — hence why they’re everywhere now. Whether you hate or love them, the silhouette has proven versatile. Plenty of brands have hopped on the trend, incorporating unique design elements on the heels.
Something about this season’s wedge feels chic, sophisticated, and lust-worthy. Fashion and utilitarianism have come together to form this new spin. Look to labels like Fendi, Dior, Masha Popova, and Loewe, who nailed the super-chunky sandals.
The street style set further proves our point, styling a variety of wedges with slip dresses, white jeans, and even knee-high socks. For example, during the spring/summer 2023 shows, some fashion week attendees pulled out bold-colored slide-on wedges while others donned trendy PVC wedge sandals with midi dresses and flare pants. We even saw some style espadrille wedges and cork wedges of the early aughts.
While the silhouette has been popping up more and more, it’s a timeless wardrobe staple that you should consider if you haven’t already.
Similar to when you’re looking for the most comfortable sneakers or comfortable flats, you should begin by assessing your foot type to find the most comfortable wedge sandals, Dr. Javed says. If you have any of the below foot conditions, shop accordingly.
To shop for your go-to wedge sandals for summer, there are a few factors to keep in mind that address function, comfort, and personal style.
Wedges offer a world of height matched with comfort, no matter where you take your outfit.
