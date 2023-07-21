The 13 Best Sandals for Flat Feet, According to Podiatrists

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you have flat feet, you already know that arch support is your best friend. The best sandals for flat feet will have you striding with ease in the warmer months, free from the worries of increased ankle pain, all-over aches, or foot fatigue. “As much as we love summer sandals,” says New York-based podiatrist Dr. Emily Splichal, “there are so many styles and features, so it’s best to choose sandals by foot type as to minimize your chances of experiencing foot pain.”

Dr. Splichal notes that those with high arches should look for extra cushioning, while those with flat feet will most benefit from built-in arch support and “stiffer, more structured sandals,” she says. It’s likely that flat feet are also be combined with other common foot issues, such as wide feet, plantar fasciitis, overpronation, and bunions, so it’s extra important to find well-fitting sandals. Proper footwear is key to managing and preventing added discomfort, where flimsy or unstructured designs may exacerbate a range of concerns.

“The more open the sandal, the less support there will be,” says New York-based podiatrist Dr. Jacqueline Sutera, “especially in the arch, where flat-footed people tend to need it the most.” However, doesn’t mean you need to avoid sandals style altogether. Orthopedic sandals for flat feet should account for your specific foot shape to give you a shoe that’s stable enough to function as a daily walking sandal, and the options on our list make it so that you don’t have to compromise on aesthetics along the way.

Ahead, shop the 13 best podiatrist-approved sandals for flat feet, including recovery slides, hiking sandals, supportive flip-flops, comfortable wedge sandals, and everything in between.

NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE DEAL Birkenstock Women’s Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandals Size range: Women’s 4 to 12

Colorsways: White Leather, Antique Cognac Oiled Leather, Black Oiled Leather

Special features: Flat contoured footbed On Sale 24% off $129.99 Buy Now AT Nordstrom $160 Buy Now At Saks Fifth Aventue



What reviewers say: “I love them so much that will get the other colors too! Super stylish and comfy for me. They molded to my feet in one day of using them around the house. Now they don’t make any noises or are uncomfortable at all. They are just perfect!”



Related: Best Birkenstocks Birkenstocks are a forever sandal staple for all foot types, but podiatrists particularly love them as a supportive sandal for flat feet. “Cork is a great material for absorbing impact forces,” Dr. Splichal says. The oversized buckles on these Arizona slides add a touch of detail to a familiar silhouette. The sturdy straps enclose your foot in oiled nubuck leather, and the springy footbeds let you walk for hours. Reviewers recommend adjusting the straps to the tightest buckle setting for extra stability.“I love them so much that will get the other colors too! Super stylish and comfy for me. They molded to my feet in one day of using them around the house. Now they don’t make any noises or are uncomfortable at all. They are just perfect!”

NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE DEAL Fitflop F-Mode Platform Flip Flops Size range: Women’s 5 to 11

Colorways: All Black, Latte Tan / Ivory

Special features: Ergonomic design, built-in arch support, cushioned sole On Sale 29% off $69.99 Buy Now At Nordstrom



What reviewers say: “The way the strap goes over the main part of your foot is more comfortable and flattering than most flip flops. Very spongy, cushiony footbed too.”



Related: Best Wedge Sandals These sandals won’t flop on flat feet. Fitflop’s F-Mode Platform sandal features a stylish woven strap that leans into summertime styling, while still providing ample support and easy strides. It’s ergonomically designed with built-in arch support and proprietary Microwobbleboard sole to absorb shock, diffuse overall pressure, and evenly distribute weight. Despite the 1.5-inch heel, you’ll be light on your toes with every bouncy step.“The way the strap goes over the main part of your foot is more comfortable and flattering than most flip flops. Very spongy, cushiony footbed too.”

Best Athletic Sandals for Flat Feet adidas Adilette Sandals Size range: Men’s 4 to 14, women’s 5 to 14

Colorways: Black, white, gray, and more

Special features: Grip soles, contoured footbed $40 Buy Now At Adidas



What reviewers say: “Great alternative to normal slides, as this sandal won’t slip off your feet. Quite comfortable and ultra lightweight.” These unisex sandals from Adidas get rave reviews for their lightweight design and adjustable, wraparound straps. If you’re headed to the pool or beach, they’ll give you considerably more stability than slides while still drying off quickly. Grippy soles and a contoured footbed mold supportively to flat feet and make it feel like you’re walking on clouds. These are also easy to wear with a range of outfits, whether you’re slipping into a summer dress or sweatpants “Great alternative to normal slides, as this sandal won’t slip off your feet. Quite comfortable and ultra lightweight.”

