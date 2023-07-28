The 15 Best Orthopedic Sandals to Wear Right Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sandals are a staple in any shoe rotation, whether you live in them during the summer or slip them on to grab your mail year-round. But flip flops aren’t your only option for convenience, comfort, and cool factor: These days, there are many stylish orthopedic sandals for men and women that look as good as they feel.

“Orthopedic sandals differ from traditional sandals and flip flops because they are designed with a built-in, anatomically arched footbed that supports, cushions, and aligns your feet,” says Miguel Cunha, DPM, a podiatric surgery specialist and founder of Gotham Footcare in Manhattan. That means you’re less likely to experience back pain, foot pain, and foot injuries when you ditch your unsupportive slides in favor of more functional footwear.

Everyone can benefit from wearing orthopedic sandals, but they’re especially great for people who need shoes for standing all day. They’re also beneficial for people with ankle, knee, and back pain and for folks with common foot problems, such as plantar fasciitis, bunions, flat feet, or neuropathy.

Fortunately enough, there are many types of orthopedic shoes for women and men you can shop for, from hiking sandals that’ll last you through tough trails to walking sandals that are perfect for exploring a new city to cute summer sandals that complement all your weekend outfits. And you’ll be on trend with whichever you decide to rock thanks to the hiking-chic Gorpcore trend that’s made orthopedic sandals a warm-weather staple — just take it from Gigi Hadid, who donned Tevas on a birthday trip at Disney.

Convinced to invest in a pair of orthopedic sandals this summer? We researched countless popular brands and spoke to Dr. Cunha as well as pedorthist Michael Fishkin of Northern Illinois Foot and Ankle Specialists for their expert advice on how to choose a quality sandal. Check out our list of the top picks from orthopedic shoe brands below.

Naot Eliana Sandals Best for: Special occasions, walking, everyday wear

Size range: 4 to 11 women’s

Materials: Leather and EVA

Special features: Cushioned footbed and elevated heel $159.95 Buy Now At Naot $159.95 Buy Now At ZAppos



We also love that these stylish short wedge sandals have a 1.5-inch heel to help take stress off your Achilles and reduce muscle strain and fatigue — an especially attractive feature for folks with plantar fasciitis or flat feet. Stash these in your luggage ahead of a walking-heavy trip or wear these on the weekend to jazz up any outfit. The leather upper and durable sole make these super comfortable to wear daily.



What reviewers say: “I have problem feet and the only shoes I can wear are Naot. I have been wearing the Kayla for several years and have assorted colors. I decided to try the Eliana bc it’s so very good-looking. I [tried them] yesterday and I so so love this shoe! They are so comfortable and they are such a super design … The shoe itself for comfort and style is a solid 10!!”



Naot is known for handcrafting some of the best quality shoes around, and these slingback sandals are no exception. "The Eliana sandals are designed with an anatomic cork and latex footbed that molds to the shape of your foot with wear, as well as double-hook loop straps that support the ankle and allow them to be easily slipped on and off," Dr. Cunha says. And their easy on and off straps also mean they're great for people with mobility issues who may have trouble tying their laces. Plus, the Elianas boast the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance, which means they support good foot health — another reason Dr. Cunha recommends these.

Skechers Men’s Louden Sandals Best for: Walking, everyday wear

Size range: 7 to 16 men’s

Materials: 100% Synthetic

Special features: Memory foam footbed, hook and loop closure, traction rubber outsole On Sale 30% off $35 Buy Now At Amazon $31.49 Buy Now At Zappos



These sandals’ high-rebound memory foam ensures a cushy, comfortable stride, while a moisture-wicking insole guarantees breathability. And we love that these are available in regular and wide widths to help you achieve the perfect fit. Another bonus: Their budget-friendly price point (which is what Skechers’ shoes are known for) means you can buy a couple of pairs or replace these more often. Keep in mind that sandals should be replaced about once a year, Fishkin notes.



