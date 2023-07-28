The 15 Best Orthopedic Sandals to Wear Right Now

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sandals are a staple in any shoe rotation, whether you live in them during the summer or slip them on to grab your mail year-round. But flip flops aren’t your only option for convenience, comfort, and cool factor: These days, there are many stylish orthopedic sandals for men and women that look as good as they feel.
“Orthopedic sandals differ from traditional sandals and flip flops because they are designed with a built-in, anatomically arched footbed that supports, cushions, and aligns your feet,” says Miguel Cunha, DPM, a podiatric surgery specialist and founder of Gotham Footcare in Manhattan. That means you’re less likely to experience back pain, foot pain, and foot injuries when you ditch your unsupportive slides in favor of more functional footwear.
Everyone can benefit from wearing orthopedic sandals, but they’re especially great for people who need shoes for standing all day. They’re also beneficial for people with ankle, knee, and back pain and for folks with common foot problems, such as plantar fasciitis, bunions, flat feet, or neuropathy.
Fortunately enough, there are many types of orthopedic shoes for women and men you can shop for, from hiking sandals that’ll last you through tough trails to walking sandals that are perfect for exploring a new city to cute summer sandals that complement all your weekend outfits. And you’ll be on trend with whichever you decide to rock thanks to the hiking-chic Gorpcore trend that’s made orthopedic sandals a warm-weather staple — just take it from Gigi Hadid, who donned Tevas on a birthday trip at Disney.
Convinced to invest in a pair of orthopedic sandals this summer? We researched countless popular brands and spoke to Dr. Cunha as well as pedorthist Michael Fishkin of Northern Illinois Foot and Ankle Specialists for their expert advice on how to choose a quality sandal. Check out our list of the top picks from orthopedic shoe brands below.
Orthopedic sandals come in various styles designed to cater to specific needs — and moods. But they all have one thing in common: Providing comfort, support, and functionality.
If you live with a foot condition, such as plantar fasciitis, bunions, or even flat feet, it’s extra important to choose an orthotic sandal that fits your needs. Here are the top features to look for:
For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.
To find the best ortho sandals for every type of foot condition, occasion, and budget, we researched and tested many popular brands. We then spoke to foot specialists for their top tips on what to look for in a quality orthopedic sandal, as well as asked for their go-to recommendations. The sandals on our list boast a wide toe box, contoured and cushioned footbeds, durable soles to absorb shock, and a slightly elevated heel, all of which Dr. Cunha recommends looking for in a good orthopedic sandal. Learn more about us here.
Dr. Miguel Cunha is the founder of Gotham Footcare and a leading podiatrist in Midtown and Downtown of Manhattan, is a highly trained and skilled foot and ankle surgeon with experience treating a wide array of foot and ankle conditions from minor problems to complex reconstructive foot and ankle surgery. Dr. Cunha takes pride in having a genuine interest in each and every one of his patients while providing them the utmost compassion and exceptional care.
Dr. Michael Fishkin is a pedorthist with Northern Illinois Foot and Ankle Specialists. He takes pride in helping his patients get down to the bottom of their foot, back, or knee issues to improve their quality of life.
April Benshosan is a health journalist and editor who’s interviewed countless doctors and other medical professionals throughout her career. She’s super dedicated to arming people with the information they need to make informed decisions about their health. Her work has been published in both print and digital outlets, including Women’s Health, SHAPE, VeryWell Fit, Health.com, LIVESTRONG.com, and more. Learn more about Footwear News here.
