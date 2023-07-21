The 13 Best Sandals for Flat Feet, According to Podiatrists

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
If you have flat feet, you already know that arch support is your best friend. The best sandals for flat feet will have you striding with ease in the warmer months, free from the worries of increased ankle pain, all-over aches, or foot fatigue. “As much as we love summer sandals,” says New York-based podiatrist Dr. Emily Splichal, “there are so many styles and features, so it’s best to choose sandals by foot type as to minimize your chances of experiencing foot pain.”
Dr. Splichal notes that those with high arches should look for extra cushioning, while those with flat feet will most benefit from built-in arch support and “stiffer, more structured sandals,” she says. It’s likely that flat feet are also be combined with other common foot issues, such as wide feet, plantar fasciitis, overpronation, and bunions, so it’s extra important to find well-fitting sandals. Proper footwear is key to managing and preventing added discomfort, where flimsy or unstructured designs may exacerbate a range of concerns.
“The more open the sandal, the less support there will be,” says New York-based podiatrist Dr. Jacqueline Sutera, “especially in the arch, where flat-footed people tend to need it the most.” However, doesn’t mean you need to avoid sandals style altogether. Orthopedic sandals for flat feet should account for your specific foot shape to give you a shoe that’s stable enough to function as a daily walking sandal, and the options on our list make it so that you don’t have to compromise on aesthetics along the way.
Ahead, shop the 13 best podiatrist-approved sandals for flat feet, including recovery slides, hiking sandals, supportive flip-flops, comfortable wedge sandals, and everything in between.
Not sure if you have flat feet? Check your soles while standing, and look for the absence of a curve in the arch of your foot. “The structure of flat feet is such that the arch tends to flatten too much or overpronate,” Dr. Sutera says. “It can be diagnosed by a doctor, but is usually pretty easy to spot.”
In severe cases, surgical correction is possible. But, chances are you won’t need it. “Most people function just fine,” Dr. Sutera says. Flat feet can be temporarily corrected with arch supports, orthotics and supportive shoes. By providing support for your arch, these devices and shoes “correct” your feet while you wear them. Along with arch-strengthening exercises (which Dr. Sutera cautions should only be done with the guidance of an experienced physical therapist), they’re the easiest way to keep flat feet stable and pain-free.
For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.
To find the best sandals for flat feet, the team at Footwear News assessed several different factors and design elements for every pair of shoes on this list, including fit, rise, style, materials used, personal testing, and market research. To narrow our selections of the best sandals for flat feet, we looked to online consumer reviews and interviewed footwear experts, including podiatrists. Additionally, we looked for sandals that were best for various flat feet foot types and conditions — from wide feet to plantar fasciitis. You’ll find a price range that stems from affordable, budget-friendly finds to splurge-worthy options. Also, there are flat feet sandals offered from performance-based footwear brands like Nike, Adidas, and Keen, and in various styles including slides, thong sandals, wedge heels, hiking sandals, and more, so that you can find your most new favorite sandals for a large range of activities and occasions. Learn more about us here.
Dr. Emily Splichal is a New York-based podiatrist, human movement specialist and global leader in barefoot science and rehabilitation. Originally trained as a surgeon through Beth Israel Medical Center and Mt. Vernon Hospital, Dr. Splichal shifted her practice in 2017 to focus on functional and regenerative medicine. She is known for her focus on movement dysfunction and neuromuscular control during gait. Her Functional Foot Programming is built around evidence-based principles in fascial fitness, foot to core sequencing and barefoot stimulation.
Dr. Jacqueline Sutera is a board-certified podiatrist and practices in New York and northern New Jersey. She is a member of Vionic’s Innovation Lab and has a special interest in women’s health and foot care. She practices “whole body podiatry” and believes in a holistic approach to foot care, guiding patients to understand how podiatric issues can also relate to their overall health. She’s appeared in many national news outlets discussing and writing about foot care.
Sarah Y. Wu is a Berlin-based copy director, writer and DEI consultant. Currently, she’s the contributing content director at Milk Makeup and copy writes for lifestyle brands behind the scenes. Her bylines have appeared in outlets including Forbes, Glamour, WWD and Teen Vogue. When she’s not at her laptop, she’s out exploring Berlin in sneakers. Connect with her on Instagram @say.wu.
Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content on the best-rated footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Olivia received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. In her free time, she can be found strolling the New York City streets in her favorite Teva Women’s Flatform Universal Sandals. Cigliano updated this story in 2023 to include upgraded sandal styles and new shoe options for flat feet that are on-trend, top-rated, and expert-approved. Learn more about us here.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.