What reviewers say: “As soon as I put these on I said, “wow these are comfortable!” I got the size 13 extra wide and they’re perfect so far! A little bit more heavy duty than let’s say Adidas slides, these have 3 different adjustable straps but they’re still VERY easy to slip on and off. Only have to loosen the middle strap! My feet are nice and comfortable and enough room on the sides so my pinky toes don’t feel squished. Also really like how the brown looks in person.”



If you plan to do any type of walking or light hiking in a sandal, select a sandal with a heel strap, like this Skechers option , Fishkin advises. The strap reduces heel slippage, increases stability, and reduces the necessity for the toes to grip to keep the sandal on the foot, Fishkin explains. So yes, it's possible to walk a significant distance in sandals without pain — the key is to be securely strapped in, so the foot stays in its proper position.

Clarks Women’s Arla Glison Flip Flops Best for: Walking, flat feet

Size range: 5 to 12 women’s

Materials: Textile, rubber sole

Special features: 1.57-inch heel, cushioned footbed $39 Buy Now at Amazon $49.99 Buy Now At DSW



What reviewers say: “I am a flip-flop wearer from May through November and last year my flip-flops started to hurt my feet… but I can’t live in sneakers or shoes 24/7. I saw the reviews for these Clark flip-flops and thought I’ll try them but I don’t know how well they’re going to fit and feel, not only are they the most comfortable flip-flops ever, they don’t bother my feet at all and I’ve worn them walking around Provincetown Cape Cod for hours and hours, they’re also very cute, I’ve gotten lots of compliments on them, the ones I purchased have daisies on them. If you have any kind of foot issues that prevent you from wearing flip-flops but you absolutely love flip-flops, I say give these a try. Hopefully, they’ll work out for you like they have for me!!!”



Clarks is a go-to brand for footwear that supports healthy foot alignment and helps prevent pain, so it's no wonder these flip-flops from the brand have over 12,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. The Arla Glison's 1.6-inch heel makes them great shoes for flat feet because the slight elevation helps take the pressure off your midsole, reducing foot pain. Complete with a lightweight foam midsole and cushioned footbed, they have so much more support than your average pair of flip flops, and are the perfect stylish orthopedic sandal for pairing with skirts and dresses. Keep them by the door to slip on at a moment's notice.

Courtesy of Amazon Keen Whisper Sandals Best for: Walking, light hiking

Size range: 5 to 12 women’s

Materials: Fabric, rubber

Special features: Arch support, closed toe, sole with traction On Sale 33% off $80 Buy Now At Amazon $119.99 Buy Now At DSW



These sport sandals also boast a wide toe box, which helps prevent issues like bunions, and are therefore great for people with wide or flat feet. And their cushioned footbed means folks with plantar fasciitis will want to try these, stat.



What reviewers say: “Not only are these shoes super adorable, but they’re also the most comfortable and versatile shoes I’ve ever had on my feet. I wear them for style, I wear them for swimming, I wear them for hiking. There’s nothing I can’t do in them, and the best part is I can wear them all day without any kind of pain. I’ve never experienced any blisters or rubbing, and even with my plantar fasciitis, my feet are happy for hours of walking and climbing. I would also like to point out that the toe cover offers protection while hiking, and the rugged sole helps prevent slips. They aren’t 100% slip-proof, but what is? The only time I’ve slipped while wearing them was while walking on algae-covered marble slabs in a river, and I’m a pretty adventurous person. These are my favorite shoes and I highly recommend them for all occasions (except maybe a formal event).”



Fishkin recommends Keen's Whisper sport sandals for warm-weather walking. The closed-toe design and added bumper help protect toes from sharp objects, making it ideal for "light hiking, river walking, or walking along a beach," Fishkin says. The EVA footbed has arch support, and the rubber outsole has enough traction for wet terrain. The unique lace lock bungee closure keeps the foot secure but also allows you to get the shoes on and off quickly.

Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandals Best for: Flat feet, wide feet, people with arch pain

Size range: 5 to 12 women’s

Materials: Rubber, fabric

Special features: Cushioned footbed, adjustable straps $99.99 Buy Now At Zappos $100 Buy Now At Chacos



What reviewers say: “My Chacos just arrived. This is my third pair in more than 10 years. I love these shoes so much. I originally bought them when I had plantar fasciitis. Now I have Morton’s neuroma. These are the most comfortable shoes I own. Brilliant.”



This backpacker-popular brand makes super supportive everyday sandals that deserve a spot on your shoe rack. People with flat feet overpronate, which means their arch collapses more than it should, according to Dr. Cunha. That's why he recommends wearing the Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandal . "It has arch support to minimize arch fatigue and discomfort, as well as a slight heel lift to reduce the stress and pain affecting the posterior tibial and Achilles tendons, which is commonly associated with arch pain," he says. Along with a cushioned molded footbed and forefoot strap, these are breezy to walk in and easy to adjust; plus, they come in both regular and wide widths, so you're bound to find the perfect fit.

Vionic Phoenix Brandie Slide Platform Sandals Best for: Flat feet, high arches, plantar fasciitis, everyday wear

Size range: 5 to 11 women’s

Materials: Leather and rubber

Special features: Adjustable closure straps, platform, arch support $89.99 Buy Now At Amazon $89.99 Buy Now At DSW



Anyone who needs extra arch support, such as those with flat feet, high arches, or plantar fasciitis, will benefit from these stylish sandals. They come in five different colors, such as Aqua, Roze, and Marshmallow that can complement any outfit.



Headquartered in California, Vionic is dedicated to creating orthopedic shoes that help with your foot and whole-body alignment. And Dr. Cunha specifically recommends the Brandie flatform for everyday wear. "These sandals are podiatrist-designed and approved with a shock-absorbing midsole and microfiber-covered footbed that restores the natural alignment of your foot as it comfortably supports and cushions your arch," Dr. Cunha says. "These sandals also include dual adjustable closure straps and a sturdy one-inch platform heel for stability and walkability."

Hoka Ora Luxe Sandals Best for: Recovery, walking

Size range: 5 to 16 women’s; 3 to 14 men’s

Materials: Rubber, foam, mesh

Special features: Plush cushioning, arch support, all-gender style $80 Buy Now At Zappos



What reviewers say: “I have problem feet – plantar fasciitis, hallux rigidus, hammertoes. I’m constantly on the search for comfortable yet supportive shoes. I’ve read lots of positive reviews of the other styles of Hoka sandals but they’ve never worked for me because they’re too wide for my narrower foot and not adjustable. I received an email about the launch of this adjustable Hoka sandal and thought I’d give it a try considering Hoka offers a 30-day guarantee. I received them yesterday and am in Heaven! They looked way too big in the box but fit perfectly when I actually tried them on. I am also able to adjust them to fit my narrower foot perfectly. I love the lip that goes around the entire edge of the sandal because it keeps your foot from sliding off of the sandal. Overall, these are a bit hit for me and I don’t say that about a lot of other sandals. Give these a try if you have problem feet.”



Recovery sandals are great for slipping on post-run or after being on your feet all day. And it's no surprise that Hoka, the unofficial Hot Girl Walk shoe brand, makes a solid sandal that's super comfortable to wear — the brand is known for their cushioned running shoes , after all. These all-gender Hoka slides are engineered with a meta-rocker sole, that Dr. Cunha says is actually similar to the bottom of a boat. "It allows your foot to smoothly roll from heel to toe, minimizing shock on your foot, ankle, knees, and back," Dr. Cunha says. Translation: These Hoka slides are great for folks with arch issues, including people with plantar fasciitis and flat feet — anyone really.

Naot Santa Cruz Sandals Best for: Everyday, walking

Size range: 5 to 10 women’s; 7 to 9 men’s

Materials: Synthetic, textile

Special features: Adjustable hook-and-loop closures, arch support, $159.95 Buy Women’s At Amazon

$159.95 Buy Men’s At Naot



And unlike Birkenstocks, you won’t have to break these in. They feature a cork-suede footbed that’s soft, contoured, and provides great arch support, and the two buckle straps allow you to adjust the sandal for the perfect fit — plus, these sandals are APMA-approved for promoting good foot health. So they’ll even work for folks with foot conditions such as flat feet and plantar fasciitis. Bonus: They’re treated with a zinc-based odor-resistant formula that helps keep sweaty feet stench at bay.