Courtesy of Nike Best Hiking Sandals for Flat Feet Nike ACG Air Deschutz+ Sandals Size range: Men’s 4 to 15, women’s 5 to 16

Colorways: Black, blue, green, and multi-color options available

Special features: Textured footbed, Nike Air heel On Sale 50% off $40 Buy Now At nike



What reviewers say: “True to size and very comfortable. This is my-go to when I’m on vacation. They’re great for hiking and going to the beach.” These ’90s-inspired hiking sandals from Nike will take you on countless adventures all summer long. You can rely on supreme foot cushioning with a built-in Nike Air heel, along with a textured footbed to hold your foot in place and mold to a low arch. They feature adjustable straps for a snug fit and cooling breathability. Plus, they’re quick-drying and washable, so you never have to sweat your next step.“True to size and very comfortable. This is my-go to when I’m on vacation. They’re great for hiking and going to the beach.”

NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE DEAL Kork-Ease Alia Slide Sandals Size range: Women’s 6 to 11

Colorways: Brown, Black, Orange, Green, Natural

Special features: Cushioned footbed On Sale 33% off $89.99 Buy Now At Nordstrom



What reviewers say: “Absolutely love! I bought the natural color and they are heaven. I have wider feet and so these are perfect. They’re flattering and comfy to wear all day.”

The stylish Alia Slide Sandals from Kork-Ease will shock you with how comfortable they feel under your feet. The brand’s ’70s-inspired silhouette takes a modern shape for summer in a chic leather strapping and cork-wrapped chunky heel. Whether you’re dancing the night away or hiking the city streets, these sandals provide optimal comfort for flat feet, complete with a cushioned insole, stabilizing block platform, and smooth heel-drop for arch support.“Absolutely love! I bought the natural color and they are heaven. I have wider feet and so these are perfect. They’re flattering and comfy to wear all day.”

NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE DEAL

Best Cute Sandals for Flat Feet Gentle Souls By Kenneth Cole Laniey Sandals Size range: Women’s 7.5 to 11

Colorways: Black, Chai, Luggage

Special features: Cushioned footbed with arch support On Sale 41% off $99.99 Buy Now At Nordstrom



What reviewers say: “Oh, are these comfortable. The upper is so buttery soft and flexible. I’ve worn them out and about and the heel is just as comfortable. I joked with my husband that shoes this cute are supposed to hurt. They don’t! The cushion on the heel is nice with a round button shaped cushion under the heel. The overall footbed is nicely cushiony. I just walked an hour on the street and these are amazingly comfortable. ‘Luggage’ is a versatile color, too. This is a win. Absolutely recommend.”



Related: Cute Summer Sandals These minimalist, chic flat sandals from Kenneth Cole maximize comfort for flat feet. They’re constructed with rich crisscross leather straps and a rubber sole, and feature a multilayered cushioned footbed with built-in arch support, so you’ll never feel aches and pain that’s often caused by many other flat-sole shoes and sandals.“Oh, are these comfortable. The upper is so buttery soft and flexible. I’ve worn them out and about and the heel is just as comfortable. I joked with my husband that shoes this cute are supposed to hurt. They don’t! The cushion on the heel is nice with a round button shaped cushion under the heel. The overall footbed is nicely cushiony. I just walked an hour on the street and these are amazingly comfortable. ‘Luggage’ is a versatile color, too. This is a win. Absolutely recommend.”

Courtesy of Amazon Best Recovery Sandals for Flat Feet Cushionaire Women’s Feather Recovery Slide Sandals Size range: Women’s 5 to 12