A slide that actually supports your feet and is elegant enough to wear beyond the pool or beach? Yes, please. This stylish slide will become your new go-to shoe for everyday wear. We love that Naot's Santa Cruz slides come in three different color combos (such as metallic-chic silver, white, and rose gold) that dress up casual day outfits, and they're so lightweight that you'll want to wear these travel-friendly shoes everywhere.

Courtesy of Nordstrom Ugg Yarrow Espadrille Wedge Sandals Best for: Special occasions

Size range: 5 to 12 women’s

Materials: Canvas, suede, rubber

Special features: Zipper closure, cushioned footbed $100 Buy Now At Nordstrom $99.99 Buy Now At Amazon



Ugg shoes might be at the top of many of our winter essentials lists, but the brand's summer shoes are stylish and deserve a spot in your shoe rack, too. Ugg's orthopedic wedge sandals will take you from weekend brunch to a dressed-up warm-weather event without the pain that comes from donning most high heels. A 2.5-inch wedge heel ensures more even weight distribution across the entire foot. The cushioned footbed and suede-and-canvas straps provide comfort, while the grippy rubber outsole guarantees traction. And although they have stylish straps, you don't have to fiddle with them much: Just slip on the wedge and zip it as the zipper in the back makes for easy on and off.

Cole Haan Men’s 4.Zerogrand All Day Slide Flip-Flops Best for: Pool days and beach outings

Size range: 7 to 13 men’s

Materials: Rubber

Special features: Durable sole with traction, molded footbed $48 Buy Now At Amazon



Wear these waterproof Cole Haan sandals on blissful days lounging poolside or on a boat at sea. Offering plenty of cushion between your feet and the ground, these will keep your joints protected. The outsole is cushiony and molded outsole for support and traction while the upper's slotted pattern helps with air circulation. Translation: Your summertime memories will remain carefree and pain-free. And because of the molded insole and extra cushion, these would be appropriate for people with any type of foot condition.

MBT Women’s Malia Sandals Best for: Everyday wear and for those with bunions or ankle issues

Size range: 35 to 42 women’s

Materials: Leather, mesh, rubber

Special features: Adjustable straps, arch support, extra-bouncy and cushioned rocker $219.95 Buy Now At MBT



Masai Barefoot Technology (MBT) is a Swiss brand known for its impeccable footwear craftsmanship. We especially love the Malia sandal because the bouncy rocker sole helps take the pressure off your ankles and heels while (quite literally) adding a pep to your step. This orthopedic sandal is also equipped with high-quality foam insoles, forming a layer of padding that delivers added cushioning for each stride. These are versatile enough to wear anywhere, from summer cookouts to days spent strolling through the park.

Courtesy of Zappos Clark’s Mira Tide Sandals Best for: Walking, plantar fasciitis

Size range: 5 to 12 women’s

Materials: Material, rubber

Special features: Adjustable straps, contoured footbed and arch support $37 Buy Now At Amazon



Clarks' unisex Mira Tide sandals provide support at every angle. The cushiony footbed offers plenty of give and rebound for each stride — not only that, but the arch support also helps prevent overpronation and relieve pain, especially in those with plantar fasciitis. Secure straps and an adjustable closure guarantee a comfortable fit and help prevent blisters. And the heel strap even boasts extra padding, so chafing will be a thing of the past. Keep these handy for long days running errands.

The Different Types of Orthopedic Sandals

Orthopedic sandals come in various styles designed to cater to specific needs — and moods. But they all have one thing in common: Providing comfort, support, and functionality.