Colorways: 19 hues, including Blush, Green and Tangerine

Special features: Heel cup, non-slip soles $25 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “I cannot tell you the pain these shoes have taken off my back, hips, legs, feet. Everything. I am 38 weeks pregnant. I’ve had these shoes a few weeks. I was religiously visiting the chiropractor, and getting dry needling done on my sciatic nerve. I’m in a pregnancy group on Facebook, and a member posted these slides, saying they helped her sciatica, and other painful areas us women suffer with during pregnancy. She was NOT WRONG. If I don’t wear these shoes, all those pains come back within a few hours. They’re the only thing saving me right now in these final days of pregnancy.” This best-selling style from Amazon comes in every color you could possibly want, and feels like a dream on flat feet. Most slides offer little in the way of support, but this Cushionaire pair fixes that problem with a molded cushion footbed and deep heel cups that keep your feet stable and supported. Chunky non-slip soles make these easy to wear around the house or while running errands. And, these are also affordable price, so you can grab a pair for every purpose in every color.“I cannot tell you the pain these shoes have taken off my back, hips, legs, feet. Everything. I am 38 weeks pregnant. I’ve had these shoes a few weeks. I was religiously visiting the chiropractor, and getting dry needling done on my sciatic nerve. I’m in a pregnancy group on Facebook, and a member posted these slides, saying they helped her sciatica, and other painful areas us women suffer with during pregnancy. She was NOT WRONG. If I don’t wear these shoes, all those pains come back within a few hours. They’re the only thing saving me right now in these final days of pregnancy.”

Courtesy of Amazon Teva Women’s Flatform Universal Sandals Size range: Women’s 5 to 12

Colorways: Black, Bright White, Metallic Pewter, Champagne, Iridescence Rutabaga, and more

Special features: EVA foam footbed $54-70 Buy Now At Amazon $55 Buy Now At Zappos



What reviewers say: “From the second I put them on, I was in love. It literally feels like you’re walking on clouds. I have made everyone I know try them on.” With a ’90s-inspired chunky platform and supportive straps, these Teva sandals give you a little heel and tons of comfort. The straps are cut so they curve around your foot snugly, and you can adjust them for a tighter fit. An EVA footbed and thick soles add stability and traction, and you can choose from 13 fun colorways.“From the second I put them on, I was in love. It literally feels like you’re walking on clouds. I have made everyone I know try them on.”

Courtesy of Amazon Best Sandals for Overpronation and Flat Feet Xero Shoes Naboso Trail Sandals Size range: 6 to 15

Colorways: Black

Special features: Podiatrist-created, three-layered sole, massage footbed $105-115 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “I love the feel of them, and there is nothing on the market that even comes close,” writes one reviewer. Dr. Splichal created the insole technology of these men’s Xero sandals, which uses a material specially designed to improve posture and enhance movement. “It’s an innovative footbed that massages tired feet and strengthens the small muscles that support the arch,” she says. The sole may look thin, but it’s composed of three layers with grippy soles and a surprising amount of impact absorption and protection. The soles were designed to be more flexible for natural movement that still prevents flat feet from getting inflamed.“I love the feel of them, and there is nothing on the market that even comes close,” writes one reviewer.

Courtesy of Amazon Dansko Reece Sandals Size range: 4.5 to 12.5

Colorways: Black, Stone, Cactus and Leopard Suede, and more

Special features: Rocker heel, memory foam footbed $130 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “Love these sandals! They are so comfortable for walking, with great arch support and soft leather upper that hugs the foot perfectly. So stylish and great for walking around town. Have them in 3 other colors!” Dr. Splichal recommends this Dansko sandal for flat feet as it features a heel-toe drop to compensate for fallen arches and stiffer materials that provide support while still being comfortable to move in. “The rocker design improves walking efficiency,” she says. Medium-coverage straps give the style a casual finish that you can wear everywhere. (It also comes in a range of fun colors and patterns, from neutrals to pearlized silver.) Those with flat feet will appreciate the molded memory foam footbed, impact-absorbing cork midsole and stable rubber outsole.“Love these sandals! They are so comfortable for walking, with great arch support and soft leather upper that hugs the foot perfectly. So stylish and great for walking around town. Have them in 3 other colors!”

Courtesy of Amazon Best Podiatrist-Recommended Sandals for Flat Feet Vionic Tide II Post Toe Sandals Size range: Women’s 5 to 12

Colors: Palm Lime, Amethyst, Apricot, Black, and more

Special features: Heel cups, arch support $40-52 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “I unfortunately suffer from plantar fasciitis in both feet and I’m not ready to wear orthopedic tennis shoes all the time. I heard great things about these flip flops and decided to give them a try. These have great arch support and are very comfortable. I’m not sure if they mention that they’re waterproof but I have gotten them wet many times with no problems. I have 2 pairs and I really appreciate the simplicity of the design, they don’t scream ‘ORTHOPEDIC!’” Both Dr. Sutera and Dr. Splichal recommend Vionic’s sandals, which are specially designed for foot conditions like flat feet, plantar fasciitis, and overpronation. The brand’s three-zone comfort technology includes a deep-seated heel cups, arch support, and cushioning. Dr. Sutera particularly loves the Tide II Post Toe style, which features thong straps and a molded footbed to support alignment.“I unfortunately suffer from plantar fasciitis in both feet and I’m not ready to wear orthopedic tennis shoes all the time. I heard great things about these flip flops and decided to give them a try. These have great arch support and are very comfortable. I’m not sure if they mention that they’re waterproof but I have gotten them wet many times with no problems. I have 2 pairs and I really appreciate the simplicity of the design, they don’t scream ‘ORTHOPEDIC!’”

Best Sandals for Flat Wide Feet Keen Women’s Elle Backstrap Wedge Sandals Size range: Women’s 5 to 11

Colorways: Black, Birch, Sea Moss, White, Dusty Olive, Pink Peacock, Natural Hemp, Dusty Lavender, and more

Special features: Wide footbed, stretchy straps $94 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “These are amazing. I usually don’t buy over the foot strap sandals unless I can get them in a wide as they won’t fit — since they were stretchy I decided to try anyway. I would say the structure and comfort of the sandal is 100% worth it. I usually wear a 9W and the 9 fits my foot perfectly!” These sporty steppers from Keen are super supportive women’s sandals for wide feet and flat feet. The brand specializes in wide footbed and this style employs dual density underfoot cushioning for shock absorption and springy rebounds. Their no-mark rubber outsole feature jute traction for all landscapes and terrains, and they’re simple to wipe clean after tons of fun in the sun.“These are amazing. I usually don’t buy over the foot strap sandals unless I can get them in a wide as they won’t fit — since they were stretchy I decided to try anyway. I would say the structure and comfort of the sandal is 100% worth it. I usually wear a 9W and the 9 fits my foot perfectly!”

How to Know If You Have Flat Feet

Not sure if you have flat feet? Check your soles while standing, and look for the absence of a curve in the arch of your foot. “The structure of flat feet is such that the arch tends to flatten too much or overpronate,” Dr. Sutera says. “It can be diagnosed by a doctor, but is usually pretty easy to spot.”

In severe cases, surgical correction is possible. But, chances are you won’t need it. “Most people function just fine,” Dr. Sutera says. Flat feet can be temporarily corrected with arch supports, orthotics and supportive shoes. By providing support for your arch, these devices and shoes “correct” your feet while you wear them. Along with arch-strengthening exercises (which Dr. Sutera cautions should only be done with the guidance of an experienced physical therapist), they’re the easiest way to keep flat feet stable and pain-free.

What To Look For in The Best Sandals for Flat Feet

Structured styles : The daintier the shoe, the less stability it provides for flat feet. “Wearing shoes with more structure and support, especially for people with flat feet, is not only more comfortable but also healthier overall,” Dr. Sutera says. Try to stick to styles that feature straps to help hold your feet in place, similar to hiking sandals or water shoes. Even better if they’re adjustable; these can help your sandals fit better and stay on more securely.

: The daintier the shoe, the less stability it provides for flat feet. “Wearing shoes with more structure and support, especially for people with flat feet, is not only more comfortable but also healthier overall,” Dr. Sutera says. Try to stick to styles that feature straps to help hold your feet in place, similar to hiking sandals or water shoes. Even better if they’re adjustable; these can help your sandals fit better and stay on more securely. Thick insoles and outer soles : Thick, cushioned soles are essential for providing adequate support. This is especially true if you have plantar fasciitis, a common overuse injury that often accompanies flat feet and causes inflammation and pain. “People who suffer from plantar fasciitis should avoid styles with thin, flat insoles and outer soles,” Dr. Sutera says.

: Thick, cushioned soles are essential for providing adequate support. This is especially true if you have plantar fasciitis, a common overuse injury that often accompanies flat feet and causes inflammation and pain. “People who suffer from plantar fasciitis should avoid styles with thin, flat insoles and outer soles,” Dr. Sutera says. Deep heel cups : Not only does this feature help plant your foot more securely in your shoe, it’s also another factor to consider when searching for the best sandals for plantar fasciitis (which tends to be most painful close to the heel). “Deep heel cups can be used as a way to create support for a foot with excess mobility,” Dr. Splichal says. “The heel cup hugs the heel bone, reducing excess motion in the rearfoot and ankle.”

: Not only does this feature help plant your foot more securely in your shoe, it’s also another factor to consider when searching for the best sandals for plantar fasciitis (which tends to be most painful close to the heel). “Deep heel cups can be used as a way to create support for a foot with excess mobility,” Dr. Splichal says. “The heel cup hugs the heel bone, reducing excess motion in the rearfoot and ankle.” Enhanced arch support : Enhanced arch support is important for flat feet overall, but especially if they’re accompanied by plantar fasciitis or bunions. Bunions occur when your arch drops, or pronates, causing increased pressure on your foot’s inner area and making the muscles on the top of your foot overcompensate. To avoid this, make sure you’re choosing a style with adequate arch support. “Arch support sandals for flat feet can improve comfort and bring support to a hypermobile, flat or over-pronated foot,” Dr. Splichal says.

: Enhanced arch support is important for flat feet overall, but especially if they’re accompanied by plantar fasciitis or bunions. Bunions occur when your arch drops, or pronates, causing increased pressure on your foot’s inner area and making the muscles on the top of your foot overcompensate. To avoid this, make sure you’re choosing a style with adequate arch support. “Arch support sandals for flat feet can improve comfort and bring support to a hypermobile, flat or over-pronated foot,” Dr. Splichal says. Durability : Durable materials are always a good idea whether you have flat feet or not, but they’re especially important when you need a sturdy sandal to accommodate your foot shape. “Go for high-quality materials that are breathable and stretch naturally with the foot,” Dr. Splichal says. “Avoid materials that may cause blisters or do not stretch.”

: Durable materials are always a good idea whether you have flat feet or not, but they’re especially important when you need a sturdy sandal to accommodate your foot shape. “Go for high-quality materials that are breathable and stretch naturally with the foot,” Dr. Splichal says. “Avoid materials that may cause blisters or do not stretch.” Pronation control: Sandals with inbuilt pronation control can help reduce symptoms of plantar fasciitis and bunions, as well as provide more comfort overall. “Pronation is typically controlled in sandals through arch support, a deep heel seat and heel-toe drop,” Dr. Splichal says. Keep an eye out for all those features to get the most stable sandal. “This is beneficial for those with flat feet or hypermobile feet,” she says.

How We Chose the Best Sandals for Flat Feet

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To find the best sandals for flat feet, the team at Footwear News assessed several different factors and design elements for every pair of shoes on this list, including fit, rise, style, materials used, personal testing, and market research. To narrow our selections of the best sandals for flat feet, we looked to online consumer reviews and interviewed footwear experts, including podiatrists. Additionally, we looked for sandals that were best for various flat feet foot types and conditions — from wide feet to plantar fasciitis. You’ll find a price range that stems from affordable, budget-friendly finds to splurge-worthy options. Also, there are flat feet sandals offered from performance-based footwear brands like Nike, Adidas, and Keen, and in various styles including slides, thong sandals, wedge heels, hiking sandals, and more, so that you can find your most new favorite sandals for a large range of activities and occasions. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Emily Splichal is a New York-based podiatrist, human movement specialist and global leader in barefoot science and rehabilitation. Originally trained as a surgeon through Beth Israel Medical Center and Mt. Vernon Hospital, Dr. Splichal shifted her practice in 2017 to focus on functional and regenerative medicine. She is known for her focus on movement dysfunction and neuromuscular control during gait. Her Functional Foot Programming is built around evidence-based principles in fascial fitness, foot to core sequencing and barefoot stimulation.

Dr. Jacqueline Sutera is a board-certified podiatrist and practices in New York and northern New Jersey. She is a member of Vionic’s Innovation Lab and has a special interest in women’s health and foot care. She practices “whole body podiatry” and believes in a holistic approach to foot care, guiding patients to understand how podiatric issues can also relate to their overall health. She’s appeared in many national news outlets discussing and writing about foot care.

Meet the Authors

Sarah Y. Wu is a Berlin-based copy director, writer and DEI consultant. Currently, she’s the contributing content director at Milk Makeup and copy writes for lifestyle brands behind the scenes. Her bylines have appeared in outlets including Forbes, Glamour, WWD and Teen Vogue. When she’s not at her laptop, she’s out exploring Berlin in sneakers. Connect with her on Instagram @say.wu.

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content on the best-rated footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Olivia received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. In her free time, she can be found strolling the New York City streets in her favorite Teva Women’s Flatform Universal Sandals. Cigliano updated this story in 2023 to include upgraded sandal styles and new shoe options for flat feet that are on-trend, top-rated, and expert-approved. Learn more about us here.