Orthopedic flip flops: Supportive thong sandals are best suited for lunch or walking around town, Fishkin says. Look for a flip-flop that has an anatomically contoured footbed to cushion and support the arch. Arch support can help prevent overpronation and relieve pain, particularly for people with plantar fasciitis. The footbed should naturally mold to the arch of the foot. The top footbed layer should provide excellent cushioning and come with a firm, durable sole and elevated heel lift to correct foot posture to reduce muscle strain and fatigue.

Supportive thong sandals are best suited for lunch or walking around town, Fishkin says. Look for a flip-flop that has an anatomically contoured footbed to cushion and support the arch. Arch support can help prevent overpronation and relieve pain, particularly for people with plantar fasciitis. The footbed should naturally mold to the arch of the foot. The top footbed layer should provide excellent cushioning and come with a firm, durable sole and elevated heel lift to correct foot posture to reduce muscle strain and fatigue. Orthopedic slides: Slides are tricky because they often don’t provide as much support as a more closed shoe, so you’ll want to look for one with ample cushion in the insole and outsole. And bonus points for an adjustable upper, which can help you achieve the best fit and avoid blisters. “When shopping for a good walking-around slide or sandal, I recommend taking extra time to make sure that you’ve found the right size — especially if you suffer from foot pain,” Dr. Cunha says. Trying on sandals at the end of the day can help you ensure a more accurate fit. “Fluid retention in your feet is the most prominent at the end of the day due to the cumulative effects of gravity, so buy your slides or sandals at the end of the day when your feet are in their worst shape and most swollen,” Dr. Cunha says. So if your sandals fit well at the end of the day, they’re most likely to feel comfortable throughout the day.

Slides are tricky because they often don’t provide as much support as a more closed shoe, so you’ll want to look for one with ample cushion in the insole and outsole. And bonus points for an adjustable upper, which can help you achieve the best fit and avoid blisters. “When shopping for a good walking-around slide or sandal, I recommend taking extra time to make sure that you’ve found the right size — especially if you suffer from foot pain,” Dr. Cunha says. Trying on sandals at the end of the day can help you ensure a more accurate fit. “Fluid retention in your feet is the most prominent at the end of the day due to the cumulative effects of gravity, so buy your slides or sandals at the end of the day when your feet are in their worst shape and most swollen,” Dr. Cunha says. So if your sandals fit well at the end of the day, they’re most likely to feel comfortable throughout the day. Orthopedic dress sandals: These are designed for both comfort and style. Orthopedic dress sandals often have cushioned footbeds or insoles for shock absorption and built-in arch support. But unlike casual slides and flip-flops, these comfortable dress shoes feature more elegant materials that are meant for dressier occasions (but you can easily dress them up or down). “Pay close attention to details such as the width, heel height, and strength of the arch to guarantee comfort,” Dr. Cunha says. “The sandal should have somewhat of a slight heel less than ¾ inches in relation to the front because it takes the stress off the Achilles, which can help with the alignment of your posture, ankles, knees, and spine.”

These are designed for both comfort and style. Orthopedic dress sandals often have cushioned footbeds or insoles for shock absorption and built-in arch support. But unlike casual slides and flip-flops, these comfortable dress shoes feature more elegant materials that are meant for dressier occasions (but you can easily dress them up or down). “Pay close attention to details such as the width, heel height, and strength of the arch to guarantee comfort,” Dr. Cunha says. “The sandal should have somewhat of a slight heel less than ¾ inches in relation to the front because it takes the stress off the Achilles, which can help with the alignment of your posture, ankles, knees, and spine.” Orthopedic hiking sandals: Orthopedic hiking sandals are made for traversing different terrains, so they often feature ample cushioning in the footbed to absorb shock when you’re hiking uphill or downhill as well as a durable outsole with excellent traction for stability and grip. Orthopedic hiking sandals typically have adjustable straps or closures, which help you achieve a good fit and prevent foot pain during and after long hikes. You’ll often notice that orthopedic hiking sandals have a protective toe cap or bumper at the front to shield the toes from impact with rocks and other trail hazards.

If you live with a foot condition, such as plantar fasciitis, bunions, or even flat feet, it’s extra important to choose an orthotic sandal that fits your needs. Here are the top features to look for:

